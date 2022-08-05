Preseason Softball Rankings

The GHSA Softball season begins in earnest Saturday with a full schedule of games and with a new-look for each of the state’s eight classes, there are plenty of things to unpack.
With programs entering or leaving classes via reclassification, it is difficult to rank completely and accurately each of the eight classes and time will tell where the programs will fall.
This season, Classes A Public and A Private have been reshuffled into Class A Division 1 and Class A Division 2 and alongside the reclassification of the six other leagues, new levels of competition and freshly minted rivalries are on the horizon.
In Class AAAAAAA, North Gwinnett tops the class ahead of East Coweta, Mill Creek, Lambert and Cherokee in the top 5. Lassiter tops Class 6A with River Ridge, Pope, Creekview and Sequoyah chasing. Starr’s Mill tops Class 5A and leads Northside-Columbus, Loganville, Cambridge and Jones County. In Class 4A, Central-Carroll takes the top spot ahead of North Oconee, Heritage-Catoosa, Madison County and Cedartown.
Harlem tops Class 3A with Pike County, Columbus, Oconee County and Wesleyan chasing. Appling County tops Class 2A with ACE Charter, Vidalia, Berrien and Dodge County in the top 5.
Heard County leads Class A Div. 1 entering the season with Social Circle, Prince Avenue Christian, Dade County and Mount Vernon topping the class. Emanuel County Institute leads Class A Div. 2 ahead of Schley County, Georgia Military, Portal and Lanier County.
Class AAAAAAA
1. North Gwinnett
2. East Coweta
3. Mill Creek
4. Lambert
5. Cherokee
6. Milton
7. Colquitt County
8. Hillgrove
9. Buford
10. Dacula
Class AAAAAA
1. Lassiter
2. River Ridge
3. Pope
4. Creekview
5. Sequoyah
6. Blessed Trinity
7. Houston County
8. Lee County
9. Grovetown
10. Evans
Class AAAAA
1. Starr’s Mill
2. Northside-Columbus
3. Loganville
4. Cambridge
5. Jones County
6. Calhoun
7. Chamblee
8. Woodland-Cartersville
9. Jefferson
10. Walnut Grove
Class AAAA
1. Central-Carroll
2. North Oconee
3. Heritage-Catoosa
4. Madison County
5. Cedartown
6. Sonoraville
7. West Laurens
8. Northwest Whitfield
9. Cairo
10. Troup County
Class AAA
1. Harlem
2. Pike County
3. Columbus
4. Oconee County
5. Wesleyan
6. Gordon Lee
7. Dawson County
8. Savannah Christian
9. Hebron Christian
10. Jackson
Class AA
1. Appling County
2. ACE Charter
3. Vidalia
4. Berrien
5. Dodge County
6. Jeff Davis
7. Union County
8. ELCA
9. Pierce County
10. Banks County
Class A Div. 1
1. Heard County
2. Social Circle
3. Prince Avenue Christian
4. Dade County
5. Mount Vernon
6. Crawford County
8. Screven County
9. Bryan County
10. Commerce
Class A Div. 2
1. Emanuel County Institute
2. Schley County
3. Georgia Military
4. Portal
5. Lanier County
6. Telfair County
7. Charlton County
8. Johnson County
9. Wilcox County
10. Baconton Charter
