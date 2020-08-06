Preseason Softball Rankings

Ringgold won the AAA state championship in 2019, its second overall championship, and it begins the season atop the class. Franklin County is No. 2 with former-AAAA power Oconee County at No. 3. Up from AA, Rockmart and Harlem both will factor and are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively. Southeast Bulloch, Crisp County, Lumpkin County, LaFayette and Burke County fill out the top 5.

Banks County won its first state title last season and it enters the year at the top of Class AA. Bremen, former-AAA program Lovett, Vidalia and Union County round out the top 5. Heard County, Jeff Davis, Dodge County, Lamar County and East Laurens fill the top 10.

Gordon Lee has won ten softball titles since 2010, only missing out in 2014, and the Trojans enter the season trying to win its sixth consecutive title. The Trojans lead Trion, Bowdon, Commerce and Georgia Military. In Class A-Private, defending-champion Mount de Sales leads ahead of Wesleyan, George Walton, Tattnall Square and Hebron Christian.

Class AAAAAAA

1. Mountain View

2. North Gwinnett

3. Grayson

4. Etowah

5. North Forsyth

6. Kennesaw Mountain

7. East Coweta

8. Mill Creek

9. Cherokee

10. Lassiter

Class AAAAAA

1. Pope

2. Lee County

3. Houston County

4. Creekview

5. Evans

6. Dacula

7. Alexander

8. River Ridge

9. Effingham County

10. Buford

Class AAAAA

1. Locust Grove

2. Starr’s Mill

3. Jones County

4. Ola

5. Walnut Grove

6. Northside-Columbus

7. Apalachee

8. Northgate

9. Greenbrier 10. Harris County

Class AAAA

1. Heritage-Catoosa

2. Marist

3. Northwest Whitfield

4. Madison County

5. Central-Carroll

6. Perry

7. LaGrange

8. Cairo

9. Hampton

10. East Hall

Class AAA

1. Ringgold

2. Franklin County

3. Oconee County

4. Rockmart 5. Harlem

6. Southeast Bulloch

7. Crisp County

8. Lumpkin County

9. LaFayette

10. Burke County

Class AA

1. Banks County

2. Bremen

3. Lovett

4. Vidalia

5. Union County

6. Heard County

7. Jeff Davis

8. Dodge County

9. Lamar County

10. East Laurens

Class A-Public

1. Gordon Lee

2. Trion

3. Bowdon

4. Commerce

5. Georgia Military

6. Emanuel County Institute

7. Marion County

8. Academy for Classical Education

9. Lanier County

10. Schley County

Class A-Private

1. Mount de Sales

2. Wesleyan

3. George Walton

4. Tattnall Square

5. Hebron Christian

6. Eagle’s Landing Christian

7. Stratford Academy

8. Mount Paran Christian

9. Christian Heritage

10. Strong Rock Christian