Preseason girls basketball rankings

Buford tops Class 7A to open the season with Norcross, Carrollton, Grayson and North Paulding rounding out the top 5. McEachern, Cherokee, Milton, Hillgrove and Brookwood fill the 7A top 10.
In Class 6A, River Ridge opens atop the class and leads Langston Hughes, Lovejoy, New Manchester and Marist in the top 5. Union Grove opens the season atop Class 5A and leads Midtown, Jackson-Atlanta, Kell and Cartersville in the top 5. In Class 4A, Holy Innocents’ tops Baldwin, Griffin, Hardaway and Trinity Christian.
In Class 3A, Hebron Christian leads with Carver-Columbus, Wesleyan, Pickens and White County chasing. In Class 2A, Mount Paran leads Banks County, Thomson, Josey and Central-Macon in the top 5. In Class A Division I, St. Francis tops Galloway, Elbert County, Woodville-Tompkins and Rabun County.
Clinch County opens atop Class A Division I and leads Taylor County, Lake Oconee Academy, Mount Zion-Carroll and Towns County.
Class 7A
1. Buford
2. Norcross
3. Carrollton
4. Grayson
5. North Paulding
6. McEachern
7. Cherokee
8. Milton
9. Hillgrove
10. Brookwood
Class 6A
1. River Ridge
2. Langston Hughes
3. Lovejoy
4. New Manchester
5. Marist
6. Woodward Academy
7. Veterans
8. Creekview
9. Tift County
10. North Forsyth
Class 5A
1. Union Grove
2. Midtown
3. Jackson-Atlanta
4. Kell
5. Cartersville
6. Ware County
7. Calhoun
8. Statesboro
9. Warner Robins
10. Dalton
Class 4A
1. Holy Innocents’
2. Baldwin
3. Griffin
4. Hardaway
5. Trinity Christian
6. Southwest DeKalb
7. Walnut Grove
8. Fayette County
9. Chestatee
10. Northwest Whitfield
Class 3A
1. Hebron Christian
2. Carver-Columbus
3. Wesleyan
4. Pickens
5. White County
6. Dawson County
7. Hart County
8. Mary Persons
9. Cross Creek
10. Monroe
Class 2A
1. Mount Paran
2. Banks County
3. Thomson
4. Josey
5. Central-Macon
6. Dodge County
7. Model
8. Butler
9. Murray County
10. Landmark Christian
Class A Division I
1. St. Francis
2. Galloway
3. Elbert County
4. Woodville-Tompkins
5. Rabun County
6. Lamar County
7. Athens Christian
8. Swainsboro
9. Mount Pisgah
10. Oglethorpe County
Class A Division II
1. Clinch County
2. Taylor County
3. Lake Oconee Academy
4. Mount Zion-Carroll
5. Towns County
6. Wilcox County
7. Turner County
8. Randolph-Clay
9. Montgomery County
10. Early County
