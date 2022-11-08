Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings

In Class 6A, defending state champion Grovetown returns to No. 1 ahead No. 2 Hughes, No. 3 Jonesboro, No. 4 Alexander and No. 5 Etowah. Marist moved up from Class 4A and debuts at No. 6 and Sequoyah, St. Pius, Lanier and Paulding County round out the poll.

Defending state champion Tri-Cities returns as No. 1 in Class 5A ahead of a stacked poll that includes No. 2 Eagle’'s Landing, No. 3 Tucker, No. 4 Chapel Hill and No. 5 Kell. McDonough debuts at No. 1 in Class 4A ahead of four-time state champion Pace Academy—who comes into the class after competing in Class 3A. Two-time defending state champion Cross Creek tops the Class 3A poll ahead of Sandy Creek, No. 3 Monroe and No. 4 Johnson-Savannah. Defending state champion Westside-Augusta debuts at No. 1 in Class 2A ahead of Spencer and Drew Charter—which won the Class A Public state crown last season. King’s Ridge gets the nod for No. 1 in Class A Division I and Greenforest Christian tops the Class A Division II poll after earning last year’s Class A Private state crown.