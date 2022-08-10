Preseason all-state: Vic Burley, linebackers head class in 5A

*Best position: Linebacker. There’s little difference between those who made it here and the best who didn’t, such as Eastside’s Jean Claude Joseph, Northside-Columbus’s Dajwon Deloach and Ware County’s Trey Hargrove. This class is overflowing with returning all-region and likely Division I college players at this position.

*Most highly recruited: Burley is the consensus No. 42 senior recruit nationally. He committed to Clemson in June.