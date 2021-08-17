Preseason all-state teams: Class A Private

Class A Private
*Best player: Josh Dallas, Trinity Christian. Or his brother, David, the quarterback. David Dallas has thrown for 4,942 yards and 43 touchdowns in his career and committed to Western Michigan in June. But Josh is probably the best all-around player on Trinity’s loaded team, a wide receiver, strong safety and return man. He had 11 receptions for 162 yards in the championship game against Prince Avenue Christian. Josh committed to Liberty in June.
*Best position: Lineman. Several have nice offers. They include Wyatt Anderson (Western Kentucky commit), Trey Butts (Kennesaw State commit), Zecharia Owens and Ian Geffrard (both with ACC/Big Ten offers) and Johnero Holt (several mid-majors), plus Zavion Hardy (more on him below).
*Most highly recruited: Zavion Hardy, Tattnall Square. He’s a 6-5 defensive end and a top-75 national recruit in the 2023 class. The only Class A private-school players ever rated more highly are Brock Vandagriff, Tate Ratledge and Demetris Robertson.
*That’s interesting: Mount Pisgah tight end Cole Spence is the only senior in this class who’s a consensus top-100 recruit in Georgia, although several others have Division I offers. Spence made a 34 on the ACT. He’s committed to Vanderbilt.
*Snubbed: Savannah Christian’s George Futch, a two-way starter, had 10 TD receptions and two interception returns for touchdowns. He has four small-college offers.
*Underrated: Johne’ss Davis of Athens Christian rushed for 1,601 yards and 16 touchdowns last season despite not being fully cleared until the sixth game. He’s 5-9 but 205 pounds and chiseled, but he got his first scholarship offer only this month, from Army.
*What else is new: Trinity Christian, the 2020 runner-up, has four selections, which helps explains why the team is ranked No. 1 in four preseason polls, albeit not that of GHSF Daily, which went with Eagle’s Landing Christian. ELCA has three selections.
OFFENSE
QB - David Dallas, Trinity Christian, Sr.
RB - Johne’ss Davis, Athens Christian, Sr.
RB - Solomon Locke, Christian Heritage, Sr.
WR - Josh Dallas, Trinity Christian, Sr.
WR - Kenny Odom, Savannah Country Day, Sr.
TE - Cole Spence, Mount Pisgah Christian, Sr.
OL - Wyatt Anderson, Heritage (Newnan), Sr.
OL - Trey Butts, Mount de Sales, Sr.
OL - Ian Geffrard, Whitefield Academy, Jr.
OL - Zecheriah Owens, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.
OL - Jalin Scott, Calvary Day, Jr.
ATH - A’Khori Jones, Mount de Sales, Sr.
PK - Brooks Sturgeon, Wesleyan, Sr. , Sr.
DEFENSE
DL - Zavion Hardy, Tattnall Square, Jr.
DL - Johnerio Holt, Athens Academy, Sr.
DL - Jacobi Murray, Holy Innocents’, So.
DL - Terry Simmons, Calvary Day, Sr.
LB - Coleman Cauley, First Presbyterian, Sr.
LB - Peyton Cromwell, Savannah Christian, Sr.
LB - Troy Ford Jr., Calvary Day
LB - Christian Hanson, Trinity Christian, Sr.
DB - Aaron Gates, Trinity Christian, Jr.
DB - Juwan Johnson, Calvary Day, Sr.
DB - Jack Luttrell, Hebron Christian, Jr.
DB - P.J. Simmons, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.
P - Bryson Franklin, Prince Avenue Chrisitian, Sr.
