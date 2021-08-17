Preseason all-state teams: Class A Private

*Best player: Josh Dallas, Trinity Christian. Or his brother, David, the quarterback. David Dallas has thrown for 4,942 yards and 43 touchdowns in his career and committed to Western Michigan in June. But Josh is probably the best all-around player on Trinity’s loaded team, a wide receiver, strong safety and return man. He had 11 receptions for 162 yards in the championship game against Prince Avenue Christian. Josh committed to Liberty in June.

*Best position: Lineman. Several have nice offers. They include Wyatt Anderson (Western Kentucky commit), Trey Butts (Kennesaw State commit), Zecharia Owens and Ian Geffrard (both with ACC/Big Ten offers) and Johnero Holt (several mid-majors), plus Zavion Hardy (more on him below).