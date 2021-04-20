Pre-playoff girls soccer rankings

In Class 5A, there have been two exchanges of places in the rankings: McIntosh and Eastside; Grady and Chamblee. Jefferson and North Oconee have traded places in Class 4A, being the only change in the class.

The top four in Class 3A is still the same, but the remaining six have changed, with Adairsville and Jackson trading places, Pike County moving up two spots and Cherokee Bluff and Greater Atlanta Christian each moving down one spot, respectively. Bremen remains on top of Class 2A, with Lovett moving down two spots, East Laurens and Lamar County each moving up one spot, Thomasville and Pace Academy trading places and Toombs County and Bleckley County trading places.