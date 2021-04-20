ajc logo
X

Pre-playoff girls soccer rankings

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Score Atlanta

Lambert remains on top of Class 7A and Norcross and Brookwood have traded places in the class. In Class 6A, there have been several changes with Cambridge and Buford trading places, River Ridge moving up two spots, Houston County moving down two spots and Pope moving down one spot, but Johns Creek remains the top team in the class.

In Class 5A, there have been two exchanges of places in the rankings: McIntosh and Eastside; Grady and Chamblee. Jefferson and North Oconee have traded places in Class 4A, being the only change in the class.

The top four in Class 3A is still the same, but the remaining six have changed, with Adairsville and Jackson trading places, Pike County moving up two spots and Cherokee Bluff and Greater Atlanta Christian each moving down one spot, respectively. Bremen remains on top of Class 2A, with Lovett moving down two spots, East Laurens and Lamar County each moving up one spot, Thomasville and Pace Academy trading places and Toombs County and Bleckley County trading places.

There have been several changes in Class A Public despite Commerce remaining on top, such as Screven County and Social Circle trading places, Atlanta Classical and Armuchee trading places, Lincoln County moving up three spots, ACE Charter moving up two spots, Irwin County moving down two spots, Lake Oconee moving down four spots and Towns County moving up one spot. The only change in Class A Private is Pinecrest Academy and Mount Pisgah trading places in the last two spots.

Class 7A

1. Lambert

2. Mill Creek

3. West Forsyth

4. Norcross

5. Brookwood

6. Roswell

7. Alpharetta

8. Walton

9. Parkview

10. Collins Hill

Class 6A

1. Johns Creek

2. Buford

3. Cambridge

4. Lassiter

5. River Ridge

6. Pope

7. Glynn Academy

8. Houston County

9. Dalton

10. Allatoona

Class 5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Eastside

3. McIntosh

4. Union Grove

5. Northgate

6. Whitewater

7. St. Pius X

8. Starr’s Mill

9. Chamblee

10. Grady

Class 4A

1. Marist

2.Northwest Whitfield

3. Perry

4. Flowery Branch

5. North Oconee

6. Jefferson

7. LaGrange

8. Druid Hills

9. Columbus

10. Southeast Whitfield

Class 3A

1. Westminster

2. Oconee County

3. Lumpkin County

4. White County

5. Jackson

6. Adairsville

7. Pike County

8. Cherokee Bluff

9.Greater Atlanta Christian

10. Mary Persons

Class 2A

1. Bremen

2. East Laurens

3. Lamar County

4. Lovett

5. Fitzgerald

6. Model

7. Pace Academy

8. Thomasville

9. Bleckley County

10. Toombs County

Class A Public

1. Commerce

2. Social Circle

3. Screven County

4. Armuchee

5. Atlanta Classical

6. Lincoln County

7. Towns County

8. ACE Charter

9. Irwin County

10. Lake Oconee

Class A Private

1. Holy Innocents’

2. Athens Academy

3. Trinity Christian

4. Hebron Christian

5. Wesleyan

6. First Presbyterian Day

7. Stratford Academy

8. St. Vincents’

9. Mount Pisgah

10. Pinecrest Academy

About the Author

Score Atlanta

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top