Pre-playoff girls soccer rankings

Lambert remains on top of Class 7A and Norcross and Brookwood have traded places in the class. In Class 6A, there have been several changes with Cambridge and Buford trading places, River Ridge moving up two spots, Houston County moving down two spots and Pope moving down one spot, but Johns Creek remains the top team in the class.
In Class 5A, there have been two exchanges of places in the rankings: McIntosh and Eastside; Grady and Chamblee. Jefferson and North Oconee have traded places in Class 4A, being the only change in the class.
The top four in Class 3A is still the same, but the remaining six have changed, with Adairsville and Jackson trading places, Pike County moving up two spots and Cherokee Bluff and Greater Atlanta Christian each moving down one spot, respectively. Bremen remains on top of Class 2A, with Lovett moving down two spots, East Laurens and Lamar County each moving up one spot, Thomasville and Pace Academy trading places and Toombs County and Bleckley County trading places.
There have been several changes in Class A Public despite Commerce remaining on top, such as Screven County and Social Circle trading places, Atlanta Classical and Armuchee trading places, Lincoln County moving up three spots, ACE Charter moving up two spots, Irwin County moving down two spots, Lake Oconee moving down four spots and Towns County moving up one spot. The only change in Class A Private is Pinecrest Academy and Mount Pisgah trading places in the last two spots.
Class 7A
1. Lambert
2. Mill Creek
3. West Forsyth
4. Norcross
5. Brookwood
6. Roswell
7. Alpharetta
8. Walton
9. Parkview
10. Collins Hill
Class 6A
1. Johns Creek
2. Buford
3. Cambridge
4. Lassiter
5. River Ridge
6. Pope
7. Glynn Academy
8. Houston County
9. Dalton
10. Allatoona
Class 5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Eastside
3. McIntosh
4. Union Grove
5. Northgate
6. Whitewater
7. St. Pius X
8. Starr’s Mill
9. Chamblee
10. Grady
Class 4A
1. Marist
2.Northwest Whitfield
3. Perry
4. Flowery Branch
5. North Oconee
6. Jefferson
7. LaGrange
8. Druid Hills
9. Columbus
10. Southeast Whitfield
Class 3A
1. Westminster
2. Oconee County
3. Lumpkin County
4. White County
5. Jackson
6. Adairsville
7. Pike County
8. Cherokee Bluff
9.Greater Atlanta Christian
10. Mary Persons
Class 2A
1. Bremen
2. East Laurens
3. Lamar County
4. Lovett
5. Fitzgerald
6. Model
7. Pace Academy
8. Thomasville
9. Bleckley County
10. Toombs County
Class A Public
1. Commerce
2. Social Circle
3. Screven County
4. Armuchee
5. Atlanta Classical
6. Lincoln County
7. Towns County
8. ACE Charter
9. Irwin County
10. Lake Oconee
Class A Private
1. Holy Innocents’
2. Athens Academy
3. Trinity Christian
4. Hebron Christian
5. Wesleyan
6. First Presbyterian Day
7. Stratford Academy
8. St. Vincents’
9. Mount Pisgah
10. Pinecrest Academy
About the Author