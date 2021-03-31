Pelham football hires top Valdosta assistant

Sutton, a long-time assistant to Rush Propst during stops at Valdosta, Colquitt County and Hoover, will replace Dondrial Pinkins, who became head coach at arch-rival Mitchell County earlier this month. Mitchell County is Pinkins’ alma mater.

Sutton was considered by some to be Propst’s top assistant at Colquitt, where Sutton served a couple of stints and worked as offensive coordinator and weight-room coordinator at various times.