Parkview football coach Godfree resigns

Godfree took over for long-time Parkview coach Cecil Flowe in 2014, led the Panthers to region titles in 2018 and 2019 and a 70-37 overall record.

Parkview was 8-4 in 2022. The team’s most widely known player, five-star wide receiver recruit Mike Matthews, made first-team Class 7A all-state as a junior. Parkview had only one winning season in the five leading up to Godfree’s hire.