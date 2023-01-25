Parkview football coach Godfree resigns

Parkview football coach Eric Godfree resigned late Tuesday after nine seasons at his alma mater and is expected to be announced as head coach at another school soon.
Godfree took over for long-time Parkview coach Cecil Flowe in 2014, led the Panthers to region titles in 2018 and 2019 and a 70-37 overall record.
Parkview was 8-4 in 2022. The team’s most widely known player, five-star wide receiver recruit Mike Matthews, made first-team Class 7A all-state as a junior. Parkview had only one winning season in the five leading up to Godfree’s hire.
Godfree played on Flowe’s first two Parkview teams in 1993 and 1994. The 1994 team was the first to win a playoff game in school history, which dates to 1976. Parkview won four state titles during the next 10 seasons. Godfree coached on the 2000, 2001 and 2002 championship teams that were part of a state-record 46-game winning streak.
Godfree had coached at Loganville from 2004 to 2013.
