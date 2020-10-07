Notebook: Ray Lamb selected for Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

Ray Lamb, a coach who won 249 games, 11 region champions and two state titles, was selected for induction into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Lamb was the fourth coach in GHSA history to win state titles at two schools (1965-66 Warren County, 1981 Commerce). Lamb retired after the 1992 season with a 249-103-11 record. He is the father of retired Calhoun coach Hal Lamb and former Mercer coach Bobby Lamb. Other 2021 inductees will be Tony Barnhart, Stewart Cink, Tom Glavine, Joe Hamilton, Janet Harris, Brian Jordan and Maya Moore.