Notebook: Pierce County-ELCA set up game; more cancellations

No. 6 Pierce County of Class 3A on Monday set up a home game with No. 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian of Class A Private for Oct. 2. Pierce originally was slated to play Clinch County, but Clinch, citing COVID-19 concerns, pulled out last week. Pierce also is adding Madison County, Fla., at home Oct. 30.
Blessed Trinity is playing at home Friday against Kell. That replaces Blessed Trinity’s long-lost game with Charlotte Catholic (N.C.). Kell had an opening after Hillgrove canceled a game with the Longhorns earlier this month.
Fitzgerald, originally slated to play Dodge County on Thursday, will play at Jefferson County on Friday instead. Dodge is down with COVID, and Jefferson County is back up.
Dublin has canceled its Region 4-A Public opener this week against Wheeler County, and neither has a common off week in which to make up the game. Dublin coach Roger Holmes said he wasn’t certain how the region would handle that.
Union County has canceled its Friday game against George Walton Academy. ... Toombs County is playing at West Laurens on Friday instead of Mitchell County. ... Tift County is down another week with COVID and won’t play its game Friday against Coffee.
