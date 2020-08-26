Notebook: Baldwin to play region-only schedule

Illinois quarterback transfers to Georgia

Robert Jones III, a sophomore quarterback from Illinois with offers from Arizona State and South Florida, has transferred to Denmark, the Forsyth County News reported Tuesday. Illinois is not playing high school football this fall. The newspaper also reported that Aaron McLaughlin, an N.C. State-committed senior quarterback and member of GHSF Daily’s Georgia Power 100, is recovering from an offseason shoulder injury. Jones is the latest prominent out-of-state player to move to Georgia because his state was delaying football. Southern Cal commit Jake Garcia left California for Valdosta, and Sabastian Sager, a Georgia Tech commit from Brooklyn, is at Grayson.

Briefly ...

Games at Memorial and Kinnett stadiums in Columbus will be limited to crowds at 40 percent capacity, the Muscogee County School District announced. The stadiums serve seven county teams. ... Milton’s football team can’t practice until Sept. 3 because of five positive tests for coronavirus in the north Fulton County school.

