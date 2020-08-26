Notebook: Baldwin to play region-only schedule

Baldwin announced Tuesday that its sports teams would play region-only schedules this season. That cancels football games with Washington County, Burke County and Ware County. Baldwin plays in Region 4-4A with Howard, Perry, Rutland, Spalding, West Laurens and Westside of Macon. Howard, Rutland and Westside previously had canceled their September games when Bibb County Schools announced a delay.
Baldwin coach Jesse Hicks has been the most outspoken Georgia coach publicly against playing sports during the pandemic.
“It does kind of put my mind a little bit more at ease knowing we’re not going to be playing right now,” Hicks told the Union-Recorder of Milledgeville. “It gives us an opportunity to reboot and see how things go with the virus. It also gives us a couple extra weeks to prepare for our season.”
Other schools delaying games
Hancock Central and Dooly County, both Class A Public schools, are delaying their seasons. Dooly suspended sports last week, and September games against Marion County and Macon County are now off the schedule. A game at Montgomery County on Sept. 25 remains and would be Dooly’s opener. Hancock also won’t open until Sept. 25 at Greene County. The Bulldogs have only six games on their schedule after canceling September contests against Macon County, Washington-Wilkes and Creekside Christian. Another Middle Georgia school, Crawford County, shut down last week but is resuming practice today and remains on schedule for its Sept. 4 opener against Taylor County.
Illinois quarterback transfers to Georgia
Robert Jones III, a sophomore quarterback from Illinois with offers from Arizona State and South Florida, has transferred to Denmark, the Forsyth County News reported Tuesday. Illinois is not playing high school football this fall. The newspaper also reported that Aaron McLaughlin, an N.C. State-committed senior quarterback and member of GHSF Daily’s Georgia Power 100, is recovering from an offseason shoulder injury. Jones is the latest prominent out-of-state player to move to Georgia because his state was delaying football. Southern Cal commit Jake Garcia left California for Valdosta, and Sabastian Sager, a Georgia Tech commit from Brooklyn, is at Grayson.
Briefly ...
Games at Memorial and Kinnett stadiums in Columbus will be limited to crowds at 40 percent capacity, the Muscogee County School District announced. The stadiums serve seven county teams. ... Milton’s football team can’t practice until Sept. 3 because of five positive tests for coronavirus in the north Fulton County school.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author