Notebook: Alabama, Tennessee among 9 states playing tonight

Nine states are playing football games tonight. Those in their first weekend of the season are Alabama, Alaska, Idaho, Indiana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Tennessee, according to High School Football America. Utah began last seek. According to HSFA, 17 states are starting their seasons on time, and 17 are delayed, including Georgia, which would’ve opened this week but will start Sept. 4. Fifteen states plus the District of Columbia have postponed. One state, Delaware, hasn’t declared. The only Southern states not playing this fall are Virginia and North Carolina. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s “board of control” voted 16-2 Thursday to start football games the week of Sept. 11.