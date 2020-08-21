Notebook: Alabama, Tennessee among 9 states playing tonight

Nine states are playing football games tonight. Those in their first weekend of the season are Alabama, Alaska, Idaho, Indiana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Tennessee, according to High School Football America. Utah began last seek. According to HSFA, 17 states are starting their seasons on time, and 17 are delayed, including Georgia, which would’ve opened this week but will start Sept. 4. Fifteen states plus the District of Columbia have postponed. One state, Delaware, hasn’t declared. The only Southern states not playing this fall are Virginia and North Carolina. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s “board of control” voted 16-2 Thursday to start football games the week of Sept. 11.
Clayton County lifts ban, will resume sports Monday
Clayton County Schools lifted its sports ban effective Monday for its 10 high schools. The metro Atlanta school district froze all sports activity for two weeks on Aug. 8. Clayton’s GHSA members are Drew, Elite Scholars Academy, Forest Park, Jonesboro, Lovejoy, Morrow, Mount Zion, Mundy’s Mill, North Clayton and Riverdale. Elite Scholars does not play football.
Briefly ...
Rabun County junior Gunner Stockton, the No. 1 dual-threat QB prospect nationally among juniors, committed Thursday to South Carolina. Stockton has thrown for 6,390 yards and 77 touchdowns over his freshman and sophomore seasons, within sight of Trevor Lawrence’s state records of 13,902 yards and 161 touchdowns.
