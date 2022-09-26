Notable results of Week 6: Social Circle ends 0-64 drought against ranked teams

5. Early County 7, Mitchell County 0: No team in the state has played more than three region games except Early County, which is 5-0 in 1-A Division II after beating Mitchell County. The top-ranked Bobcats wrap up region play, and can clinch the title, against Randolph-Clay on Oct. 7 and then close out the regular season with three non-region games.

Worth noting: Four-point underdog Commerce beat Banks County 17-14 on a field goal by Ivy Tolbert with 1:02 remaining for its 18th consecutive victory in the series, which it leads 33-2. The schools are about 10 miles apart in northeast Georgia. … Glenn Hills, which had been outscored 118-7 in its previous three games, picked up its first region victory with a 12-10 win over 26-point favorite Westside of Augusta. Glenn Hills went 2-15 over the past two seasons but is 2-4 this year. … KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, 5-27 in region play over the past five seasons, is 1-1 in 6-2A after a 32-0 victory over 24-point favorite B.E.S.T. Academy. The 32 points were the Warriors’ most in a game since a 40-10 win over Forest Park on Oct. 17, 2020. … Lowndes, somewhat overlooked after a 2-2 start, is back on the radar after a 24-14 win over 15-point favorite Grayson, the No. 2-ranked team in Class 7A last week. Lowndes has a week off before its rivalry game against Valdosta. … Wilkinson County, a 20-point underdog, improved to 6-0-1 all-time against Portal and 2-2 this season with a 23-13 win. A victory against Twiggs County this week (Wilkinson is favored by 42) would give the Warriors their best start since 2015.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.