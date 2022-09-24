ajc logo
Week 6 high school football scores

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
55 minutes ago

Thursday

Carver-Columbus 28, Hapeville 6

Discovery 21, Duluth 17

Eastside 34, Flowery Branch 14

KIPP Atlanta Charter 32, B.E.S.T. Academy 0

Midtown 55, Cross Keys 0

Riverdale 22, Fayette County 14

Stone Mountain 35, Drew 7

Friday

Adairsville 49, Ringgold 10

Alexander 48, New Manchester 14

Alpharetta 48, Pope 7

Aquinas 40, Greenbrier 20

Arabia Mountain 13, Locust Grove 12

Athens Academy 46, Mt. Vernon 21

Atkinson County 30, Seminole County 29

Beach 28, Groves 0

Benedictine 26, Bolles, FL. 7

Bethlehem Christian 48, King’s Ridge 21

Bleckley County 63, Pelham 7

Blessed Trinity 27, Sprayberry 14

Bowdon 55, Temple 27

Bremen 37, Ridgeland 6

Brookwood 41, South Forsyth 24

Brunswick 55, Glynn Academy 21

Buford 14, Marietta 0

Bulloch Academy 42, Savannah 0

Burke County 35, Statesboro 32

Cairo 62, Salem 0

Callaway 44, Redan 12

Calvary Day 34, Savannah Christian 28

Cambridge 55, Chattahoochee 0

Camden County 47, Atlantic Coast, FL. 6

Carrollton 56, Hillgrove 28

Cass 63, M. L. King 7

Cedar Shoals 49, East Hall 21

Cedartown 43, Dalton 9

Central-Macon 27, Kendrick 21

Clinch County 45, Frederica Ac. (GISA) 6

Coahulla Creek 25, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 22

Coffee 31, Richmond Hill 25

Colquitt County 39, Cedar Grove 17

Columbia 47, McNair 0

Commerce 17, Banks County 14

Cook 35, Jeff Davis 14

Coosa 27, Armuchee 17

Crawford County 44, Twiggs County 20

Creekside 39, Chapel Hill 0

Darlington 33, Dade County 7

Dawson County 56, West Hall 7

Denmark 28, Dacula 25

Dooly County 46, Turner County 34

Douglass 21, Lithonia 0

Dunwoody 30, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 35, Landmark Christian 3

Early County 7, Mitchell County 0

East Jackson 45, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Effingham County 29, South Effingham 3

Elbert County 21, Jefferson County 3

Evans 42, Grovetown 15

Fannin County 47, Gordon Central 6

Fellowship Christian 21, Lovett 10

Fitzgerald 20, Dodge County 12

Forsyth Central 35, Seckinger 0

Fox Creek, SC 56, Georgia School For Innovation and The Classics 0

Gilmer 35, Wesleyan 20

Glascock County 40, Augusta Prep Day 21

Glenn Hills 12, Westside-Augusta 10

Gordon Lee 26, LaFayette 22

Greater Atlanta Christian 56, Northview 0

Greenville 14, Marion County 10

Griffin 28, West Laurens 16

Hart County 56, Cross Creek 0

Heard County 57, Clarkston 14

Hebron Christian 56, Athens Christian 13

Hephzibah 38, Southeast Bulloch 33

Heritage-Catoosa 47, Chattanooga Prep, TN. 0

Houston County 28, Warner Robins 8

Hughes 48, Douglas County 3

Irwin County 38, Metter 7

Jackson County 28, Apalachee 10

Jefferson 17, Clarke Central 7

Jenkins County 23, Claxton 8

Johnson County 27, Emanuel County Institute 21

Johnson-Savannah 22, Liberty County 21

Jonesboro 42, Rockdale County 7

Kell 26, Centennial 9

Kennesaw Mountain 60, South Cobb 6

Lake Oconee Academy 15, Loganville Christian 14

Lambert 31, East Coweta 24

Lanier 25, Habersham Central 21

Lincoln County 41, Richmond Academy 20

Lithia Springs 49, Jackson-Atlanta 26

Loganville 64, Heritage-Conyers 8

Long County 28, Savannah Country Day 14

Lowndes 24, Grayson 14

Lumpkin County 42, Pickens 7

Manchester 14, Chattahoochee County 7

Mary Persons 49, Columbus 21

McIntosh County Academy 40, Bradwell Institute 13

Meadowcreek 42, Peachtree Ridge 19

Mill Creek 40, Parkview 17

Model 44, Murray County 0

Montgomery County 28, Treutlen 10

Mt. Pisgah Christian 35, First Presbyterian 28

Mt. Zion, Carroll 21, Jasper County 0

Mundy’s Mill 32, Forest Park 14

Norcross 41, South Gwinnett 18

North Cobb 21, Milton 7

North Cobb Christian 34, Washington 6

North Forsyth 42, Shiloh 34

North Gwinnett 42, Berkmar 0

North Hall 14, Cherokee Bluff 12

North Murray 40, Haralson County 29

North Oconee 52, Chestatee 7

Northeast 67, Southwest 27

Northside-Columbus 35, Westover 0

Northside-Warner Robins 29, Crisp County 10

Oglethorpe County 63, Riverside Military 12

Osborne 38, Woodland-Cartersville 14

Pataula Charter 28, Houston County, AL. 0

Peach County 43, Hardaway 14

Pebblebrook 31, Harrison 14

Pepperell 21, Chattooga 7

Perry 49, Howard 0

Pierce County 49, Brantley County 7

Putnam County 40, Josey 0

Rabun County 28, Whitefield Academy 14

Randolph-Clay 32, Baconton Charter 8

Rome 42, Allatoona 19

Roswell 56, Johns Creek 13

Sandy Creek 29, Jackson 7

Schley County 28, Macon County 7

Screven County 15, Warren County 14

Shaw 45, Jordan 6

Sneads High School, FL 38, Miller County 20

Social Circle 39, Lamar County 7

South Atlanta 48, Therrell 18

South Paulding 42, Newnan 14

Southeast Whitfield 30, Druid Hills 17

Spalding 40, Baldwin 14

Spencer 27, Rutland 21

St. Francis 26, Christian Heritage 7

Stephenson 28, Tucker 3

Taylor County 49, Central-Talbotton 0

Telfair County 36, Bryan County 20

Thomas County Central 48, Godby, FL 13

Thomson 41, Washington County 7

Tift County 27, Gadsden Co., FL 24

Toombs County 31, Tattnall County 29

Trinity Christian 53, North Clayton 12

Troup County 44, Starr’s Mill 17

Upson-Lee 56, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Valdosta 24, McEachern 14

Veterans 21, Northgate 9

Vidalia 36, Windsor Forest 14

Villa Rica 44, Banneker 23

Walnut Grove 7, East Forsyth 6

Ware County 22, Bainbridge 16

Washington-Wilkes 27, Hancock Central 0

Wayne County 17, Jenkins 14

Westlake 23, Collins Hill 20

Westminster 37, Riverwood 7

Wheeler 28, Campbell 17

Whitewater 29, LaGrange 21

Wilcox County 54, Terrell County 23

Wilkinson County 23, Portal 13

Woodward Academy 42, Alcovy 0

Worth County 56, Berrien 46

