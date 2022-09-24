Week 6 high school football scores

Thursday
Carver-Columbus 28, Hapeville 6
Discovery 21, Duluth 17
Eastside 34, Flowery Branch 14
KIPP Atlanta Charter 32, B.E.S.T. Academy 0
Midtown 55, Cross Keys 0
Riverdale 22, Fayette County 14
Stone Mountain 35, Drew 7
Friday
Adairsville 49, Ringgold 10
Alexander 48, New Manchester 14
Alpharetta 48, Pope 7
Aquinas 40, Greenbrier 20
Arabia Mountain 13, Locust Grove 12
Athens Academy 46, Mt. Vernon 21
Atkinson County 30, Seminole County 29
Beach 28, Groves 0
Benedictine 26, Bolles, FL. 7
Bethlehem Christian 48, King’s Ridge 21
Bleckley County 63, Pelham 7
Blessed Trinity 27, Sprayberry 14
Bowdon 55, Temple 27
Bremen 37, Ridgeland 6
Brookwood 41, South Forsyth 24
Brunswick 55, Glynn Academy 21
Buford 14, Marietta 0
Bulloch Academy 42, Savannah 0
Burke County 35, Statesboro 32
Cairo 62, Salem 0
Callaway 44, Redan 12
Calvary Day 34, Savannah Christian 28
Cambridge 55, Chattahoochee 0
Camden County 47, Atlantic Coast, FL. 6
Carrollton 56, Hillgrove 28
Cass 63, M. L. King 7
Cedar Shoals 49, East Hall 21
Cedartown 43, Dalton 9
Central-Macon 27, Kendrick 21
Clinch County 45, Frederica Ac. (GISA) 6
Coahulla Creek 25, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 22
Coffee 31, Richmond Hill 25
Colquitt County 39, Cedar Grove 17
Columbia 47, McNair 0
Commerce 17, Banks County 14
Cook 35, Jeff Davis 14
Coosa 27, Armuchee 17
Crawford County 44, Twiggs County 20
Creekside 39, Chapel Hill 0
Darlington 33, Dade County 7
Dawson County 56, West Hall 7
Denmark 28, Dacula 25
Dooly County 46, Turner County 34
Douglass 21, Lithonia 0
Dunwoody 30, Lakeside-DeKalb 0
Eagle’s Landing Christian 35, Landmark Christian 3
Early County 7, Mitchell County 0
East Jackson 45, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Effingham County 29, South Effingham 3
Elbert County 21, Jefferson County 3
Evans 42, Grovetown 15
Fannin County 47, Gordon Central 6
Fellowship Christian 21, Lovett 10
Fitzgerald 20, Dodge County 12
Forsyth Central 35, Seckinger 0
Fox Creek, SC 56, Georgia School For Innovation and The Classics 0
Gilmer 35, Wesleyan 20
Glascock County 40, Augusta Prep Day 21
Glenn Hills 12, Westside-Augusta 10
Gordon Lee 26, LaFayette 22
Greater Atlanta Christian 56, Northview 0
Greenville 14, Marion County 10
Griffin 28, West Laurens 16
Hart County 56, Cross Creek 0
Heard County 57, Clarkston 14
Hebron Christian 56, Athens Christian 13
Hephzibah 38, Southeast Bulloch 33
Heritage-Catoosa 47, Chattanooga Prep, TN. 0
Houston County 28, Warner Robins 8
Hughes 48, Douglas County 3
Irwin County 38, Metter 7
Jackson County 28, Apalachee 10
Jefferson 17, Clarke Central 7
Jenkins County 23, Claxton 8
Johnson County 27, Emanuel County Institute 21
Johnson-Savannah 22, Liberty County 21
Jonesboro 42, Rockdale County 7
Kell 26, Centennial 9
Kennesaw Mountain 60, South Cobb 6
Lake Oconee Academy 15, Loganville Christian 14
Lambert 31, East Coweta 24
Lanier 25, Habersham Central 21
Lincoln County 41, Richmond Academy 20
Lithia Springs 49, Jackson-Atlanta 26
Loganville 64, Heritage-Conyers 8
Long County 28, Savannah Country Day 14
Lowndes 24, Grayson 14
Lumpkin County 42, Pickens 7
Manchester 14, Chattahoochee County 7
Mary Persons 49, Columbus 21
McIntosh County Academy 40, Bradwell Institute 13
Meadowcreek 42, Peachtree Ridge 19
Mill Creek 40, Parkview 17
Model 44, Murray County 0
Montgomery County 28, Treutlen 10
Mt. Pisgah Christian 35, First Presbyterian 28
Mt. Zion, Carroll 21, Jasper County 0
Mundy’s Mill 32, Forest Park 14
Norcross 41, South Gwinnett 18
North Cobb 21, Milton 7
North Cobb Christian 34, Washington 6
North Forsyth 42, Shiloh 34
North Gwinnett 42, Berkmar 0
North Hall 14, Cherokee Bluff 12
North Murray 40, Haralson County 29
North Oconee 52, Chestatee 7
Northeast 67, Southwest 27
Northside-Columbus 35, Westover 0
Northside-Warner Robins 29, Crisp County 10
Oglethorpe County 63, Riverside Military 12
Osborne 38, Woodland-Cartersville 14
Pataula Charter 28, Houston County, AL. 0
Peach County 43, Hardaway 14
Pebblebrook 31, Harrison 14
Pepperell 21, Chattooga 7
Perry 49, Howard 0
Pierce County 49, Brantley County 7
Putnam County 40, Josey 0
Rabun County 28, Whitefield Academy 14
Randolph-Clay 32, Baconton Charter 8
Rome 42, Allatoona 19
Roswell 56, Johns Creek 13
Sandy Creek 29, Jackson 7
Schley County 28, Macon County 7
Screven County 15, Warren County 14
Shaw 45, Jordan 6
Sneads High School, FL 38, Miller County 20
Social Circle 39, Lamar County 7
South Atlanta 48, Therrell 18
South Paulding 42, Newnan 14
Southeast Whitfield 30, Druid Hills 17
Spalding 40, Baldwin 14
Spencer 27, Rutland 21
St. Francis 26, Christian Heritage 7
Stephenson 28, Tucker 3
Taylor County 49, Central-Talbotton 0
Telfair County 36, Bryan County 20
Thomas County Central 48, Godby, FL 13
Thomson 41, Washington County 7
Tift County 27, Gadsden Co., FL 24
Toombs County 31, Tattnall County 29
Trinity Christian 53, North Clayton 12
Troup County 44, Starr’s Mill 17
Upson-Lee 56, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
Valdosta 24, McEachern 14
Veterans 21, Northgate 9
Vidalia 36, Windsor Forest 14
Villa Rica 44, Banneker 23
Walnut Grove 7, East Forsyth 6
Ware County 22, Bainbridge 16
Washington-Wilkes 27, Hancock Central 0
Wayne County 17, Jenkins 14
Westlake 23, Collins Hill 20
Westminster 37, Riverwood 7
Wheeler 28, Campbell 17
Whitewater 29, LaGrange 21
Wilcox County 54, Terrell County 23
Wilkinson County 23, Portal 13
Woodward Academy 42, Alcovy 0
Worth County 56, Berrien 46
