Notable results of Week 2: Colquitt, Northeast, Valdosta defeat No. 2-ranked teams

5. Lovett 30, Pace Academy 20: Pace Academy’s three-game, season-opening win streak was broken by a Lovett team that was 0-2 and a 27-point underdog. It was the sixth consecutive game in the series decided by 10 points or less, with Pace winning four of the previous five. Lovett’s losses have come against Westminster (14-0) and Greater Atlanta Christian (23-19).

Worth noting: Bacon County, led by first-year coach Mark Wilson, ended a 13-game losing streak that was the third-longest in school history with a 28-14 victory over 14-point favorite Atkinson County. The Red Raiders’ last win had been against Vidalia in the final game of the 2020 season. … Central Gwinnett, in its first season under head coach Larry Harold, is 4-0 for the first time since 1984 after a 28-14 victory over eight-point favorite Habersham Central. The Black Knights’ first three wins came by a touchdown or less. … Etowah, a 1-9 team each of the past two seasons, is 4-0 for the first time since 2014 after a 28-21 victory over Centennial. Etowah was a 13-point favorite. The Eagles’ last team to start 4-0 reached the state semifinals and finished 11-3. … Hebron Christian, in its first season under coach Jonathan Gess, is 4-0 for the first time since the program began in 2007 after a 35-28 victory over two-point favorite Morgan County. Hebron’s previous best start was 3-0 in 2010. … North Paulding ended a 21-game losing streak against top-10 teams with a 49-35 victory over then-No. 10 South Paulding of Class 6A. North Paulding improved to 11-0 all-time against South Paulding, which was a four-point favorite.

