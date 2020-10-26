Notable results from Week 8: Cedar Grove ends long GAC streak

2. Wayne County 10, Veterans 7: Wayne County entered region play as the only unranked team from 1-5A, but the Yellow Jackets are tied for first place with No. 1 Ware County after a win over then-No. 10 Veterans, which was projected as a 16-point favorite by the computer Maxwell Ratings. Wayne County is 3-4 against a schedule that has included five ranked opponents.

3. River Ridge 20, Creekview 17: River Ridge’s magical ride continues. The Knights are 6-0 for the first time in school history and tied for first place in 7-6A with defending champion Johns Creek after beating 10-point favorite Creekview in overtime. River Ridge is seeking the first region title in its 12 seasons and closing in on its first playoff berth since 2012.