Notable results from Week 3: Champs still struggling; long losing streaks end

2. Champs struggling: Irwin County wasn’t the only 2019 state champion to come up short in Week 3. Defending Class 7A champ Marietta (1-1) lost 49-28 to a McEachern team that had lost its first two games to North Gwinnett and Grayson. Harrison (6A champ now playing in 7A) fell to 0-3 with a 14-7 loss to a Hughes team that was a 21-point underdog. Class A Private champ Eagle’s Landing Christian (2-1) lost 38-14 on Saturday to Blessed Trinity (4A champ now playing in 5A). Overall, the eight state champions are 5-9, and only Blessed Trinity (which has played one game) and Cedar Grove (which hasn’t played any) remain undefeated.

3. Long droughts end: Cobb County schools Osborne and Campbell, located about three miles apart, brought school-record losings streaks to an end with victories in Week 3. Osborne ended a 31-game losing streak with a 29-8 victory over Forest Park. It was the Cardinals' first win since beating Forest Park 14-8 on Oct. 21, 2016. Campbell beat Berkmar to end a 21-game losing streak that stretched back to a 34-20 victory over Villa Rica on Aug. 17, 2018. Campbell was favored to win its game, but Osborne was an 11-point underdog. Ringgold also broke through, ending a school-record 12-game losing streak with a 38-12 victory over Ridgeland, which was a 16-point favorite and had won seven straight in the series.