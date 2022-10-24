Notable results from Week 10: Spencer stuns Northeast, eyes first region title

Ranking the most surprising and notable games of the weekend:
1. Spencer 14, Northeast 13: Spencer pulled off the upset of the week, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings, when it beat 34-point favorite Northeast in a matchup of the two remaining unbeaten teams in Region 2-2A play. Spencer can claim its first region championship since moving to the GHSA in 1968 with a victory over ACE Charter on Nov. 4.
2. Camden County 17, Valdosta 14: Camden County, written off after an 0-2 start that included losses to Class 2A Columbia and 6A Brunswick, is in second place in Region 1-7A after handing 23-point favorite Valdosta its first loss. A victory against Lowndes on Nov. 4 would give Camden County the No. 2 seed and its first home playoff game since 2015.
3. Northside (Warner Robins) 23, Lee County 20: Northside, the fourth-highest ranked team in 1-6A, is in position to win the region after ending a six-game losing streak against then-No. 2 Lee County, which was a 23-point favorite. It won’t be an easy task, but the Eagles will be region champions if they beat Veterans and undefeated Thomas County Central in their final two games.
4. Newton 20, Parkview 18: Parkview, which finishes the regular season with games against Brookwood and Grayson that will decide the 4-7A title, slipped up against 30-point underdog Newton, which had been winless in region play. Parkview can still win the region by winning its final two games. Newton probably makes the playoffs if it beats Archer on Nov. 4.
5. Dodge County 47, Cook 37: Cook, with a big game looming this week against top-ranked Fitzgerald, suffered its first Region 1-2A loss at the hands of 29-point underdog Dodge County. Cook can still win the region with victories against Fitzgerald (8-0) and Worth County (7-1), but a loss in either game probably drops the Hornets to the No. 4 seed.
Worth noting: Harrison, a 1-6 team two weeks ago, put itself in position to win Region 3-7A with a 37-15 victory over Hillgrove. The Hoyas (3-6, 2-1) can clinch the title this week with a win over Marietta, although Maxwell projects the Blue Devils as 16-point favorites. … LaGrange picked up a nice win when it beat 10-point favorite Trinity Christian 24-10, but the outcome likely won’t affect either team’s playoff prospects in crowded Region 4-4A, unfortunately for LaGrange. Trinity Christian (5-3) can still win the region title with victories in its last two games. LaGrange (6-2) probably needs to win its final two games, including the finale against fourth-ranked Troup (8-0), to reach the playoffs. … Pope picked up its first victory of the season when it beat 10-point favorite Lassiter 26-23 and moved into a tie for fourth place in seven-team Region 7-6A. The Greyhounds (1-7, 1-3) likely will make the playoffs if they beat Sprayberry on Nov. 4. … Shaw defeated 22-point favorite Hardaway 21-17, avenging a 54-12 loss in 2021, and put itself in position to make its first playoff appearance since 2015. The Raiders can clinch the No. 3 seed in five-team Region 1-4A with a win over Westover on Nov. 4. … Wilcox County beat eight-point favorite Dooly County 53-21 for its fifth consecutive win after an 0-3 start and now sits alone in first place in Region 4-A Division II. The Patriots can clinch their second straight region title by beating Hawkinsville this week.
