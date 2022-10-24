Notable results from Week 10: Spencer stuns Northeast, eyes first region title

5. Dodge County 47, Cook 37: Cook, with a big game looming this week against top-ranked Fitzgerald, suffered its first Region 1-2A loss at the hands of 29-point underdog Dodge County. Cook can still win the region with victories against Fitzgerald (8-0) and Worth County (7-1), but a loss in either game probably drops the Hornets to the No. 4 seed.

Worth noting: Harrison, a 1-6 team two weeks ago, put itself in position to win Region 3-7A with a 37-15 victory over Hillgrove. The Hoyas (3-6, 2-1) can clinch the title this week with a win over Marietta, although Maxwell projects the Blue Devils as 16-point favorites. … LaGrange picked up a nice win when it beat 10-point favorite Trinity Christian 24-10, but the outcome likely won’t affect either team’s playoff prospects in crowded Region 4-4A, unfortunately for LaGrange. Trinity Christian (5-3) can still win the region title with victories in its last two games. LaGrange (6-2) probably needs to win its final two games, including the finale against fourth-ranked Troup (8-0), to reach the playoffs. … Pope picked up its first victory of the season when it beat 10-point favorite Lassiter 26-23 and moved into a tie for fourth place in seven-team Region 7-6A. The Greyhounds (1-7, 1-3) likely will make the playoffs if they beat Sprayberry on Nov. 4. … Shaw defeated 22-point favorite Hardaway 21-17, avenging a 54-12 loss in 2021, and put itself in position to make its first playoff appearance since 2015. The Raiders can clinch the No. 3 seed in five-team Region 1-4A with a win over Westover on Nov. 4. … Wilcox County beat eight-point favorite Dooly County 53-21 for its fifth consecutive win after an 0-3 start and now sits alone in first place in Region 4-A Division II. The Patriots can clinch their second straight region title by beating Hawkinsville this week.

