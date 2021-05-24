North Hall back on top of Class 3A after Game 3 victory over Franklin County

North Hall beat Franklin County 13-1 in the first game of the 3A championships series and could only manage two more runs against the Lions in the series. However, its one run in the decisive Game 3 Monday was enough for the Trojans to capture the program’s second state title.
In Game 3, both programs were scoreless until North Hall took the lead with its game-winning sac-fly in the top of the sixth inning. Jace Bowen led the inning with a triple down the right field line. After Jaret Bales popped out to center field, Bradford Puryear scored Bowen on the sacrifice.
Hunter Brooks pitched 5.2 innings for North Hall with five hits after facing 23 batters. Bales pitched 1.1 innings to close. Miles Dodd pitched a full game for Franklin County and allowed just three hits and one error.
Franklin County was trying for the team’s first state title. North Hall won its first title in 2017 in Class 3A. The programs split the first two games with North Hall winning 13-1 and Franklin County winning 3-1.
