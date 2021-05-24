North Hall back on top of Class 3A after Game 3 victory over Franklin County

In Game 3, both programs were scoreless until North Hall took the lead with its game-winning sac-fly in the top of the sixth inning. Jace Bowen led the inning with a triple down the right field line. After Jaret Bales popped out to center field, Bradford Puryear scored Bowen on the sacrifice.

Hunter Brooks pitched 5.2 innings for North Hall with five hits after facing 23 batters. Bales pitched 1.1 innings to close. Miles Dodd pitched a full game for Franklin County and allowed just three hits and one error.