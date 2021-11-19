National rankings: Top Georgia teams fall in CalPreps poll

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
6. (4) Collins Hill
13. (11) North Cobb
16. (30) Mill Creek
25. (16) Warner Robins
38. (20) Buford
48. (55) Brookwood
59. (59) Milton
60. (NR) Walton
76. (33) Ware County
94. (NR) Grayson
98. (87) Cartersville
99. (NR) Woodward Academy
(Top 25)
5. (5) Collins Hill
23. (23) North Cobb
(Top 25)
5. (5) Collins Hill
20. (20) North Cobb
22. (22) Milton
(Top 100)
14. (15) Collins Hill
20. (17) Warner Robins
34. (38) North Cobb
45. (52) Mill Creek
49. (43) Buford
67. (66) Milton
74. (NR) Brookwood
80. (69) Ware County
87. (86) Lowndes
92. (81) Lee County
97. (71) Colquitt County
(Top 100)
17. (18) Collins Hill
27. (28) Buford
28. (29) North Cobb
31. (32) Milton
48. (49) Warner Robins
50. (50) Lee County
59. (60) Cartersville
79. (81) Lowndes
81. (83) Mill Creek
(Top 25)
7. (7) Collins Hill
25. (25) North Cobb
