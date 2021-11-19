ajc logo
National rankings: Top Georgia teams fall in CalPreps poll

August 21, 2021 Atlanta - Collins HillÕs QB Sam Horn (21) prepares to pass during the 2021 Corky Kell Classic on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
August 21, 2021 Atlanta - Collins HillÕs QB Sam Horn (21) prepares to pass during the 2021 Corky Kell Classic on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

6. (4) Collins Hill

13. (11) North Cobb

16. (30) Mill Creek

25. (16) Warner Robins

38. (20) Buford

48. (55) Brookwood

59. (59) Milton

60. (NR) Walton

76. (33) Ware County

94. (NR) Grayson

98. (87) Cartersville

99. (NR) Woodward Academy

USA Today

(Top 25)

5. (5) Collins Hill

23. (23) North Cobb

MaxPreps

(Top 25)

5. (5) Collins Hill

20. (20) North Cobb

22. (22) Milton

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

14. (15) Collins Hill

20. (17) Warner Robins

34. (38) North Cobb

45. (52) Mill Creek

49. (43) Buford

67. (66) Milton

74. (NR) Brookwood

80. (69) Ware County

87. (86) Lowndes

92. (81) Lee County

97. (71) Colquitt County

High School Football America

(Top 100)

17. (18) Collins Hill

27. (28) Buford

28. (29) North Cobb

31. (32) Milton

48. (49) Warner Robins

50. (50) Lee County

59. (60) Cartersville

79. (81) Lowndes

81. (83) Mill Creek

Scoreboard Live

(Top 25)

7. (7) Collins Hill

25. (25) North Cobb

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter.

Chip Saye

Chip Saye
Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

