National rankings: Rome rises in top 100s after victory over Hughes

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
10. (10) Colquitt County
16. (25) Walton
21. (33) Carrollton
22. (23) Mill Creek
30. (20) Thomas Co. Central
33. (83) Rome
42. (41) Buford
55. (74) Grayson
64. (67) Douglas County
74. (90) Coffee
76. (71) Valdosta
78. (NR) Gainesville
79. (NR) Camden County
87. (82) Lee County
(Top 25)
10. (10) Mill Creek
13. (13) Colquitt County
15. (19) Walton
16. (15) Buford
23. (NR) Carrollton
(Top 100)
8. (8) Mill Creek
11. (11) Colquitt County
12. (12) Walton
16. (16) Buford
17. (17) Carrollton
40. (39) Gainesville
43. (47) Grayson
71. (71) Thomas Co. Central
73. (89) Rome
96. (93) Benedictine
98. (95) Lee County
(Top 100)
10. (10) Colquitt County
15. (13) Mill Creek
18. (19) Walton
25. (17) Buford
26. (26) Carrollton
27. (29) Thomas Co. Central
39. (67) Rome
51. (53) Coffee
56. (56) Benedictine
61. (70) Grayson
74. (87) Lee County
76. (78) Douglas County
85. (99) Gainesville
87. (71) Westlake
93. (98) Roswell
96. (65) Hughes
99. (NR) Milton
(Top 100)
8. (8) Mill Creek
10. (10) Buford
11. (11) Colquitt County
17. (18) Walton
40. (45) Carrollton
54. (55) Gainesville
73. (72) Benedictine
92. (97) Rome
99. (NR) Creekside
(Regular-season top 25)
8. Mill Creek
11. Colquitt County
12. Buford
21. Walton
(Top 25)
9. (9) Colquitt County
13. (13) Mill Creek
19. (19) Walton
23. (24) Buford
(Top 25)
6. (6) Mill Creek
11. (11) Buford
13. (13) Colquitt County
15. (15) Walton
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author