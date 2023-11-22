National rankings: Rome rises in top 100s after victory over Hughes

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

10. (10) Colquitt County

16. (25) Walton

21. (33) Carrollton

22. (23) Mill Creek

30. (20) Thomas Co. Central

33. (83) Rome

42. (41) Buford

55. (74) Grayson

64. (67) Douglas County

74. (90) Coffee

76. (71) Valdosta

78. (NR) Gainesville

79. (NR) Camden County

87. (82) Lee County

USA Today

(Top 25)

10. (10) Mill Creek

13. (13) Colquitt County

15. (19) Walton

16. (15) Buford

23. (NR) Carrollton

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

8. (8) Mill Creek

11. (11) Colquitt County

12. (12) Walton

16. (16) Buford

17. (17) Carrollton

40. (39) Gainesville

43. (47) Grayson

71. (71) Thomas Co. Central

73. (89) Rome

96. (93) Benedictine

98. (95) Lee County

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

10. (10) Colquitt County

15. (13) Mill Creek

18. (19) Walton

25. (17) Buford

26. (26) Carrollton

27. (29) Thomas Co. Central

39. (67) Rome

51. (53) Coffee

56. (56) Benedictine

61. (70) Grayson

74. (87) Lee County

76. (78) Douglas County

85. (99) Gainesville

87. (71) Westlake

93. (98) Roswell

96. (65) Hughes

99. (NR) Milton

High School Football America

(Top 100)

8. (8) Mill Creek

10. (10) Buford

11. (11) Colquitt County

17. (18) Walton

40. (45) Carrollton

54. (55) Gainesville

73. (72) Benedictine

92. (97) Rome

99. (NR) Creekside

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Regular-season top 25)

8. Mill Creek

11. Colquitt County

12. Buford

21. Walton

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

9. (9) Colquitt County

13. (13) Mill Creek

19. (19) Walton

23. (24) Buford

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

6. (6) Mill Creek

11. (11) Buford

13. (13) Colquitt County

15. (15) Walton

