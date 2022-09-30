National rankings: Mill Creek, Hughes continue to climb

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
10. (12) Mill Creek
11. (11) Buford
21. (54) Colquitt County
26. (22) Hughes
46. (29) Cedar Grove
56. (57) Walton
59. (67) North Cobb
87. (92) Valdosta
93. (46) Grayson
95. (98) Westlake
99. (99) Thomas County Central
(Top 25)
6. (4) Buford
22. (25) Mill Creek
(Top 100)
7. (7) Buford
18. (20) Mill Creek
23. (27) Hughes
27. (35) Colquitt County
74. (72) Walton
76. (74) Carrollton
80. (79) Lee County
82. (82) Creekside
88. (60) Cedar Grove
91. (93) Kennesaw Mountain
(Top 100)
5. (6) Buford
11. (12) Mill Creek
20. (32) Colquitt County
30. (39) Hughes
38. (40) Valdosta
46. (35) Cedar Grove
51. (73) North Cobb
53. (63) Carrollton
64. (71) Ware County
65. (57) Walton
72. (38) Grayson
78. (NR) Westlake
79. (76) Lee County
86. (94) Cedartown
100. (NR) Thomas County Central
(Top 100)
3. (3) Buford
22. (24) Mill Creek
25. (26) Hughes
37. (46) Colquitt County
43. (48) Walton
54. (54) Lee County
69. (68) North Cobb
73. (23) Grayson
75. (74) Cedar Grove
87. (88) Creekside
(Top 25)
14. (14) Buford
15. (NR) Colquitt County
16. (24) Mill Creek
22. (23) Hughes
(Top 25)
13. (14) Buford
14. (16) Hughes
21. (23) Mill Creek
25. (NR) Colquitt County
(Top 25)
6. (6) Buford
