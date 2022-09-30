ajc logo
X

National rankings: Mill Creek, Hughes continue to climb

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

10. (12) Mill Creek

11. (11) Buford

21. (54) Colquitt County

26. (22) Hughes

46. (29) Cedar Grove

56. (57) Walton

59. (67) North Cobb

87. (92) Valdosta

93. (46) Grayson

95. (98) Westlake

99. (99) Thomas County Central

USA Today

(Top 25)

6. (4) Buford

22. (25) Mill Creek

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

7. (7) Buford

18. (20) Mill Creek

23. (27) Hughes

27. (35) Colquitt County

74. (72) Walton

76. (74) Carrollton

80. (79) Lee County

82. (82) Creekside

88. (60) Cedar Grove

91. (93) Kennesaw Mountain

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

5. (6) Buford

11. (12) Mill Creek

20. (32) Colquitt County

30. (39) Hughes

38. (40) Valdosta

46. (35) Cedar Grove

51. (73) North Cobb

53. (63) Carrollton

64. (71) Ware County

65. (57) Walton

72. (38) Grayson

78. (NR) Westlake

79. (76) Lee County

86. (94) Cedartown

100. (NR) Thomas County Central

High School Football America

(Top 100)

3. (3) Buford

22. (24) Mill Creek

25. (26) Hughes

37. (46) Colquitt County

43. (48) Walton

54. (54) Lee County

69. (68) North Cobb

73. (23) Grayson

75. (74) Cedar Grove

87. (88) Creekside

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

14. (14) Buford

15. (NR) Colquitt County

16. (24) Mill Creek

22. (23) Hughes

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

13. (14) Buford

14. (16) Hughes

21. (23) Mill Creek

25. (NR) Colquitt County

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

6. (6) Buford

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury escorted to their cars after firings18h ago

Five things to know about the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Missouri
15h ago

Credit: Hannah Mattix

Deion Sanders on Georgia Tech job: ‘It’s nice to be mentioned’
23h ago

Credit: Ron Schwane

Weekend Predictions: Falcons lose, Georgia rolls
16h ago

Credit: Ron Schwane

Weekend Predictions: Falcons lose, Georgia rolls
16h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta/For the AJC

Week 7 high school football scoreboard
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: For the AJC

The Leaderboard: Carrollton’s Lewis takes over top spot in passing
1h ago
List: Georgia high school players who were consensus All-Americans in college
1h ago
4 Questions with Blitz Sports producer Brian Carter
2h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As Carter Center turns 40, a growing focus on U.S. elections
Georgia DA revisits decades-old murder case against sharecropper
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top