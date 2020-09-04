X

National rankings: Lowndes, Grayson are Georgia’s highest-rated teams

Grayson players gather in a circle for prayer prior to a game. (Casey Sykes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By Chip Saye, GHSF Daily

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls heading into the first weekend of the regular season.

CalPreps

9. Lowndes

71. Grayson

73. Parkview

84. Cedar Grove

89. Buford

USA Today

6. Grayson

9. Lowndes

MaxPreps

5. Grayson

9. Lowndes

Massey Ratings

10. Lowndes

12. Colquitt County

13. Marietta

20. North Gwinnett

31. Grayson

35. McEachern

60. Archer

65. Parkview

67. Warner Robins

68. Mill Creek

81. Milton

100. Valdosta



