National rankings: Grayson No. 5 in USA Today, MaxPreps polls

Grayson football players touch their ram statue before a game. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
High schools | 1 hour ago
By Chip Saye, GHSF Daily

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

12. (9) Lowndes

85. (71) Grayson

90. (73) Parkview

USA Today

5. (6) Grayson

9. (9) Lowndes

MaxPreps

5. (5) Grayson

9. (9) Lowndes

Massey Ratings

8. (10) Lowndes

11. (20) North Gwinnett

14. (12) Colquitt County

18. (31) Grayson

20. (13) Marietta

60. (35) McEachern

62. (65) Parkview

66. (68) Mill Creek

70. (100) Valdosta

76. (81) Milton

82. (60) Archer

