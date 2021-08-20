National rankings: Grayson, Collins Hill, Lowndes lead Georgia teams

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national preseason polls.
(Top 100)
18. Collins Hill
39. Grayson
46. Milton
59. Colquitt County
65. Lowndes
73. North Cobb
74. Lee County
81. Ware County
87. Valdosta
94. Hughes
97. Westlake
(Top 25)
7. Grayson
10. Collins Hill
(Top 100)
15. Grayson
22. Colquitt County
30. Lowndes
40. Warner Robins
72. Marietta
78. North Gwinnett
86. Collins Hill
98. Valdosta
(Top 100)
13. Lowndes
17. Grayson
43. Colquitt County
48. Milton
49. Buford
66. Collins Hill
68. Warner Robins
83. Lee County
90. Blessed Trinity
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter.
