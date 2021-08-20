ajc logo
National rankings: Grayson, Collins Hill, Lowndes lead Georgia teams

Grayson running back Jayvian Allen (16, left) celebrates a rushing touchdown with wide receiver Jamal Haynes in the first half of the Class 7A state high school football final against Collins Hill Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/For the AJC)
Grayson running back Jayvian Allen (16, left) celebrates a rushing touchdown with wide receiver Jamal Haynes in the first half of the Class 7A state high school football final against Collins Hill Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/For the AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz

By Chip Saye, GHSF Daily
1 hour ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national preseason polls.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

18. Collins Hill

39. Grayson

46. Milton

59. Colquitt County

65. Lowndes

73. North Cobb

74. Lee County

81. Ware County

87. Valdosta

94. Hughes

97. Westlake

MaxPreps

(Top 25)

7. Grayson

10. Collins Hill

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

15. Grayson

22. Colquitt County

30. Lowndes

40. Warner Robins

72. Marietta

78. North Gwinnett

86. Collins Hill

98. Valdosta

High School Football America

(Top 100)

13. Lowndes

17. Grayson

43. Colquitt County

48. Milton

49. Buford

66. Collins Hill

68. Warner Robins

83. Lee County

90. Blessed Trinity

