National rankings: Buford remains among top 15 in eight polls

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

9. (10) Mill Creek

12. (11) Buford

19. (21) Colquitt County

24. (46) Cedar Grove

28. (26) Hughes

52. (56) Walton

57. (59) North Cobb

69. (NR) Lee County

85. (93) Grayson

86. (NR) Parkview

88. (NR) Roswell

89. (87) Valdosta

90. (95) Westlake

91. (NR) Cedartown

97. (NR) Prince Avenue Christian

98. (99) Thomas County Central

USA Today

(Top 25)

6. (6) Buford

21. (22) Mill Creek

24. (NR) Hughes

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

7. (7) Buford

18. (18) Mill Creek

22. (23) Hughes

24. (27) Colquitt County

49. (88) Cedar Grove

73. (74) Walton

75. (76) Carrollton

79. (78) Lee County

81. (82) Creekside

89. (91) Kennesaw Mountain

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

6. (5) Buford

8. (11) Mill Creek

21. (20) Colquitt County

28. (30) Hughes

36. (46) Cedar Grove

40. (38) Valdosta

50. (51) North Cobb

53. (65) Walton

56. (53) Carrollton

59. (79) Lee County

60. (72) Grayson

64. (64) Ware County

76. (78) Westlake

81. (94) Cedartown

85. (NR) Parkview

87. (NR) Roswell

90. (100) Thomas County Central

High School Football America

(Top 100)

3. (3) Buford

20. (22) Mill Creek

25. (25) Hughes

36. (37) Colquitt County

43. (43) Walton

49. (75) Cedar Grove

55. (54) Lee County

70. (69) North Cobb

73. (73) Grayson

85. (87) Creekside

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

14. (14) Buford

15. (15) Colquitt County

16. (16) Mill Creek

21. (22) Hughes

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

12. (13) Buford

13. (14) Hughes

23. (21) Mill Creek

24. (25) Colquitt County

25. (NR) Cedar Grove

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

6. (6) Buford

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

