National rankings: Buford remains among top 15 in eight polls

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
9. (10) Mill Creek
12. (11) Buford
19. (21) Colquitt County
24. (46) Cedar Grove
28. (26) Hughes
52. (56) Walton
57. (59) North Cobb
69. (NR) Lee County
85. (93) Grayson
86. (NR) Parkview
88. (NR) Roswell
89. (87) Valdosta
90. (95) Westlake
91. (NR) Cedartown
97. (NR) Prince Avenue Christian
98. (99) Thomas County Central
(Top 25)
6. (6) Buford
21. (22) Mill Creek
24. (NR) Hughes
(Top 100)
7. (7) Buford
18. (18) Mill Creek
22. (23) Hughes
24. (27) Colquitt County
49. (88) Cedar Grove
73. (74) Walton
75. (76) Carrollton
79. (78) Lee County
81. (82) Creekside
89. (91) Kennesaw Mountain
(Top 100)
6. (5) Buford
8. (11) Mill Creek
21. (20) Colquitt County
28. (30) Hughes
36. (46) Cedar Grove
40. (38) Valdosta
50. (51) North Cobb
53. (65) Walton
56. (53) Carrollton
59. (79) Lee County
60. (72) Grayson
64. (64) Ware County
76. (78) Westlake
81. (94) Cedartown
85. (NR) Parkview
87. (NR) Roswell
90. (100) Thomas County Central
(Top 100)
3. (3) Buford
20. (22) Mill Creek
25. (25) Hughes
36. (37) Colquitt County
43. (43) Walton
49. (75) Cedar Grove
55. (54) Lee County
70. (69) North Cobb
73. (73) Grayson
85. (87) Creekside
(Top 25)
14. (14) Buford
15. (15) Colquitt County
16. (16) Mill Creek
21. (22) Hughes
(Top 25)
12. (13) Buford
13. (14) Hughes
23. (21) Mill Creek
24. (25) Colquitt County
25. (NR) Cedar Grove
(Top 25)
6. (6) Buford
