Mount Paran wins program’s 12th championship; GHSA cheerleading results from Friday

By Score Atlanta
34 minutes ago
MACON -- Bleckley County, Northgate, Mount Paran and Central-Carroll won state championships on the first day of the GHSA cheerleading state championships at the Centreplex in Macon and for Mount Paran, it was business as usual.

The Eagles won the team’s first championship in 2012 and after its victory in the 2A competition Friday, Paran successfully defended the title 11 times. From 2012-2021, Paran won the Class A Private championship and reclassified to Class 2A in 2022.

Northgate’s victory in the Class 5A competition marked the program’s 11th title after the team won championships in 2007-2011, 2015-2018 and 2021 (co-ed). Central-Carroll captured the Class 4A championship, the program’s third after winning the 2005 and 2007 3A titles.

Bleckley County’s victory in the Class 1A championship was the program’s fourth title after winning in 1993, 2001 and 2021.

