More than 30 high school football games moved up because of hurricane

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

More than 30 high school football games have been moved up to Wednesday or Thursday this week to get ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is on track to hit western Florida by Wednesday.

Here is a tentative list of games moved from Friday with their new days. This list will be updated as more games are moved.

Moved to Wednesday

Bryan County at Montgomery County, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln (Fla.) at Colquitt County, 7:30 p.m.

Long County at Savannah Christian, 7 p.m.

Pelham at Lanier County, 7:30 p.m.

McIntosh County Academy at Atkinson County, 6:30 p.m.

Seminole County at Baconton Charter, 7 p.m.

Shaw at Cairo, 6 p.m.

Thomasville at Monroe, 7 p.m.

*Toombs County at Brantley County

Moved to Thursday

Archer at Brookwood, 7:30 p.m.

Baldwin at Howard, 7 p.m.

Central Macon at Northeast 5:30 p.m.

Chattahoochee County at Schley County, 6:30 p.m.

Clarke Central at Flowery Branch, 7:30 p.m.

Dalton at Hiram, 7 p.m.

East Forsyth at East Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Gilmer at West Hall, 7:30 p.m.

GMC Prep at Johnson County, 7 p.m.

Gordon Central at Haralson County, 7:30 p.m.

Habersham Central at Jackson County, 7:30 p.m.

Harris County at Sandy Creek, 7:30 p.m.

KIPP at South Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. (Lakewood Stadium)

Laney at Washington County, 7:30 p.m.

Macon County at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Elbert County, 7:30 p.m.

Oconee County at Hebron Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Pike County at Lamar County, 7:30 p.m.

Southwest Macon at Rutland, 7 p.m.

Therrell vs. Washington, 5:30 p.m. (Lakewood Stadium)

Treutlen at Wilcox County, 7:30 p.m.

*Twiggs County at Wilkinson County, 7:30 p.m.

*Westfield at Bleckley County, 7:30 p.m.

Worth County at Dodge County, 7 p.m.

Moved to Oct. 14

Aquinas at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.

*Reported but unconfirmed

