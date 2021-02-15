AJC logo
  • News
    News
  • Politics
    Politics
  • Local
    Local
  • Investigations
    Investigations
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus
  • Opinion
    Opinion
  • Things To Do
    Things To Do
  • Food
    Food
  • Life
    Life
  • Sports
    Sports

    • Atlanta severe weather news

    Atlanta Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday. AJC FILE PHOTO
    Local News| 37m ago
    Metro Atlanta schools change Tuesday schedules due to weather
    Vehicles work to clear an intersection during a winter storm Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    National & World News| 42m ago
    ‘Extremely dangerous’ tornado hits Georgia community
    Stormy Thomason strolls along Capitol Avenue during Monday’s drizzle.
    Atlanta Weather| 44m ago
    WEATHER ALERT: Black ice a concern on Georgia roads as temps plummet
    A rainy, cold evening in store for your Monday
    Commuting Blog| 3h ago
    Georgia DOT treating metro Atlanta roads ahead of possible freeze
    © 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.