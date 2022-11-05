Milton 31, Lambert 21

“But this team has a lot of great players, and to be honest it kind of ticked us off.”

Milton lost its first two games of the season to out-of-state opponents and fell to 2-3 overall after losing to North Cobb in its final non-region game this season. Once region play rolled around, however, it was the same old Milton Eagles. They outscored their five region opponents 146-70 in five straight victories to close out the regular season.

On Friday, the Eagles started fast. Just a few plays into the game, quarterback Luke Nickel hit Marc Essley for a long touchdown strike of about 60 yards. Defenses held serve for most of the first half, and the two teams entered the break tied 7-7.

Milton caught a break early in the third quarter when Lambert quarterback James Tyre threw a pass that was intercepted by Jacorey Stewart. The Eagles took advantage, going 54 yards in just four plays to regain the lead. The big strike on that drive was a 42-yard pass to Debron Gatling, which set the offense up at the 4-yard line. Robert Billings took it the rest of the way on the next play.

After a 50-yard run by Lambert running back Cam Bland tied the score back up, Milton responded with another big pass to Gatling on the ensuing drive. Nickel hit Gatling for a 23-yard score, capping a 9-play, 80-yard drive.

After a field goal made it a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, Lambert got as close as three again. On a pass that appeared to be intercepted by Milton, Lambert receiver Christian Smith instead held focus on a tipped ball that he caught and ran in for a 49-yard score to make it 24-21.

Milton needed just five runs by running back Scott Moskowitz, the last a 64-yard burst to the end zone, to put the game away.

“There were guys who could barely walk anymore going out and making some big plays at the end,” Reaves said. “That shows you how bad these guys wanted it.”

Now, both teams turn their attention toward a bigger prize in the GHSA state playoffs, where Milton will be a 1-seed and Lambert a 2-seed. They’ll play in the first round next week against the 4-seed and 3-seed from Region 5, respectively.

“This one is nice,” Reaves said to his team, gesturing to the region championship trophy in his hands. “But I want another one.”

Milton – 7 – 0 – 14 – 10 – 31

Lambert – 0 – 7 – 7 – 7 – 21

First Quarter

M – Marc Essley 60 pass from Luke Nickel (Felipe Mota kick)

Second Quarter

L – James Tyre 8 run (Ryan Degyansky kick); 3:16

Third Quarter

M – Robert Billings 4 run (Mota kick); 9:38

L – Cam Bland 50 run (Degyansky kick); 7:13

M – Debron Gatling 23 pass from Nickel (Mota kick); 3:58

Fourth Quarter

M – Mota 22 kick; 8:07

L – Christian Smith 49 pass from Tyre (Degyansky kick); 4:11

M – Scott Moskowitz 64 run (Mota kick); 1:54