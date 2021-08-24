ajc logo
Midtown High football cancels game, ponders season with young team

Midtown High School, the new name of Henry W. Grady High School, unveiled new logos as part of the Atlanta school's rebranding effort. Image courtesy of Midtown High School
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily
1 hour ago

Midtown High School, formerly known as Grady, canceled its game Friday night against North Atlanta, and the remainder of the Knights’ season is uncertain.

Midtown’s roster on MaxPreps shows 32 varsity players, with 13 freshmen and no seniors.

Atlanta Public Schools released a statement to the AJC late Tuesday: “Due to COVID-19 protocols, Midtown High School’s game this week has been canceled. The football season at Midtown has not been canceled. Due to low participation numbers and the relative young age of team members – mostly ninth and 10th graders, no seniors – school and district officials are engaging with Midtown parents to determine the best way to move forward with the remainder of the season. We will inform you when a final decision is made.”

Midtown lost its opener to Fayette County 67-0 last week.

The Knights were 1-9 last season but competitive in many of their games. From 2005 through 2016, Midtown won four region titles. The 2016 team went 10-2, but the school’s record is 7-32 since.

Midtown plays in Region 6-5A with Chapel Hill, Jackson of Atlanta, Lithia Springs, New Manchester, North Springs and Villa Rica. Midtown has non-region games scheduled with Mays and Northview.

Todd Holcomb
