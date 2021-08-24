Midtown High football cancels game, ponders season with young team

Midtown’s roster on MaxPreps shows 32 varsity players, with 13 freshmen and no seniors.

Atlanta Public Schools released a statement to the AJC late Tuesday: “Due to COVID-19 protocols, Midtown High School’s game this week has been canceled. The football season at Midtown has not been canceled. Due to low participation numbers and the relative young age of team members – mostly ninth and 10th graders, no seniors – school and district officials are engaging with Midtown parents to determine the best way to move forward with the remainder of the season. We will inform you when a final decision is made.”