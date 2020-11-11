X

Maxwell’s ranking of teams by county

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Hardaway and Carver of Columbus are playing this week for first place in Region 2-4A. They’re also playing for an unofficial championship of Columbus as they are the two best teams in Muscogee County, according to the Maxwell Ratings. Newnan and East Coweta will have a similar matchup next week for region and county supremacy.

Several counties will have their best teams decided on the field, but many won’t. It would be fun to see No. 1 Marist of Class 4A vs. No. 1 Cedar Grove of 3A played out in DeKalb County, or No. 3 Oconee County of 3A vs. No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian of A Private in Oconee.

And would Blessed Trinity really beat Roswell or Milton? Could Ola, having its best season in history, take out five-time Class A Private champion Eagle’s Landing Christian in Henry County? River Ridge is 4-0 vs. Cherokee County teams this season, but how would the Knights do against Class 7A power Cherokee?

To answer some of those questions, and perhaps incite a few arguments, the computer Maxwell Ratings are below, with teams ranked within their counties. Only counties with multiple teams are listed.

City schools are identified with the symbol –c to make it easier to see school districts. Private schools are identified with -p. Fulton County, which has 39 teams, is divided into three – North Fulton, South Fulton and City of Atlanta – as Atlanta Public Schools splits Fulton County Schools in half, making for three natural regions.

Baldwin

1. Baldwin

2. Georgia Military

Barrow

1. Winder-Barrow

2. Apalachee

Bartow

1. Cartersville-c

2. Cass

3. Adairsville

4. Woodland

Bibb

1. Central

2. Northeast

3. Westside

4. Howard

5. First Presbyterian-p

6. Stratford Academy-p

7. Mount de Sales-p

8. Tattnall Square-p

9. Rutland

10. Southwest

11. ACE Charter

Bryan

1. Richmond Hill

2. Bryan County

Bulloch

1. Statesboro

2. Southeast Bulloch

3. Portal

Calhoun

1. Pataula Charter

2. Calhoun County

Carroll

1. Carrollton-c

2. Central

3. Temple

4. Bowdon

5. Villa Rica

6. Mount Zion

Catoosa

1. Heritage

2. Ringgold

3. Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe

Chatham

1. Benedictine-p

2. Savannah Christian-p

3. Islands

4. Calvary Day-p

5. New Hampstead

6. Jenkins

7. Windsor Forest

8. Savannah Country Day-p

9. Johnson

10. Beach

11. Savannah

12. Groves

Chattooga

1. Chattooga

2. Trion-c

Cherokee

1. Cherokee

2. River Ridge

3. Creekview

4. Woodstock

5. Sequoyah

6. Etowah

Clarke

1. Clarke Central

2. Cedar Shoals

3. Athens Christian-p

Clayton

1. Lovejoy

2. Jonesboro

3. Riverdale

4. Mundy’s Mill

5. Morrow

6. Drew

7. Mount Zion

8. North Clayton

9. Forest Park

Cobb

1. North Cobb

2. Allatoona

3. Hillgrove

4. Walton

5. McEachern

6. Harrison

7. Sprayberry

8. Kell

9. Marietta-c

10. North Cobb Christian-p

11. Pebblebrook

12. Pope

13. Kennesaw Mountain

14. Whitefield Academy-p

15. Wheeler

16. Campbell

17. Lassiter

18. South Cobb

19. Mount Paran Christian-p

20. Osborne

21. Walker-p

Columbia

1. Evans

2. Greenbrier

3. Harlem

4. Lakeside

5. Grovetown

Coweta

1. East Coweta

2. Newnan

3. Trinity Christian-p

4. Northgate

5. Heritage-p

DeKalb

1. Cedar Grove

2. Marist-p

3. St. Pius-p

4. Tucker

5. Stephenson

6. Decatur-c

7. Southwest DeKalb

8. Arabia Mountain

9. Miller Grove

10. M.L. King

11. Lithonia

12. Chamblee

13. Columbia

14. Redan

15. Dunwoody

16. Stone Mountain

17. Towers

18. Lakeside

19. Druid Hills

20. McNair

21. Cross Keys

Dougherty

1. Westover

2. Monroe

3. Dougherty

4. Deerfield-Windsor-p

Douglas

1. Douglas County

2. Alexander

3. New Manchester

4. Chapel Hill

5. Lithia Springs

Effingham

1. Effingham County

2. South Effingham

Emanuel

1. Swainsboro

2. Emanuel County Institute

Fayette

1. Starr’s Mill

2. Sandy Creek

3. Whitewater

4. Fayette County

5. McIntosh

Floyd

1. Rome-c

2. Pepperell

3. Darlington-p

4. Model

5. Coosa

6. Armuchee

Forsyth

1. West Forsyth

2. North Forsyth

3. Denmark

4. South Forsyth

5. Forsyth Central

6. Lambert

Fulton

(North Fulton)

1. Blessed Trinity-p

2. Milton

3. Roswell

4. Fellowship Christian-p

5. Alpharetta

6. Johns Creek

7. Cambridge

8. Riverwood

9. North Atlanta

10. Holy Innocents'-p

11. Chattahoochee

12. Mount Vernon-p

13. Mount Pisgah Christian-p

14. Centennial

15. Northview

16. King’s Ridge Christian-p

17. North Springs

18. St. Francis

(City of Atlanta)

1. Carver

2. Westminster-p

3. Lovett-p

4. Pace Academy-p

5. Douglass

6. Mays

7. South Atlanta

8. Washington

9. Jackson

10. B.E.S.T. Academy

11. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

12. Grady

13. Therrell

(South Fulton)

1. Hughes

2. Westlake

3. Hapeville Charter

4. Creekside

5. Woodward Academy-p

6. Banneker

7. Tri-Cities

8. Landmark Christian-p

Glynn

1. Glynn Academy

2. Brunswick

Gordon

1. Calhoun-c

2. Sonoraville

3. Gordon Central

Gwinnett

1. Grayson

2. Norcross

3. Collins Hill

4. Buford-c

5. North Gwinnett

6. Archer

7. Parkview

8. Mill Creek

9. Brookwood

10. Greater Atlanta Christian-p

11. Dacula

12. South Gwinnett

13. Lanier

14. Mountain View

15. Peachtree Ridge

16. Shiloh

17. Wesleyan-p

18. Meadowcreek

19. Central Gwinnett

20. Duluth

21. Hebron Christian-p

22. Discovery

23. Berkmar

24. Providence Christian-p

Hall

1. Gainesville-c

2. Flowery Branch

3. Cherokee Bluff

4. North Hall

5. East Hall

6. West Hall

7. Lakeview Academy-p

8. Chestatee

9. Johnson

Haralson

1. Haralson County

2. Bremen-c

Henry

1. Ola

2. Eagle’s Landing Christian-p

3. Dutchtown

4. Union Grove

5. Woodland

6. Stockbridge

7. Locust Grove

8. Luella

9. Eagle’s Landing

10. Strong Rock Christian-p

11. Hampton

12. McDonough

Houston

1. Warner Robins

2. Houston County

3. Veterans

4. Northside

5. Perry

Jackson

1. Jefferson-c

2. Commerce-c

3. Jackson County

4. East Jackson

Laurens

1. Dublin-c

2. West Laurens

3. East Laurens

Liberty

1. Liberty County

2. Bradwell Institute

Lowndes

1. Lowndes

2. Valdosta-c

Meriwether

1. Manchester

2. Greenville

Mitchell

1. Pelham-c

2. Mitchell County

3. Baconton Charter

Murray

1. North Murray

2. Murray County

Muscogee

1. Carver

2. Hardaway

3. Pacelli-p

4. Northside

5. Brookstone-p

6. Shaw

7. Columbus

8. Jordan

9. Spencer

10. Kendrick

Newton

1. Newton

2. Eastside

3. Alcovy

Oconee

1. Oconee County

2. Prince Avenue Christian-p

3. Athens Academy-p

4. North Oconee

Paulding

1. South Paulding

2. North Paulding

3. East Paulding

4. Hiram

5. Paulding County

Polk

1. Rockmart

2. Cedartown

Richmond

1. Richmond Academy

2. Aquinas-p

3. Hephzibah

4. Westside

5. Laney

6. Butler

7. Josey

8. Cross Creek

9. Glenn Hills

Rockdale

1. Heritage

2. Salem

3. Rockdale County

Spalding

1. Griffin

2. Spalding

Thomas

1. Thomasville-c

2. Thomas County Central

Toombs

1. Vidalia-c

2. Toombs County

Troup

1. Callaway

2. Troup

3. LaGrange

Walker

1. Gordon Lee

2. LaFayette

3. Ridgeland

Walton

1. Monroe Area

2. George Walton Academy-p

3. Loganville

4. Walnut Grove

5. Social Circle-c

6. Loganville Christian-p

Whitfield

1. Christian Heritage-p

2. Dalton-c

3. Northwest Whitfield

4. Coahulla Creek

5. Southeast Whitfield

