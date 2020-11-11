Maxwell’s ranking of teams by county

Hardaway and Carver of Columbus are playing this week for first place in Region 2-4A. They’re also playing for an unofficial championship of Columbus as they are the two best teams in Muscogee County, according to the Maxwell Ratings. Newnan and East Coweta will have a similar matchup next week for region and county supremacy.
Several counties will have their best teams decided on the field, but many won’t. It would be fun to see No. 1 Marist of Class 4A vs. No. 1 Cedar Grove of 3A played out in DeKalb County, or No. 3 Oconee County of 3A vs. No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian of A Private in Oconee.
And would Blessed Trinity really beat Roswell or Milton? Could Ola, having its best season in history, take out five-time Class A Private champion Eagle’s Landing Christian in Henry County? River Ridge is 4-0 vs. Cherokee County teams this season, but how would the Knights do against Class 7A power Cherokee?
To answer some of those questions, and perhaps incite a few arguments, the computer Maxwell Ratings are below, with teams ranked within their counties. Only counties with multiple teams are listed.
City schools are identified with the symbol –c to make it easier to see school districts. Private schools are identified with -p. Fulton County, which has 39 teams, is divided into three – North Fulton, South Fulton and City of Atlanta – as Atlanta Public Schools splits Fulton County Schools in half, making for three natural regions.
Baldwin
1. Baldwin
2. Georgia Military
Barrow
1. Winder-Barrow
2. Apalachee
Bartow
1. Cartersville-c
2. Cass
3. Adairsville
4. Woodland
Bibb
1. Central
2. Northeast
3. Westside
4. Howard
5. First Presbyterian-p
6. Stratford Academy-p
7. Mount de Sales-p
8. Tattnall Square-p
9. Rutland
10. Southwest
11. ACE Charter
Bryan
1. Richmond Hill
2. Bryan County
Bulloch
1. Statesboro
2. Southeast Bulloch
3. Portal
Calhoun
1. Pataula Charter
2. Calhoun County
Carroll
1. Carrollton-c
2. Central
3. Temple
4. Bowdon
5. Villa Rica
6. Mount Zion
Catoosa
1. Heritage
2. Ringgold
3. Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
Chatham
1. Benedictine-p
2. Savannah Christian-p
3. Islands
4. Calvary Day-p
5. New Hampstead
6. Jenkins
7. Windsor Forest
8. Savannah Country Day-p
9. Johnson
10. Beach
11. Savannah
12. Groves
Chattooga
1. Chattooga
2. Trion-c
Cherokee
1. Cherokee
2. River Ridge
3. Creekview
4. Woodstock
5. Sequoyah
6. Etowah
Clarke
1. Clarke Central
2. Cedar Shoals
3. Athens Christian-p
Clayton
1. Lovejoy
2. Jonesboro
3. Riverdale
4. Mundy’s Mill
5. Morrow
6. Drew
7. Mount Zion
8. North Clayton
9. Forest Park
Cobb
1. North Cobb
2. Allatoona
3. Hillgrove
4. Walton
5. McEachern
6. Harrison
7. Sprayberry
8. Kell
9. Marietta-c
10. North Cobb Christian-p
11. Pebblebrook
12. Pope
13. Kennesaw Mountain
14. Whitefield Academy-p
15. Wheeler
16. Campbell
17. Lassiter
18. South Cobb
19. Mount Paran Christian-p
20. Osborne
21. Walker-p
Columbia
1. Evans
2. Greenbrier
3. Harlem
4. Lakeside
5. Grovetown
Coweta
1. East Coweta
2. Newnan
3. Trinity Christian-p
4. Northgate
5. Heritage-p
DeKalb
1. Cedar Grove
2. Marist-p
3. St. Pius-p
4. Tucker
5. Stephenson
6. Decatur-c
7. Southwest DeKalb
8. Arabia Mountain
9. Miller Grove
10. M.L. King
11. Lithonia
12. Chamblee
13. Columbia
14. Redan
15. Dunwoody
16. Stone Mountain
17. Towers
18. Lakeside
19. Druid Hills
20. McNair
21. Cross Keys
Dougherty
1. Westover
2. Monroe
3. Dougherty
4. Deerfield-Windsor-p
Douglas
1. Douglas County
2. Alexander
3. New Manchester
4. Chapel Hill
5. Lithia Springs
Effingham
1. Effingham County
2. South Effingham
Emanuel
1. Swainsboro
2. Emanuel County Institute
Fayette
1. Starr’s Mill
2. Sandy Creek
3. Whitewater
4. Fayette County
5. McIntosh
Floyd
1. Rome-c
2. Pepperell
3. Darlington-p
4. Model
5. Coosa
6. Armuchee
Forsyth
1. West Forsyth
2. North Forsyth
3. Denmark
4. South Forsyth
5. Forsyth Central
6. Lambert
Fulton
(North Fulton)
1. Blessed Trinity-p
2. Milton
3. Roswell
4. Fellowship Christian-p
5. Alpharetta
6. Johns Creek
7. Cambridge
8. Riverwood
9. North Atlanta
10. Holy Innocents'-p
11. Chattahoochee
12. Mount Vernon-p
13. Mount Pisgah Christian-p
14. Centennial
15. Northview
16. King’s Ridge Christian-p
17. North Springs
18. St. Francis
(City of Atlanta)
1. Carver
2. Westminster-p
3. Lovett-p
4. Pace Academy-p
5. Douglass
6. Mays
7. South Atlanta
8. Washington
9. Jackson
10. B.E.S.T. Academy
11. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
12. Grady
13. Therrell
(South Fulton)
1. Hughes
2. Westlake
3. Hapeville Charter
4. Creekside
5. Woodward Academy-p
6. Banneker
7. Tri-Cities
8. Landmark Christian-p
Glynn
1. Glynn Academy
2. Brunswick
Gordon
1. Calhoun-c
2. Sonoraville
3. Gordon Central
Gwinnett
1. Grayson
2. Norcross
3. Collins Hill
4. Buford-c
5. North Gwinnett
6. Archer
7. Parkview
8. Mill Creek
9. Brookwood
10. Greater Atlanta Christian-p
11. Dacula
12. South Gwinnett
13. Lanier
14. Mountain View
15. Peachtree Ridge
16. Shiloh
17. Wesleyan-p
18. Meadowcreek
19. Central Gwinnett
20. Duluth
21. Hebron Christian-p
22. Discovery
23. Berkmar
24. Providence Christian-p
Hall
1. Gainesville-c
2. Flowery Branch
3. Cherokee Bluff
4. North Hall
5. East Hall
6. West Hall
7. Lakeview Academy-p
8. Chestatee
9. Johnson
Haralson
1. Haralson County
2. Bremen-c
Henry
1. Ola
2. Eagle’s Landing Christian-p
3. Dutchtown
4. Union Grove
5. Woodland
6. Stockbridge
7. Locust Grove
8. Luella
9. Eagle’s Landing
10. Strong Rock Christian-p
11. Hampton
12. McDonough
Houston
1. Warner Robins
2. Houston County
3. Veterans
4. Northside
5. Perry
Jackson
1. Jefferson-c
2. Commerce-c
3. Jackson County
4. East Jackson
Laurens
1. Dublin-c
2. West Laurens
3. East Laurens
Liberty
1. Liberty County
2. Bradwell Institute
Lowndes
1. Lowndes
2. Valdosta-c
Meriwether
1. Manchester
2. Greenville
Mitchell
1. Pelham-c
2. Mitchell County
3. Baconton Charter
Murray
1. North Murray
2. Murray County
Muscogee
1. Carver
2. Hardaway
3. Pacelli-p
4. Northside
5. Brookstone-p
6. Shaw
7. Columbus
8. Jordan
9. Spencer
10. Kendrick
Newton
1. Newton
2. Eastside
3. Alcovy
Oconee
1. Oconee County
2. Prince Avenue Christian-p
3. Athens Academy-p
4. North Oconee
Paulding
1. South Paulding
2. North Paulding
3. East Paulding
4. Hiram
5. Paulding County
Polk
1. Rockmart
2. Cedartown
Richmond
1. Richmond Academy
2. Aquinas-p
3. Hephzibah
4. Westside
5. Laney
6. Butler
7. Josey
8. Cross Creek
9. Glenn Hills
Rockdale
1. Heritage
2. Salem
3. Rockdale County
Spalding
1. Griffin
2. Spalding
Thomas
1. Thomasville-c
2. Thomas County Central
Toombs
1. Vidalia-c
2. Toombs County
Troup
1. Callaway
2. Troup
3. LaGrange
Walker
1. Gordon Lee
2. LaFayette
3. Ridgeland
Walton
1. Monroe Area
2. George Walton Academy-p
3. Loganville
4. Walnut Grove
5. Social Circle-c
6. Loganville Christian-p
Whitfield
1. Christian Heritage-p
2. Dalton-c
3. Northwest Whitfield
4. Coahulla Creek
5. Southeast Whitfield
