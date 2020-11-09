Maxwell Week 10 summary

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 444 teams of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
This off season, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1507 of 1610 total games including 0 tie(s) (93.60%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.45 points and all game margins within 12.29 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
Home Advantage: 1.41
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Colquitt County
|6-0
|114.35
|1
|Valdosta
|5-2
|93.51
|2
|Lowndes
|6-1
|101.10
|2
|Lee County
|7-1
|93.07
|3
|Grayson
|8-0
|100.21
|3
|Buford
|6-1
|86.19
|4
|Norcross
|9-0
|88.46
|4
|Carrollton
|5-1
|80.87
|5
|Collins Hill
|7-2
|87.01
|5
|Richmond Hill
|7-2
|78.15
|6
|North Cobb
|7-1
|86.82
|6
|Allatoona
|7-0
|78.14
|7
|Milton
|6-1
|84.94
|7
|Houston County
|5-4
|77.65
|8
|North Gwinnett
|6-3
|83.82
|8
|Lovejoy
|7-1
|76.46
|9
|Archer
|5-3
|83.44
|9
|Dacula
|5-2
|74.96
|10
|Cherokee
|8-1
|81.88
|10
|Hughes
|7-1
|74.48
|11
|Roswell
|6-1
|80.72
|11
|Westlake
|6-1
|73.67
|12
|East Coweta
|7-1
|79.94
|12
|Rome
|5-3
|73.01
|13
|Parkview
|6-2
|78.38
|13
|Douglas County
|7-1
|72.59
|14
|Mill Creek
|4-4
|77.80
|14
|River Ridge
|8-0
|71.47
|15
|Newnan
|8-0
|77.80
|15
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|3-6
|71.24
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Warner Robins
|6-2
|93.47
|1
|Jefferson
|7-0
|85.74
|2
|Ware County
|6-1
|88.22
|2
|Marist
|6-0
|81.00
|3
|Blessed Trinity
|4-0
|86.04
|3
|Benedictine
|6-2
|74.26
|4
|Coffee
|7-2
|83.01
|4
|Bainbridge
|5-3
|73.70
|5
|Cartersville
|7-1
|79.02
|5
|Flowery Branch
|6-2
|67.49
|6
|Calhoun
|7-2
|74.51
|6
|Cedartown
|5-2
|66.71
|7
|Veterans
|4-4
|73.84
|7
|Stephenson
|4-1
|62.30
|8
|Starr's Mill
|7-1
|70.65
|8
|Hapeville Charter
|2-3
|62.17
|9
|Ola
|7-1
|70.25
|9
|Cairo
|2-4
|61.57
|10
|Jones County
|5-3
|69.68
|10
|Carver (Columbus)
|6-0
|60.59
|11
|Wayne County
|3-6
|69.05
|11
|Perry
|4-4
|60.01
|12
|St. Pius X
|6-1
|67.09
|12
|North Oconee
|4-5
|59.48
|13
|Clarke Central
|7-2
|66.38
|13
|Baldwin
|4-0
|58.61
|14
|Dutchtown
|5-3
|65.35
|14
|Islands
|5-0
|58.15
|15
|Harris County
|6-2
|61.36
|15
|Hardaway
|7-1
|56.87
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|5-0
|91.65
|1
|Fitzgerald
|9-0
|80.42
|2
|Oconee County
|8-0
|82.63
|2
|Rabun County
|8-1
|71.32
|3
|Appling County
|7-0
|80.20
|3
|Thomasville
|5-4
|68.97
|4
|Crisp County
|7-1
|77.54
|4
|Callaway
|5-0
|66.69
|5
|Peach County
|6-1
|76.27
|5
|Jefferson County
|5-2
|61.55
|6
|Pierce County
|6-1
|75.57
|6
|Washington County
|5-3
|57.77
|7
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-1
|74.97
|7
|Jeff Davis
|7-1
|57.53
|8
|Rockmart
|7-1
|68.20
|8
|Fannin County
|7-0
|57.52
|9
|Carver (Atlanta)
|3-4
|68.05
|9
|Lovett
|6-2
|57.50
|10
|Thomson
|7-2
|64.38
|10
|Early County
|5-2
|57.45
|11
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|4-3
|64.26
|11
|Vidalia
|5-2
|56.26
|12
|Sandy Creek
|2-4
|60.21
|12
|Haralson County
|6-1
|55.93
|13
|White County
|6-2
|59.56
|13
|Dodge County
|4-3
|55.87
|14
|Hart County
|2-4
|59.40
|14
|Bleckley County
|6-3
|55.64
|15
|Richmond Academy
|7-1
|58.03
|15
|Cook
|5-4
|54.62
|A Public
|A Private
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Irwin County
|6-2
|71.62
|1
|Fellowship Christian
|8-0
|75.20
|2
|Brooks County
|7-1
|69.06
|2
|Prince Avenue Christian
|7-1
|73.99
|3
|Metter
|8-0
|68.97
|3
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|4-3
|67.08
|4
|Dublin
|7-1
|64.07
|4
|Athens Academy
|7-1
|65.35
|5
|Chattahoochee County
|7-0
|58.42
|5
|North Cobb Christian
|7-1
|61.28
|6
|Macon County
|7-1
|56.12
|6
|Christian Heritage
|6-1
|60.18
|7
|Washington-Wilkes
|6-0
|55.94
|7
|Savannah Christian
|8-1
|59.70
|8
|Turner County
|6-2
|55.74
|8
|George Walton Academy
|6-1
|56.36
|9
|Clinch County
|4-3
|55.33
|9
|Wesleyan
|6-2
|55.20
|10
|Wilcox County
|7-2
|54.53
|10
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|6-2
|52.61
|11
|Commerce
|7-1
|52.23
|11
|Calvary Day
|5-4
|50.57
|12
|McIntosh County Academy
|5-3
|52.07
|12
|Aquinas
|7-2
|49.30
|13
|Pelham
|4-1
|49.60
|13
|Holy Innocents
|3-4
|49.29
|14
|Taylor County
|5-2
|46.18
|14
|First Presbyterian
|5-3
|46.97
|15
|Johnson County
|6-2
|45.63
|15
|Darlington
|5-4
|46.79
|GISA AAA
|GISA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|6-0
|69.30
|1
|Brentwood School
|6-1
|41.18
|2
|Pinewood Christian
|6-2
|48.42
|2
|Gatewood School
|7-1
|38.96
|3
|Bulloch Academy
|6-1
|42.75
|3
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|6-2
|30.15
|4
|Tiftarea Academy
|4-3
|36.07
|4
|Terrell Academy
|5-3
|28.15
|5
|Frederica Academy
|4-3
|35.19
|5
|Piedmont Academy
|6-2
|23.87
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Colquitt County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|6-0
|114.35
|77.24
|8 [4]
|43.83
|-24.88
|2 [2]
|Lowndes
|1 - AAAAAAA
|6-1
|101.10
|85.13
|2 [1]
|41.95
|-13.51
|3 [3]
|Grayson
|4 - AAAAAAA
|8-0
|100.21
|76.86
|9 [5]
|37.93
|-16.64
|4 [1]
|Valdosta
|1 - AAAAAA
|5-2
|93.51
|88.59
|1 [1]
|34.95
|-12.93
|5 [1]
|Warner Robins
|1 - AAAAA
|6-2
|93.47
|81.19
|3 [1]
|36.62
|-11.22
|6 [2]
|Lee County
|1 - AAAAAA
|7-1
|93.07
|60.92
|76 [19]
|32.92
|-14.51
|7 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5 - AAA
|5-0
|91.65
|65.29
|45 [3]
|32.33
|-13.69
|8 [4]
|Norcross
|7 - AAAAAAA
|9-0
|88.46
|55.37
|122 [42]
|34.71
|-8.11
|9 [2]
|Ware County
|1 - AAAAA
|6-1
|88.22
|74.51
|16 [2]
|33.12
|-9.47
|10 [5]
|Collins Hill
|8 - AAAAAAA
|7-2
|87.01
|75.01
|13 [9]
|33.20
|-8.17
|11 [6]
|North Cobb
|3 - AAAAAAA
|7-1
|86.82
|72.16
|20 [14]
|32.17
|-9.01
|12 [3]
|Buford
|8 - AAAAAA
|6-1
|86.19
|64.56
|51 [10]
|31.14
|-9.41
|13 [3]
|Blessed Trinity
|7 - AAAAA
|4-0
|86.04
|64.50
|54 [7]
|33.44
|-6.96
|14 [1]
|Jefferson
|8 - AAAA
|7-0
|85.74
|54.88
|131 [14]
|29.62
|-10.48
|15 [7]
|Milton
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6-1
|84.94
|69.76
|30 [21]
|29.07
|-10.23
|16 [8]
|North Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAAA
|6-3
|83.82
|76.50
|10 [6]
|28.19
|-9.99
|17 [9]
|Archer
|7 - AAAAAAA
|5-3
|83.44
|65.60
|43 [26]
|29.57
|-8.23
|18 [4]
|Coffee
|1 - AAAAA
|7-2
|83.01
|65.36
|44 [5]
|31.43
|-5.95
|19 [2]
|Oconee County
|8 - AAA
|8-0
|82.63
|57.96
|99 [10]
|27.74
|-9.25
|20 [10]
|Cherokee
|5 - AAAAAAA
|8-1
|81.88
|67.38
|35 [25]
|29.44
|-6.80
|21 [2]
|Marist
|6 - AAAA
|6-0
|81.00
|51.60
|157 [22]
|26.25
|-9.11
|22 [4]
|Carrollton
|5 - AAAAAA
|5-1
|80.87
|64.52
|52 [11]
|31.98
|-3.24
|23 [11]
|Roswell
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6-1
|80.72
|61.38
|72 [35]
|29.77
|-5.31
|24 [1]
|Fitzgerald
|1 - AA
|9-0
|80.42
|58.42
|95 [2]
|28.56
|-6.22
|25 [3]
|Appling County
|1 - AAA
|7-0
|80.20
|45.21
|218 [27]
|28.29
|-6.27
|26 [12]
|East Coweta
|2 - AAAAAAA
|7-1
|79.94
|62.96
|62 [30]
|30.29
|-4.01
|27 [5]
|Cartersville
|7 - AAAAA
|7-1
|79.02
|57.09
|105 [15]
|28.03
|-5.36
|28 [13]
|Parkview
|4 - AAAAAAA
|6-2
|78.38
|70.53
|27 [19]
|30.39
|-2.35
|29 [5]
|Richmond Hill
|2 - AAAAAA
|7-2
|78.15
|61.95
|67 [15]
|29.40
|-3.11
|30 [6]
|Allatoona
|6 - AAAAAA
|7-0
|78.14
|49.19
|188 [49]
|22.66
|-9.84
|31 [14]
|Mill Creek
|8 - AAAAAAA
|4-4
|77.80
|78.17
|6 [3]
|26.36
|-5.81
|32 [15]
|Newnan
|2 - AAAAAAA
|8-0
|77.80
|56.41
|117 [41]
|31.66
|-0.50
|33 [7]
|Houston County
|1 - AAAAAA
|5-4
|77.65
|77.36
|7 [3]
|24.83
|-7.19
|34 [4]
|Crisp County
|2 - AAA
|7-1
|77.54
|59.09
|90 [8]
|24.78
|-7.12
|35 [16]
|Brookwood
|4 - AAAAAAA
|6-2
|77.31
|72.03
|22 [16]
|31.27
|-0.41
|36 [8]
|Lovejoy
|4 - AAAAAA
|7-1
|76.46
|56.77
|110 [33]
|24.09
|-6.73
|37 [5]
|Peach County
|2 - AAA
|6-1
|76.27
|52.99
|145 [13]
|26.33
|-4.30
|38 [6]
|Pierce County
|1 - AAA
|6-1
|75.57
|49.84
|181 [19]
|25.03
|-4.90
|39 [1]
|Fellowship Christian
|6 - A Private
|8-0
|75.20
|37.29
|326 [25]
|26.28
|-3.28
|40 [17]
|Hillgrove
|3 - AAAAAAA
|4-3
|74.98
|74.54
|15 [11]
|26.70
|-2.64
|41 [7]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5 - AAA
|6-1
|74.97
|63.83
|60 [6]
|25.88
|-3.45
|42 [9]
|Dacula
|8 - AAAAAA
|5-2
|74.96
|64.38
|57 [12]
|27.32
|-1.99
|43 [6]
|Calhoun
|7 - AAAAA
|7-2
|74.51
|55.22
|124 [19]
|26.99
|-1.88
|44 [10]
|Hughes
|4 - AAAAAA
|7-1
|74.48
|56.87
|109 [32]
|25.22
|-3.62
|45 [3]
|Benedictine
|3 - AAAA
|6-2
|74.26
|61.60
|69 [5]
|29.41
|0.79
|46 [2]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 - A Private
|7-1
|73.99
|51.15
|164 [3]
|29.61
|1.26
|47 [7]
|Veterans
|1 - AAAAA
|4-4
|73.84
|70.89
|25 [4]
|23.87
|-4.34
|48 [4]
|Bainbridge
|1 - AAAA
|5-3
|73.70
|68.56
|31 [1]
|24.74
|-3.32
|49 [11]
|Westlake
|4 - AAAAAA
|6-1
|73.67
|58.91
|93 [26]
|27.81
|-0.22
|50 [18]
|Camden County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|5-4
|73.31
|81.02
|4 [2]
|24.71
|-2.96
|51 [12]
|Rome
|5 - AAAAAA
|5-3
|73.01
|70.29
|28 [4]
|22.54
|-4.83
|52 [13]
|Douglas County
|5 - AAAAAA
|7-1
|72.59
|57.07
|106 [30]
|21.28
|-5.68
|53 [19]
|Walton
|3 - AAAAAAA
|4-4
|72.31
|71.31
|24 [18]
|24.29
|-2.37
|54 [20]
|West Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-3
|71.82
|67.44
|34 [24]
|23.15
|-3.03
|55 [1]
|Irwin County
|2 - A Public
|6-2
|71.62
|51.21
|162 [3]
|23.65
|-2.33
|56 [14]
|River Ridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|8-0
|71.47
|51.85
|152 [44]
|25.65
|-0.18
|57 [2]
|Rabun County
|8 - AA
|8-1
|71.32
|48.59
|194 [13]
|28.93
|3.25
|58 [15]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 - AAAAAA
|3-6
|71.24
|79.05
|5 [2]
|21.17
|-4.44
|59 [21]
|McEachern
|2 - AAAAAAA
|3-5
|70.70
|74.24
|18 [13]
|24.77
|-0.29
|60 [22]
|North Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|6-2
|70.70
|61.63
|68 [33]
|23.26
|-1.80
|61 [8]
|Starr's Mill
|2 - AAAAA
|7-1
|70.65
|54.97
|130 [20]
|19.40
|-5.61
|62 [23]
|South Gwinnett
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5-3
|70.55
|68.16
|33 [23]
|21.81
|-3.10
|63 [24]
|Alpharetta
|5 - AAAAAAA
|2-4
|70.48
|74.67
|14 [10]
|23.54
|-1.31
|64 [9]
|Ola
|4 - AAAAA
|7-1
|70.25
|54.34
|133 [21]
|25.37
|0.76
|65 [10]
|Jones County
|4 - AAAAA
|5-3
|69.68
|64.41
|56 [8]
|26.30
|2.25
|66 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GISA 4 - AAA
|6-0
|69.30
|35.95
|340 [3]
|22.88
|-0.78
|67 [25]
|Denmark
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-3
|69.23
|64.88
|48 [27]
|21.18
|-2.40
|68 [2]
|Brooks County
|2 - A Public
|7-1
|69.06
|55.04
|127 [1]
|23.60
|0.18
|69 [11]
|Wayne County
|1 - AAAAA
|3-6
|69.05
|72.50
|19 [3]
|21.09
|-2.33
|70 [3]
|Thomasville
|1 - AA
|5-4
|68.97
|64.31
|58 [1]
|23.52
|0.18
|71 [3]
|Metter
|3 - A Public
|8-0
|68.97
|31.80
|371 [34]
|21.19
|-2.14
|72 [16]
|Creekview
|7 - AAAAAA
|6-2
|68.96
|60.43
|79 [22]
|19.04
|-4.28
|73 [26]
|Harrison
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-4
|68.67
|72.05
|21 [15]
|21.81
|-1.22
|74 [27]
|Newton
|4 - AAAAAAA
|3-4
|68.48
|70.03
|29 [20]
|19.75
|-3.10
|75 [28]
|Tift County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|2-5
|68.36
|74.51
|17 [12]
|22.33
|-0.40
|76 [17]
|Sprayberry
|6 - AAAAAA
|4-3
|68.25
|57.01
|107 [31]
|25.91
|3.30
|77 [8]
|Rockmart
|6 - AAA
|7-1
|68.20
|43.06
|243 [32]
|25.93
|3.37
|78 [9]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|3-4
|68.05
|70.70
|26 [1]
|23.93
|1.51
|79 [29]
|Gainesville
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-3
|67.66
|61.48
|71 [34]
|22.78
|0.76
|80 [18]
|Glynn Academy
|2 - AAAAAA
|6-3
|67.66
|56.67
|112 [35]
|20.36
|-1.66
|81 [19]
|Brunswick
|2 - AAAAAA
|5-3
|67.61
|61.17
|73 [17]
|22.48
|0.51
|82 [5]
|Flowery Branch
|8 - AAAA
|6-2
|67.49
|59.56
|85 [6]
|24.68
|2.83
|83 [20]
|Alexander
|5 - AAAAAA
|5-3
|67.26
|60.70
|77 [20]
|22.63
|1.00
|84 [12]
|St. Pius X
|5 - AAAAA
|6-1
|67.09
|51.08
|165 [27]
|24.41
|2.97
|85 [3]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2 - A Private
|4-3
|67.08
|57.21
|102 [1]
|21.70
|0.26
|86 [6]
|Cedartown
|7 - AAAA
|5-2
|66.71
|51.86
|151 [20]
|19.11
|-1.96
|87 [4]
|Callaway
|5 - AA
|5-0
|66.69
|51.80
|154 [4]
|20.18
|-0.87
|88 [21]
|Lanier
|8 - AAAAAA
|4-3
|66.39
|66.22
|40 [7]
|22.79
|2.04
|89 [13]
|Clarke Central
|8 - AAAAA
|7-2
|66.38
|56.41
|118 [17]
|23.28
|2.53
|90 [22]
|Kell
|6 - AAAAAA
|4-3
|66.32
|55.01
|128 [39]
|26.34
|5.66
|91 [4]
|Athens Academy
|8 - A Private
|7-1
|65.35
|43.66
|238 [11]
|19.62
|-0.10
|92 [14]
|Dutchtown
|4 - AAAAA
|5-3
|65.35
|56.56
|116 [16]
|17.77
|-1.94
|93 [23]
|Tucker
|4 - AAAAAA
|3-2
|65.18
|58.86
|94 [27]
|20.59
|1.05
|94 [10]
|Thomson
|4 - AAA
|7-2
|64.38
|49.53
|184 [20]
|21.92
|3.18
|95 [11]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|4-3
|64.26
|62.30
|65 [7]
|18.24
|-0.38
|96 [4]
|Dublin
|4 - A Public
|7-1
|64.07
|40.11
|277 [15]
|23.93
|5.49
|97 [30]
|South Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-3
|63.81
|59.73
|83 [37]
|23.13
|4.96
|98 [7]
|Stephenson
|6 - AAAA
|4-1
|62.30
|53.40
|142 [19]
|15.82
|-0.84
|99 [24]
|South Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|4-4
|62.24
|61.54
|70 [16]
|19.76
|3.16
|100 [8]
|Hapeville Charter
|6 - AAAA
|2-3
|62.17
|66.75
|39 [3]
|19.12
|2.59
|101 [31]
|Marietta
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-6
|62.17
|68.55
|32 [22]
|23.40
|6.88
|102 [32]
|Forsyth Central
|6 - AAAAAAA
|3-4
|61.82
|64.64
|50 [28]
|20.20
|4.02
|103 [9]
|Cairo
|1 - AAAA
|2-4
|61.57
|64.44
|55 [4]
|18.17
|2.24
|104 [5]
|Jefferson County
|4 - AA
|5-2
|61.55
|33.91
|358 [40]
|17.76
|1.85
|105 [15]
|Harris County
|2 - AAAAA
|6-2
|61.36
|52.07
|149 [25]
|17.95
|2.23
|106 [16]
|Eastside
|8 - AAAAA
|6-2
|61.32
|47.03
|204 [35]
|18.97
|3.29
|107 [5]
|North Cobb Christian
|7 - A Private
|7-1
|61.28
|40.43
|272 [19]
|20.03
|4.39
|108 [10]
|Carver (Columbus)
|2 - AAAA
|6-0
|60.59
|19.80
|425 [54]
|20.59
|5.64
|109 [17]
|Creekside
|3 - AAAAA
|4-2
|60.51
|51.04
|166 [28]
|16.85
|1.98
|110 [33]
|Mountain View
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-7
|60.33
|75.55
|11 [7]
|19.36
|4.67
|111 [12]
|Sandy Creek
|5 - AAA
|2-4
|60.21
|64.97
|47 [4]
|15.86
|1.29
|112 [6]
|Christian Heritage
|7 - A Private
|6-1
|60.18
|40.80
|267 [17]
|21.18
|6.64
|113 [34]
|North Paulding
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-7
|60.02
|71.47
|23 [17]
|19.75
|5.38
|114 [25]
|Johns Creek
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-3
|60.01
|59.09
|89 [24]
|17.00
|2.62
|115 [11]
|Perry
|4 - AAAA
|4-4
|60.01
|55.46
|120 [11]
|18.34
|3.96
|116 [26]
|Cambridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-4
|59.84
|58.93
|92 [25]
|18.91
|4.70
|117 [35]
|Lambert
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-4
|59.71
|57.39
|100 [40]
|20.62
|6.54
|118 [7]
|Savannah Christian
|3 - A Private
|8-1
|59.70
|41.92
|255 [15]
|18.52
|4.46
|119 [13]
|White County
|7 - AAA
|6-2
|59.56
|40.81
|266 [37]
|21.21
|7.29
|120 [12]
|North Oconee
|8 - AAAA
|4-5
|59.48
|56.92
|108 [9]
|20.80
|6.96
|121 [14]
|Hart County
|8 - AAA
|2-4
|59.40
|65.93
|42 [2]
|20.51
|6.75
|122 [27]
|East Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|4-4
|59.15
|60.47
|78 [21]
|18.60
|5.09
|123 [36]
|Woodstock
|5 - AAAAAAA
|3-5
|58.90
|64.51
|53 [29]
|19.17
|5.91
|124 [13]
|Baldwin
|4 - AAAA
|4-0
|58.61
|40.61
|271 [32]
|19.29
|6.31
|125 [5]
|Chattahoochee County
|5 - A Public
|7-0
|58.42
|31.07
|379 [38]
|14.63
|1.85
|126 [37]
|Peachtree Ridge
|8 - AAAAAAA
|3-3
|58.20
|62.88
|63 [31]
|18.90
|6.33
|127 [14]
|Islands
|3 - AAAA
|5-0
|58.15
|31.59
|372 [49]
|16.49
|3.98
|128 [38]
|Pebblebrook
|2 - AAAAAAA
|6-3
|58.11
|52.30
|147 [43]
|18.32
|5.85
|129 [18]
|Griffin
|2 - AAAAA
|5-4
|58.07
|57.14
|103 [14]
|17.34
|4.91
|130 [15]
|Richmond Academy
|4 - AAA
|7-1
|58.03
|41.26
|260 [35]
|16.42
|4.02
|131 [28]
|Habersham Central
|8 - AAAAAA
|4-4
|58.02
|60.00
|80 [23]
|17.97
|5.59
|132 [6]
|Washington County
|3 - AA
|5-3
|57.77
|49.22
|187 [11]
|17.34
|5.21
|133 [7]
|Jeff Davis
|2 - AA
|7-1
|57.53
|39.57
|287 [26]
|17.00
|5.12
|134 [8]
|Fannin County
|7 - AA
|7-0
|57.52
|30.81
|380 [42]
|19.76
|7.88
|135 [19]
|Woodward Academy
|3 - AAAAA
|4-3
|57.50
|45.70
|214 [39]
|17.48
|5.62
|136 [9]
|Lovett
|6 - AA
|6-2
|57.50
|41.42
|259 [24]
|16.01
|4.15
|137 [16]
|Monroe Area
|8 - AAA
|6-2
|57.50
|47.77
|200 [23]
|17.55
|5.69
|138 [17]
|Cherokee Bluff
|7 - AAA
|8-0
|57.45
|19.90
|424 [57]
|16.33
|4.51
|139 [10]
|Early County
|1 - AA
|5-2
|57.45
|50.38
|170 [7]
|19.56
|7.75
|140 [18]
|Burke County
|4 - AAA
|3-3
|57.02
|48.68
|192 [21]
|20.05
|8.67
|141 [15]
|Hardaway
|2 - AAAA
|7-1
|56.87
|28.66
|392 [52]
|16.80
|5.57
|142 [29]
|Shiloh
|8 - AAAAAA
|2-6
|56.78
|67.30
|37 [5]
|17.37
|6.23
|143 [20]
|Decatur
|5 - AAAAA
|5-0
|56.38
|39.75
|284 [50]
|16.41
|5.67
|144 [8]
|George Walton Academy
|8 - A Private
|6-1
|56.36
|42.66
|249 [14]
|16.36
|5.63
|145 [11]
|Vidalia
|2 - AA
|5-2
|56.26
|44.52
|226 [20]
|18.20
|7.57
|146 [6]
|Macon County
|5 - A Public
|7-1
|56.12
|35.43
|344 [29]
|17.39
|6.91
|147 [21]
|Union Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|4-4
|56.01
|51.92
|150 [26]
|18.38
|8.01
|148 [7]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8 - A Public
|6-0
|55.94
|31.08
|378 [37]
|16.51
|6.20
|149 [12]
|Haralson County
|5 - AA
|6-1
|55.93
|41.70
|256 [23]
|16.48
|6.19
|150 [19]
|Central (Macon)
|2 - AAA
|6-1
|55.90
|44.36
|229 [28]
|17.12
|6.86
|151 [13]
|Dodge County
|3 - AA
|4-3
|55.87
|48.36
|196 [15]
|16.90
|6.67
|152 [8]
|Turner County
|2 - A Public
|6-2
|55.74
|45.54
|216 [6]
|16.05
|5.95
|153 [30]
|Dalton
|5 - AAAAAA
|1-6
|55.69
|66.14
|41 [8]
|17.80
|7.75
|154 [14]
|Bleckley County
|3 - AA
|6-3
|55.64
|49.36
|185 [10]
|18.24
|8.24
|155 [31]
|Riverwood
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-4
|55.62
|51.63
|156 [45]
|16.04
|6.06
|156 [9]
|Clinch County
|2 - A Public
|4-3
|55.33
|51.38
|159 [2]
|15.99
|6.29
|157 [9]
|Wesleyan
|5 - A Private
|6-2
|55.20
|44.20
|232 [10]
|15.11
|5.54
|158 [32]
|Evans
|3 - AAAAAA
|6-2
|55.03
|37.69
|318 [55]
|15.28
|5.90
|159 [22]
|Cass
|7 - AAAAA
|6-3
|54.68
|53.17
|143 [22]
|14.34
|5.31
|160 [33]
|Sequoyah
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-6
|54.67
|63.03
|61 [13]
|15.96
|6.93
|161 [15]
|Cook
|1 - AA
|5-4
|54.62
|49.80
|182 [9]
|15.79
|6.81
|162 [20]
|Stephens County
|8 - AAA
|4-3
|54.56
|51.20
|163 [14]
|16.12
|7.20
|163 [10]
|Wilcox County
|4 - A Public
|7-2
|54.53
|41.05
|263 [14]
|16.08
|7.19
|164 [16]
|Thomas County Central
|1 - AAAA
|3-4
|54.44
|54.22
|136 [15]
|16.79
|7.99
|165 [23]
|Jonesboro
|3 - AAAAA
|6-0
|54.11
|31.88
|369 [56]
|12.67
|4.20
|166 [34]
|Winder-Barrow
|8 - AAAAAA
|3-4
|54.04
|56.63
|114 [37]
|16.60
|8.20
|167 [24]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 - AAAAA
|3-2
|53.86
|49.07
|191 [33]
|13.77
|5.55
|168 [17]
|West Laurens
|4 - AAAA
|3-4
|53.85
|54.06
|137 [16]
|12.82
|4.61
|169 [16]
|Northeast
|3 - AA
|5-2
|53.80
|46.14
|211 [17]
|16.82
|8.65
|170 [39]
|Meadowcreek
|7 - AAAAAAA
|3-5
|53.80
|62.31
|64 [32]
|18.97
|10.80
|171 [25]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 - AAAAA
|6-2
|53.78
|42.09
|252 [46]
|16.68
|8.54
|172 [26]
|Loganville
|8 - AAAAA
|3-5
|53.53
|52.65
|146 [23]
|13.59
|5.70
|173 [35]
|Statesboro
|2 - AAAAAA
|3-5
|53.25
|57.22
|101 [28]
|15.34
|7.73
|174 [21]
|Dawson County
|7 - AAA
|4-4
|53.14
|50.08
|175 [17]
|18.26
|10.76
|175 [17]
|Pace Academy
|6 - AA
|5-2
|53.11
|37.63
|320 [34]
|12.72
|5.25
|176 [27]
|New Manchester
|6 - AAAAA
|4-3
|52.74
|50.10
|174 [30]
|14.99
|7.89
|177 [18]
|Bremen
|5 - AA
|5-3
|52.62
|48.57
|195 [14]
|15.37
|8.39
|178 [10]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4 - A Private
|6-2
|52.61
|42.98
|245 [13]
|12.84
|5.87
|179 [40]
|Etowah
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-8
|52.60
|75.55
|12 [8]
|12.32
|5.36
|180 [36]
|Pope
|6 - AAAAAA
|3-3
|52.52
|54.55
|132 [40]
|14.51
|7.63
|181 [19]
|Swainsboro
|2 - AA
|4-4
|52.32
|53.55
|141 [3]
|12.12
|5.44
|182 [37]
|North Atlanta
|4 - AAAAAA
|2-4
|52.26
|56.65
|113 [36]
|12.63
|6.01
|183 [11]
|Commerce
|8 - A Public
|7-1
|52.23
|30.12
|382 [40]
|17.98
|11.40
|184 [18]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7 - AAAA
|5-2
|52.14
|43.88
|234 [29]
|16.23
|9.73
|185 [22]
|Franklin County
|8 - AAA
|7-1
|52.08
|33.24
|364 [55]
|14.36
|7.92
|186 [12]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 - A Public
|5-3
|52.07
|44.24
|231 [8]
|14.71
|8.28
|187 [20]
|Heard County
|5 - AA
|5-3
|51.97
|50.41
|169 [6]
|16.44
|10.10
|188 [19]
|Westside (Macon)
|4 - AAAA
|2-4
|51.67
|53.79
|140 [18]
|14.10
|8.07
|189 [21]
|Toombs County
|2 - AA
|5-3
|51.63
|46.59
|207 [16]
|15.41
|9.41
|190 [22]
|Temple
|5 - AA
|5-4
|51.59
|48.62
|193 [12]
|13.53
|7.58
|191 [28]
|Northgate
|2 - AAAAA
|3-5
|51.41
|56.39
|119 [18]
|15.63
|9.86
|192 [29]
|Stockbridge
|4 - AAAAA
|2-6
|50.86
|61.02
|75 [9]
|15.53
|10.31
|193 [20]
|Arabia Mountain
|6 - AAAA
|2-4
|50.66
|59.19
|88 [8]
|13.35
|8.33
|194 [11]
|Calvary Day
|3 - A Private
|5-4
|50.57
|49.15
|189 [4]
|13.56
|8.63
|195 [30]
|Greenbrier
|8 - AAAAA
|6-2
|50.57
|38.90
|293 [52]
|15.10
|10.16
|196 [23]
|Mary Persons
|2 - AAA
|4-4
|50.51
|48.26
|198 [22]
|13.37
|8.50
|197 [21]
|Cedar Shoals
|8 - AAAA
|1-6
|50.48
|67.37
|36 [2]
|10.38
|5.54
|198 [22]
|New Hampstead
|3 - AAAA
|4-1
|50.17
|29.37
|388 [50]
|13.73
|9.20
|199 [31]
|Hiram
|7 - AAAAA
|1-8
|50.08
|65.10
|46 [6]
|15.86
|11.42
|200 [32]
|Chapel Hill
|6 - AAAAA
|6-3
|50.08
|43.39
|240 [43]
|14.90
|10.46
|201 [38]
|Paulding County
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-5
|50.01
|61.10
|74 [18]
|12.43
|8.05
|202 [23]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|6-2
|49.73
|38.51
|301 [37]
|15.70
|11.60
|203 [13]
|Pelham
|1 - A Public
|4-1
|49.60
|31.19
|375 [35]
|13.61
|9.65
|204 [23]
|Putnam County
|4 - AA
|7-1
|49.51
|29.67
|385 [44]
|13.98
|10.11
|205 [39]
|Central Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-6
|49.47
|67.26
|38 [6]
|14.25
|10.42
|206 [12]
|Aquinas
|3 - A Private
|7-2
|49.30
|36.13
|338 [28]
|15.72
|12.06
|207 [13]
|Holy Innocents
|5 - A Private
|3-4
|49.29
|48.12
|199 [5]
|13.33
|9.68
|208 [24]
|North Murray
|6 - AAA
|5-2
|49.09
|38.58
|300 [43]
|14.41
|10.95
|209 [41]
|Duluth
|7 - AAAAAAA
|5-3
|48.88
|41.99
|254 [45]
|15.22
|11.98
|210 [24]
|Westover
|1 - AAAA
|1-3
|48.66
|55.38
|121 [12]
|11.52
|8.49
|211 [25]
|Jenkins
|3 - AAAA
|3-2
|48.56
|33.09
|366 [46]
|12.61
|9.70
|212 [40]
|Chattahoochee
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-5
|48.48
|56.71
|111 [34]
|15.86
|13.01
|213 [41]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-5
|48.47
|55.08
|126 [38]
|13.63
|10.80
|214 [2]
|Pinewood Christian
|GISA 2 - AAA
|6-2
|48.42
|25.17
|411 [8]
|15.50
|12.72
|215 [26]
|Riverdale
|5 - AAAA
|4-2
|48.21
|34.85
|351 [43]
|12.34
|9.77
|216 [25]
|Morgan County
|4 - AAA
|4-4
|48.20
|40.99
|264 [36]
|8.91
|6.35
|217 [27]
|Troup
|2 - AAAA
|4-3
|48.09
|35.31
|346 [42]
|12.51
|10.06
|218 [26]
|Windsor Forest
|3 - AAA
|4-1
|48.05
|33.80
|360 [53]
|8.86
|6.44
|219 [27]
|Jackson
|2 - AAA
|3-4
|48.05
|54.98
|129 [11]
|14.28
|11.87
|220 [28]
|Upson-Lee
|2 - AAA
|4-4
|47.62
|47.18
|202 [24]
|13.68
|11.71
|221 [24]
|Pepperell
|7 - AA
|4-4
|47.50
|44.67
|225 [19]
|12.97
|11.11
|222 [28]
|Howard
|4 - AAAA
|2-3
|47.15
|53.85
|139 [17]
|12.42
|10.91
|223 [42]
|Alcovy
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-5
|47.06
|54.22
|135 [42]
|13.39
|11.96
|224 [33]
|Banneker
|3 - AAAAA
|2-4
|47.03
|59.90
|81 [10]
|11.24
|9.84
|225 [14]
|First Presbyterian
|1 - A Private
|5-3
|46.97
|36.91
|329 [26]
|11.22
|9.88
|226 [29]
|Douglass
|5 - AAA
|0-5
|46.96
|64.27
|59 [5]
|10.86
|9.54
|227 [29]
|Miller Grove
|6 - AAAA
|3-3
|46.85
|43.01
|244 [30]
|7.96
|6.74
|228 [15]
|Darlington
|7 - A Private
|5-4
|46.79
|40.11
|276 [20]
|12.27
|11.12
|229 [16]
|Stratford Academy
|1 - A Private
|5-2
|46.71
|41.13
|261 [16]
|11.85
|10.78
|230 [17]
|Whitefield Academy
|2 - A Private
|5-3
|46.54
|40.63
|269 [18]
|11.53
|10.63
|231 [30]
|North Hall
|7 - AAA
|5-3
|46.52
|37.43
|324 [48]
|13.60
|12.71
|232 [30]
|Mays
|6 - AAAA
|3-6
|46.44
|50.67
|167 [24]
|13.29
|12.48
|233 [14]
|Taylor County
|5 - A Public
|5-2
|46.18
|26.81
|405 [46]
|14.31
|13.76
|234 [43]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 - AAAAAA †
|2-1
|46.16
|37.43
|322 [56]
|10.69
|10.18
|235 [34]
|Lithia Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|2-6
|46.03
|59.71
|84 [11]
|12.93
|12.54
|236 [35]
|Whitewater
|2 - AAAAA
|3-5
|45.92
|50.04
|176 [31]
|11.10
|10.81
|237 [31]
|Adairsville
|6 - AAA
|5-3
|45.85
|39.84
|282 [40]
|10.97
|10.75
|238 [18]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 - A Private
|5-3
|45.80
|38.17
|308 [22]
|13.62
|13.47
|239 [15]
|Johnson County
|4 - A Public
|6-2
|45.63
|35.21
|347 [30]
|9.12
|9.14
|240 [16]
|Atkinson County
|2 - A Public
|4-5
|45.37
|49.55
|183 [4]
|12.40
|12.66
|241 [25]
|South Atlanta
|6 - AA
|4-3
|45.35
|44.01
|233 [22]
|10.19
|10.48
|242 [17]
|Marion County
|5 - A Public
|3-3
|45.28
|43.88
|235 [9]
|9.67
|10.03
|243 [44]
|Wheeler
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-5
|45.03
|54.29
|134 [41]
|9.56
|10.17
|244 [26]
|Worth County
|1 - AA
|4-5
|44.92
|51.25
|161 [5]
|12.60
|13.32
|245 [27]
|Washington
|6 - AA
|6-2
|44.88
|26.53
|406 [49]
|12.00
|12.76
|246 [19]
|Hebron Christian
|5 - A Private
|2-5
|44.48
|55.19
|125 [2]
|9.29
|10.45
|247 [36]
|M.L. King
|5 - AAAAA
|1-5
|44.44
|59.37
|86 [12]
|9.09
|10.29
|248 [37]
|Tri-Cities
|3 - AAAAA
|4-3
|44.26
|36.23
|335 [55]
|9.53
|10.91
|249 [31]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7 - AAAA
|4-4
|44.03
|44.89
|224 [28]
|8.99
|10.60
|250 [18]
|Gordon Lee
|6 - A Public
|7-1
|44.01
|28.63
|394 [44]
|11.08
|12.71
|251 [20]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 - A Private
|4-4
|43.60
|43.25
|242 [12]
|12.14
|14.17
|252 [19]
|Bowdon
|6 - A Public
|4-4
|43.05
|41.65
|257 [11]
|9.98
|12.57
|253 [32]
|Madison County
|8 - AAAA
|2-6
|42.80
|51.84
|153 [21]
|9.04
|11.87
|254 [3]
|Bulloch Academy
|GISA 2 - AAA
|6-1
|42.75
|19.35
|426 [11]
|10.61
|13.50
|255 [38]
|Locust Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|3-5
|42.68
|48.34
|197 [34]
|8.89
|11.85
|256 [39]
|Villa Rica
|6 - AAAAA
|4-4
|42.48
|37.75
|316 [54]
|10.68
|13.83
|257 [32]
|Ringgold
|6 - AAA
|5-3
|42.33
|35.72
|342 [49]
|11.27
|14.57
|258 [20]
|Mitchell County
|1 - A Public
|3-3
|42.16
|36.04
|339 [27]
|13.43
|16.91
|259 [40]
|Lithonia
|5 - AAAAA
|2-4
|42.03
|50.21
|172 [29]
|9.69
|13.30
|260 [41]
|Jackson County
|8 - AAAAA
|3-5
|41.94
|45.57
|215 [40]
|8.51
|12.21
|261 [33]
|Luella
|5 - AAAA
|6-2
|41.62
|32.73
|367 [47]
|8.10
|12.11
|262 [42]
|Apalachee
|8 - AAAAA
|2-6
|41.51
|46.99
|205 [36]
|10.31
|14.44
|263 [42]
|Campbell
|2 - AAAAAAA
|2-7
|41.49
|57.97
|98 [39]
|7.40
|11.54
|264 [34]
|LaGrange
|2 - AAAA
|6-2
|41.45
|27.67
|401 [53]
|11.40
|15.59
|265 [21]
|Lincoln County
|8 - A Public
|4-3
|41.39
|39.85
|281 [17]
|8.34
|12.58
|266 [43]
|Discovery
|7 - AAAAAAA
|2-6
|41.38
|58.21
|96 [38]
|9.41
|13.66
|267 [28]
|Bacon County
|2 - AA
|5-4
|41.37
|34.94
|349 [38]
|9.54
|13.81
|268 [43]
|Maynard Jackson
|6 - AAAAA
|2-6
|41.35
|52.27
|148 [24]
|7.98
|12.27
|269 [1]
|Brentwood School
|GISA 1 - AA
|6-1
|41.18
|13.36
|433 [6]
|10.50
|14.96
|270 [29]
|Elbert County
|8 - AA
|2-5
|41.08
|49.95
|177 [8]
|9.00
|13.56
|271 [33]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 - AAA
|4-3
|40.85
|38.49
|303 [45]
|8.10
|12.88
|272 [22]
|Hancock Central
|7 - A Public
|4-0
|40.67
|13.11
|434 [58]
|9.44
|14.41
|273 [34]
|Harlem
|4 - AAA
|2-6
|40.65
|47.12
|203 [25]
|9.96
|14.95
|274 [23]
|Lanier County
|2 - A Public
|3-4
|40.64
|46.36
|210 [5]
|7.42
|12.42
|275 [35]
|Monroe
|1 - AAAA
|0-3
|40.02
|56.60
|115 [10]
|8.09
|13.71
|276 [21]
|Mount de Sales
|1 - A Private
|4-4
|39.88
|44.48
|228 [9]
|9.05
|14.81
|277 [22]
|Savannah Country Day
|3 - A Private
|3-4
|39.83
|45.09
|219 [7]
|10.23
|16.04
|278 [24]
|Charlton County
|2 - A Public
|3-4
|39.70
|42.72
|247 [10]
|9.44
|15.37
|279 [44]
|Walnut Grove
|8 - AAAAA
|3-5
|39.49
|42.63
|250 [45]
|5.52
|11.67
|280 [30]
|Lamar County
|3 - AA
|4-5
|39.40
|37.39
|325 [35]
|6.95
|13.19
|281 [45]
|Lassiter
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-6
|39.14
|49.13
|190 [50]
|7.11
|13.60
|282 [25]
|Schley County
|5 - A Public
|4-4
|39.10
|41.12
|262 [13]
|6.11
|12.64
|283 [2]
|Gatewood School
|GISA 1 - AA
|7-1
|38.96
|24.73
|412 [4]
|5.39
|12.06
|284 [36]
|East Hall
|8 - AAAA
|4-2
|38.89
|33.68
|361 [44]
|10.80
|17.55
|285 [37]
|Fayette County
|5 - AAAA
|6-2
|38.05
|29.08
|391 [51]
|5.70
|13.29
|286 [31]
|Model
|7 - AA
|4-4
|37.91
|38.04
|310 [32]
|4.49
|12.22
|287 [32]
|Union County
|8 - AA
|3-4
|37.74
|38.74
|298 [30]
|6.63
|14.53
|288 [26]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 - A Public
|3-4
|37.73
|39.86
|280 [16]
|5.08
|12.98
|289 [23]
|Pacelli
|4 - A Private
|6-1
|37.68
|23.88
|414 [37]
|6.25
|14.21
|290 [45]
|Eagle's Landing
|4 - AAAAA
|0-8
|37.59
|58.98
|91 [13]
|5.95
|14.00
|291 [27]
|Manchester
|5 - A Public
|3-6
|37.28
|39.68
|285 [18]
|5.35
|13.71
|292 [35]
|Americus-Sumter
|2 - AAA
|0-7
|37.14
|58.17
|97 [9]
|5.84
|14.33
|293 [46]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 - AAAAA
|3-3
|37.13
|42.70
|248 [44]
|5.90
|14.41
|294 [47]
|Chamblee
|5 - AAAAA †
|4-1
|37.11
|29.32
|389 [57]
|5.66
|14.19
|295 [36]
|Hephzibah
|4 - AAA
|2-4
|36.59
|37.88
|315 [47]
|9.34
|18.40
|296 [46]
|Effingham County
|2 - AAAAAA
|3-5
|36.59
|49.86
|180 [48]
|3.74
|12.79
|297 [37]
|Liberty County
|3 - AAA
|2-3
|36.55
|38.49
|302 [44]
|5.29
|14.38
|298 [28]
|Claxton
|3 - A Public
|2-4
|36.52
|45.00
|220 [7]
|7.11
|16.23
|299 [38]
|LaFayette
|6 - AAA
|4-4
|36.49
|34.98
|348 [51]
|9.11
|18.25
|300 [47]
|Centennial
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-7
|36.40
|62.05
|66 [14]
|6.79
|16.02
|301 [33]
|Columbia
|6 - AA
|3-2
|36.39
|29.88
|383 [43]
|4.83
|14.08
|302 [29]
|Telfair County
|4 - A Public
|4-4
|36.23
|35.54
|343 [28]
|6.41
|15.82
|303 [39]
|Salem
|5 - AAA †
|1-3
|36.15
|53.02
|144 [12]
|7.36
|16.85
|304 [4]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GISA 3 - AAA
|4-3
|36.07
|38.15
|309 [1]
|7.01
|16.58
|305 [38]
|Dougherty
|1 - AAAA
|0-3
|35.95
|59.37
|87 [7]
|5.49
|15.18
|306 [24]
|Strong Rock Christian
|1 - A Private
|4-4
|35.93
|31.84
|370 [34]
|7.18
|16.89
|307 [30]
|Montgomery County
|4 - A Public
|5-3
|35.91
|28.66
|393 [43]
|7.39
|17.12
|308 [48]
|Northside (Columbus)
|2 - AAAAA
|4-5
|35.75
|38.43
|306 [53]
|7.85
|17.74
|309 [31]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 - A Public
|3-3
|35.68
|36.96
|328 [22]
|3.80
|13.76
|310 [5]
|Frederica Academy
|GISA 2 - AAA
|4-3
|35.19
|26.48
|407 [7]
|4.46
|14.91
|311 [49]
|Northview
|5 - AAAAA
|2-5
|35.01
|45.83
|213 [38]
|7.95
|18.58
|312 [32]
|Warren County
|7 - A Public
|5-2
|34.80
|20.81
|420 [50]
|4.73
|15.57
|313 [6]
|Brookwood School
|GISA 3 - AAA
|6-2
|34.67
|27.29
|403 [6]
|7.78
|18.75
|314 [33]
|Screven County
|3 - A Public
|4-4
|34.64
|36.86
|330 [23]
|6.90
|17.90
|315 [48]
|South Effingham
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-8
|34.62
|64.70
|49 [9]
|5.89
|16.91
|316 [25]
|Brookstone
|4 - A Private
|3-5
|34.61
|36.22
|336 [27]
|6.23
|17.26
|317 [40]
|Redan
|5 - AAA
|2-3
|34.24
|50.13
|173 [16]
|7.56
|18.96
|318 [7]
|Westfield School
|GISA 4 - AAA
|5-1-1
|34.22
|21.75
|418 [10]
|7.79
|19.20
|319 [41]
|West Hall
|7 - AAA
|3-6
|33.92
|39.46
|290 [42]
|4.46
|16.19
|320 [34]
|Dooly County
|4 - A Public
|3-3
|33.75
|38.88
|295 [19]
|2.62
|14.50
|321 [50]
|Mundy's Mill
|3 - AAAAA
|3-5
|33.59
|44.91
|223 [41]
|8.34
|20.39
|322 [49]
|Morrow
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-5
|33.36
|57.12
|104 [29]
|4.69
|16.96
|323 [39]
|Pickens
|7 - AAAA
|3-4
|33.33
|40.17
|275 [33]
|4.21
|16.51
|324 [50]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-7
|33.28
|49.89
|179 [47]
|3.91
|16.27
|325 [51]
|South Cobb
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-7
|33.16
|53.95
|138 [43]
|6.83
|19.30
|326 [52]
|Grovetown
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-6
|33.10
|43.43
|239 [52]
|4.16
|16.70
|327 [26]
|Athens Christian
|8 - A Private
|4-4
|33.06
|33.86
|359 [33]
|6.46
|19.05
|328 [27]
|Mount Paran Christian
|7 - A Private
|0-6
|32.95
|44.96
|222 [8]
|2.27
|14.95
|329 [42]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 - AAA
|2-3
|32.71
|34.38
|354 [52]
|6.47
|19.39
|330 [40]
|Ridgeland
|7 - AAAA
|1-7
|32.51
|55.32
|123 [13]
|5.40
|18.53
|331 [28]
|Tattnall Square
|1 - A Private
|3-5
|32.38
|34.17
|357 [32]
|4.10
|17.36
|332 [35]
|Wheeler County
|4 - A Public
|5-4
|32.09
|31.09
|377 [36]
|7.41
|20.96
|333 [43]
|Sonoraville
|6 - AAA
|3-5
|32.00
|40.02
|279 [39]
|7.28
|20.92
|334 [34]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 - AA
|5-3
|31.85
|21.74
|419 [52]
|2.37
|16.16
|335 [35]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 - AA
|2-2
|31.69
|27.84
|398 [47]
|5.33
|19.29
|336 [41]
|Spalding
|4 - AAAA
|1-7
|31.50
|51.32
|160 [23]
|3.79
|17.93
|337 [36]
|Chattooga
|7 - AA
|3-5
|31.07
|36.63
|332 [37]
|4.15
|18.72
|338 [53]
|Bradwell Institute
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-6
|30.62
|51.46
|158 [46]
|3.90
|18.91
|339 [3]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|6-2
|30.15
|11.21
|435 [7]
|8.30
|23.79
|340 [44]
|Dunwoody
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-5
|29.93
|59.85
|82 [36]
|1.64
|17.34
|341 [36]
|Miller County
|1 - A Public
|2-5
|29.06
|34.38
|355 [32]
|0.92
|17.50
|342 [42]
|Shaw
|2 - AAAA
|2-6
|28.97
|39.51
|289 [36]
|1.55
|18.22
|343 [44]
|Gilmer
|7 - AAA
|3-5
|28.72
|33.42
|363 [54]
|1.55
|18.47
|344 [37]
|Jenkins County
|3 - A Public
|3-5
|28.66
|34.47
|352 [31]
|-0.01
|16.96
|345 [51]
|Drew
|3 - AAAAA
|1-7
|28.65
|49.26
|186 [32]
|-3.86
|13.13
|346 [37]
|Berrien
|1 - AA
|2-7
|28.41
|44.96
|221 [18]
|5.53
|22.76
|347 [45]
|Pike County
|2 - AAA
|1-6
|28.35
|49.89
|178 [18]
|4.98
|22.27
|348 [54]
|Rockdale County
|3 - AAAAAA †
|0-3
|28.16
|38.47
|305 [54]
|2.39
|19.87
|349 [4]
|Terrell Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|5-3
|28.15
|27.68
|399 [2]
|0.48
|17.96
|350 [38]
|East Laurens
|2 - AA
|3-4
|27.71
|31.25
|374 [41]
|2.40
|20.33
|351 [46]
|Murray County
|6 - AAA
|3-6
|27.71
|37.93
|313 [46]
|2.79
|20.72
|352 [43]
|Hampton
|5 - AAAA
|2-6
|27.70
|45.52
|217 [27]
|1.69
|19.63
|353 [38]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 - A Public
|6-2
|27.67
|19.92
|423 [53]
|4.34
|22.30
|354 [47]
|East Jackson
|8 - AAA
|1-6
|27.66
|50.53
|168 [15]
|6.04
|24.02
|355 [29]
|Lakeview Academy
|6 - A Private
|3-3
|27.61
|28.04
|395 [36]
|1.82
|19.85
|356 [39]
|Monticello
|3 - AA
|2-6
|27.40
|38.81
|297 [29]
|1.89
|20.13
|357 [39]
|Social Circle
|8 - A Public
|2-6
|27.13
|41.53
|258 [12]
|4.47
|22.98
|358 [52]
|Grady
|6 - AAAAA
|1-8
|27.10
|40.62
|270 [47]
|0.44
|18.98
|359 [40]
|Hawkinsville
|4 - A Public
|2-6
|27.03
|36.29
|334 [26]
|1.32
|19.93
|360 [44]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5 - AAAA
|0-5
|26.87
|47.60
|201 [26]
|-0.14
|18.62
|361 [30]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6 - A Private
|3-3
|26.81
|31.15
|376 [35]
|-1.09
|17.74
|362 [53]
|Stone Mountain
|5 - AAAAA
|1-5
|26.60
|39.82
|283 [49]
|4.13
|23.17
|363 [41]
|Trion
|6 - A Public
|3-5
|26.59
|26.85
|404 [45]
|4.16
|23.21
|364 [8]
|Creekside Christian
|GISA 4 - AAA
|4-2
|26.42
|15.41
|432 [12]
|1.77
|20.99
|365 [40]
|Gordon Central
|7 - AA
|2-6
|26.32
|38.04
|311 [33]
|1.07
|20.38
|366 [48]
|Coahulla Creek
|6 - AAA
|2-7
|26.22
|39.53
|288 [41]
|-0.27
|19.15
|367 [45]
|Columbus
|2 - AAAA
|2-6
|25.66
|37.92
|314 [40]
|5.38
|25.36
|368 [46]
|Chestatee
|8 - AAAA
|0-8
|25.66
|50.32
|171 [25]
|4.82
|24.79
|369 [42]
|Terrell County
|1 - A Public
|3-3
|25.62
|17.43
|428 [54]
|0.43
|20.45
|370 [47]
|Rutland
|4 - AAAA
|1-5
|25.43
|40.09
|278 [34]
|0.77
|20.98
|371 [41]
|Therrell
|6 - AA
|1-6
|25.23
|40.96
|265 [25]
|3.98
|24.39
|372 [54]
|McIntosh
|2 - AAAAA
|0-8
|25.21
|44.51
|227 [42]
|3.52
|23.95
|373 [31]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1 - A Private
|2-6
|24.98
|37.65
|319 [24]
|1.83
|22.49
|374 [42]
|Coosa
|7 - AA
|4-4
|24.85
|29.47
|386 [45]
|0.08
|20.86
|375 [43]
|Laney
|4 - AA
|3-4
|24.79
|25.46
|410 [50]
|-3.58
|17.27
|376 [9]
|Valwood School
|GISA 3 - AAA
|3-5
|23.89
|37.48
|321 [2]
|3.06
|24.81
|377 [5]
|Piedmont Academy
|GISA 1 - AA
|6-2
|23.87
|8.44
|436 [8]
|1.49
|23.25
|378 [49]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 - AAA
|1-7
|23.85
|42.80
|246 [33]
|2.07
|23.86
|379 [44]
|Dade County
|7 - AA
|2-6
|23.47
|34.23
|356 [39]
|1.80
|23.97
|380 [50]
|Beach
|3 - AAA
|1-4
|23.47
|43.81
|237 [30]
|0.30
|22.46
|381 [51]
|Tattnall County
|1 - AAA
|1-7
|23.34
|43.37
|241 [31]
|0.77
|23.06
|382 [32]
|Loganville Christian
|8 - A Private
|2-4
|22.72
|34.40
|353 [31]
|-1.95
|20.96
|383 [45]
|Banks County
|8 - AA
|1-8
|22.60
|44.27
|230 [21]
|-2.53
|20.50
|384 [6]
|Briarwood Academy
|GISA 4 - AA
|4-3-1
|22.33
|7.41
|438 [10]
|-1.13
|22.17
|385 [43]
|Seminole County
|1 - A Public
|3-4
|21.95
|26.26
|408 [47]
|-1.97
|21.72
|386 [48]
|McDonough
|5 - AAAA
|1-7
|21.45
|39.58
|286 [35]
|-3.15
|21.03
|387 [45]
|Berkmar
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-7
|21.11
|51.65
|155 [44]
|0.00
|24.52
|388 [46]
|Southwest
|3 - AA
|1-5
|20.84
|38.62
|299 [31]
|1.13
|25.92
|389 [47]
|Oglethorpe County
|4 - AA
|3-5
|20.70
|27.66
|402 [48]
|-2.94
|22.00
|390 [33]
|Landmark Christian
|2 - A Private
|1-8
|20.24
|39.14
|292 [21]
|-1.38
|24.01
|391 [48]
|Towers
|6 - AA
|1-4
|19.74
|38.88
|294 [27]
|-2.88
|23.01
|392 [44]
|Treutlen
|4 - A Public
|1-7
|19.63
|37.43
|323 [21]
|-0.78
|25.23
|393 [49]
|Butler
|4 - AA
|3-4
|18.82
|22.58
|416 [51]
|-4.20
|22.61
|394 [10]
|Southland Academy
|GISA 3 - AAA
|1-7
|18.26
|29.42
|387 [4]
|-6.06
|21.31
|395 [52]
|Brantley County
|1 - AAA
|1-8
|17.91
|42.05
|253 [34]
|-3.15
|24.58
|396 [45]
|Greenville
|5 - A Public
|2-6
|17.02
|33.12
|365 [33]
|0.46
|29.09
|397 [34]
|Providence Christian
|5 - A Private
|0-8
|16.61
|46.57
|208 [6]
|-0.50
|28.53
|398 [7]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GISA 4 - AA
|7-2
|16.06
|6.15
|439 [11]
|-6.47
|23.11
|399 [49]
|Jordan
|2 - AAAA
|2-6
|15.11
|32.35
|368 [48]
|-3.63
|26.90
|400 [55]
|Osborne
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-7
|14.45
|46.76
|206 [51]
|-4.68
|26.51
|401 [56]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4 - AAAAAA †
|0-6
|14.23
|40.37
|273 [53]
|-5.20
|26.21
|402 [53]
|Savannah
|3 - AAA
|1-4
|14.11
|31.49
|373 [56]
|-5.67
|25.85
|403 [35]
|Heritage School
|4 - A Private
|0-8
|13.52
|35.76
|341 [29]
|-6.38
|25.73
|404 [36]
|Walker
|7 - A Private
|1-7
|13.26
|37.69
|317 [23]
|-6.58
|25.79
|405 [46]
|Towns County
|8 - A Public
|3-4
|12.93
|15.76
|431 [57]
|-6.90
|25.81
|406 [47]
|Georgia Military College
|7 - A Public
|5-4
|12.60
|17.30
|429 [55]
|-6.06
|26.98
|407 [50]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|1-7
|12.50
|33.58
|362 [45]
|-3.82
|29.32
|408 [51]
|Druid Hills
|6 - AAAA
|0-3
|12.45
|42.51
|251 [31]
|-5.75
|27.43
|409 [48]
|Wilkinson County
|7 - A Public
|2-4
|11.47
|24.71
|413 [48]
|-7.69
|26.47
|410 [49]
|Portal
|3 - A Public
|0-7
|11.12
|36.80
|331 [24]
|-6.60
|27.91
|411 [50]
|Armuchee
|6 - A Public
|2-4
|10.51
|19.92
|422 [52]
|-9.74
|25.39
|412 [54]
|Long County
|1 - AAA
|0-9
|10.27
|43.86
|236 [29]
|-7.02
|28.35
|413 [52]
|North Clayton
|5 - AAAA
|0-8
|10.15
|38.35
|307 [38]
|-6.80
|28.69
|414 [53]
|Spencer
|2 - AAAA
|1-8
|7.82
|36.20
|337 [41]
|-10.06
|27.76
|415 [50]
|Josey
|4 - AA
|1-6
|7.78
|27.93
|396 [46]
|-7.43
|30.42
|416 [55]
|North Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-7
|7.19
|39.45
|291 [51]
|-6.88
|31.56
|417 [56]
|Forest Park
|3 - AAAAA
|0-8
|6.91
|40.34
|274 [48]
|-4.96
|33.77
|418 [8]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GISA 4 - AA
|2-6
|6.63
|18.40
|427 [5]
|-6.46
|32.55
|419 [51]
|ACE Charter
|7 - A Public
|2-5
|3.89
|19.94
|421 [51]
|-8.14
|33.61
|420 [9]
|Memorial Day
|GISA 2 - AA
|2-6
|3.89
|27.84
|397 [1]
|-7.33
|34.42
|421 [11]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GISA 4 - AAA
|1-6
|3.55
|23.82
|415 [9]
|-6.80
|35.29
|422 [37]
|St. Francis
|6 - A Private
|1-6
|3.52
|34.86
|350 [30]
|-7.72
|34.40
|423 [57]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 - AAAAA
|0-9
|3.30
|46.51
|209 [37]
|-7.58
|34.76
|424 [55]
|Groves
|3 - AAA
|0-5
|3.04
|40.74
|268 [38]
|-11.66
|30.93
|425 [51]
|McNair
|6 - AA
|0-5
|2.07
|37.16
|327 [36]
|-12.76
|30.80
|426 [52]
|Randolph-Clay
|1 - A Public
|1-7
|1.65
|30.40
|381 [39]
|-10.69
|33.30
|427 [53]
|Baconton Charter
|1 - A Public †
|1-5
|1.35
|21.83
|417 [49]
|-11.82
|32.47
|428 [56]
|Cross Creek
|4 - AAA
|0-9
|1.22
|46.10
|212 [26]
|-14.06
|30.36
|429 [54]
|Greene County
|8 - A Public
|1-6
|1.13
|29.10
|390 [42]
|-12.69
|31.81
|430 [55]
|Bryan County
|3 - A Public
|0-6
|1.10
|38.48
|304 [20]
|-8.14
|36.40
|431 [12]
|St. Andrew's School
|GISA 2 - AAA
|2-3-1
|0.43
|5.54
|440 [13]
|-20.55
|24.65
|432 [54]
|Kendrick
|2 - AAAA
|0-8
|-0.21
|37.97
|312 [39]
|-8.84
|37.01
|433 [52]
|Glenn Hills
|4 - AA
|0-7
|-4.28
|38.81
|296 [28]
|-12.08
|37.83
|434 [56]
|Pataula Charter
|1 - A Public †
|4-5
|-5.49
|-2.10
|442 [60]
|-17.10
|34.03
|435 [13]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GISA 2 - AAA
|0-7
|-5.79
|27.68
|400 [5]
|-11.75
|39.67
|436 [57]
|Central (Talbotton)
|5 - A Public
|0-7
|-8.41
|36.47
|333 [25]
|-15.87
|38.17
|437 [58]
|Calhoun County
|1 - A Public
|0-3
|-9.23
|16.41
|430 [56]
|-16.45
|38.41
|438 [59]
|Crawford County
|7 - A Public
|0-9
|-11.86
|29.80
|384 [41]
|-14.98
|42.52
|439 [60]
|Glascock County
|7 - A Public †
|3-7
|-12.19
|5.25
|441 [59]
|-15.49
|42.34
|440 [57]
|Lumpkin County
|7 - AAA
|0-8
|-12.39
|35.42
|345 [50]
|-17.14
|40.89
|441 [10]
|Augusta Prep
|GISA 4 - AA
|3-6
|-20.34
|7.68
|437 [9]
|-20.58
|45.40
|442 [11]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|0-6
|-24.34
|25.74
|409 [3]
|-11.91
|58.07
|443 [58]
|Cross Keys
|5 - AAAAA †
|1-2
|-32.61
|-5.49
|444 [58]
|-19.88
|58.37
|444 [61]
|GSIC
|7 - A Public †
|0-4
|-51.41
|-3.40
|443 [61]
|-38.59
|58.46
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4
|99.13
|89.28
|2
|1 - AAAAAA
|4
|88.70
|83.87
|3
|1 - AAAAA
|5
|86.08
|81.52
|4
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5
|85.58
|78.99
|5
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5
|79.40
|73.43
|6
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6
|77.47
|71.59
|7
|3 - AAAAAAA
|6
|75.61
|70.83
|8
|2 - AAAAAAA
|5
|72.39
|65.61
|9
|7 - AAAAA
|6
|72.17
|63.58
|10
|5 - AAAAAA
|8
|70.46
|65.10
|11
|8 - AAAAAA
|7
|70.12
|63.69
|12
|5 - AAA
|7
|68.97
|62.91
|13
|6 - AAAAAAA
|7
|68.95
|66.39
|14
|4 - AAAAAA
|6
|65.85
|62.57
|15
|7 - AAAAAAA
|7
|64.67
|52.43
|16
|1 - AA
|6
|64.01
|55.80
|17
|8 - AAA
|6
|63.84
|55.64
|18
|3 - AAAA
|4
|63.67
|57.78
|19
|8 - AAAA
|7
|62.73
|52.94
|20
|7 - AAAAAA
|8
|62.36
|56.93
|21
|4 - AAAAA
|8
|61.76
|55.77
|22
|2 - AAAAAA
|7
|61.57
|52.64
|23
|2 - AAA
|8
|61.08
|52.67
|24
|6 - AAAA
|7
|61.06
|51.70
|25
|2 - A Public
|7
|60.06
|53.92
|26
|8 - A Private
|5
|60.02
|50.30
|27
|6 - AAAAAA
|9
|59.16
|49.50
|28
|5 - AA
|5
|59.15
|55.76
|29
|1 - AAAA
|6
|59.00
|52.39
|30
|2 - AAAAA
|7
|57.13
|49.77
|31
|1 - AAA
|5
|56.90
|41.46
|32
|2 - A Private
|3
|53.99
|44.62
|33
|3 - A Private
|4
|53.53
|49.85
|34
|8 - AA
|4
|52.97
|43.18
|35
|8 - AAAAA
|8
|52.82
|44.75
|36
|4 - AAAA
|7
|52.74
|46.89
|37
|2 - AA
|6
|52.64
|47.80
|38
|4 - AAA
|7
|52.55
|43.73
|39
|7 - A Private
|5
|51.52
|42.89
|40
|3 - AA
|7
|50.98
|44.39
|41
|7 - AAAA
|7
|49.66
|41.56
|42
|3 - AAAAA
|8
|49.47
|41.57
|43
|7 - AAA
|7
|48.29
|38.13
|44
|5 - A Private
|5
|48.15
|42.28
|45
|5 - AAAAA
|7
|47.91
|46.49
|46
|6 - A Private
|5
|47.77
|35.35
|47
|6 - AAA
|9
|46.39
|39.08
|48
|4 - A Public
|9
|45.93
|38.76
|49
|5 - A Public
|8
|45.75
|36.37
|50
|GISA 4 - AAA
|4
|45.62
|33.37
|51
|3 - AAAAAA
|4
|45.37
|42.12
|52
|6 - AAAAA
|7
|44.62
|38.14
|53
|3 - A Public
|8
|44.00
|33.85
|54
|6 - AA
|9
|43.07
|35.11
|55
|7 - AA
|7
|42.12
|35.52
|56
|2 - AAAA
|9
|41.81
|31.60
|57
|8 - A Public
|6
|41.68
|31.79
|58
|1 - A Private
|6
|41.63
|37.81
|59
|4 - A Private
|4
|41.40
|34.61
|60
|GISA 1 - AA
|3
|38.75
|34.67
|61
|6 - A Public
|6
|36.88
|31.25
|62
|4 - AA
|8
|36.72
|26.34
|63
|5 - AAAA
|7
|36.52
|30.58
|64
|3 - AAA
|7
|35.60
|28.40
|65
|GISA 2 - AAA
|5
|35.42
|24.20
|66
|GISA 3 - AAA
|4
|32.20
|28.22
|67
|1 - A Public
|7
|27.74
|22.97
|68
|GISA 2 - AA
|4
|20.54
|9.46
|69
|7 - A Public
|6
|16.53
|15.26
|70
|GISA 4 - AA
|4
|13.78
|6.17
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|09/18
|Lovejoy
|Eagle's Landing
|12 - 6
|40.28
|99.2%
|0.203
|10/30
|Lowndes
|Tift County
|17 - 13
|34.15
|98.4%
|0.204
|09/18
|Vidalia
|Emanuel County Institute
|8 - 14
|17.12
|88.7%
|0.221
|10/16
|Douglas County
|Paulding County
|20 - 22
|21.17
|92.8%
|0.222
|10/02
|Jefferson County
|Butler
|22 - 14
|44.14
|99.5%
|0.229
|10/09
|Clinch County
|Charlton County
|14 - 18
|17.04
|88.6%
|0.249
|11/05
|Shaw
|Kendrick
|26 - 22
|29.18
|97.1%
|0.253
|11/06
|Emanuel County Institute
|Jenkins County
|8 - 25
|10.48
|78.0%
|0.254
|09/17
|Denmark
|Shiloh
|0 - 7
|13.86
|84.2%
|0.261
|09/25
|Central (Macon)
|Howard
|20 - 37
|10.15
|77.3%
|0.261
|09/18
|Jeff Davis
|Brantley County
|14 - 6
|38.21
|99.0%
|0.278
|10/09
|Greenbrier
|Walnut Grove
|7 - 21
|9.68
|76.3%
|0.285
|09/25
|Bowdon
|Heritage School
|14 - 9
|28.12
|96.7%
|0.292
|10/02
|Creekside
|Drew
|14 - 7
|33.27
|98.2%
|0.294
|09/25
|Peachtree Ridge
|Centennial
|35 - 32
|23.21
|94.3%
|0.299
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|103.24
|11/06
|Colquitt County
|Lowndes
|40 - 10
|14.65
|85.4%
|96.91
|10/09
|Lowndes
|Valdosta
|33 - 21
|6.18
|67.8%
|95.36
|09/25
|Lowndes
|Lee County
|38 - 13
|9.44
|75.8%
|94.94
|09/25
|Colquitt County
|Valdosta
|24 - 10
|22.24
|93.6%
|94.13
|09/04
|Valdosta
|Warner Robins
|28 - 25
|1.45
|54.4%
|93.97
|11/13
|Lee County
|Valdosta
|-
|0.97
|52.9%
|93.95
|10/09
|Lee County
|Warner Robins
|27 - 7
|1.01
|53.0%
|90.28
|10/30
|Warner Robins
|Ware County
|22 - 19
|6.66
|69.1%
|89.15
|09/18
|Grayson
|Collins Hill
|28 - 7
|14.61
|85.3%
|88.18
|10/02
|Cedar Grove
|Milton
|14 - 7
|5.30
|65.5%
|87.09
|09/11
|North Cobb
|Buford
|28 - 14
|2.03
|56.1%
|86.93
|09/25
|Grayson
|Archer
|26 - 7
|15.36
|86.4%
|86.86
|09/05
|Lowndes
|Archer
|35 - 21
|16.25
|87.7%
|85.95
|10/09
|North Cobb
|North Gwinnett
|0 - 16
|1.59
|54.8%
|85.74
|09/11
|Warner Robins
|Archer
|42 - 7
|11.44
|79.9%
About the Author