X

Maxwell Week 10 summary

View Gallery
1 /
High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Loren Maxwell

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 444 teams of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

This off season, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.

ExploreAJC football rankings: Grayson, Blessed Trinity move up to No. 1

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1507 of 1610 total games including 0 tie(s) (93.60%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.45 points and all game margins within 12.29 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 1.41

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Colquitt County6-0114.351Valdosta5-293.51
2Lowndes6-1101.102Lee County7-193.07
3Grayson8-0100.213Buford6-186.19
4Norcross9-088.464Carrollton5-180.87
5Collins Hill7-287.015Richmond Hill7-278.15
6North Cobb7-186.826Allatoona7-078.14
7Milton6-184.947Houston County5-477.65
8North Gwinnett6-383.828Lovejoy7-176.46
9Archer5-383.449Dacula5-274.96
10Cherokee8-181.8810Hughes7-174.48
11Roswell6-180.7211Westlake6-173.67
12East Coweta7-179.9412Rome5-373.01
13Parkview6-278.3813Douglas County7-172.59
14Mill Creek4-477.8014River Ridge8-071.47
15Newnan8-077.8015Northside (Warner Robins)3-671.24



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Warner Robins6-293.471Jefferson7-085.74
2Ware County6-188.222Marist6-081.00
3Blessed Trinity4-086.043Benedictine6-274.26
4Coffee7-283.014Bainbridge5-373.70
5Cartersville7-179.025Flowery Branch6-267.49
6Calhoun7-274.516Cedartown5-266.71
7Veterans4-473.847Stephenson4-162.30
8Starr's Mill7-170.658Hapeville Charter2-362.17
9Ola7-170.259Cairo2-461.57
10Jones County5-369.6810Carver (Columbus)6-060.59
11Wayne County3-669.0511Perry4-460.01
12St. Pius X6-167.0912North Oconee4-559.48
13Clarke Central7-266.3813Baldwin4-058.61
14Dutchtown5-365.3514Islands5-058.15
15Harris County6-261.3615Hardaway7-156.87



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove5-091.651Fitzgerald9-080.42
2Oconee County8-082.632Rabun County8-171.32
3Appling County7-080.203Thomasville5-468.97
4Crisp County7-177.544Callaway5-066.69
5Peach County6-176.275Jefferson County5-261.55
6Pierce County6-175.576Washington County5-357.77
7Greater Atlanta Christian6-174.977Jeff Davis7-157.53
8Rockmart7-168.208Fannin County7-057.52
9Carver (Atlanta)3-468.059Lovett6-257.50
10Thomson7-264.3810Early County5-257.45
11Westminster (Atlanta)4-364.2611Vidalia5-256.26
12Sandy Creek2-460.2112Haralson County6-155.93
13White County6-259.5613Dodge County4-355.87
14Hart County2-459.4014Bleckley County6-355.64
15Richmond Academy7-158.0315Cook5-454.62



A Public A Private
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Irwin County6-271.621Fellowship Christian8-075.20
2Brooks County7-169.062Prince Avenue Christian7-173.99
3Metter8-068.973Eagle's Landing Christian4-367.08
4Dublin7-164.074Athens Academy7-165.35
5Chattahoochee County7-058.425North Cobb Christian7-161.28
6Macon County7-156.126Christian Heritage6-160.18
7Washington-Wilkes6-055.947Savannah Christian8-159.70
8Turner County6-255.748George Walton Academy6-156.36
9Clinch County4-355.339Wesleyan6-255.20
10Wilcox County7-254.5310Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)6-252.61
11Commerce7-152.2311Calvary Day5-450.57
12McIntosh County Academy5-352.0712Aquinas7-249.30
13Pelham4-149.6013Holy Innocents3-449.29
14Taylor County5-246.1814First Presbyterian5-346.97
15Johnson County6-245.6315Darlington5-446.79



GISA AAA GISA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy6-069.301Brentwood School6-141.18
2Pinewood Christian6-248.422Gatewood School7-138.96
3Bulloch Academy6-142.753Southwest Georgia Academy6-230.15
4Tiftarea Academy4-336.074Terrell Academy5-328.15
5Frederica Academy4-335.195Piedmont Academy6-223.87



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Colquitt County1 - AAAAAAA6-0114.3577.248 [4]43.83-24.88
2 [2]Lowndes1 - AAAAAAA6-1101.1085.132 [1]41.95-13.51
3 [3]Grayson4 - AAAAAAA8-0100.2176.869 [5]37.93-16.64
4 [1]Valdosta1 - AAAAAA5-293.5188.591 [1]34.95-12.93
5 [1]Warner Robins1 - AAAAA6-293.4781.193 [1]36.62-11.22
6 [2]Lee County1 - AAAAAA7-193.0760.9276 [19]32.92-14.51
7 [1]Cedar Grove5 - AAA5-091.6565.2945 [3]32.33-13.69
8 [4]Norcross7 - AAAAAAA9-088.4655.37122 [42]34.71-8.11
9 [2]Ware County1 - AAAAA6-188.2274.5116 [2]33.12-9.47
10 [5]Collins Hill8 - AAAAAAA7-287.0175.0113 [9]33.20-8.17
11 [6]North Cobb3 - AAAAAAA7-186.8272.1620 [14]32.17-9.01
12 [3]Buford8 - AAAAAA6-186.1964.5651 [10]31.14-9.41
13 [3]Blessed Trinity7 - AAAAA4-086.0464.5054 [7]33.44-6.96
14 [1]Jefferson8 - AAAA7-085.7454.88131 [14]29.62-10.48
15 [7]Milton5 - AAAAAAA6-184.9469.7630 [21]29.07-10.23
16 [8]North Gwinnett8 - AAAAAAA6-383.8276.5010 [6]28.19-9.99
17 [9]Archer7 - AAAAAAA5-383.4465.6043 [26]29.57-8.23
18 [4]Coffee1 - AAAAA7-283.0165.3644 [5]31.43-5.95
19 [2]Oconee County8 - AAA8-082.6357.9699 [10]27.74-9.25
20 [10]Cherokee5 - AAAAAAA8-181.8867.3835 [25]29.44-6.80
21 [2]Marist6 - AAAA6-081.0051.60157 [22]26.25-9.11
22 [4]Carrollton5 - AAAAAA5-180.8764.5252 [11]31.98-3.24
23 [11]Roswell5 - AAAAAAA6-180.7261.3872 [35]29.77-5.31
24 [1]Fitzgerald1 - AA9-080.4258.4295 [2]28.56-6.22
25 [3]Appling County1 - AAA7-080.2045.21218 [27]28.29-6.27
26 [12]East Coweta2 - AAAAAAA7-179.9462.9662 [30]30.29-4.01
27 [5]Cartersville7 - AAAAA7-179.0257.09105 [15]28.03-5.36
28 [13]Parkview4 - AAAAAAA6-278.3870.5327 [19]30.39-2.35
29 [5]Richmond Hill2 - AAAAAA7-278.1561.9567 [15]29.40-3.11
30 [6]Allatoona6 - AAAAAA7-078.1449.19188 [49]22.66-9.84
31 [14]Mill Creek8 - AAAAAAA4-477.8078.176 [3]26.36-5.81
32 [15]Newnan2 - AAAAAAA8-077.8056.41117 [41]31.66-0.50
33 [7]Houston County1 - AAAAAA5-477.6577.367 [3]24.83-7.19
34 [4]Crisp County2 - AAA7-177.5459.0990 [8]24.78-7.12
35 [16]Brookwood4 - AAAAAAA6-277.3172.0322 [16]31.27-0.41
36 [8]Lovejoy4 - AAAAAA7-176.4656.77110 [33]24.09-6.73
37 [5]Peach County2 - AAA6-176.2752.99145 [13]26.33-4.30
38 [6]Pierce County1 - AAA6-175.5749.84181 [19]25.03-4.90
39 [1]Fellowship Christian6 - A Private8-075.2037.29326 [25]26.28-3.28
40 [17]Hillgrove3 - AAAAAAA4-374.9874.5415 [11]26.70-2.64
41 [7]Greater Atlanta Christian5 - AAA6-174.9763.8360 [6]25.88-3.45
42 [9]Dacula8 - AAAAAA5-274.9664.3857 [12]27.32-1.99
43 [6]Calhoun7 - AAAAA7-274.5155.22124 [19]26.99-1.88
44 [10]Hughes4 - AAAAAA7-174.4856.87109 [32]25.22-3.62
45 [3]Benedictine3 - AAAA6-274.2661.6069 [5]29.410.79
46 [2]Prince Avenue Christian8 - A Private7-173.9951.15164 [3]29.611.26
47 [7]Veterans1 - AAAAA4-473.8470.8925 [4]23.87-4.34
48 [4]Bainbridge1 - AAAA5-373.7068.5631 [1]24.74-3.32
49 [11]Westlake4 - AAAAAA6-173.6758.9193 [26]27.81-0.22
50 [18]Camden County1 - AAAAAAA5-473.3181.024 [2]24.71-2.96
51 [12]Rome5 - AAAAAA5-373.0170.2928 [4]22.54-4.83
52 [13]Douglas County5 - AAAAAA7-172.5957.07106 [30]21.28-5.68
53 [19]Walton3 - AAAAAAA4-472.3171.3124 [18]24.29-2.37
54 [20]West Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA5-371.8267.4434 [24]23.15-3.03
55 [1]Irwin County2 - A Public6-271.6251.21162 [3]23.65-2.33
56 [14]River Ridge7 - AAAAAA8-071.4751.85152 [44]25.65-0.18
57 [2]Rabun County8 - AA8-171.3248.59194 [13]28.933.25
58 [15]Northside (Warner Robins)1 - AAAAAA3-671.2479.055 [2]21.17-4.44
59 [21]McEachern2 - AAAAAAA3-570.7074.2418 [13]24.77-0.29
60 [22]North Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA6-270.7061.6368 [33]23.26-1.80
61 [8]Starr's Mill2 - AAAAA7-170.6554.97130 [20]19.40-5.61
62 [23]South Gwinnett4 - AAAAAAA5-370.5568.1633 [23]21.81-3.10
63 [24]Alpharetta5 - AAAAAAA2-470.4874.6714 [10]23.54-1.31
64 [9]Ola4 - AAAAA7-170.2554.34133 [21]25.370.76
65 [10]Jones County4 - AAAAA5-369.6864.4156 [8]26.302.25
66 [1]John Milledge AcademyGISA 4 - AAA6-069.3035.95340 [3]22.88-0.78
67 [25]Denmark6 - AAAAAAA4-369.2364.8848 [27]21.18-2.40
68 [2]Brooks County2 - A Public7-169.0655.04127 [1]23.600.18
69 [11]Wayne County1 - AAAAA3-669.0572.5019 [3]21.09-2.33
70 [3]Thomasville1 - AA5-468.9764.3158 [1]23.520.18
71 [3]Metter3 - A Public8-068.9731.80371 [34]21.19-2.14
72 [16]Creekview7 - AAAAAA6-268.9660.4379 [22]19.04-4.28
73 [26]Harrison3 - AAAAAAA2-468.6772.0521 [15]21.81-1.22
74 [27]Newton4 - AAAAAAA3-468.4870.0329 [20]19.75-3.10
75 [28]Tift County1 - AAAAAAA2-568.3674.5117 [12]22.33-0.40
76 [17]Sprayberry6 - AAAAAA4-368.2557.01107 [31]25.913.30
77 [8]Rockmart6 - AAA7-168.2043.06243 [32]25.933.37
78 [9]Carver (Atlanta)5 - AAA3-468.0570.7026 [1]23.931.51
79 [29]Gainesville6 - AAAAAAA5-367.6661.4871 [34]22.780.76
80 [18]Glynn Academy2 - AAAAAA6-367.6656.67112 [35]20.36-1.66
81 [19]Brunswick2 - AAAAAA5-367.6161.1773 [17]22.480.51
82 [5]Flowery Branch8 - AAAA6-267.4959.5685 [6]24.682.83
83 [20]Alexander5 - AAAAAA5-367.2660.7077 [20]22.631.00
84 [12]St. Pius X5 - AAAAA6-167.0951.08165 [27]24.412.97
85 [3]Eagle's Landing Christian2 - A Private4-367.0857.21102 [1]21.700.26
86 [6]Cedartown7 - AAAA5-266.7151.86151 [20]19.11-1.96
87 [4]Callaway5 - AA5-066.6951.80154 [4]20.18-0.87
88 [21]Lanier8 - AAAAAA4-366.3966.2240 [7]22.792.04
89 [13]Clarke Central8 - AAAAA7-266.3856.41118 [17]23.282.53
90 [22]Kell6 - AAAAAA4-366.3255.01128 [39]26.345.66
91 [4]Athens Academy8 - A Private7-165.3543.66238 [11]19.62-0.10
92 [14]Dutchtown4 - AAAAA5-365.3556.56116 [16]17.77-1.94
93 [23]Tucker4 - AAAAAA3-265.1858.8694 [27]20.591.05
94 [10]Thomson4 - AAA7-264.3849.53184 [20]21.923.18
95 [11]Westminster (Atlanta)5 - AAA4-364.2662.3065 [7]18.24-0.38
96 [4]Dublin4 - A Public7-164.0740.11277 [15]23.935.49
97 [30]South Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA4-363.8159.7383 [37]23.134.96
98 [7]Stephenson6 - AAAA4-162.3053.40142 [19]15.82-0.84
99 [24]South Paulding5 - AAAAAA4-462.2461.5470 [16]19.763.16
100 [8]Hapeville Charter6 - AAAA2-362.1766.7539 [3]19.122.59
101 [31]Marietta3 - AAAAAAA2-662.1768.5532 [22]23.406.88
102 [32]Forsyth Central6 - AAAAAAA3-461.8264.6450 [28]20.204.02
103 [9]Cairo1 - AAAA2-461.5764.4455 [4]18.172.24
104 [5]Jefferson County4 - AA5-261.5533.91358 [40]17.761.85
105 [15]Harris County2 - AAAAA6-261.3652.07149 [25]17.952.23
106 [16]Eastside8 - AAAAA6-261.3247.03204 [35]18.973.29
107 [5]North Cobb Christian7 - A Private7-161.2840.43272 [19]20.034.39
108 [10]Carver (Columbus)2 - AAAA6-060.5919.80425 [54]20.595.64
109 [17]Creekside3 - AAAAA4-260.5151.04166 [28]16.851.98
110 [33]Mountain View8 - AAAAAAA1-760.3375.5511 [7]19.364.67
111 [12]Sandy Creek5 - AAA2-460.2164.9747 [4]15.861.29
112 [6]Christian Heritage7 - A Private6-160.1840.80267 [17]21.186.64
113 [34]North Paulding3 - AAAAAAA1-760.0271.4723 [17]19.755.38
114 [25]Johns Creek7 - AAAAAA4-360.0159.0989 [24]17.002.62
115 [11]Perry4 - AAAA4-460.0155.46120 [11]18.343.96
116 [26]Cambridge7 - AAAAAA4-459.8458.9392 [25]18.914.70
117 [35]Lambert6 - AAAAAAA5-459.7157.39100 [40]20.626.54
118 [7]Savannah Christian3 - A Private8-159.7041.92255 [15]18.524.46
119 [13]White County7 - AAA6-259.5640.81266 [37]21.217.29
120 [12]North Oconee8 - AAAA4-559.4856.92108 [9]20.806.96
121 [14]Hart County8 - AAA2-459.4065.9342 [2]20.516.75
122 [27]East Paulding5 - AAAAAA4-459.1560.4778 [21]18.605.09
123 [36]Woodstock5 - AAAAAAA3-558.9064.5153 [29]19.175.91
124 [13]Baldwin4 - AAAA4-058.6140.61271 [32]19.296.31
125 [5]Chattahoochee County5 - A Public7-058.4231.07379 [38]14.631.85
126 [37]Peachtree Ridge8 - AAAAAAA3-358.2062.8863 [31]18.906.33
127 [14]Islands3 - AAAA5-058.1531.59372 [49]16.493.98
128 [38]Pebblebrook2 - AAAAAAA6-358.1152.30147 [43]18.325.85
129 [18]Griffin2 - AAAAA5-458.0757.14103 [14]17.344.91
130 [15]Richmond Academy4 - AAA7-158.0341.26260 [35]16.424.02
131 [28]Habersham Central8 - AAAAAA4-458.0260.0080 [23]17.975.59
132 [6]Washington County3 - AA5-357.7749.22187 [11]17.345.21
133 [7]Jeff Davis2 - AA7-157.5339.57287 [26]17.005.12
134 [8]Fannin County7 - AA7-057.5230.81380 [42]19.767.88
135 [19]Woodward Academy3 - AAAAA4-357.5045.70214 [39]17.485.62
136 [9]Lovett6 - AA6-257.5041.42259 [24]16.014.15
137 [16]Monroe Area8 - AAA6-257.5047.77200 [23]17.555.69
138 [17]Cherokee Bluff7 - AAA8-057.4519.90424 [57]16.334.51
139 [10]Early County1 - AA5-257.4550.38170 [7]19.567.75
140 [18]Burke County4 - AAA3-357.0248.68192 [21]20.058.67
141 [15]Hardaway2 - AAAA7-156.8728.66392 [52]16.805.57
142 [29]Shiloh8 - AAAAAA2-656.7867.3037 [5]17.376.23
143 [20]Decatur5 - AAAAA5-056.3839.75284 [50]16.415.67
144 [8]George Walton Academy8 - A Private6-156.3642.66249 [14]16.365.63
145 [11]Vidalia2 - AA5-256.2644.52226 [20]18.207.57
146 [6]Macon County5 - A Public7-156.1235.43344 [29]17.396.91
147 [21]Union Grove4 - AAAAA4-456.0151.92150 [26]18.388.01
148 [7]Washington-Wilkes8 - A Public6-055.9431.08378 [37]16.516.20
149 [12]Haralson County5 - AA6-155.9341.70256 [23]16.486.19
150 [19]Central (Macon)2 - AAA6-155.9044.36229 [28]17.126.86
151 [13]Dodge County3 - AA4-355.8748.36196 [15]16.906.67
152 [8]Turner County2 - A Public6-255.7445.54216 [6]16.055.95
153 [30]Dalton5 - AAAAAA1-655.6966.1441 [8]17.807.75
154 [14]Bleckley County3 - AA6-355.6449.36185 [10]18.248.24
155 [31]Riverwood7 - AAAAAA3-455.6251.63156 [45]16.046.06
156 [9]Clinch County2 - A Public4-355.3351.38159 [2]15.996.29
157 [9]Wesleyan5 - A Private6-255.2044.20232 [10]15.115.54
158 [32]Evans3 - AAAAAA6-255.0337.69318 [55]15.285.90
159 [22]Cass7 - AAAAA6-354.6853.17143 [22]14.345.31
160 [33]Sequoyah7 - AAAAAA2-654.6763.0361 [13]15.966.93
161 [15]Cook1 - AA5-454.6249.80182 [9]15.796.81
162 [20]Stephens County8 - AAA4-354.5651.20163 [14]16.127.20
163 [10]Wilcox County4 - A Public7-254.5341.05263 [14]16.087.19
164 [16]Thomas County Central1 - AAAA3-454.4454.22136 [15]16.797.99
165 [23]Jonesboro3 - AAAAA6-054.1131.88369 [56]12.674.20
166 [34]Winder-Barrow8 - AAAAAA3-454.0456.63114 [37]16.608.20
167 [24]Southwest DeKalb5 - AAAAA3-253.8649.07191 [33]13.775.55
168 [17]West Laurens4 - AAAA3-453.8554.06137 [16]12.824.61
169 [16]Northeast3 - AA5-253.8046.14211 [17]16.828.65
170 [39]Meadowcreek7 - AAAAAAA3-553.8062.3164 [32]18.9710.80
171 [25]Woodland (Stockbridge)4 - AAAAA6-253.7842.09252 [46]16.688.54
172 [26]Loganville8 - AAAAA3-553.5352.65146 [23]13.595.70
173 [35]Statesboro2 - AAAAAA3-553.2557.22101 [28]15.347.73
174 [21]Dawson County7 - AAA4-453.1450.08175 [17]18.2610.76
175 [17]Pace Academy6 - AA5-253.1137.63320 [34]12.725.25
176 [27]New Manchester6 - AAAAA4-352.7450.10174 [30]14.997.89
177 [18]Bremen5 - AA5-352.6248.57195 [14]15.378.39
178 [10]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4 - A Private6-252.6142.98245 [13]12.845.87
179 [40]Etowah5 - AAAAAAA0-852.6075.5512 [8]12.325.36
180 [36]Pope6 - AAAAAA3-352.5254.55132 [40]14.517.63
181 [19]Swainsboro2 - AA4-452.3253.55141 [3]12.125.44
182 [37]North Atlanta4 - AAAAAA2-452.2656.65113 [36]12.636.01
183 [11]Commerce8 - A Public7-152.2330.12382 [40]17.9811.40
184 [18]Central (Carrollton)7 - AAAA5-252.1443.88234 [29]16.239.73
185 [22]Franklin County8 - AAA7-152.0833.24364 [55]14.367.92
186 [12]McIntosh County Academy3 - A Public5-352.0744.24231 [8]14.718.28
187 [20]Heard County5 - AA5-351.9750.41169 [6]16.4410.10
188 [19]Westside (Macon)4 - AAAA2-451.6753.79140 [18]14.108.07
189 [21]Toombs County2 - AA5-351.6346.59207 [16]15.419.41
190 [22]Temple5 - AA5-451.5948.62193 [12]13.537.58
191 [28]Northgate2 - AAAAA3-551.4156.39119 [18]15.639.86
192 [29]Stockbridge4 - AAAAA2-650.8661.0275 [9]15.5310.31
193 [20]Arabia Mountain6 - AAAA2-450.6659.1988 [8]13.358.33
194 [11]Calvary Day3 - A Private5-450.5749.15189 [4]13.568.63
195 [30]Greenbrier8 - AAAAA6-250.5738.90293 [52]15.1010.16
196 [23]Mary Persons2 - AAA4-450.5148.26198 [22]13.378.50
197 [21]Cedar Shoals8 - AAAA1-650.4867.3736 [2]10.385.54
198 [22]New Hampstead3 - AAAA4-150.1729.37388 [50]13.739.20
199 [31]Hiram7 - AAAAA1-850.0865.1046 [6]15.8611.42
200 [32]Chapel Hill6 - AAAAA6-350.0843.39240 [43]14.9010.46
201 [38]Paulding County5 - AAAAAA3-550.0161.1074 [18]12.438.05
202 [23]Northwest Whitfield7 - AAAA6-249.7338.51301 [37]15.7011.60
203 [13]Pelham1 - A Public4-149.6031.19375 [35]13.619.65
204 [23]Putnam County4 - AA7-149.5129.67385 [44]13.9810.11
205 [39]Central Gwinnett8 - AAAAAA1-649.4767.2638 [6]14.2510.42
206 [12]Aquinas3 - A Private7-249.3036.13338 [28]15.7212.06
207 [13]Holy Innocents5 - A Private3-449.2948.12199 [5]13.339.68
208 [24]North Murray6 - AAA5-249.0938.58300 [43]14.4110.95
209 [41]Duluth7 - AAAAAAA5-348.8841.99254 [45]15.2211.98
210 [24]Westover1 - AAAA1-348.6655.38121 [12]11.528.49
211 [25]Jenkins3 - AAAA3-248.5633.09366 [46]12.619.70
212 [40]Chattahoochee7 - AAAAAA2-548.4856.71111 [34]15.8613.01
213 [41]Kennesaw Mountain6 - AAAAAA2-548.4755.08126 [38]13.6310.80
214 [2]Pinewood ChristianGISA 2 - AAA6-248.4225.17411 [8]15.5012.72
215 [26]Riverdale5 - AAAA4-248.2134.85351 [43]12.349.77
216 [25]Morgan County4 - AAA4-448.2040.99264 [36]8.916.35
217 [27]Troup2 - AAAA4-348.0935.31346 [42]12.5110.06
218 [26]Windsor Forest3 - AAA4-148.0533.80360 [53]8.866.44
219 [27]Jackson2 - AAA3-448.0554.98129 [11]14.2811.87
220 [28]Upson-Lee2 - AAA4-447.6247.18202 [24]13.6811.71
221 [24]Pepperell7 - AA4-447.5044.67225 [19]12.9711.11
222 [28]Howard4 - AAAA2-347.1553.85139 [17]12.4210.91
223 [42]Alcovy3 - AAAAAA2-547.0654.22135 [42]13.3911.96
224 [33]Banneker3 - AAAAA2-447.0359.9081 [10]11.249.84
225 [14]First Presbyterian1 - A Private5-346.9736.91329 [26]11.229.88
226 [29]Douglass5 - AAA0-546.9664.2759 [5]10.869.54
227 [29]Miller Grove6 - AAAA3-346.8543.01244 [30]7.966.74
228 [15]Darlington7 - A Private5-446.7940.11276 [20]12.2711.12
229 [16]Stratford Academy1 - A Private5-246.7141.13261 [16]11.8510.78
230 [17]Whitefield Academy2 - A Private5-346.5440.63269 [18]11.5310.63
231 [30]North Hall7 - AAA5-346.5237.43324 [48]13.6012.71
232 [30]Mays6 - AAAA3-646.4450.67167 [24]13.2912.48
233 [14]Taylor County5 - A Public5-246.1826.81405 [46]14.3113.76
234 [43]Heritage (Conyers)3 - AAAAAA †2-146.1637.43322 [56]10.6910.18
235 [34]Lithia Springs6 - AAAAA2-646.0359.7184 [11]12.9312.54
236 [35]Whitewater2 - AAAAA3-545.9250.04176 [31]11.1010.81
237 [31]Adairsville6 - AAA5-345.8539.84282 [40]10.9710.75
238 [18]Mount Vernon Presbyterian5 - A Private5-345.8038.17308 [22]13.6213.47
239 [15]Johnson County4 - A Public6-245.6335.21347 [30]9.129.14
240 [16]Atkinson County2 - A Public4-545.3749.55183 [4]12.4012.66
241 [25]South Atlanta6 - AA4-345.3544.01233 [22]10.1910.48
242 [17]Marion County5 - A Public3-345.2843.88235 [9]9.6710.03
243 [44]Wheeler6 - AAAAAA2-545.0354.29134 [41]9.5610.17
244 [26]Worth County1 - AA4-544.9251.25161 [5]12.6013.32
245 [27]Washington6 - AA6-244.8826.53406 [49]12.0012.76
246 [19]Hebron Christian5 - A Private2-544.4855.19125 [2]9.2910.45
247 [36]M.L. King5 - AAAAA1-544.4459.3786 [12]9.0910.29
248 [37]Tri-Cities3 - AAAAA4-344.2636.23335 [55]9.5310.91
249 [31]Heritage (Ringgold)7 - AAAA4-444.0344.89224 [28]8.9910.60
250 [18]Gordon Lee6 - A Public7-144.0128.63394 [44]11.0812.71
251 [20]Mount Pisgah Christian6 - A Private4-443.6043.25242 [12]12.1414.17
252 [19]Bowdon6 - A Public4-443.0541.65257 [11]9.9812.57
253 [32]Madison County8 - AAAA2-642.8051.84153 [21]9.0411.87
254 [3]Bulloch AcademyGISA 2 - AAA6-142.7519.35426 [11]10.6113.50
255 [38]Locust Grove4 - AAAAA3-542.6848.34197 [34]8.8911.85
256 [39]Villa Rica6 - AAAAA4-442.4837.75316 [54]10.6813.83
257 [32]Ringgold6 - AAA5-342.3335.72342 [49]11.2714.57
258 [20]Mitchell County1 - A Public3-342.1636.04339 [27]13.4316.91
259 [40]Lithonia5 - AAAAA2-442.0350.21172 [29]9.6913.30
260 [41]Jackson County8 - AAAAA3-541.9445.57215 [40]8.5112.21
261 [33]Luella5 - AAAA6-241.6232.73367 [47]8.1012.11
262 [42]Apalachee8 - AAAAA2-641.5146.99205 [36]10.3114.44
263 [42]Campbell2 - AAAAAAA2-741.4957.9798 [39]7.4011.54
264 [34]LaGrange2 - AAAA6-241.4527.67401 [53]11.4015.59
265 [21]Lincoln County8 - A Public4-341.3939.85281 [17]8.3412.58
266 [43]Discovery7 - AAAAAAA2-641.3858.2196 [38]9.4113.66
267 [28]Bacon County2 - AA5-441.3734.94349 [38]9.5413.81
268 [43]Maynard Jackson6 - AAAAA2-641.3552.27148 [24]7.9812.27
269 [1]Brentwood SchoolGISA 1 - AA6-141.1813.36433 [6]10.5014.96
270 [29]Elbert County8 - AA2-541.0849.95177 [8]9.0013.56
271 [33]Southeast Bulloch3 - AAA4-340.8538.49303 [45]8.1012.88
272 [22]Hancock Central7 - A Public4-040.6713.11434 [58]9.4414.41
273 [34]Harlem4 - AAA2-640.6547.12203 [25]9.9614.95
274 [23]Lanier County2 - A Public3-440.6446.36210 [5]7.4212.42
275 [35]Monroe1 - AAAA0-340.0256.60115 [10]8.0913.71
276 [21]Mount de Sales1 - A Private4-439.8844.48228 [9]9.0514.81
277 [22]Savannah Country Day3 - A Private3-439.8345.09219 [7]10.2316.04
278 [24]Charlton County2 - A Public3-439.7042.72247 [10]9.4415.37
279 [44]Walnut Grove8 - AAAAA3-539.4942.63250 [45]5.5211.67
280 [30]Lamar County3 - AA4-539.4037.39325 [35]6.9513.19
281 [45]Lassiter6 - AAAAAA2-639.1449.13190 [50]7.1113.60
282 [25]Schley County5 - A Public4-439.1041.12262 [13]6.1112.64
283 [2]Gatewood SchoolGISA 1 - AA7-138.9624.73412 [4]5.3912.06
284 [36]East Hall8 - AAAA4-238.8933.68361 [44]10.8017.55
285 [37]Fayette County5 - AAAA6-238.0529.08391 [51]5.7013.29
286 [31]Model7 - AA4-437.9138.04310 [32]4.4912.22
287 [32]Union County8 - AA3-437.7438.74298 [30]6.6314.53
288 [26]Emanuel County Institute3 - A Public3-437.7339.86280 [16]5.0812.98
289 [23]Pacelli4 - A Private6-137.6823.88414 [37]6.2514.21
290 [45]Eagle's Landing4 - AAAAA0-837.5958.9891 [13]5.9514.00
291 [27]Manchester5 - A Public3-637.2839.68285 [18]5.3513.71
292 [35]Americus-Sumter2 - AAA0-737.1458.1797 [9]5.8414.33
293 [46]Woodland (Cartersville)7 - AAAAA3-337.1342.70248 [44]5.9014.41
294 [47]Chamblee5 - AAAAA †4-137.1129.32389 [57]5.6614.19
295 [36]Hephzibah4 - AAA2-436.5937.88315 [47]9.3418.40
296 [46]Effingham County2 - AAAAAA3-536.5949.86180 [48]3.7412.79
297 [37]Liberty County3 - AAA2-336.5538.49302 [44]5.2914.38
298 [28]Claxton3 - A Public2-436.5245.00220 [7]7.1116.23
299 [38]LaFayette6 - AAA4-436.4934.98348 [51]9.1118.25
300 [47]Centennial7 - AAAAAA0-736.4062.0566 [14]6.7916.02
301 [33]Columbia6 - AA3-236.3929.88383 [43]4.8314.08
302 [29]Telfair County4 - A Public4-436.2335.54343 [28]6.4115.82
303 [39]Salem5 - AAA †1-336.1553.02144 [12]7.3616.85
304 [4]Tiftarea AcademyGISA 3 - AAA4-336.0738.15309 [1]7.0116.58
305 [38]Dougherty1 - AAAA0-335.9559.3787 [7]5.4915.18
306 [24]Strong Rock Christian1 - A Private4-435.9331.84370 [34]7.1816.89
307 [30]Montgomery County4 - A Public5-335.9128.66393 [43]7.3917.12
308 [48]Northside (Columbus)2 - AAAAA4-535.7538.43306 [53]7.8517.74
309 [31]B.E.S.T. Academy6 - A Public3-335.6836.96328 [22]3.8013.76
310 [5]Frederica AcademyGISA 2 - AAA4-335.1926.48407 [7]4.4614.91
311 [49]Northview5 - AAAAA2-535.0145.83213 [38]7.9518.58
312 [32]Warren County7 - A Public5-234.8020.81420 [50]4.7315.57
313 [6]Brookwood SchoolGISA 3 - AAA6-234.6727.29403 [6]7.7818.75
314 [33]Screven County3 - A Public4-434.6436.86330 [23]6.9017.90
315 [48]South Effingham2 - AAAAAA0-834.6264.7049 [9]5.8916.91
316 [25]Brookstone4 - A Private3-534.6136.22336 [27]6.2317.26
317 [40]Redan5 - AAA2-334.2450.13173 [16]7.5618.96
318 [7]Westfield SchoolGISA 4 - AAA5-1-134.2221.75418 [10]7.7919.20
319 [41]West Hall7 - AAA3-633.9239.46290 [42]4.4616.19
320 [34]Dooly County4 - A Public3-333.7538.88295 [19]2.6214.50
321 [50]Mundy's Mill3 - AAAAA3-533.5944.91223 [41]8.3420.39
322 [49]Morrow4 - AAAAAA1-533.3657.12104 [29]4.6916.96
323 [39]Pickens7 - AAAA3-433.3340.17275 [33]4.2116.51
324 [50]Lakeside (Evans)3 - AAAAAA1-733.2849.89179 [47]3.9116.27
325 [51]South Cobb6 - AAAAAA1-733.1653.95138 [43]6.8319.30
326 [52]Grovetown3 - AAAAAA2-633.1043.43239 [52]4.1616.70
327 [26]Athens Christian8 - A Private4-433.0633.86359 [33]6.4619.05
328 [27]Mount Paran Christian7 - A Private0-632.9544.96222 [8]2.2714.95
329 [42]Johnson (Savannah)3 - AAA2-332.7134.38354 [52]6.4719.39
330 [40]Ridgeland7 - AAAA1-732.5155.32123 [13]5.4018.53
331 [28]Tattnall Square1 - A Private3-532.3834.17357 [32]4.1017.36
332 [35]Wheeler County4 - A Public5-432.0931.09377 [36]7.4120.96
333 [43]Sonoraville6 - AAA3-532.0040.02279 [39]7.2820.92
334 [34]Westside (Augusta)4 - AA5-331.8521.74419 [52]2.3716.16
335 [35]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6 - AA2-231.6927.84398 [47]5.3319.29
336 [41]Spalding4 - AAAA1-731.5051.32160 [23]3.7917.93
337 [36]Chattooga7 - AA3-531.0736.63332 [37]4.1518.72
338 [53]Bradwell Institute2 - AAAAAA0-630.6251.46158 [46]3.9018.91
339 [3]Southwest Georgia AcademyGISA 2 - AA6-230.1511.21435 [7]8.3023.79
340 [44]Dunwoody7 - AAAAAAA1-529.9359.8582 [36]1.6417.34
341 [36]Miller County1 - A Public2-529.0634.38355 [32]0.9217.50
342 [42]Shaw2 - AAAA2-628.9739.51289 [36]1.5518.22
343 [44]Gilmer7 - AAA3-528.7233.42363 [54]1.5518.47
344 [37]Jenkins County3 - A Public3-528.6634.47352 [31]-0.0116.96
345 [51]Drew3 - AAAAA1-728.6549.26186 [32]-3.8613.13
346 [37]Berrien1 - AA2-728.4144.96221 [18]5.5322.76
347 [45]Pike County2 - AAA1-628.3549.89178 [18]4.9822.27
348 [54]Rockdale County3 - AAAAAA †0-328.1638.47305 [54]2.3919.87
349 [4]Terrell AcademyGISA 2 - AA5-328.1527.68399 [2]0.4817.96
350 [38]East Laurens2 - AA3-427.7131.25374 [41]2.4020.33
351 [46]Murray County6 - AAA3-627.7137.93313 [46]2.7920.72
352 [43]Hampton5 - AAAA2-627.7045.52217 [27]1.6919.63
353 [38]Mount Zion (Carroll)6 - A Public6-227.6719.92423 [53]4.3422.30
354 [47]East Jackson8 - AAA1-627.6650.53168 [15]6.0424.02
355 [29]Lakeview Academy6 - A Private3-327.6128.04395 [36]1.8219.85
356 [39]Monticello3 - AA2-627.4038.81297 [29]1.8920.13
357 [39]Social Circle8 - A Public2-627.1341.53258 [12]4.4722.98
358 [52]Grady6 - AAAAA1-827.1040.62270 [47]0.4418.98
359 [40]Hawkinsville4 - A Public2-627.0336.29334 [26]1.3219.93
360 [44]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5 - AAAA0-526.8747.60201 [26]-0.1418.62
361 [30]King's Ridge Christian6 - A Private3-326.8131.15376 [35]-1.0917.74
362 [53]Stone Mountain5 - AAAAA1-526.6039.82283 [49]4.1323.17
363 [41]Trion6 - A Public3-526.5926.85404 [45]4.1623.21
364 [8]Creekside ChristianGISA 4 - AAA4-226.4215.41432 [12]1.7720.99
365 [40]Gordon Central7 - AA2-626.3238.04311 [33]1.0720.38
366 [48]Coahulla Creek6 - AAA2-726.2239.53288 [41]-0.2719.15
367 [45]Columbus2 - AAAA2-625.6637.92314 [40]5.3825.36
368 [46]Chestatee8 - AAAA0-825.6650.32171 [25]4.8224.79
369 [42]Terrell County1 - A Public3-325.6217.43428 [54]0.4320.45
370 [47]Rutland4 - AAAA1-525.4340.09278 [34]0.7720.98
371 [41]Therrell6 - AA1-625.2340.96265 [25]3.9824.39
372 [54]McIntosh2 - AAAAA0-825.2144.51227 [42]3.5223.95
373 [31]Deerfield-Windsor1 - A Private2-624.9837.65319 [24]1.8322.49
374 [42]Coosa7 - AA4-424.8529.47386 [45]0.0820.86
375 [43]Laney4 - AA3-424.7925.46410 [50]-3.5817.27
376 [9]Valwood SchoolGISA 3 - AAA3-523.8937.48321 [2]3.0624.81
377 [5]Piedmont AcademyGISA 1 - AA6-223.878.44436 [8]1.4923.25
378 [49]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6 - AAA1-723.8542.80246 [33]2.0723.86
379 [44]Dade County7 - AA2-623.4734.23356 [39]1.8023.97
380 [50]Beach3 - AAA1-423.4743.81237 [30]0.3022.46
381 [51]Tattnall County1 - AAA1-723.3443.37241 [31]0.7723.06
382 [32]Loganville Christian8 - A Private2-422.7234.40353 [31]-1.9520.96
383 [45]Banks County8 - AA1-822.6044.27230 [21]-2.5320.50
384 [6]Briarwood AcademyGISA 4 - AA4-3-122.337.41438 [10]-1.1322.17
385 [43]Seminole County1 - A Public3-421.9526.26408 [47]-1.9721.72
386 [48]McDonough5 - AAAA1-721.4539.58286 [35]-3.1521.03
387 [45]Berkmar7 - AAAAAAA1-721.1151.65155 [44]0.0024.52
388 [46]Southwest3 - AA1-520.8438.62299 [31]1.1325.92
389 [47]Oglethorpe County4 - AA3-520.7027.66402 [48]-2.9422.00
390 [33]Landmark Christian2 - A Private1-820.2439.14292 [21]-1.3824.01
391 [48]Towers6 - AA1-419.7438.88294 [27]-2.8823.01
392 [44]Treutlen4 - A Public1-719.6337.43323 [21]-0.7825.23
393 [49]Butler4 - AA3-418.8222.58416 [51]-4.2022.61
394 [10]Southland AcademyGISA 3 - AAA1-718.2629.42387 [4]-6.0621.31
395 [52]Brantley County1 - AAA1-817.9142.05253 [34]-3.1524.58
396 [45]Greenville5 - A Public2-617.0233.12365 [33]0.4629.09
397 [34]Providence Christian5 - A Private0-816.6146.57208 [6]-0.5028.53
398 [7]Thomas JeffersonGISA 4 - AA7-216.066.15439 [11]-6.4723.11
399 [49]Jordan2 - AAAA2-615.1132.35368 [48]-3.6326.90
400 [55]Osborne6 - AAAAAA1-714.4546.76206 [51]-4.6826.51
401 [56]Lakeside (Atlanta)4 - AAAAAA †0-614.2340.37273 [53]-5.2026.21
402 [53]Savannah3 - AAA1-414.1131.49373 [56]-5.6725.85
403 [35]Heritage School4 - A Private0-813.5235.76341 [29]-6.3825.73
404 [36]Walker7 - A Private1-713.2637.69317 [23]-6.5825.79
405 [46]Towns County8 - A Public3-412.9315.76431 [57]-6.9025.81
406 [47]Georgia Military College7 - A Public5-412.6017.30429 [55]-6.0626.98
407 [50]Southeast Whitfield7 - AAAA1-712.5033.58362 [45]-3.8229.32
408 [51]Druid Hills6 - AAAA0-312.4542.51251 [31]-5.7527.43
409 [48]Wilkinson County7 - A Public2-411.4724.71413 [48]-7.6926.47
410 [49]Portal3 - A Public0-711.1236.80331 [24]-6.6027.91
411 [50]Armuchee6 - A Public2-410.5119.92422 [52]-9.7425.39
412 [54]Long County1 - AAA0-910.2743.86236 [29]-7.0228.35
413 [52]North Clayton5 - AAAA0-810.1538.35307 [38]-6.8028.69
414 [53]Spencer2 - AAAA1-87.8236.20337 [41]-10.0627.76
415 [50]Josey4 - AA1-67.7827.93396 [46]-7.4330.42
416 [55]North Springs6 - AAAAA0-77.1939.45291 [51]-6.8831.56
417 [56]Forest Park3 - AAAAA0-86.9140.34274 [48]-4.9633.77
418 [8]Edmund Burke AcademyGISA 4 - AA2-66.6318.40427 [5]-6.4632.55
419 [51]ACE Charter7 - A Public2-53.8919.94421 [51]-8.1433.61
420 [9]Memorial DayGISA 2 - AA2-63.8927.84397 [1]-7.3334.42
421 [11]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGISA 4 - AAA1-63.5523.82415 [9]-6.8035.29
422 [37]St. Francis6 - A Private1-63.5234.86350 [30]-7.7234.40
423 [57]Johnson (Gainesville)8 - AAAAA0-93.3046.51209 [37]-7.5834.76
424 [55]Groves3 - AAA0-53.0440.74268 [38]-11.6630.93
425 [51]McNair6 - AA0-52.0737.16327 [36]-12.7630.80
426 [52]Randolph-Clay1 - A Public1-71.6530.40381 [39]-10.6933.30
427 [53]Baconton Charter1 - A Public †1-51.3521.83417 [49]-11.8232.47
428 [56]Cross Creek4 - AAA0-91.2246.10212 [26]-14.0630.36
429 [54]Greene County8 - A Public1-61.1329.10390 [42]-12.6931.81
430 [55]Bryan County3 - A Public0-61.1038.48304 [20]-8.1436.40
431 [12]St. Andrew's SchoolGISA 2 - AAA2-3-10.435.54440 [13]-20.5524.65
432 [54]Kendrick2 - AAAA0-8-0.2137.97312 [39]-8.8437.01
433 [52]Glenn Hills4 - AA0-7-4.2838.81296 [28]-12.0837.83
434 [56]Pataula Charter1 - A Public †4-5-5.49-2.10442 [60]-17.1034.03
435 [13]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GISA 2 - AAA0-7-5.7927.68400 [5]-11.7539.67
436 [57]Central (Talbotton)5 - A Public0-7-8.4136.47333 [25]-15.8738.17
437 [58]Calhoun County1 - A Public0-3-9.2316.41430 [56]-16.4538.41
438 [59]Crawford County7 - A Public0-9-11.8629.80384 [41]-14.9842.52
439 [60]Glascock County7 - A Public †3-7-12.195.25441 [59]-15.4942.34
440 [57]Lumpkin County7 - AAA0-8-12.3935.42345 [50]-17.1440.89
441 [10]Augusta PrepGISA 4 - AA3-6-20.347.68437 [9]-20.5845.40
442 [11]Robert Toombs AcademyGISA 2 - AA0-6-24.3425.74409 [3]-11.9158.07
443 [58]Cross Keys5 - AAAAA †1-2-32.61-5.49444 [58]-19.8858.37
444 [61]GSIC7 - A Public †0-4-51.41-3.40443 [61]-38.5958.46



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11 - AAAAAAA499.1389.28
21 - AAAAAA488.7083.87
31 - AAAAA586.0881.52
44 - AAAAAAA585.5878.99
58 - AAAAAAA579.4073.43
65 - AAAAAAA677.4771.59
73 - AAAAAAA675.6170.83
82 - AAAAAAA572.3965.61
97 - AAAAA672.1763.58
105 - AAAAAA870.4665.10
118 - AAAAAA770.1263.69
125 - AAA768.9762.91
136 - AAAAAAA768.9566.39
144 - AAAAAA665.8562.57
157 - AAAAAAA764.6752.43
161 - AA664.0155.80
178 - AAA663.8455.64
183 - AAAA463.6757.78
198 - AAAA762.7352.94
207 - AAAAAA862.3656.93
214 - AAAAA861.7655.77
222 - AAAAAA761.5752.64
232 - AAA861.0852.67
246 - AAAA761.0651.70
252 - A Public760.0653.92
268 - A Private560.0250.30
276 - AAAAAA959.1649.50
285 - AA559.1555.76
291 - AAAA659.0052.39
302 - AAAAA757.1349.77
311 - AAA556.9041.46
322 - A Private353.9944.62
333 - A Private453.5349.85
348 - AA452.9743.18
358 - AAAAA852.8244.75
364 - AAAA752.7446.89
372 - AA652.6447.80
384 - AAA752.5543.73
397 - A Private551.5242.89
403 - AA750.9844.39
417 - AAAA749.6641.56
423 - AAAAA849.4741.57
437 - AAA748.2938.13
445 - A Private548.1542.28
455 - AAAAA747.9146.49
466 - A Private547.7735.35
476 - AAA946.3939.08
484 - A Public945.9338.76
495 - A Public845.7536.37
50GISA 4 - AAA445.6233.37
513 - AAAAAA445.3742.12
526 - AAAAA744.6238.14
533 - A Public844.0033.85
546 - AA943.0735.11
557 - AA742.1235.52
562 - AAAA941.8131.60
578 - A Public641.6831.79
581 - A Private641.6337.81
594 - A Private441.4034.61
60GISA 1 - AA338.7534.67
616 - A Public636.8831.25
624 - AA836.7226.34
635 - AAAA736.5230.58
643 - AAA735.6028.40
65GISA 2 - AAA535.4224.20
66GISA 3 - AAA432.2028.22
671 - A Public727.7422.97
68GISA 2 - AA420.549.46
697 - A Public616.5315.26
70GISA 4 - AA413.786.17

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
09/18LovejoyEagle's Landing12 - 640.2899.2%0.203
10/30LowndesTift County17 - 1334.1598.4%0.204
09/18VidaliaEmanuel County Institute8 - 1417.1288.7%0.221
10/16Douglas CountyPaulding County20 - 2221.1792.8%0.222
10/02Jefferson CountyButler22 - 1444.1499.5%0.229
10/09Clinch CountyCharlton County14 - 1817.0488.6%0.249
11/05ShawKendrick26 - 2229.1897.1%0.253
11/06Emanuel County InstituteJenkins County8 - 2510.4878.0%0.254
09/17DenmarkShiloh0 - 713.8684.2%0.261
09/25Central (Macon)Howard20 - 3710.1577.3%0.261
09/18Jeff DavisBrantley County14 - 638.2199.0%0.278
10/09GreenbrierWalnut Grove7 - 219.6876.3%0.285
09/25BowdonHeritage School14 - 928.1296.7%0.292
10/02CreeksideDrew14 - 733.2798.2%0.294
09/25Peachtree RidgeCentennial35 - 3223.2194.3%0.299

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
103.2411/06Colquitt CountyLowndes40 - 1014.6585.4%
96.9110/09LowndesValdosta33 - 216.1867.8%
95.3609/25LowndesLee County38 - 139.4475.8%
94.9409/25Colquitt CountyValdosta24 - 1022.2493.6%
94.1309/04ValdostaWarner Robins28 - 251.4554.4%
93.9711/13Lee CountyValdosta - 0.9752.9%
93.9510/09Lee CountyWarner Robins27 - 71.0153.0%
90.2810/30Warner RobinsWare County22 - 196.6669.1%
89.1509/18GraysonCollins Hill28 - 714.6185.3%
88.1810/02Cedar GroveMilton14 - 75.3065.5%
87.0909/11North CobbBuford28 - 142.0356.1%
86.9309/25GraysonArcher26 - 715.3686.4%
86.8609/05LowndesArcher35 - 2116.2587.7%
85.9510/09North CobbNorth Gwinnett0 - 161.5954.8%
85.7409/11Warner RobinsArcher42 - 711.4479.9%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.