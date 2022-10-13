ajc logo
X

Maxwell Week 9 projections

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
48 minutes ago

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Oct 13

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
48.51AAAAACreekside90.2%24-024Maynard JacksonAAAAA
44.91AAAAANorthside (Columbus)75.1%21-129NorthgateAAAAA
34.00AAAAWestover59.9%24-213HardawayAAAA
31.32AAACedar Grove99.9%44-044DouglassAAA

Oct 14

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
94.37AAAAAAAMill Creek77.9%28-1612BufordAAAAAAA
78.43AAAAAAAWalton60.1%28-271Kennesaw MountainAAAAAAA
69.49AAAAAAAGrayson72.2%21-138South GwinnettAAAAAAA
69.36AAAAAAACollins Hill58.1%19-145Mountain ViewAAAAAAA
68.58AAAAAAADenmark65.8%24-195South ForsythAAAAAAA
68.50AAAAAAAMcEachern63.5%21-174MariettaAAAAAAA
67.68AAASandy Creek69.2%24-177Carver (Atlanta)AAA
67.65AAAAAAACarrollton88.6%31-1318PebblebrookAAAAAAA
65.54AAAAAAALambert89.8%33-1320West ForsythAAAAAAA
65.54AAAAACambridge56.5%24-213KellAAAAA
65.40A Division IRabun County69.6%24-177Elbert CountyA Division I
65.39AAAAAAABrookwood73.8%21-138NewtonAAAAAAA
62.86AAAAAAAParkview93.0%30-030ArcherAAAAAAA
59.47AAAAAAANorth Paulding85.3%28-1315HarrisonAAAAAAA
59.13AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett83.8%28-1315Peachtree RidgeAAAAAAA
59.02AAAAAAAColquitt County99.8%43-043Camden CountyAAAAAAA
58.40AAAAAASequoyah62.4%17-134CreekviewAAAAAA
57.26AAAAAAAValdosta98.3%34-034Richmond HillAAAAAAA
57.19AAAAADutchtown92.8%28-028Jones CountyAAAAA
55.99AAACrisp County51.4%16-142Carver (Columbus)AAA
55.89AAFellowship Christian50.0%23-230Athens AcademyAA
55.11AAAPeach County73.2%26-1511Mary PersonsAAA
53.64AAAAAJefferson83.0%24-717Flowery BranchAAAAA
53.35AAAAADalton62.8%23-203CassAAAAA
52.34AAAAAAADacula52.3%20-200Central GwinnettAAAAAAA
51.73AAAAACartersville86.3%35-1916HiramAAAAA
51.36AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)71.3%21-138Hapeville CharterAAAA
50.49A Division IBrooks County93.8%34-727Early CountyA Division II
48.94AAAAWayne County88.8%28-721New HampsteadAAAA
48.82AAAAAVilla Rica53.0%27-270MaysAAAAA
48.62AAEagle's Landing Christian67.4%24-186ColumbiaAA
48.42AAADawson County71.1%22-148WesleyanAAA
47.83AACook92.4%34-826BerrienAA
47.68AAAAAAAlpharetta90.9%33-1221LassiterAAAAAA
47.45A Division IDublin73.7%25-1411Dooly CountyA Division II
47.26AAAAPerry97.4%41-734BaldwinAAAA
47.22AAAANorth Oconee97.1%27-027East ForsythAAAA
47.02AAAAAAANorth Cobb99.2%38-038WheelerAAAAAAA
46.83AAAAACoffee94.9%38-1325StatesboroAAAAA
46.61A Division IIBowdon78.8%26-1412Christian HeritageA Division II
46.34GIAA AAAA-AAAJohn Milledge Academy79.9%28-1513Stratford AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
45.15AAAAAAEffingham County87.5%24-024EvansAAAAAA
44.57AAAAHoly Innocents72.9%21-129Southwest DeKalbAAAA
44.44AAAAStephenson87.0%28-1216Miller GroveAAAA
44.17AAADougherty92.9%33-726MonroeAAA
43.79AAACalvary Day91.1%29-722Johnson (Savannah)AAA
43.46AAAJackson78.4%27-1413Upson-LeeAAA
43.16AAAACedar Shoals50.9%24-240Madison CountyAAAA
42.74AAAAAAAOsborne67.8%25-196CherokeeAAAAAAA
42.25AAAAAAAEast Coweta97.2%37-037CampbellAAAAAAA
42.17A Division IDarlington95.9%37-730PepperellA Division I
42.10AAAAWalnut Grove63.7%21-147Cherokee BluffAAAA
41.93A Division ILamar County85.0%33-1716TempleA Division I
41.10AAVidalia62.4%21-165Brantley CountyAA
40.98AAAAStockbridge95.3%33-033Woodland (Stockbridge)AAAA
40.79AAAAAOla84.5%33-1716Eagle's LandingAAAAA
40.78AASumter County52.0%20-200Dodge CountyAA
40.65A Division IILincoln County61.3%28-235AquinasA Division II
40.58AAAAAAGlynn Academy76.4%30-2010GrovetownAAAAAA
40.42AAFannin County66.7%28-217North MurrayAA
39.13AAAAAAAMeadowcreek94.1%35-1223DiscoveryAAAAAAA
39.07AAAAAASt. Pius X90.8%28-325DunwoodyAAAAAA
38.95AAAGilmer70.7%27-207PickensAAA
38.91AAAAAAGainesville99.5%43-043Habersham CentralAAAAAA
38.01AAAAAALakeside (Evans)57.9%17-143South EffinghamAAAAAA
37.79AAPierce County96.8%37-037Toombs CountyAA
37.78AAAAWestside (Macon)83.5%32-1814GriffinAAAA
37.41AAAAAABlessed Trinity97.6%35-035Johns CreekAAAAAA
37.19A Division IBleckley County88.8%29-821Jefferson CountyA Division I
36.78AAAAAARoswell99.4%42-042PopeAAAAAA
36.63AAModel78.6%23-1211Haralson CountyAA
36.55AAAAALithia Springs94.1%34-628BannekerAAAAA
36.43AAUnion County82.4%26-1016Providence ChristianAA
35.72A Division ICommerce80.7%28-1414Athens ChristianA Division I
35.13AAAASpalding87.1%23-023West LaurensAAAA
34.94AAAHarlem87.3%23-023Richmond AcademyAAA
34.88AAAAAALanier82.7%21-615ApalacheeAAAAAA
33.45AAAMorgan County92.5%34-1222HephzibahAAA
33.16AAAAAAAMilton99.7%42-042Forsyth CentralAAAAAAA
33.08A Division IIrwin County99.2%40-040PelhamA Division I
32.67AAAAACalhoun98.0%40-040Woodland (Cartersville)AAAAA
32.08AAAABenedictine99.6%42-042Southeast BullochAAAA
31.57A Division IScreven County66.0%17-107Bryan CountyA Division I
31.52AAAThomasville97.0%40-733ColumbusAAA
31.50AAFitzgerald99.4%41-041Jeff DavisAA
30.41GIAA AAAA-AAAHeritage (Newnan)52.5%23-221Westfield SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
30.06A Division IIClinch County91.9%34-1024Turner CountyA Division II
28.91A Division IICharlton County87.2%27-720Atkinson CountyA Division II
27.75AAAAAChapel Hill71.7%15-69Tri-CitiesAAAAA
27.27A Division ISocial Circle89.8%30-921Mount Paran ChristianAA
26.78AAAANorth Hall71.4%27-198ChestateeAAAA
25.89AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian95.3%28-028North SpringsAAAAA
24.21AAAAAJenkins94.5%28-028GreenbrierAAAAA
23.92GIAA AAAA-AAATattnall Square91.1%35-1421Mount de SalesGIAA AAAA-AAA
23.92A Division IDade County73.4%27-1611CoosaA Division I
21.36A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy92.7%28-028Montgomery CountyA Division II
20.35AAAAAWare County99.9%47-047Bradwell InstituteAAAAA
20.05GIAA AAAA-AAAValwood School61.0%21-165Terrell AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
19.53AAAppling County99.4%40-040Windsor ForestAA
18.78AAAABainbridge99.7%41-041ShawAAAA
18.60GIAA AAAA-AAASt. Anne-Pacelli96.8%34-034Strong Rock ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
18.05AAAAAAEtowah97.6%38-038WoodstockAAAAAA
17.83A Division ISwainsboro99.6%42-042East LaurensA Division I
17.12AAAAAClarke Central98.9%42-042Heritage (Conyers)AAAAA
15.88AAAAMcDonough94.5%33-033Stone MountainAAAA
15.57AAAAAAMarist99.9%46-046South CobbAAAAAA
14.49GIAA AAAA-AAADeerfield-Windsor78.3%33-2112Tiftarea AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
13.97A Division IIHancock Central56.9%19-145Georgia Military PrepA Division II
12.90AAAWhite County94.2%30-030West HallAAA
11.77AAAAAUnion Grove98.6%33-033Locust GroveAAAAA
10.67A Division ITrion97.6%39-039ChattoogaA Division I
10.45A Division IIManchester98.1%35-035GreenvilleA Division II
10.38A Division IIEmanuel County Institute98.1%40-040PortalA Division II
10.15AAAAAAANorcross99.9%48-048BerkmarAAAAAAA
10.13GIAA AAEdmund Burke Academy62.6%27-216Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA A
8.44GIAA AThomas Jefferson94.7%35-728Bulloch AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
8.07AAAABurke County99.9%46-046IslandsAAAA
7.93GIAA AABriarwood Academy71.6%26-179Piedmont AcademyGIAA AA
6.96GIAA AAAA-AAABrookwood School90.8%35-1421Southland AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
6.74AAAAAAWoodward Academy100.0%50-050Rockdale CountyAAAAAA
5.79A Division IITowns County62.0%20-146Johnson (Gainesville)AAAA
5.07AAAAAChattahoochee95.3%34-034NorthviewAAAAA
3.98GIAA AAAugusta Prep65.2%19-127Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA AA
3.91AARedan90.5%34-1321McNairAA
3.81AAAAAAADuluth98.4%34-034SeckingerAAAA
3.09A Division IIJohnson County99.5%43-043Glascock CountyA Division II
3.03GAPPS AAKing's Academy56.0%26-233Calvary ChristianGAPPS AA
1.58AAButler94.5%35-728Glenn HillsAA
0.82A Division IISchley County99.4%35-035Taylor CountyA Division II
-0.71GIAA AACentral Fellowship Christian96.3%38-731Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA AA
-0.90AAAAAMcIntosh98.5%41-041DrewAAAAA
-1.80AARockmart99.9%46-046Murray CountyAA
-2.12GIAA AAAA-AAABrookstone98.9%43-043Crawford CountyA Division I
-4.30GIAA AAAA-AAAGeorge Walton Academy90.9%29-722Loganville ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
-4.52A Division IIMiller County88.2%21-021Randolph-ClayA Division II
-6.67A Division IIChattahoochee County98.7%34-034Marion CountyA Division II
-7.49AAASalem55.8%20-173Cross CreekAAA
-9.07AACallaway100.0%43-043TowersAA
-10.48AAAADruid Hills87.0%27-720ClarkstonAAAA
-18.56GIAA AAAA-AAABethlehem Christian Academy99.7%45-045Riverside Military AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
-19.02GAPPS AACreekside Christian83.8%27-819Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS AA
-21.24A Division IMetter100.0%49-049SavannahA Division I
-38.53GIAA AHarvester Christian78.6%21-714Community ChristianGAPPS AA
-39.35GIAA AFlint River Academy63.8%14-77Grace ChristianGIAA A
-54.78GIAA AAGatewood School99.9%49-049St. Mary's AcademyGIAA AA
-60.03A Division IIMacon County100.0%56-056Central (Talbotton)A Division II
-66.72GIAA AANotre Dame Academy96.2%28-028Cross KeysAAAAA
-69.35A Division IIWilkinson County100.0%54-054GSICA Division II

Oct 15

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
52.58AASouth Atlanta74.4%26-1412North Cobb ChristianAA
-2.15AATherrell85.8%28-1018KIPP Atlanta CollegiateAA

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Bazemore

Braves star Ronald Acuña suffers no structural damage when hit by pitch 11h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Swanson, Riley turn in spectacular defensive plays in needed Braves NLDS win
8h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves’ Tyler Matzek to undergo Tommy John surgery
19h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Kennesaw State on track to join Conference USA, move up to FBS
19h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Kennesaw State on track to join Conference USA, move up to FBS
19h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Brent Key: ‘We need a great crowd’ for Virginia game
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Class 5A blog: Kell, Cambridge could decide Region 6 title
20m ago
Top 10 games of Week 9
1h ago
4 Questions with Gwinnett Daily Post sports editor Will Hammock
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

AJC’s ‘Dangerous Dwellings’ series honored with national award
Children in Crisis: How Georgia’s mental health system is failing kids
Mother suspected in missing Georgia boy’s disappearance, death, cops say
3h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top