Maxwell Week 9 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Oct 13
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|48.51
|AAAAA
|Creekside
|90.2%
|24-0
|24
|Maynard Jackson
|AAAAA
|44.91
|AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|75.1%
|21-12
|9
|Northgate
|AAAAA
|34.00
|AAAA
|Westover
|59.9%
|24-21
|3
|Hardaway
|AAAA
|31.32
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|99.9%
|44-0
|44
|Douglass
|AAA
Oct 14
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|94.37
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|77.9%
|28-16
|12
|Buford
|AAAAAAA
|78.43
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|60.1%
|28-27
|1
|Kennesaw Mountain
|AAAAAAA
|69.49
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|72.2%
|21-13
|8
|South Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|69.36
|AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|58.1%
|19-14
|5
|Mountain View
|AAAAAAA
|68.58
|AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|65.8%
|24-19
|5
|South Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|68.50
|AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|63.5%
|21-17
|4
|Marietta
|AAAAAAA
|67.68
|AAA
|Sandy Creek
|69.2%
|24-17
|7
|Carver (Atlanta)
|AAA
|67.65
|AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|88.6%
|31-13
|18
|Pebblebrook
|AAAAAAA
|65.54
|AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|89.8%
|33-13
|20
|West Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|65.54
|AAAAA
|Cambridge
|56.5%
|24-21
|3
|Kell
|AAAAA
|65.40
|A Division I
|Rabun County
|69.6%
|24-17
|7
|Elbert County
|A Division I
|65.39
|AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|73.8%
|21-13
|8
|Newton
|AAAAAAA
|62.86
|AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|93.0%
|30-0
|30
|Archer
|AAAAAAA
|59.47
|AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|85.3%
|28-13
|15
|Harrison
|AAAAAAA
|59.13
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|83.8%
|28-13
|15
|Peachtree Ridge
|AAAAAAA
|59.02
|AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|99.8%
|43-0
|43
|Camden County
|AAAAAAA
|58.40
|AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|62.4%
|17-13
|4
|Creekview
|AAAAAA
|57.26
|AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|98.3%
|34-0
|34
|Richmond Hill
|AAAAAAA
|57.19
|AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|92.8%
|28-0
|28
|Jones County
|AAAAA
|55.99
|AAA
|Crisp County
|51.4%
|16-14
|2
|Carver (Columbus)
|AAA
|55.89
|AA
|Fellowship Christian
|50.0%
|23-23
|0
|Athens Academy
|AA
|55.11
|AAA
|Peach County
|73.2%
|26-15
|11
|Mary Persons
|AAA
|53.64
|AAAAA
|Jefferson
|83.0%
|24-7
|17
|Flowery Branch
|AAAAA
|53.35
|AAAAA
|Dalton
|62.8%
|23-20
|3
|Cass
|AAAAA
|52.34
|AAAAAAA
|Dacula
|52.3%
|20-20
|0
|Central Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|51.73
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|86.3%
|35-19
|16
|Hiram
|AAAAA
|51.36
|AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|71.3%
|21-13
|8
|Hapeville Charter
|AAAA
|50.49
|A Division I
|Brooks County
|93.8%
|34-7
|27
|Early County
|A Division II
|48.94
|AAAA
|Wayne County
|88.8%
|28-7
|21
|New Hampstead
|AAAA
|48.82
|AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|53.0%
|27-27
|0
|Mays
|AAAAA
|48.62
|AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|67.4%
|24-18
|6
|Columbia
|AA
|48.42
|AAA
|Dawson County
|71.1%
|22-14
|8
|Wesleyan
|AAA
|47.83
|AA
|Cook
|92.4%
|34-8
|26
|Berrien
|AA
|47.68
|AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|90.9%
|33-12
|21
|Lassiter
|AAAAAA
|47.45
|A Division I
|Dublin
|73.7%
|25-14
|11
|Dooly County
|A Division II
|47.26
|AAAA
|Perry
|97.4%
|41-7
|34
|Baldwin
|AAAA
|47.22
|AAAA
|North Oconee
|97.1%
|27-0
|27
|East Forsyth
|AAAA
|47.02
|AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|99.2%
|38-0
|38
|Wheeler
|AAAAAAA
|46.83
|AAAAA
|Coffee
|94.9%
|38-13
|25
|Statesboro
|AAAAA
|46.61
|A Division II
|Bowdon
|78.8%
|26-14
|12
|Christian Heritage
|A Division II
|46.34
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|John Milledge Academy
|79.9%
|28-15
|13
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|45.15
|AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|87.5%
|24-0
|24
|Evans
|AAAAAA
|44.57
|AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|72.9%
|21-12
|9
|Southwest DeKalb
|AAAA
|44.44
|AAAA
|Stephenson
|87.0%
|28-12
|16
|Miller Grove
|AAAA
|44.17
|AAA
|Dougherty
|92.9%
|33-7
|26
|Monroe
|AAA
|43.79
|AAA
|Calvary Day
|91.1%
|29-7
|22
|Johnson (Savannah)
|AAA
|43.46
|AAA
|Jackson
|78.4%
|27-14
|13
|Upson-Lee
|AAA
|43.16
|AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|50.9%
|24-24
|0
|Madison County
|AAAA
|42.74
|AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|67.8%
|25-19
|6
|Cherokee
|AAAAAAA
|42.25
|AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|97.2%
|37-0
|37
|Campbell
|AAAAAAA
|42.17
|A Division I
|Darlington
|95.9%
|37-7
|30
|Pepperell
|A Division I
|42.10
|AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|63.7%
|21-14
|7
|Cherokee Bluff
|AAAA
|41.93
|A Division I
|Lamar County
|85.0%
|33-17
|16
|Temple
|A Division I
|41.10
|AA
|Vidalia
|62.4%
|21-16
|5
|Brantley County
|AA
|40.98
|AAAA
|Stockbridge
|95.3%
|33-0
|33
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|AAAA
|40.79
|AAAAA
|Ola
|84.5%
|33-17
|16
|Eagle's Landing
|AAAAA
|40.78
|AA
|Sumter County
|52.0%
|20-20
|0
|Dodge County
|AA
|40.65
|A Division II
|Lincoln County
|61.3%
|28-23
|5
|Aquinas
|A Division II
|40.58
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|76.4%
|30-20
|10
|Grovetown
|AAAAAA
|40.42
|AA
|Fannin County
|66.7%
|28-21
|7
|North Murray
|AA
|39.13
|AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|94.1%
|35-12
|23
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|39.07
|AAAAAA
|St. Pius X
|90.8%
|28-3
|25
|Dunwoody
|AAAAAA
|38.95
|AAA
|Gilmer
|70.7%
|27-20
|7
|Pickens
|AAA
|38.91
|AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|99.5%
|43-0
|43
|Habersham Central
|AAAAAA
|38.01
|AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|57.9%
|17-14
|3
|South Effingham
|AAAAAA
|37.79
|AA
|Pierce County
|96.8%
|37-0
|37
|Toombs County
|AA
|37.78
|AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|83.5%
|32-18
|14
|Griffin
|AAAA
|37.41
|AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|97.6%
|35-0
|35
|Johns Creek
|AAAAAA
|37.19
|A Division I
|Bleckley County
|88.8%
|29-8
|21
|Jefferson County
|A Division I
|36.78
|AAAAAA
|Roswell
|99.4%
|42-0
|42
|Pope
|AAAAAA
|36.63
|AA
|Model
|78.6%
|23-12
|11
|Haralson County
|AA
|36.55
|AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|94.1%
|34-6
|28
|Banneker
|AAAAA
|36.43
|AA
|Union County
|82.4%
|26-10
|16
|Providence Christian
|AA
|35.72
|A Division I
|Commerce
|80.7%
|28-14
|14
|Athens Christian
|A Division I
|35.13
|AAAA
|Spalding
|87.1%
|23-0
|23
|West Laurens
|AAAA
|34.94
|AAA
|Harlem
|87.3%
|23-0
|23
|Richmond Academy
|AAA
|34.88
|AAAAAA
|Lanier
|82.7%
|21-6
|15
|Apalachee
|AAAAAA
|33.45
|AAA
|Morgan County
|92.5%
|34-12
|22
|Hephzibah
|AAA
|33.16
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|99.7%
|42-0
|42
|Forsyth Central
|AAAAAAA
|33.08
|A Division I
|Irwin County
|99.2%
|40-0
|40
|Pelham
|A Division I
|32.67
|AAAAA
|Calhoun
|98.0%
|40-0
|40
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|AAAAA
|32.08
|AAAA
|Benedictine
|99.6%
|42-0
|42
|Southeast Bulloch
|AAAA
|31.57
|A Division I
|Screven County
|66.0%
|17-10
|7
|Bryan County
|A Division I
|31.52
|AAA
|Thomasville
|97.0%
|40-7
|33
|Columbus
|AAA
|31.50
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|99.4%
|41-0
|41
|Jeff Davis
|AA
|30.41
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Heritage (Newnan)
|52.5%
|23-22
|1
|Westfield School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|30.06
|A Division II
|Clinch County
|91.9%
|34-10
|24
|Turner County
|A Division II
|28.91
|A Division II
|Charlton County
|87.2%
|27-7
|20
|Atkinson County
|A Division II
|27.75
|AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|71.7%
|15-6
|9
|Tri-Cities
|AAAAA
|27.27
|A Division I
|Social Circle
|89.8%
|30-9
|21
|Mount Paran Christian
|AA
|26.78
|AAAA
|North Hall
|71.4%
|27-19
|8
|Chestatee
|AAAA
|25.89
|AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|95.3%
|28-0
|28
|North Springs
|AAAAA
|24.21
|AAAAA
|Jenkins
|94.5%
|28-0
|28
|Greenbrier
|AAAAA
|23.92
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Tattnall Square
|91.1%
|35-14
|21
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|23.92
|A Division I
|Dade County
|73.4%
|27-16
|11
|Coosa
|A Division I
|21.36
|A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|92.7%
|28-0
|28
|Montgomery County
|A Division II
|20.35
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|99.9%
|47-0
|47
|Bradwell Institute
|AAAAA
|20.05
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Valwood School
|61.0%
|21-16
|5
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|19.53
|AA
|Appling County
|99.4%
|40-0
|40
|Windsor Forest
|AA
|18.78
|AAAA
|Bainbridge
|99.7%
|41-0
|41
|Shaw
|AAAA
|18.60
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|96.8%
|34-0
|34
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|18.05
|AAAAAA
|Etowah
|97.6%
|38-0
|38
|Woodstock
|AAAAAA
|17.83
|A Division I
|Swainsboro
|99.6%
|42-0
|42
|East Laurens
|A Division I
|17.12
|AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|98.9%
|42-0
|42
|Heritage (Conyers)
|AAAAA
|15.88
|AAAA
|McDonough
|94.5%
|33-0
|33
|Stone Mountain
|AAAA
|15.57
|AAAAAA
|Marist
|99.9%
|46-0
|46
|South Cobb
|AAAAAA
|14.49
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Deerfield-Windsor
|78.3%
|33-21
|12
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|13.97
|A Division II
|Hancock Central
|56.9%
|19-14
|5
|Georgia Military Prep
|A Division II
|12.90
|AAA
|White County
|94.2%
|30-0
|30
|West Hall
|AAA
|11.77
|AAAAA
|Union Grove
|98.6%
|33-0
|33
|Locust Grove
|AAAAA
|10.67
|A Division I
|Trion
|97.6%
|39-0
|39
|Chattooga
|A Division I
|10.45
|A Division II
|Manchester
|98.1%
|35-0
|35
|Greenville
|A Division II
|10.38
|A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|98.1%
|40-0
|40
|Portal
|A Division II
|10.15
|AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|99.9%
|48-0
|48
|Berkmar
|AAAAAAA
|10.13
|GIAA AA
|Edmund Burke Academy
|62.6%
|27-21
|6
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA A
|8.44
|GIAA A
|Thomas Jefferson
|94.7%
|35-7
|28
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|8.07
|AAAA
|Burke County
|99.9%
|46-0
|46
|Islands
|AAAA
|7.93
|GIAA AA
|Briarwood Academy
|71.6%
|26-17
|9
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA AA
|6.96
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Brookwood School
|90.8%
|35-14
|21
|Southland Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|6.74
|AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|100.0%
|50-0
|50
|Rockdale County
|AAAAAA
|5.79
|A Division II
|Towns County
|62.0%
|20-14
|6
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAA
|5.07
|AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|95.3%
|34-0
|34
|Northview
|AAAAA
|3.98
|GIAA AA
|Augusta Prep
|65.2%
|19-12
|7
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA AA
|3.91
|AA
|Redan
|90.5%
|34-13
|21
|McNair
|AA
|3.81
|AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|98.4%
|34-0
|34
|Seckinger
|AAAA
|3.09
|A Division II
|Johnson County
|99.5%
|43-0
|43
|Glascock County
|A Division II
|3.03
|GAPPS AA
|King's Academy
|56.0%
|26-23
|3
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS AA
|1.58
|AA
|Butler
|94.5%
|35-7
|28
|Glenn Hills
|AA
|0.82
|A Division II
|Schley County
|99.4%
|35-0
|35
|Taylor County
|A Division II
|-0.71
|GIAA AA
|Central Fellowship Christian
|96.3%
|38-7
|31
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA AA
|-0.90
|AAAAA
|McIntosh
|98.5%
|41-0
|41
|Drew
|AAAAA
|-1.80
|AA
|Rockmart
|99.9%
|46-0
|46
|Murray County
|AA
|-2.12
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Brookstone
|98.9%
|43-0
|43
|Crawford County
|A Division I
|-4.30
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|George Walton Academy
|90.9%
|29-7
|22
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|-4.52
|A Division II
|Miller County
|88.2%
|21-0
|21
|Randolph-Clay
|A Division II
|-6.67
|A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|98.7%
|34-0
|34
|Marion County
|A Division II
|-7.49
|AAA
|Salem
|55.8%
|20-17
|3
|Cross Creek
|AAA
|-9.07
|AA
|Callaway
|100.0%
|43-0
|43
|Towers
|AA
|-10.48
|AAAA
|Druid Hills
|87.0%
|27-7
|20
|Clarkston
|AAAA
|-18.56
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|99.7%
|45-0
|45
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|-19.02
|GAPPS AA
|Creekside Christian
|83.8%
|27-8
|19
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS AA
|-21.24
|A Division I
|Metter
|100.0%
|49-0
|49
|Savannah
|A Division I
|-38.53
|GIAA A
|Harvester Christian
|78.6%
|21-7
|14
|Community Christian
|GAPPS AA
|-39.35
|GIAA A
|Flint River Academy
|63.8%
|14-7
|7
|Grace Christian
|GIAA A
|-54.78
|GIAA AA
|Gatewood School
|99.9%
|49-0
|49
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA AA
|-60.03
|A Division II
|Macon County
|100.0%
|56-0
|56
|Central (Talbotton)
|A Division II
|-66.72
|GIAA AA
|Notre Dame Academy
|96.2%
|28-0
|28
|Cross Keys
|AAAAA
|-69.35
|A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|100.0%
|54-0
|54
|GSIC
|A Division II
Oct 15
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|52.58
|AA
|South Atlanta
|74.4%
|26-14
|12
|North Cobb Christian
|AA
|-2.15
|AA
|Therrell
|85.8%
|28-10
|18
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|AA
