Maxwell Week 7 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Sep 28

Favorite Underdog Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class 59.12 AAAA Stephenson 62.6% 27-21 6 Hapeville Charter AAAA 51.82 AAAAAAA Norcross 97.1% 38-7 31 Duluth AAAAAAA 38.46 AA Putnam County 72.6% 23-14 9 Westside (Augusta) AA 28.84 AAAAA M.L. King 65.3% 21-16 5 Chamblee AAAAA 22.27 AA South Atlanta 79.3% 23-12 11 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate AA 21.02 AAAAAA Alcovy 95.2% 28-0 28 Morrow AAAAAA 19.85 AA Southwest 71.9% 28-21 7 Rutland AA 14.48 AAAA LaGrange 99.7% 43-0 43 Riverdale AAAA

Sep 29

Favorite Underdog Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class 90.47 AAAAAAA Newton 83.5% 17-0 17 Grayson AAAAAAA 78.00 AAAAAA Houston County 80.1% 31-20 11 Lee County AAAAAA 75.86 AAAAAA Blessed Trinity 53.6% 20-18 2 Roswell AAAAAA 73.94 AAAAA Calhoun 64.5% 21-17 4 Cartersville AAAAA 71.55 AAAAAAA Parkview 83.7% 29-14 15 South Gwinnett AAAAAAA 71.03 A Division I Prince Avenue Christian 80.9% 29-18 11 Mary Persons AAA 70.90 AAAAAAA Buford 95.8% 30-0 30 Collins Hill AAAAAAA 70.08 AAAAAA Gainesville 91.6% 35-14 21 Lanier AAAAAA 68.88 AA Pierce County 54.3% 22-21 1 Appling County AA 67.62 AAAAA Ola 74.9% 27-17 10 Warner Robins AAAAA 66.29 AAAAAAA Archer 69.6% 27-20 7 Brookwood AAAAAAA 65.27 AAAAAAA Walton 99.0% 44-7 37 North Paulding AAAAAAA 64.51 AAAA North Oconee 85.6% 27-12 15 North Hall AAAA 63.92 AAAAA Hiram 72.3% 32-24 8 Dalton AAAAA 63.89 AAAAAA Creekview 71.5% 27-20 7 Etowah AAAAAA 63.75 AAAAA Clarke Central 64.2% 22-19 3 Flowery Branch AAAAA 63.35 AAAA Central (Carrollton) 82.9% 27-13 14 Cedartown AAAA 63.10 AAAA Burke County 82.7% 21-6 15 Wayne County AAAA 62.18 AAAAA Creekside 80.6% 32-20 12 Mays AAAAA 61.68 AAAAA Greater Atlanta Christian 63.0% 22-19 3 Cambridge AAAAA 61.23 AAAA Starr's Mill 78.0% 27-14 13 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) AAAA 60.36 AAAA Holy Innocents 75.9% 27-16 11 Westminster (Atlanta) AAAA 60.21 A Division I Rabun County 64.2% 26-20 6 Fellowship Christian AA 59.97 AAAAAA Sequoyah 71.0% 21-14 7 River Ridge AAAAAA 59.84 AAA Hebron Christian 54.6% 24-22 2 Oconee County AAA 58.35 AAAAAA Jonesboro 58.1% 20-15 5 Mundy's Mill AAAAAA 58.11 AAAAAA North Atlanta 91.0% 29-7 22 St. Pius X AAAAAA 57.30 A Division I Commerce 59.1% 28-27 1 First Presbyterian GIAA AAAA-AAA 56.75 AAA Stephens County 94.9% 31-0 31 Monroe Area AAA 55.87 AAAAAA Thomas County Central 99.5% 44-0 44 Veterans AAAAAA 55.37 AAAAAA Sprayberry 60.9% 24-21 3 Alpharetta AAAAAA 55.22 AAAAAA Glynn Academy 62.8% 20-14 6 Effingham County AAAAAA 54.53 AAAA Bainbridge 96.3% 35-6 29 Brooks County A Division I 54.48 AAAA Benedictine 97.3% 37-6 31 New Hampstead AAAA 53.84 AAAAAAA Mountain View 83.2% 27-13 14 Dacula AAAAAAA 52.92 AA Callaway 81.3% 21-7 14 Columbia AA 52.83 AAA Thomasville 84.2% 28-14 14 Monroe AAA 51.77 AAAAAA Woodward Academy 97.0% 30-0 30 Lovejoy AAAAAA 51.71 A Division I Mount Vernon 55.7% 21-21 0 Elbert County A Division I 51.61 AAA Lumpkin County 82.3% 28-14 14 Wesleyan AAA 50.83 AA Sumter County 62.9% 21-17 4 Cook AA 50.59 AAA Sandy Creek 93.2% 35-13 22 Harris County AAAAA 50.09 AAAAA Jefferson 96.9% 34-0 34 Winder-Barrow AAAAA 50.03 AA Laney 75.2% 28-19 9 Washington County AA 49.81 AAAAA Tucker 53.8% 25-23 2 Decatur AAAAA 49.39 AAAAAA Habersham Central 71.4% 24-16 8 Jackson County AAAAAA 49.18 AAAAA Villa Rica 81.5% 21-7 14 Lithia Springs AAAAA 48.44 AA Rockmart 78.5% 23-12 11 Model AA 48.13 A Division II Macon County 64.7% 20-14 6 Manchester A Division II 47.95 AAAAAA East Paulding 84.5% 28-13 15 Newnan AAAAAA 47.86 AAA Crisp County 83.7% 24-8 16 Dougherty AAA 47.66 AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 83.5% 28-14 14 Tift County AAAAAA 47.33 AAA Carver (Atlanta) 86.2% 28-13 15 Peach County AAA 47.24 AAAAAA Marist 99.0% 39-0 39 Dunwoody AAAAAA 46.59 A Division I Swainsboro 93.9% 31-6 25 Irwin County A Division I 46.41 AA East Jackson 54.7% 22-21 1 Banks County AA 46.24 A Division II Lincoln County 52.7% 21-20 1 Aquinas A Division II 46.08 AAAA Pace Academy 73.8% 21-14 7 Hampton AAAA 45.25 AAA White County 86.3% 28-13 15 Dawson County AAA 45.21 AAA Savannah Christian 93.9% 32-7 25 Long County AAA 45.19 AAAAAA Hughes 99.7% 42-0 42 Alexander AAAAAA 44.12 AAAAAAA Mill Creek 99.8% 43-0 43 Central Gwinnett AAAAAAA 43.79 AAAAA Eastside 95.1% 35-8 27 Loganville AAAAA 43.76 AAAA Northwest Whitfield 68.9% 28-21 7 Sonoraville AAAA 43.74 AAAA Lovett 82.3% 27-13 14 Luella AAAA 43.71 AAAAAA South Paulding 55.7% 18-14 4 Paulding County AAAAAA 42.95 AAAAA Centennial 53.6% 27-26 1 Chattahoochee AAAAA 42.60 AAAAAA Evans 78.9% 22-12 10 Lakeside (Evans) AAAAAA 42.34 AAAA Baldwin 91.5% 28-3 25 Howard AAAA 41.88 AAA Bremen 60.3% 17-14 3 Ringgold AAA 41.70 AAAAA Jones County 90.9% 34-14 20 Eagle's Landing AAAAA 41.11 AAAAA Maynard Jackson 81.0% 24-13 11 Chapel Hill AAAAA 41.03 AAAA Miller Grove 88.6% 30-14 16 Southwest DeKalb AAAA 40.71 AAAAA Cass 91.3% 32-12 20 Woodland (Cartersville) AAAAA 39.57 AAAA Perry 97.9% 42-12 30 Westside (Macon) AAAA 39.52 A Division II Bowdon 88.6% 31-14 17 St. Francis A Division I 39.01 GIAA AAAA-AAA Brookstone 74.6% 24-14 10 Whitefield Academy A Division I 38.85 AA Dodge County 68.9% 21-14 7 Worth County AA 38.63 AAA Douglass 88.4% 28-12 16 Jackson AAA 38.50 AAAAAA Brunswick 96.4% 35-3 32 Grovetown AAAAAA 37.93 AAAA Cherokee Bluff 66.3% 20-13 7 Cedar Shoals AAAA 36.73 A Division II Dooly County 63.3% 22-19 3 Wheeler County A Division II 35.55 AAAAAA Rome 99.3% 38-0 38 Woodstock AAAAAA 35.52 AA Therrell 71.4% 21-13 8 Washington AA 35.49 AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 99.4% 42-0 42 Meadowcreek AAAAAAA 35.24 A Division II Lanier County 83.1% 23-7 16 Pelham A Division I 34.73 A Division I Bacon County 66.4% 26-20 6 East Laurens A Division I 33.04 AAAA McDonough 80.4% 26-14 12 Woodland (Stockbridge) AAAA 32.49 A Division II Telfair County 89.5% 28-10 18 Hawkinsville A Division II 32.34 A Division I Trion 94.5% 35-8 27 Dade County A Division I 32.15 AAAA Troup 98.8% 41-0 41 North Clayton AAAA 32.03 AAAAAA Shiloh 72.3% 27-19 8 Apalachee AAAAAA 31.86 AAA Gordon Lee 68.6% 25-19 6 Coahulla Creek AAA 31.79 AAAAAA Johns Creek 51.1% 17-16 1 Lassiter AAAAAA 31.65 AAAAAA South Effingham 85.2% 28-14 14 Screven County A Division I 31.64 A Division II Emanuel County Institute 83.7% 28-14 14 Jefferson County A Division I 30.82 AAAAA McIntosh 94.2% 35-13 22 Heard County A Division I 30.29 A Division I Oglethorpe County 71.4% 21-13 8 Seckinger AAAA 30.13 AAA Adairsville 93.5% 29-6 23 LaFayette AAA 29.74 A Division I Mount Pisgah Christian 54.2% 20-19 1 Mount Zion (Carroll) A Division II 29.70 AAAAA Banneker 92.8% 31-7 24 Tri-Cities AAAAA 29.60 A Division I Dublin 94.8% 34-7 27 Charlton County A Division II 29.00 GIAA AAAA-AAA John Milledge Academy 94.0% 35-12 23 Pinewood Christian GIAA AAAA-AAA 28.60 AA Jeff Davis 89.1% 28-10 18 Berrien AA 28.59 GIAA AAAA-AAA Tattnall Square 75.1% 28-18 10 Frederica Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 27.97 AAAAA Dutchtown 97.9% 38-0 38 Union Grove AAAAA 26.23 AAAAA Arabia Mountain 97.4% 34-0 34 Lithonia AAAAA 26.17 AAAAAA Riverwood 83.8% 33-20 13 South Cobb AAAAAA 26.14 AAA Hart County 89.9% 28-7 21 Franklin County AAA 26.00 AAAA Cairo 99.8% 39-0 39 Shaw AAAA 25.66 A Division II Wilcox County 87.4% 28-12 16 Treutlen A Division II 24.30 AAA Morgan County 99.3% 39-0 39 Richmond Academy AAA 24.08 AAA Hephzibah 97.2% 35-0 35 Salem AAA 23.85 AA Tattnall County 55.8% 14-14 0 Windsor Forest AA 23.32 A Division I Temple 86.8% 28-13 15 Midtown AAAAA 23.22 AAAA Whitewater 97.2% 34-0 34 Fayette County AAAA 22.82 A Division II Terrell County 54.9% 17-14 3 Mitchell County A Division II 22.67 GIAA AAAA-AAA Terrell Academy 79.1% 24-13 11 Southland Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 22.26 AAA Gilmer 93.9% 35-13 22 West Hall AAA 22.02 A Division II Washington-Wilkes 90.6% 32-13 19 Warren County A Division II 21.99 A Division I Bleckley County 96.1% 35-6 29 Westfield School GIAA AAAA-AAA 21.90 GIAA AAAA-AAA St. Andrew's School 59.6% 27-22 5 Robert Toombs Academy GIAA A 21.83 AAAA East Forsyth 96.3% 34-0 34 East Hall AAAA 21.71 A Division II Miller County 75.8% 19-7 12 Randolph-Clay A Division II 21.55 AA B.E.S.T. Academy 55.6% 20-18 2 Mount Paran Christian AA 21.11 A Division I Armuchee 71.7% 24-16 8 Chattooga A Division I 20.94 AAA Calvary Day 99.9% 49-0 49 Johnson (Savannah) AAA 19.93 AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) 85.7% 21-6 15 Johnson (Gainesville) AAAA 19.40 A Division I Darlington 93.1% 30-7 23 Coosa A Division I 19.18 AAA Harlem 97.1% 38-7 31 Cross Creek AAA 18.85 A Division II Greenville 54.4% 21-20 1 Taylor County A Division II 18.80 AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 65.0% 27-21 6 Ridgeland AAA 18.23 GIAA AAAA-AAA Stratford Academy 92.0% 31-8 23 Deerfield-Windsor GIAA AAAA-AAA 17.93 GIAA AA Brentwood School 64.1% 21-16 5 Briarwood Academy GIAA AA 17.72 AA North Murray 95.6% 38-13 25 Murray County AA 17.66 AA Toombs County 99.3% 39-0 39 Brantley County AA 17.18 AAAAAAA Berkmar 78.9% 22-12 10 Discovery AAAAAAA 17.14 A Division II Hancock Central 72.1% 26-17 9 Glascock County A Division II 16.20 AAAA Madison County 99.1% 42-0 42 Chestatee AAAA 15.38 AAAA Stockbridge 99.9% 48-0 48 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) AAAA 14.89 AA Providence Christian 98.9% 38-0 38 King's Ridge Christian A Division I 13.70 AAAA Southeast Bulloch 98.0% 31-0 31 Islands AAAA 13.30 AAA Carver (Columbus) 99.1% 42-0 42 Columbus AAA 12.19 AAAAA North Springs 87.3% 24-6 18 Northview AAAAA 11.45 AA McNair 88.6% 31-14 17 Landmark Christian AA 10.67 GIAA AAAA-AAA Valwood School 96.8% 41-13 28 Tiftarea Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 10.41 AA ACE Charter 98.5% 42-6 36 Kendrick AA 9.99 AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 96.2% 34-0 34 Southeast Whitfield AAAA 9.83 GIAA AAAA-AAA Bethlehem Christian Academy 95.5% 34-7 27 Lakeview Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 9.79 GIAA A Flint River Academy 96.1% 35-7 28 Skipstone Academy GAPPS AA 9.46 AAA Savannah Country Day 98.6% 34-0 34 Beach AAA 9.38 A Division II Johnson County 97.7% 34-0 34 Georgia Military Prep A Division II 7.02 A Division II McIntosh County Academy 98.1% 34-0 34 Atkinson County A Division II 6.35 AA Butler 54.3% 17-14 3 Glenn Hills AA 6.22 A Division I Bryan County 99.5% 42-0 42 Montgomery County A Division II 5.42 A Division II Schley County 99.9% 47-0 47 Chattahoochee County A Division II 4.34 A Division I Lamar County 99.4% 41-0 41 Pike County AAA 4.09 AA Redan 93.0% 26-0 26 Towers AA 3.00 AA Haralson County 96.7% 28-0 28 Gordon Central AA 2.89 AAAAAA Rockdale County 88.0% 26-6 20 Forest Park AAAAAA 2.64 A Division II Greene County 99.9% 46-0 46 Towns County A Division II 2.20 AA Northeast 99.9% 45-0 45 Central (Macon) AA 0.70 AA Walker 74.0% 20-8 12 King's Academy GAPPS AA 0.52 GIAA AA Edmund Burke Academy 96.8% 31-0 31 Memorial Day GIAA A -2.64 AA Thomson 100.0% 49-0 49 Josey AA -3.26 A Division II Lake Oconee Academy 95.9% 34-2 32 Crawford County A Division I -3.71 A Division I Athens Christian 62.0% 31-28 3 Loganville Christian GIAA AAAA-AAA -4.02 A Division II Seminole County 98.2% 40-0 40 Baconton Charter A Division II -4.37 GIAA AA Augusta Prep 77.4% 26-14 12 Thomas Jefferson GIAA A -5.41 AAA Liberty County 99.0% 37-0 37 Groves AAA -5.45 A Division II Pataula Charter 87.6% 29-13 16 Georgia Christian GIAA AA -8.34 AA Spencer 99.5% 41-0 41 Jordan AA -10.24 GIAA AA Trinity Christian (Dublin) 64.9% 21-14 7 Fullington Academy GIAA A -15.87 A Division II Marion County 99.1% 38-0 38 Central (Talbotton) A Division II -21.50 A Division II Wilkinson County 98.7% 34-0 34 Twiggs County A Division II -29.34 GIAA A Harvester Christian 88.3% 35-18 17 Grace Christian GIAA A -34.19 GAPPS AA Rock Springs Christian 57.1% 23-21 2 Creekside Christian GAPPS AA

Sep 30