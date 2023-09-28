BreakingNews
Maxwell Week 7 projections

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Loren Maxwell
37 minutes ago
These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Sep 28

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
59.12AAAAStephenson62.6%27-216Hapeville CharterAAAA
51.82AAAAAAANorcross97.1%38-731DuluthAAAAAAA
38.46AAPutnam County72.6%23-149Westside (Augusta)AA
28.84AAAAAM.L. King65.3%21-165ChambleeAAAAA
22.27AASouth Atlanta79.3%23-1211KIPP Atlanta CollegiateAA
21.02AAAAAAAlcovy95.2%28-028MorrowAAAAAA
19.85AASouthwest71.9%28-217RutlandAA
14.48AAAALaGrange99.7%43-043RiverdaleAAAA

Sep 29

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
90.47AAAAAAANewton83.5%17-017GraysonAAAAAAA
78.00AAAAAAHouston County80.1%31-2011Lee CountyAAAAAA
75.86AAAAAABlessed Trinity53.6%20-182RoswellAAAAAA
73.94AAAAACalhoun64.5%21-174CartersvilleAAAAA
71.55AAAAAAAParkview83.7%29-1415South GwinnettAAAAAAA
71.03A Division IPrince Avenue Christian80.9%29-1811Mary PersonsAAA
70.90AAAAAAABuford95.8%30-030Collins HillAAAAAAA
70.08AAAAAAGainesville91.6%35-1421LanierAAAAAA
68.88AAPierce County54.3%22-211Appling CountyAA
67.62AAAAAOla74.9%27-1710Warner RobinsAAAAA
66.29AAAAAAAArcher69.6%27-207BrookwoodAAAAAAA
65.27AAAAAAAWalton99.0%44-737North PauldingAAAAAAA
64.51AAAANorth Oconee85.6%27-1215North HallAAAA
63.92AAAAAHiram72.3%32-248DaltonAAAAA
63.89AAAAAACreekview71.5%27-207EtowahAAAAAA
63.75AAAAAClarke Central64.2%22-193Flowery BranchAAAAA
63.35AAAACentral (Carrollton)82.9%27-1314CedartownAAAA
63.10AAAABurke County82.7%21-615Wayne CountyAAAA
62.18AAAAACreekside80.6%32-2012MaysAAAAA
61.68AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian63.0%22-193CambridgeAAAAA
61.23AAAAStarr's Mill78.0%27-1413Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)AAAA
60.36AAAAHoly Innocents75.9%27-1611Westminster (Atlanta)AAAA
60.21A Division IRabun County64.2%26-206Fellowship ChristianAA
59.97AAAAAASequoyah71.0%21-147River RidgeAAAAAA
59.84AAAHebron Christian54.6%24-222Oconee CountyAAA
58.35AAAAAAJonesboro58.1%20-155Mundy's MillAAAAAA
58.11AAAAAANorth Atlanta91.0%29-722St. Pius XAAAAAA
57.30A Division ICommerce59.1%28-271First PresbyterianGIAA AAAA-AAA
56.75AAAStephens County94.9%31-031Monroe AreaAAA
55.87AAAAAAThomas County Central99.5%44-044VeteransAAAAAA
55.37AAAAAASprayberry60.9%24-213AlpharettaAAAAAA
55.22AAAAAAGlynn Academy62.8%20-146Effingham CountyAAAAAA
54.53AAAABainbridge96.3%35-629Brooks CountyA Division I
54.48AAAABenedictine97.3%37-631New HampsteadAAAA
53.84AAAAAAAMountain View83.2%27-1314DaculaAAAAAAA
52.92AACallaway81.3%21-714ColumbiaAA
52.83AAAThomasville84.2%28-1414MonroeAAA
51.77AAAAAAWoodward Academy97.0%30-030LovejoyAAAAAA
51.71A Division IMount Vernon55.7%21-210Elbert CountyA Division I
51.61AAALumpkin County82.3%28-1414WesleyanAAA
50.83AASumter County62.9%21-174CookAA
50.59AAASandy Creek93.2%35-1322Harris CountyAAAAA
50.09AAAAAJefferson96.9%34-034Winder-BarrowAAAAA
50.03AALaney75.2%28-199Washington CountyAA
49.81AAAAATucker53.8%25-232DecaturAAAAA
49.39AAAAAAHabersham Central71.4%24-168Jackson CountyAAAAAA
49.18AAAAAVilla Rica81.5%21-714Lithia SpringsAAAAA
48.44AARockmart78.5%23-1211ModelAA
48.13A Division IIMacon County64.7%20-146ManchesterA Division II
47.95AAAAAAEast Paulding84.5%28-1315NewnanAAAAAA
47.86AAACrisp County83.7%24-816DoughertyAAA
47.66AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)83.5%28-1414Tift CountyAAAAAA
47.33AAACarver (Atlanta)86.2%28-1315Peach CountyAAA
47.24AAAAAAMarist99.0%39-039DunwoodyAAAAAA
46.59A Division ISwainsboro93.9%31-625Irwin CountyA Division I
46.41AAEast Jackson54.7%22-211Banks CountyAA
46.24A Division IILincoln County52.7%21-201AquinasA Division II
46.08AAAAPace Academy73.8%21-147HamptonAAAA
45.25AAAWhite County86.3%28-1315Dawson CountyAAA
45.21AAASavannah Christian93.9%32-725Long CountyAAA
45.19AAAAAAHughes99.7%42-042AlexanderAAAAAA
44.12AAAAAAAMill Creek99.8%43-043Central GwinnettAAAAAAA
43.79AAAAAEastside95.1%35-827LoganvilleAAAAA
43.76AAAANorthwest Whitfield68.9%28-217SonoravilleAAAA
43.74AAAALovett82.3%27-1314LuellaAAAA
43.71AAAAAASouth Paulding55.7%18-144Paulding CountyAAAAAA
42.95AAAAACentennial53.6%27-261ChattahoocheeAAAAA
42.60AAAAAAEvans78.9%22-1210Lakeside (Evans)AAAAAA
42.34AAAABaldwin91.5%28-325HowardAAAA
41.88AAABremen60.3%17-143RinggoldAAA
41.70AAAAAJones County90.9%34-1420Eagle's LandingAAAAA
41.11AAAAAMaynard Jackson81.0%24-1311Chapel HillAAAAA
41.03AAAAMiller Grove88.6%30-1416Southwest DeKalbAAAA
40.71AAAAACass91.3%32-1220Woodland (Cartersville)AAAAA
39.57AAAAPerry97.9%42-1230Westside (Macon)AAAA
39.52A Division IIBowdon88.6%31-1417St. FrancisA Division I
39.01GIAA AAAA-AAABrookstone74.6%24-1410Whitefield AcademyA Division I
38.85AADodge County68.9%21-147Worth CountyAA
38.63AAADouglass88.4%28-1216JacksonAAA
38.50AAAAAABrunswick96.4%35-332GrovetownAAAAAA
37.93AAAACherokee Bluff66.3%20-137Cedar ShoalsAAAA
36.73A Division IIDooly County63.3%22-193Wheeler CountyA Division II
35.55AAAAAARome99.3%38-038WoodstockAAAAAA
35.52AATherrell71.4%21-138WashingtonAA
35.49AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett99.4%42-042MeadowcreekAAAAAAA
35.24A Division IILanier County83.1%23-716PelhamA Division I
34.73A Division IBacon County66.4%26-206East LaurensA Division I
33.04AAAAMcDonough80.4%26-1412Woodland (Stockbridge)AAAA
32.49A Division IITelfair County89.5%28-1018HawkinsvilleA Division II
32.34A Division ITrion94.5%35-827Dade CountyA Division I
32.15AAAATroup98.8%41-041North ClaytonAAAA
32.03AAAAAAShiloh72.3%27-198ApalacheeAAAAAA
31.86AAAGordon Lee68.6%25-196Coahulla CreekAAA
31.79AAAAAAJohns Creek51.1%17-161LassiterAAAAAA
31.65AAAAAASouth Effingham85.2%28-1414Screven CountyA Division I
31.64A Division IIEmanuel County Institute83.7%28-1414Jefferson CountyA Division I
30.82AAAAAMcIntosh94.2%35-1322Heard CountyA Division I
30.29A Division IOglethorpe County71.4%21-138SeckingerAAAA
30.13AAAAdairsville93.5%29-623LaFayetteAAA
29.74A Division IMount Pisgah Christian54.2%20-191Mount Zion (Carroll)A Division II
29.70AAAAABanneker92.8%31-724Tri-CitiesAAAAA
29.60A Division IDublin94.8%34-727Charlton CountyA Division II
29.00GIAA AAAA-AAAJohn Milledge Academy94.0%35-1223Pinewood ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
28.60AAJeff Davis89.1%28-1018BerrienAA
28.59GIAA AAAA-AAATattnall Square75.1%28-1810Frederica AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
27.97AAAAADutchtown97.9%38-038Union GroveAAAAA
26.23AAAAAArabia Mountain97.4%34-034LithoniaAAAAA
26.17AAAAAARiverwood83.8%33-2013South CobbAAAAAA
26.14AAAHart County89.9%28-721Franklin CountyAAA
26.00AAAACairo99.8%39-039ShawAAAA
25.66A Division IIWilcox County87.4%28-1216TreutlenA Division II
24.30AAAMorgan County99.3%39-039Richmond AcademyAAA
24.08AAAHephzibah97.2%35-035SalemAAA
23.85AATattnall County55.8%14-140Windsor ForestAA
23.32A Division ITemple86.8%28-1315MidtownAAAAA
23.22AAAAWhitewater97.2%34-034Fayette CountyAAAA
22.82A Division IITerrell County54.9%17-143Mitchell CountyA Division II
22.67GIAA AAAA-AAATerrell Academy79.1%24-1311Southland AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
22.26AAAGilmer93.9%35-1322West HallAAA
22.02A Division IIWashington-Wilkes90.6%32-1319Warren CountyA Division II
21.99A Division IBleckley County96.1%35-629Westfield SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
21.90GIAA AAAA-AAASt. Andrew's School59.6%27-225Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA A
21.83AAAAEast Forsyth96.3%34-034East HallAAAA
21.71A Division IIMiller County75.8%19-712Randolph-ClayA Division II
21.55AAB.E.S.T. Academy55.6%20-182Mount Paran ChristianAA
21.11A Division IArmuchee71.7%24-168ChattoogaA Division I
20.94AAACalvary Day99.9%49-049Johnson (Savannah)AAA
19.93AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)85.7%21-615Johnson (Gainesville)AAAA
19.40A Division IDarlington93.1%30-723CoosaA Division I
19.18AAAHarlem97.1%38-731Cross CreekAAA
18.85A Division IIGreenville54.4%21-201Taylor CountyA Division II
18.80AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe65.0%27-216RidgelandAAA
18.23GIAA AAAA-AAAStratford Academy92.0%31-823Deerfield-WindsorGIAA AAAA-AAA
17.93GIAA AABrentwood School64.1%21-165Briarwood AcademyGIAA AA
17.72AANorth Murray95.6%38-1325Murray CountyAA
17.66AAToombs County99.3%39-039Brantley CountyAA
17.18AAAAAAABerkmar78.9%22-1210DiscoveryAAAAAAA
17.14A Division IIHancock Central72.1%26-179Glascock CountyA Division II
16.20AAAAMadison County99.1%42-042ChestateeAAAA
15.38AAAAStockbridge99.9%48-048Mount Zion (Jonesboro)AAAA
14.89AAProvidence Christian98.9%38-038King's Ridge ChristianA Division I
13.70AAAASoutheast Bulloch98.0%31-031IslandsAAAA
13.30AAACarver (Columbus)99.1%42-042ColumbusAAA
12.19AAAAANorth Springs87.3%24-618NorthviewAAAAA
11.45AAMcNair88.6%31-1417Landmark ChristianAA
10.67GIAA AAAA-AAAValwood School96.8%41-1328Tiftarea AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
10.41AAACE Charter98.5%42-636KendrickAA
9.99AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)96.2%34-034Southeast WhitfieldAAAA
9.83GIAA AAAA-AAABethlehem Christian Academy95.5%34-727Lakeview AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
9.79GIAA AFlint River Academy96.1%35-728Skipstone AcademyGAPPS AA
9.46AAASavannah Country Day98.6%34-034BeachAAA
9.38A Division IIJohnson County97.7%34-034Georgia Military PrepA Division II
7.02A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy98.1%34-034Atkinson CountyA Division II
6.35AAButler54.3%17-143Glenn HillsAA
6.22A Division IBryan County99.5%42-042Montgomery CountyA Division II
5.42A Division IISchley County99.9%47-047Chattahoochee CountyA Division II
4.34A Division ILamar County99.4%41-041Pike CountyAAA
4.09AARedan93.0%26-026TowersAA
3.00AAHaralson County96.7%28-028Gordon CentralAA
2.89AAAAAARockdale County88.0%26-620Forest ParkAAAAAA
2.64A Division IIGreene County99.9%46-046Towns CountyA Division II
2.20AANortheast99.9%45-045Central (Macon)AA
0.70AAWalker74.0%20-812King's AcademyGAPPS AA
0.52GIAA AAEdmund Burke Academy96.8%31-031Memorial DayGIAA A
-2.64AAThomson100.0%49-049JoseyAA
-3.26A Division IILake Oconee Academy95.9%34-232Crawford CountyA Division I
-3.71A Division IAthens Christian62.0%31-283Loganville ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
-4.02A Division IISeminole County98.2%40-040Baconton CharterA Division II
-4.37GIAA AAAugusta Prep77.4%26-1412Thomas JeffersonGIAA A
-5.41AAALiberty County99.0%37-037GrovesAAA
-5.45A Division IIPataula Charter87.6%29-1316Georgia ChristianGIAA AA
-8.34AASpencer99.5%41-041JordanAA
-10.24GIAA AATrinity Christian (Dublin)64.9%21-147Fullington AcademyGIAA A
-15.87A Division IIMarion County99.1%38-038Central (Talbotton)A Division II
-21.50A Division IIWilkinson County98.7%34-034Twiggs CountyA Division II
-29.34GIAA AHarvester Christian88.3%35-1817Grace ChristianGIAA A
-34.19GAPPS AARock Springs Christian57.1%23-212Creekside ChristianGAPPS AA

Sep 30

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
49.54AAAAAADouglas County99.6%43-043New ManchesterAAAAAA
44.02AAAASpalding97.8%38-038GriffinAAAA

