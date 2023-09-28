Maxwell Week 7 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Sep 28
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|59.12
|AAAA
|Stephenson
|62.6%
|27-21
|6
|Hapeville Charter
|AAAA
|51.82
|AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|97.1%
|38-7
|31
|Duluth
|AAAAAAA
|38.46
|AA
|Putnam County
|72.6%
|23-14
|9
|Westside (Augusta)
|AA
|28.84
|AAAAA
|M.L. King
|65.3%
|21-16
|5
|Chamblee
|AAAAA
|22.27
|AA
|South Atlanta
|79.3%
|23-12
|11
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|AA
|21.02
|AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|95.2%
|28-0
|28
|Morrow
|AAAAAA
|19.85
|AA
|Southwest
|71.9%
|28-21
|7
|Rutland
|AA
|14.48
|AAAA
|LaGrange
|99.7%
|43-0
|43
|Riverdale
|AAAA
Sep 29
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|90.47
|AAAAAAA
|Newton
|83.5%
|17-0
|17
|Grayson
|AAAAAAA
|78.00
|AAAAAA
|Houston County
|80.1%
|31-20
|11
|Lee County
|AAAAAA
|75.86
|AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|53.6%
|20-18
|2
|Roswell
|AAAAAA
|73.94
|AAAAA
|Calhoun
|64.5%
|21-17
|4
|Cartersville
|AAAAA
|71.55
|AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|83.7%
|29-14
|15
|South Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|71.03
|A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|80.9%
|29-18
|11
|Mary Persons
|AAA
|70.90
|AAAAAAA
|Buford
|95.8%
|30-0
|30
|Collins Hill
|AAAAAAA
|70.08
|AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|91.6%
|35-14
|21
|Lanier
|AAAAAA
|68.88
|AA
|Pierce County
|54.3%
|22-21
|1
|Appling County
|AA
|67.62
|AAAAA
|Ola
|74.9%
|27-17
|10
|Warner Robins
|AAAAA
|66.29
|AAAAAAA
|Archer
|69.6%
|27-20
|7
|Brookwood
|AAAAAAA
|65.27
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|99.0%
|44-7
|37
|North Paulding
|AAAAAAA
|64.51
|AAAA
|North Oconee
|85.6%
|27-12
|15
|North Hall
|AAAA
|63.92
|AAAAA
|Hiram
|72.3%
|32-24
|8
|Dalton
|AAAAA
|63.89
|AAAAAA
|Creekview
|71.5%
|27-20
|7
|Etowah
|AAAAAA
|63.75
|AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|64.2%
|22-19
|3
|Flowery Branch
|AAAAA
|63.35
|AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|82.9%
|27-13
|14
|Cedartown
|AAAA
|63.10
|AAAA
|Burke County
|82.7%
|21-6
|15
|Wayne County
|AAAA
|62.18
|AAAAA
|Creekside
|80.6%
|32-20
|12
|Mays
|AAAAA
|61.68
|AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|63.0%
|22-19
|3
|Cambridge
|AAAAA
|61.23
|AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|78.0%
|27-14
|13
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|AAAA
|60.36
|AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|75.9%
|27-16
|11
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|AAAA
|60.21
|A Division I
|Rabun County
|64.2%
|26-20
|6
|Fellowship Christian
|AA
|59.97
|AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|71.0%
|21-14
|7
|River Ridge
|AAAAAA
|59.84
|AAA
|Hebron Christian
|54.6%
|24-22
|2
|Oconee County
|AAA
|58.35
|AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|58.1%
|20-15
|5
|Mundy's Mill
|AAAAAA
|58.11
|AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|91.0%
|29-7
|22
|St. Pius X
|AAAAAA
|57.30
|A Division I
|Commerce
|59.1%
|28-27
|1
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|56.75
|AAA
|Stephens County
|94.9%
|31-0
|31
|Monroe Area
|AAA
|55.87
|AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|99.5%
|44-0
|44
|Veterans
|AAAAAA
|55.37
|AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|60.9%
|24-21
|3
|Alpharetta
|AAAAAA
|55.22
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|62.8%
|20-14
|6
|Effingham County
|AAAAAA
|54.53
|AAAA
|Bainbridge
|96.3%
|35-6
|29
|Brooks County
|A Division I
|54.48
|AAAA
|Benedictine
|97.3%
|37-6
|31
|New Hampstead
|AAAA
|53.84
|AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|83.2%
|27-13
|14
|Dacula
|AAAAAAA
|52.92
|AA
|Callaway
|81.3%
|21-7
|14
|Columbia
|AA
|52.83
|AAA
|Thomasville
|84.2%
|28-14
|14
|Monroe
|AAA
|51.77
|AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|97.0%
|30-0
|30
|Lovejoy
|AAAAAA
|51.71
|A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|55.7%
|21-21
|0
|Elbert County
|A Division I
|51.61
|AAA
|Lumpkin County
|82.3%
|28-14
|14
|Wesleyan
|AAA
|50.83
|AA
|Sumter County
|62.9%
|21-17
|4
|Cook
|AA
|50.59
|AAA
|Sandy Creek
|93.2%
|35-13
|22
|Harris County
|AAAAA
|50.09
|AAAAA
|Jefferson
|96.9%
|34-0
|34
|Winder-Barrow
|AAAAA
|50.03
|AA
|Laney
|75.2%
|28-19
|9
|Washington County
|AA
|49.81
|AAAAA
|Tucker
|53.8%
|25-23
|2
|Decatur
|AAAAA
|49.39
|AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|71.4%
|24-16
|8
|Jackson County
|AAAAAA
|49.18
|AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|81.5%
|21-7
|14
|Lithia Springs
|AAAAA
|48.44
|AA
|Rockmart
|78.5%
|23-12
|11
|Model
|AA
|48.13
|A Division II
|Macon County
|64.7%
|20-14
|6
|Manchester
|A Division II
|47.95
|AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|84.5%
|28-13
|15
|Newnan
|AAAAAA
|47.86
|AAA
|Crisp County
|83.7%
|24-8
|16
|Dougherty
|AAA
|47.66
|AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|83.5%
|28-14
|14
|Tift County
|AAAAAA
|47.33
|AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|86.2%
|28-13
|15
|Peach County
|AAA
|47.24
|AAAAAA
|Marist
|99.0%
|39-0
|39
|Dunwoody
|AAAAAA
|46.59
|A Division I
|Swainsboro
|93.9%
|31-6
|25
|Irwin County
|A Division I
|46.41
|AA
|East Jackson
|54.7%
|22-21
|1
|Banks County
|AA
|46.24
|A Division II
|Lincoln County
|52.7%
|21-20
|1
|Aquinas
|A Division II
|46.08
|AAAA
|Pace Academy
|73.8%
|21-14
|7
|Hampton
|AAAA
|45.25
|AAA
|White County
|86.3%
|28-13
|15
|Dawson County
|AAA
|45.21
|AAA
|Savannah Christian
|93.9%
|32-7
|25
|Long County
|AAA
|45.19
|AAAAAA
|Hughes
|99.7%
|42-0
|42
|Alexander
|AAAAAA
|44.12
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|99.8%
|43-0
|43
|Central Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|43.79
|AAAAA
|Eastside
|95.1%
|35-8
|27
|Loganville
|AAAAA
|43.76
|AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|68.9%
|28-21
|7
|Sonoraville
|AAAA
|43.74
|AAAA
|Lovett
|82.3%
|27-13
|14
|Luella
|AAAA
|43.71
|AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|55.7%
|18-14
|4
|Paulding County
|AAAAAA
|42.95
|AAAAA
|Centennial
|53.6%
|27-26
|1
|Chattahoochee
|AAAAA
|42.60
|AAAAAA
|Evans
|78.9%
|22-12
|10
|Lakeside (Evans)
|AAAAAA
|42.34
|AAAA
|Baldwin
|91.5%
|28-3
|25
|Howard
|AAAA
|41.88
|AAA
|Bremen
|60.3%
|17-14
|3
|Ringgold
|AAA
|41.70
|AAAAA
|Jones County
|90.9%
|34-14
|20
|Eagle's Landing
|AAAAA
|41.11
|AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|81.0%
|24-13
|11
|Chapel Hill
|AAAAA
|41.03
|AAAA
|Miller Grove
|88.6%
|30-14
|16
|Southwest DeKalb
|AAAA
|40.71
|AAAAA
|Cass
|91.3%
|32-12
|20
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|AAAAA
|39.57
|AAAA
|Perry
|97.9%
|42-12
|30
|Westside (Macon)
|AAAA
|39.52
|A Division II
|Bowdon
|88.6%
|31-14
|17
|St. Francis
|A Division I
|39.01
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Brookstone
|74.6%
|24-14
|10
|Whitefield Academy
|A Division I
|38.85
|AA
|Dodge County
|68.9%
|21-14
|7
|Worth County
|AA
|38.63
|AAA
|Douglass
|88.4%
|28-12
|16
|Jackson
|AAA
|38.50
|AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|96.4%
|35-3
|32
|Grovetown
|AAAAAA
|37.93
|AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|66.3%
|20-13
|7
|Cedar Shoals
|AAAA
|36.73
|A Division II
|Dooly County
|63.3%
|22-19
|3
|Wheeler County
|A Division II
|35.55
|AAAAAA
|Rome
|99.3%
|38-0
|38
|Woodstock
|AAAAAA
|35.52
|AA
|Therrell
|71.4%
|21-13
|8
|Washington
|AA
|35.49
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|99.4%
|42-0
|42
|Meadowcreek
|AAAAAAA
|35.24
|A Division II
|Lanier County
|83.1%
|23-7
|16
|Pelham
|A Division I
|34.73
|A Division I
|Bacon County
|66.4%
|26-20
|6
|East Laurens
|A Division I
|33.04
|AAAA
|McDonough
|80.4%
|26-14
|12
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|AAAA
|32.49
|A Division II
|Telfair County
|89.5%
|28-10
|18
|Hawkinsville
|A Division II
|32.34
|A Division I
|Trion
|94.5%
|35-8
|27
|Dade County
|A Division I
|32.15
|AAAA
|Troup
|98.8%
|41-0
|41
|North Clayton
|AAAA
|32.03
|AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|72.3%
|27-19
|8
|Apalachee
|AAAAAA
|31.86
|AAA
|Gordon Lee
|68.6%
|25-19
|6
|Coahulla Creek
|AAA
|31.79
|AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|51.1%
|17-16
|1
|Lassiter
|AAAAAA
|31.65
|AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|85.2%
|28-14
|14
|Screven County
|A Division I
|31.64
|A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|83.7%
|28-14
|14
|Jefferson County
|A Division I
|30.82
|AAAAA
|McIntosh
|94.2%
|35-13
|22
|Heard County
|A Division I
|30.29
|A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|71.4%
|21-13
|8
|Seckinger
|AAAA
|30.13
|AAA
|Adairsville
|93.5%
|29-6
|23
|LaFayette
|AAA
|29.74
|A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|54.2%
|20-19
|1
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|A Division II
|29.70
|AAAAA
|Banneker
|92.8%
|31-7
|24
|Tri-Cities
|AAAAA
|29.60
|A Division I
|Dublin
|94.8%
|34-7
|27
|Charlton County
|A Division II
|29.00
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|John Milledge Academy
|94.0%
|35-12
|23
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|28.60
|AA
|Jeff Davis
|89.1%
|28-10
|18
|Berrien
|AA
|28.59
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Tattnall Square
|75.1%
|28-18
|10
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|27.97
|AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|97.9%
|38-0
|38
|Union Grove
|AAAAA
|26.23
|AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|97.4%
|34-0
|34
|Lithonia
|AAAAA
|26.17
|AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|83.8%
|33-20
|13
|South Cobb
|AAAAAA
|26.14
|AAA
|Hart County
|89.9%
|28-7
|21
|Franklin County
|AAA
|26.00
|AAAA
|Cairo
|99.8%
|39-0
|39
|Shaw
|AAAA
|25.66
|A Division II
|Wilcox County
|87.4%
|28-12
|16
|Treutlen
|A Division II
|24.30
|AAA
|Morgan County
|99.3%
|39-0
|39
|Richmond Academy
|AAA
|24.08
|AAA
|Hephzibah
|97.2%
|35-0
|35
|Salem
|AAA
|23.85
|AA
|Tattnall County
|55.8%
|14-14
|0
|Windsor Forest
|AA
|23.32
|A Division I
|Temple
|86.8%
|28-13
|15
|Midtown
|AAAAA
|23.22
|AAAA
|Whitewater
|97.2%
|34-0
|34
|Fayette County
|AAAA
|22.82
|A Division II
|Terrell County
|54.9%
|17-14
|3
|Mitchell County
|A Division II
|22.67
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Terrell Academy
|79.1%
|24-13
|11
|Southland Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|22.26
|AAA
|Gilmer
|93.9%
|35-13
|22
|West Hall
|AAA
|22.02
|A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|90.6%
|32-13
|19
|Warren County
|A Division II
|21.99
|A Division I
|Bleckley County
|96.1%
|35-6
|29
|Westfield School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|21.90
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|St. Andrew's School
|59.6%
|27-22
|5
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA A
|21.83
|AAAA
|East Forsyth
|96.3%
|34-0
|34
|East Hall
|AAAA
|21.71
|A Division II
|Miller County
|75.8%
|19-7
|12
|Randolph-Clay
|A Division II
|21.55
|AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|55.6%
|20-18
|2
|Mount Paran Christian
|AA
|21.11
|A Division I
|Armuchee
|71.7%
|24-16
|8
|Chattooga
|A Division I
|20.94
|AAA
|Calvary Day
|99.9%
|49-0
|49
|Johnson (Savannah)
|AAA
|19.93
|AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|85.7%
|21-6
|15
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAA
|19.40
|A Division I
|Darlington
|93.1%
|30-7
|23
|Coosa
|A Division I
|19.18
|AAA
|Harlem
|97.1%
|38-7
|31
|Cross Creek
|AAA
|18.85
|A Division II
|Greenville
|54.4%
|21-20
|1
|Taylor County
|A Division II
|18.80
|AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|65.0%
|27-21
|6
|Ridgeland
|AAA
|18.23
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Stratford Academy
|92.0%
|31-8
|23
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|17.93
|GIAA AA
|Brentwood School
|64.1%
|21-16
|5
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA AA
|17.72
|AA
|North Murray
|95.6%
|38-13
|25
|Murray County
|AA
|17.66
|AA
|Toombs County
|99.3%
|39-0
|39
|Brantley County
|AA
|17.18
|AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|78.9%
|22-12
|10
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|17.14
|A Division II
|Hancock Central
|72.1%
|26-17
|9
|Glascock County
|A Division II
|16.20
|AAAA
|Madison County
|99.1%
|42-0
|42
|Chestatee
|AAAA
|15.38
|AAAA
|Stockbridge
|99.9%
|48-0
|48
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|AAAA
|14.89
|AA
|Providence Christian
|98.9%
|38-0
|38
|King's Ridge Christian
|A Division I
|13.70
|AAAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|98.0%
|31-0
|31
|Islands
|AAAA
|13.30
|AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|99.1%
|42-0
|42
|Columbus
|AAA
|12.19
|AAAAA
|North Springs
|87.3%
|24-6
|18
|Northview
|AAAAA
|11.45
|AA
|McNair
|88.6%
|31-14
|17
|Landmark Christian
|AA
|10.67
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Valwood School
|96.8%
|41-13
|28
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|10.41
|AA
|ACE Charter
|98.5%
|42-6
|36
|Kendrick
|AA
|9.99
|AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|96.2%
|34-0
|34
|Southeast Whitfield
|AAAA
|9.83
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|95.5%
|34-7
|27
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|9.79
|GIAA A
|Flint River Academy
|96.1%
|35-7
|28
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS AA
|9.46
|AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|98.6%
|34-0
|34
|Beach
|AAA
|9.38
|A Division II
|Johnson County
|97.7%
|34-0
|34
|Georgia Military Prep
|A Division II
|7.02
|A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|98.1%
|34-0
|34
|Atkinson County
|A Division II
|6.35
|AA
|Butler
|54.3%
|17-14
|3
|Glenn Hills
|AA
|6.22
|A Division I
|Bryan County
|99.5%
|42-0
|42
|Montgomery County
|A Division II
|5.42
|A Division II
|Schley County
|99.9%
|47-0
|47
|Chattahoochee County
|A Division II
|4.34
|A Division I
|Lamar County
|99.4%
|41-0
|41
|Pike County
|AAA
|4.09
|AA
|Redan
|93.0%
|26-0
|26
|Towers
|AA
|3.00
|AA
|Haralson County
|96.7%
|28-0
|28
|Gordon Central
|AA
|2.89
|AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|88.0%
|26-6
|20
|Forest Park
|AAAAAA
|2.64
|A Division II
|Greene County
|99.9%
|46-0
|46
|Towns County
|A Division II
|2.20
|AA
|Northeast
|99.9%
|45-0
|45
|Central (Macon)
|AA
|0.70
|AA
|Walker
|74.0%
|20-8
|12
|King's Academy
|GAPPS AA
|0.52
|GIAA AA
|Edmund Burke Academy
|96.8%
|31-0
|31
|Memorial Day
|GIAA A
|-2.64
|AA
|Thomson
|100.0%
|49-0
|49
|Josey
|AA
|-3.26
|A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|95.9%
|34-2
|32
|Crawford County
|A Division I
|-3.71
|A Division I
|Athens Christian
|62.0%
|31-28
|3
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|-4.02
|A Division II
|Seminole County
|98.2%
|40-0
|40
|Baconton Charter
|A Division II
|-4.37
|GIAA AA
|Augusta Prep
|77.4%
|26-14
|12
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA A
|-5.41
|AAA
|Liberty County
|99.0%
|37-0
|37
|Groves
|AAA
|-5.45
|A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|87.6%
|29-13
|16
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA AA
|-8.34
|AA
|Spencer
|99.5%
|41-0
|41
|Jordan
|AA
|-10.24
|GIAA AA
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|64.9%
|21-14
|7
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA A
|-15.87
|A Division II
|Marion County
|99.1%
|38-0
|38
|Central (Talbotton)
|A Division II
|-21.50
|A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|98.7%
|34-0
|34
|Twiggs County
|A Division II
|-29.34
|GIAA A
|Harvester Christian
|88.3%
|35-18
|17
|Grace Christian
|GIAA A
|-34.19
|GAPPS AA
|Rock Springs Christian
|57.1%
|23-21
|2
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS AA
Sep 30
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|49.54
|AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|99.6%
|43-0
|43
|New Manchester
|AAAAAA
|44.02
|AAAA
|Spalding
|97.8%
|38-0
|38
|Griffin
|AAAA
