Maxwell Week 4 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Sep 8
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|47.99
|AAAA
|LaGrange
|83.2%
|28-13
|15
|Upson-Lee
|AAA
|32.45
|AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|83.1%
|21-0
|21
|Lithonia
|AAAAA
|18.30
|AA
|Therrell
|81.4%
|16-0
|16
|Towers
|AA
|-0.04
|AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|94.9%
|34-0
|34
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|AA
Sep 9
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|91.49
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|61.3%
|14-10
|4
|Collins Hill
|AAAAAAA
|90.59
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|54.3%
|21-20
|1
|Roswell
|AAAAAA
|87.99
|AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|63.2%
|18-13
|5
|Warner Robins
|AAAAA
|85.42
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|85.9%
|26-6
|20
|Colquitt County
|AAAAAAA
|82.05
|AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|81.6%
|21-6
|15
|Marietta
|AAAAAAA
|81.82
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|60.4%
|20-14
|6
|Benedictine
|AAAA
|80.59
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|67.8%
|21-14
|7
|Parkview
|AAAAAAA
|76.28
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|75.8%
|24-13
|11
|Calhoun
|AAAAA
|75.40
|AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|62.2%
|24-20
|4
|Marist
|AAAAAA
|74.93
|AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|54.3%
|27-26
|1
|Sandy Creek
|AAA
|74.65
|AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|50.8%
|17-17
|0
|Newton
|AAAAAAA
|72.64
|AAA
|Oconee County
|60.9%
|20-14
|6
|Jefferson
|AAAAA
|72.13
|AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|59.3%
|24-20
|4
|North Paulding
|AAAAAAA
|72.01
|AAAAA
|Cambridge
|55.9%
|20-17
|3
|West Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|71.31
|AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|57.3%
|24-21
|3
|River Ridge
|AAAAAA
|70.97
|AAAAAA
|Rome
|74.1%
|21-12
|9
|Pebblebrook
|AAAAAAA
|70.01
|AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|70.2%
|21-12
|9
|Harrison
|AAAAAAA
|70.00
|AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|61.1%
|17-13
|4
|Archer
|AAAAAAA
|69.08
|AAAA
|Bainbridge
|75.2%
|24-13
|11
|Thomasville
|AAA
|67.82
|AAAAA
|Jones County
|70.4%
|27-18
|9
|Peach County
|AAA
|67.12
|A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|79.1%
|28-14
|14
|Monroe Area
|AAA
|64.86
|AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|90.4%
|28-0
|28
|Clarke Central
|AAAAA
|63.60
|AAAA
|Perry
|88.0%
|28-7
|21
|Veterans
|AAAAAA
|63.57
|AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|93.2%
|28-0
|28
|St. Pius X
|AAAAAA
|63.37
|AAAAA
|Tucker
|61.0%
|21-16
|5
|Dacula
|AAAAAAA
|63.09
|AAA
|Stephens County
|77.3%
|20-6
|14
|Dawson County
|AAA
|62.39
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|91.1%
|28-0
|28
|Columbia
|AA
|61.76
|AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|53.5%
|14-13
|1
|Hillgrove
|AAAAAAA
|61.42
|AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|80.6%
|23-7
|16
|Creekview
|AAAAAA
|61.42
|AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|78.4%
|23-8
|15
|Northeast
|AA
|60.60
|AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|52.1%
|21-21
|0
|Dougherty
|AAA
|60.47
|AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|65.0%
|20-13
|7
|Stephenson
|AAAA
|60.29
|AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|57.2%
|14-10
|4
|Winder-Barrow
|AAAAA
|59.97
|AAAA
|Burke County
|81.9%
|26-8
|18
|Evans
|AAAAAA
|59.71
|AA
|Cook
|84.0%
|27-7
|20
|Clinch County
|A Division II
|58.78
|AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|95.1%
|33-0
|33
|Southwest DeKalb
|AAAA
|58.78
|A Division I
|Swainsboro
|82.6%
|22-6
|16
|Dodge County
|AA
|58.74
|AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|55.0%
|20-18
|2
|Sequoyah
|AAAAAA
|58.44
|AAAAA
|Kell
|84.6%
|28-13
|15
|Sprayberry
|AAAAAA
|58.34
|AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|96.8%
|35-0
|35
|Villa Rica
|AAAAA
|58.11
|AAA
|Adairsville
|56.6%
|24-21
|3
|Cass
|AAAAA
|57.28
|AAA
|Mary Persons
|61.7%
|20-14
|6
|Haralson County
|AA
|56.46
|AA
|Rockmart
|82.9%
|28-12
|16
|Dalton
|AAAAA
|56.45
|AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|59.6%
|20-15
|5
|East Paulding
|AAAAAA
|56.39
|AAAA
|West Laurens
|67.2%
|19-10
|9
|Vidalia
|AA
|56.35
|AAA
|Jackson
|57.6%
|14-12
|2
|Union Grove
|AAAAA
|55.64
|AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|69.1%
|22-14
|8
|Central Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|55.23
|AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|91.5%
|30-6
|24
|Spalding
|AAAA
|55.05
|AAAA
|Hampton
|62.6%
|24-20
|4
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|AAAA
|54.96
|A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|57.0%
|21-20
|1
|Athens Academy
|AA
|54.89
|A Division I
|Bleckley County
|84.4%
|25-6
|19
|Schley County
|A Division II
|54.80
|AAAAAA
|Etowah
|79.2%
|26-13
|13
|Centennial
|AAAAA
|54.09
|AAA
|Morgan County
|53.6%
|23-21
|2
|Hebron Christian
|AAA
|53.94
|AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|82.8%
|27-12
|15
|South Atlanta
|AA
|53.64
|AAAAA
|Decatur
|51.5%
|21-21
|0
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|AAAAA
|53.49
|A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|62.9%
|19-13
|6
|Wesleyan
|AAA
|53.32
|AAAAA
|Eastside
|73.4%
|21-13
|8
|Alcovy
|AAAAAA
|52.50
|AAAA
|Pace Academy
|89.2%
|27-0
|27
|Lovett
|AAAA
|52.39
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|98.4%
|38-0
|38
|Pope
|AAAAAA
|51.86
|AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|86.7%
|26-3
|23
|Jackson County
|AAAAAA
|51.74
|AA
|Callaway
|80.3%
|23-7
|16
|Heard County
|A Division I
|51.51
|AAAAA
|Harris County
|57.9%
|21-17
|4
|Howard
|AAAA
|51.44
|AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|55.5%
|21-20
|1
|Madison County
|AAAA
|51.31
|AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|70.8%
|28-21
|7
|North Murray
|AA
|50.88
|A Division II
|Bowdon
|64.6%
|23-18
|5
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|50.50
|AA
|Pierce County
|95.3%
|34-0
|34
|Liberty County
|AAA
|50.38
|A Division I
|Dublin
|64.4%
|21-14
|7
|Emanuel County Institute
|A Division II
|49.85
|A Division I
|Irwin County
|92.0%
|28-0
|28
|Turner County
|A Division II
|49.60
|A Division I
|Metter
|80.9%
|24-7
|17
|Jeff Davis
|AA
|49.01
|AA
|Washington County
|55.9%
|21-20
|1
|Baldwin
|AAAA
|48.93
|AAAA
|Griffin
|51.7%
|20-18
|2
|Northgate
|AAAAA
|48.67
|A Division II
|Wilcox County
|52.6%
|21-20
|1
|Pelham
|A Division I
|48.54
|A Division I
|Jefferson County
|52.4%
|14-14
|0
|Toombs County
|AA
|48.53
|A Division I
|Lamar County
|78.8%
|24-10
|14
|Manchester
|A Division II
|48.46
|AAA
|Crisp County
|93.2%
|29-0
|29
|Sumter County
|AA
|47.64
|AAAA
|Stockbridge
|80.5%
|21-7
|14
|Luella
|AAAA
|47.52
|AAAA
|North Hall
|53.7%
|15-14
|1
|Walnut Grove
|AAAA
|47.11
|AAA
|Gilmer
|50.7%
|21-21
|0
|Ringgold
|AAA
|47.03
|AA
|Laney
|50.3%
|15-15
|0
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|46.79
|AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|81.1%
|27-12
|15
|McIntosh
|AAAAA
|46.38
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Mount de Sales
|56.8%
|15-14
|1
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|46.28
|AAA
|Monroe
|58.4%
|20-14
|6
|Westover
|AAAA
|46.23
|AAAA
|Miller Grove
|71.3%
|19-7
|12
|Campbell
|AAAAAAA
|46.14
|AAAAA
|Chamblee
|58.0%
|21-20
|1
|Duluth
|AAAAAAA
|45.85
|AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|86.7%
|27-7
|20
|Arabia Mountain
|AAAAA
|45.65
|AAAAAA
|Veterans
|88.4%
|28-7
|21
|Lakeside (Evans)
|AAAAAA
|44.23
|AAAAA
|Loganville
|94.8%
|30-0
|30
|Apalachee
|AAAAAA
|44.05
|AAAAAA
|Newnan
|88.6%
|28-6
|22
|Hardaway
|AAAA
|43.89
|A Division I
|Brooks County
|96.9%
|35-0
|35
|Mitchell County
|A Division II
|42.66
|AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|80.5%
|24-8
|16
|Shaw
|AAAA
|42.54
|AAA
|Lumpkin County
|78.3%
|25-13
|12
|Temple
|A Division I
|42.21
|AA
|Fellowship Christian
|92.7%
|29-0
|29
|St. Francis
|A Division I
|41.99
|AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|89.5%
|26-0
|26
|Southeast Bulloch
|AAAA
|41.69
|AAAAA
|Hiram
|68.0%
|24-16
|8
|Morrow
|AAAAAA
|41.32
|AAAA
|Riverdale
|74.6%
|26-14
|12
|Drew
|AAAAA
|41.03
|AAAA
|Sonoraville
|81.9%
|26-8
|18
|LaFayette
|AAA
|40.27
|AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|68.2%
|21-14
|7
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|39.17
|AAA
|Hephzibah
|67.0%
|21-14
|7
|Tattnall County
|AA
|38.84
|AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|69.7%
|20-12
|8
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|AAAAAA
|37.71
|AA
|Worth County
|90.3%
|28-6
|22
|Central (Macon)
|AA
|36.70
|AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|59.7%
|20-14
|6
|South Cobb
|AAAAAA
|36.52
|GIAA AA
|Brentwood School
|57.0%
|21-18
|3
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA A
|36.28
|AA
|Brantley County
|73.4%
|20-7
|13
|Johnson (Savannah)
|AAA
|36.19
|AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|77.5%
|21-7
|14
|Bradwell Institute
|AAAAA
|35.91
|A Division II
|Early County
|92.1%
|28-0
|28
|Terrell County
|A Division II
|35.58
|AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|91.9%
|29-0
|29
|Ridgeland
|AAA
|35.43
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|John Milledge Academy
|97.3%
|32-0
|32
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|34.88
|A Division I
|Athens Christian
|65.3%
|20-14
|6
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|34.67
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Stratford Academy
|86.9%
|28-7
|21
|Brookwood School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|34.30
|A Division I
|Pepperell
|81.4%
|24-7
|17
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|AAAAA
|33.27
|AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|98.2%
|41-0
|41
|Chattahoochee
|AAAAA
|32.66
|AAAAA
|M.L. King
|55.6%
|18-14
|4
|North Springs
|AAAAA
|32.44
|AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|89.9%
|28-0
|28
|Woodstock
|AAAAAA
|32.19
|A Division II
|Telfair County
|54.5%
|21-20
|1
|Miller County
|A Division II
|32.16
|AA
|Putnam County
|92.8%
|27-0
|27
|Jasper County
|A Division I
|32.13
|AA
|Windsor Forest
|59.9%
|15-12
|3
|Islands
|AAAA
|31.99
|AA
|Berrien
|87.7%
|28-7
|21
|Lanier County
|A Division II
|31.57
|A Division II
|Montgomery County
|86.5%
|28-7
|21
|Wheeler County
|A Division II
|31.55
|AA
|Union County
|83.5%
|20-0
|20
|Armuchee
|A Division I
|31.50
|GIAA AA
|Gatewood School
|69.4%
|21-14
|7
|Southland Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|31.05
|A Division II
|Greene County
|72.4%
|21-11
|10
|Wilkinson County
|A Division II
|31.04
|AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|94.3%
|34-6
|28
|Rutland
|AA
|30.84
|AA
|Banks County
|63.7%
|20-14
|6
|Franklin County
|AAA
|30.24
|AAAA
|Chestatee
|70.5%
|22-14
|8
|East Hall
|AAAA
|29.56
|AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|78.1%
|28-14
|14
|Chattooga
|A Division I
|28.10
|AAA
|Richmond Academy
|90.8%
|27-0
|27
|East Laurens
|A Division I
|27.42
|A Division II
|Atkinson County
|76.6%
|21-7
|14
|Bacon County
|A Division I
|25.57
|AAA
|Calvary Day
|98.9%
|38-0
|38
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|24.37
|AAAAAA
|Houston County
|99.9%
|49-0
|49
|Locust Grove
|AAAAA
|24.25
|AAAAA
|Northview
|55.1%
|19-16
|3
|Midtown
|AAAAA
|23.53
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Westfield School
|84.6%
|31-14
|17
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|22.70
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Bulloch Academy
|79.1%
|31-19
|12
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA AA
|22.01
|AAA
|Pike County
|62.5%
|20-14
|6
|Randolph-Clay
|A Division II
|21.65
|AAAA
|McDonough
|91.1%
|24-0
|24
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|AAAA
|21.65
|GIAA AA
|Briarwood Academy
|57.3%
|21-19
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA A
|20.58
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Riverside Military Academy
|57.1%
|24-21
|3
|Providence Christian
|AA
|19.98
|AAA
|Douglass
|92.4%
|23-0
|23
|Stone Mountain
|AAAA
|19.84
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Deerfield-Windsor
|90.4%
|28-0
|28
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA AA
|19.33
|A Division I
|Claxton
|70.4%
|21-13
|8
|Groves
|AAA
|18.99
|A Division II
|Marion County
|73.5%
|21-8
|13
|Hawkinsville
|A Division II
|17.78
|AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|90.9%
|28-0
|28
|Druid Hills
|AAAA
|17.49
|A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|97.3%
|33-0
|33
|Georgia Military Prep
|A Division II
|16.88
|GIAA AA
|Piedmont Academy
|53.7%
|22-21
|1
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA AA
|10.57
|A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|90.7%
|26-0
|26
|Lake Oconee Academy
|A Division II
|10.55
|A Division I
|Social Circle
|96.8%
|29-0
|29
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|8.67
|GIAA AA
|Central Fellowship Christian
|94.6%
|37-8
|29
|Crawford County
|A Division I
|7.14
|A Division II
|Warren County
|97.1%
|35-0
|35
|Glascock County
|A Division II
|6.73
|GAPPS AA
|King's Academy
|91.3%
|28-0
|28
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS AA
|5.26
|A Division I
|Trion
|99.2%
|42-0
|42
|Gordon Central
|AA
|3.27
|A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|98.5%
|35-0
|35
|North Clayton
|AAAA
|0.83
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Lakeview Academy
|90.4%
|28-0
|28
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS AA
|0.35
|AA
|ACE Charter
|95.8%
|35-0
|35
|Jordan
|AA
|-0.20
|AA
|Butler
|92.4%
|26-0
|26
|Savannah
|A Division I
|-1.49
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Strong Rock Christian
|99.1%
|41-0
|41
|Walker
|AA
|-1.96
|A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|53.9%
|20-17
|3
|Twiggs County
|A Division II
|-2.10
|A Division II
|Jenkins County
|99.1%
|35-0
|35
|Cross Creek
|AAA
|-3.12
|GAPPS AA
|Lanier Christian
|86.8%
|26-3
|23
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS AA
|-5.34
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Valwood School
|98.8%
|33-0
|33
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA AA
|-10.61
|A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|85.2%
|31-14
|17
|Grace Christian
|GIAA A
|-16.83
|GAPPS AA
|Calvary Christian
|98.6%
|41-0
|41
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA A
|-17.17
|AA
|McNair
|96.6%
|28-0
|28
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA AA
|-20.27
|GAPPS AA
|Community Christian
|90.4%
|14-0
|14
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA AA
|-20.39
|GAPPS AA
|Pinecrest Academy
|91.4%
|28-0
|28
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA A
|-35.78
|AAAA
|Clarkston
|98.8%
|34-0
|34
|Cross Keys
|AAAAA
About the Author