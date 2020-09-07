Maxwell Week 1 summary

Maxwell preseason summary
NOTE: The ratings below differ slightly from those presented in the GHSF Daily due to the removal of teams that have canceled their seasons.
The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association’s 416 teams throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
This offseason, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 109 of 137 total games including 0 tie(s) (79.56%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 11.21 points and all game margins within 15.22 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
Home Advantage: 1.00
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Lowndes
|1-0
|103.69
|1
|Buford
|0-0
|94.57
|2
|North Gwinnett
|1-0
|103.20
|2
|Lee County
|0-0
|91.79
|3
|Colquitt County
|0-0
|102.87
|3
|Valdosta
|1-0
|89.15
|4
|Grayson
|1-0
|100.95
|4
|Rome
|1-0
|87.31
|5
|Parkview
|0-0
|95.13
|5
|Allatoona
|1-0
|86.44
|6
|McEachern
|0-1
|92.96
|6
|Dacula
|0-1
|82.68
|7
|Mill Creek
|0-0
|92.39
|7
|Carrollton
|0-1
|80.75
|8
|Archer
|0-1
|92.19
|8
|Richmond Hill
|1-0
|78.03
|9
|Marietta
|1-0
|90.27
|9
|Westlake
|0-0
|77.76
|10
|Milton
|0-0
|89.93
|10
|Glynn Academy
|1-0
|77.73
|11
|Harrison
|0-1
|84.38
|11
|Lanier
|1-0
|77.29
|12
|Norcross
|1-0
|84.35
|12
|Kell
|0-1
|76.45
|13
|Hillgrove
|0-1
|83.62
|13
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|0-1
|76.07
|14
|North Cobb
|1-0
|83.37
|14
|Creekview
|1-0
|74.18
|15
|Roswell
|0-0
|82.65
|15
|Houston County
|1-0
|73.59
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Blessed Trinity
|0-0
|92.92
|1
|Marist
|0-0
|88.00
|2
|Cartersville
|1-0
|92.31
|2
|Bainbridge
|0-0
|80.70
|3
|Warner Robins
|0-1
|87.95
|3
|Jefferson
|0-0
|78.69
|4
|Coffee
|1-0
|82.44
|4
|Benedictine
|1-0
|77.18
|5
|Jones County
|0-1
|81.14
|5
|Hapeville Charter
|0-0
|77.04
|6
|Ware County
|1-0
|80.83
|6
|Mays
|0-1
|73.97
|7
|Woodward Academy
|0-1
|79.83
|7
|Flowery Branch
|0-1
|73.53
|8
|Dutchtown
|0-1
|79.17
|8
|Stephenson
|0-0
|73.51
|9
|Calhoun
|1-0
|77.96
|9
|Cairo
|0-1
|73.26
|10
|Wayne County
|1-0
|76.34
|10
|Troup
|0-1
|72.57
|11
|Veterans
|1-0
|75.79
|11
|West Laurens
|0-1
|72.53
|12
|Stockbridge
|0-1
|75.47
|12
|Cedartown
|0-0
|72.50
|13
|St. Pius X
|1-0
|74.88
|13
|Jenkins
|0-0
|71.81
|14
|Griffin
|1-0
|74.72
|14
|Carver (Columbus)
|0-0
|70.77
|15
|Clarke Central
|1-0
|74.33
|15
|North Oconee
|0-1
|68.68
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|0-0
|90.19
|1
|Rabun County
|1-0
|78.12
|2
|Peach County
|0-0
|83.79
|2
|Callaway
|0-0
|77.50
|3
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|1-0
|80.54
|3
|Fitzgerald
|1-0
|74.77
|4
|Sandy Creek
|1-0
|80.18
|4
|Thomasville
|0-1
|72.41
|5
|Crisp County
|1-0
|78.35
|5
|Lovett
|0-0
|71.01
|6
|Oconee County
|1-0
|78.02
|6
|Washington County
|0-0
|68.95
|7
|Pierce County
|1-0
|75.49
|7
|Pace Academy
|1-0
|68.15
|8
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|0-0
|74.61
|8
|Bremen
|1-0
|67.10
|9
|Mary Persons
|0-0
|73.24
|9
|Dodge County
|0-1
|66.13
|10
|Rockmart
|0-1
|72.88
|10
|Heard County
|1-0
|64.52
|11
|Burke County
|0-1
|72.49
|11
|Bleckley County
|1-0
|63.50
|12
|Thomson
|1-0
|71.00
|12
|Jefferson County
|0-1
|63.23
|13
|Dawson County
|0-1
|66.92
|13
|Swainsboro
|0-1
|62.98
|14
|Liberty County
|0-0
|66.41
|14
|Vidalia
|0-0
|62.66
|15
|Appling County
|0-0
|66.32
|15
|Toombs County
|1-0
|61.16
|A Public
|A Private
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Irwin County
|0-0
|81.36
|1
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|1-0
|89.41
|2
|Brooks County
|1-0
|78.29
|2
|Athens Academy
|1-0
|75.65
|3
|Dublin
|0-0
|76.07
|3
|Prince Avenue Christian
|1-0
|71.76
|4
|Clinch County
|0-1
|74.39
|4
|Wesleyan
|1-0
|70.65
|5
|Pelham
|1-0
|65.16
|5
|Holy Innocents
|0-1
|66.19
|6
|Marion County
|0-0
|64.25
|6
|Fellowship Christian
|1-0
|66.04
|7
|Commerce
|1-0
|63.01
|7
|Savannah Christian
|1-0
|64.17
|8
|Mitchell County
|0-1
|61.87
|8
|Darlington
|0-0
|62.79
|9
|Manchester
|0-0
|59.37
|9
|Hebron Christian
|0-0
|61.34
|10
|Metter
|1-0
|59.35
|10
|Calvary Day
|0-1
|57.98
|11
|Wilcox County
|0-0
|56.69
|11
|Mount Paran Christian
|0-1
|56.82
|12
|Emanuel County Institute
|0-1
|55.99
|12
|Savannah Country Day
|0-1
|56.48
|13
|Turner County
|1-0
|55.81
|13
|George Walton Academy
|1-0
|56.36
|14
|Macon County
|1-0
|55.67
|14
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|0-1
|56.01
|15
|Lincoln County
|0-1
|54.80
|15
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|0-1
|55.95
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Lowndes
|1 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|103.69
|35.44
|-10.69
|2 [2]
|North Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|103.20
|36.02
|-9.63
|3 [3]
|Colquitt County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|102.87
|34.24
|-11.07
|4 [4]
|Grayson
|4 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|100.95
|33.63
|-9.76
|5 [5]
|Parkview
|4 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|95.13
|32.51
|-5.06
|6 [1]
|Buford
|8 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|94.57
|30.71
|-6.30
|7 [6]
|McEachern
|2 - AAAAAAA
|0-1
|92.96
|29.64
|-5.75
|8 [1]
|Blessed Trinity
|7 - AAAAA
|0-0
|92.92
|28.81
|-6.55
|9 [7]
|Mill Creek
|8 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|92.39
|29.06
|-5.77
|10 [2]
|Cartersville
|7 - AAAAA
|1-0
|92.31
|28.89
|-5.85
|11 [8]
|Archer
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-1
|92.19
|28.96
|-5.67
|12 [2]
|Lee County
|1 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|91.79
|29.23
|-5.00
|13 [9]
|Marietta
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|90.27
|28.78
|-3.93
|14 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5 - AAA
|0-0
|90.19
|26.98
|-5.65
|15 [10]
|Milton
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|89.93
|26.34
|-6.03
|16 [1]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2 - A Private
|1-0
|89.41
|29.32
|-2.53
|17 [3]
|Valdosta
|1 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|89.15
|29.32
|-2.27
|18 [1]
|Marist
|6 - AAAA
|0-0
|88.00
|25.85
|-4.58
|19 [3]
|Warner Robins
|1 - AAAAA
|0-1
|87.95
|27.50
|-2.89
|20 [4]
|Rome
|5 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|87.31
|27.11
|-2.64
|21 [5]
|Allatoona
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|86.44
|23.77
|-5.10
|22 [11]
|Harrison
|3 - AAAAAAA
|0-1
|84.38
|25.61
|-1.21
|23 [12]
|Norcross
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|84.35
|23.95
|-2.84
|24 [2]
|Peach County
|2 - AAA
|0-0
|83.79
|25.09
|-1.14
|25 [13]
|Hillgrove
|3 - AAAAAAA
|0-1
|83.62
|24.78
|-1.27
|26 [14]
|North Cobb
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|83.37
|25.28
|-0.52
|27 [6]
|Dacula
|8 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|82.68
|23.82
|-1.30
|28 [15]
|Roswell
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|82.65
|24.21
|-0.88
|29 [4]
|Coffee
|1 - AAAAA
|1-0
|82.44
|23.42
|-1.46
|30 [16]
|Walton
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|82.27
|24.34
|-0.38
|31 [17]
|Tift County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|0-1
|81.70
|22.59
|-1.55
|32 [18]
|Collins Hill
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|81.47
|21.88
|-2.03
|33 [1]
|Irwin County
|2 - A Public
|0-0
|81.36
|21.57
|-2.23
|34 [5]
|Jones County
|4 - AAAAA
|0-1
|81.14
|23.63
|0.05
|35 [6]
|Ware County
|1 - AAAAA
|1-0
|80.83
|22.50
|-0.76
|36 [7]
|Carrollton
|5 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|80.75
|23.95
|0.76
|37 [2]
|Bainbridge
|1 - AAAA
|0-0
|80.70
|22.17
|-0.97
|38 [19]
|Camden County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|0-1
|80.56
|23.41
|0.41
|39 [3]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5 - AAA
|1-0
|80.54
|23.63
|0.65
|40 [4]
|Sandy Creek
|5 - AAA
|1-0
|80.18
|23.61
|0.99
|41 [7]
|Woodward Academy
|3 - AAAAA
|0-1
|79.83
|24.78
|2.52
|42 [8]
|Dutchtown
|4 - AAAAA
|0-1
|79.17
|20.86
|-0.75
|43 [3]
|Jefferson
|8 - AAAA
|0-0
|78.69
|22.12
|0.99
|44 [5]
|Crisp County
|2 - AAA
|1-0
|78.35
|20.55
|-0.24
|45 [2]
|Brooks County
|2 - A Public
|1-0
|78.29
|22.15
|1.42
|46 [1]
|Rabun County
|8 - AA
|1-0
|78.12
|23.16
|2.60
|47 [20]
|Brookwood
|4 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|78.08
|23.41
|2.89
|48 [8]
|Richmond Hill
|2 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|78.03
|21.43
|0.97
|49 [6]
|Oconee County
|8 - AAA
|1-0
|78.02
|20.42
|-0.03
|50 [21]
|Mountain View
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|78.01
|21.99
|1.54
|51 [22]
|West Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|77.98
|20.27
|-0.15
|52 [9]
|Calhoun
|7 - AAAAA
|1-0
|77.96
|20.11
|-0.29
|53 [9]
|Westlake
|4 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|77.76
|22.05
|1.84
|54 [23]
|East Coweta
|2 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|77.75
|22.17
|1.98
|55 [24]
|Newton
|4 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|77.75
|22.07
|1.88
|56 [10]
|Glynn Academy
|2 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|77.73
|21.67
|1.50
|57 [2]
|Callaway
|5 - AA
|0-0
|77.50
|23.38
|3.45
|58 [11]
|Lanier
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|77.29
|20.44
|0.71
|59 [4]
|Benedictine
|3 - AAAA
|1-0
|77.18
|23.18
|3.56
|60 [5]
|Hapeville Charter
|6 - AAAA
|0-0
|77.04
|21.30
|1.82
|61 [12]
|Kell
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|76.45
|21.56
|2.67
|62 [10]
|Wayne County
|1 - AAAAA
|1-0
|76.34
|21.13
|2.36
|63 [25]
|South Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|76.20
|21.62
|2.99
|64 [13]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|76.07
|19.87
|1.35
|65 [3]
|Dublin
|4 - A Public
|0-0
|76.07
|21.70
|3.19
|66 [11]
|Veterans
|1 - AAAAA
|1-0
|75.79
|19.36
|1.13
|67 [26]
|North Paulding
|3 - AAAAAAA
|0-1
|75.78
|21.90
|3.68
|68 [2]
|Athens Academy
|8 - A Private
|1-0
|75.65
|19.00
|0.91
|69 [7]
|Pierce County
|1 - AAA
|1-0
|75.49
|21.81
|3.88
|70 [12]
|Stockbridge
|4 - AAAAA
|0-1
|75.47
|19.53
|1.62
|71 [13]
|St. Pius X
|5 - AAAAA
|1-0
|74.88
|19.47
|2.15
|72 [3]
|Fitzgerald
|1 - AA
|1-0
|74.77
|21.00
|3.79
|73 [14]
|Griffin
|2 - AAAAA
|1-0
|74.72
|20.12
|2.97
|74 [27]
|South Gwinnett
|4 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|74.67
|19.14
|2.04
|75 [8]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|0-0
|74.61
|18.99
|1.94
|76 [4]
|Clinch County
|2 - A Public
|0-1
|74.39
|20.80
|3.98
|77 [15]
|Clarke Central
|8 - AAAAA
|1-0
|74.33
|21.28
|4.52
|78 [14]
|Creekview
|7 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|74.18
|20.38
|3.77
|79 [6]
|Mays
|6 - AAAA
|0-1
|73.97
|19.90
|3.49
|80 [15]
|Houston County
|1 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|73.59
|19.83
|3.80
|81 [7]
|Flowery Branch
|8 - AAAA
|0-1
|73.53
|18.01
|2.04
|82 [8]
|Stephenson
|6 - AAAA
|0-0
|73.51
|18.40
|2.45
|83 [28]
|Cherokee
|5 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|73.34
|18.55
|2.77
|84 [9]
|Cairo
|1 - AAAA
|0-1
|73.26
|19.05
|3.35
|85 [9]
|Mary Persons
|2 - AAA
|0-0
|73.24
|20.24
|4.56
|86 [16]
|Dalton
|5 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|72.89
|19.57
|4.24
|87 [10]
|Rockmart
|6 - AAA
|0-1
|72.88
|19.89
|4.57
|88 [10]
|Troup
|2 - AAAA
|0-1
|72.57
|19.67
|4.66
|89 [11]
|West Laurens
|4 - AAAA
|0-1
|72.53
|18.09
|3.12
|90 [17]
|Johns Creek
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|72.53
|20.08
|5.11
|91 [12]
|Cedartown
|7 - AAAA
|0-0
|72.50
|18.36
|3.42
|92 [11]
|Burke County
|4 - AAA
|0-1
|72.49
|20.34
|5.41
|93 [4]
|Thomasville
|1 - AA
|0-1
|72.41
|19.67
|4.82
|94 [16]
|Starr's Mill
|2 - AAAAA
|0-1
|72.41
|20.14
|5.29
|95 [29]
|Newnan
|2 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|71.87
|17.80
|3.49
|96 [13]
|Jenkins
|3 - AAAA
|0-0
|71.81
|17.32
|3.07
|97 [3]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 - A Private
|1-0
|71.76
|21.22
|7.02
|98 [30]
|Etowah
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-1
|71.67
|19.39
|5.28
|99 [18]
|Tucker
|4 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|71.42
|18.15
|4.29
|100 [5]
|Lovett
|6 - AA
|0-0
|71.01
|19.33
|5.87
|101 [12]
|Thomson
|4 - AAA
|1-0
|71.00
|18.78
|5.34
|102 [14]
|Carver (Columbus)
|2 - AAAA
|0-0
|70.77
|20.47
|7.26
|103 [4]
|Wesleyan
|5 - A Private
|1-0
|70.65
|17.51
|4.43
|104 [31]
|Woodstock
|5 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|70.50
|17.88
|4.94
|105 [19]
|Alexander
|5 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|70.44
|20.16
|7.28
|106 [32]
|Gainesville
|6 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|69.71
|17.90
|5.75
|107 [6]
|Washington County
|3 - AA
|0-0
|68.95
|17.65
|6.25
|108 [17]
|Creekside
|3 - AAAAA
|0-0
|68.69
|17.25
|6.12
|109 [15]
|North Oconee
|8 - AAAA
|0-1
|68.68
|17.49
|6.37
|110 [20]
|Sequoyah
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|68.65
|16.18
|5.09
|111 [21]
|Brunswick
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|68.38
|17.30
|6.48
|112 [7]
|Pace Academy
|6 - AA
|1-0
|68.15
|15.45
|4.86
|113 [33]
|Alpharetta
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|68.15
|15.72
|5.13
|114 [34]
|North Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|68.11
|17.72
|7.18
|115 [16]
|Thomas County Central
|1 - AAAA
|0-0
|67.60
|17.32
|7.29
|116 [17]
|Cedar Shoals
|8 - AAAA
|0-1
|67.26
|15.31
|5.60
|117 [8]
|Bremen
|5 - AA
|1-0
|67.10
|14.48
|4.94
|118 [18]
|Harris County
|2 - AAAAA
|1-0
|66.99
|16.82
|7.40
|119 [22]
|Shiloh
|8 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|66.96
|16.64
|7.24
|120 [23]
|Douglas County
|5 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|66.94
|14.55
|5.17
|121 [13]
|Dawson County
|7 - AAA
|0-1
|66.92
|17.10
|7.73
|122 [18]
|Baldwin
|4 - AAAA
|0-0
|66.86
|16.83
|7.53
|123 [24]
|Sprayberry
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|66.73
|15.58
|6.41
|124 [25]
|Statesboro
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|66.66
|15.04
|5.94
|125 [19]
|Ola
|4 - AAAAA
|1-0
|66.62
|16.70
|7.64
|126 [26]
|Central Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|66.46
|19.70
|10.81
|127 [14]
|Liberty County
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|66.41
|15.85
|7.00
|128 [15]
|Appling County
|1 - AAA
|0-0
|66.32
|15.11
|6.35
|129 [20]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|66.26
|13.96
|5.26
|130 [27]
|Wheeler
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|66.20
|16.55
|7.91
|131 [21]
|Chapel Hill
|6 - AAAAA
|0-1
|66.20
|15.74
|7.10
|132 [5]
|Holy Innocents
|5 - A Private
|0-1
|66.19
|16.05
|7.43
|133 [9]
|Dodge County
|3 - AA
|0-1
|66.13
|16.64
|8.08
|134 [16]
|Monroe Area
|8 - AAA
|0-1
|66.06
|15.46
|6.96
|135 [17]
|Upson-Lee
|2 - AAA
|1-0
|66.05
|16.18
|7.69
|136 [6]
|Fellowship Christian
|6 - A Private
|1-0
|66.04
|17.65
|9.17
|137 [19]
|Perry
|4 - AAAA
|0-1
|65.73
|15.73
|7.56
|138 [18]
|White County
|7 - AAA
|1-0
|65.69
|16.93
|8.80
|139 [22]
|Union Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|1-0
|65.68
|16.57
|8.45
|140 [28]
|Winder-Barrow
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|65.51
|16.59
|8.64
|141 [29]
|East Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|65.50
|15.14
|7.20
|142 [30]
|Lovejoy
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|65.30
|15.87
|8.13
|143 [5]
|Pelham
|1 - A Public
|1-0
|65.16
|16.99
|9.39
|144 [23]
|Eastside
|8 - AAAAA
|0-0
|65.12
|16.52
|8.96
|145 [20]
|Westside (Macon)
|4 - AAAA
|0-0
|64.95
|16.06
|8.67
|146 [19]
|Hart County
|8 - AAA
|0-1
|64.85
|15.28
|8.00
|147 [20]
|North Hall
|7 - AAA
|0-1
|64.72
|15.13
|7.98
|148 [35]
|Denmark
|6 - AAAAAAA
|0-1
|64.60
|15.21
|8.17
|149 [10]
|Heard County
|5 - AA
|1-0
|64.52
|14.90
|7.94
|150 [31]
|South Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|64.25
|15.69
|9.00
|151 [6]
|Marion County
|5 - A Public
|0-0
|64.25
|16.38
|9.69
|152 [7]
|Savannah Christian
|3 - A Private
|1-0
|64.17
|14.59
|7.98
|153 [24]
|Hiram
|7 - AAAAA
|0-1
|64.16
|14.57
|7.98
|154 [32]
|Riverwood
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|63.88
|14.10
|7.78
|155 [11]
|Bleckley County
|3 - AA
|1-0
|63.50
|15.21
|9.27
|156 [25]
|Loganville
|8 - AAAAA
|1-0
|63.43
|13.27
|7.40
|157 [33]
|South Effingham
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|63.38
|16.08
|10.25
|158 [26]
|Northgate
|2 - AAAAA
|0-1
|63.37
|13.44
|7.63
|159 [21]
|North Murray
|6 - AAA
|0-0
|63.35
|14.48
|8.69
|160 [36]
|Peachtree Ridge
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|63.35
|12.87
|7.08
|161 [21]
|Ridgeland
|7 - AAAA
|0-1
|63.28
|15.76
|10.04
|162 [12]
|Jefferson County
|4 - AA
|0-1
|63.23
|15.39
|9.72
|163 [22]
|Howard
|4 - AAAA
|0-0
|63.11
|14.47
|8.92
|164 [27]
|Locust Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|1-0
|63.04
|14.08
|8.60
|165 [7]
|Commerce
|8 - A Public
|1-0
|63.01
|14.34
|8.89
|166 [13]
|Swainsboro
|2 - AA
|0-1
|62.98
|13.37
|7.95
|167 [34]
|Evans
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|62.96
|14.63
|9.24
|168 [37]
|Pebblebrook
|2 - AAAAAAA
|0-1
|62.90
|13.17
|7.83
|169 [8]
|Darlington
|7 - A Private
|0-0
|62.79
|13.58
|8.36
|170 [14]
|Vidalia
|2 - AA
|0-0
|62.66
|12.31
|7.21
|171 [22]
|Jackson
|2 - AAA
|0-1
|62.55
|13.71
|8.72
|172 [35]
|Effingham County
|2 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|62.34
|14.00
|9.22
|173 [23]
|Americus-Sumter
|2 - AAA
|0-0
|62.30
|13.54
|8.81
|174 [23]
|New Hampstead
|3 - AAAA
|0-0
|62.28
|14.67
|9.95
|175 [24]
|Douglass
|5 - AAA
|0-0
|62.02
|13.19
|8.72
|176 [8]
|Mitchell County
|1 - A Public
|0-1
|61.87
|14.41
|10.09
|177 [36]
|Hughes
|4 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|61.86
|13.40
|9.09
|178 [28]
|Jonesboro
|3 - AAAAA
|1-0
|61.74
|12.02
|7.84
|179 [37]
|Habersham Central
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|61.63
|15.81
|11.74
|180 [9]
|Hebron Christian
|5 - A Private
|0-0
|61.34
|13.05
|9.26
|181 [24]
|Riverdale
|5 - AAAA
|1-0
|61.33
|14.40
|10.63
|182 [15]
|Toombs County
|2 - AA
|1-0
|61.16
|13.59
|9.99
|183 [25]
|Pickens
|7 - AAAA
|1-0
|61.13
|14.68
|11.11
|184 [26]
|Westover
|1 - AAAA
|0-0
|60.83
|13.17
|9.90
|185 [25]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|0-1
|60.80
|12.78
|9.54
|186 [26]
|Morgan County
|4 - AAA
|0-0
|60.63
|14.10
|11.04
|187 [38]
|Bradwell Institute
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|60.08
|13.58
|11.06
|188 [16]
|Elbert County
|8 - AA
|0-0
|60.00
|13.53
|11.09
|189 [38]
|Forsyth Central
|6 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|59.52
|11.76
|9.80
|190 [9]
|Manchester
|5 - A Public
|0-0
|59.37
|12.82
|11.01
|191 [10]
|Metter
|3 - A Public
|1-0
|59.35
|10.07
|8.29
|192 [27]
|Hardaway
|2 - AAAA
|0-0
|59.14
|10.98
|9.41
|193 [29]
|Eagle's Landing
|4 - AAAAA
|0-1
|59.06
|11.64
|10.14
|194 [17]
|Pepperell
|7 - AA
|0-1
|58.96
|11.80
|10.40
|195 [18]
|Northeast
|3 - AA
|0-0
|58.93
|12.09
|10.72
|196 [28]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7 - AAAA
|0-0
|58.69
|12.37
|11.24
|197 [27]
|Stephens County
|8 - AAA
|0-1
|58.62
|12.93
|11.87
|198 [39]
|Cambridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|58.53
|11.02
|10.06
|199 [40]
|Paulding County
|5 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|58.49
|14.19
|13.26
|200 [30]
|Northview
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|58.47
|12.84
|11.93
|201 [19]
|Union County
|8 - AA
|0-1
|58.40
|13.11
|12.27
|202 [20]
|Early County
|1 - AA
|1-0
|58.00
|10.31
|9.87
|203 [10]
|Calvary Day
|3 - A Private
|0-1
|57.98
|11.68
|11.26
|204 [31]
|Villa Rica
|6 - AAAAA
|1-0
|57.90
|10.98
|10.65
|205 [41]
|Pope
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|57.87
|12.24
|11.93
|206 [39]
|Lambert
|6 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|57.78
|11.68
|11.46
|207 [40]
|Meadowcreek
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-0
|57.78
|12.91
|12.70
|208 [21]
|Jeff Davis
|2 - AA
|1-0
|57.72
|11.38
|11.23
|209 [29]
|Madison County
|8 - AAAA
|0-1
|57.72
|11.10
|10.95
|210 [42]
|Morrow
|4 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|57.38
|11.03
|11.21
|211 [30]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7 - AAAA
|1-0
|57.37
|12.72
|12.91
|212 [43]
|Grovetown
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|57.02
|10.20
|10.74
|213 [32]
|Banneker
|3 - AAAAA
|0-0
|56.97
|10.25
|10.83
|214 [11]
|Mount Paran Christian
|7 - A Private
|0-1
|56.82
|10.47
|11.21
|215 [44]
|Lassiter
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|56.74
|9.63
|10.45
|216 [11]
|Wilcox County
|4 - A Public
|0-0
|56.69
|11.16
|12.04
|217 [22]
|Cook
|1 - AA
|0-1
|56.61
|10.73
|11.68
|218 [23]
|Southwest
|3 - AA
|0-0
|56.50
|10.55
|11.61
|219 [12]
|Savannah Country Day
|3 - A Private
|0-1
|56.48
|11.27
|12.35
|220 [31]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|1-0
|56.42
|10.59
|11.73
|221 [45]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|56.37
|9.33
|10.53
|222 [13]
|George Walton Academy
|8 - A Private
|1-0
|56.36
|10.33
|11.53
|223 [46]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|56.20
|10.17
|11.53
|224 [33]
|Cass
|7 - AAAAA
|1-0
|56.18
|9.25
|10.63
|225 [34]
|M.L. King
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|56.07
|9.89
|11.38
|226 [14]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4 - A Private
|0-1
|56.01
|10.72
|12.26
|227 [12]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 - A Public
|0-1
|55.99
|12.94
|14.50
|228 [47]
|North Atlanta
|4 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|55.98
|11.11
|12.70
|229 [15]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 - A Private
|0-1
|55.95
|11.72
|13.33
|230 [16]
|North Cobb Christian
|7 - A Private
|1-0
|55.94
|9.30
|10.92
|231 [24]
|Haralson County
|5 - AA
|1-0
|55.88
|11.81
|13.49
|232 [25]
|Columbia
|6 - AA
|0-0
|55.87
|11.00
|12.70
|233 [13]
|Turner County
|2 - A Public
|1-0
|55.81
|9.46
|11.22
|234 [14]
|Macon County
|5 - A Public
|1-0
|55.67
|10.77
|12.66
|235 [17]
|Christian Heritage
|7 - A Private
|0-1
|55.45
|10.18
|12.29
|236 [35]
|New Manchester
|6 - AAAAA
|1-0
|55.45
|9.51
|11.62
|237 [18]
|Whitefield Academy
|2 - A Private
|1-0
|55.39
|8.72
|10.89
|238 [36]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 - AAAAA
|1-0
|55.24
|11.34
|13.66
|239 [32]
|LaGrange
|2 - AAAA
|0-1
|55.23
|7.62
|9.94
|240 [37]
|Mundy's Mill
|3 - AAAAA
|0-1
|55.22
|11.07
|13.41
|241 [48]
|Centennial
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|55.11
|12.66
|15.11
|242 [28]
|Richmond Academy
|4 - AAA
|1-0
|55.03
|8.34
|10.88
|243 [19]
|Aquinas
|3 - A Private
|1-0
|54.87
|9.55
|12.24
|244 [49]
|River Ridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|1-0
|54.82
|8.70
|11.44
|245 [15]
|Lincoln County
|8 - A Public
|0-1
|54.80
|9.17
|11.93
|246 [38]
|Apalachee
|8 - AAAAA
|0-1
|54.59
|9.07
|12.04
|247 [39]
|Whitewater
|2 - AAAAA
|0-1
|54.45
|10.09
|13.20
|248 [16]
|Schley County
|5 - A Public
|1-0
|54.11
|9.23
|12.68
|249 [20]
|Mount de Sales
|1 - A Private
|1-0
|54.02
|9.43
|12.97
|250 [40]
|Maynard Jackson
|6 - AAAAA
|0-0
|53.98
|8.82
|12.40
|251 [33]
|Spalding
|4 - AAAA
|0-1
|53.86
|10.46
|14.15
|252 [34]
|Islands
|3 - AAAA
|0-0
|53.70
|10.18
|14.04
|253 [29]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 - AAA
|1-0
|53.67
|9.43
|13.32
|254 [35]
|Shaw
|2 - AAAA
|0-0
|53.55
|8.45
|12.47
|255 [41]
|Decatur
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|53.20
|8.52
|12.88
|256 [36]
|Arabia Mountain
|6 - AAAA
|0-0
|53.11
|8.55
|13.01
|257 [30]
|Sonoraville
|6 - AAA
|1-0
|53.07
|9.60
|14.09
|258 [21]
|Brookstone
|4 - A Private
|1-0
|53.05
|9.13
|13.64
|259 [42]
|Northside (Columbus)
|2 - AAAAA
|1-0
|52.88
|11.15
|15.83
|260 [31]
|Central (Macon)
|2 - AAA
|0-0
|52.65
|9.00
|13.91
|261 [32]
|Adairsville
|6 - AAA
|1-0
|52.47
|7.98
|13.06
|262 [17]
|Charlton County
|2 - A Public
|1-0
|52.44
|8.71
|13.84
|263 [43]
|Lithonia
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|52.19
|8.35
|13.72
|264 [44]
|Greenbrier
|8 - AAAAA
|0-0
|52.06
|7.65
|13.15
|265 [50]
|Chattahoochee
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|52.01
|11.19
|16.74
|266 [37]
|Monroe
|1 - AAAA
|0-0
|51.88
|8.99
|14.67
|267 [18]
|Screven County
|3 - A Public
|0-1
|51.75
|10.03
|15.84
|268 [19]
|Dooly County
|4 - A Public
|0-0
|51.71
|9.22
|15.07
|269 [26]
|Fannin County
|7 - AA
|1-0
|51.59
|8.69
|14.66
|270 [27]
|Chattooga
|7 - AA
|0-1
|51.32
|7.42
|13.66
|271 [38]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5 - AAAA
|0-1
|51.08
|6.48
|12.96
|272 [41]
|Discovery
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-1
|50.88
|6.30
|12.98
|273 [51]
|South Cobb
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|50.87
|10.08
|16.77
|274 [42]
|Campbell
|2 - AAAAAAA
|0-1
|50.77
|8.39
|15.19
|275 [22]
|Stratford Academy
|1 - A Private
|0-0
|50.53
|6.22
|13.25
|276 [39]
|Chestatee
|8 - AAAA
|0-0
|50.50
|10.67
|17.72
|277 [33]
|Windsor Forest
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|50.40
|6.78
|13.94
|278 [28]
|South Atlanta
|6 - AA
|0-1
|50.37
|6.92
|14.11
|279 [29]
|Berrien
|1 - AA
|1-0
|50.30
|9.01
|16.27
|280 [20]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 - A Public
|1-0
|50.01
|5.90
|13.45
|281 [34]
|Franklin County
|8 - AAA
|1-0
|49.99
|7.01
|14.58
|282 [30]
|Lamar County
|3 - AA
|1-0
|49.89
|7.47
|15.14
|283 [21]
|Johnson County
|4 - A Public
|0-0
|49.86
|7.38
|15.08
|284 [45]
|Jackson County
|8 - AAAAA
|1-0
|49.79
|5.78
|13.55
|285 [22]
|Trion
|6 - A Public
|0-0
|49.76
|7.09
|14.90
|286 [31]
|Washington
|6 - AA
|0-0
|49.70
|6.57
|14.43
|287 [35]
|Pike County
|2 - AAA
|0-1
|49.67
|7.14
|15.02
|288 [46]
|McIntosh
|2 - AAAAA
|0-1
|49.54
|8.22
|16.24
|289 [52]
|Alcovy
|3 - AAAAAA
|0-1
|49.39
|6.11
|14.28
|290 [23]
|Tattnall Square
|1 - A Private
|0-0
|49.34
|7.67
|15.89
|291 [36]
|Harlem
|4 - AAA
|0-1
|49.25
|7.98
|16.29
|292 [40]
|Columbus
|2 - AAAA
|0-1
|49.22
|7.78
|16.12
|293 [41]
|Fayette County
|5 - AAAA
|1-0
|49.09
|5.90
|14.38
|294 [42]
|Luella
|5 - AAAA
|1-0
|48.96
|5.47
|14.07
|295 [37]
|Beach
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|48.81
|8.79
|17.54
|296 [23]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 - A Public
|0-1
|48.80
|6.04
|14.80
|297 [24]
|Bowdon
|6 - A Public
|0-1
|48.75
|5.34
|14.16
|298 [43]
|Dunwoody
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|48.65
|6.86
|15.78
|299 [38]
|Hephzibah
|4 - AAA
|0-0
|48.31
|7.05
|16.30
|300 [25]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8 - A Public
|0-0
|48.19
|6.34
|15.71
|301 [47]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 - AAAAA
|1-0
|48.09
|6.10
|15.57
|302 [24]
|First Presbyterian
|1 - A Private
|1-0
|48.05
|7.53
|17.04
|303 [25]
|St. Francis
|6 - A Private
|0-1
|48.01
|7.94
|17.49
|304 [48]
|Grady
|6 - AAAAA
|0-1
|47.71
|6.76
|16.62
|305 [26]
|Claxton
|3 - A Public
|1-0
|47.67
|6.42
|16.31
|306 [39]
|West Hall
|7 - AAA
|0-1
|47.65
|6.98
|16.90
|307 [49]
|Drew
|3 - AAAAA
|0-1
|47.59
|8.03
|18.00
|308 [43]
|Spencer
|2 - AAAA
|0-1
|47.57
|3.93
|13.92
|309 [27]
|Telfair County
|4 - A Public
|0-1
|47.54
|5.94
|15.96
|310 [28]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 - A Public
|0-0
|47.52
|7.10
|17.15
|311 [44]
|Duluth
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|47.35
|7.73
|17.94
|312 [44]
|Hampton
|5 - AAAA
|0-1
|47.35
|4.84
|15.06
|313 [40]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 - AAA
|0-1
|47.19
|6.21
|16.58
|314 [29]
|Atkinson County
|2 - A Public
|1-0
|47.13
|6.99
|17.41
|315 [50]
|Tri-Cities
|3 - AAAAA
|0-0
|47.11
|6.97
|17.42
|316 [26]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 - A Private
|0-1
|46.98
|7.70
|18.28
|317 [30]
|Warren County
|7 - A Public
|1-0
|46.91
|7.65
|18.30
|318 [32]
|Temple
|5 - AA
|1-0
|46.91
|6.88
|17.53
|319 [31]
|Chattahoochee County
|5 - A Public
|1-0
|46.89
|4.76
|15.43
|320 [32]
|Taylor County
|5 - A Public
|1-0
|46.75
|6.87
|17.68
|321 [33]
|Worth County
|1 - AA
|0-1
|46.38
|6.61
|17.79
|322 [41]
|Brantley County
|1 - AAA
|0-1
|45.90
|5.49
|17.15
|323 [45]
|Dougherty
|1 - AAAA
|0-0
|45.50
|4.01
|16.07
|324 [34]
|Model
|7 - AA
|0-1
|45.24
|3.04
|15.35
|325 [46]
|East Hall
|8 - AAAA
|0-0
|45.02
|8.99
|21.53
|326 [42]
|Ringgold
|6 - AAA
|0-0
|45.01
|4.93
|17.48
|327 [33]
|Montgomery County
|4 - A Public
|0-0
|44.90
|6.38
|19.04
|328 [27]
|Athens Christian
|8 - A Private
|1-0
|44.39
|5.59
|18.75
|329 [51]
|Walnut Grove
|8 - AAAAA
|0-1
|44.39
|4.26
|17.43
|330 [43]
|Cherokee Bluff
|7 - AAA
|1-0
|44.24
|4.13
|17.45
|331 [44]
|LaFayette
|6 - AAA
|0-0
|43.45
|5.95
|20.07
|332 [34]
|Hancock Central
|7 - A Public
|0-0
|43.35
|3.64
|17.85
|333 [35]
|Therrell
|6 - AA
|1-0
|43.17
|4.28
|18.67
|334 [52]
|Lithia Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-1
|43.13
|4.08
|18.50
|335 [47]
|McDonough
|5 - AAAA
|0-1
|43.04
|5.61
|20.13
|336 [36]
|Monticello
|3 - AA
|0-1
|42.95
|4.36
|18.97
|337 [35]
|Gordon Lee
|6 - A Public
|1-0
|42.47
|2.69
|17.79
|338 [48]
|Miller Grove
|6 - AAAA
|0-0
|42.26
|0.66
|15.96
|339 [53]
|North Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-0
|42.21
|5.18
|20.53
|340 [37]
|Bacon County
|2 - AA
|0-1
|42.17
|4.09
|19.48
|341 [45]
|Tattnall County
|1 - AAA
|0-1
|41.78
|2.38
|18.17
|342 [36]
|Lanier County
|2 - A Public
|1-0
|41.55
|5.62
|21.64
|343 [38]
|Putnam County
|4 - AA
|0-0
|41.41
|3.20
|19.34
|344 [28]
|Strong Rock Christian
|1 - A Private
|1-0
|41.27
|3.42
|19.71
|345 [37]
|Jenkins County
|3 - A Public
|0-1
|41.18
|1.96
|18.33
|346 [54]
|Stone Mountain
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|41.12
|3.51
|19.95
|347 [39]
|Banks County
|8 - AA
|0-1
|40.86
|2.28
|18.98
|348 [29]
|Walker
|7 - A Private
|0-1
|40.66
|2.62
|19.52
|349 [30]
|Heritage School
|4 - A Private
|0-1
|40.29
|2.66
|19.93
|350 [46]
|Murray County
|6 - AAA
|1-0
|40.24
|2.53
|19.85
|351 [40]
|Laney
|4 - AA
|0-0
|40.19
|0.95
|18.32
|352 [38]
|Terrell County
|1 - A Public
|0-0
|39.95
|2.23
|19.84
|353 [41]
|Butler
|4 - AA
|1-0
|39.29
|1.76
|20.03
|354 [47]
|Redan
|5 - AAA
|0-0
|39.05
|3.46
|21.97
|355 [42]
|Coosa
|7 - AA
|0-0
|38.65
|2.71
|21.62
|356 [31]
|Landmark Christian
|2 - A Private
|0-1
|38.11
|0.95
|20.40
|357 [48]
|Gilmer
|7 - AAA
|0-1
|37.99
|0.61
|20.18
|358 [43]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 - AA
|1-0
|37.96
|-0.34
|19.26
|359 [49]
|Cross Creek
|4 - AAA
|0-1
|37.76
|0.37
|20.16
|360 [49]
|North Clayton
|5 - AAAA
|0-1
|37.63
|-2.35
|17.59
|361 [39]
|Greenville
|5 - A Public
|1-0
|37.45
|1.10
|21.21
|362 [32]
|Pacelli
|4 - A Private
|1-0
|37.13
|1.31
|21.74
|363 [40]
|Wilkinson County
|7 - A Public
|0-0
|37.10
|0.49
|20.96
|364 [55]
|Forest Park
|3 - AAAAA
|0-1
|36.79
|-0.45
|20.32
|365 [41]
|Miller County
|1 - A Public
|0-1
|36.73
|0.21
|21.05
|366 [44]
|East Laurens
|2 - AA
|0-0
|36.73
|4.22
|25.05
|367 [42]
|Greene County
|8 - A Public
|0-1
|36.69
|3.11
|23.98
|368 [33]
|Lakeview Academy
|6 - A Private
|0-0
|36.62
|1.56
|22.49
|369 [56]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 - AAAAA
|0-1
|36.33
|1.99
|23.22
|370 [50]
|Lumpkin County
|7 - AAA
|0-1
|36.29
|1.45
|22.72
|371 [45]
|Gordon Central
|7 - AA
|0-1
|36.29
|-0.41
|20.86
|372 [53]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|36.25
|0.60
|21.91
|373 [45]
|Berkmar
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-0
|36.25
|-0.94
|20.37
|374 [43]
|Seminole County
|1 - A Public
|0-1
|36.14
|0.11
|21.52
|375 [50]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|0-1
|36.08
|0.76
|22.24
|376 [34]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1 - A Private
|0-1
|35.97
|-1.25
|20.34
|377 [51]
|Rutland
|4 - AAAA
|0-0
|35.46
|0.73
|22.83
|378 [51]
|East Jackson
|8 - AAA
|0-0
|35.38
|0.84
|23.02
|379 [46]
|Glenn Hills
|4 - AA
|0-1
|34.52
|-1.24
|21.80
|380 [47]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 - AA
|0-0
|34.51
|-0.99
|22.06
|381 [44]
|Hawkinsville
|4 - A Public
|0-0
|33.65
|-0.29
|23.62
|382 [57]
|Chamblee
|5 - AAAAA
|0-0
|32.86
|-0.63
|24.08
|383 [52]
|Savannah
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|32.81
|-1.93
|22.82
|384 [52]
|Kendrick
|2 - AAAA
|0-0
|32.80
|-0.88
|23.88
|385 [48]
|Dade County
|7 - AA
|0-1
|32.61
|-0.82
|24.13
|386 [53]
|Coahulla Creek
|6 - AAA
|0-1
|32.52
|-0.99
|24.05
|387 [54]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|32.46
|-0.98
|24.11
|388 [55]
|Long County
|1 - AAA
|0-1
|32.30
|-0.71
|24.55
|389 [53]
|Jordan
|2 - AAAA
|0-1
|30.94
|-0.16
|26.46
|390 [49]
|Towers
|6 - AA
|0-0
|30.55
|-3.06
|23.95
|391 [54]
|Druid Hills
|6 - AAAA
|0-0
|30.21
|-2.62
|24.73
|392 [45]
|Treutlen
|4 - A Public
|0-1
|29.85
|-2.17
|25.54
|393 [46]
|Wheeler County
|4 - A Public
|1-0
|29.35
|-2.44
|25.77
|394 [35]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6 - A Private
|0-0
|28.39
|-4.03
|25.14
|395 [47]
|Armuchee
|6 - A Public
|1-0
|28.05
|-3.77
|25.75
|396 [48]
|Portal
|3 - A Public
|0-0
|28.01
|-2.74
|26.81
|397 [54]
|Osborne
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-0
|26.77
|-4.66
|26.12
|398 [36]
|Providence Christian
|5 - A Private
|0-0
|26.67
|-4.70
|26.19
|399 [49]
|Social Circle
|8 - A Public
|0-1
|26.03
|-2.96
|28.57
|400 [50]
|McNair
|6 - AA
|0-0
|25.67
|-4.59
|27.29
|401 [50]
|Bryan County
|3 - A Public
|0-1
|25.46
|-4.74
|27.37
|402 [51]
|Towns County
|8 - A Public
|0-1
|25.40
|-3.79
|28.37
|403 [37]
|Loganville Christian
|8 - A Private
|0-0
|23.25
|-6.03
|28.28
|404 [52]
|Crawford County
|7 - A Public
|0-1
|23.24
|-3.74
|30.58
|405 [51]
|Oglethorpe County
|4 - AA
|0-0
|22.64
|-6.96
|27.97
|406 [52]
|Josey
|4 - AA
|0-0
|22.53
|-5.13
|29.90
|407 [53]
|Georgia Military College
|7 - A Public
|0-1
|21.76
|-7.64
|28.16
|408 [56]
|Groves
|3 - AAA
|0-0
|21.00
|-7.60
|28.96
|409 [54]
|Baconton Charter
|1 - A Public
|0-0
|19.84
|-8.27
|29.46
|410 [55]
|Central (Talbotton)
|5 - A Public
|0-1
|19.58
|-7.22
|30.75
|411 [56]
|ACE Charter
|7 - A Public †
|0-1
|14.92
|-8.49
|34.15
|412 [57]
|Randolph-Clay
|1 - A Public
|0-0
|13.24
|-10.21
|34.10
|413 [58]
|Glascock County
|7 - A Public †
|1-0
|8.11
|-12.64
|36.81
|414 [59]
|Pataula Charter
|1 - A Public †
|0-1
|-9.03
|-22.07
|44.52
|415 [58]
|Cross Keys
|5 - AAAAA †
|0-0
|-24.89
|-30.32
|52.13
|416 [60]
|GSIC
|7 - A Public †
|0-1
|-37.19
|-34.23
|60.53
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4
|97.72
|92.21
|2
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5
|90.91
|85.32
|3
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5
|90.50
|83.68
|4
|1 - AAAAAA
|4
|86.70
|82.65
|5
|3 - AAAAAAA
|6
|85.39
|83.28
|6
|1 - AAAAA
|5
|83.10
|80.67
|7
|7 - AAAAA
|6
|80.49
|71.94
|8
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6
|80.23
|76.04
|9
|8 - AAAAAA
|7
|79.56
|73.59
|10
|2 - AAAAAAA
|5
|78.41
|71.25
|11
|5 - AAA
|7
|77.00
|69.63
|12
|5 - AAAAAA
|8
|75.52
|70.82
|13
|4 - AAAAA
|8
|72.74
|68.18
|14
|2 - A Private
|3
|72.08
|60.97
|15
|6 - AAAA
|7
|71.87
|62.58
|16
|2 - AAA
|8
|71.72
|66.07
|17
|2 - AAAAAA
|7
|71.64
|68.09
|18
|6 - AAAAAAA
|7
|71.40
|67.70
|19
|3 - AAAA
|4
|70.85
|66.24
|20
|7 - AAAAAAA
|7
|69.81
|59.63
|21
|1 - AAAA
|6
|69.29
|63.30
|22
|2 - A Public
|7
|69.15
|61.57
|23
|8 - AAAA
|7
|68.73
|63.06
|24
|6 - AAAAAA
|9
|68.20
|60.47
|25
|5 - AA
|5
|67.73
|62.38
|26
|2 - AAAAA
|7
|66.69
|62.05
|27
|7 - AAAAAA
|8
|66.69
|62.46
|28
|4 - AAAAAA
|7
|66.59
|60.85
|29
|8 - AA
|4
|65.97
|59.34
|30
|8 - AAA
|6
|65.30
|58.82
|31
|4 - AAAA
|7
|65.25
|60.36
|32
|1 - AA
|6
|65.21
|59.75
|33
|8 - A Private
|5
|63.51
|54.28
|34
|3 - AAAAA
|8
|63.37
|56.74
|35
|5 - A Private
|5
|62.84
|56.16
|36
|7 - AAAA
|7
|62.65
|57.92
|37
|4 - AAA
|7
|62.28
|56.35
|38
|3 - AA
|7
|62.19
|58.12
|39
|8 - AAAAA
|8
|60.90
|55.01
|40
|1 - AAA
|5
|60.60
|52.36
|41
|3 - A Private
|4
|60.28
|58.37
|42
|2 - AAAA
|9
|59.39
|52.42
|43
|3 - AAAAAA
|4
|58.98
|56.43
|44
|2 - AA
|6
|58.78
|53.90
|45
|7 - AAA
|7
|58.22
|51.93
|46
|7 - A Private
|5
|57.60
|54.33
|47
|5 - AAAAA
|8
|56.72
|54.38
|48
|6 - AAAAA
|7
|56.47
|52.37
|49
|6 - AAA
|9
|56.10
|50.02
|50
|6 - AA
|9
|55.27
|47.67
|51
|5 - A Public
|8
|54.04
|48.01
|52
|4 - A Public
|9
|54.00
|46.62
|53
|5 - AAAA
|7
|52.19
|48.35
|54
|6 - A Private
|5
|51.79
|45.21
|55
|3 - AAA
|7
|50.83
|43.65
|56
|4 - A Private
|4
|50.61
|46.62
|57
|3 - A Public
|8
|50.47
|44.78
|58
|1 - A Private
|6
|49.51
|46.53
|59
|8 - A Public
|6
|49.51
|42.35
|60
|7 - AA
|7
|49.48
|44.95
|61
|6 - A Public
|6
|47.76
|44.43
|62
|1 - A Public
|7
|44.27
|38.99
|63
|4 - AA
|8
|44.20
|37.72
|64
|7 - A Public
|5
|30.75
|34.47
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|09/04
|Telfair County
|Wheeler County
|19 - 26
|19.19
|90.5%
|0.188
|09/04
|Clinch County
|Macon County
|19 - 21
|17.72
|89.0%
|0.277
|09/04
|Dawson County
|Cass
|7 - 23
|9.74
|75.9%
|0.280
|09/04
|Stockbridge
|Gainesville
|23 - 49
|6.76
|68.9%
|0.322
|09/05
|North Hall
|Paulding County
|7 - 24
|7.23
|70.1%
|0.331
|09/04
|West Laurens
|Bleckley County
|19 - 27
|8.03
|72.0%
|0.365
|09/04
|Swainsboro
|Metter
|0 - 28
|4.63
|63.3%
|0.374
|09/04
|Troup
|Harris County
|14 - 28
|4.59
|63.2%
|0.402
|09/04
|Union County
|Fannin County
|20 - 24
|7.81
|71.5%
|0.406
|09/04
|Camden County
|Richmond Hill
|11 - 28
|3.53
|60.3%
|0.418
|09/04
|Lassiter
|River Ridge
|21 - 49
|2.92
|58.5%
|0.420
|09/03
|Sandy Creek
|Northgate
|28 - 24
|15.82
|86.6%
|0.423
|09/03
|Dacula
|Brookwood
|34 - 40
|5.60
|65.9%
|0.424
|09/05
|Dodge County
|Toombs County
|20 - 26
|3.97
|61.5%
|0.450
|09/04
|Pepperell
|Haralson County
|10 - 28
|2.08
|56.1%
|0.451
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|103.78
|11/06
|Colquitt County
|Lowndes
|-
|0.17
|50.5%
|97.45
|09/18
|North Gwinnett
|Parkview
|-
|9.07
|74.4%
|97.24
|10/30
|Grayson
|Parkview
|-
|6.82
|69.1%
|96.09
|09/11
|Grayson
|McEachern
|-
|6.99
|69.5%
|95.55
|09/05
|Lowndes
|Archer
|35 - 21
|10.51
|77.5%
|95.41
|09/25
|Grayson
|Archer
|-
|7.76
|71.4%
|95.32
|09/03
|North Gwinnett
|McEachern
|35 - 7
|11.25
|79.0%
|94.74
|10/16
|North Gwinnett
|Mill Creek
|-
|11.82
|80.1%
|94.73
|10/09
|Grayson
|Mill Creek
|-
|9.56
|75.5%
|94.53
|10/02
|North Gwinnett
|Archer
|-
|12.02
|80.5%
|94.11
|09/25
|Lowndes
|Lee County
|-
|12.90
|82.0%
|93.11
|10/30
|Cartersville
|Blessed Trinity
|-
|0.38
|51.1%
|92.43
|10/09
|Lowndes
|Valdosta
|-
|13.54
|83.1%
|92.23
|10/02
|Parkview
|Marietta
|-
|5.86
|66.6%
|91.82
|10/09
|McEachern
|Milton
|-
|2.03
|55.9%
