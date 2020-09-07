X

Maxwell Week 1 summary

By Loren Maxwell

Maxwell preseason summary

NOTE: The ratings below differ slightly from those presented in the GHSF Daily due to the removal of teams that have canceled their seasons.

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association’s 416 teams throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

This offseason, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 109 of 137 total games including 0 tie(s) (79.56%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 11.21 points and all game margins within 15.22 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.00

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Lowndes1-0103.691Buford0-094.57
2North Gwinnett1-0103.202Lee County0-091.79
3Colquitt County0-0102.873Valdosta1-089.15
4Grayson1-0100.954Rome1-087.31
5Parkview0-095.135Allatoona1-086.44
6McEachern0-192.966Dacula0-182.68
7Mill Creek0-092.397Carrollton0-180.75
8Archer0-192.198Richmond Hill1-078.03
9Marietta1-090.279Westlake0-077.76
10Milton0-089.9310Glynn Academy1-077.73
11Harrison0-184.3811Lanier1-077.29
12Norcross1-084.3512Kell0-176.45
13Hillgrove0-183.6213Northside (Warner Robins)0-176.07
14North Cobb1-083.3714Creekview1-074.18
15Roswell0-082.6515Houston County1-073.59



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Blessed Trinity0-092.921Marist0-088.00
2Cartersville1-092.312Bainbridge0-080.70
3Warner Robins0-187.953Jefferson0-078.69
4Coffee1-082.444Benedictine1-077.18
5Jones County0-181.145Hapeville Charter0-077.04
6Ware County1-080.836Mays0-173.97
7Woodward Academy0-179.837Flowery Branch0-173.53
8Dutchtown0-179.178Stephenson0-073.51
9Calhoun1-077.969Cairo0-173.26
10Wayne County1-076.3410Troup0-172.57
11Veterans1-075.7911West Laurens0-172.53
12Stockbridge0-175.4712Cedartown0-072.50
13St. Pius X1-074.8813Jenkins0-071.81
14Griffin1-074.7214Carver (Columbus)0-070.77
15Clarke Central1-074.3315North Oconee0-168.68



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove0-090.191Rabun County1-078.12
2Peach County0-083.792Callaway0-077.50
3Greater Atlanta Christian1-080.543Fitzgerald1-074.77
4Sandy Creek1-080.184Thomasville0-172.41
5Crisp County1-078.355Lovett0-071.01
6Oconee County1-078.026Washington County0-068.95
7Pierce County1-075.497Pace Academy1-068.15
8Westminster (Atlanta)0-074.618Bremen1-067.10
9Mary Persons0-073.249Dodge County0-166.13
10Rockmart0-172.8810Heard County1-064.52
11Burke County0-172.4911Bleckley County1-063.50
12Thomson1-071.0012Jefferson County0-163.23
13Dawson County0-166.9213Swainsboro0-162.98
14Liberty County0-066.4114Vidalia0-062.66
15Appling County0-066.3215Toombs County1-061.16



A Public A Private
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Irwin County0-081.361Eagle's Landing Christian1-089.41
2Brooks County1-078.292Athens Academy1-075.65
3Dublin0-076.073Prince Avenue Christian1-071.76
4Clinch County0-174.394Wesleyan1-070.65
5Pelham1-065.165Holy Innocents0-166.19
6Marion County0-064.256Fellowship Christian1-066.04
7Commerce1-063.017Savannah Christian1-064.17
8Mitchell County0-161.878Darlington0-062.79
9Manchester0-059.379Hebron Christian0-061.34
10Metter1-059.3510Calvary Day0-157.98
11Wilcox County0-056.6911Mount Paran Christian0-156.82
12Emanuel County Institute0-155.9912Savannah Country Day0-156.48
13Turner County1-055.8113George Walton Academy1-056.36
14Macon County1-055.6714Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)0-156.01
15Lincoln County0-154.8015Mount Vernon Presbyterian0-155.95



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Offense Defense
1 [1]Lowndes1 - AAAAAAA1-0103.6935.44-10.69
2 [2]North Gwinnett8 - AAAAAAA1-0103.2036.02-9.63
3 [3]Colquitt County1 - AAAAAAA0-0102.8734.24-11.07
4 [4]Grayson4 - AAAAAAA1-0100.9533.63-9.76
5 [5]Parkview4 - AAAAAAA0-095.1332.51-5.06
6 [1]Buford8 - AAAAAA0-094.5730.71-6.30
7 [6]McEachern2 - AAAAAAA0-192.9629.64-5.75
8 [1]Blessed Trinity7 - AAAAA0-092.9228.81-6.55
9 [7]Mill Creek8 - AAAAAAA0-092.3929.06-5.77
10 [2]Cartersville7 - AAAAA1-092.3128.89-5.85
11 [8]Archer7 - AAAAAAA0-192.1928.96-5.67
12 [2]Lee County1 - AAAAAA0-091.7929.23-5.00
13 [9]Marietta3 - AAAAAAA1-090.2728.78-3.93
14 [1]Cedar Grove5 - AAA0-090.1926.98-5.65
15 [10]Milton5 - AAAAAAA0-089.9326.34-6.03
16 [1]Eagle's Landing Christian2 - A Private1-089.4129.32-2.53
17 [3]Valdosta1 - AAAAAA1-089.1529.32-2.27
18 [1]Marist6 - AAAA0-088.0025.85-4.58
19 [3]Warner Robins1 - AAAAA0-187.9527.50-2.89
20 [4]Rome5 - AAAAAA1-087.3127.11-2.64
21 [5]Allatoona6 - AAAAAA1-086.4423.77-5.10
22 [11]Harrison3 - AAAAAAA0-184.3825.61-1.21
23 [12]Norcross7 - AAAAAAA1-084.3523.95-2.84
24 [2]Peach County2 - AAA0-083.7925.09-1.14
25 [13]Hillgrove3 - AAAAAAA0-183.6224.78-1.27
26 [14]North Cobb3 - AAAAAAA1-083.3725.28-0.52
27 [6]Dacula8 - AAAAAA0-182.6823.82-1.30
28 [15]Roswell5 - AAAAAAA0-082.6524.21-0.88
29 [4]Coffee1 - AAAAA1-082.4423.42-1.46
30 [16]Walton3 - AAAAAAA1-082.2724.34-0.38
31 [17]Tift County1 - AAAAAAA0-181.7022.59-1.55
32 [18]Collins Hill8 - AAAAAAA1-081.4721.88-2.03
33 [1]Irwin County2 - A Public0-081.3621.57-2.23
34 [5]Jones County4 - AAAAA0-181.1423.630.05
35 [6]Ware County1 - AAAAA1-080.8322.50-0.76
36 [7]Carrollton5 - AAAAAA0-180.7523.950.76
37 [2]Bainbridge1 - AAAA0-080.7022.17-0.97
38 [19]Camden County1 - AAAAAAA0-180.5623.410.41
39 [3]Greater Atlanta Christian5 - AAA1-080.5423.630.65
40 [4]Sandy Creek5 - AAA1-080.1823.610.99
41 [7]Woodward Academy3 - AAAAA0-179.8324.782.52
42 [8]Dutchtown4 - AAAAA0-179.1720.86-0.75
43 [3]Jefferson8 - AAAA0-078.6922.120.99
44 [5]Crisp County2 - AAA1-078.3520.55-0.24
45 [2]Brooks County2 - A Public1-078.2922.151.42
46 [1]Rabun County8 - AA1-078.1223.162.60
47 [20]Brookwood4 - AAAAAAA1-078.0823.412.89
48 [8]Richmond Hill2 - AAAAAA1-078.0321.430.97
49 [6]Oconee County8 - AAA1-078.0220.42-0.03
50 [21]Mountain View8 - AAAAAAA1-078.0121.991.54
51 [22]West Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA1-077.9820.27-0.15
52 [9]Calhoun7 - AAAAA1-077.9620.11-0.29
53 [9]Westlake4 - AAAAAA0-077.7622.051.84
54 [23]East Coweta2 - AAAAAAA1-077.7522.171.98
55 [24]Newton4 - AAAAAAA0-077.7522.071.88
56 [10]Glynn Academy2 - AAAAAA1-077.7321.671.50
57 [2]Callaway5 - AA0-077.5023.383.45
58 [11]Lanier8 - AAAAAA1-077.2920.440.71
59 [4]Benedictine3 - AAAA1-077.1823.183.56
60 [5]Hapeville Charter6 - AAAA0-077.0421.301.82
61 [12]Kell6 - AAAAAA0-176.4521.562.67
62 [10]Wayne County1 - AAAAA1-076.3421.132.36
63 [25]South Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA0-076.2021.622.99
64 [13]Northside (Warner Robins)1 - AAAAAA0-176.0719.871.35
65 [3]Dublin4 - A Public0-076.0721.703.19
66 [11]Veterans1 - AAAAA1-075.7919.361.13
67 [26]North Paulding3 - AAAAAAA0-175.7821.903.68
68 [2]Athens Academy8 - A Private1-075.6519.000.91
69 [7]Pierce County1 - AAA1-075.4921.813.88
70 [12]Stockbridge4 - AAAAA0-175.4719.531.62
71 [13]St. Pius X5 - AAAAA1-074.8819.472.15
72 [3]Fitzgerald1 - AA1-074.7721.003.79
73 [14]Griffin2 - AAAAA1-074.7220.122.97
74 [27]South Gwinnett4 - AAAAAAA1-074.6719.142.04
75 [8]Westminster (Atlanta)5 - AAA0-074.6118.991.94
76 [4]Clinch County2 - A Public0-174.3920.803.98
77 [15]Clarke Central8 - AAAAA1-074.3321.284.52
78 [14]Creekview7 - AAAAAA1-074.1820.383.77
79 [6]Mays6 - AAAA0-173.9719.903.49
80 [15]Houston County1 - AAAAAA1-073.5919.833.80
81 [7]Flowery Branch8 - AAAA0-173.5318.012.04
82 [8]Stephenson6 - AAAA0-073.5118.402.45
83 [28]Cherokee5 - AAAAAAA1-073.3418.552.77
84 [9]Cairo1 - AAAA0-173.2619.053.35
85 [9]Mary Persons2 - AAA0-073.2420.244.56
86 [16]Dalton5 - AAAAAA0-172.8919.574.24
87 [10]Rockmart6 - AAA0-172.8819.894.57
88 [10]Troup2 - AAAA0-172.5719.674.66
89 [11]West Laurens4 - AAAA0-172.5318.093.12
90 [17]Johns Creek7 - AAAAAA0-072.5320.085.11
91 [12]Cedartown7 - AAAA0-072.5018.363.42
92 [11]Burke County4 - AAA0-172.4920.345.41
93 [4]Thomasville1 - AA0-172.4119.674.82
94 [16]Starr's Mill2 - AAAAA0-172.4120.145.29
95 [29]Newnan2 - AAAAAAA1-071.8717.803.49
96 [13]Jenkins3 - AAAA0-071.8117.323.07
97 [3]Prince Avenue Christian8 - A Private1-071.7621.227.02
98 [30]Etowah5 - AAAAAAA0-171.6719.395.28
99 [18]Tucker4 - AAAAAA0-071.4218.154.29
100 [5]Lovett6 - AA0-071.0119.335.87
101 [12]Thomson4 - AAA1-071.0018.785.34
102 [14]Carver (Columbus)2 - AAAA0-070.7720.477.26
103 [4]Wesleyan5 - A Private1-070.6517.514.43
104 [31]Woodstock5 - AAAAAAA1-070.5017.884.94
105 [19]Alexander5 - AAAAAA1-070.4420.167.28
106 [32]Gainesville6 - AAAAAAA1-069.7117.905.75
107 [6]Washington County3 - AA0-068.9517.656.25
108 [17]Creekside3 - AAAAA0-068.6917.256.12
109 [15]North Oconee8 - AAAA0-168.6817.496.37
110 [20]Sequoyah7 - AAAAAA0-168.6516.185.09
111 [21]Brunswick2 - AAAAAA0-168.3817.306.48
112 [7]Pace Academy6 - AA1-068.1515.454.86
113 [33]Alpharetta5 - AAAAAAA0-068.1515.725.13
114 [34]North Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA1-068.1117.727.18
115 [16]Thomas County Central1 - AAAA0-067.6017.327.29
116 [17]Cedar Shoals8 - AAAA0-167.2615.315.60
117 [8]Bremen5 - AA1-067.1014.484.94
118 [18]Harris County2 - AAAAA1-066.9916.827.40
119 [22]Shiloh8 - AAAAAA0-166.9616.647.24
120 [23]Douglas County5 - AAAAAA1-066.9414.555.17
121 [13]Dawson County7 - AAA0-166.9217.107.73
122 [18]Baldwin4 - AAAA0-066.8616.837.53
123 [24]Sprayberry6 - AAAAAA0-166.7315.586.41
124 [25]Statesboro2 - AAAAAA0-066.6615.045.94
125 [19]Ola4 - AAAAA1-066.6216.707.64
126 [26]Central Gwinnett8 - AAAAAA1-066.4619.7010.81
127 [14]Liberty County3 - AAA0-066.4115.857.00
128 [15]Appling County1 - AAA0-066.3215.116.35
129 [20]Southwest DeKalb5 - AAAAA0-066.2613.965.26
130 [27]Wheeler6 - AAAAAA0-166.2016.557.91
131 [21]Chapel Hill6 - AAAAA0-166.2015.747.10
132 [5]Holy Innocents5 - A Private0-166.1916.057.43
133 [9]Dodge County3 - AA0-166.1316.648.08
134 [16]Monroe Area8 - AAA0-166.0615.466.96
135 [17]Upson-Lee2 - AAA1-066.0516.187.69
136 [6]Fellowship Christian6 - A Private1-066.0417.659.17
137 [19]Perry4 - AAAA0-165.7315.737.56
138 [18]White County7 - AAA1-065.6916.938.80
139 [22]Union Grove4 - AAAAA1-065.6816.578.45
140 [28]Winder-Barrow8 - AAAAAA1-065.5116.598.64
141 [29]East Paulding5 - AAAAAA1-065.5015.147.20
142 [30]Lovejoy4 - AAAAAA1-065.3015.878.13
143 [5]Pelham1 - A Public1-065.1616.999.39
144 [23]Eastside8 - AAAAA0-065.1216.528.96
145 [20]Westside (Macon)4 - AAAA0-064.9516.068.67
146 [19]Hart County8 - AAA0-164.8515.288.00
147 [20]North Hall7 - AAA0-164.7215.137.98
148 [35]Denmark6 - AAAAAAA0-164.6015.218.17
149 [10]Heard County5 - AA1-064.5214.907.94
150 [31]South Paulding5 - AAAAAA1-064.2515.699.00
151 [6]Marion County5 - A Public0-064.2516.389.69
152 [7]Savannah Christian3 - A Private1-064.1714.597.98
153 [24]Hiram7 - AAAAA0-164.1614.577.98
154 [32]Riverwood7 - AAAAAA0-063.8814.107.78
155 [11]Bleckley County3 - AA1-063.5015.219.27
156 [25]Loganville8 - AAAAA1-063.4313.277.40
157 [33]South Effingham2 - AAAAAA0-063.3816.0810.25
158 [26]Northgate2 - AAAAA0-163.3713.447.63
159 [21]North Murray6 - AAA0-063.3514.488.69
160 [36]Peachtree Ridge8 - AAAAAAA1-063.3512.877.08
161 [21]Ridgeland7 - AAAA0-163.2815.7610.04
162 [12]Jefferson County4 - AA0-163.2315.399.72
163 [22]Howard4 - AAAA0-063.1114.478.92
164 [27]Locust Grove4 - AAAAA1-063.0414.088.60
165 [7]Commerce8 - A Public1-063.0114.348.89
166 [13]Swainsboro2 - AA0-162.9813.377.95
167 [34]Evans3 - AAAAAA1-062.9614.639.24
168 [37]Pebblebrook2 - AAAAAAA0-162.9013.177.83
169 [8]Darlington7 - A Private0-062.7913.588.36
170 [14]Vidalia2 - AA0-062.6612.317.21
171 [22]Jackson2 - AAA0-162.5513.718.72
172 [35]Effingham County2 - AAAAAA1-062.3414.009.22
173 [23]Americus-Sumter2 - AAA0-062.3013.548.81
174 [23]New Hampstead3 - AAAA0-062.2814.679.95
175 [24]Douglass5 - AAA0-062.0213.198.72
176 [8]Mitchell County1 - A Public0-161.8714.4110.09
177 [36]Hughes4 - AAAAAA0-061.8613.409.09
178 [28]Jonesboro3 - AAAAA1-061.7412.027.84
179 [37]Habersham Central8 - AAAAAA1-061.6315.8111.74
180 [9]Hebron Christian5 - A Private0-061.3413.059.26
181 [24]Riverdale5 - AAAA1-061.3314.4010.63
182 [15]Toombs County2 - AA1-061.1613.599.99
183 [25]Pickens7 - AAAA1-061.1314.6811.11
184 [26]Westover1 - AAAA0-060.8313.179.90
185 [25]Carver (Atlanta)5 - AAA0-160.8012.789.54
186 [26]Morgan County4 - AAA0-060.6314.1011.04
187 [38]Bradwell Institute2 - AAAAAA0-060.0813.5811.06
188 [16]Elbert County8 - AA0-060.0013.5311.09
189 [38]Forsyth Central6 - AAAAAAA0-059.5211.769.80
190 [9]Manchester5 - A Public0-059.3712.8211.01
191 [10]Metter3 - A Public1-059.3510.078.29
192 [27]Hardaway2 - AAAA0-059.1410.989.41
193 [29]Eagle's Landing4 - AAAAA0-159.0611.6410.14
194 [17]Pepperell7 - AA0-158.9611.8010.40
195 [18]Northeast3 - AA0-058.9312.0910.72
196 [28]Central (Carrollton)7 - AAAA0-058.6912.3711.24
197 [27]Stephens County8 - AAA0-158.6212.9311.87
198 [39]Cambridge7 - AAAAAA0-058.5311.0210.06
199 [40]Paulding County5 - AAAAAA1-058.4914.1913.26
200 [30]Northview5 - AAAAA0-058.4712.8411.93
201 [19]Union County8 - AA0-158.4013.1112.27
202 [20]Early County1 - AA1-058.0010.319.87
203 [10]Calvary Day3 - A Private0-157.9811.6811.26
204 [31]Villa Rica6 - AAAAA1-057.9010.9810.65
205 [41]Pope6 - AAAAAA0-057.8712.2411.93
206 [39]Lambert6 - AAAAAAA1-057.7811.6811.46
207 [40]Meadowcreek7 - AAAAAAA1-057.7812.9112.70
208 [21]Jeff Davis2 - AA1-057.7211.3811.23
209 [29]Madison County8 - AAAA0-157.7211.1010.95
210 [42]Morrow4 - AAAAAA0-157.3811.0311.21
211 [30]Heritage (Ringgold)7 - AAAA1-057.3712.7212.91
212 [43]Grovetown3 - AAAAAA0-157.0210.2010.74
213 [32]Banneker3 - AAAAA0-056.9710.2510.83
214 [11]Mount Paran Christian7 - A Private0-156.8210.4711.21
215 [44]Lassiter6 - AAAAAA0-156.749.6310.45
216 [11]Wilcox County4 - A Public0-056.6911.1612.04
217 [22]Cook1 - AA0-156.6110.7311.68
218 [23]Southwest3 - AA0-056.5010.5511.61
219 [12]Savannah Country Day3 - A Private0-156.4811.2712.35
220 [31]Northwest Whitfield7 - AAAA1-056.4210.5911.73
221 [45]Lakeside (Evans)3 - AAAAAA0-156.379.3310.53
222 [13]George Walton Academy8 - A Private1-056.3610.3311.53
223 [46]Kennesaw Mountain6 - AAAAAA0-156.2010.1711.53
224 [33]Cass7 - AAAAA1-056.189.2510.63
225 [34]M.L. King5 - AAAAA0-056.079.8911.38
226 [14]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4 - A Private0-156.0110.7212.26
227 [12]Emanuel County Institute3 - A Public0-155.9912.9414.50
228 [47]North Atlanta4 - AAAAAA0-055.9811.1112.70
229 [15]Mount Vernon Presbyterian5 - A Private0-155.9511.7213.33
230 [16]North Cobb Christian7 - A Private1-055.949.3010.92
231 [24]Haralson County5 - AA1-055.8811.8113.49
232 [25]Columbia6 - AA0-055.8711.0012.70
233 [13]Turner County2 - A Public1-055.819.4611.22
234 [14]Macon County5 - A Public1-055.6710.7712.66
235 [17]Christian Heritage7 - A Private0-155.4510.1812.29
236 [35]New Manchester6 - AAAAA1-055.459.5111.62
237 [18]Whitefield Academy2 - A Private1-055.398.7210.89
238 [36]Woodland (Stockbridge)4 - AAAAA1-055.2411.3413.66
239 [32]LaGrange2 - AAAA0-155.237.629.94
240 [37]Mundy's Mill3 - AAAAA0-155.2211.0713.41
241 [48]Centennial7 - AAAAAA0-055.1112.6615.11
242 [28]Richmond Academy4 - AAA1-055.038.3410.88
243 [19]Aquinas3 - A Private1-054.879.5512.24
244 [49]River Ridge7 - AAAAAA1-054.828.7011.44
245 [15]Lincoln County8 - A Public0-154.809.1711.93
246 [38]Apalachee8 - AAAAA0-154.599.0712.04
247 [39]Whitewater2 - AAAAA0-154.4510.0913.20
248 [16]Schley County5 - A Public1-054.119.2312.68
249 [20]Mount de Sales1 - A Private1-054.029.4312.97
250 [40]Maynard Jackson6 - AAAAA0-053.988.8212.40
251 [33]Spalding4 - AAAA0-153.8610.4614.15
252 [34]Islands3 - AAAA0-053.7010.1814.04
253 [29]Southeast Bulloch3 - AAA1-053.679.4313.32
254 [35]Shaw2 - AAAA0-053.558.4512.47
255 [41]Decatur5 - AAAAA0-053.208.5212.88
256 [36]Arabia Mountain6 - AAAA0-053.118.5513.01
257 [30]Sonoraville6 - AAA1-053.079.6014.09
258 [21]Brookstone4 - A Private1-053.059.1313.64
259 [42]Northside (Columbus)2 - AAAAA1-052.8811.1515.83
260 [31]Central (Macon)2 - AAA0-052.659.0013.91
261 [32]Adairsville6 - AAA1-052.477.9813.06
262 [17]Charlton County2 - A Public1-052.448.7113.84
263 [43]Lithonia5 - AAAAA0-052.198.3513.72
264 [44]Greenbrier8 - AAAAA0-052.067.6513.15
265 [50]Chattahoochee7 - AAAAAA0-052.0111.1916.74
266 [37]Monroe1 - AAAA0-051.888.9914.67
267 [18]Screven County3 - A Public0-151.7510.0315.84
268 [19]Dooly County4 - A Public0-051.719.2215.07
269 [26]Fannin County7 - AA1-051.598.6914.66
270 [27]Chattooga7 - AA0-151.327.4213.66
271 [38]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5 - AAAA0-151.086.4812.96
272 [41]Discovery7 - AAAAAAA0-150.886.3012.98
273 [51]South Cobb6 - AAAAAA0-050.8710.0816.77
274 [42]Campbell2 - AAAAAAA0-150.778.3915.19
275 [22]Stratford Academy1 - A Private0-050.536.2213.25
276 [39]Chestatee8 - AAAA0-050.5010.6717.72
277 [33]Windsor Forest3 - AAA0-050.406.7813.94
278 [28]South Atlanta6 - AA0-150.376.9214.11
279 [29]Berrien1 - AA1-050.309.0116.27
280 [20]Mount Zion (Carroll)6 - A Public1-050.015.9013.45
281 [34]Franklin County8 - AAA1-049.997.0114.58
282 [30]Lamar County3 - AA1-049.897.4715.14
283 [21]Johnson County4 - A Public0-049.867.3815.08
284 [45]Jackson County8 - AAAAA1-049.795.7813.55
285 [22]Trion6 - A Public0-049.767.0914.90
286 [31]Washington6 - AA0-049.706.5714.43
287 [35]Pike County2 - AAA0-149.677.1415.02
288 [46]McIntosh2 - AAAAA0-149.548.2216.24
289 [52]Alcovy3 - AAAAAA0-149.396.1114.28
290 [23]Tattnall Square1 - A Private0-049.347.6715.89
291 [36]Harlem4 - AAA0-149.257.9816.29
292 [40]Columbus2 - AAAA0-149.227.7816.12
293 [41]Fayette County5 - AAAA1-049.095.9014.38
294 [42]Luella5 - AAAA1-048.965.4714.07
295 [37]Beach3 - AAA0-048.818.7917.54
296 [23]McIntosh County Academy3 - A Public0-148.806.0414.80
297 [24]Bowdon6 - A Public0-148.755.3414.16
298 [43]Dunwoody7 - AAAAAAA0-048.656.8615.78
299 [38]Hephzibah4 - AAA0-048.317.0516.30
300 [25]Washington-Wilkes8 - A Public0-048.196.3415.71
301 [47]Woodland (Cartersville)7 - AAAAA1-048.096.1015.57
302 [24]First Presbyterian1 - A Private1-048.057.5317.04
303 [25]St. Francis6 - A Private0-148.017.9417.49
304 [48]Grady6 - AAAAA0-147.716.7616.62
305 [26]Claxton3 - A Public1-047.676.4216.31
306 [39]West Hall7 - AAA0-147.656.9816.90
307 [49]Drew3 - AAAAA0-147.598.0318.00
308 [43]Spencer2 - AAAA0-147.573.9313.92
309 [27]Telfair County4 - A Public0-147.545.9415.96
310 [28]B.E.S.T. Academy6 - A Public0-047.527.1017.15
311 [44]Duluth7 - AAAAAAA0-047.357.7317.94
312 [44]Hampton5 - AAAA0-147.354.8415.06
313 [40]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6 - AAA0-147.196.2116.58
314 [29]Atkinson County2 - A Public1-047.136.9917.41
315 [50]Tri-Cities3 - AAAAA0-047.116.9717.42
316 [26]Mount Pisgah Christian6 - A Private0-146.987.7018.28
317 [30]Warren County7 - A Public1-046.917.6518.30
318 [32]Temple5 - AA1-046.916.8817.53
319 [31]Chattahoochee County5 - A Public1-046.894.7615.43
320 [32]Taylor County5 - A Public1-046.756.8717.68
321 [33]Worth County1 - AA0-146.386.6117.79
322 [41]Brantley County1 - AAA0-145.905.4917.15
323 [45]Dougherty1 - AAAA0-045.504.0116.07
324 [34]Model7 - AA0-145.243.0415.35
325 [46]East Hall8 - AAAA0-045.028.9921.53
326 [42]Ringgold6 - AAA0-045.014.9317.48
327 [33]Montgomery County4 - A Public0-044.906.3819.04
328 [27]Athens Christian8 - A Private1-044.395.5918.75
329 [51]Walnut Grove8 - AAAAA0-144.394.2617.43
330 [43]Cherokee Bluff7 - AAA1-044.244.1317.45
331 [44]LaFayette6 - AAA0-043.455.9520.07
332 [34]Hancock Central7 - A Public0-043.353.6417.85
333 [35]Therrell6 - AA1-043.174.2818.67
334 [52]Lithia Springs6 - AAAAA0-143.134.0818.50
335 [47]McDonough5 - AAAA0-143.045.6120.13
336 [36]Monticello3 - AA0-142.954.3618.97
337 [35]Gordon Lee6 - A Public1-042.472.6917.79
338 [48]Miller Grove6 - AAAA0-042.260.6615.96
339 [53]North Springs6 - AAAAA0-042.215.1820.53
340 [37]Bacon County2 - AA0-142.174.0919.48
341 [45]Tattnall County1 - AAA0-141.782.3818.17
342 [36]Lanier County2 - A Public1-041.555.6221.64
343 [38]Putnam County4 - AA0-041.413.2019.34
344 [28]Strong Rock Christian1 - A Private1-041.273.4219.71
345 [37]Jenkins County3 - A Public0-141.181.9618.33
346 [54]Stone Mountain5 - AAAAA0-041.123.5119.95
347 [39]Banks County8 - AA0-140.862.2818.98
348 [29]Walker7 - A Private0-140.662.6219.52
349 [30]Heritage School4 - A Private0-140.292.6619.93
350 [46]Murray County6 - AAA1-040.242.5319.85
351 [40]Laney4 - AA0-040.190.9518.32
352 [38]Terrell County1 - A Public0-039.952.2319.84
353 [41]Butler4 - AA1-039.291.7620.03
354 [47]Redan5 - AAA0-039.053.4621.97
355 [42]Coosa7 - AA0-038.652.7121.62
356 [31]Landmark Christian2 - A Private0-138.110.9520.40
357 [48]Gilmer7 - AAA0-137.990.6120.18
358 [43]Westside (Augusta)4 - AA1-037.96-0.3419.26
359 [49]Cross Creek4 - AAA0-137.760.3720.16
360 [49]North Clayton5 - AAAA0-137.63-2.3517.59
361 [39]Greenville5 - A Public1-037.451.1021.21
362 [32]Pacelli4 - A Private1-037.131.3121.74
363 [40]Wilkinson County7 - A Public0-037.100.4920.96
364 [55]Forest Park3 - AAAAA0-136.79-0.4520.32
365 [41]Miller County1 - A Public0-136.730.2121.05
366 [44]East Laurens2 - AA0-036.734.2225.05
367 [42]Greene County8 - A Public0-136.693.1123.98
368 [33]Lakeview Academy6 - A Private0-036.621.5622.49
369 [56]Johnson (Gainesville)8 - AAAAA0-136.331.9923.22
370 [50]Lumpkin County7 - AAA0-136.291.4522.72
371 [45]Gordon Central7 - AA0-136.29-0.4120.86
372 [53]Lakeside (Atlanta)4 - AAAAAA0-036.250.6021.91
373 [45]Berkmar7 - AAAAAAA0-036.25-0.9420.37
374 [43]Seminole County1 - A Public0-136.140.1121.52
375 [50]Southeast Whitfield7 - AAAA0-136.080.7622.24
376 [34]Deerfield-Windsor1 - A Private0-135.97-1.2520.34
377 [51]Rutland4 - AAAA0-035.460.7322.83
378 [51]East Jackson8 - AAA0-035.380.8423.02
379 [46]Glenn Hills4 - AA0-134.52-1.2421.80
380 [47]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6 - AA0-034.51-0.9922.06
381 [44]Hawkinsville4 - A Public0-033.65-0.2923.62
382 [57]Chamblee5 - AAAAA0-032.86-0.6324.08
383 [52]Savannah3 - AAA0-032.81-1.9322.82
384 [52]Kendrick2 - AAAA0-032.80-0.8823.88
385 [48]Dade County7 - AA0-132.61-0.8224.13
386 [53]Coahulla Creek6 - AAA0-132.52-0.9924.05
387 [54]Johnson (Savannah)3 - AAA0-032.46-0.9824.11
388 [55]Long County1 - AAA0-132.30-0.7124.55
389 [53]Jordan2 - AAAA0-130.94-0.1626.46
390 [49]Towers6 - AA0-030.55-3.0623.95
391 [54]Druid Hills6 - AAAA0-030.21-2.6224.73
392 [45]Treutlen4 - A Public0-129.85-2.1725.54
393 [46]Wheeler County4 - A Public1-029.35-2.4425.77
394 [35]King's Ridge Christian6 - A Private0-028.39-4.0325.14
395 [47]Armuchee6 - A Public1-028.05-3.7725.75
396 [48]Portal3 - A Public0-028.01-2.7426.81
397 [54]Osborne6 - AAAAAA0-026.77-4.6626.12
398 [36]Providence Christian5 - A Private0-026.67-4.7026.19
399 [49]Social Circle8 - A Public0-126.03-2.9628.57
400 [50]McNair6 - AA0-025.67-4.5927.29
401 [50]Bryan County3 - A Public0-125.46-4.7427.37
402 [51]Towns County8 - A Public0-125.40-3.7928.37
403 [37]Loganville Christian8 - A Private0-023.25-6.0328.28
404 [52]Crawford County7 - A Public0-123.24-3.7430.58
405 [51]Oglethorpe County4 - AA0-022.64-6.9627.97
406 [52]Josey4 - AA0-022.53-5.1329.90
407 [53]Georgia Military College7 - A Public0-121.76-7.6428.16
408 [56]Groves3 - AAA0-021.00-7.6028.96
409 [54]Baconton Charter1 - A Public0-019.84-8.2729.46
410 [55]Central (Talbotton)5 - A Public0-119.58-7.2230.75
411 [56]ACE Charter7 - A Public †0-114.92-8.4934.15
412 [57]Randolph-Clay1 - A Public0-013.24-10.2134.10
413 [58]Glascock County7 - A Public †1-08.11-12.6436.81
414 [59]Pataula Charter1 - A Public †0-1-9.03-22.0744.52
415 [58]Cross Keys5 - AAAAA †0-0-24.89-30.3252.13
416 [60]GSIC7 - A Public †0-1-37.19-34.2360.53



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11 - AAAAAAA497.7292.21
24 - AAAAAAA590.9185.32
38 - AAAAAAA590.5083.68
41 - AAAAAA486.7082.65
53 - AAAAAAA685.3983.28
61 - AAAAA583.1080.67
77 - AAAAA680.4971.94
85 - AAAAAAA680.2376.04
98 - AAAAAA779.5673.59
102 - AAAAAAA578.4171.25
115 - AAA777.0069.63
125 - AAAAAA875.5270.82
134 - AAAAA872.7468.18
142 - A Private372.0860.97
156 - AAAA771.8762.58
162 - AAA871.7266.07
172 - AAAAAA771.6468.09
186 - AAAAAAA771.4067.70
193 - AAAA470.8566.24
207 - AAAAAAA769.8159.63
211 - AAAA669.2963.30
222 - A Public769.1561.57
238 - AAAA768.7363.06
246 - AAAAAA968.2060.47
255 - AA567.7362.38
262 - AAAAA766.6962.05
277 - AAAAAA866.6962.46
284 - AAAAAA766.5960.85
298 - AA465.9759.34
308 - AAA665.3058.82
314 - AAAA765.2560.36
321 - AA665.2159.75
338 - A Private563.5154.28
343 - AAAAA863.3756.74
355 - A Private562.8456.16
367 - AAAA762.6557.92
374 - AAA762.2856.35
383 - AA762.1958.12
398 - AAAAA860.9055.01
401 - AAA560.6052.36
413 - A Private460.2858.37
422 - AAAA959.3952.42
433 - AAAAAA458.9856.43
442 - AA658.7853.90
457 - AAA758.2251.93
467 - A Private557.6054.33
475 - AAAAA856.7254.38
486 - AAAAA756.4752.37
496 - AAA956.1050.02
506 - AA955.2747.67
515 - A Public854.0448.01
524 - A Public954.0046.62
535 - AAAA752.1948.35
546 - A Private551.7945.21
553 - AAA750.8343.65
564 - A Private450.6146.62
573 - A Public850.4744.78
581 - A Private649.5146.53
598 - A Public649.5142.35
607 - AA749.4844.95
616 - A Public647.7644.43
621 - A Public744.2738.99
634 - AA844.2037.72
647 - A Public530.7534.47

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob Likelihood
09/04Telfair CountyWheeler County19 - 2619.1990.5%0.188
09/04Clinch CountyMacon County19 - 2117.7289.0%0.277
09/04Dawson CountyCass7 - 239.7475.9%0.280
09/04StockbridgeGainesville23 - 496.7668.9%0.322
09/05North HallPaulding County7 - 247.2370.1%0.331
09/04West LaurensBleckley County19 - 278.0372.0%0.365
09/04SwainsboroMetter0 - 284.6363.3%0.374
09/04TroupHarris County14 - 284.5963.2%0.402
09/04Union CountyFannin County20 - 247.8171.5%0.406
09/04Camden CountyRichmond Hill11 - 283.5360.3%0.418
09/04LassiterRiver Ridge21 - 492.9258.5%0.420
09/03Sandy CreekNorthgate28 - 2415.8286.6%0.423
09/03DaculaBrookwood34 - 405.6065.9%0.424
09/05Dodge CountyToombs County20 - 263.9761.5%0.450
09/04PepperellHaralson County10 - 282.0856.1%0.451

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
103.7811/06Colquitt CountyLowndes - 0.1750.5%
97.4509/18North GwinnettParkview - 9.0774.4%
97.2410/30GraysonParkview - 6.8269.1%
96.0909/11GraysonMcEachern - 6.9969.5%
95.5509/05LowndesArcher35 - 2110.5177.5%
95.4109/25GraysonArcher - 7.7671.4%
95.3209/03North GwinnettMcEachern35 - 711.2579.0%
94.7410/16North GwinnettMill Creek - 11.8280.1%
94.7310/09GraysonMill Creek - 9.5675.5%
94.5310/02North GwinnettArcher - 12.0280.5%
94.1109/25LowndesLee County - 12.9082.0%
93.1110/30CartersvilleBlessed Trinity - 0.3851.1%
92.4310/09LowndesValdosta - 13.5483.1%
92.2310/02ParkviewMarietta - 5.8666.6%
91.8210/09McEachernMilton - 2.0355.9%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell

