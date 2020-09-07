Maxwell Week 1 summary

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 109 of 137 total games including 0 tie(s) (79.56%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 11.21 points and all game margins within 15.22 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.00

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating 1 1 - AAAAAAA 4 97.72 92.21 2 4 - AAAAAAA 5 90.91 85.32 3 8 - AAAAAAA 5 90.50 83.68 4 1 - AAAAAA 4 86.70 82.65 5 3 - AAAAAAA 6 85.39 83.28 6 1 - AAAAA 5 83.10 80.67 7 7 - AAAAA 6 80.49 71.94 8 5 - AAAAAAA 6 80.23 76.04 9 8 - AAAAAA 7 79.56 73.59 10 2 - AAAAAAA 5 78.41 71.25 11 5 - AAA 7 77.00 69.63 12 5 - AAAAAA 8 75.52 70.82 13 4 - AAAAA 8 72.74 68.18 14 2 - A Private 3 72.08 60.97 15 6 - AAAA 7 71.87 62.58 16 2 - AAA 8 71.72 66.07 17 2 - AAAAAA 7 71.64 68.09 18 6 - AAAAAAA 7 71.40 67.70 19 3 - AAAA 4 70.85 66.24 20 7 - AAAAAAA 7 69.81 59.63 21 1 - AAAA 6 69.29 63.30 22 2 - A Public 7 69.15 61.57 23 8 - AAAA 7 68.73 63.06 24 6 - AAAAAA 9 68.20 60.47 25 5 - AA 5 67.73 62.38 26 2 - AAAAA 7 66.69 62.05 27 7 - AAAAAA 8 66.69 62.46 28 4 - AAAAAA 7 66.59 60.85 29 8 - AA 4 65.97 59.34 30 8 - AAA 6 65.30 58.82 31 4 - AAAA 7 65.25 60.36 32 1 - AA 6 65.21 59.75 33 8 - A Private 5 63.51 54.28 34 3 - AAAAA 8 63.37 56.74 35 5 - A Private 5 62.84 56.16 36 7 - AAAA 7 62.65 57.92 37 4 - AAA 7 62.28 56.35 38 3 - AA 7 62.19 58.12 39 8 - AAAAA 8 60.90 55.01 40 1 - AAA 5 60.60 52.36 41 3 - A Private 4 60.28 58.37 42 2 - AAAA 9 59.39 52.42 43 3 - AAAAAA 4 58.98 56.43 44 2 - AA 6 58.78 53.90 45 7 - AAA 7 58.22 51.93 46 7 - A Private 5 57.60 54.33 47 5 - AAAAA 8 56.72 54.38 48 6 - AAAAA 7 56.47 52.37 49 6 - AAA 9 56.10 50.02 50 6 - AA 9 55.27 47.67 51 5 - A Public 8 54.04 48.01 52 4 - A Public 9 54.00 46.62 53 5 - AAAA 7 52.19 48.35 54 6 - A Private 5 51.79 45.21 55 3 - AAA 7 50.83 43.65 56 4 - A Private 4 50.61 46.62 57 3 - A Public 8 50.47 44.78 58 1 - A Private 6 49.51 46.53 59 8 - A Public 6 49.51 42.35 60 7 - AA 7 49.48 44.95 61 6 - A Public 6 47.76 44.43 62 1 - A Public 7 44.27 38.99 63 4 - AA 8 44.20 37.72 64 7 - A Public 5 30.75 34.47

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob Likelihood 09/04 Telfair County Wheeler County 19 - 26 19.19 90.5% 0.188 09/04 Clinch County Macon County 19 - 21 17.72 89.0% 0.277 09/04 Dawson County Cass 7 - 23 9.74 75.9% 0.280 09/04 Stockbridge Gainesville 23 - 49 6.76 68.9% 0.322 09/05 North Hall Paulding County 7 - 24 7.23 70.1% 0.331 09/04 West Laurens Bleckley County 19 - 27 8.03 72.0% 0.365 09/04 Swainsboro Metter 0 - 28 4.63 63.3% 0.374 09/04 Troup Harris County 14 - 28 4.59 63.2% 0.402 09/04 Union County Fannin County 20 - 24 7.81 71.5% 0.406 09/04 Camden County Richmond Hill 11 - 28 3.53 60.3% 0.418 09/04 Lassiter River Ridge 21 - 49 2.92 58.5% 0.420 09/03 Sandy Creek Northgate 28 - 24 15.82 86.6% 0.423 09/03 Dacula Brookwood 34 - 40 5.60 65.9% 0.424 09/05 Dodge County Toombs County 20 - 26 3.97 61.5% 0.450 09/04 Pepperell Haralson County 10 - 28 2.08 56.1% 0.451

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob 103.78 11/06 Colquitt County Lowndes - 0.17 50.5% 97.45 09/18 North Gwinnett Parkview - 9.07 74.4% 97.24 10/30 Grayson Parkview - 6.82 69.1% 96.09 09/11 Grayson McEachern - 6.99 69.5% 95.55 09/05 Lowndes Archer 35 - 21 10.51 77.5% 95.41 09/25 Grayson Archer - 7.76 71.4% 95.32 09/03 North Gwinnett McEachern 35 - 7 11.25 79.0% 94.74 10/16 North Gwinnett Mill Creek - 11.82 80.1% 94.73 10/09 Grayson Mill Creek - 9.56 75.5% 94.53 10/02 North Gwinnett Archer - 12.02 80.5% 94.11 09/25 Lowndes Lee County - 12.90 82.0% 93.11 10/30 Cartersville Blessed Trinity - 0.38 51.1% 92.43 10/09 Lowndes Valdosta - 13.54 83.1% 92.23 10/02 Parkview Marietta - 5.86 66.6% 91.82 10/09 McEachern Milton - 2.03 55.9%