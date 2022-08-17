Maxwell Week 1 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Aug 17
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|80.02
|AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|67.6%
|26-20
|6
|Johns Creek
|AAAAAA
|65.15
|AAAAA
|Kell
|75.0%
|24-14
|10
|Cherokee Bluff
|AAAA
Aug 18
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|84.39
|AAAAAAA
|Archer
|59.3%
|20-16
|4
|West Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|75.28
|AAAAAAA
|Newton
|74.6%
|21-12
|9
|Hapeville Charter
|AAAA
|69.80
|AAAA
|Griffin
|58.5%
|22-20
|2
|Ola
|AAAAA
|65.08
|AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|82.2%
|27-14
|13
|Cedar Shoals
|AAAA
|64.28
|AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|82.6%
|27-13
|14
|North Atlanta
|AAAAAA
|62.95
|AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|89.3%
|28-8
|20
|Hardaway
|AAAA
|55.53
|AAAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|60.9%
|21-17
|4
|Liberty County
|AAA
|46.06
|A Division II
|Marion County
|54.7%
|18-15
|3
|Shaw
|AAAA
|35.95
|AA
|Rutland
|75.5%
|24-14
|10
|Towers
|AA
|21.55
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Pinewood Christian
|98.1%
|39-0
|39
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA A
Aug 19
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|95.88
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|60.0%
|22-20
|2
|Lee County
|AAAAAA
|89.80
|AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|65.7%
|23-18
|5
|Westlake
|AAAAAAA
|86.60
|AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|53.7%
|21-20
|1
|Calhoun
|AAAAA
|83.78
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|70.1%
|23-15
|8
|Bainbridge
|AAAA
|82.02
|AAAAA
|Coffee
|64.9%
|20-14
|6
|Tift County
|AAAAAA
|81.67
|AAAAAA
|Rome
|66.1%
|22-17
|5
|Creekside
|AAAAA
|80.59
|AAAAAAA
|Dacula
|64.7%
|22-17
|5
|St. Pius X
|AAAAAA
|80.51
|A Division I
|Brooks County
|54.6%
|21-21
|0
|Thomasville
|AAA
|80.39
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|78.1%
|27-14
|13
|Appling County
|AA
|79.89
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|61.3%
|21-16
|5
|Irwin County
|A Division I
|79.71
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|87.7%
|28-8
|20
|Cherokee
|AAAAAAA
|79.16
|AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|53.2%
|21-20
|1
|North Paulding
|AAAAAAA
|79.08
|AAAAAA
|Roswell
|79.4%
|25-13
|12
|Denmark
|AAAAAAA
|78.82
|AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|57.2%
|21-20
|1
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|AAAA
|77.78
|AAAAAA
|Creekview
|57.6%
|20-17
|3
|Cambridge
|AAAAA
|77.40
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|62.6%
|22-19
|3
|Rockmart
|AA
|77.21
|AAA
|Oconee County
|72.5%
|23-14
|9
|North Oconee
|AAAA
|75.92
|AAAAA
|Jefferson
|74.8%
|23-14
|9
|Alpharetta
|AAAAAA
|75.49
|AAAAAA
|Marist
|89.2%
|28-7
|21
|Gainesville
|AAAAAA
|75.08
|AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|58.6%
|20-17
|3
|Pebblebrook
|AAAAAAA
|74.03
|AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|81.3%
|28-14
|14
|South Paulding
|AAAAAA
|72.99
|AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|56.7%
|20-18
|2
|Alexander
|AAAAAA
|72.87
|AAA
|Peach County
|74.0%
|25-14
|11
|Baldwin
|AAAA
|72.45
|AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|80.0%
|27-14
|13
|Lanier
|AAAAAA
|72.43
|AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|62.4%
|21-17
|4
|Shiloh
|AAAAAA
|71.71
|AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|65.0%
|24-20
|4
|River Ridge
|AAAAAA
|71.24
|AAAA
|Cairo
|63.2%
|21-17
|4
|Thomas County Central
|AAAAAA
|71.07
|AA
|Thomson
|64.7%
|24-20
|4
|Burke County
|AAAA
|70.60
|AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|50.0%
|20-20
|0
|Sequoyah
|AAAAAA
|69.84
|A Division I
|Bleckley County
|50.8%
|20-20
|0
|Dodge County
|AA
|68.56
|A Division I
|Metter
|55.1%
|20-17
|3
|Swainsboro
|A Division I
|68.29
|A Division I
|Rabun County
|82.7%
|28-14
|14
|Haralson County
|AA
|68.03
|AAAA
|Troup
|51.4%
|21-21
|0
|Harris County
|AAAAA
|67.82
|AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|74.3%
|25-14
|11
|Decatur
|AAAAA
|66.83
|AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|54.0%
|19-16
|3
|Lovett
|AAAA
|65.42
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|73.6%
|22-14
|8
|Statesboro
|AAAAA
|64.91
|AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|65.3%
|21-17
|4
|Cass
|AAAAA
|64.85
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|80.7%
|26-13
|13
|Loganville
|AAAAA
|64.83
|AAA
|Stephens County
|67.9%
|23-17
|6
|Habersham Central
|AAAAAA
|63.52
|AAA
|White County
|51.0%
|21-21
|0
|North Hall
|AAAA
|63.38
|AAAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|81.6%
|26-13
|13
|Effingham County
|AAAAAA
|62.96
|AAAAA
|Dalton
|68.6%
|28-21
|7
|North Murray
|AA
|62.88
|AAAAA
|Union Grove
|64.6%
|23-19
|4
|Upson-Lee
|AAA
|61.55
|AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|77.1%
|26-14
|12
|Meadowcreek
|AAAAAAA
|61.38
|A Division I
|Heard County
|61.2%
|21-19
|2
|Bremen
|AAA
|60.89
|A Division II
|Macon County
|71.0%
|23-14
|9
|Whitefield Academy
|A Division I
|60.29
|AAA
|Wesleyan
|75.3%
|22-13
|9
|Mount Vernon
|A Division I
|60.27
|AAA
|Hart County
|77.3%
|27-15
|12
|Elbert County
|A Division I
|60.25
|AAAAA
|Tucker
|74.9%
|22-14
|8
|Miller Grove
|AAAA
|60.13
|AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|67.2%
|22-17
|5
|Campbell
|AAAAAAA
|60.10
|AAAAA
|Eastside
|79.7%
|23-12
|11
|Luella
|AAAA
|60.08
|AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|58.1%
|20-16
|4
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|AAAA
|59.70
|AAAAAA
|Etowah
|67.4%
|20-14
|6
|Lassiter
|AAAAAA
|59.44
|AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|78.0%
|25-14
|11
|Apalachee
|AAAAAA
|59.01
|AAA
|Ringgold
|64.3%
|21-15
|6
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|AAAA
|59.00
|AA
|Jeff Davis
|76.3%
|24-14
|10
|Charlton County
|A Division II
|58.91
|AAA
|Dougherty
|68.5%
|24-17
|7
|Westover
|AAAA
|58.84
|A Division II
|Wilcox County
|65.5%
|21-17
|4
|Lamar County
|A Division I
|58.75
|AA
|Cook
|67.5%
|24-17
|7
|Pelham
|A Division I
|58.44
|AAAA
|Spalding
|65.0%
|21-16
|5
|Eagle's Landing
|AAAAA
|58.32
|AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|59.3%
|24-21
|3
|Pepperell
|A Division I
|58.28
|A Division II
|Schley County
|55.6%
|21-20
|1
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|58.23
|A Division II
|Turner County
|71.9%
|27-19
|8
|Worth County
|AA
|58.13
|A Division I
|Jefferson County
|68.6%
|22-16
|6
|Aquinas
|A Division II
|57.87
|A Division II
|Bowdon
|55.3%
|20-17
|3
|Manchester
|A Division II
|57.52
|AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|64.6%
|25-20
|5
|Hiram
|AAAAA
|57.49
|AAAA
|Benedictine
|97.1%
|36-6
|30
|Jenkins
|AAAAA
|56.89
|AAA
|Dawson County
|82.7%
|28-14
|14
|Jackson County
|AAAAAA
|56.75
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|John Milledge Academy
|91.1%
|31-10
|21
|Brentwood School
|GIAA AA
|56.13
|AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|70.3%
|22-14
|8
|Lithonia
|AAAAA
|56.06
|AAA
|Calvary Day
|86.5%
|26-7
|19
|Islands
|AAAA
|55.59
|A Division II
|Christian Heritage
|55.5%
|20-18
|2
|North Cobb Christian
|AA
|55.55
|AAAA
|Sonoraville
|60.6%
|21-19
|2
|Pickens
|AAA
|55.21
|AAAAA
|Centennial
|60.0%
|21-19
|2
|Wheeler
|AAAAAAA
|55.15
|AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|96.4%
|34-0
|34
|Columbia
|AA
|54.94
|AA
|Fannin County
|73.5%
|26-16
|10
|Union County
|AA
|54.94
|AA
|Vidalia
|66.6%
|24-19
|5
|South Effingham
|AAAAAA
|54.59
|AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|64.8%
|21-14
|7
|Central (Macon)
|AA
|54.55
|AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|61.0%
|20-14
|6
|Maynard Jackson
|AAAAA
|54.55
|AAA
|Monroe
|52.8%
|21-20
|1
|Mitchell County
|A Division II
|54.51
|A Division II
|Clinch County
|84.3%
|28-13
|15
|Berrien
|AA
|54.23
|AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|65.6%
|26-20
|6
|Harlem
|AAA
|53.94
|AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|81.5%
|27-13
|14
|Chattahoochee
|AAAAA
|53.73
|AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|93.4%
|34-8
|26
|South Cobb
|AAAAAA
|53.63
|AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|61.4%
|21-16
|5
|Windsor Forest
|AA
|53.14
|AAAAA
|Banneker
|82.0%
|27-14
|13
|Washington
|AA
|53.12
|AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|51.6%
|21-20
|1
|M.L. King
|AAAAA
|53.04
|AAAAAA
|Veterans
|92.0%
|28-6
|22
|Richmond Academy
|AAA
|52.75
|AAAA
|Madison County
|75.1%
|22-13
|9
|Franklin County
|AAA
|52.67
|AAA
|Hebron Christian
|51.6%
|22-21
|1
|Chestatee
|AAAA
|52.16
|AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|54.8%
|20-17
|3
|Hephzibah
|AAA
|52.11
|AAAAAA
|Houston County
|94.5%
|32-6
|26
|Sumter County
|AA
|51.74
|AAAA
|Fayette County
|68.1%
|24-18
|6
|McIntosh
|AAAAA
|51.26
|AAA
|Crisp County
|97.4%
|33-0
|33
|Dooly County
|A Division II
|50.99
|AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|64.5%
|26-21
|5
|Columbus
|AAA
|50.29
|AAA
|LaFayette
|54.8%
|21-20
|1
|Chattooga
|A Division I
|50.08
|AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|77.2%
|23-13
|10
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|49.78
|AA
|Fellowship Christian
|95.7%
|35-7
|28
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|A Division I
|49.54
|AAAA
|Wayne County
|85.6%
|27-7
|20
|Bradwell Institute
|AAAAA
|49.42
|A Division I
|Temple
|54.6%
|21-21
|0
|Pike County
|AAA
|49.30
|A Division I
|Trion
|62.3%
|21-18
|3
|Gordon Lee
|AAA
|49.09
|AAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|54.3%
|20-18
|2
|Salem
|AAA
|47.63
|AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|65.8%
|21-15
|6
|McDonough
|AAAA
|47.57
|AAAA
|Hampton
|58.0%
|21-17
|4
|Tri-Cities
|AAAAA
|47.27
|A Division II
|Atkinson County
|58.5%
|21-17
|4
|Brantley County
|AA
|47.10
|AAA
|Morgan County
|82.1%
|27-14
|13
|Social Circle
|A Division I
|46.96
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Tiftarea Academy
|51.8%
|20-20
|0
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|46.41
|A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|83.1%
|26-10
|16
|Johnson (Savannah)
|AAA
|46.28
|AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|91.1%
|28-6
|22
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|AAAAA
|46.20
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Frederica Academy
|62.8%
|23-20
|3
|Brookwood School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|45.98
|AA
|Tattnall County
|64.6%
|21-14
|7
|Claxton
|A Division I
|45.81
|A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|87.6%
|30-14
|16
|East Laurens
|A Division I
|45.40
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Westfield School
|61.3%
|24-20
|4
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|45.34
|AA
|Athens Academy
|93.5%
|32-7
|25
|Dade County
|A Division I
|45.33
|AAAA
|Howard
|84.1%
|27-12
|15
|Southwest
|AA
|43.98
|A Division II
|Wheeler County
|53.2%
|20-18
|2
|Georgia Military Prep
|A Division II
|43.87
|AA
|Toombs County
|86.0%
|28-13
|15
|Long County
|AAA
|43.61
|A Division II
|Lanier County
|76.3%
|28-17
|11
|Bacon County
|A Division I
|43.12
|AAA
|West Hall
|69.1%
|27-20
|7
|East Hall
|AAAA
|42.70
|AA
|Landmark Christian
|60.2%
|21-17
|4
|Rockdale County
|AAAAAA
|42.69
|AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|87.0%
|28-13
|15
|Stone Mountain
|AAAA
|42.68
|A Division II
|Early County
|91.1%
|28-7
|21
|Miller County
|A Division II
|42.57
|AAA
|Gilmer
|54.0%
|21-20
|1
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|AAA
|42.43
|A Division II
|Taylor County
|67.7%
|21-14
|7
|Southland Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|40.93
|AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|78.0%
|21-10
|11
|Jasper County
|A Division I
|40.76
|AAAAAA
|Morrow
|66.3%
|23-17
|6
|Forest Park
|AAAAAA
|40.75
|A Division II
|Greenville
|59.0%
|21-19
|2
|Spencer
|AA
|40.42
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Mount de Sales
|86.2%
|28-13
|15
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|40.38
|AA
|East Jackson
|64.2%
|22-17
|5
|Oglethorpe County
|A Division I
|39.65
|AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|72.7%
|25-16
|9
|Murray County
|AA
|39.48
|A Division II
|Jenkins County
|67.2%
|21-14
|7
|Treutlen
|A Division II
|39.27
|AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|94.5%
|34-7
|27
|Redan
|AA
|38.98
|AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|70.6%
|21-14
|7
|North Springs
|AAAAA
|38.91
|AAAAAA
|Woodstock
|93.5%
|29-3
|26
|Osborne
|AAAAAAA
|38.88
|A Division I
|St. Francis
|67.6%
|27-20
|7
|Providence Christian
|AA
|37.38
|A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|64.9%
|21-15
|6
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|37.01
|AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|60.8%
|21-20
|1
|Greene County
|A Division II
|36.09
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Terrell Academy
|83.0%
|28-14
|14
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA AA
|34.73
|AAAAA
|Midtown
|80.4%
|23-10
|13
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|AA
|33.25
|A Division I
|Coosa
|56.3%
|21-19
|2
|Southeast Whitfield
|AAAA
|33.04
|A Division I
|Armuchee
|58.9%
|21-17
|4
|Gordon Central
|AA
|31.71
|GIAA AA
|Piedmont Academy
|62.8%
|26-21
|5
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA AA
|31.09
|A Division I
|Dublin
|98.8%
|37-0
|37
|Wilkinson County
|A Division II
|31.03
|A Division II
|Lincoln County
|97.0%
|35-0
|35
|Bryan County
|A Division I
|30.12
|AA
|Banks County
|83.7%
|26-9
|17
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAA
|30.05
|AAA
|Cross Creek
|64.2%
|20-14
|6
|Butler
|AA
|30.02
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Loganville Christian
|59.4%
|21-17
|4
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS AA
|30.01
|A Division II
|Seminole County
|77.6%
|21-12
|9
|Kendrick
|AA
|29.85
|A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|81.7%
|27-14
|13
|Portal
|A Division II
|29.55
|AA
|ACE Charter
|62.6%
|25-21
|4
|Crawford County
|A Division I
|29.41
|GIAA A
|Thomas Jefferson
|87.1%
|23-0
|23
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|29.39
|AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|56.2%
|20-17
|3
|Berkmar
|AAAAAAA
|29.27
|AAA
|Lumpkin County
|74.6%
|24-14
|10
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|28.06
|A Division II
|Hancock Central
|87.6%
|27-7
|20
|Glenn Hills
|AA
|27.81
|AA
|Josey
|69.8%
|22-14
|8
|Savannah
|A Division I
|27.60
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|71.2%
|27-19
|8
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA AA
|26.98
|GAPPS AA
|Calvary Christian
|66.7%
|23-17
|6
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS AA
|20.19
|AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|99.5%
|41-0
|41
|Seckinger
|AAAA
|19.11
|AAAAA
|Northview
|96.1%
|34-0
|34
|McNair
|AA
|17.75
|GIAA A
|Flint River Academy
|61.2%
|21-18
|3
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA AA
|15.35
|GIAA AA
|Central Fellowship Christian
|94.6%
|30-0
|30
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS AA
|13.89
|A Division II
|Warren County
|99.4%
|41-0
|41
|Glascock County
|A Division II
|11.05
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Heritage (Newnan)
|97.5%
|35-0
|35
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA AA
|7.13
|GIAA A
|Harvester Christian
|68.4%
|27-20
|7
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS AA
|6.11
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|George Walton Academy
|99.5%
|42-0
|42
|Lake Oconee Academy
|A Division II
|-1.14
|GAPPS AA
|Pinecrest Academy
|98.1%
|35-0
|35
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA AA
|-7.12
|A Division I
|Screven County
|99.9%
|44-0
|44
|GSIC
|A Division II
|-10.33
|A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|97.0%
|34-0
|34
|Grace Christian
|GIAA A
Aug 20
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|89.14
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|67.6%
|23-17
|6
|Walton
|AAAAAAA
|88.59
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|77.9%
|27-14
|13
|Marietta
|AAAAAAA
|86.29
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|68.7%
|25-18
|7
|McEachern
|AAAAAAA
|84.07
|AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|64.4%
|22-17
|5
|Norcross
|AAAAAAA
|80.03
|AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|56.5%
|23-21
|2
|Jones County
|AAAAA
|76.13
|AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|65.3%
|21-16
|5
|Starr's Mill
|AAAA
|74.65
|AAA
|Sandy Creek
|61.0%
|24-21
|3
|Newnan
|AAAAAA
|67.67
|AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|70.9%
|20-13
|7
|Stephenson
|AAAA
|66.63
|AAAA
|Stockbridge
|52.9%
|19-17
|2
|Southwest DeKalb
|AAAA
|65.18
|AA
|Northeast
|61.2%
|21-19
|2
|Mary Persons
|AAA
|62.48
|AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|70.2%
|22-14
|8
|Pace Academy
|AAAA
|60.53
|AAAA
|Whitewater
|73.4%
|21-14
|7
|Northgate
|AAAAA
|60.30
|AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|86.9%
|28-13
|15
|Lithia Springs
|AAAAA
|59.00
|AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|87.1%
|28-10
|18
|Mundy's Mill
|AAAAAA
|52.81
|AAAAA
|Mays
|85.6%
|28-14
|14
|Douglass
|AAA
|38.52
|AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|97.6%
|33-0
|33
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|AAAA
|29.41
|AAAA
|Riverdale
|99.3%
|36-0
|36
|North Clayton
|AAAA
