Maxwell summary after Week 8

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,372 of 1,467 total games (ignoring ties) (93.52%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.64 points and all game margins within 12.53 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter.

Home Advantage: 2.09

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Colquitt County6-0111.671Lee County6-194.83
2Mill Creek6-0103.002Hughes7-091.44
3Valdosta7-090.423Houston County6-183.43
4Buford6-089.834Gainesville6-083.39
5North Cobb4-287.285Thomas County Central7-082.31
6Parkview5-184.106Woodward Academy5-181.49
7Carrollton7-083.647Roswell6-180.83
8Lambert6-082.798Rome6-174.99
9Milton3-382.129Northside (Warner Robins)4-373.76
10Walton4-280.5910Marist4-271.15
11Westlake5-279.9211South Paulding5-267.36
12Grayson5-175.5512Blessed Trinity5-267.00
13Lowndes3-375.2413Alpharetta4-266.17
14Kennesaw Mountain6-074.8914Douglas County5-264.39
15Norcross4-273.3215Brunswick7-062.76



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Ware County5-080.461Cedartown7-086.57
2Dutchtown6-076.052Perry6-178.41
3Warner Robins3-473.163Benedictine4-278.29
4Loganville8-070.184Troup7-075.48
5Coffee5-169.275North Oconee6-075.06
6Cambridge5-266.846Bainbridge3-470.28
7Calhoun4-366.187Burke County5-167.89
8Creekside4-266.138Stockbridge5-264.07
9Cartersville6-165.739Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5-263.38
10Jefferson4-265.2410Starr's Mill5-263.30
11Kell6-062.4511Wayne County5-163.09
12Eastside5-260.5212Whitewater5-260.19
13Lithia Springs4-357.3413Pace Academy6-159.24
14Clarke Central2-556.6914Stephenson4-258.99
15Dalton4-356.2415Heritage (Ringgold)6-157.77



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove4-292.801Fitzgerald6-073.55
2Sandy Creek6-172.602Cook5-168.11
3Stephens County6-170.823Pierce County5-164.91
4Monroe Area3-468.954Rockmart4-264.41
5Carver (Atlanta)5-165.485Appling County4-163.96
6Dougherty7-065.256South Atlanta6-059.56
7Oconee County4-364.997Thomson5-159.47
8Adairsville6-162.378Callaway3-359.10
9Calvary Day5-060.419Athens Academy5-155.88
10Hebron Christian6-160.1910Northeast5-255.41
11Peach County3-359.5011Fellowship Christian3-353.80
12Thomasville4-359.0012Eagle's Landing Christian3-350.85
13Hart County4-356.6713Putnam County6-150.79
14Crisp County4-356.2514North Cobb Christian7-050.17
15Carver (Columbus)4-255.7515Worth County6-149.01



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Prince Avenue Christian6-077.921Bowdon6-155.71
2Irwin County4-172.992Clinch County6-149.77
3Brooks County4-172.903Johnson County6-049.18
4Rabun County7-070.474Early County7-046.91
5Darlington7-066.615Schley County4-245.97
6Swainsboro6-066.176Manchester4-244.72
7Elbert County7-061.087Charlton County4-243.68
8Dublin3-254.158Dooly County4-242.97
9Metter4-353.979Emanuel County Institute2-442.39
10Whitefield Academy5-253.9210McIntosh County Academy6-142.14
11Bleckley County6-153.4111Christian Heritage3-442.06
12Lamar County6-152.8512Lincoln County4-241.04
13St. Francis4-352.2613Aquinas5-139.08
14Commerce5-245.9114Wilcox County4-334.93
15Social Circle4-244.5215Mitchell County3-434.29



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy6-056.051Central Fellowship Christian6-024.74
2St. Anne-Pacelli6-147.692Brentwood School4-324.26
3Tattnall Square4-342.653Briarwood Academy4-313.78
4Stratford Academy5-241.804Edmund Burke Academy4-212.99
5Brookstone3-337.495Gatewood School2-47.77



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Thomas Jefferson6-030.391Cherokee Christian5-222.15
2Robert Toombs Academy3-46.342Skipstone Academy6-012.55
3Fullington Academy4-3-9.313King's Academy4-24.21
4Memorial Day3-4-24.934Calvary Christian5-30.00
5Harvester Christian1-5-31.615Lanier Christian5-2-3.80



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA6-0111.6773.879 [6]51.98-22.71
2 [2]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA6-0103.0073.6610 [7]49.63-16.39
3 [1]Lee County1-AAAAAA6-194.8371.3915 [2]42.02-15.84
4 [1]Cedar Grove5-AAA4-292.8086.761 [1]40.55-15.27
5 [2]Hughes5-AAAAAA7-091.4450.29121 [33]41.23-13.24
6 [3]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA7-090.4264.2328 [18]33.71-19.74
7 [4]Buford8-AAAAAAA6-089.8372.1114 [10]34.68-18.17
8 [5]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA4-287.2878.824 [3]35.06-15.25
9 [1]Cedartown7-AAAA7-086.5759.2752 [4]32.30-17.29
10 [6]Parkview4-AAAAAAA5-184.1064.7026 [16]35.87-11.26
11 [7]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA7-083.6460.5341 [24]34.95-11.72
12 [3]Houston County1-AAAAAA6-183.4357.3364 [15]36.24-10.21
13 [4]Gainesville8-AAAAAA6-083.3956.9469 [17]35.59-10.83
14 [8]Lambert6-AAAAAAA6-082.7956.0476 [32]36.26-9.55
15 [5]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA7-082.3155.8377 [22]36.96-8.37
16 [9]Milton6-AAAAAAA3-382.1275.227 [5]31.68-13.47
17 [6]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA5-181.4950.49115 [30]34.57-9.94
18 [7]Roswell7-AAAAAA6-180.8358.6556 [10]34.25-9.61
19 [10]Walton5-AAAAAAA4-280.5972.3513 [9]35.95-7.67
20 [1]Ware County1-AAAAA5-080.4659.0653 [6]31.28-12.20
21 [11]Westlake2-AAAAAAA5-279.9267.4120 [14]32.90-10.04
22 [2]Perry2-AAAA6-178.4153.3893 [7]34.48-6.96
23 [3]Benedictine3-AAAA4-278.2962.2734 [3]29.18-12.13
24 [1]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I6-077.9257.1167 [2]32.54-8.41
25 [2]Dutchtown2-AAAAA6-076.0551.45109 [16]26.69-12.38
26 [12]Grayson4-AAAAAAA5-175.5560.3343 [26]30.02-8.56
27 [4]Troup4-AAAA7-075.4839.62223 [41]34.76-3.75
28 [13]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA3-375.2479.593 [2]30.38-7.89
29 [5]North Oconee8-AAAA6-075.0645.13173 [26]25.49-12.60
30 [8]Rome6-AAAAAA6-174.9950.12123 [34]30.79-7.23
31 [14]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA6-074.8946.55158 [39]34.74-3.18
32 [9]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA4-373.7665.5723 [4]27.77-9.02
33 [1]Fitzgerald1-AA6-073.5548.40144 [9]28.98-7.59
34 [15]Norcross7-AAAAAAA4-273.3262.7533 [20]33.08-3.27
35 [3]Warner Robins2-AAAAA3-473.1674.078 [1]27.68-8.50
36 [2]Irwin County1-A Division I4-172.9952.23100 [4]28.98-7.03
37 [3]Brooks County1-A Division I4-172.9058.9654 [1]33.07-2.86
38 [16]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA4-372.7869.2618 [12]32.10-3.71
39 [2]Sandy Creek5-AAA6-172.6054.2588 [7]29.55-6.07
40 [17]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA3-372.1369.7317 [11]27.81-7.35
41 [18]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA5-271.2853.3794 [34]30.09-4.22
42 [10]Marist4-AAAAAA4-271.1561.5138 [7]29.10-5.08
43 [3]Stephens County8-AAA6-170.8246.48160 [13]27.43-6.42
44 [19]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA4-270.5959.8546 [28]31.32-2.30
45 [4]Rabun County8-A Division I7-070.4750.43117 [6]25.89-7.61
46 [20]Denmark6-AAAAAAA5-170.2963.4229 [19]25.53-7.79
47 [6]Bainbridge1-AAAA3-470.2870.4116 [1]25.99-7.31
48 [4]Loganville8-AAAAA8-070.1846.89155 [24]28.07-5.13
49 [21]McEachern3-AAAAAAA4-369.5268.2119 [13]28.94-3.61
50 [5]Coffee1-AAAAA5-169.2736.09259 [46]30.04-2.25
51 [4]Monroe Area8-AAA3-468.9565.3724 [2]27.54-4.44
52 [22]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA2-468.9581.452 [1]25.98-5.99
53 [23]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA4-268.1660.8840 [23]25.03-6.15
54 [2]Cook1-AA5-168.1153.0396 [5]26.41-4.73
55 [7]Burke County3-AAAA5-167.8958.2260 [5]28.66-2.26
56 [11]South Paulding5-AAAAAA5-267.3656.4773 [20]29.99-0.40
57 [12]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA5-267.0058.4458 [11]24.67-5.35
58 [6]Cambridge6-AAAAA5-266.8453.7192 [12]28.15-1.71
59 [24]Marietta3-AAAAAAA2-566.7275.506 [4]24.11-5.63
60 [5]Darlington7-A Division I7-066.6135.53264 [18]30.881.24
61 [25]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA3-366.6164.5627 [17]29.650.02
62 [7]Calhoun7-AAAAA4-366.1863.3230 [3]29.750.54
63 [6]Swainsboro2-A Division I6-066.1738.05236 [15]24.14-5.06
64 [13]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA4-266.1754.5585 [27]30.190.99
65 [8]Creekside5-AAAAA4-266.1352.5297 [13]23.18-5.98
66 [9]Cartersville7-AAAAA6-165.7343.52190 [32]27.33-1.42
67 [5]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA5-165.4851.25111 [10]25.66-2.85
68 [6]Dougherty1-AAA7-065.2536.13258 [26]27.35-0.93
69 [10]Jefferson8-AAAAA4-265.2458.5257 [7]23.25-5.02
70 [26]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-265.0662.2335 [21]23.48-4.60
71 [7]Oconee County8-AAA4-364.9961.7936 [3]24.56-3.46
72 [3]Pierce County3-AA5-164.9145.76169 [11]27.25-0.69
73 [4]Rockmart7-AA4-264.4157.1865 [1]27.510.07
74 [14]Douglas County5-AAAAAA5-264.3956.4774 [21]25.16-2.26
75 [8]Stockbridge5-AAAA5-264.0749.05139 [19]24.69-2.40
76 [5]Appling County3-AA4-163.9654.9583 [3]23.41-3.58
77 [27]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA3-463.5058.8655 [31]26.25-0.28
78 [9]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA5-263.3849.26136 [16]22.62-3.78
79 [10]Starr's Mill4-AAAA5-263.3051.22112 [12]21.86-4.46
80 [11]Wayne County3-AAAA5-163.0942.39200 [34]20.59-5.53
81 [15]Brunswick2-AAAAAA7-062.7638.22235 [49]27.201.41
82 [11]Kell6-AAAAA6-062.4537.63241 [41]25.39-0.08
83 [8]Adairsville6-AAA6-162.3736.64253 [25]30.435.03
84 [28]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA3-361.5059.6747 [29]24.24-0.29
85 [7]Elbert County8-A Division I7-061.0843.06194 [11]26.302.19
86 [29]Newton4-AAAAAAA3-360.9060.3442 [25]21.88-2.05
87 [12]Eastside8-AAAAA5-260.5242.72197 [34]20.58-2.96
88 [9]Calvary Day3-AAA5-060.4130.66309 [39]24.931.50
89 [10]Hebron Christian8-AAA6-160.1945.61170 [14]26.283.06
90 [12]Whitewater4-AAAA5-260.1949.20137 [17]26.132.92
91 [30]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA4-259.9751.97101 [35]27.464.46
92 [6]South Atlanta6-AA6-059.5623.04368 [46]24.391.80
93 [11]Peach County2-AAA3-359.5058.3659 [5]21.49-1.03
94 [7]Thomson4-AA5-159.4734.78275 [22]22.20-0.30
95 [13]Pace Academy5-AAAA6-159.2446.68156 [23]23.351.08
96 [31]Archer4-AAAAAAA1-559.1773.0311 [8]19.81-2.39
97 [16]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA3-459.1064.8425 [5]19.25-2.88
98 [8]Callaway5-AA3-359.1051.65104 [6]21.01-1.11
99 [12]Thomasville1-AAA4-359.0060.0044 [4]21.46-0.57
100 [14]Stephenson6-AAAA4-258.9953.3395 [8]21.02-0.99
101 [32]Camden County1-AAAAAAA5-258.9139.31228 [42]17.79-4.14
102 [17]Effingham County2-AAAAAA5-258.0245.89167 [43]18.65-2.40
103 [15]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA6-157.7737.14245 [45]24.914.12
104 [13]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA4-357.3456.4375 [8]22.392.03
105 [33]Harrison3-AAAAAAA1-657.2066.9022 [15]19.21-1.01
106 [18]Shiloh8-AAAAAA3-456.9649.83127 [35]23.003.01
107 [19]Creekview6-AAAAAA3-456.7157.6463 [14]19.19-0.55
108 [14]Clarke Central8-AAAAA2-556.6963.2731 [4]20.560.85
109 [13]Hart County8-AAA4-356.6735.08271 [31]21.221.53
110 [34]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA3-456.6659.8945 [27]20.951.26
111 [20]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA5-256.4850.48116 [31]21.672.16
112 [16]Sonoraville7-AAAA5-256.4850.31120 [13]20.010.51
113 [14]Crisp County1-AAA4-356.2557.0168 [6]19.17-0.10
114 [15]Dalton7-AAAAA4-356.2452.4198 [14]23.294.03
115 [21]Paulding County5-AAAAAA4-356.1455.4480 [24]21.111.94
116 [22]River Ridge6-AAAAAA5-256.0646.05165 [42]20.931.84
117 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA6-056.0520.56383 [15]22.813.74
118 [9]Athens Academy8-AA5-155.8844.09184 [12]23.514.60
119 [15]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA4-255.7542.01205 [20]18.62-0.16
120 [1]Bowdon7-A Division II6-155.7139.90219 [7]21.873.13
121 [16]Jones County2-AAAAA4-355.5751.61107 [15]20.421.83
122 [17]LaGrange4-AAAA5-255.5641.32211 [36]21.733.14
123 [10]Northeast2-AA5-255.4131.89297 [26]21.082.64
124 [23]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA2-455.2961.6437 [6]17.11-1.20
125 [18]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA4-354.9851.46108 [10]18.600.59
126 [24]Allatoona6-AAAAAA2-554.9156.9370 [18]19.921.98
127 [19]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA5-254.8044.15182 [28]22.384.55
128 [35]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA4-254.6938.83231 [44]19.111.38
129 [25]Newnan5-AAAAAA3-454.3756.6672 [19]21.203.81
130 [16]Savannah Christian3-AAA6-154.2635.82261 [28]21.123.84
131 [8]Dublin2-A Division I3-254.1543.74188 [10]17.920.75
132 [17]Dawson County7-AAA5-254.0444.78176 [16]19.442.37
133 [9]Metter3-A Division I4-353.9751.63106 [5]16.90-0.10
134 [10]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I5-253.9241.66210 [13]19.592.65
135 [11]Fellowship Christian8-AA3-353.8050.78114 [7]20.413.59
136 [26]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA5-253.7037.57242 [50]19.873.14
137 [27]Veterans1-AAAAAA4-353.6657.9861 [12]20.974.28
138 [28]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA4-353.4247.08153 [40]21.755.30
139 [11]Bleckley County2-A Division I6-153.4137.84239 [16]20.143.71
140 [36]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-552.8961.4539 [22]18.312.40
141 [12]Lamar County4-A Division I6-152.8541.81207 [12]21.705.83
142 [18]Mary Persons2-AAA4-352.7451.64105 [9]20.704.94
143 [20]Cairo1-AAAA6-252.4036.75250 [46]19.564.13
144 [19]Jackson2-AAA4-352.3451.84102 [8]17.171.81
145 [13]St. Francis6-A Division I4-352.2647.94147 [8]18.162.86
146 [17]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA6-152.2434.49276 [47]19.133.86
147 [21]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA4-352.1149.43135 [15]22.957.81
148 [37]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA5-151.9650.24122 [36]19.264.28
149 [20]Morgan County4-AAA5-251.7935.93260 [27]20.585.76
150 [18]Ola2-AAAAA3-351.3350.40118 [17]19.014.66
151 [22]Holy Innocents6-AAAA4-350.9142.25202 [35]14.890.96
152 [12]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA3-350.8550.01125 [8]20.296.42
153 [13]Putnam County4-AA6-150.7924.42359 [44]15.321.50
154 [21]Lumpkin County7-AAA6-150.7427.91326 [42]18.014.25
155 [38]Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-550.6759.3651 [30]17.353.65
156 [29]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA2-550.3854.8284 [26]19.155.74
157 [14]North Cobb Christian6-AA7-050.1720.65382 [48]16.333.13
158 [30]Etowah6-AAAAAA4-250.1045.86168 [44]19.496.36
159 [23]Spalding2-AAAA4-349.7844.14183 [29]16.403.59
160 [2]Clinch County2-A Division II6-149.7730.52310 [16]17.825.02
161 [19]Cass7-AAAAA3-449.5444.93175 [29]16.373.80
162 [20]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-349.4940.29218 [38]17.194.68
163 [24]Hampton5-AAAA5-249.4639.71221 [39]18.566.08
164 [21]Villa Rica5-AAAAA4-349.3945.92166 [27]18.426.00
165 [3]Johnson County5-A Division II6-049.1822.76371 [24]16.244.03
166 [22]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA2-549.1759.6348 [5]16.654.46
167 [25]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA1-649.0663.0632 [2]16.454.37
168 [15]Worth County1-AA6-149.0137.03246 [17]20.558.51
169 [23]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA3-348.9646.17164 [26]15.633.64
170 [24]Union Grove2-AAAAA3-448.6753.7991 [11]11.940.24
171 [31]Alexander5-AAAAAA2-548.2255.7279 [23]17.736.49
172 [22]Ringgold6-AAA4-347.7744.39179 [17]15.024.22
173 [2]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA6-147.6927.79327 [7]14.824.11
174 [23]Harlem4-AAA6-147.6826.61339 [46]13.112.40
175 [26]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA5-147.5829.52316 [52]17.476.86
176 [25]Hiram7-AAAAA4-347.4139.46225 [39]21.4310.99
177 [32]Jackson County8-AAAAAA3-547.3149.78128 [36]14.814.47
178 [39]Osborne5-AAAAAAA5-147.1925.75345 [46]16.246.03
179 [33]East Paulding5-AAAAAA2-546.9659.6049 [8]17.537.55
180 [4]Early County1-A Division II7-046.9110.40416 [38]14.604.67
181 [27]New Hampstead3-AAAA5-146.9030.97307 [51]18.328.39
182 [40]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA4-246.6939.13229 [43]14.704.99
183 [16]Laney4-AA6-046.6029.87314 [30]11.762.14
184 [26]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA5-246.5936.20257 [45]13.223.60
185 [17]Columbia5-AA5-246.5438.60233 [15]14.825.26
186 [34]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA3-446.4150.35119 [32]17.588.14
187 [28]East Forsyth8-AAAA5-146.3223.44366 [56]11.271.92
188 [27]Mays5-AAAAA2-446.2255.2282 [10]21.2011.96
189 [5]Schley County6-A Division II4-245.9723.45365 [23]12.413.42
190 [14]Commerce8-A Division I5-245.9141.02212 [14]14.936.00
191 [28]Jenkins1-AAAAA1-545.7572.4312 [2]16.247.46
192 [35]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA5-245.6936.66252 [51]12.163.44
193 [18]Model7-AA4-345.6335.72262 [18]13.875.21
194 [19]Union County8-AA5-145.5426.55341 [36]14.345.78
195 [29]Statesboro1-AAAAA2-445.5248.36145 [22]18.6110.06
196 [29]Lovett5-AAAA3-445.2949.13138 [18]12.123.80
197 [30]Walnut Grove8-AAAA5-145.2631.35304 [50]15.156.87
198 [30]Chamblee4-AAAAA5-144.9925.26348 [51]14.836.82
199 [6]Manchester6-A Division II4-244.7231.62300 [15]13.205.46
200 [15]Social Circle5-A Division I4-244.5231.29306 [25]13.786.23
201 [24]Gilmer7-AAA5-244.4230.04313 [40]17.379.92
202 [31]Baldwin2-AAAA2-444.3451.39110 [11]17.4910.13
203 [36]Lanier8-AAAAAA2-544.1957.8062 [13]12.245.03
204 [20]Berrien1-AA5-244.0635.26268 [20]17.1210.04
205 [31]Centennial6-AAAAA2-544.0555.7478 [9]14.167.09
206 [25]Wesleyan7-AAA3-444.0345.04174 [15]13.936.87
207 [37]Tift County1-AAAAAA1-643.7878.685 [1]14.257.44
208 [38]Lassiter7-AAAAAA3-343.7547.61149 [38]12.595.82
209 [7]Charlton County2-A Division II4-243.6840.79215 [6]12.655.94
210 [32]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA3-443.3248.73142 [20]17.2810.93
211 [39]Evans2-AAAAAA3-343.0142.13204 [46]13.277.24
212 [8]Dooly County4-A Division II4-242.9734.15280 [10]16.4610.47
213 [3]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA4-342.6538.99230 [2]18.4212.75
214 [26]Monroe1-AAA4-342.5735.32266 [29]13.127.53
215 [32]Northgate3-AAAAA2-542.4949.63132 [21]10.705.18
216 [21]Fannin County7-AA3-342.3935.36265 [19]14.469.05
217 [9]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II2-442.3949.60134 [1]17.2211.80
218 [27]Liberty County3-AAA4-342.3035.06273 [32]15.5510.22
219 [33]Miller Grove6-AAAA3-442.2643.43192 [32]15.6110.32
220 [34]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-542.2148.69143 [21]13.958.72
221 [10]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II6-142.1431.91296 [14]12.126.96
222 [11]Christian Heritage7-A Division II3-442.0647.54150 [2]12.107.01
223 [28]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA4-241.9735.18270 [30]11.306.31
224 [16]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I5-241.9536.69251 [17]16.5611.58
225 [33]Decatur4-AAAAA3-441.8346.26162 [25]17.4712.62
226 [34]Tucker4-AAAAA2-541.8250.07124 [18]13.498.65
227 [4]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA5-241.8026.21343 [9]13.959.12
228 [22]Vidalia3-AA5-141.7826.85336 [35]13.378.57
229 [23]Sumter County1-AA1-541.1556.7071 [2]14.079.90
230 [12]Lincoln County8-A Division II4-241.0436.34256 [9]15.1111.03
231 [17]Pepperell7-A Division I4-241.0233.17286 [20]12.348.29
232 [35]Madison County8-AAAA3-340.9239.55224 [42]14.6510.71
233 [18]Trion7-A Division I5-140.5424.92354 [30]13.9610.39
234 [36]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA4-339.7239.70222 [40]11.759.00
235 [40]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA3-339.6545.56171 [45]11.979.30
236 [19]Temple4-A Division I4-339.6433.11287 [21]15.1112.44
237 [41]Duluth7-AAAAAAA2-439.4748.88141 [38]10.087.59
238 [24]Brantley County3-AA5-239.4228.47324 [32]11.448.99
239 [42]Campbell2-AAAAAAA1-539.2954.5186 [33]11.829.51
240 [13]Aquinas8-A Division II5-139.0824.76356 [21]15.7913.68
241 [29]Upson-Lee2-AAA3-438.9137.91237 [23]13.9011.96
242 [41]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA2-438.6847.22152 [39]13.7312.02
243 [30]Long County3-AAA5-238.6024.31360 [47]12.1310.50
244 [43]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA1-538.5349.72130 [37]13.6012.04
245 [37]Howard2-AAAA5-238.5235.07272 [48]8.767.21
246 [35]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA2-538.4849.65131 [20]16.2814.77
247 [25]North Murray7-AA5-238.3827.05334 [34]16.7315.32
248 [26]Dodge County1-AA2-538.3547.65148 [10]10.979.60
249 [38]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA2-538.2144.33181 [27]10.519.27
250 [20]Mount Vernon6-A Division I4-338.1532.11295 [22]12.9311.75
251 [42]Grovetown2-AAAAAA3-438.1446.52159 [41]15.3814.22
252 [39]Riverdale4-AAAA3-538.0240.35217 [38]14.8213.77
253 [44]Discovery7-AAAAAAA3-437.6942.27201 [41]11.1410.43
254 [5]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-337.4940.62216 [1]13.1812.67
255 [40]McDonough5-AAAA2-437.4434.35278 [49]13.4512.98
256 [43]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA4-237.2127.92325 [54]12.3812.15
257 [44]Morrow3-AAAAAA4-336.9939.74220 [48]11.9711.95
258 [27]Toombs County3-AA4-336.8433.05289 [24]11.6511.79
259 [45]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-636.6155.2681 [25]11.8812.25
260 [31]Coahulla Creek6-AAA5-236.2523.30367 [49]12.4013.13
261 [41]Westover1-AAAA2-536.1346.17163 [25]10.8511.69
262 [32]White County7-AAA2-436.0343.75187 [18]10.9111.86
263 [28]Tattnall County3-AA4-335.8230.09312 [29]8.8910.04
264 [42]Griffin2-AAAA1-635.4252.3999 [9]14.4415.99
265 [36]Banneker5-AAAAA3-335.1043.36193 [33]10.2712.14
266 [14]Wilcox County4-A Division II4-334.9328.96320 [17]11.6613.71
267 [46]South Effingham2-AAAAAA2-334.7334.48277 [53]6.588.82
268 [33]Pickens7-AAA1-534.5847.35151 [11]10.6413.03
269 [47]Pope7-AAAAAA0-634.4067.1421 [3]10.8513.43
270 [48]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA3-434.3335.67263 [52]10.4513.09
271 [15]Mitchell County1-A Division II3-434.2941.76208 [4]5.838.51
272 [29]Providence Christian8-AA2-434.0338.77232 [14]9.3412.29
273 [34]Bremen6-AAA4-333.4531.37303 [37]7.3210.84
274 [37]McIntosh3-AAAAA3-433.3736.83248 [43]12.3916.00
275 [21]Screven County3-A Division I5-033.320.56442 [37]3.877.53
276 [22]Jefferson County2-A Division I1-633.0549.03140 [7]8.9112.83
277 [45]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-433.0042.92195 [40]9.1313.09
278 [35]Richmond Academy4-AAA4-332.7819.67387 [50]7.6011.79
279 [23]Pelham1-A Division I2-532.7444.62177 [9]8.5112.75
280 [43]Hardaway1-AAAA1-632.5854.0990 [6]11.7616.16
281 [38]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA3-432.5634.22279 [48]4.478.88
282 [44]North Hall8-AAAA2-532.5542.88196 [33]9.5413.97
283 [49]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-732.4959.4250 [9]6.7911.27
284 [30]Haralson County7-AA2-532.0843.57189 [13]8.3913.28
285 [45]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA2-531.8938.34234 [43]10.1815.27
286 [36]Hephzibah4-AAA4-331.7926.66338 [45]9.9615.15
287 [39]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA2-531.5242.55199 [35]4.419.87
288 [31]East Jackson8-AA4-331.3125.03351 [41]7.9413.61
289 [6]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA7-031.2910.47415 [19]6.7212.40
290 [37]Douglass5-AAA3-431.2633.79282 [33]3.529.24
291 [32]Jeff Davis1-AA0-731.2254.1889 [4]8.9514.71
292 [24]Athens Christian8-A Division I3-331.1928.99318 [27]11.4317.21
293 [16]Telfair County4-A Division II5-231.0221.45377 [27]13.0619.01
294 [17]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II5-231.0222.67372 [25]6.5612.51
295 [7]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA6-030.87-23.87463 [25]7.9914.09
296 [46]West Laurens2-AAAA1-530.8749.99126 [14]4.3010.41
297 [38]Columbus1-AAA2-530.5937.73240 [24]13.5019.89
298 [1]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A6-030.3911.94410 [1]8.4315.01
299 [8]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-530.1736.44254 [3]9.5416.34
300 [18]Jenkins County3-A Division II4-330.1620.54384 [30]7.0313.84
301 [39]Savannah Country Day3-AAA3-430.1333.42284 [34]5.3312.17
302 [19]Lanier County2-A Division II3-430.0836.78249 [8]3.9510.85
303 [40]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-629.8944.02185 [31]7.5114.60
304 [25]Bryan County3-A Division I4-329.5824.84355 [31]7.5414.93
305 [20]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II4-329.5221.44378 [28]6.6814.14
306 [33]Washington County4-AA2-529.3137.36243 [16]10.9818.64
307 [34]Banks County8-AA4-329.1725.04350 [40]7.6015.40
308 [21]Macon County6-A Division II1-528.9740.84213 [5]10.2418.25
309 [41]Harris County3-AAAAA1-628.8647.99146 [23]4.1012.21
310 [22]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II2-428.7827.07333 [18]6.8315.02
311 [26]Dade County7-A Division I3-328.3854.3587 [3]9.9418.53
312 [42]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA1-628.3245.50172 [28]9.2717.92
313 [27]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I5-228.2913.43406 [33]7.4016.09
314 [9]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA4-327.9023.87364 [10]9.8818.96
315 [28]Heard County4-A Division I3-427.7626.90335 [29]7.6116.82
316 [50]Alcovy3-AAAAAA1-627.4849.63133 [37]10.4219.91
317 [23]Greene County8-A Division II5-227.0316.68396 [33]7.3017.24
318 [35]ACE Charter2-AA6-127.024.01431 [56]10.6220.57
319 [10]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA4-326.7022.79370 [11]9.5119.78
320 [29]Jasper County5-A Division I3-426.4930.15311 [26]4.3714.85
321 [51]New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-726.4257.1366 [16]2.8013.35
322 [24]Turner County2-A Division II1-626.2444.53178 [3]8.1018.83
323 [40]Gordon Lee6-AAA3-425.7227.65330 [43]5.9617.22
324 [36]Spencer2-AA5-225.4513.82403 [53]4.1315.65
325 [43]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA1-525.4441.70209 [37]1.7513.29
326 [47]Luella5-AAAA1-625.4146.90154 [22]2.2213.78
327 [11]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA3-325.2433.41285 [5]8.0319.76
328 [1]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA6-024.74-2.03446 [10]5.8018.03
329 [25]Atkinson County2-A Division II2-424.6532.22294 [13]4.7317.06
330 [44]North Springs6-AAAAA4-224.6420.12386 [52]1.2813.62
331 [2]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA4-324.2622.89369 [1]4.6417.35
332 [52]Riverwood4-AAAAAA1-623.4841.85206 [47]7.4020.89
333 [26]Terrell County1-A Division II2-523.4233.02290 [11]6.1719.73
334 [48]Fayette County4-AAAA1-623.4140.80214 [37]0.9814.55
335 [12]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-323.3521.84376 [12]6.0019.63
336 [37]Mount Paran Christian6-AA2-323.2323.89363 [45]6.5420.29
337 [38]Butler4-AA2-423.2325.44347 [38]6.0719.82
338 [41]Pike County2-AAA2-523.1329.57315 [41]4.5918.44
339 [45]Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-622.8342.18203 [36]-0.1314.02
340 [39]Landmark Christian5-AA3-422.8228.60323 [31]-1.7412.41
341 [49]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA4-322.5227.10332 [54]5.2019.65
342 [50]Chestatee8-AAAA1-522.3843.51191 [31]5.6720.27
343 [1]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA5-222.1511.61412 [1]4.7819.60
344 [40]Redan5-AA2-521.9133.59283 [23]5.5220.59
345 [41]Washington6-AA2-421.8826.45342 [37]-0.3714.73
346 [42]LaFayette6-AAA1-621.6539.46226 [21]5.0920.42
347 [30]Coosa7-A Division I3-421.5427.69329 [28]1.7117.15
348 [27]Wheeler County4-A Division II4-321.1122.39373 [26]2.1618.02
349 [31]Bacon County1-A Division I1-620.9435.23269 [19]3.4219.46
350 [13]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-220.375.83427 [22]5.0721.67
351 [14]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-420.0128.71322 [6]2.5519.51
352 [43]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA2-519.9333.08288 [35]4.0321.07
353 [32]Armuchee7-A Division I3-419.1924.69357 [32]1.8719.66
354 [53]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †5-218.8415.90398 [57]1.0319.16
355 [46]M.L. King4-AAAAA2-518.7032.24293 [49]4.6522.93
356 [15]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA5-118.511.42436 [23]-1.5416.92
357 [47]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-618.1949.74129 [19]3.6022.39
358 [28]Montgomery County3-A Division II4-317.6414.85402 [36]-0.3019.04
359 [42]Southwest2-AA2-517.1725.26349 [39]3.0622.87
360 [43]Windsor Forest3-AA1-617.1634.86274 [21]0.5320.34
361 [16]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA4-317.0118.99390 [16]1.5421.51
362 [51]Shaw1-AAAA3-416.5418.14394 [57]-1.1819.25
363 [29]Wilkinson County5-A Division II3-316.0712.52408 [37]-2.3718.54
364 [44]Beach3-AAA1-615.8331.63299 [36]1.5822.72
365 [30]Seminole County1-A Division II2-515.7515.43401 [35]0.1221.35
366 [17]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-415.5515.80399 [17]0.8922.31
367 [33]East Laurens2-A Division I1-515.5431.76298 [23]1.9123.34
368 [54]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-615.4950.93113 [29]0.4421.92
369 [55]Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-715.1951.83103 [28]1.5823.37
370 [31]Warren County8-A Division II2-514.6624.60358 [22]2.2924.60
371 [48]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-414.6137.88238 [40]3.5425.91
372 [52]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †2-414.5018.04395 [58]-2.0020.48
373 [56]Forest Park3-AAAAAA2-514.4527.70328 [55]-1.2021.32
374 [18]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA4-214.366.08426 [21]-2.3420.27
375 [19]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-514.1421.36379 [13]0.5423.38
376 [3]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA4-313.7810.69414 [4]-3.1620.03
377 [32]Hancock Central5-A Division II2-413.2820.23385 [31]-1.9121.79
378 [4]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA4-212.995.37428 [6]-1.8122.17
379 [33]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II2-512.9021.12381 [29]-2.5621.51
380 [34]Claxton3-A Division I4-312.5911.33413 [35]-1.2323.15
381 [2]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA6-012.55-23.19461 [8]-2.9021.52
382 [20]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-512.4634.00281 [4]-1.3523.17
383 [44]Therrell6-AA3-311.4218.99391 [51]-3.0622.49
384 [53]East Hall8-AAAA2-510.6328.75321 [53]-2.1224.22
385 [21]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-59.9421.25380 [14]2.8729.90
386 [45]Rutland2-AA4-39.909.42421 [55]-1.4225.66
387 [35]Chattooga7-A Division I1-69.8931.49302 [24]0.0727.15
388 [34]Portal3-A Division II4-39.728.30422 [40]-2.8124.45
389 [45]West Hall7-AAA1-59.3831.34305 [38]-4.6522.94
390 [49]Midtown5-AAAAA †4-39.203.96432 [53]-3.4024.37
391 [50]Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-69.1544.36180 [30]-3.8623.97
392 [35]Miller County1-A Division II1-59.0418.22393 [32]-7.7920.14
393 [46]Ridgeland6-AAA0-78.9242.62198 [19]-3.8924.16
394 [36]Towns County8-A Division II1-58.4625.64346 [20]-4.3324.19
395 [51]Lithonia4-AAAAA0-78.4136.34255 [44]-3.2725.30
396 [47]Franklin County8-AAA0-78.0146.60157 [12]-2.2126.75
397 [54]Islands3-AAAA0-78.0146.33161 [24]-6.8322.13
398 [46]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA2-48.0128.99319 [45]-5.7923.17
399 [5]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA2-47.7715.49400 [2]-0.8928.31
400 [37]Greenville6-A Division II2-47.7016.44397 [34]-3.1326.14
401 [22]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-37.091.24437 [24]-1.7028.18
402 [57]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-56.7321.87375 [56]-5.9124.33
403 [46]Gordon Central7-AA0-76.6330.95308 [28]-3.0927.25
404 [47]Westside (Augusta)4-AA1-66.4127.11331 [33]-8.3522.21
405 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A3-46.3411.84411 [2]1.5732.21
406 [6]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA2-45.5013.47405 [3]-5.6625.81
407 [48]Josey4-AA2-55.2525.00352 [42]-6.1925.54
408 [38]Hawkinsville4-A Division II2-54.227.59424 [41]-5.2127.55
409 [3]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA4-24.21-5.25448 [3]-6.5926.17
410 [55]Druid Hills6-AAAA †2-44.079.69419 [59]-7.4925.41
411 [56]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-74.0537.29244 [44]-8.9623.96
412 [52]Northview6-AAAAA1-63.8329.05317 [50]-7.4425.71
413 [49]Central (Macon)2-AA1-63.7831.53301 [27]-6.1327.06
414 [7]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA1-53.5210.34417 [5]-1.4631.99
415 [23]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA3-33.017.92423 [20]-3.6330.34
416 [57]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †0-62.0724.27361 [55]-7.4327.48
417 [8]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA3-42.052.94434 [8]-9.6625.26
418 [50]McNair5-AA3-42.020.93439 [57]-5.0529.90
419 [58]Seckinger8-AAAA †0-51.1343.85186 [30]-8.8726.98
420 [39]Glascock County5-A Division II2-50.769.51420 [39]-2.4133.81
421 [51]Glenn Hills4-AA2-50.2018.24392 [52]-6.9129.86
422 [4]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA5-30.00-7.64450 [4]-1.3835.60
423 [40]Treutlen4-A Division II0-7-0.6432.96291 [12]-6.7130.90
424 [53]Drew3-AAAAA0-6-1.4637.00247 [42]-7.8030.63
425 [41]Taylor County6-A Division II2-4-1.53-1.26445 [46]-11.5726.94
426 [9]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA3-5-1.785.15429 [7]-4.3234.43
427 [48]Groves3-AAA1-6-2.1026.84337 [44]-11.1127.96
428 [36]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †1-5-2.7813.00407 [34]-6.6933.06
429 [5]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA5-2-3.80-20.16459 [7]-8.1232.65
430 [52]Murray County7-AA0-6-3.9332.42292 [25]-15.3825.52
431 [53]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA1-6-4.4019.44389 [50]-8.2633.11
432 [37]Crawford County4-A Division I2-5-4.630.09443 [38]-5.0136.59
433 [59]North Clayton4-AAAA1-7-4.7335.28267 [47]-11.9829.72
434 [42]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †3-5-4.993.33433 [43]-11.8730.10
435 [43]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II1-5-6.6125.84344 [19]-12.2231.36
436 [54]Kendrick2-AA0-7-6.7524.97353 [43]-9.3034.42
437 [44]Marion County6-A Division II1-5-7.172.69435 [44]-16.3427.81
438 [24]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-5-8.2413.58404 [18]-12.5432.67
439 [49]Cross Creek4-AAA1-6-8.3924.21362 [48]-13.8531.52
440 [50]Salem4-AAA0-7-8.4439.44227 [22]-11.0534.37
441 [6]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA3-4-9.011.17438 [2]-13.3532.63
442 [55]Towers5-AA0-5-1-9.0912.41409 [54]-19.2626.80
443 [3]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A4-3-9.31-14.04454 [5]-8.3537.93
444 [45]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †4-2-9.48-11.70453 [48]-3.9742.49
445 [60]Clarkston6-AAAA †1-5-12.666.85425 [60]-13.4936.14
446 [10]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA2-4-1-13.92-0.05444 [9]-15.9334.96
447 [56]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-5-1-15.7919.59388 [49]-20.8931.87
448 [25]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-7-20.8326.57340 [8]-12.3545.45
449 [38]Savannah3-A Division I0-7-21.2510.07418 [36]-16.7341.49
450 [7]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA3-3-21.36-17.53456 [6]-17.8740.46
451 [57]Jordan2-AA0-7-23.1522.31374 [47]-17.7242.40
452 [58]Walker6-AA †1-5-23.33-5.40449 [58]-15.3045.01
453 [46]Twiggs County5-A Division II2-5-24.05-14.75455 [49]-14.3846.64
454 [4]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A3-4-24.930.68440 [3]-17.5744.33
455 [8]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA2-6-30.86-10.29452 [5]-22.3145.52
456 [5]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A1-5-31.61-2.44447 [4]-24.1544.43
457 [6]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A1-5-36.17-20.00458 [6]-28.4944.65
458 [9]Community ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA3-2-40.99-37.48465 [9]-30.3947.57
459 [11]Notre Dame AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA2-6-41.33-31.76464 [12]-30.4847.83
460 [7]Grace ChristianGIAA Region 1-A0-3-43.26-21.84460 [7]-33.2247.01
461 [47]Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-4-49.060.66441 [45]-35.0950.95
462 [12]St. Mary's AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA1-5-56.92-23.42462 [11]-33.2360.66
463 [48]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-6-60.034.45430 [42]-37.6159.39
464 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-6-67.79-17.78457 [54]-44.9959.78
465 [49]GSIC8-A Division II †0-7-69.35-9.17451 [47]-39.7366.60



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11-AAAAAAA589.7878.58
28-AAAAAAA682.5372.09
31-AAAAAA680.5571.96
45-AAA476.1565.53
52-AAAAAAA575.0167.83
64-AAAAAAA674.1669.49
76-AAAAAAA673.8766.05
85-AAAAAAA672.2762.53
93-AAAAAAA567.4563.38
105-AAAAAA866.1056.91
117-AAAA664.8955.04
128-AAA663.5854.94
137-AAAAAA762.7154.16
141-A Division I461.5649.89
153-AAAA660.8249.35
162-AAAAA760.4450.34
176-AAAAAA759.9852.44
188-A Division I459.8552.16
198-AAAAAA759.8551.36
208-AAAAA759.5752.27
217-AAAAAAA759.3349.21
221-AAAAA658.6047.00
237-AAAAA658.5952.50
244-AAAA858.2846.83
251-AAA657.2251.57
261-AA757.1349.35
275-A Division I455.3844.31
282-AAAA754.8146.42
292-A Division I553.0144.47
302-AAAAAA751.8746.10
312-AAA551.4545.32
321-AAAA551.1041.58
333-AA750.8242.84
346-AAAAA750.0439.87
354-AAAAAA649.4942.72
363-AAAAAA849.2637.57
375-AAAAA849.1644.72
385-AAAA849.1040.59
397-A Division II347.9642.43
408-AA647.2441.62
416-A Division I445.5746.57
427-AAA745.1339.03
436-AAAA644.7349.73
44GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA544.3738.14
453-AAA844.2235.18
468-AAAA943.5539.40
477-AA742.9732.23
487-A Division I742.0532.45
496-AAA840.9632.01
502-A Division II540.3434.88
513-AAAAA539.7331.10
525-AA739.6527.74
534-A Division I438.8428.91
544-AA838.6927.66
55GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA537.5231.90
564-AAA636.2724.53
573-A Division II535.1328.41
583-A Division I533.6821.64
594-AAAAA632.2731.38
604-A Division II630.1822.27
616-AA729.6420.87
626-A Division II825.7610.93
632-AA825.0813.60
648-A Division II624.9226.88
655-A Division II622.6411.36
661-A Division II721.5510.53
67GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA621.1516.74
68GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA419.6415.15
69GIAA Region 6-AA218.1811.48
70GIAA Region 2-AA316.8811.85
71GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA515.906.67
72GIAA Region 2-A315.273.93
73GIAA Region 4-AA312.6910.76
74GAPPS Region 1-AA48.180.30
75GIAA Region 3-AA2-1.91-5.93
76GAPPS Region 2-AA5-3.41-13.66
77GIAA Region 1-A4-22.51-30.08
78GIAA Region 1-AA2-44.68-49.13

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
10/07CalhounHiram34 - 4420.8691.4%0.152
09/30Douglas CountyNew Manchester10 - 635.8798.3%0.202
09/09Pace AcademyLovett20 - 3016.0486.1%0.217
08/20Northside (Warner Robins)Jones County21 - 2718.1988.7%0.225
08/26AdairsvilleCherokee Bluff51 - 5026.2695.2%0.233
09/02Deerfield-WindsorStrong Rock Christian19 - 429.8975.5%0.265
08/19Kennesaw MountainCass26 - 2523.2693.3%0.269
10/07Pace AcademyMcDonough42 - 4023.9093.8%0.282
09/29CreeksideMays22 - 2122.0192.4%0.284
09/23FitzgeraldDodge County20 - 1237.2998.6%0.292
09/23Arabia MountainLocust Grove13 - 1221.3291.8%0.293
09/16North CobbNorthside (Warner Robins)17 - 2015.6185.5%0.304
08/19EastsideLuella21 - 1433.0297.7%0.304
09/16Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)Riverdale20 - 1527.4595.8%0.310
08/19VeteransRichmond Academy23 - 2022.9793.1%0.315

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
99.2509/09Colquitt CountyLee County48 - 2714.7584.2%
95.2409/16Mill CreekCedar Grove52 - 3612.2980.1%
94.5709/23Colquitt CountyCedar Grove39 - 1720.9791.5%
94.4710/28Colquitt CountyValdosta - 19.1689.8%
94.3710/14Mill CreekBuford - 11.0877.9%
89.0109/02BufordNorth Cobb21 - 144.6462.9%
85.8809/23Mill CreekParkview40 - 1720.9991.5%
85.8209/29Lee CountyHouston County50 - 2113.5082.2%
84.6510/28Lee CountyThomas County Central - 14.6284.0%
84.4609/02Cedar GroveWestlake30 - 2010.7877.3%
84.4010/07North CobbWalton33 - 64.6062.8%
84.3309/23North CobbMilton21 - 77.2669.5%
83.8910/21Thomas County CentralHouston County - 0.9852.8%
83.8808/19North CobbWestlake21 - 175.2764.5%
83.2811/04LambertMilton - 2.7657.8%

