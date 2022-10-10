Maxwell summary after Week 8

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,372 of 1,467 total games (ignoring ties) (93.52%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.64 points and all game margins within 12.53 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 2.09
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Colquitt County
|6-0
|111.67
|1
|Lee County
|6-1
|94.83
|2
|Mill Creek
|6-0
|103.00
|2
|Hughes
|7-0
|91.44
|3
|Valdosta
|7-0
|90.42
|3
|Houston County
|6-1
|83.43
|4
|Buford
|6-0
|89.83
|4
|Gainesville
|6-0
|83.39
|5
|North Cobb
|4-2
|87.28
|5
|Thomas County Central
|7-0
|82.31
|6
|Parkview
|5-1
|84.10
|6
|Woodward Academy
|5-1
|81.49
|7
|Carrollton
|7-0
|83.64
|7
|Roswell
|6-1
|80.83
|8
|Lambert
|6-0
|82.79
|8
|Rome
|6-1
|74.99
|9
|Milton
|3-3
|82.12
|9
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|4-3
|73.76
|10
|Walton
|4-2
|80.59
|10
|Marist
|4-2
|71.15
|11
|Westlake
|5-2
|79.92
|11
|South Paulding
|5-2
|67.36
|12
|Grayson
|5-1
|75.55
|12
|Blessed Trinity
|5-2
|67.00
|13
|Lowndes
|3-3
|75.24
|13
|Alpharetta
|4-2
|66.17
|14
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6-0
|74.89
|14
|Douglas County
|5-2
|64.39
|15
|Norcross
|4-2
|73.32
|15
|Brunswick
|7-0
|62.76
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Ware County
|5-0
|80.46
|1
|Cedartown
|7-0
|86.57
|2
|Dutchtown
|6-0
|76.05
|2
|Perry
|6-1
|78.41
|3
|Warner Robins
|3-4
|73.16
|3
|Benedictine
|4-2
|78.29
|4
|Loganville
|8-0
|70.18
|4
|Troup
|7-0
|75.48
|5
|Coffee
|5-1
|69.27
|5
|North Oconee
|6-0
|75.06
|6
|Cambridge
|5-2
|66.84
|6
|Bainbridge
|3-4
|70.28
|7
|Calhoun
|4-3
|66.18
|7
|Burke County
|5-1
|67.89
|8
|Creekside
|4-2
|66.13
|8
|Stockbridge
|5-2
|64.07
|9
|Cartersville
|6-1
|65.73
|9
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|5-2
|63.38
|10
|Jefferson
|4-2
|65.24
|10
|Starr's Mill
|5-2
|63.30
|11
|Kell
|6-0
|62.45
|11
|Wayne County
|5-1
|63.09
|12
|Eastside
|5-2
|60.52
|12
|Whitewater
|5-2
|60.19
|13
|Lithia Springs
|4-3
|57.34
|13
|Pace Academy
|6-1
|59.24
|14
|Clarke Central
|2-5
|56.69
|14
|Stephenson
|4-2
|58.99
|15
|Dalton
|4-3
|56.24
|15
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|6-1
|57.77
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|4-2
|92.80
|1
|Fitzgerald
|6-0
|73.55
|2
|Sandy Creek
|6-1
|72.60
|2
|Cook
|5-1
|68.11
|3
|Stephens County
|6-1
|70.82
|3
|Pierce County
|5-1
|64.91
|4
|Monroe Area
|3-4
|68.95
|4
|Rockmart
|4-2
|64.41
|5
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-1
|65.48
|5
|Appling County
|4-1
|63.96
|6
|Dougherty
|7-0
|65.25
|6
|South Atlanta
|6-0
|59.56
|7
|Oconee County
|4-3
|64.99
|7
|Thomson
|5-1
|59.47
|8
|Adairsville
|6-1
|62.37
|8
|Callaway
|3-3
|59.10
|9
|Calvary Day
|5-0
|60.41
|9
|Athens Academy
|5-1
|55.88
|10
|Hebron Christian
|6-1
|60.19
|10
|Northeast
|5-2
|55.41
|11
|Peach County
|3-3
|59.50
|11
|Fellowship Christian
|3-3
|53.80
|12
|Thomasville
|4-3
|59.00
|12
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|3-3
|50.85
|13
|Hart County
|4-3
|56.67
|13
|Putnam County
|6-1
|50.79
|14
|Crisp County
|4-3
|56.25
|14
|North Cobb Christian
|7-0
|50.17
|15
|Carver (Columbus)
|4-2
|55.75
|15
|Worth County
|6-1
|49.01
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|6-0
|77.92
|1
|Bowdon
|6-1
|55.71
|2
|Irwin County
|4-1
|72.99
|2
|Clinch County
|6-1
|49.77
|3
|Brooks County
|4-1
|72.90
|3
|Johnson County
|6-0
|49.18
|4
|Rabun County
|7-0
|70.47
|4
|Early County
|7-0
|46.91
|5
|Darlington
|7-0
|66.61
|5
|Schley County
|4-2
|45.97
|6
|Swainsboro
|6-0
|66.17
|6
|Manchester
|4-2
|44.72
|7
|Elbert County
|7-0
|61.08
|7
|Charlton County
|4-2
|43.68
|8
|Dublin
|3-2
|54.15
|8
|Dooly County
|4-2
|42.97
|9
|Metter
|4-3
|53.97
|9
|Emanuel County Institute
|2-4
|42.39
|10
|Whitefield Academy
|5-2
|53.92
|10
|McIntosh County Academy
|6-1
|42.14
|11
|Bleckley County
|6-1
|53.41
|11
|Christian Heritage
|3-4
|42.06
|12
|Lamar County
|6-1
|52.85
|12
|Lincoln County
|4-2
|41.04
|13
|St. Francis
|4-3
|52.26
|13
|Aquinas
|5-1
|39.08
|14
|Commerce
|5-2
|45.91
|14
|Wilcox County
|4-3
|34.93
|15
|Social Circle
|4-2
|44.52
|15
|Mitchell County
|3-4
|34.29
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|6-0
|56.05
|1
|Central Fellowship Christian
|6-0
|24.74
|2
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|6-1
|47.69
|2
|Brentwood School
|4-3
|24.26
|3
|Tattnall Square
|4-3
|42.65
|3
|Briarwood Academy
|4-3
|13.78
|4
|Stratford Academy
|5-2
|41.80
|4
|Edmund Burke Academy
|4-2
|12.99
|5
|Brookstone
|3-3
|37.49
|5
|Gatewood School
|2-4
|7.77
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Thomas Jefferson
|6-0
|30.39
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|5-2
|22.15
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|3-4
|6.34
|2
|Skipstone Academy
|6-0
|12.55
|3
|Fullington Academy
|4-3
|-9.31
|3
|King's Academy
|4-2
|4.21
|4
|Memorial Day
|3-4
|-24.93
|4
|Calvary Christian
|5-3
|0.00
|5
|Harvester Christian
|1-5
|-31.61
|5
|Lanier Christian
|5-2
|-3.80
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|111.67
|73.87
|9 [6]
|51.98
|-22.71
|2 [2]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|103.00
|73.66
|10 [7]
|49.63
|-16.39
|3 [1]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|6-1
|94.83
|71.39
|15 [2]
|42.02
|-15.84
|4 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|4-2
|92.80
|86.76
|1 [1]
|40.55
|-15.27
|5 [2]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|7-0
|91.44
|50.29
|121 [33]
|41.23
|-13.24
|6 [3]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|7-0
|90.42
|64.23
|28 [18]
|33.71
|-19.74
|7 [4]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|89.83
|72.11
|14 [10]
|34.68
|-18.17
|8 [5]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|87.28
|78.82
|4 [3]
|35.06
|-15.25
|9 [1]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|7-0
|86.57
|59.27
|52 [4]
|32.30
|-17.29
|10 [6]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|84.10
|64.70
|26 [16]
|35.87
|-11.26
|11 [7]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|7-0
|83.64
|60.53
|41 [24]
|34.95
|-11.72
|12 [3]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|6-1
|83.43
|57.33
|64 [15]
|36.24
|-10.21
|13 [4]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|6-0
|83.39
|56.94
|69 [17]
|35.59
|-10.83
|14 [8]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|82.79
|56.04
|76 [32]
|36.26
|-9.55
|15 [5]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|7-0
|82.31
|55.83
|77 [22]
|36.96
|-8.37
|16 [9]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|82.12
|75.22
|7 [5]
|31.68
|-13.47
|17 [6]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|5-1
|81.49
|50.49
|115 [30]
|34.57
|-9.94
|18 [7]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|6-1
|80.83
|58.65
|56 [10]
|34.25
|-9.61
|19 [10]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|80.59
|72.35
|13 [9]
|35.95
|-7.67
|20 [1]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|5-0
|80.46
|59.06
|53 [6]
|31.28
|-12.20
|21 [11]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|79.92
|67.41
|20 [14]
|32.90
|-10.04
|22 [2]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|6-1
|78.41
|53.38
|93 [7]
|34.48
|-6.96
|23 [3]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|4-2
|78.29
|62.27
|34 [3]
|29.18
|-12.13
|24 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|6-0
|77.92
|57.11
|67 [2]
|32.54
|-8.41
|25 [2]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|6-0
|76.05
|51.45
|109 [16]
|26.69
|-12.38
|26 [12]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|75.55
|60.33
|43 [26]
|30.02
|-8.56
|27 [4]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|7-0
|75.48
|39.62
|223 [41]
|34.76
|-3.75
|28 [13]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|75.24
|79.59
|3 [2]
|30.38
|-7.89
|29 [5]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|6-0
|75.06
|45.13
|173 [26]
|25.49
|-12.60
|30 [8]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|6-1
|74.99
|50.12
|123 [34]
|30.79
|-7.23
|31 [14]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|74.89
|46.55
|158 [39]
|34.74
|-3.18
|32 [9]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|4-3
|73.76
|65.57
|23 [4]
|27.77
|-9.02
|33 [1]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|6-0
|73.55
|48.40
|144 [9]
|28.98
|-7.59
|34 [15]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|73.32
|62.75
|33 [20]
|33.08
|-3.27
|35 [3]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|3-4
|73.16
|74.07
|8 [1]
|27.68
|-8.50
|36 [2]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|4-1
|72.99
|52.23
|100 [4]
|28.98
|-7.03
|37 [3]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|4-1
|72.90
|58.96
|54 [1]
|33.07
|-2.86
|38 [16]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|72.78
|69.26
|18 [12]
|32.10
|-3.71
|39 [2]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|6-1
|72.60
|54.25
|88 [7]
|29.55
|-6.07
|40 [17]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|72.13
|69.73
|17 [11]
|27.81
|-7.35
|41 [18]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|71.28
|53.37
|94 [34]
|30.09
|-4.22
|42 [10]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|4-2
|71.15
|61.51
|38 [7]
|29.10
|-5.08
|43 [3]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|6-1
|70.82
|46.48
|160 [13]
|27.43
|-6.42
|44 [19]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|70.59
|59.85
|46 [28]
|31.32
|-2.30
|45 [4]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|7-0
|70.47
|50.43
|117 [6]
|25.89
|-7.61
|46 [20]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|70.29
|63.42
|29 [19]
|25.53
|-7.79
|47 [6]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|3-4
|70.28
|70.41
|16 [1]
|25.99
|-7.31
|48 [4]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|8-0
|70.18
|46.89
|155 [24]
|28.07
|-5.13
|49 [21]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|69.52
|68.21
|19 [13]
|28.94
|-3.61
|50 [5]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|5-1
|69.27
|36.09
|259 [46]
|30.04
|-2.25
|51 [4]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|3-4
|68.95
|65.37
|24 [2]
|27.54
|-4.44
|52 [22]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|68.95
|81.45
|2 [1]
|25.98
|-5.99
|53 [23]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|68.16
|60.88
|40 [23]
|25.03
|-6.15
|54 [2]
|Cook
|1-AA
|5-1
|68.11
|53.03
|96 [5]
|26.41
|-4.73
|55 [7]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|5-1
|67.89
|58.22
|60 [5]
|28.66
|-2.26
|56 [11]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|5-2
|67.36
|56.47
|73 [20]
|29.99
|-0.40
|57 [12]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|5-2
|67.00
|58.44
|58 [11]
|24.67
|-5.35
|58 [6]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|5-2
|66.84
|53.71
|92 [12]
|28.15
|-1.71
|59 [24]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-5
|66.72
|75.50
|6 [4]
|24.11
|-5.63
|60 [5]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|7-0
|66.61
|35.53
|264 [18]
|30.88
|1.24
|61 [25]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|66.61
|64.56
|27 [17]
|29.65
|0.02
|62 [7]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|4-3
|66.18
|63.32
|30 [3]
|29.75
|0.54
|63 [6]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|6-0
|66.17
|38.05
|236 [15]
|24.14
|-5.06
|64 [13]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|4-2
|66.17
|54.55
|85 [27]
|30.19
|0.99
|65 [8]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|4-2
|66.13
|52.52
|97 [13]
|23.18
|-5.98
|66 [9]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|6-1
|65.73
|43.52
|190 [32]
|27.33
|-1.42
|67 [5]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|5-1
|65.48
|51.25
|111 [10]
|25.66
|-2.85
|68 [6]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|7-0
|65.25
|36.13
|258 [26]
|27.35
|-0.93
|69 [10]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|4-2
|65.24
|58.52
|57 [7]
|23.25
|-5.02
|70 [26]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|65.06
|62.23
|35 [21]
|23.48
|-4.60
|71 [7]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|4-3
|64.99
|61.79
|36 [3]
|24.56
|-3.46
|72 [3]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|5-1
|64.91
|45.76
|169 [11]
|27.25
|-0.69
|73 [4]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|4-2
|64.41
|57.18
|65 [1]
|27.51
|0.07
|74 [14]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|5-2
|64.39
|56.47
|74 [21]
|25.16
|-2.26
|75 [8]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|5-2
|64.07
|49.05
|139 [19]
|24.69
|-2.40
|76 [5]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|4-1
|63.96
|54.95
|83 [3]
|23.41
|-3.58
|77 [27]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-4
|63.50
|58.86
|55 [31]
|26.25
|-0.28
|78 [9]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|5-2
|63.38
|49.26
|136 [16]
|22.62
|-3.78
|79 [10]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|5-2
|63.30
|51.22
|112 [12]
|21.86
|-4.46
|80 [11]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|5-1
|63.09
|42.39
|200 [34]
|20.59
|-5.53
|81 [15]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|7-0
|62.76
|38.22
|235 [49]
|27.20
|1.41
|82 [11]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|6-0
|62.45
|37.63
|241 [41]
|25.39
|-0.08
|83 [8]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|6-1
|62.37
|36.64
|253 [25]
|30.43
|5.03
|84 [28]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|61.50
|59.67
|47 [29]
|24.24
|-0.29
|85 [7]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|7-0
|61.08
|43.06
|194 [11]
|26.30
|2.19
|86 [29]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|60.90
|60.34
|42 [25]
|21.88
|-2.05
|87 [12]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|5-2
|60.52
|42.72
|197 [34]
|20.58
|-2.96
|88 [9]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|5-0
|60.41
|30.66
|309 [39]
|24.93
|1.50
|89 [10]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|6-1
|60.19
|45.61
|170 [14]
|26.28
|3.06
|90 [12]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|5-2
|60.19
|49.20
|137 [17]
|26.13
|2.92
|91 [30]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|59.97
|51.97
|101 [35]
|27.46
|4.46
|92 [6]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|6-0
|59.56
|23.04
|368 [46]
|24.39
|1.80
|93 [11]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|3-3
|59.50
|58.36
|59 [5]
|21.49
|-1.03
|94 [7]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|5-1
|59.47
|34.78
|275 [22]
|22.20
|-0.30
|95 [13]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|6-1
|59.24
|46.68
|156 [23]
|23.35
|1.08
|96 [31]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|59.17
|73.03
|11 [8]
|19.81
|-2.39
|97 [16]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|3-4
|59.10
|64.84
|25 [5]
|19.25
|-2.88
|98 [8]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|3-3
|59.10
|51.65
|104 [6]
|21.01
|-1.11
|99 [12]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|4-3
|59.00
|60.00
|44 [4]
|21.46
|-0.57
|100 [14]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|4-2
|58.99
|53.33
|95 [8]
|21.02
|-0.99
|101 [32]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|58.91
|39.31
|228 [42]
|17.79
|-4.14
|102 [17]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|5-2
|58.02
|45.89
|167 [43]
|18.65
|-2.40
|103 [15]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|6-1
|57.77
|37.14
|245 [45]
|24.91
|4.12
|104 [13]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|4-3
|57.34
|56.43
|75 [8]
|22.39
|2.03
|105 [33]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-6
|57.20
|66.90
|22 [15]
|19.21
|-1.01
|106 [18]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|3-4
|56.96
|49.83
|127 [35]
|23.00
|3.01
|107 [19]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|3-4
|56.71
|57.64
|63 [14]
|19.19
|-0.55
|108 [14]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|2-5
|56.69
|63.27
|31 [4]
|20.56
|0.85
|109 [13]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|4-3
|56.67
|35.08
|271 [31]
|21.22
|1.53
|110 [34]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-4
|56.66
|59.89
|45 [27]
|20.95
|1.26
|111 [20]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|5-2
|56.48
|50.48
|116 [31]
|21.67
|2.16
|112 [16]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|5-2
|56.48
|50.31
|120 [13]
|20.01
|0.51
|113 [14]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|4-3
|56.25
|57.01
|68 [6]
|19.17
|-0.10
|114 [15]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|4-3
|56.24
|52.41
|98 [14]
|23.29
|4.03
|115 [21]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|4-3
|56.14
|55.44
|80 [24]
|21.11
|1.94
|116 [22]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|5-2
|56.06
|46.05
|165 [42]
|20.93
|1.84
|117 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|6-0
|56.05
|20.56
|383 [15]
|22.81
|3.74
|118 [9]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|5-1
|55.88
|44.09
|184 [12]
|23.51
|4.60
|119 [15]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|4-2
|55.75
|42.01
|205 [20]
|18.62
|-0.16
|120 [1]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|6-1
|55.71
|39.90
|219 [7]
|21.87
|3.13
|121 [16]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|4-3
|55.57
|51.61
|107 [15]
|20.42
|1.83
|122 [17]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|5-2
|55.56
|41.32
|211 [36]
|21.73
|3.14
|123 [10]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|5-2
|55.41
|31.89
|297 [26]
|21.08
|2.64
|124 [23]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|2-4
|55.29
|61.64
|37 [6]
|17.11
|-1.20
|125 [18]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|4-3
|54.98
|51.46
|108 [10]
|18.60
|0.59
|126 [24]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|2-5
|54.91
|56.93
|70 [18]
|19.92
|1.98
|127 [19]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|5-2
|54.80
|44.15
|182 [28]
|22.38
|4.55
|128 [35]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|54.69
|38.83
|231 [44]
|19.11
|1.38
|129 [25]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|3-4
|54.37
|56.66
|72 [19]
|21.20
|3.81
|130 [16]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|6-1
|54.26
|35.82
|261 [28]
|21.12
|3.84
|131 [8]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|3-2
|54.15
|43.74
|188 [10]
|17.92
|0.75
|132 [17]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|5-2
|54.04
|44.78
|176 [16]
|19.44
|2.37
|133 [9]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|4-3
|53.97
|51.63
|106 [5]
|16.90
|-0.10
|134 [10]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|5-2
|53.92
|41.66
|210 [13]
|19.59
|2.65
|135 [11]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|3-3
|53.80
|50.78
|114 [7]
|20.41
|3.59
|136 [26]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|5-2
|53.70
|37.57
|242 [50]
|19.87
|3.14
|137 [27]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|4-3
|53.66
|57.98
|61 [12]
|20.97
|4.28
|138 [28]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|4-3
|53.42
|47.08
|153 [40]
|21.75
|5.30
|139 [11]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|6-1
|53.41
|37.84
|239 [16]
|20.14
|3.71
|140 [36]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-5
|52.89
|61.45
|39 [22]
|18.31
|2.40
|141 [12]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|6-1
|52.85
|41.81
|207 [12]
|21.70
|5.83
|142 [18]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|4-3
|52.74
|51.64
|105 [9]
|20.70
|4.94
|143 [20]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|6-2
|52.40
|36.75
|250 [46]
|19.56
|4.13
|144 [19]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|4-3
|52.34
|51.84
|102 [8]
|17.17
|1.81
|145 [13]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|4-3
|52.26
|47.94
|147 [8]
|18.16
|2.86
|146 [17]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|6-1
|52.24
|34.49
|276 [47]
|19.13
|3.86
|147 [21]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|4-3
|52.11
|49.43
|135 [15]
|22.95
|7.81
|148 [37]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|51.96
|50.24
|122 [36]
|19.26
|4.28
|149 [20]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|5-2
|51.79
|35.93
|260 [27]
|20.58
|5.76
|150 [18]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|3-3
|51.33
|50.40
|118 [17]
|19.01
|4.66
|151 [22]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|4-3
|50.91
|42.25
|202 [35]
|14.89
|0.96
|152 [12]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|3-3
|50.85
|50.01
|125 [8]
|20.29
|6.42
|153 [13]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|6-1
|50.79
|24.42
|359 [44]
|15.32
|1.50
|154 [21]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|6-1
|50.74
|27.91
|326 [42]
|18.01
|4.25
|155 [38]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|50.67
|59.36
|51 [30]
|17.35
|3.65
|156 [29]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|2-5
|50.38
|54.82
|84 [26]
|19.15
|5.74
|157 [14]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|7-0
|50.17
|20.65
|382 [48]
|16.33
|3.13
|158 [30]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-2
|50.10
|45.86
|168 [44]
|19.49
|6.36
|159 [23]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|4-3
|49.78
|44.14
|183 [29]
|16.40
|3.59
|160 [2]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|6-1
|49.77
|30.52
|310 [16]
|17.82
|5.02
|161 [19]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|3-4
|49.54
|44.93
|175 [29]
|16.37
|3.80
|162 [20]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|4-3
|49.49
|40.29
|218 [38]
|17.19
|4.68
|163 [24]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|5-2
|49.46
|39.71
|221 [39]
|18.56
|6.08
|164 [21]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|4-3
|49.39
|45.92
|166 [27]
|18.42
|6.00
|165 [3]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|6-0
|49.18
|22.76
|371 [24]
|16.24
|4.03
|166 [22]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|2-5
|49.17
|59.63
|48 [5]
|16.65
|4.46
|167 [25]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|1-6
|49.06
|63.06
|32 [2]
|16.45
|4.37
|168 [15]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|6-1
|49.01
|37.03
|246 [17]
|20.55
|8.51
|169 [23]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|3-3
|48.96
|46.17
|164 [26]
|15.63
|3.64
|170 [24]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|3-4
|48.67
|53.79
|91 [11]
|11.94
|0.24
|171 [31]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-5
|48.22
|55.72
|79 [23]
|17.73
|6.49
|172 [22]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|4-3
|47.77
|44.39
|179 [17]
|15.02
|4.22
|173 [2]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|6-1
|47.69
|27.79
|327 [7]
|14.82
|4.11
|174 [23]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|6-1
|47.68
|26.61
|339 [46]
|13.11
|2.40
|175 [26]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|5-1
|47.58
|29.52
|316 [52]
|17.47
|6.86
|176 [25]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|4-3
|47.41
|39.46
|225 [39]
|21.43
|10.99
|177 [32]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|3-5
|47.31
|49.78
|128 [36]
|14.81
|4.47
|178 [39]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|47.19
|25.75
|345 [46]
|16.24
|6.03
|179 [33]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|2-5
|46.96
|59.60
|49 [8]
|17.53
|7.55
|180 [4]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|7-0
|46.91
|10.40
|416 [38]
|14.60
|4.67
|181 [27]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|5-1
|46.90
|30.97
|307 [51]
|18.32
|8.39
|182 [40]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|46.69
|39.13
|229 [43]
|14.70
|4.99
|183 [16]
|Laney
|4-AA
|6-0
|46.60
|29.87
|314 [30]
|11.76
|2.14
|184 [26]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|5-2
|46.59
|36.20
|257 [45]
|13.22
|3.60
|185 [17]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|5-2
|46.54
|38.60
|233 [15]
|14.82
|5.26
|186 [34]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|3-4
|46.41
|50.35
|119 [32]
|17.58
|8.14
|187 [28]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|5-1
|46.32
|23.44
|366 [56]
|11.27
|1.92
|188 [27]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|2-4
|46.22
|55.22
|82 [10]
|21.20
|11.96
|189 [5]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|4-2
|45.97
|23.45
|365 [23]
|12.41
|3.42
|190 [14]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|5-2
|45.91
|41.02
|212 [14]
|14.93
|6.00
|191 [28]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|1-5
|45.75
|72.43
|12 [2]
|16.24
|7.46
|192 [35]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|5-2
|45.69
|36.66
|252 [51]
|12.16
|3.44
|193 [18]
|Model
|7-AA
|4-3
|45.63
|35.72
|262 [18]
|13.87
|5.21
|194 [19]
|Union County
|8-AA
|5-1
|45.54
|26.55
|341 [36]
|14.34
|5.78
|195 [29]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|2-4
|45.52
|48.36
|145 [22]
|18.61
|10.06
|196 [29]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|3-4
|45.29
|49.13
|138 [18]
|12.12
|3.80
|197 [30]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|5-1
|45.26
|31.35
|304 [50]
|15.15
|6.87
|198 [30]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|5-1
|44.99
|25.26
|348 [51]
|14.83
|6.82
|199 [6]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|4-2
|44.72
|31.62
|300 [15]
|13.20
|5.46
|200 [15]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|4-2
|44.52
|31.29
|306 [25]
|13.78
|6.23
|201 [24]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|5-2
|44.42
|30.04
|313 [40]
|17.37
|9.92
|202 [31]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|2-4
|44.34
|51.39
|110 [11]
|17.49
|10.13
|203 [36]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|2-5
|44.19
|57.80
|62 [13]
|12.24
|5.03
|204 [20]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|5-2
|44.06
|35.26
|268 [20]
|17.12
|10.04
|205 [31]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|2-5
|44.05
|55.74
|78 [9]
|14.16
|7.09
|206 [25]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|3-4
|44.03
|45.04
|174 [15]
|13.93
|6.87
|207 [37]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-6
|43.78
|78.68
|5 [1]
|14.25
|7.44
|208 [38]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|3-3
|43.75
|47.61
|149 [38]
|12.59
|5.82
|209 [7]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|4-2
|43.68
|40.79
|215 [6]
|12.65
|5.94
|210 [32]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|3-4
|43.32
|48.73
|142 [20]
|17.28
|10.93
|211 [39]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|3-3
|43.01
|42.13
|204 [46]
|13.27
|7.24
|212 [8]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|4-2
|42.97
|34.15
|280 [10]
|16.46
|10.47
|213 [3]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|4-3
|42.65
|38.99
|230 [2]
|18.42
|12.75
|214 [26]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|4-3
|42.57
|35.32
|266 [29]
|13.12
|7.53
|215 [32]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|2-5
|42.49
|49.63
|132 [21]
|10.70
|5.18
|216 [21]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|3-3
|42.39
|35.36
|265 [19]
|14.46
|9.05
|217 [9]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|2-4
|42.39
|49.60
|134 [1]
|17.22
|11.80
|218 [27]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|4-3
|42.30
|35.06
|273 [32]
|15.55
|10.22
|219 [33]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|3-4
|42.26
|43.43
|192 [32]
|15.61
|10.32
|220 [34]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-5
|42.21
|48.69
|143 [21]
|13.95
|8.72
|221 [10]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|6-1
|42.14
|31.91
|296 [14]
|12.12
|6.96
|222 [11]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|3-4
|42.06
|47.54
|150 [2]
|12.10
|7.01
|223 [28]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|4-2
|41.97
|35.18
|270 [30]
|11.30
|6.31
|224 [16]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|5-2
|41.95
|36.69
|251 [17]
|16.56
|11.58
|225 [33]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|3-4
|41.83
|46.26
|162 [25]
|17.47
|12.62
|226 [34]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|2-5
|41.82
|50.07
|124 [18]
|13.49
|8.65
|227 [4]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5-2
|41.80
|26.21
|343 [9]
|13.95
|9.12
|228 [22]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|5-1
|41.78
|26.85
|336 [35]
|13.37
|8.57
|229 [23]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|1-5
|41.15
|56.70
|71 [2]
|14.07
|9.90
|230 [12]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|4-2
|41.04
|36.34
|256 [9]
|15.11
|11.03
|231 [17]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|4-2
|41.02
|33.17
|286 [20]
|12.34
|8.29
|232 [35]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|3-3
|40.92
|39.55
|224 [42]
|14.65
|10.71
|233 [18]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|5-1
|40.54
|24.92
|354 [30]
|13.96
|10.39
|234 [36]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|4-3
|39.72
|39.70
|222 [40]
|11.75
|9.00
|235 [40]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|3-3
|39.65
|45.56
|171 [45]
|11.97
|9.30
|236 [19]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|4-3
|39.64
|33.11
|287 [21]
|15.11
|12.44
|237 [41]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|39.47
|48.88
|141 [38]
|10.08
|7.59
|238 [24]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|5-2
|39.42
|28.47
|324 [32]
|11.44
|8.99
|239 [42]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|39.29
|54.51
|86 [33]
|11.82
|9.51
|240 [13]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|5-1
|39.08
|24.76
|356 [21]
|15.79
|13.68
|241 [29]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|3-4
|38.91
|37.91
|237 [23]
|13.90
|11.96
|242 [41]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|2-4
|38.68
|47.22
|152 [39]
|13.73
|12.02
|243 [30]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|5-2
|38.60
|24.31
|360 [47]
|12.13
|10.50
|244 [43]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|38.53
|49.72
|130 [37]
|13.60
|12.04
|245 [37]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|5-2
|38.52
|35.07
|272 [48]
|8.76
|7.21
|246 [35]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|2-5
|38.48
|49.65
|131 [20]
|16.28
|14.77
|247 [25]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|5-2
|38.38
|27.05
|334 [34]
|16.73
|15.32
|248 [26]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|2-5
|38.35
|47.65
|148 [10]
|10.97
|9.60
|249 [38]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|2-5
|38.21
|44.33
|181 [27]
|10.51
|9.27
|250 [20]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|4-3
|38.15
|32.11
|295 [22]
|12.93
|11.75
|251 [42]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|3-4
|38.14
|46.52
|159 [41]
|15.38
|14.22
|252 [39]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|3-5
|38.02
|40.35
|217 [38]
|14.82
|13.77
|253 [44]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-4
|37.69
|42.27
|201 [41]
|11.14
|10.43
|254 [5]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|3-3
|37.49
|40.62
|216 [1]
|13.18
|12.67
|255 [40]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|2-4
|37.44
|34.35
|278 [49]
|13.45
|12.98
|256 [43]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|4-2
|37.21
|27.92
|325 [54]
|12.38
|12.15
|257 [44]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|4-3
|36.99
|39.74
|220 [48]
|11.97
|11.95
|258 [27]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|4-3
|36.84
|33.05
|289 [24]
|11.65
|11.79
|259 [45]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-6
|36.61
|55.26
|81 [25]
|11.88
|12.25
|260 [31]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|5-2
|36.25
|23.30
|367 [49]
|12.40
|13.13
|261 [41]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|2-5
|36.13
|46.17
|163 [25]
|10.85
|11.69
|262 [32]
|White County
|7-AAA
|2-4
|36.03
|43.75
|187 [18]
|10.91
|11.86
|263 [28]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|4-3
|35.82
|30.09
|312 [29]
|8.89
|10.04
|264 [42]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|1-6
|35.42
|52.39
|99 [9]
|14.44
|15.99
|265 [36]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|3-3
|35.10
|43.36
|193 [33]
|10.27
|12.14
|266 [14]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|4-3
|34.93
|28.96
|320 [17]
|11.66
|13.71
|267 [46]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|2-3
|34.73
|34.48
|277 [53]
|6.58
|8.82
|268 [33]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|1-5
|34.58
|47.35
|151 [11]
|10.64
|13.03
|269 [47]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-6
|34.40
|67.14
|21 [3]
|10.85
|13.43
|270 [48]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|3-4
|34.33
|35.67
|263 [52]
|10.45
|13.09
|271 [15]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|3-4
|34.29
|41.76
|208 [4]
|5.83
|8.51
|272 [29]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|2-4
|34.03
|38.77
|232 [14]
|9.34
|12.29
|273 [34]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|4-3
|33.45
|31.37
|303 [37]
|7.32
|10.84
|274 [37]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|3-4
|33.37
|36.83
|248 [43]
|12.39
|16.00
|275 [21]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|5-0
|33.32
|0.56
|442 [37]
|3.87
|7.53
|276 [22]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|1-6
|33.05
|49.03
|140 [7]
|8.91
|12.83
|277 [45]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|33.00
|42.92
|195 [40]
|9.13
|13.09
|278 [35]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|4-3
|32.78
|19.67
|387 [50]
|7.60
|11.79
|279 [23]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|2-5
|32.74
|44.62
|177 [9]
|8.51
|12.75
|280 [43]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|1-6
|32.58
|54.09
|90 [6]
|11.76
|16.16
|281 [38]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|3-4
|32.56
|34.22
|279 [48]
|4.47
|8.88
|282 [44]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-5
|32.55
|42.88
|196 [33]
|9.54
|13.97
|283 [49]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-7
|32.49
|59.42
|50 [9]
|6.79
|11.27
|284 [30]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|2-5
|32.08
|43.57
|189 [13]
|8.39
|13.28
|285 [45]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|2-5
|31.89
|38.34
|234 [43]
|10.18
|15.27
|286 [36]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|4-3
|31.79
|26.66
|338 [45]
|9.96
|15.15
|287 [39]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|2-5
|31.52
|42.55
|199 [35]
|4.41
|9.87
|288 [31]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|4-3
|31.31
|25.03
|351 [41]
|7.94
|13.61
|289 [6]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|7-0
|31.29
|10.47
|415 [19]
|6.72
|12.40
|290 [37]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|3-4
|31.26
|33.79
|282 [33]
|3.52
|9.24
|291 [32]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|0-7
|31.22
|54.18
|89 [4]
|8.95
|14.71
|292 [24]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|3-3
|31.19
|28.99
|318 [27]
|11.43
|17.21
|293 [16]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|5-2
|31.02
|21.45
|377 [27]
|13.06
|19.01
|294 [17]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|5-2
|31.02
|22.67
|372 [25]
|6.56
|12.51
|295 [7]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|6-0
|30.87
|-23.87
|463 [25]
|7.99
|14.09
|296 [46]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|1-5
|30.87
|49.99
|126 [14]
|4.30
|10.41
|297 [38]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|2-5
|30.59
|37.73
|240 [24]
|13.50
|19.89
|298 [1]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|6-0
|30.39
|11.94
|410 [1]
|8.43
|15.01
|299 [8]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-5
|30.17
|36.44
|254 [3]
|9.54
|16.34
|300 [18]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|4-3
|30.16
|20.54
|384 [30]
|7.03
|13.84
|301 [39]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|3-4
|30.13
|33.42
|284 [34]
|5.33
|12.17
|302 [19]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|3-4
|30.08
|36.78
|249 [8]
|3.95
|10.85
|303 [40]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-6
|29.89
|44.02
|185 [31]
|7.51
|14.60
|304 [25]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|4-3
|29.58
|24.84
|355 [31]
|7.54
|14.93
|305 [20]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|4-3
|29.52
|21.44
|378 [28]
|6.68
|14.14
|306 [33]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|2-5
|29.31
|37.36
|243 [16]
|10.98
|18.64
|307 [34]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-3
|29.17
|25.04
|350 [40]
|7.60
|15.40
|308 [21]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|1-5
|28.97
|40.84
|213 [5]
|10.24
|18.25
|309 [41]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|1-6
|28.86
|47.99
|146 [23]
|4.10
|12.21
|310 [22]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|2-4
|28.78
|27.07
|333 [18]
|6.83
|15.02
|311 [26]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|3-3
|28.38
|54.35
|87 [3]
|9.94
|18.53
|312 [42]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|1-6
|28.32
|45.50
|172 [28]
|9.27
|17.92
|313 [27]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|5-2
|28.29
|13.43
|406 [33]
|7.40
|16.09
|314 [9]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|4-3
|27.90
|23.87
|364 [10]
|9.88
|18.96
|315 [28]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|3-4
|27.76
|26.90
|335 [29]
|7.61
|16.82
|316 [50]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-6
|27.48
|49.63
|133 [37]
|10.42
|19.91
|317 [23]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|5-2
|27.03
|16.68
|396 [33]
|7.30
|17.24
|318 [35]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|6-1
|27.02
|4.01
|431 [56]
|10.62
|20.57
|319 [10]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4-3
|26.70
|22.79
|370 [11]
|9.51
|19.78
|320 [29]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|3-4
|26.49
|30.15
|311 [26]
|4.37
|14.85
|321 [51]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-7
|26.42
|57.13
|66 [16]
|2.80
|13.35
|322 [24]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|1-6
|26.24
|44.53
|178 [3]
|8.10
|18.83
|323 [40]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|3-4
|25.72
|27.65
|330 [43]
|5.96
|17.22
|324 [36]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|5-2
|25.45
|13.82
|403 [53]
|4.13
|15.65
|325 [43]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|1-5
|25.44
|41.70
|209 [37]
|1.75
|13.29
|326 [47]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|1-6
|25.41
|46.90
|154 [22]
|2.22
|13.78
|327 [11]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|3-3
|25.24
|33.41
|285 [5]
|8.03
|19.76
|328 [1]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|6-0
|24.74
|-2.03
|446 [10]
|5.80
|18.03
|329 [25]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|2-4
|24.65
|32.22
|294 [13]
|4.73
|17.06
|330 [44]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|4-2
|24.64
|20.12
|386 [52]
|1.28
|13.62
|331 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|4-3
|24.26
|22.89
|369 [1]
|4.64
|17.35
|332 [52]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|1-6
|23.48
|41.85
|206 [47]
|7.40
|20.89
|333 [26]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|2-5
|23.42
|33.02
|290 [11]
|6.17
|19.73
|334 [48]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-6
|23.41
|40.80
|214 [37]
|0.98
|14.55
|335 [12]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|4-3
|23.35
|21.84
|376 [12]
|6.00
|19.63
|336 [37]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|2-3
|23.23
|23.89
|363 [45]
|6.54
|20.29
|337 [38]
|Butler
|4-AA
|2-4
|23.23
|25.44
|347 [38]
|6.07
|19.82
|338 [41]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|2-5
|23.13
|29.57
|315 [41]
|4.59
|18.44
|339 [45]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-6
|22.83
|42.18
|203 [36]
|-0.13
|14.02
|340 [39]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|3-4
|22.82
|28.60
|323 [31]
|-1.74
|12.41
|341 [49]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|4-3
|22.52
|27.10
|332 [54]
|5.20
|19.65
|342 [50]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|1-5
|22.38
|43.51
|191 [31]
|5.67
|20.27
|343 [1]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|5-2
|22.15
|11.61
|412 [1]
|4.78
|19.60
|344 [40]
|Redan
|5-AA
|2-5
|21.91
|33.59
|283 [23]
|5.52
|20.59
|345 [41]
|Washington
|6-AA
|2-4
|21.88
|26.45
|342 [37]
|-0.37
|14.73
|346 [42]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-6
|21.65
|39.46
|226 [21]
|5.09
|20.42
|347 [30]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-4
|21.54
|27.69
|329 [28]
|1.71
|17.15
|348 [27]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|4-3
|21.11
|22.39
|373 [26]
|2.16
|18.02
|349 [31]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|1-6
|20.94
|35.23
|269 [19]
|3.42
|19.46
|350 [13]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|4-2
|20.37
|5.83
|427 [22]
|5.07
|21.67
|351 [14]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-4
|20.01
|28.71
|322 [6]
|2.55
|19.51
|352 [43]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|2-5
|19.93
|33.08
|288 [35]
|4.03
|21.07
|353 [32]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|3-4
|19.19
|24.69
|357 [32]
|1.87
|19.66
|354 [53]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|5-2
|18.84
|15.90
|398 [57]
|1.03
|19.16
|355 [46]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|2-5
|18.70
|32.24
|293 [49]
|4.65
|22.93
|356 [15]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|5-1
|18.51
|1.42
|436 [23]
|-1.54
|16.92
|357 [47]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-6
|18.19
|49.74
|129 [19]
|3.60
|22.39
|358 [28]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|4-3
|17.64
|14.85
|402 [36]
|-0.30
|19.04
|359 [42]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|2-5
|17.17
|25.26
|349 [39]
|3.06
|22.87
|360 [43]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|1-6
|17.16
|34.86
|274 [21]
|0.53
|20.34
|361 [16]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|4-3
|17.01
|18.99
|390 [16]
|1.54
|21.51
|362 [51]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|3-4
|16.54
|18.14
|394 [57]
|-1.18
|19.25
|363 [29]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|3-3
|16.07
|12.52
|408 [37]
|-2.37
|18.54
|364 [44]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-6
|15.83
|31.63
|299 [36]
|1.58
|22.72
|365 [30]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|2-5
|15.75
|15.43
|401 [35]
|0.12
|21.35
|366 [17]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|3-4
|15.55
|15.80
|399 [17]
|0.89
|22.31
|367 [33]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|1-5
|15.54
|31.76
|298 [23]
|1.91
|23.34
|368 [54]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-6
|15.49
|50.93
|113 [29]
|0.44
|21.92
|369 [55]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-7
|15.19
|51.83
|103 [28]
|1.58
|23.37
|370 [31]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-5
|14.66
|24.60
|358 [22]
|2.29
|24.60
|371 [48]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-4
|14.61
|37.88
|238 [40]
|3.54
|25.91
|372 [52]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|2-4
|14.50
|18.04
|395 [58]
|-2.00
|20.48
|373 [56]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|2-5
|14.45
|27.70
|328 [55]
|-1.20
|21.32
|374 [18]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4-2
|14.36
|6.08
|426 [21]
|-2.34
|20.27
|375 [19]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|2-5
|14.14
|21.36
|379 [13]
|0.54
|23.38
|376 [3]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|4-3
|13.78
|10.69
|414 [4]
|-3.16
|20.03
|377 [32]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|2-4
|13.28
|20.23
|385 [31]
|-1.91
|21.79
|378 [4]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|4-2
|12.99
|5.37
|428 [6]
|-1.81
|22.17
|379 [33]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|2-5
|12.90
|21.12
|381 [29]
|-2.56
|21.51
|380 [34]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|4-3
|12.59
|11.33
|413 [35]
|-1.23
|23.15
|381 [2]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|6-0
|12.55
|-23.19
|461 [8]
|-2.90
|21.52
|382 [20]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|1-5
|12.46
|34.00
|281 [4]
|-1.35
|23.17
|383 [44]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|3-3
|11.42
|18.99
|391 [51]
|-3.06
|22.49
|384 [53]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-5
|10.63
|28.75
|321 [53]
|-2.12
|24.22
|385 [21]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-5
|9.94
|21.25
|380 [14]
|2.87
|29.90
|386 [45]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|4-3
|9.90
|9.42
|421 [55]
|-1.42
|25.66
|387 [35]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|1-6
|9.89
|31.49
|302 [24]
|0.07
|27.15
|388 [34]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|4-3
|9.72
|8.30
|422 [40]
|-2.81
|24.45
|389 [45]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-5
|9.38
|31.34
|305 [38]
|-4.65
|22.94
|390 [49]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|4-3
|9.20
|3.96
|432 [53]
|-3.40
|24.37
|391 [50]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-6
|9.15
|44.36
|180 [30]
|-3.86
|23.97
|392 [35]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|1-5
|9.04
|18.22
|393 [32]
|-7.79
|20.14
|393 [46]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-7
|8.92
|42.62
|198 [19]
|-3.89
|24.16
|394 [36]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|1-5
|8.46
|25.64
|346 [20]
|-4.33
|24.19
|395 [51]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-7
|8.41
|36.34
|255 [44]
|-3.27
|25.30
|396 [47]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-7
|8.01
|46.60
|157 [12]
|-2.21
|26.75
|397 [54]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-7
|8.01
|46.33
|161 [24]
|-6.83
|22.13
|398 [46]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|8.01
|28.99
|319 [45]
|-5.79
|23.17
|399 [5]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|2-4
|7.77
|15.49
|400 [2]
|-0.89
|28.31
|400 [37]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|2-4
|7.70
|16.44
|397 [34]
|-3.13
|26.14
|401 [22]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|3-3
|7.09
|1.24
|437 [24]
|-1.70
|28.18
|402 [57]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-5
|6.73
|21.87
|375 [56]
|-5.91
|24.33
|403 [46]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-7
|6.63
|30.95
|308 [28]
|-3.09
|27.25
|404 [47]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|1-6
|6.41
|27.11
|331 [33]
|-8.35
|22.21
|405 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3-4
|6.34
|11.84
|411 [2]
|1.57
|32.21
|406 [6]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|2-4
|5.50
|13.47
|405 [3]
|-5.66
|25.81
|407 [48]
|Josey
|4-AA
|2-5
|5.25
|25.00
|352 [42]
|-6.19
|25.54
|408 [38]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|2-5
|4.22
|7.59
|424 [41]
|-5.21
|27.55
|409 [3]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4-2
|4.21
|-5.25
|448 [3]
|-6.59
|26.17
|410 [55]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|2-4
|4.07
|9.69
|419 [59]
|-7.49
|25.41
|411 [56]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-7
|4.05
|37.29
|244 [44]
|-8.96
|23.96
|412 [52]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|1-6
|3.83
|29.05
|317 [50]
|-7.44
|25.71
|413 [49]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|1-6
|3.78
|31.53
|301 [27]
|-6.13
|27.06
|414 [7]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|1-5
|3.52
|10.34
|417 [5]
|-1.46
|31.99
|415 [23]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|3-3
|3.01
|7.92
|423 [20]
|-3.63
|30.34
|416 [57]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|0-6
|2.07
|24.27
|361 [55]
|-7.43
|27.48
|417 [8]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|3-4
|2.05
|2.94
|434 [8]
|-9.66
|25.26
|418 [50]
|McNair
|5-AA
|3-4
|2.02
|0.93
|439 [57]
|-5.05
|29.90
|419 [58]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|0-5
|1.13
|43.85
|186 [30]
|-8.87
|26.98
|420 [39]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|2-5
|0.76
|9.51
|420 [39]
|-2.41
|33.81
|421 [51]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|2-5
|0.20
|18.24
|392 [52]
|-6.91
|29.86
|422 [4]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5-3
|0.00
|-7.64
|450 [4]
|-1.38
|35.60
|423 [40]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-7
|-0.64
|32.96
|291 [12]
|-6.71
|30.90
|424 [53]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-6
|-1.46
|37.00
|247 [42]
|-7.80
|30.63
|425 [41]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|2-4
|-1.53
|-1.26
|445 [46]
|-11.57
|26.94
|426 [9]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|3-5
|-1.78
|5.15
|429 [7]
|-4.32
|34.43
|427 [48]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-6
|-2.10
|26.84
|337 [44]
|-11.11
|27.96
|428 [36]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|1-5
|-2.78
|13.00
|407 [34]
|-6.69
|33.06
|429 [5]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|5-2
|-3.80
|-20.16
|459 [7]
|-8.12
|32.65
|430 [52]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-6
|-3.93
|32.42
|292 [25]
|-15.38
|25.52
|431 [53]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|1-6
|-4.40
|19.44
|389 [50]
|-8.26
|33.11
|432 [37]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|2-5
|-4.63
|0.09
|443 [38]
|-5.01
|36.59
|433 [59]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|1-7
|-4.73
|35.28
|267 [47]
|-11.98
|29.72
|434 [42]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|3-5
|-4.99
|3.33
|433 [43]
|-11.87
|30.10
|435 [43]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|1-5
|-6.61
|25.84
|344 [19]
|-12.22
|31.36
|436 [54]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|0-7
|-6.75
|24.97
|353 [43]
|-9.30
|34.42
|437 [44]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|1-5
|-7.17
|2.69
|435 [44]
|-16.34
|27.81
|438 [24]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-5
|-8.24
|13.58
|404 [18]
|-12.54
|32.67
|439 [49]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-6
|-8.39
|24.21
|362 [48]
|-13.85
|31.52
|440 [50]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|0-7
|-8.44
|39.44
|227 [22]
|-11.05
|34.37
|441 [6]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|3-4
|-9.01
|1.17
|438 [2]
|-13.35
|32.63
|442 [55]
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-5-1
|-9.09
|12.41
|409 [54]
|-19.26
|26.80
|443 [3]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|4-3
|-9.31
|-14.04
|454 [5]
|-8.35
|37.93
|444 [45]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|4-2
|-9.48
|-11.70
|453 [48]
|-3.97
|42.49
|445 [60]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|1-5
|-12.66
|6.85
|425 [60]
|-13.49
|36.14
|446 [10]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2-4-1
|-13.92
|-0.05
|444 [9]
|-15.93
|34.96
|447 [56]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-5-1
|-15.79
|19.59
|388 [49]
|-20.89
|31.87
|448 [25]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-7
|-20.83
|26.57
|340 [8]
|-12.35
|45.45
|449 [38]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-7
|-21.25
|10.07
|418 [36]
|-16.73
|41.49
|450 [7]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|3-3
|-21.36
|-17.53
|456 [6]
|-17.87
|40.46
|451 [57]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-7
|-23.15
|22.31
|374 [47]
|-17.72
|42.40
|452 [58]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|1-5
|-23.33
|-5.40
|449 [58]
|-15.30
|45.01
|453 [46]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|2-5
|-24.05
|-14.75
|455 [49]
|-14.38
|46.64
|454 [4]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3-4
|-24.93
|0.68
|440 [3]
|-17.57
|44.33
|455 [8]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|2-6
|-30.86
|-10.29
|452 [5]
|-22.31
|45.52
|456 [5]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-5
|-31.61
|-2.44
|447 [4]
|-24.15
|44.43
|457 [6]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-5
|-36.17
|-20.00
|458 [6]
|-28.49
|44.65
|458 [9]
|Community Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|3-2
|-40.99
|-37.48
|465 [9]
|-30.39
|47.57
|459 [11]
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|2-6
|-41.33
|-31.76
|464 [12]
|-30.48
|47.83
|460 [7]
|Grace Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-3
|-43.26
|-21.84
|460 [7]
|-33.22
|47.01
|461 [47]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-4
|-49.06
|0.66
|441 [45]
|-35.09
|50.95
|462 [12]
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|1-5
|-56.92
|-23.42
|462 [11]
|-33.23
|60.66
|463 [48]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-6
|-60.03
|4.45
|430 [42]
|-37.61
|59.39
|464 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-6
|-67.79
|-17.78
|457 [54]
|-44.99
|59.78
|465 [49]
|GSIC
|8-A Division II †
|0-7
|-69.35
|-9.17
|451 [47]
|-39.73
|66.60
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|89.78
|78.58
|2
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|82.53
|72.09
|3
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|80.55
|71.96
|4
|5-AAA
|4
|76.15
|65.53
|5
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|75.01
|67.83
|6
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|74.16
|69.49
|7
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|73.87
|66.05
|8
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|72.27
|62.53
|9
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|67.45
|63.38
|10
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|66.10
|56.91
|11
|7-AAAA
|6
|64.89
|55.04
|12
|8-AAA
|6
|63.58
|54.94
|13
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|62.71
|54.16
|14
|1-A Division I
|4
|61.56
|49.89
|15
|3-AAAA
|6
|60.82
|49.35
|16
|2-AAAAA
|7
|60.44
|50.34
|17
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|59.98
|52.44
|18
|8-A Division I
|4
|59.85
|52.16
|19
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|59.85
|51.36
|20
|8-AAAAA
|7
|59.57
|52.27
|21
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|59.33
|49.21
|22
|1-AAAAA
|6
|58.60
|47.00
|23
|7-AAAAA
|6
|58.59
|52.50
|24
|4-AAAA
|8
|58.28
|46.83
|25
|1-AAA
|6
|57.22
|51.57
|26
|1-AA
|7
|57.13
|49.35
|27
|5-A Division I
|4
|55.38
|44.31
|28
|2-AAAA
|7
|54.81
|46.42
|29
|2-A Division I
|5
|53.01
|44.47
|30
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|51.87
|46.10
|31
|2-AAA
|5
|51.45
|45.32
|32
|1-AAAA
|5
|51.10
|41.58
|33
|3-AA
|7
|50.82
|42.84
|34
|6-AAAAA
|7
|50.04
|39.87
|35
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|49.49
|42.72
|36
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|49.26
|37.57
|37
|5-AAAAA
|8
|49.16
|44.72
|38
|5-AAAA
|8
|49.10
|40.59
|39
|7-A Division II
|3
|47.96
|42.43
|40
|8-AA
|6
|47.24
|41.62
|41
|6-A Division I
|4
|45.57
|46.57
|42
|7-AAA
|7
|45.13
|39.03
|43
|6-AAAA
|6
|44.73
|49.73
|44
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|44.37
|38.14
|45
|3-AAA
|8
|44.22
|35.18
|46
|8-AAAA
|9
|43.55
|39.40
|47
|7-AA
|7
|42.97
|32.23
|48
|7-A Division I
|7
|42.05
|32.45
|49
|6-AAA
|8
|40.96
|32.01
|50
|2-A Division II
|5
|40.34
|34.88
|51
|3-AAAAA
|5
|39.73
|31.10
|52
|5-AA
|7
|39.65
|27.74
|53
|4-A Division I
|4
|38.84
|28.91
|54
|4-AA
|8
|38.69
|27.66
|55
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|37.52
|31.90
|56
|4-AAA
|6
|36.27
|24.53
|57
|3-A Division II
|5
|35.13
|28.41
|58
|3-A Division I
|5
|33.68
|21.64
|59
|4-AAAAA
|6
|32.27
|31.38
|60
|4-A Division II
|6
|30.18
|22.27
|61
|6-AA
|7
|29.64
|20.87
|62
|6-A Division II
|8
|25.76
|10.93
|63
|2-AA
|8
|25.08
|13.60
|64
|8-A Division II
|6
|24.92
|26.88
|65
|5-A Division II
|6
|22.64
|11.36
|66
|1-A Division II
|7
|21.55
|10.53
|67
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|21.15
|16.74
|68
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|19.64
|15.15
|69
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|18.18
|11.48
|70
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|16.88
|11.85
|71
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|15.90
|6.67
|72
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|15.27
|3.93
|73
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|12.69
|10.76
|74
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|8.18
|0.30
|75
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|-1.91
|-5.93
|76
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5
|-3.41
|-13.66
|77
|GIAA Region 1-A
|4
|-22.51
|-30.08
|78
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|2
|-44.68
|-49.13
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|10/07
|Calhoun
|Hiram
|34 - 44
|20.86
|91.4%
|0.152
|09/30
|Douglas County
|New Manchester
|10 - 6
|35.87
|98.3%
|0.202
|09/09
|Pace Academy
|Lovett
|20 - 30
|16.04
|86.1%
|0.217
|08/20
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|Jones County
|21 - 27
|18.19
|88.7%
|0.225
|08/26
|Adairsville
|Cherokee Bluff
|51 - 50
|26.26
|95.2%
|0.233
|09/02
|Deerfield-Windsor
|Strong Rock Christian
|19 - 42
|9.89
|75.5%
|0.265
|08/19
|Kennesaw Mountain
|Cass
|26 - 25
|23.26
|93.3%
|0.269
|10/07
|Pace Academy
|McDonough
|42 - 40
|23.90
|93.8%
|0.282
|09/29
|Creekside
|Mays
|22 - 21
|22.01
|92.4%
|0.284
|09/23
|Fitzgerald
|Dodge County
|20 - 12
|37.29
|98.6%
|0.292
|09/23
|Arabia Mountain
|Locust Grove
|13 - 12
|21.32
|91.8%
|0.293
|09/16
|North Cobb
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|17 - 20
|15.61
|85.5%
|0.304
|08/19
|Eastside
|Luella
|21 - 14
|33.02
|97.7%
|0.304
|09/16
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|Riverdale
|20 - 15
|27.45
|95.8%
|0.310
|08/19
|Veterans
|Richmond Academy
|23 - 20
|22.97
|93.1%
|0.315
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|99.25
|09/09
|Colquitt County
|Lee County
|48 - 27
|14.75
|84.2%
|95.24
|09/16
|Mill Creek
|Cedar Grove
|52 - 36
|12.29
|80.1%
|94.57
|09/23
|Colquitt County
|Cedar Grove
|39 - 17
|20.97
|91.5%
|94.47
|10/28
|Colquitt County
|Valdosta
|-
|19.16
|89.8%
|94.37
|10/14
|Mill Creek
|Buford
|-
|11.08
|77.9%
|89.01
|09/02
|Buford
|North Cobb
|21 - 14
|4.64
|62.9%
|85.88
|09/23
|Mill Creek
|Parkview
|40 - 17
|20.99
|91.5%
|85.82
|09/29
|Lee County
|Houston County
|50 - 21
|13.50
|82.2%
|84.65
|10/28
|Lee County
|Thomas County Central
|-
|14.62
|84.0%
|84.46
|09/02
|Cedar Grove
|Westlake
|30 - 20
|10.78
|77.3%
|84.40
|10/07
|North Cobb
|Walton
|33 - 6
|4.60
|62.8%
|84.33
|09/23
|North Cobb
|Milton
|21 - 7
|7.26
|69.5%
|83.89
|10/21
|Thomas County Central
|Houston County
|-
|0.98
|52.8%
|83.88
|08/19
|North Cobb
|Westlake
|21 - 17
|5.27
|64.5%
|83.28
|11/04
|Lambert
|Milton
|-
|2.76
|57.8%
About the Author