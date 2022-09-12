Maxwell summary after Week 4

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 1.27

By Class

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating 1 1-AAAAAAA 5 92.8044040722104 83.92 60.62 97 [8] 17.30 0.15 2 8-AAAAAAA 6 85.3425174732436 76.39 33.48 334 [18] 3.58 20.65 3 1-AAAAAA 6 81.6799957213067 73.94 16.10 442 [51] 7.79 14.46 4 4-AAAAAAA 6 80.2874470273886 74.75 33.34 336 [24] 1.56 16.13 5 6-AAAAAAA 6 78.8344060972131 70.72 33.33 337 [39] 10.88 10.39 6 5-AAA 4 77.5842780106204 66.03 56.84 132 [10] 29.06 -3.36 7 2-AAAAAAA 5 76.9932525786996 69.99 38.21 298 [6] 8.20 11.09 8 5-AAAAAAA 6 73.9526079744362 63.75 52.06 181 [16] 5.64 16.26 9 3-AAAAAAA 5 71.7711818598516 67.75 64.51 67 [3] 18.63 -0.73 10 7-AAAAAA 7 69.2630709497749 61.69 42.35 266 [23] 1.82 33.17 11 5-AAAAAA 8 66.0240078505876 58.80 20.62 415 [19] 14.12 9.29 12 7-AAAA 6 64.271039335162 53.63 46.40 233 [1] 16.39 13.22 13 6-AAAAAA 7 64.2092502436785 57.89 45.54 243 [2] 9.57 12.97 14 8-AAA 6 64.1938994207585 55.10 4.46 468 [11] 5.94 18.80 15 2-AAAAA 7 63.1732596942606 53.73 25.77 389 [51] 17.48 6.93 16 1-A Division I 4 63.0764776415245 54.30 27.23 378 [44] 4.56 19.85 17 8-AAAAAA 7 62.5652534671381 56.08 28.22 371 [49] 15.32 5.98 18 1-AAAAA 6 62.4644018093603 50.70 1.86 472 [56] 8.53 23.78 19 8-AAAAA 7 62.3210824828096 56.55 8.26 461 [8] -0.19 18.27 20 7-AAAAA 6 62.1461684192241 52.92 58.80 116 [15] 28.29 -1.81 21 3-AAAA 6 61.7264123661618 51.65 32.15 351 [22] -6.48 20.76 22 1-AA 7 61.5018806693493 54.17 61.47 93 [12] 15.28 8.97 23 7-AAAAAAA 7 60.9948692649094 51.22 28.72 367 [13] 20.12 -0.71 24 8-A Division I 4 60.4053655566447 52.37 26.86 382 [27] 9.49 12.29 25 1-AAA 6 59.3633681887054 53.58 63.35 76 [24] 22.63 -4.51 26 2-AAAA 7 59.2267380798173 53.21 59.65 106 [2] 29.38 -1.58 27 4-AAAA 8 58.5278704393138 48.46 55.88 142 [19] 32.51 -6.42 28 1-AAAA 5 57.9499515969025 48.32 55.43 146 [21] 13.53 5.84 29 2-A Division I 5 57.7692946900042 49.85 59.24 111 [7] 23.73 5.13 30 2-AAA 5 57.4834994560909 49.69 33.48 333 [47] 1.35 18.05 31 2-AAAAAA 7 56.2500491286213 51.00 52.77 173 [13] 16.71 2.70 32 3-AA 7 56.2126668896897 48.14 22.42 406 [48] 5.60 12.98 33 4-AAAAAA 6 55.5785394981483 48.98 48.16 212 [34] 14.79 11.18 34 6-AAAAA 7 54.4900906613153 44.62 49.49 200 [29] 7.21 16.45 35 5-AAAA 8 53.8733630748275 46.39 12.22 451 [22] 2.91 20.23 36 3-AAAAAA 8 53.0647860407199 43.57 13.66 447 [42] 2.61 15.81 37 5-A Division I 4 52.9414838332651 42.28 34.50 329 [46] 17.08 7.64 38 GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 5 51.8335842783031 46.70 58.39 118 [25] 5.92 9.79 39 5-AAAAA 8 51.6029084664586 48.05 21.01 413 [18] 5.42 12.49 40 6-A Division I 4 48.253091124431 48.64 46.00 237 [11] 20.56 -1.17 41 7-A Division II 3 48.1024444240697 43.84 62.40 87 [13] 22.33 4.44 42 6-AAAA 6 47.1359632195687 52.34 53.88 160 [21] 6.11 14.14 43 8-AA 6 46.1750395185879 40.06 30.42 360 [26] 8.96 16.05 44 3-AAAAA 5 46.1708081495815 42.10 35.86 318 [36] 10.19 8.42 45 7-AAA 7 46.0187654111802 40.09 50.33 192 [38] 14.63 4.37 46 3-AAA 8 45.7217069041246 37.95 28.37 370 [53] 8.08 11.11 47 5-AA 7 45.7013428501399 34.89 43.96 257 [40] 0.77 14.59 48 8-AAAA 9 45.6250299749179 42.51 46.60 231 [47] 10.23 12.16 49 2-A Division II 5 44.6798188279515 39.19 22.78 404 [2] -0.53 26.30 50 7-AA 7 44.5037120242041 34.29 24.88 394 [29] -4.57 36.82 51 6-AAA 8 44.35013241933 37.61 30.91 357 [24] 8.97 12.69 52 4-A Division I 4 43.0794911209754 33.76 67.04 51 [7] 27.19 -5.74 53 4-AA 8 42.4297935749877 31.82 18.00 429 [34] 14.07 10.04 54 GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5 42.083648232724 38.31 36.12 315 [23] -0.98 23.95 55 7-A Division I 7 40.8067235371684 32.27 20.11 418 [32] -16.40 34.90 56 3-A Division II 5 40.7343335883082 37.12 62.76 83 [10] 27.69 -6.70 57 3-A Division I 5 40.0277207011954 30.04 47.71 217 [17] -4.75 20.13 58 4-AAAAA 6 39.0606614727557 37.72 17.23 434 [48] -6.01 27.94 59 4-AAA 6 38.3662649907329 28.07 72.96 25 [4] 12.61 9.00 60 4-A Division II 6 36.6550447434467 29.89 38.00 301 [31] 10.93 6.83 61 6-AA 7 35.2268818778651 28.74 34.76 327 [38] 8.99 12.22 62 6-A Division II 8 34.1920123367236 22.93 38.18 299 [28] 0.22 17.42 63 8-A Division II 6 33.0844547769795 35.00 18.84 427 [47] 15.30 8.05 64 2-AA 8 32.2936349863561 21.20 6.49 463 [4] -18.35 37.13 65 GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 6 30.0469317960456 26.89 39.30 290 [28] 19.76 -0.16 66 1-A Division II 7 27.6792407664396 17.98 32.38 349 [10] -3.29 28.44 67 GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 4 27.5845642982197 22.80 45.42 245 [34] -3.46 19.89 68 5-A Division II 6 26.9060801111621 18.81 24.47 397 [53] 15.58 9.16 69 GIAA Region 2-AA 3 25.4793704581598 20.84 43.16 262 [12] 15.20 4.84 70 GIAA Region 6-AA 2 25.205072602747 20.19 56.40 138 [33] 15.00 6.97 71 GIAA Region 2-A 3 24.4739020548707 14.52 47.09 224 [44] 20.75 2.67 72 GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 5 23.3384095176715 15.49 71.24 34 [6] 20.98 1.96 73 GIAA Region 4-AA 3 21.3726879092575 19.07 46.73 229 [46] 2.51 21.73 74 GAPPS Region 1-AA 4 20.4455692499518 14.53 62.81 82 [18] 16.37 -1.08 75 GAPPS Region 2-AA 5 9.51216148322976 1.16 57.06 130 [27] 22.85 1.52 76 GIAA Region 3-AA 2 7.80310643626261 3.83 3.45 470 [5] -3.21 24.71 77 GIAA Region 1-A 4 -6.62758777521514 -13.65 33.10 343 [1] 4.22 19.77 78 GIAA Region 1-AA 2 -25.0390234136198 -26.90 64.88 63 [20] 32.47 -10.82

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood 08/19 Armuchee Gordon Central 10 - 6 25.47 94.1% 0.317 08/19 Kennesaw Mountain Cass 26 - 25 18.52 88.2% 0.340 08/19 Flowery Branch Decatur 39 - 38 17.06 86.5% 0.360 08/26 Community Christian Cross Keys 14 - 8 24.73 93.6% 0.373 08/19 Central Gwinnett Discovery 29 - 22 26.30 94.6% 0.380 09/09 Pace Academy Lovett 20 - 30 7.20 68.6% 0.382 09/02 East Hall Johnson (Gainesville) 14 - 13 14.97 83.6% 0.387 08/26 Lamar County Upson-Lee 21 - 20 14.36 82.7% 0.395 08/19 Josey Savannah 22 - 16 22.46 92.0% 0.399 08/19 Banneker Washington 14 - 12 14.90 83.5% 0.405 08/26 Northwest Whitfield Coahulla Creek 35 - 31 17.83 87.4% 0.408 09/02 Central Fellowship Christian Tiftarea Academy 33 - 29 17.22 86.7% 0.415 09/02 Discovery Stone Mountain 20 - 14 21.01 90.8% 0.415 08/18 Newton Hapeville Charter 20 - 19 12.33 79.3% 0.420 08/26 North Gwinnett Archer 21 - 19 13.54 81.4% 0.422

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.