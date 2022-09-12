Maxwell summary after Week 4

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 722 of 740 total games (ignoring ties) (97.57%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.27 points and all game margins within 11.51 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.27
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Colquitt County
|4-0
|102.64
|1
|Thomas County Central
|4-0
|90.30
|2
|Buford
|3-0
|101.05
|2
|Lee County
|3-1
|89.15
|3
|Valdosta
|4-0
|99.14
|3
|Hughes
|3-0
|85.72
|4
|Milton
|1-2
|95.34
|4
|Roswell
|3-1
|85.50
|5
|Mill Creek
|3-0
|95.31
|5
|Houston County
|4-0
|83.54
|6
|North Cobb
|2-1
|91.16
|6
|Gainesville
|4-0
|80.13
|7
|Grayson
|4-0
|89.17
|7
|Blessed Trinity
|3-0
|78.65
|8
|Lowndes
|2-1
|87.88
|8
|Woodward Academy
|2-1
|77.82
|9
|Parkview
|3-0
|86.02
|9
|Rome
|3-1
|73.28
|10
|Walton
|2-1
|85.90
|10
|North Atlanta
|4-0
|72.39
|11
|Carrollton
|4-0
|85.48
|11
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-2
|70.94
|12
|Westlake
|2-2
|83.22
|12
|Brunswick
|3-0
|68.45
|13
|Collins Hill
|2-1
|79.60
|13
|Marist
|2-2
|68.36
|14
|Lambert
|3-0
|78.05
|14
|South Paulding
|1-2
|67.63
|15
|South Gwinnett
|3-0
|75.01
|15
|Douglas County
|2-1
|65.56
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Ware County
|3-0
|85.12
|1
|Cedartown
|4-0
|85.44
|2
|Cartersville
|4-0
|81.12
|2
|Bainbridge
|2-2
|78.90
|3
|Warner Robins
|1-2
|79.22
|3
|Perry
|2-1
|76.60
|4
|Coffee
|2-1
|75.13
|4
|Benedictine
|2-2
|76.59
|5
|Loganville
|4-0
|71.73
|5
|North Oconee
|2-0
|75.45
|6
|Dutchtown
|4-0
|71.29
|6
|Burke County
|3-0
|72.30
|7
|Kell
|4-0
|70.77
|7
|Starr's Mill
|3-0
|71.41
|8
|Calhoun
|2-2
|69.61
|8
|Hampton
|4-0
|63.59
|9
|Cambridge
|2-2
|66.84
|9
|Troup
|3-0
|63.25
|10
|Jefferson
|2-2
|66.10
|10
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|1-2
|61.95
|11
|Jones County
|2-2
|65.51
|11
|Pace Academy
|3-1
|60.68
|12
|Creekside
|1-2
|65.09
|12
|Wayne County
|2-1
|60.62
|13
|Flowery Branch
|2-1
|61.06
|13
|Whitewater
|3-0
|60.53
|14
|Clarke Central
|1-2
|60.09
|14
|LaGrange
|3-0
|59.82
|15
|Eastside
|2-1
|56.30
|15
|Northwest Whitfield
|4-0
|59.70
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|3-0
|99.37
|1
|Cook
|3-1
|75.37
|2
|Oconee County
|3-1
|72.90
|2
|Fitzgerald
|4-0
|74.61
|3
|Stephens County
|3-1
|70.90
|3
|Pierce County
|3-0
|73.58
|4
|Peach County
|2-1
|68.41
|4
|Rockmart
|2-1
|64.88
|5
|Sandy Creek
|3-1
|66.87
|5
|Thomson
|2-1
|64.82
|6
|Crisp County
|3-1
|64.19
|6
|Northeast
|1-2
|61.56
|7
|Thomasville
|1-3
|63.13
|7
|Vidalia
|4-0
|60.61
|8
|Monroe Area
|1-3
|63.00
|8
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|1-2
|59.75
|9
|Calvary Day
|2-0
|62.12
|9
|Appling County
|1-1
|59.35
|10
|Carver (Atlanta)
|3-0
|61.87
|10
|South Atlanta
|3-0
|57.98
|11
|Mary Persons
|3-1
|61.76
|11
|Columbia
|3-1
|57.30
|12
|Dougherty
|4-0
|61.04
|12
|Callaway
|1-3
|56.12
|13
|Adairsville
|2-1
|60.80
|13
|Athens Academy
|3-1
|55.93
|14
|Carver (Columbus)
|2-1
|57.17
|14
|Fellowship Christian
|1-2
|53.31
|15
|Hebron Christian
|4-0
|56.81
|15
|Putnam County
|2-1
|53.00
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Rabun County
|3-0
|76.04
|1
|Bowdon
|3-1
|54.45
|2
|Prince Avenue Christian
|3-0
|75.54
|2
|Aquinas
|3-0
|52.66
|3
|Brooks County
|3-1
|73.16
|3
|Clinch County
|3-1
|52.56
|4
|Irwin County
|2-1
|68.26
|4
|Early County
|4-0
|49.79
|5
|Swainsboro
|4-0
|67.97
|5
|Charlton County
|3-1
|49.55
|6
|Bleckley County
|3-0
|63.92
|6
|Dooly County
|1-2
|48.59
|7
|Whitefield Academy
|4-0
|59.00
|7
|Schley County
|1-2
|48.17
|8
|Darlington
|3-0
|58.15
|8
|Johnson County
|2-0
|45.88
|9
|Metter
|2-2
|56.36
|9
|McIntosh County Academy
|2-1
|44.47
|10
|Lamar County
|4-0
|54.94
|10
|Macon County
|0-3
|44.02
|11
|Elbert County
|3-0
|54.66
|11
|Emanuel County Institute
|1-2
|43.46
|12
|Dublin
|2-1
|51.82
|12
|Wilcox County
|0-3
|43.12
|13
|St. Francis
|3-0
|49.06
|13
|Manchester
|1-2
|42.57
|14
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|3-1
|48.17
|14
|Christian Heritage
|1-2
|42.48
|15
|Pelham
|2-1
|48.15
|15
|Turner County
|1-3
|40.72
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|3-0
|63.03
|1
|Central Fellowship Christian
|4-0
|29.34
|2
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|3-1
|47.87
|2
|Brentwood School
|1-3
|29.31
|3
|Stratford Academy
|3-0
|47.03
|3
|Gatewood School
|2-1
|26.74
|4
|Tattnall Square
|2-2
|45.37
|4
|Edmund Burke Academy
|2-0
|23.74
|5
|Brookstone
|2-0
|44.96
|5
|Briarwood Academy
|1-2
|18.11
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Thomas Jefferson
|3-0
|34.11
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|2-2
|26.65
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|2-2
|22.73
|2
|Lanier Christian
|3-0
|22.87
|3
|Fullington Academy
|2-1
|6.49
|3
|Skipstone Academy
|2-0
|21.28
|4
|Memorial Day
|2-1
|-13.28
|4
|Calvary Christian
|3-1
|16.00
|5
|Flint River Academy
|1-3
|-14.88
|5
|King's Academy
|2-1
|14.28
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|102.64
|67.40
|47 [16]
|47.09
|-13.35
|2 [2]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|101.05
|91.16
|1 [1]
|37.30
|-21.55
|3 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|3-0
|99.37
|80.57
|12 [1]
|40.62
|-16.55
|4 [3]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|99.14
|67.61
|45 [15]
|36.27
|-20.68
|5 [4]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|95.34
|85.50
|8 [4]
|31.67
|-21.47
|6 [5]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|95.31
|71.66
|32 [13]
|39.89
|-13.22
|7 [6]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|91.16
|86.41
|5 [2]
|35.87
|-13.10
|8 [1]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|4-0
|90.30
|66.72
|52 [11]
|34.82
|-13.28
|9 [7]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|89.17
|59.78
|103 [29]
|36.03
|-10.94
|10 [2]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|3-1
|89.15
|71.70
|31 [5]
|34.22
|-12.73
|11 [8]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|87.88
|35.78
|-9.90
|12 [9]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|86.02
|62.19
|88 [27]
|34.60
|-9.22
|13 [10]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|85.90
|71.62
|33 [14]
|36.27
|-7.44
|14 [3]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|3-0
|85.72
|63.67
|72 [15]
|32.55
|-10.98
|15 [4]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|3-1
|85.50
|72.34
|29 [4]
|33.42
|-9.89
|16 [11]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|85.48
|64.88
|63 [20]
|32.47
|-10.82
|17 [1]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|4-0
|85.44
|62.96
|77 [9]
|28.43
|-14.81
|18 [1]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|3-0
|85.12
|64.81
|64 [11]
|28.80
|-14.12
|19 [5]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|4-0
|83.54
|46.77
|228 [45]
|38.08
|-3.26
|20 [12]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|83.22
|76.33
|14 [7]
|31.60
|-9.42
|21 [2]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|4-0
|81.12
|55.88
|142 [19]
|32.51
|-6.42
|22 [6]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|4-0
|80.13
|63.94
|71 [14]
|29.21
|-8.73
|23 [13]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|79.60
|86.39
|7 [3]
|27.75
|-9.66
|24 [3]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|1-2
|79.22
|86.41
|6 [1]
|27.78
|-9.24
|25 [2]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|2-2
|78.90
|81.98
|11 [1]
|29.26
|-7.44
|26 [7]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|3-0
|78.65
|62.83
|80 [16]
|29.13
|-7.32
|27 [14]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|78.05
|59.77
|104 [30]
|28.80
|-7.06
|28 [8]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|2-1
|77.82
|65.16
|60 [13]
|29.15
|-6.48
|29 [3]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|2-1
|76.60
|67.87
|44 [4]
|28.25
|-6.15
|30 [4]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|2-2
|76.59
|62.76
|83 [10]
|27.69
|-6.70
|31 [1]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|3-0
|76.04
|60.04
|100 [1]
|30.24
|-3.61
|32 [2]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|3-0
|75.54
|59.46
|109 [3]
|28.26
|-5.09
|33 [5]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|75.45
|72.37
|28 [2]
|26.69
|-6.56
|34 [1]
|Cook
|1-AA
|3-1
|75.37
|68.25
|43 [2]
|29.46
|-3.71
|35 [4]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|2-1
|75.13
|67.04
|51 [7]
|27.19
|-5.74
|36 [15]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|75.01
|61.96
|89 [28]
|24.72
|-8.09
|37 [16]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|74.96
|82.93
|10 [5]
|26.97
|-5.80
|38 [17]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|74.76
|72.42
|27 [11]
|27.50
|-5.06
|39 [2]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|4-0
|74.61
|56.84
|132 [10]
|29.06
|-3.36
|40 [18]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|73.96
|62.84
|79 [25]
|31.29
|-0.47
|41 [3]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|3-0
|73.58
|47.15
|223 [21]
|26.98
|-4.40
|42 [19]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|73.41
|78.21
|13 [6]
|25.33
|-5.88
|43 [9]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|3-1
|73.28
|59.00
|112 [24]
|23.79
|-7.29
|44 [3]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|3-1
|73.16
|59.65
|106 [2]
|29.38
|-1.58
|45 [2]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|3-1
|72.90
|63.66
|73 [4]
|21.88
|-8.82
|46 [10]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|4-0
|72.39
|47.18
|222 [43]
|25.36
|-4.83
|47 [6]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|3-0
|72.30
|58.80
|116 [15]
|28.29
|-1.81
|48 [20]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|71.85
|64.67
|66 [22]
|23.02
|-6.63
|49 [5]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|4-0
|71.73
|49.29
|203 [31]
|26.30
|-3.23
|50 [7]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|3-0
|71.41
|51.33
|185 [26]
|22.67
|-6.54
|51 [21]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|71.35
|62.59
|85 [26]
|26.80
|-2.35
|52 [22]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|71.29
|72.74
|26 [10]
|28.19
|-0.90
|53 [6]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|4-0
|71.29
|53.49
|163 [24]
|22.70
|-6.40
|54 [23]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|71.06
|72.06
|30 [12]
|22.78
|-6.08
|55 [11]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|1-2
|70.94
|71.05
|35 [7]
|24.02
|-4.72
|56 [3]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|3-1
|70.90
|60.71
|96 [6]
|20.43
|-8.27
|57 [7]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|4-0
|70.77
|54.31
|158 [23]
|28.00
|-0.57
|58 [24]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|69.68
|56.38
|140 [34]
|27.36
|-0.12
|59 [8]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|2-2
|69.61
|74.58
|21 [2]
|26.50
|-0.92
|60 [25]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|69.33
|63.35
|76 [24]
|22.63
|-4.51
|61 [26]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|69.13
|76.22
|16 [9]
|27.29
|0.36
|62 [12]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|3-0
|68.45
|60.60
|98 [19]
|22.45
|-3.80
|63 [4]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|2-1
|68.41
|61.65
|92 [5]
|24.17
|-2.05
|64 [13]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|2-2
|68.36
|67.52
|46 [10]
|25.69
|-0.48
|65 [4]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|2-1
|68.26
|54.64
|156 [7]
|23.84
|-2.23
|66 [5]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|4-0
|67.97
|45.99
|238 [12]
|21.41
|-4.37
|67 [14]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|1-2
|67.63
|74.42
|22 [2]
|24.63
|-0.81
|68 [5]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|3-1
|66.87
|58.68
|117 [10]
|24.39
|-0.28
|69 [9]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|2-2
|66.84
|65.40
|58 [10]
|25.22
|0.58
|70 [10]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|2-2
|66.10
|65.69
|56 [9]
|23.49
|-0.42
|71 [27]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|65.89
|65.46
|57 [19]
|23.26
|-0.43
|72 [15]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|2-1
|65.56
|59.48
|108 [22]
|24.60
|1.24
|73 [11]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|2-2
|65.51
|69.06
|41 [5]
|23.86
|0.54
|74 [12]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|1-2
|65.09
|73.28
|24 [3]
|20.98
|-1.91
|75 [16]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|2-1
|65.02
|53.37
|165 [33]
|26.42
|3.59
|76 [28]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|64.91
|54.96
|153 [35]
|20.68
|-2.04
|77 [4]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|2-1
|64.88
|61.16
|94 [7]
|26.02
|3.34
|78 [5]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|2-1
|64.82
|52.90
|172 [15]
|21.48
|-1.14
|79 [29]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|64.61
|57.11
|129 [32]
|27.18
|4.77
|80 [30]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|64.31
|66.38
|54 [18]
|21.83
|-0.28
|81 [17]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|1-3
|64.29
|70.13
|38 [9]
|19.03
|-3.07
|82 [6]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|3-1
|64.19
|58.90
|114 [9]
|20.53
|-1.47
|83 [6]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|3-0
|63.92
|46.00
|237 [11]
|20.56
|-1.17
|84 [31]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|63.83
|67.22
|50 [17]
|23.21
|1.58
|85 [8]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|4-0
|63.59
|46.09
|236 [33]
|25.03
|3.64
|86 [18]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|3-1
|63.53
|57.06
|130 [27]
|22.85
|1.52
|87 [9]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|3-0
|63.25
|44.10
|254 [38]
|21.94
|0.89
|88 [7]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|1-3
|63.13
|75.12
|18 [2]
|20.48
|-0.46
|89 [32]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|63.04
|45.48
|244 [40]
|19.23
|-1.61
|90 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|3-0
|63.03
|28.72
|367 [13]
|20.12
|-0.71
|91 [8]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|1-3
|63.00
|65.39
|59 [3]
|23.20
|2.39
|92 [9]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|2-0
|62.12
|39.30
|290 [28]
|19.76
|-0.16
|93 [10]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|1-2
|61.95
|64.30
|68 [6]
|21.17
|1.41
|94 [10]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|3-0
|61.87
|41.25
|278 [24]
|22.31
|2.64
|95 [11]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|3-1
|61.76
|56.40
|137 [11]
|21.52
|1.96
|96 [6]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|1-2
|61.56
|64.51
|67 [3]
|18.63
|-0.73
|97 [19]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|1-3
|61.22
|71.24
|34 [6]
|20.98
|1.96
|98 [13]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|2-1
|61.06
|57.59
|124 [16]
|21.84
|2.97
|99 [12]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|4-0
|61.04
|38.37
|297 [30]
|22.65
|3.80
|100 [33]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|60.99
|53.59
|162 [36]
|24.57
|5.78
|101 [13]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|2-1
|60.80
|59.24
|111 [7]
|23.73
|5.13
|102 [11]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|3-1
|60.68
|55.29
|147 [20]
|21.07
|2.58
|103 [12]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|2-1
|60.62
|52.15
|180 [25]
|18.27
|-0.15
|104 [7]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|4-0
|60.61
|37.07
|311 [32]
|20.54
|2.12
|105 [34]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|60.60
|48.04
|214 [38]
|17.85
|-0.55
|106 [13]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|3-0
|60.53
|44.20
|253 [37]
|21.36
|3.02
|107 [20]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-0
|60.28
|47.09
|224 [44]
|20.75
|2.67
|108 [35]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|60.28
|63.66
|74 [23]
|18.38
|0.30
|109 [21]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|2-2
|60.10
|60.02
|101 [20]
|21.81
|3.90
|110 [14]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|1-2
|60.09
|62.40
|87 [13]
|22.33
|4.44
|111 [36]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-4
|59.94
|76.27
|15 [8]
|18.18
|0.43
|112 [14]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|3-0
|59.82
|45.32
|246 [35]
|22.32
|4.69
|113 [8]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|1-2
|59.75
|70.38
|36 [1]
|20.91
|3.36
|114 [15]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|4-0
|59.70
|43.22
|260 [40]
|22.15
|4.64
|115 [22]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|1-3
|59.65
|62.81
|82 [18]
|16.37
|-1.08
|116 [9]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|1-1
|59.35
|60.62
|97 [8]
|17.30
|0.15
|117 [23]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|1-3
|59.14
|66.52
|53 [12]
|13.92
|-3.03
|118 [24]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|2-2
|59.12
|55.10
|152 [31]
|16.32
|-0.61
|119 [7]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|4-0
|59.00
|38.17
|300 [21]
|20.22
|3.42
|120 [16]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|3-1
|58.72
|47.01
|225 [31]
|22.15
|5.63
|121 [25]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|3-1
|58.36
|52.96
|171 [35]
|17.54
|1.37
|122 [26]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|1-2
|58.25
|51.38
|184 [36]
|16.15
|0.10
|123 [8]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|3-0
|58.15
|45.24
|247 [13]
|20.89
|4.94
|124 [17]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|2-2
|58.12
|67.27
|49 [5]
|21.53
|5.61
|125 [10]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|3-0
|57.98
|47.75
|216 [19]
|19.95
|4.17
|126 [18]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|2-2
|57.89
|62.71
|84 [11]
|17.10
|1.41
|127 [37]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|57.82
|43.04
|264 [41]
|17.24
|1.62
|128 [27]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|2-2
|57.41
|56.86
|131 [28]
|20.11
|4.89
|129 [28]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|1-2
|57.38
|57.39
|125 [26]
|20.12
|4.94
|130 [19]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|1-2
|57.35
|64.01
|70 [7]
|15.35
|0.20
|131 [11]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|3-1
|57.30
|55.70
|143 [11]
|16.69
|1.59
|132 [14]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|2-1
|57.17
|39.85
|286 [25]
|18.39
|3.42
|133 [15]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|4-0
|56.81
|39.04
|291 [29]
|21.63
|7.01
|134 [20]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|4-0
|56.75
|33.67
|332 [46]
|20.52
|5.96
|135 [9]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|2-2
|56.36
|56.64
|134 [5]
|16.33
|2.17
|136 [15]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|2-1
|56.30
|46.63
|230 [36]
|15.38
|1.28
|137 [16]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|2-1
|56.20
|52.77
|173 [13]
|16.71
|2.70
|138 [12]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|1-3
|56.12
|64.05
|69 [4]
|16.71
|2.79
|139 [16]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|1-2
|56.05
|62.44
|86 [12]
|21.22
|7.36
|140 [13]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|3-1
|55.93
|52.01
|182 [17]
|20.21
|6.47
|141 [21]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|2-2
|55.25
|46.33
|235 [32]
|15.99
|2.94
|142 [29]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-3
|55.18
|83.02
|9 [1]
|18.26
|5.28
|143 [30]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|1-3
|55.01
|59.49
|107 [21]
|19.31
|6.50
|144 [17]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|2-1
|54.96
|51.50
|183 [26]
|17.62
|4.86
|145 [10]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|4-0
|54.94
|44.21
|252 [14]
|18.75
|6.00
|146 [22]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|1-2
|54.76
|57.28
|128 [19]
|16.67
|4.11
|147 [31]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|1-2
|54.71
|62.82
|81 [17]
|15.84
|3.32
|148 [38]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|54.70
|64.70
|65 [21]
|17.31
|4.81
|149 [11]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|3-0
|54.66
|46.35
|234 [10]
|20.54
|8.07
|150 [32]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|2-1
|54.56
|53.00
|170 [34]
|18.06
|5.70
|151 [1]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|3-1
|54.45
|47.27
|220 [9]
|17.27
|5.01
|152 [18]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|2-1
|54.25
|44.23
|251 [39]
|16.51
|4.46
|153 [23]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|0-4
|53.86
|69.93
|39 [3]
|15.00
|3.33
|154 [19]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|2-2
|53.79
|54.79
|155 [22]
|14.37
|2.77
|155 [17]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|2-2
|53.78
|58.97
|113 [8]
|18.64
|7.06
|156 [20]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|1-2
|53.73
|65.77
|55 [8]
|17.76
|6.22
|157 [24]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|2-2
|53.68
|52.27
|178 [24]
|18.23
|6.74
|158 [33]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|0-3
|53.58
|70.37
|37 [8]
|16.08
|4.70
|159 [25]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|1-2
|53.37
|57.80
|123 [17]
|16.32
|5.15
|160 [14]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|1-2
|53.31
|53.06
|168 [14]
|16.90
|5.79
|161 [15]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|2-1
|53.00
|49.91
|196 [18]
|15.37
|4.56
|162 [26]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|4-0
|52.75
|25.77
|389 [51]
|17.48
|6.93
|163 [2]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|3-0
|52.66
|38.41
|296 [16]
|16.32
|5.85
|164 [3]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|3-1
|52.56
|43.16
|262 [12]
|15.20
|4.84
|165 [34]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|2-1
|52.46
|50.33
|192 [38]
|14.63
|4.37
|166 [35]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|2-2
|52.41
|50.29
|193 [39]
|17.68
|7.47
|167 [18]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|1-2
|52.39
|46.49
|232 [19]
|16.47
|6.27
|168 [36]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|1-2
|51.96
|59.45
|110 [23]
|16.82
|7.05
|169 [16]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|4-0
|51.89
|37.78
|304 [30]
|15.84
|6.14
|170 [12]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|2-1
|51.82
|40.26
|284 [17]
|15.34
|5.72
|171 [27]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|1-2
|51.80
|58.08
|120 [16]
|16.54
|6.93
|172 [37]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|1-2
|51.72
|54.95
|154 [32]
|16.82
|7.30
|173 [21]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|3-1
|51.63
|34.50
|329 [46]
|17.08
|7.64
|174 [28]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|3-0
|51.53
|28.22
|371 [49]
|15.32
|5.98
|175 [22]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|3-1
|51.34
|37.77
|305 [43]
|15.33
|6.18
|176 [23]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|1-2
|51.10
|67.34
|48 [6]
|15.10
|6.20
|177 [19]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|3-1
|50.72
|39.32
|289 [27]
|16.95
|8.43
|178 [29]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|1-3
|50.58
|59.70
|105 [14]
|15.36
|6.98
|179 [39]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|50.22
|56.40
|138 [33]
|15.00
|6.97
|180 [24]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|1-3
|49.89
|55.43
|146 [21]
|13.53
|5.84
|181 [4]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|4-0
|49.79
|28.40
|368 [27]
|13.91
|6.32
|182 [38]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|2-2
|49.75
|50.26
|194 [40]
|17.74
|10.18
|183 [17]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|4-0
|49.71
|37.93
|302 [29]
|12.71
|5.20
|184 [20]
|White County
|7-AAA
|2-1
|49.63
|41.26
|277 [23]
|15.72
|8.29
|185 [5]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|3-1
|49.55
|41.57
|270 [13]
|12.51
|5.16
|186 [21]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|4-0
|49.53
|23.65
|400 [44]
|13.80
|6.47
|187 [30]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|1-2
|49.51
|63.62
|75 [8]
|11.60
|4.28
|188 [22]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|3-0
|49.45
|18.84
|427 [47]
|15.30
|8.05
|189 [31]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|3-0
|49.38
|34.88
|325 [45]
|13.43
|6.25
|190 [39]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|1-3
|49.08
|55.10
|151 [30]
|12.97
|6.09
|191 [13]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|3-0
|49.06
|37.69
|307 [22]
|15.93
|9.07
|192 [40]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|2-1
|49.05
|44.31
|250 [49]
|13.15
|6.29
|193 [32]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|2-2
|49.01
|51.02
|188 [27]
|12.46
|5.65
|194 [33]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|4-0
|48.62
|24.47
|397 [53]
|15.58
|9.16
|195 [6]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|1-2
|48.59
|58.82
|115 [1]
|14.01
|7.61
|196 [34]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|1-3
|48.50
|61.47
|93 [12]
|15.28
|8.97
|197 [23]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|1-2
|48.45
|52.32
|177 [14]
|11.58
|5.33
|198 [18]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|1-2
|48.43
|60.08
|99 [9]
|13.43
|7.20
|199 [24]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|3-1
|48.38
|39.70
|287 [26]
|10.09
|3.90
|200 [25]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|2-1
|48.24
|56.64
|135 [17]
|11.76
|5.72
|201 [14]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|3-1
|48.17
|41.67
|269 [16]
|14.25
|8.27
|202 [7]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|1-2
|48.17
|53.03
|169 [5]
|11.50
|5.53
|203 [26]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|1-2
|48.16
|51.24
|186 [27]
|16.47
|10.50
|204 [15]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|2-1
|48.15
|52.32
|176 [9]
|12.44
|6.49
|205 [27]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|1-2
|48.02
|61.94
|90 [14]
|14.48
|8.66
|206 [35]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|3-1
|48.00
|42.00
|267 [41]
|13.48
|7.67
|207 [41]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|2-1
|47.95
|41.10
|280 [50]
|13.01
|7.26
|208 [2]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|3-1
|47.87
|33.38
|335 [7]
|13.00
|7.32
|209 [42]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|1-2
|47.31
|49.98
|195 [41]
|12.39
|7.28
|210 [3]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|3-0
|47.03
|20.62
|415 [19]
|14.12
|9.29
|211 [19]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-3
|46.70
|55.19
|150 [12]
|13.09
|8.59
|212 [28]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|2-2
|46.66
|48.06
|213 [35]
|10.09
|5.63
|213 [20]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|1-2
|46.37
|62.87
|78 [5]
|11.03
|6.86
|214 [25]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|2-1
|46.29
|38.00
|301 [31]
|10.93
|6.83
|215 [16]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|3-0
|46.22
|18.00
|429 [34]
|14.07
|10.04
|216 [17]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|1-2
|46.14
|54.00
|159 [8]
|14.26
|10.32
|217 [43]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-3
|46.13
|73.40
|23 [3]
|13.14
|9.20
|218 [21]
|Laney
|4-AA
|3-0
|46.12
|36.62
|313 [33]
|11.47
|7.55
|219 [29]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|1-3
|46.06
|56.39
|139 [18]
|11.01
|7.14
|220 [8]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|2-0
|45.88
|30.72
|358 [25]
|11.51
|7.83
|221 [30]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|1-2
|45.81
|48.16
|212 [34]
|14.79
|11.18
|222 [31]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|1-2
|45.81
|72.96
|25 [4]
|12.61
|9.00
|223 [40]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|45.50
|25.31
|392 [44]
|12.28
|8.98
|224 [4]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-2
|45.37
|46.40
|233 [1]
|16.39
|13.22
|225 [41]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|45.29
|57.33
|126 [31]
|11.04
|7.94
|226 [44]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|2-1
|45.11
|34.47
|330 [52]
|11.24
|8.33
|227 [5]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|2-0
|44.96
|38.80
|295 [5]
|13.34
|10.57
|228 [32]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|1-3
|44.60
|61.00
|95 [15]
|15.09
|12.68
|229 [42]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|44.51
|38.89
|293 [43]
|10.31
|8.00
|230 [22]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|2-1
|44.50
|38.80
|294 [27]
|9.13
|6.83
|231 [33]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|1-3
|44.49
|50.69
|191 [29]
|14.08
|11.78
|232 [9]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|2-1
|44.47
|45.69
|241 [10]
|9.03
|6.76
|233 [36]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|2-2
|44.09
|33.13
|341 [47]
|14.66
|12.77
|234 [10]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|0-3
|44.02
|53.39
|164 [4]
|14.37
|12.55
|235 [26]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|3-1
|43.97
|35.86
|318 [36]
|10.19
|8.42
|236 [18]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|1-2
|43.66
|56.81
|133 [4]
|12.75
|11.29
|237 [37]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|2-2
|43.65
|44.07
|255 [39]
|12.94
|11.49
|238 [27]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|2-1
|43.53
|43.49
|258 [20]
|12.93
|11.60
|239 [19]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|1-2
|43.47
|39.60
|288 [19]
|9.95
|8.68
|240 [11]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|1-2
|43.46
|49.53
|199 [6]
|13.44
|12.18
|241 [28]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|1-3
|43.41
|47.44
|218 [18]
|10.07
|8.86
|242 [34]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|2-2
|43.23
|41.21
|279 [41]
|13.27
|12.24
|243 [12]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|0-3
|43.12
|55.67
|144 [3]
|11.90
|10.98
|244 [20]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|2-1
|43.01
|39.86
|285 [18]
|10.66
|9.84
|245 [23]
|Union County
|8-AA
|3-1
|42.82
|31.81
|352 [41]
|11.17
|10.55
|246 [35]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|1-3
|42.73
|52.21
|179 [25]
|15.10
|14.57
|247 [24]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|3-1
|42.68
|33.33
|337 [39]
|10.88
|10.39
|248 [38]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|1-2
|42.68
|40.36
|283 [43]
|11.01
|10.53
|249 [13]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|1-2
|42.57
|45.66
|242 [11]
|11.25
|10.88
|250 [29]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|3-1
|42.51
|19.87
|420 [45]
|9.43
|9.12
|251 [14]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|1-2
|42.48
|47.89
|215 [8]
|9.35
|9.06
|252 [30]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|1-2
|42.43
|48.78
|208 [16]
|9.55
|9.32
|253 [36]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|1-3
|42.24
|48.17
|211 [33]
|8.56
|8.53
|254 [37]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|2-1
|42.19
|30.18
|363 [50]
|12.29
|12.30
|255 [43]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|42.16
|49.18
|204 [37]
|10.64
|10.67
|256 [25]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|0-4
|41.57
|61.86
|91 [6]
|11.67
|12.30
|257 [39]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|1-3
|40.89
|44.96
|248 [36]
|11.03
|12.34
|258 [26]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|2-2
|40.84
|41.38
|276 [26]
|13.32
|14.68
|259 [15]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|1-3
|40.72
|48.90
|207 [7]
|8.96
|10.44
|260 [31]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|2-1
|40.60
|29.98
|364 [41]
|11.50
|13.09
|261 [27]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|1-2
|40.54
|37.70
|306 [31]
|9.51
|11.16
|262 [32]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|3-1
|40.51
|31.65
|353 [39]
|12.45
|14.14
|263 [16]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|2-1
|40.40
|41.43
|275 [15]
|10.44
|12.24
|264 [45]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|2-1
|40.26
|46.60
|231 [47]
|10.23
|12.16
|265 [38]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|1-3
|40.25
|45.81
|240 [38]
|7.25
|9.20
|266 [44]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|40.04
|40.76
|282 [42]
|7.13
|9.28
|267 [39]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|2-1
|39.99
|34.90
|324 [45]
|7.55
|9.75
|268 [40]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|0-4
|39.89
|53.85
|161 [22]
|14.14
|16.44
|269 [17]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|3-0
|39.75
|11.03
|453 [43]
|7.80
|10.25
|270 [18]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-3
|39.50
|57.81
|122 [2]
|9.02
|11.72
|271 [21]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|2-1
|39.40
|26.86
|382 [27]
|9.49
|12.29
|272 [28]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|0-3
|39.34
|54.39
|157 [13]
|11.84
|14.69
|273 [33]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|0-4
|39.31
|53.33
|166 [12]
|10.51
|13.39
|274 [6]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-1
|39.30
|38.21
|298 [6]
|8.20
|11.09
|275 [46]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|2-1
|39.17
|28.37
|370 [53]
|8.08
|11.11
|276 [29]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|2-1
|39.14
|32.70
|346 [40]
|9.14
|12.20
|277 [34]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|2-1
|38.97
|34.76
|327 [38]
|8.99
|12.22
|278 [7]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|1-2
|38.80
|45.54
|243 [2]
|9.57
|12.97
|279 [47]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-3
|38.70
|56.55
|136 [29]
|7.26
|10.76
|280 [41]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|38.56
|19.00
|425 [56]
|8.07
|11.71
|281 [19]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|1-2
|38.48
|30.91
|357 [24]
|8.97
|12.69
|282 [48]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-2
|38.39
|47.34
|219 [42]
|10.67
|14.48
|283 [49]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-4
|38.32
|58.39
|118 [25]
|5.92
|9.79
|284 [22]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|2-1
|38.31
|16.46
|436 [35]
|10.92
|14.81
|285 [40]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|2-1
|38.08
|32.45
|348 [48]
|6.82
|10.93
|286 [42]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|0-3
|37.84
|50.93
|189 [28]
|9.32
|13.67
|287 [35]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|2-1
|37.67
|30.41
|361 [40]
|7.88
|12.41
|288 [23]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|3-0
|37.54
|0.20
|474 [38]
|6.33
|10.99
|289 [8]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|2-2
|37.46
|30.34
|362 [12]
|8.56
|13.30
|290 [24]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|3-1
|36.60
|25.28
|393 [28]
|7.59
|13.18
|291 [43]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|0-4
|36.59
|59.96
|102 [13]
|8.67
|14.28
|292 [9]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|1-2
|36.33
|43.21
|261 [3]
|9.39
|15.25
|293 [44]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|2-1
|36.18
|24.56
|396 [52]
|6.58
|12.60
|294 [36]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|2-2
|36.03
|36.20
|314 [34]
|4.32
|10.48
|295 [25]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|2-2
|35.80
|33.01
|345 [25]
|9.00
|15.40
|296 [50]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|2-1
|35.72
|27.04
|380 [54]
|7.74
|14.22
|297 [20]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|3-1
|35.55
|27.91
|374 [30]
|9.38
|16.02
|298 [30]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|3-0
|35.53
|16.10
|442 [51]
|7.79
|14.46
|299 [10]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|3-1
|35.42
|27.46
|376 [14]
|9.24
|16.01
|300 [11]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|4-0
|35.13
|21.01
|413 [18]
|5.42
|12.49
|301 [26]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|1-1
|35.10
|30.42
|360 [26]
|8.96
|16.05
|302 [21]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|3-1
|34.84
|14.60
|446 [41]
|6.83
|14.19
|303 [31]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|3-1
|34.81
|22.42
|406 [48]
|5.60
|12.98
|304 [22]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|3-0
|34.60
|-2.59
|475 [46]
|7.78
|15.38
|305 [23]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|1-2
|34.59
|28.13
|372 [29]
|5.86
|13.47
|306 [37]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|2-2
|34.45
|36.02
|316 [35]
|6.53
|14.28
|307 [32]
|Model
|7-AA
|1-2
|34.39
|34.25
|331 [38]
|4.44
|12.25
|308 [45]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-3
|34.17
|53.88
|160 [21]
|6.11
|14.14
|309 [1]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3-0
|34.11
|19.29
|423 [2]
|5.11
|13.19
|310 [46]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|1-2
|33.97
|41.73
|268 [42]
|7.41
|15.64
|311 [47]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-4
|33.94
|57.28
|127 [18]
|7.65
|15.90
|312 [24]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|2-1
|33.83
|26.69
|384 [31]
|4.39
|12.75
|313 [51]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|2-2
|33.76
|35.96
|317 [51]
|8.84
|17.28
|314 [12]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|2-2
|33.06
|30.53
|359 [11]
|8.69
|17.82
|315 [48]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|0-3
|32.96
|49.49
|200 [29]
|7.21
|16.45
|316 [45]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|32.79
|46.80
|227 [39]
|6.81
|16.21
|317 [25]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|2-2
|32.60
|33.17
|339 [19]
|6.52
|16.11
|318 [27]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|2-1
|32.32
|55.93
|141 [6]
|8.29
|18.17
|319 [41]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|2-1
|32.29
|31.03
|356 [49]
|3.29
|13.20
|320 [42]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|1-2
|32.14
|40.96
|281 [42]
|-0.09
|9.96
|321 [33]
|Washington
|6-AA
|0-3
|32.07
|47.19
|221 [20]
|3.03
|13.16
|322 [52]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|0-3
|31.97
|44.95
|249 [48]
|6.32
|16.54
|323 [38]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-2
|31.95
|37.16
|310 [32]
|5.88
|16.12
|324 [34]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|2-1
|31.95
|31.54
|354 [42]
|1.87
|12.12
|325 [35]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-3
|31.58
|52.06
|181 [16]
|5.64
|16.26
|326 [49]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|0-3
|31.43
|49.07
|206 [30]
|2.63
|13.40
|327 [36]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|0-2
|30.81
|43.24
|259 [22]
|6.25
|17.64
|328 [13]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|3-0
|30.64
|8.60
|460 [24]
|5.76
|17.32
|329 [39]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|0-3
|29.75
|43.13
|263 [21]
|6.56
|19.00
|330 [50]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|2-2
|29.73
|26.37
|386 [50]
|3.81
|16.27
|331 [1]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|4-0
|29.34
|4.46
|468 [11]
|5.94
|18.80
|332 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|1-3
|29.31
|37.85
|303 [1]
|5.28
|18.16
|333 [26]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|3-0
|29.00
|13.66
|447 [42]
|2.61
|15.81
|334 [43]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-1
|28.91
|25.41
|390 [51]
|5.84
|19.13
|335 [27]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|2-1
|28.78
|21.24
|412 [38]
|4.63
|18.04
|336 [28]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|2-1
|28.66
|20.08
|419 [33]
|2.26
|15.79
|337 [44]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-4
|28.37
|43.96
|257 [40]
|0.77
|14.59
|338 [29]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|1-3
|28.32
|43.97
|256 [15]
|3.06
|16.94
|339 [14]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|3-0
|28.20
|-15.05
|487 [25]
|3.97
|17.97
|340 [15]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-0
|28.18
|9.16
|459 [23]
|3.49
|17.50
|341 [16]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-3
|28.13
|33.13
|340 [9]
|2.23
|16.30
|342 [28]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|2-2
|28.01
|33.03
|344 [20]
|1.98
|16.17
|343 [40]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-3
|27.91
|49.10
|205 [15]
|2.69
|16.98
|344 [37]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|1-3
|27.79
|41.56
|271 [24]
|1.19
|15.59
|345 [30]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|1-3
|27.62
|33.34
|336 [24]
|1.56
|16.13
|346 [41]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|1-2
|27.59
|27.42
|377 [42]
|7.08
|21.68
|347 [17]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-2
|27.42
|33.29
|338 [8]
|5.15
|19.93
|348 [45]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|0-3
|27.17
|50.89
|190 [28]
|5.55
|20.58
|349 [38]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|4-0
|26.94
|1.86
|472 [56]
|8.53
|23.78
|350 [39]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|2-1
|26.90
|27.23
|378 [44]
|4.56
|19.85
|351 [3]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|2-1
|26.74
|17.56
|432 [7]
|4.09
|19.54
|352 [1]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|2-2
|26.65
|33.10
|343 [1]
|4.22
|19.77
|353 [29]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|1-2
|26.60
|28.40
|369 [28]
|5.34
|20.93
|354 [46]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-3
|26.37
|55.46
|145 [20]
|2.26
|18.09
|355 [53]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-4
|26.30
|51.15
|187 [37]
|2.65
|18.54
|356 [18]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|3-1
|26.26
|23.31
|402 [17]
|4.46
|20.40
|357 [31]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|3-1
|25.99
|22.01
|408 [30]
|0.89
|17.10
|358 [54]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|3-1
|25.79
|22.00
|409 [56]
|2.52
|18.93
|359 [40]
|Redan
|5-AA
|1-2
|25.52
|34.64
|328 [37]
|5.41
|22.09
|360 [47]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-3
|25.49
|33.48
|333 [47]
|1.35
|18.05
|361 [48]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|1-3
|25.40
|35.75
|319 [44]
|2.49
|19.29
|362 [30]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|1-3
|25.13
|33.48
|334 [18]
|3.58
|20.65
|363 [41]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|1-3
|24.99
|38.18
|299 [28]
|0.22
|17.42
|364 [42]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|1-2
|24.95
|26.41
|385 [46]
|0.25
|17.50
|365 [19]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|2-1
|24.88
|12.22
|451 [22]
|2.91
|20.23
|366 [43]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|3-0
|24.82
|6.45
|464 [54]
|-1.29
|16.09
|367 [55]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-2
|24.74
|24.03
|398 [55]
|2.40
|19.85
|368 [42]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|1-2
|24.66
|36.75
|312 [33]
|0.53
|18.07
|369 [31]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|1-2
|24.54
|26.09
|387 [32]
|0.36
|18.02
|370 [43]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|1-2
|24.07
|27.19
|379 [43]
|3.28
|21.41
|371 [44]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|1-2
|24.06
|34.84
|326 [36]
|1.11
|19.24
|372 [49]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-4
|23.95
|49.47
|201 [30]
|0.68
|18.93
|373 [4]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|2-0
|23.74
|8.26
|461 [8]
|-0.19
|18.27
|374 [56]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-4
|22.98
|46.73
|229 [46]
|2.51
|21.73
|375 [2]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|3-0
|22.87
|-16.53
|488 [8]
|4.17
|23.49
|376 [45]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|0-3
|22.80
|41.55
|272 [25]
|-0.48
|18.91
|377 [44]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|2-2
|22.77
|18.95
|426 [46]
|-0.16
|19.26
|378 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|2-2
|22.73
|27.81
|375 [1]
|5.84
|25.30
|379 [32]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|1-2
|22.38
|29.40
|366 [26]
|-3.02
|16.80
|380 [32]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|2-1
|22.17
|21.62
|410 [31]
|-2.99
|17.04
|381 [3]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|2-0
|21.28
|-5.28
|478 [6]
|-2.45
|18.47
|382 [33]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|1-2
|20.85
|20.30
|417 [39]
|-3.16
|18.18
|383 [50]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-4
|20.81
|45.90
|239 [37]
|-1.14
|20.24
|384 [34]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|1-2
|20.28
|32.50
|347 [21]
|-2.24
|19.68
|385 [51]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|2-1
|20.25
|16.25
|438 [53]
|-1.75
|20.19
|386 [20]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|1-2
|19.55
|23.82
|399 [16]
|-0.47
|22.17
|387 [33]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|0-3
|19.38
|39.03
|292 [20]
|-1.28
|21.53
|388 [51]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-4
|18.84
|45.42
|245 [34]
|-3.46
|19.89
|389 [52]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-1
|18.74
|17.66
|431 [57]
|-1.21
|22.25
|390 [35]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|1-3
|18.64
|23.61
|401 [35]
|-0.78
|22.78
|391 [5]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|1-2
|18.11
|20.77
|414 [3]
|-2.27
|21.82
|392 [45]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-3
|17.32
|47.71
|217 [17]
|-4.75
|20.13
|393 [34]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|0-3
|17.27
|36.12
|315 [23]
|-0.98
|23.95
|394 [4]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|3-1
|16.00
|3.60
|469 [4]
|2.10
|28.30
|395 [57]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|1-2
|15.71
|17.12
|435 [57]
|-2.36
|24.13
|396 [21]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|2-2
|15.48
|19.36
|422 [20]
|0.68
|27.40
|397 [6]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|1-2
|15.37
|22.78
|404 [2]
|-0.53
|26.30
|398 [46]
|Butler
|4-AA
|2-1
|15.06
|-11.78
|485 [58]
|-0.74
|26.40
|399 [36]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|1-2
|15.01
|21.29
|411 [37]
|-4.25
|22.94
|400 [37]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|0-4
|14.95
|32.15
|351 [22]
|-6.48
|20.76
|401 [47]
|Josey
|4-AA
|2-1
|14.62
|10.72
|454 [52]
|-4.52
|23.05
|402 [46]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-4
|14.61
|42.58
|265 [22]
|-3.33
|24.25
|403 [52]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-3
|14.59
|48.37
|210 [32]
|-0.66
|26.95
|404 [5]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|2-1
|14.28
|3.45
|470 [5]
|-3.21
|24.71
|405 [48]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-2-1
|13.99
|35.49
|320 [34]
|-7.72
|20.49
|406 [47]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-2
|13.98
|16.24
|439 [49]
|-4.75
|23.47
|407 [53]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|1-2
|13.48
|16.46
|437 [52]
|-4.80
|23.92
|408 [22]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-4
|13.39
|26.71
|383 [15]
|0.73
|29.53
|409 [46]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|13.34
|9.69
|457 [45]
|-7.11
|21.75
|410 [53]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|2-1
|13.18
|9.61
|458 [59]
|-3.35
|25.67
|411 [54]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|0-4
|13.05
|33.11
|342 [48]
|-8.61
|20.54
|412 [49]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-3
|12.97
|35.26
|321 [35]
|-6.55
|22.68
|413 [38]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|0-3
|12.57
|24.88
|395 [34]
|-8.86
|20.77
|414 [55]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-3
|12.43
|37.57
|308 [44]
|-4.89
|24.87
|415 [7]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|1-3
|11.85
|17.89
|430 [6]
|-8.27
|22.07
|416 [48]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|0-3
|11.25
|35.10
|323 [37]
|-5.47
|25.48
|417 [8]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|1-3
|11.04
|20.45
|416 [4]
|1.75
|32.90
|418 [50]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|0-3
|10.85
|42.35
|266 [23]
|1.82
|33.17
|419 [39]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|1-3
|10.58
|25.37
|391 [33]
|-4.14
|27.47
|420 [23]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|1-2
|10.46
|32.38
|349 [10]
|-3.29
|28.44
|421 [51]
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-3-1
|10.30
|26.97
|381 [45]
|-11.35
|20.55
|422 [35]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|0-2
|8.32
|15.74
|443 [36]
|-6.17
|27.71
|423 [49]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-2
|8.25
|17.23
|434 [48]
|-6.01
|27.94
|424 [40]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-3
|7.59
|37.30
|309 [17]
|-4.66
|29.94
|425 [36]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|1-2
|6.78
|12.22
|452 [37]
|-8.71
|26.71
|426 [56]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|1-2
|6.65
|17.46
|433 [58]
|-6.92
|28.62
|427 [3]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|2-1
|6.49
|-8.74
|481 [7]
|-2.96
|32.75
|428 [41]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|0-3
|6.48
|31.08
|355 [23]
|-6.71
|29.01
|429 [9]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|0-3
|6.46
|18.20
|428 [5]
|-5.40
|30.33
|430 [42]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|0-3
|5.48
|22.82
|403 [36]
|-3.90
|32.82
|431 [57]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|0-3
|5.04
|22.75
|405 [54]
|-9.64
|27.52
|432 [58]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|0-3
|3.83
|53.28
|167 [23]
|-4.78
|33.58
|433 [52]
|McNair
|5-AA
|2-2
|3.33
|-3.82
|476 [57]
|-9.76
|29.11
|434 [43]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|3-1
|3.33
|-8.05
|480 [47]
|-5.58
|33.29
|435 [24]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-3
|1.38
|41.45
|274 [4]
|-3.40
|37.42
|436 [44]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|0-3
|0.83
|41.51
|273 [14]
|-8.69
|32.67
|437 [37]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|0-4
|0.81
|24.88
|394 [29]
|-4.57
|36.82
|438 [45]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|1-3
|-0.24
|14.86
|445 [40]
|-10.71
|31.72
|439 [46]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|2-1
|-0.38
|-16.83
|489 [49]
|-9.13
|33.45
|440 [53]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|0-3
|-0.67
|26.07
|388 [47]
|-9.69
|33.18
|441 [54]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|1-3
|-1.24
|16.11
|441 [50]
|-8.91
|34.53
|442 [55]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-4
|-2.03
|22.09
|407 [49]
|-9.53
|34.70
|443 [25]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-2
|-2.69
|12.34
|450 [21]
|-12.64
|32.24
|444 [59]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|1-2
|-3.38
|1.76
|473 [60]
|-12.48
|33.09
|445 [10]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|1-2-1
|-4.19
|7.42
|462 [9]
|-16.69
|29.70
|446 [60]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|1-3
|-4.78
|19.43
|421 [55]
|-13.91
|33.07
|447 [6]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|2-1
|-5.69
|-10.67
|484 [7]
|-16.79
|31.09
|448 [56]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|0-3
|-8.19
|10.39
|456 [53]
|-15.16
|35.22
|449 [7]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|1-3
|-8.22
|12.90
|449 [3]
|-15.51
|34.91
|450 [38]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-4
|-9.11
|20.11
|418 [32]
|-16.40
|34.90
|451 [8]
|Community Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|2-0
|-9.41
|-28.01
|491 [9]
|-21.06
|30.55
|452 [57]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-3
|-11.66
|29.71
|365 [43]
|-17.62
|36.24
|453 [58]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|1-2
|-12.35
|2.19
|471 [55]
|-14.73
|39.82
|454 [4]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|2-1
|-13.28
|6.49
|463 [4]
|-18.35
|37.13
|455 [9]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-3
|-13.85
|13.66
|448 [2]
|-21.38
|34.66
|456 [50]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|0-3
|-14.46
|16.22
|440 [50]
|-23.35
|33.31
|457 [5]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-3
|-14.88
|-7.32
|479 [6]
|-17.41
|39.66
|458 [6]
|Grace Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-2
|-21.37
|-4.85
|477 [5]
|-22.64
|40.92
|459 [11]
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|1-2
|-23.15
|-21.64
|490 [12]
|-23.23
|42.12
|460 [7]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-4
|-24.84
|19.19
|424 [3]
|-16.87
|50.16
|461 [47]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-2
|-29.66
|5.10
|466 [44]
|-25.13
|46.73
|462 [48]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-2
|-29.73
|-9.02
|482 [48]
|-30.12
|41.81
|463 [12]
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|0-3
|-30.64
|6.39
|[]
|-27.35
|45.49
|464 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-3
|-32.86
|-9.22
|[]
|-29.61
|45.45
|465 [49]
|GSIC
|8-A Division II †
|0-3
|-49.82
|4.67
|[]
|-33.38
|58.63
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|92.8044040722104
|83.92
|60.62
|97 [8]
|17.30
|0.15
|2
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|85.3425174732436
|76.39
|33.48
|334 [18]
|3.58
|20.65
|3
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|81.6799957213067
|73.94
|16.10
|442 [51]
|7.79
|14.46
|4
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|80.2874470273886
|74.75
|33.34
|336 [24]
|1.56
|16.13
|5
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|78.8344060972131
|70.72
|33.33
|337 [39]
|10.88
|10.39
|6
|5-AAA
|4
|77.5842780106204
|66.03
|56.84
|132 [10]
|29.06
|-3.36
|7
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|76.9932525786996
|69.99
|38.21
|298 [6]
|8.20
|11.09
|8
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|73.9526079744362
|63.75
|52.06
|181 [16]
|5.64
|16.26
|9
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|71.7711818598516
|67.75
|64.51
|67 [3]
|18.63
|-0.73
|10
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|69.2630709497749
|61.69
|42.35
|266 [23]
|1.82
|33.17
|11
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|66.0240078505876
|58.80
|20.62
|415 [19]
|14.12
|9.29
|12
|7-AAAA
|6
|64.271039335162
|53.63
|46.40
|233 [1]
|16.39
|13.22
|13
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|64.2092502436785
|57.89
|45.54
|243 [2]
|9.57
|12.97
|14
|8-AAA
|6
|64.1938994207585
|55.10
|4.46
|468 [11]
|5.94
|18.80
|15
|2-AAAAA
|7
|63.1732596942606
|53.73
|25.77
|389 [51]
|17.48
|6.93
|16
|1-A Division I
|4
|63.0764776415245
|54.30
|27.23
|378 [44]
|4.56
|19.85
|17
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|62.5652534671381
|56.08
|28.22
|371 [49]
|15.32
|5.98
|18
|1-AAAAA
|6
|62.4644018093603
|50.70
|1.86
|472 [56]
|8.53
|23.78
|19
|8-AAAAA
|7
|62.3210824828096
|56.55
|8.26
|461 [8]
|-0.19
|18.27
|20
|7-AAAAA
|6
|62.1461684192241
|52.92
|58.80
|116 [15]
|28.29
|-1.81
|21
|3-AAAA
|6
|61.7264123661618
|51.65
|32.15
|351 [22]
|-6.48
|20.76
|22
|1-AA
|7
|61.5018806693493
|54.17
|61.47
|93 [12]
|15.28
|8.97
|23
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|60.9948692649094
|51.22
|28.72
|367 [13]
|20.12
|-0.71
|24
|8-A Division I
|4
|60.4053655566447
|52.37
|26.86
|382 [27]
|9.49
|12.29
|25
|1-AAA
|6
|59.3633681887054
|53.58
|63.35
|76 [24]
|22.63
|-4.51
|26
|2-AAAA
|7
|59.2267380798173
|53.21
|59.65
|106 [2]
|29.38
|-1.58
|27
|4-AAAA
|8
|58.5278704393138
|48.46
|55.88
|142 [19]
|32.51
|-6.42
|28
|1-AAAA
|5
|57.9499515969025
|48.32
|55.43
|146 [21]
|13.53
|5.84
|29
|2-A Division I
|5
|57.7692946900042
|49.85
|59.24
|111 [7]
|23.73
|5.13
|30
|2-AAA
|5
|57.4834994560909
|49.69
|33.48
|333 [47]
|1.35
|18.05
|31
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|56.2500491286213
|51.00
|52.77
|173 [13]
|16.71
|2.70
|32
|3-AA
|7
|56.2126668896897
|48.14
|22.42
|406 [48]
|5.60
|12.98
|33
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|55.5785394981483
|48.98
|48.16
|212 [34]
|14.79
|11.18
|34
|6-AAAAA
|7
|54.4900906613153
|44.62
|49.49
|200 [29]
|7.21
|16.45
|35
|5-AAAA
|8
|53.8733630748275
|46.39
|12.22
|451 [22]
|2.91
|20.23
|36
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|53.0647860407199
|43.57
|13.66
|447 [42]
|2.61
|15.81
|37
|5-A Division I
|4
|52.9414838332651
|42.28
|34.50
|329 [46]
|17.08
|7.64
|38
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|51.8335842783031
|46.70
|58.39
|118 [25]
|5.92
|9.79
|39
|5-AAAAA
|8
|51.6029084664586
|48.05
|21.01
|413 [18]
|5.42
|12.49
|40
|6-A Division I
|4
|48.253091124431
|48.64
|46.00
|237 [11]
|20.56
|-1.17
|41
|7-A Division II
|3
|48.1024444240697
|43.84
|62.40
|87 [13]
|22.33
|4.44
|42
|6-AAAA
|6
|47.1359632195687
|52.34
|53.88
|160 [21]
|6.11
|14.14
|43
|8-AA
|6
|46.1750395185879
|40.06
|30.42
|360 [26]
|8.96
|16.05
|44
|3-AAAAA
|5
|46.1708081495815
|42.10
|35.86
|318 [36]
|10.19
|8.42
|45
|7-AAA
|7
|46.0187654111802
|40.09
|50.33
|192 [38]
|14.63
|4.37
|46
|3-AAA
|8
|45.7217069041246
|37.95
|28.37
|370 [53]
|8.08
|11.11
|47
|5-AA
|7
|45.7013428501399
|34.89
|43.96
|257 [40]
|0.77
|14.59
|48
|8-AAAA
|9
|45.6250299749179
|42.51
|46.60
|231 [47]
|10.23
|12.16
|49
|2-A Division II
|5
|44.6798188279515
|39.19
|22.78
|404 [2]
|-0.53
|26.30
|50
|7-AA
|7
|44.5037120242041
|34.29
|24.88
|394 [29]
|-4.57
|36.82
|51
|6-AAA
|8
|44.35013241933
|37.61
|30.91
|357 [24]
|8.97
|12.69
|52
|4-A Division I
|4
|43.0794911209754
|33.76
|67.04
|51 [7]
|27.19
|-5.74
|53
|4-AA
|8
|42.4297935749877
|31.82
|18.00
|429 [34]
|14.07
|10.04
|54
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|42.083648232724
|38.31
|36.12
|315 [23]
|-0.98
|23.95
|55
|7-A Division I
|7
|40.8067235371684
|32.27
|20.11
|418 [32]
|-16.40
|34.90
|56
|3-A Division II
|5
|40.7343335883082
|37.12
|62.76
|83 [10]
|27.69
|-6.70
|57
|3-A Division I
|5
|40.0277207011954
|30.04
|47.71
|217 [17]
|-4.75
|20.13
|58
|4-AAAAA
|6
|39.0606614727557
|37.72
|17.23
|434 [48]
|-6.01
|27.94
|59
|4-AAA
|6
|38.3662649907329
|28.07
|72.96
|25 [4]
|12.61
|9.00
|60
|4-A Division II
|6
|36.6550447434467
|29.89
|38.00
|301 [31]
|10.93
|6.83
|61
|6-AA
|7
|35.2268818778651
|28.74
|34.76
|327 [38]
|8.99
|12.22
|62
|6-A Division II
|8
|34.1920123367236
|22.93
|38.18
|299 [28]
|0.22
|17.42
|63
|8-A Division II
|6
|33.0844547769795
|35.00
|18.84
|427 [47]
|15.30
|8.05
|64
|2-AA
|8
|32.2936349863561
|21.20
|6.49
|463 [4]
|-18.35
|37.13
|65
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|30.0469317960456
|26.89
|39.30
|290 [28]
|19.76
|-0.16
|66
|1-A Division II
|7
|27.6792407664396
|17.98
|32.38
|349 [10]
|-3.29
|28.44
|67
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|27.5845642982197
|22.80
|45.42
|245 [34]
|-3.46
|19.89
|68
|5-A Division II
|6
|26.9060801111621
|18.81
|24.47
|397 [53]
|15.58
|9.16
|69
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|25.4793704581598
|20.84
|43.16
|262 [12]
|15.20
|4.84
|70
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|25.205072602747
|20.19
|56.40
|138 [33]
|15.00
|6.97
|71
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|24.4739020548707
|14.52
|47.09
|224 [44]
|20.75
|2.67
|72
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|23.3384095176715
|15.49
|71.24
|34 [6]
|20.98
|1.96
|73
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|21.3726879092575
|19.07
|46.73
|229 [46]
|2.51
|21.73
|74
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|20.4455692499518
|14.53
|62.81
|82 [18]
|16.37
|-1.08
|75
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5
|9.51216148322976
|1.16
|57.06
|130 [27]
|22.85
|1.52
|76
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|7.80310643626261
|3.83
|3.45
|470 [5]
|-3.21
|24.71
|77
|GIAA Region 1-A
|4
|-6.62758777521514
|-13.65
|33.10
|343 [1]
|4.22
|19.77
|78
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|2
|-25.0390234136198
|-26.90
|64.88
|63 [20]
|32.47
|-10.82
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|08/19
|Armuchee
|Gordon Central
|10 - 6
|25.47
|94.1%
|0.317
|08/19
|Kennesaw Mountain
|Cass
|26 - 25
|18.52
|88.2%
|0.340
|08/19
|Flowery Branch
|Decatur
|39 - 38
|17.06
|86.5%
|0.360
|08/26
|Community Christian
|Cross Keys
|14 - 8
|24.73
|93.6%
|0.373
|08/19
|Central Gwinnett
|Discovery
|29 - 22
|26.30
|94.6%
|0.380
|09/09
|Pace Academy
|Lovett
|20 - 30
|7.20
|68.6%
|0.382
|09/02
|East Hall
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|14 - 13
|14.97
|83.6%
|0.387
|08/26
|Lamar County
|Upson-Lee
|21 - 20
|14.36
|82.7%
|0.395
|08/19
|Josey
|Savannah
|22 - 16
|22.46
|92.0%
|0.399
|08/19
|Banneker
|Washington
|14 - 12
|14.90
|83.5%
|0.405
|08/26
|Northwest Whitfield
|Coahulla Creek
|35 - 31
|17.83
|87.4%
|0.408
|09/02
|Central Fellowship Christian
|Tiftarea Academy
|33 - 29
|17.22
|86.7%
|0.415
|09/02
|Discovery
|Stone Mountain
|20 - 14
|21.01
|90.8%
|0.415
|08/18
|Newton
|Hapeville Charter
|20 - 19
|12.33
|79.3%
|0.420
|08/26
|North Gwinnett
|Archer
|21 - 19
|13.54
|81.4%
|0.422
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|101.39
|10/28
|Colquitt County
|Valdosta
|-
|2.23
|56.0%
|101.09
|09/23
|Colquitt County
|Cedar Grove
|-
|4.55
|62.1%
|97.76
|09/16
|Cedar Grove
|Mill Creek
|-
|2.79
|57.5%
|97.54
|10/14
|Buford
|Mill Creek
|-
|7.02
|68.2%
|93.72
|09/02
|Buford
|North Cobb
|21 - 14
|11.16
|77.1%
|93.66
|09/23
|Milton
|North Cobb
|-
|2.90
|57.8%
|92.97
|09/09
|Colquitt County
|Lee County
|48 - 27
|12.22
|79.1%
|91.67
|10/07
|Valdosta
|Lowndes
|-
|9.99
|74.8%
|90.36
|10/28
|Lee County
|Thomas County Central
|-
|0.12
|50.3%
|90.26
|10/21
|Colquitt County
|Lowndes
|-
|16.03
|85.1%
|89.16
|09/23
|Grayson
|Lowndes
|-
|0.02
|50.1%
|88.74
|10/07
|North Cobb
|Walton
|-
|3.99
|60.7%
|88.56
|09/23
|Mill Creek
|Parkview
|-
|10.56
|75.9%
|88.39
|08/20
|Mill Creek
|Walton
|47 - 41
|9.40
|73.6%
|88.06
|09/09
|Milton
|Roswell
|14 - 7
|11.11
|77.0%
