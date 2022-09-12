ajc logo
Maxwell summary after Week 4

Grayson running back Jayvian Allen (16, left) celebrates a rushing touchdown with wide receiver Jamal Haynes in the first half of the Class 7A state high school football final against Collins Hill Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/For the AJC)

Grayson running back Jayvian Allen (16, left) celebrates a rushing touchdown with wide receiver Jamal Haynes in the first half of the Class 7A state high school football final against Collins Hill Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/For the AJC)

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
25 minutes ago

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 722 of 740 total games (ignoring ties) (97.57%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.27 points and all game margins within 11.51 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.27

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Colquitt County4-0102.641Thomas County Central4-090.30
2Buford3-0101.052Lee County3-189.15
3Valdosta4-099.143Hughes3-085.72
4Milton1-295.344Roswell3-185.50
5Mill Creek3-095.315Houston County4-083.54
6North Cobb2-191.166Gainesville4-080.13
7Grayson4-089.177Blessed Trinity3-078.65
8Lowndes2-187.888Woodward Academy2-177.82
9Parkview3-086.029Rome3-173.28
10Walton2-185.9010North Atlanta4-072.39
11Carrollton4-085.4811Northside (Warner Robins)1-270.94
12Westlake2-283.2212Brunswick3-068.45
13Collins Hill2-179.6013Marist2-268.36
14Lambert3-078.0514South Paulding1-267.63
15South Gwinnett3-075.0115Douglas County2-165.56



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Ware County3-085.121Cedartown4-085.44
2Cartersville4-081.122Bainbridge2-278.90
3Warner Robins1-279.223Perry2-176.60
4Coffee2-175.134Benedictine2-276.59
5Loganville4-071.735North Oconee2-075.45
6Dutchtown4-071.296Burke County3-072.30
7Kell4-070.777Starr's Mill3-071.41
8Calhoun2-269.618Hampton4-063.59
9Cambridge2-266.849Troup3-063.25
10Jefferson2-266.1010Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)1-261.95
11Jones County2-265.5111Pace Academy3-160.68
12Creekside1-265.0912Wayne County2-160.62
13Flowery Branch2-161.0613Whitewater3-060.53
14Clarke Central1-260.0914LaGrange3-059.82
15Eastside2-156.3015Northwest Whitfield4-059.70



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove3-099.371Cook3-175.37
2Oconee County3-172.902Fitzgerald4-074.61
3Stephens County3-170.903Pierce County3-073.58
4Peach County2-168.414Rockmart2-164.88
5Sandy Creek3-166.875Thomson2-164.82
6Crisp County3-164.196Northeast1-261.56
7Thomasville1-363.137Vidalia4-060.61
8Monroe Area1-363.008Eagle's Landing Christian1-259.75
9Calvary Day2-062.129Appling County1-159.35
10Carver (Atlanta)3-061.8710South Atlanta3-057.98
11Mary Persons3-161.7611Columbia3-157.30
12Dougherty4-061.0412Callaway1-356.12
13Adairsville2-160.8013Athens Academy3-155.93
14Carver (Columbus)2-157.1714Fellowship Christian1-253.31
15Hebron Christian4-056.8115Putnam County2-153.00



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Rabun County3-076.041Bowdon3-154.45
2Prince Avenue Christian3-075.542Aquinas3-052.66
3Brooks County3-173.163Clinch County3-152.56
4Irwin County2-168.264Early County4-049.79
5Swainsboro4-067.975Charlton County3-149.55
6Bleckley County3-063.926Dooly County1-248.59
7Whitefield Academy4-059.007Schley County1-248.17
8Darlington3-058.158Johnson County2-045.88
9Metter2-256.369McIntosh County Academy2-144.47
10Lamar County4-054.9410Macon County0-344.02
11Elbert County3-054.6611Emanuel County Institute1-243.46
12Dublin2-151.8212Wilcox County0-343.12
13St. Francis3-049.0613Manchester1-242.57
14Mount Pisgah Christian3-148.1714Christian Heritage1-242.48
15Pelham2-148.1515Turner County1-340.72



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy3-063.031Central Fellowship Christian4-029.34
2St. Anne-Pacelli3-147.872Brentwood School1-329.31
3Stratford Academy3-047.033Gatewood School2-126.74
4Tattnall Square2-245.374Edmund Burke Academy2-023.74
5Brookstone2-044.965Briarwood Academy1-218.11



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Thomas Jefferson3-034.111Cherokee Christian2-226.65
2Robert Toombs Academy2-222.732Lanier Christian3-022.87
3Fullington Academy2-16.493Skipstone Academy2-021.28
4Memorial Day2-1-13.284Calvary Christian3-116.00
5Flint River Academy1-3-14.885King's Academy2-114.28



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA4-0102.6467.4047 [16]47.09-13.35
2 [2]Buford8-AAAAAAA3-0101.0591.161 [1]37.30-21.55
3 [1]Cedar Grove5-AAA3-099.3780.5712 [1]40.62-16.55
4 [3]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA4-099.1467.6145 [15]36.27-20.68
5 [4]Milton6-AAAAAAA1-295.3485.508 [4]31.67-21.47
6 [5]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA3-095.3171.6632 [13]39.89-13.22
7 [6]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA2-191.1686.415 [2]35.87-13.10
8 [1]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA4-090.3066.7252 [11]34.82-13.28
9 [7]Grayson4-AAAAAAA4-089.1759.78103 [29]36.03-10.94
10 [2]Lee County1-AAAAAA3-189.1571.7031 [5]34.22-12.73
11 [8]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA2-187.8835.78-9.90
12 [9]Parkview4-AAAAAAA3-086.0262.1988 [27]34.60-9.22
13 [10]Walton5-AAAAAAA2-185.9071.6233 [14]36.27-7.44
14 [3]Hughes5-AAAAAA3-085.7263.6772 [15]32.55-10.98
15 [4]Roswell7-AAAAAA3-185.5072.3429 [4]33.42-9.89
16 [11]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA4-085.4864.8863 [20]32.47-10.82
17 [1]Cedartown7-AAAA4-085.4462.9677 [9]28.43-14.81
18 [1]Ware County1-AAAAA3-085.1264.8164 [11]28.80-14.12
19 [5]Houston County1-AAAAAA4-083.5446.77228 [45]38.08-3.26
20 [12]Westlake2-AAAAAAA2-283.2276.3314 [7]31.60-9.42
21 [2]Cartersville7-AAAAA4-081.1255.88142 [19]32.51-6.42
22 [6]Gainesville8-AAAAAA4-080.1363.9471 [14]29.21-8.73
23 [13]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA2-179.6086.397 [3]27.75-9.66
24 [3]Warner Robins2-AAAAA1-279.2286.416 [1]27.78-9.24
25 [2]Bainbridge1-AAAA2-278.9081.9811 [1]29.26-7.44
26 [7]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA3-078.6562.8380 [16]29.13-7.32
27 [14]Lambert6-AAAAAAA3-078.0559.77104 [30]28.80-7.06
28 [8]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA2-177.8265.1660 [13]29.15-6.48
29 [3]Perry2-AAAA2-176.6067.8744 [4]28.25-6.15
30 [4]Benedictine3-AAAA2-276.5962.7683 [10]27.69-6.70
31 [1]Rabun County8-A Division I3-076.0460.04100 [1]30.24-3.61
32 [2]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I3-075.5459.46109 [3]28.26-5.09
33 [5]North Oconee8-AAAA2-075.4572.3728 [2]26.69-6.56
34 [1]Cook1-AA3-175.3768.2543 [2]29.46-3.71
35 [4]Coffee1-AAAAA2-175.1367.0451 [7]27.19-5.74
36 [15]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA3-075.0161.9689 [28]24.72-8.09
37 [16]Marietta3-AAAAAAA1-374.9682.9310 [5]26.97-5.80
38 [17]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA2-274.7672.4227 [11]27.50-5.06
39 [2]Fitzgerald1-AA4-074.6156.84132 [10]29.06-3.36
40 [18]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA3-173.9662.8479 [25]31.29-0.47
41 [3]Pierce County3-AA3-073.5847.15223 [21]26.98-4.40
42 [19]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA1-273.4178.2113 [6]25.33-5.88
43 [9]Rome6-AAAAAA3-173.2859.00112 [24]23.79-7.29
44 [3]Brooks County1-A Division I3-173.1659.65106 [2]29.38-1.58
45 [2]Oconee County8-AAA3-172.9063.6673 [4]21.88-8.82
46 [10]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA4-072.3947.18222 [43]25.36-4.83
47 [6]Burke County3-AAAA3-072.3058.80116 [15]28.29-1.81
48 [20]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA2-171.8564.6766 [22]23.02-6.63
49 [5]Loganville8-AAAAA4-071.7349.29203 [31]26.30-3.23
50 [7]Starr's Mill4-AAAA3-071.4151.33185 [26]22.67-6.54
51 [21]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA3-171.3562.5985 [26]26.80-2.35
52 [22]McEachern3-AAAAAAA2-271.2972.7426 [10]28.19-0.90
53 [6]Dutchtown2-AAAAA4-071.2953.49163 [24]22.70-6.40
54 [23]Denmark6-AAAAAAA2-171.0672.0630 [12]22.78-6.08
55 [11]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA1-270.9471.0535 [7]24.02-4.72
56 [3]Stephens County8-AAA3-170.9060.7196 [6]20.43-8.27
57 [7]Kell6-AAAAA4-070.7754.31158 [23]28.00-0.57
58 [24]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA3-069.6856.38140 [34]27.36-0.12
59 [8]Calhoun7-AAAAA2-269.6174.5821 [2]26.50-0.92
60 [25]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA2-269.3363.3576 [24]22.63-4.51
61 [26]Norcross7-AAAAAAA1-269.1376.2216 [9]27.290.36
62 [12]Brunswick2-AAAAAA3-068.4560.6098 [19]22.45-3.80
63 [4]Peach County2-AAA2-168.4161.6592 [5]24.17-2.05
64 [13]Marist4-AAAAAA2-268.3667.5246 [10]25.69-0.48
65 [4]Irwin County1-A Division I2-168.2654.64156 [7]23.84-2.23
66 [5]Swainsboro2-A Division I4-067.9745.99238 [12]21.41-4.37
67 [14]South Paulding5-AAAAAA1-267.6374.4222 [2]24.63-0.81
68 [5]Sandy Creek5-AAA3-166.8758.68117 [10]24.39-0.28
69 [9]Cambridge6-AAAAA2-266.8465.4058 [10]25.220.58
70 [10]Jefferson8-AAAAA2-266.1065.6956 [9]23.49-0.42
71 [27]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA2-265.8965.4657 [19]23.26-0.43
72 [15]Douglas County5-AAAAAA2-165.5659.48108 [22]24.601.24
73 [11]Jones County2-AAAAA2-265.5169.0641 [5]23.860.54
74 [12]Creekside5-AAAAA1-265.0973.2824 [3]20.98-1.91
75 [16]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA2-165.0253.37165 [33]26.423.59
76 [28]Newton4-AAAAAAA3-164.9154.96153 [35]20.68-2.04
77 [4]Rockmart7-AA2-164.8861.1694 [7]26.023.34
78 [5]Thomson4-AA2-164.8252.90172 [15]21.48-1.14
79 [29]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA2-264.6157.11129 [32]27.184.77
80 [30]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA2-264.3166.3854 [18]21.83-0.28
81 [17]Allatoona6-AAAAAA1-364.2970.1338 [9]19.03-3.07
82 [6]Crisp County1-AAA3-164.1958.90114 [9]20.53-1.47
83 [6]Bleckley County2-A Division I3-063.9246.00237 [11]20.56-1.17
84 [31]Harrison3-AAAAAAA1-363.8367.2250 [17]23.211.58
85 [8]Hampton5-AAAA4-063.5946.09236 [33]25.033.64
86 [18]River Ridge6-AAAAAA3-163.5357.06130 [27]22.851.52
87 [9]Troup4-AAAA3-063.2544.10254 [38]21.940.89
88 [7]Thomasville1-AAA1-363.1375.1218 [2]20.48-0.46
89 [32]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA3-163.0445.48244 [40]19.23-1.61
90 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA3-063.0328.72367 [13]20.12-0.71
91 [8]Monroe Area8-AAA1-363.0065.3959 [3]23.202.39
92 [9]Calvary Day3-AAA2-062.1239.30290 [28]19.76-0.16
93 [10]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA1-261.9564.3068 [6]21.171.41
94 [10]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA3-061.8741.25278 [24]22.312.64
95 [11]Mary Persons2-AAA3-161.7656.40137 [11]21.521.96
96 [6]Northeast2-AA1-261.5664.5167 [3]18.63-0.73
97 [19]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA1-361.2271.2434 [6]20.981.96
98 [13]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA2-161.0657.59124 [16]21.842.97
99 [12]Dougherty1-AAA4-061.0438.37297 [30]22.653.80
100 [33]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA3-160.9953.59162 [36]24.575.78
101 [13]Adairsville6-AAA2-160.8059.24111 [7]23.735.13
102 [11]Pace Academy5-AAAA3-160.6855.29147 [20]21.072.58
103 [12]Wayne County3-AAAA2-160.6252.15180 [25]18.27-0.15
104 [7]Vidalia3-AA4-060.6137.07311 [32]20.542.12
105 [34]Camden County1-AAAAAAA2-260.6048.04214 [38]17.85-0.55
106 [13]Whitewater4-AAAA3-060.5344.20253 [37]21.363.02
107 [20]Etowah6-AAAAAA4-060.2847.09224 [44]20.752.67
108 [35]Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-360.2863.6674 [23]18.380.30
109 [21]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA2-260.1060.02101 [20]21.813.90
110 [14]Clarke Central8-AAAAA1-260.0962.4087 [13]22.334.44
111 [36]Archer4-AAAAAAA0-459.9476.2715 [8]18.180.43
112 [14]LaGrange4-AAAA3-059.8245.32246 [35]22.324.69
113 [8]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA1-259.7570.3836 [1]20.913.36
114 [15]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA4-059.7043.22260 [40]22.154.64
115 [22]Creekview6-AAAAAA1-359.6562.8182 [18]16.37-1.08
116 [9]Appling County3-AA1-159.3560.6297 [8]17.300.15
117 [23]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA1-359.1466.5253 [12]13.92-3.03
118 [24]Effingham County2-AAAAAA2-259.1255.10152 [31]16.32-0.61
119 [7]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I4-059.0038.17300 [21]20.223.42
120 [16]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA3-158.7247.01225 [31]22.155.63
121 [25]Paulding County5-AAAAAA3-158.3652.96171 [35]17.541.37
122 [26]Shiloh8-AAAAAA1-258.2551.38184 [36]16.150.10
123 [8]Darlington7-A Division I3-058.1545.24247 [13]20.894.94
124 [17]Cairo1-AAAA2-258.1267.2749 [5]21.535.61
125 [10]South Atlanta6-AA3-057.9847.75216 [19]19.954.17
126 [18]Stockbridge5-AAAA2-257.8962.7184 [11]17.101.41
127 [37]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA4-057.8243.04264 [41]17.241.62
128 [27]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA2-257.4156.86131 [28]20.114.89
129 [28]Newnan5-AAAAAA1-257.3857.39125 [26]20.124.94
130 [19]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA1-257.3564.0170 [7]15.350.20
131 [11]Columbia5-AA3-157.3055.70143 [11]16.691.59
132 [14]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA2-157.1739.85286 [25]18.393.42
133 [15]Hebron Christian8-AAA4-056.8139.04291 [29]21.637.01
134 [20]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA4-056.7533.67332 [46]20.525.96
135 [9]Metter3-A Division I2-256.3656.64134 [5]16.332.17
136 [15]Eastside8-AAAAA2-156.3046.63230 [36]15.381.28
137 [16]Jackson2-AAA2-156.2052.77173 [13]16.712.70
138 [12]Callaway5-AA1-356.1264.0569 [4]16.712.79
139 [16]Mays5-AAAAA1-256.0562.4486 [12]21.227.36
140 [13]Athens Academy8-AA3-155.9352.01182 [17]20.216.47
141 [21]Holy Innocents6-AAAA2-255.2546.33235 [32]15.992.94
142 [29]Tift County1-AAAAAA0-355.1883.029 [1]18.265.28
143 [30]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA1-355.0159.49107 [21]19.316.50
144 [17]Tucker4-AAAAA2-154.9651.50183 [26]17.624.86
145 [10]Lamar County4-A Division I4-054.9444.21252 [14]18.756.00
146 [22]Lovett5-AAAA1-254.7657.28128 [19]16.674.11
147 [31]Lanier8-AAAAAA1-254.7162.8281 [17]15.843.32
148 [38]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA1-354.7064.7065 [21]17.314.81
149 [11]Elbert County8-A Division I3-054.6646.35234 [10]20.548.07
150 [32]Veterans1-AAAAAA2-154.5653.00170 [34]18.065.70
151 [1]Bowdon7-A Division II3-154.4547.27220 [9]17.275.01
152 [18]Ola2-AAAAA2-154.2544.23251 [39]16.514.46
153 [23]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA0-453.8669.9339 [3]15.003.33
154 [19]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA2-253.7954.79155 [22]14.372.77
155 [17]Dawson County7-AAA2-253.7858.97113 [8]18.647.06
156 [20]Villa Rica5-AAAAA1-253.7365.7755 [8]17.766.22
157 [24]Spalding2-AAAA2-253.6852.27178 [24]18.236.74
158 [33]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA0-353.5870.3737 [8]16.084.70
159 [25]Stephenson6-AAAA1-253.3757.80123 [17]16.325.15
160 [14]Fellowship Christian8-AA1-253.3153.06168 [14]16.905.79
161 [15]Putnam County4-AA2-153.0049.91196 [18]15.374.56
162 [26]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA4-052.7525.77389 [51]17.486.93
163 [2]Aquinas8-A Division II3-052.6638.41296 [16]16.325.85
164 [3]Clinch County2-A Division II3-152.5643.16262 [12]15.204.84
165 [34]Evans2-AAAAAA2-152.4650.33192 [38]14.634.37
166 [35]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA2-252.4150.29193 [39]17.687.47
167 [18]Hart County8-AAA1-252.3946.49232 [19]16.476.27
168 [36]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA1-251.9659.45110 [23]16.827.05
169 [16]Worth County1-AA4-051.8937.78304 [30]15.846.14
170 [12]Dublin2-A Division I2-151.8240.26284 [17]15.345.72
171 [27]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA1-251.8058.08120 [16]16.546.93
172 [37]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA1-251.7254.95154 [32]16.827.30
173 [21]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA3-151.6334.50329 [46]17.087.64
174 [28]Howard2-AAAA3-051.5328.22371 [49]15.325.98
175 [22]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA3-151.3437.77305 [43]15.336.18
176 [23]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA1-251.1067.3448 [6]15.106.20
177 [19]Morgan County4-AAA3-150.7239.32289 [27]16.958.43
178 [29]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA1-350.5859.70105 [14]15.366.98
179 [39]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA1-350.2256.40138 [33]15.006.97
180 [24]Cass7-AAAAA1-349.8955.43146 [21]13.535.84
181 [4]Early County1-A Division II4-049.7928.40368 [27]13.916.32
182 [38]East Paulding5-AAAAAA2-249.7550.26194 [40]17.7410.18
183 [17]North Cobb Christian6-AA4-049.7137.93302 [29]12.715.20
184 [20]White County7-AAA2-149.6341.26277 [23]15.728.29
185 [5]Charlton County2-A Division II3-149.5541.57270 [13]12.515.16
186 [21]Lumpkin County7-AAA4-049.5323.65400 [44]13.806.47
187 [30]West Laurens2-AAAA1-249.5163.6275 [8]11.604.28
188 [22]Savannah Christian3-AAA3-049.4518.84427 [47]15.308.05
189 [31]Walnut Grove8-AAAA3-049.3834.88325 [45]13.436.25
190 [39]Jackson County8-AAAAAA1-349.0855.10151 [30]12.976.09
191 [13]St. Francis6-A Division I3-049.0637.69307 [22]15.939.07
192 [40]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA2-149.0544.31250 [49]13.156.29
193 [32]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA2-249.0151.02188 [27]12.465.65
194 [33]New Hampstead3-AAAA4-048.6224.47397 [53]15.589.16
195 [6]Dooly County4-A Division II1-248.5958.82115 [1]14.017.61
196 [34]Baldwin2-AAAA1-348.5061.4793 [12]15.288.97
197 [23]Ringgold6-AAA1-248.4552.32177 [14]11.585.33
198 [18]Haralson County7-AA1-248.4360.0899 [9]13.437.20
199 [24]Monroe1-AAA3-148.3839.70287 [26]10.093.90
200 [25]Banneker5-AAAAA2-148.2456.64135 [17]11.765.72
201 [14]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I3-148.1741.67269 [16]14.258.27
202 [7]Schley County6-A Division II1-248.1753.03169 [5]11.505.53
203 [26]Dalton7-AAAAA1-248.1651.24186 [27]16.4710.50
204 [15]Pelham1-A Division I2-148.1552.32176 [9]12.446.49
205 [27]Centennial6-AAAAA1-248.0261.9490 [14]14.488.66
206 [35]Sonoraville7-AAAA3-148.0042.00267 [41]13.487.67
207 [41]Lassiter7-AAAAAA2-147.9541.10280 [50]13.017.26
208 [2]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-147.8733.38335 [7]13.007.32
209 [42]Alexander5-AAAAAA1-247.3149.98195 [41]12.397.28
210 [3]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA3-047.0320.62415 [19]14.129.29
211 [19]Dodge County1-AA1-346.7055.19150 [12]13.098.59
212 [28]Union Grove2-AAAAA2-246.6648.06213 [35]10.095.63
213 [20]Sumter County1-AA1-246.3762.8778 [5]11.036.86
214 [25]Savannah Country Day3-AAA2-146.2938.00301 [31]10.936.83
215 [16]Trion7-A Division I3-046.2218.00429 [34]14.0710.04
216 [17]Jefferson County2-A Division I1-246.1454.00159 [8]14.2610.32
217 [43]Pope7-AAAAAA0-346.1373.4023 [3]13.149.20
218 [21]Laney4-AA3-046.1236.62313 [33]11.477.55
219 [29]Northgate3-AAAAA1-346.0656.39139 [18]11.017.14
220 [8]Johnson County5-A Division II2-045.8830.72358 [25]11.517.83
221 [30]Statesboro1-AAAAA1-245.8148.16212 [34]14.7911.18
222 [31]Jenkins1-AAAAA1-245.8172.9625 [4]12.619.00
223 [40]Osborne5-AAAAAAA3-045.5025.31392 [44]12.288.98
224 [4]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-245.3746.40233 [1]16.3913.22
225 [41]Campbell2-AAAAAAA1-345.2957.33126 [31]11.047.94
226 [44]South Effingham2-AAAAAA2-145.1134.47330 [52]11.248.33
227 [5]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-044.9638.80295 [5]13.3410.57
228 [32]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA1-344.6061.0095 [15]15.0912.68
229 [42]Duluth7-AAAAAAA2-144.5138.89293 [43]10.318.00
230 [22]Toombs County3-AA2-144.5038.80294 [27]9.136.83
231 [33]McIntosh3-AAAAA1-344.4950.69191 [29]14.0811.78
232 [9]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II2-144.4745.69241 [10]9.036.76
233 [36]Riverdale4-AAAA2-244.0933.13341 [47]14.6612.77
234 [10]Macon County6-A Division II0-344.0253.39164 [4]14.3712.55
235 [26]Harlem4-AAA3-143.9735.86318 [36]10.198.42
236 [18]Commerce8-A Division I1-243.6656.81133 [4]12.7511.29
237 [37]Miller Grove6-AAAA2-243.6544.07255 [39]12.9411.49
238 [27]Liberty County3-AAA2-143.5343.49258 [20]12.9311.60
239 [19]Heard County4-A Division I1-243.4739.60288 [19]9.958.68
240 [11]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II1-243.4649.53199 [6]13.4412.18
241 [28]Wesleyan7-AAA1-343.4147.44218 [18]10.078.86
242 [34]Hiram7-AAAAA2-243.2341.21279 [41]13.2712.24
243 [12]Wilcox County4-A Division II0-343.1255.67144 [3]11.9010.98
244 [20]Pepperell7-A Division I2-143.0139.86285 [18]10.669.84
245 [23]Union County8-AA3-142.8231.81352 [41]11.1710.55
246 [35]Decatur4-AAAAA1-342.7352.21179 [25]15.1014.57
247 [24]Berrien1-AA3-142.6833.33337 [39]10.8810.39
248 [38]Madison County8-AAAA1-242.6840.36283 [43]11.0110.53
249 [13]Manchester6-A Division II1-242.5745.66242 [11]11.2510.88
250 [29]Richmond Academy4-AAA3-142.5119.87420 [45]9.439.12
251 [14]Christian Heritage7-A Division II1-242.4847.89215 [8]9.359.06
252 [30]Bremen6-AAA1-242.4348.78208 [16]9.559.32
253 [36]Harris County3-AAAAA1-342.2448.17211 [33]8.568.53
254 [37]Chamblee4-AAAAA2-142.1930.18363 [50]12.2912.30
255 [43]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA1-242.1649.18204 [37]10.6410.67
256 [25]Jeff Davis1-AA0-441.5761.8691 [6]11.6712.30
257 [39]Westover1-AAAA1-340.8944.96248 [36]11.0312.34
258 [26]North Murray7-AA2-240.8441.38276 [26]13.3214.68
259 [15]Turner County2-A Division II1-340.7248.90207 [7]8.9610.44
260 [31]Coahulla Creek6-AAA2-140.6029.98364 [41]11.5013.09
261 [27]Fannin County7-AA1-240.5437.70306 [31]9.5111.16
262 [32]Gilmer7-AAA3-140.5131.65353 [39]12.4514.14
263 [16]Lincoln County8-A Division II2-140.4041.43275 [15]10.4412.24
264 [45]Grovetown2-AAAAAA2-140.2646.60231 [47]10.2312.16
265 [38]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA1-340.2545.81240 [38]7.259.20
266 [44]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA1-240.0440.76282 [42]7.139.28
267 [39]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA2-139.9934.90324 [45]7.559.75
268 [40]Griffin2-AAAA0-439.8953.85161 [22]14.1416.44
269 [17]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II3-039.7511.03453 [43]7.8010.25
270 [18]Mitchell County1-A Division II0-339.5057.81122 [2]9.0211.72
271 [21]Bryan County3-A Division I2-139.4026.86382 [27]9.4912.29
272 [28]Washington County4-AA0-339.3454.39157 [13]11.8414.69
273 [33]Upson-Lee2-AAA0-439.3153.33166 [12]10.5113.39
274 [6]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-139.3038.21298 [6]8.2011.09
275 [46]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA2-139.1728.37370 [53]8.0811.11
276 [29]Tattnall County3-AA2-139.1432.70346 [40]9.1412.20
277 [34]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA2-138.9734.76327 [38]8.9912.22
278 [7]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA1-238.8045.54243 [2]9.5712.97
279 [47]New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-338.7056.55136 [29]7.2610.76
280 [41]East Forsyth8-AAAA2-038.5619.00425 [56]8.0711.71
281 [19]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II1-238.4830.91357 [24]8.9712.69
282 [48]Alcovy3-AAAAAA1-238.3947.34219 [42]10.6714.48
283 [49]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-438.3258.39118 [25]5.929.79
284 [22]Mount Vernon6-A Division I2-138.3116.46436 [35]10.9214.81
285 [40]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA2-138.0832.45348 [48]6.8210.93
286 [42]North Hall8-AAAA0-337.8450.93189 [28]9.3213.67
287 [35]Long County3-AAA2-137.6730.41361 [40]7.8812.41
288 [23]Screven County3-A Division I3-037.540.20474 [38]6.3310.99
289 [8]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-237.4630.34362 [12]8.5613.30
290 [24]Social Circle5-A Division I3-136.6025.28393 [28]7.5913.18
291 [43]Luella5-AAAA0-436.5959.96102 [13]8.6714.28
292 [9]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-236.3343.21261 [3]9.3915.25
293 [44]McDonough5-AAAA2-136.1824.56396 [52]6.5812.60
294 [36]Douglass5-AAA2-236.0336.20314 [34]4.3210.48
295 [25]Temple4-A Division I2-235.8033.01345 [25]9.0015.40
296 [50]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA2-135.7227.04380 [54]7.7414.22
297 [20]Greene County8-A Division II3-135.5527.91374 [30]9.3816.02
298 [30]Banks County8-AA3-035.5316.10442 [51]7.7914.46
299 [10]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA3-135.4227.46376 [14]9.2416.01
300 [11]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA4-035.1321.01413 [18]5.4212.49
301 [26]Athens Christian8-A Division I1-135.1030.42360 [26]8.9616.05
302 [21]Jenkins County3-A Division II3-134.8414.60446 [41]6.8314.19
303 [31]Brantley County3-AA3-134.8122.42406 [48]5.6012.98
304 [22]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II3-034.60-2.59475 [46]7.7815.38
305 [23]Terrell County1-A Division II1-234.5928.13372 [29]5.8613.47
306 [37]Hephzibah4-AAA2-234.4536.02316 [35]6.5314.28
307 [32]Model7-AA1-234.3934.25331 [38]4.4412.25
308 [45]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-334.1753.88160 [21]6.1114.14
309 [1]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A3-034.1119.29423 [2]5.1113.19
310 [46]Chestatee8-AAAA1-233.9741.73268 [42]7.4115.64
311 [47]Hardaway1-AAAA0-433.9457.28127 [18]7.6515.90
312 [24]Montgomery County3-A Division II2-133.8326.69384 [31]4.3912.75
313 [51]Morrow3-AAAAAA2-233.7635.96317 [51]8.8417.28
314 [12]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-233.0630.53359 [11]8.6917.82
315 [48]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA0-332.9649.49200 [29]7.2116.45
316 [45]Discovery7-AAAAAAA1-332.7946.80227 [39]6.8116.21
317 [25]Wheeler County4-A Division II2-232.6033.17339 [19]6.5216.11
318 [27]Dade County7-A Division I2-132.3255.93141 [6]8.2918.17
319 [41]North Springs6-AAAAA2-132.2931.03356 [49]3.2913.20
320 [42]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA1-232.1440.96281 [42]-0.099.96
321 [33]Washington6-AA0-332.0747.19221 [20]3.0313.16
322 [52]Riverwood4-AAAAAA0-331.9744.95249 [48]6.3216.54
323 [38]LaFayette6-AAA1-231.9537.16310 [32]5.8816.12
324 [34]Landmark Christian5-AA2-131.9531.54354 [42]1.8712.12
325 [35]Central (Macon)2-AA0-331.5852.06181 [16]5.6416.26
326 [49]Fayette County4-AAAA0-331.4349.07206 [30]2.6313.40
327 [36]Mount Paran Christian6-AA0-230.8143.24259 [22]6.2517.64
328 [13]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA3-030.648.60460 [24]5.7617.32
329 [39]Pickens7-AAA0-329.7543.13263 [21]6.5619.00
330 [50]Shaw1-AAAA2-229.7326.37386 [50]3.8116.27
331 [1]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA4-029.344.46468 [11]5.9418.80
332 [2]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA1-329.3137.85303 [1]5.2818.16
333 [26]Portal3-A Division II3-029.0013.66447 [42]2.6115.81
334 [43]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-128.9125.41390 [51]5.8419.13
335 [27]Telfair County4-A Division II2-128.7821.24412 [38]4.6318.04
336 [28]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I2-128.6620.08419 [33]2.2615.79
337 [44]Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-428.3743.96257 [40]0.7714.59
338 [29]Jasper County5-A Division I1-328.3243.97256 [15]3.0616.94
339 [14]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-028.20-15.05487 [25]3.9717.97
340 [15]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-028.189.16459 [23]3.4917.50
341 [16]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-328.1333.13340 [9]2.2316.30
342 [28]Lanier County2-A Division II2-228.0133.03344 [20]1.9816.17
343 [40]Ridgeland6-AAA0-327.9149.10205 [15]2.6916.98
344 [37]Providence Christian8-AA1-327.7941.56271 [24]1.1915.59
345 [30]Bacon County1-A Division I1-327.6233.34336 [24]1.5616.13
346 [41]Columbus1-AAA1-227.5927.42377 [42]7.0821.68
347 [17]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-227.4233.29338 [8]5.1519.93
348 [45]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA0-327.1750.89190 [28]5.5520.58
349 [38]ACE Charter2-AA4-026.941.86472 [56]8.5323.78
350 [39]Rutland2-AA2-126.9027.23378 [44]4.5619.85
351 [3]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA2-126.7417.56432 [7]4.0919.54
352 [1]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA2-226.6533.10343 [1]4.2219.77
353 [29]Warren County8-A Division II1-226.6028.40369 [28]5.3420.93
354 [46]Drew3-AAAAA0-326.3755.46145 [20]2.2618.09
355 [53]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-426.3051.15187 [37]2.6518.54
356 [18]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA3-126.2623.31402 [17]4.4620.40
357 [31]Claxton3-A Division I3-125.9922.01408 [30]0.8917.10
358 [54]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †3-125.7922.00409 [56]2.5218.93
359 [40]Redan5-AA1-225.5234.64328 [37]5.4122.09
360 [47]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-325.4933.48333 [47]1.3518.05
361 [48]M.L. King4-AAAAA1-325.4035.75319 [44]2.4919.29
362 [30]Atkinson County2-A Division II1-325.1333.48334 [18]3.5820.65
363 [41]Windsor Forest3-AA1-324.9938.18299 [28]0.2217.42
364 [42]East Jackson8-AA1-224.9526.41385 [46]0.2517.50
365 [19]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA2-124.8812.22451 [22]2.9120.23
366 [43]Therrell6-AA3-024.826.45464 [54]-1.2916.09
367 [55]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-224.7424.03398 [55]2.4019.85
368 [42]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA1-224.6636.75312 [33]0.5318.07
369 [31]Hancock Central5-A Division II1-224.5426.09387 [32]0.3618.02
370 [43]Gordon Lee6-AAA1-224.0727.19379 [43]3.2821.41
371 [44]Spencer2-AA1-224.0634.84326 [36]1.1119.24
372 [49]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-423.9549.47201 [30]0.6818.93
373 [4]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA2-023.748.26461 [8]-0.1918.27
374 [56]Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-422.9846.73229 [46]2.5121.73
375 [2]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA3-022.87-16.53488 [8]4.1723.49
376 [45]Westside (Augusta)4-AA0-322.8041.55272 [25]-0.4818.91
377 [44]Pike County2-AAA2-222.7718.95426 [46]-0.1619.26
378 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A2-222.7327.81375 [1]5.8425.30
379 [32]Wilkinson County5-A Division II1-222.3829.40366 [26]-3.0216.80
380 [32]Armuchee7-A Division I2-122.1721.62410 [31]-2.9917.04
381 [3]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA2-021.28-5.28478 [6]-2.4518.47
382 [33]Taylor County6-A Division II1-220.8520.30417 [39]-3.1618.18
383 [50]Lithonia4-AAAAA0-420.8145.90239 [37]-1.1420.24
384 [34]Seminole County1-A Division II1-220.2832.50347 [21]-2.2419.68
385 [51]Midtown5-AAAAA †2-120.2516.25438 [53]-1.7520.19
386 [20]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-219.5523.82399 [16]-0.4722.17
387 [33]East Laurens2-A Division I0-319.3839.03292 [20]-1.2821.53
388 [51]Islands3-AAAA0-418.8445.42245 [34]-3.4619.89
389 [52]East Hall8-AAAA2-118.7417.66431 [57]-1.2122.25
390 [35]Hawkinsville4-A Division II1-318.6423.61401 [35]-0.7822.78
391 [5]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA1-218.1120.77414 [3]-2.2721.82
392 [45]Beach3-AAA0-317.3247.71217 [17]-4.7520.13
393 [34]Chattooga7-A Division I0-317.2736.12315 [23]-0.9823.95
394 [4]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA3-116.003.60469 [4]2.1028.30
395 [57]Forest Park3-AAAAAA1-215.7117.12435 [57]-2.3624.13
396 [21]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-215.4819.36422 [20]0.6827.40
397 [6]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA1-215.3722.78404 [2]-0.5326.30
398 [46]Butler4-AA2-115.06-11.78485 [58]-0.7426.40
399 [36]Towns County8-A Division II1-215.0121.29411 [37]-4.2522.94
400 [37]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II0-414.9532.15351 [22]-6.4820.76
401 [47]Josey4-AA2-114.6210.72454 [52]-4.5223.05
402 [46]Franklin County8-AAA0-414.6142.58265 [22]-3.3324.25
403 [52]Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-314.5948.37210 [32]-0.6626.95
404 [5]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA2-114.283.45470 [5]-3.2124.71
405 [48]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-2-113.9935.49320 [34]-7.7220.49
406 [47]West Hall7-AAA1-213.9816.24439 [49]-4.7523.47
407 [53]Northview6-AAAAA1-213.4816.46437 [52]-4.8023.92
408 [22]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-413.3926.71383 [15]0.7329.53
409 [46]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA2-113.349.69457 [45]-7.1121.75
410 [53]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA2-113.189.61458 [59]-3.3525.67
411 [54]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †0-413.0533.11342 [48]-8.6120.54
412 [49]Murray County7-AA0-312.9735.26321 [35]-6.5522.68
413 [38]Marion County6-A Division II0-312.5724.88395 [34]-8.8620.77
414 [55]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-312.4337.57308 [44]-4.8924.87
415 [7]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA1-311.8517.89430 [6]-8.2722.07
416 [48]Salem4-AAA0-311.2535.10323 [37]-5.4725.48
417 [8]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA1-311.0420.45416 [4]1.7532.90
418 [50]Southwest2-AA0-310.8542.35266 [23]1.8233.17
419 [39]Miller County1-A Division II1-310.5825.37391 [33]-4.1427.47
420 [23]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-210.4632.38349 [10]-3.2928.44
421 [51]Towers5-AA0-3-110.3026.97381 [45]-11.3520.55
422 [35]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †0-28.3215.74443 [36]-6.1727.71
423 [49]Groves3-AAA1-28.2517.23434 [48]-6.0127.94
424 [40]Treutlen4-A Division II0-37.5937.30309 [17]-4.6629.94
425 [36]Coosa7-A Division I1-26.7812.22452 [37]-8.7126.71
426 [56]Druid Hills6-AAAA †1-26.6517.46433 [58]-6.9228.62
427 [3]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A2-16.49-8.74481 [7]-2.9632.75
428 [41]Greenville6-A Division II0-36.4831.08355 [23]-6.7129.01
429 [9]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA0-36.4618.20428 [5]-5.4030.33
430 [42]Glascock County5-A Division II0-35.4822.82403 [36]-3.9032.82
431 [57]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †0-35.0422.75405 [54]-9.6427.52
432 [58]Seckinger8-AAAA †0-33.8353.28167 [23]-4.7833.58
433 [52]McNair5-AA2-23.33-3.82476 [57]-9.7629.11
434 [43]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †3-13.33-8.05480 [47]-5.5833.29
435 [24]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-31.3841.45274 [4]-3.4037.42
436 [44]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II0-30.8341.51273 [14]-8.6932.67
437 [37]Crawford County4-A Division I0-40.8124.88394 [29]-4.5736.82
438 [45]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †1-3-0.2414.86445 [40]-10.7131.72
439 [46]Twiggs County5-A Division II2-1-0.38-16.83489 [49]-9.1333.45
440 [53]Kendrick2-AA0-3-0.6726.07388 [47]-9.6933.18
441 [54]Glenn Hills4-AA1-3-1.2416.11441 [50]-8.9134.53
442 [55]Gordon Central7-AA0-4-2.0322.09407 [49]-9.5334.70
443 [25]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-2-2.6912.34450 [21]-12.6432.24
444 [59]Clarkston6-AAAA †1-2-3.381.76473 [60]-12.4833.09
445 [10]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA1-2-1-4.197.42462 [9]-16.6929.70
446 [60]North Clayton4-AAAA1-3-4.7819.43421 [55]-13.9133.07
447 [6]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA2-1-5.69-10.67484 [7]-16.7931.09
448 [56]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA0-3-8.1910.39456 [53]-15.1635.22
449 [7]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA1-3-8.2212.90449 [3]-15.5134.91
450 [38]Savannah3-A Division I0-4-9.1120.11418 [32]-16.4034.90
451 [8]Community ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA2-0-9.41-28.01491 [9]-21.0630.55
452 [57]Jordan2-AA0-3-11.6629.71365 [43]-17.6236.24
453 [58]Walker6-AA †1-2-12.352.19471 [55]-14.7339.82
454 [4]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A2-1-13.286.49463 [4]-18.3537.13
455 [9]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA0-3-13.8513.66448 [2]-21.3834.66
456 [50]Cross Creek4-AAA0-3-14.4616.22440 [50]-23.3533.31
457 [5]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A1-3-14.88-7.32479 [6]-17.4139.66
458 [6]Grace ChristianGIAA Region 1-A1-2-21.37-4.85477 [5]-22.6440.92
459 [11]Notre Dame AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA1-2-23.15-21.64490 [12]-23.2342.12
460 [7]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A0-4-24.8419.19424 [3]-16.8750.16
461 [47]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-2-29.665.10466 [44]-25.1346.73
462 [48]Baconton Charter1-A Division II0-2-29.73-9.02482 [48]-30.1241.81
463 [12]St. Mary's AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA0-3-30.646.39 []-27.3545.49
464 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-3-32.86-9.22 []-29.6145.45
465 [49]GSIC8-A Division II †0-3-49.824.67 []-33.3858.63



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11-AAAAAAA592.804404072210483.9260.6297 [8]17.300.15
28-AAAAAAA685.342517473243676.3933.48334 [18]3.5820.65
31-AAAAAA681.679995721306773.9416.10442 [51]7.7914.46
44-AAAAAAA680.287447027388674.7533.34336 [24]1.5616.13
56-AAAAAAA678.834406097213170.7233.33337 [39]10.8810.39
65-AAA477.584278010620466.0356.84132 [10]29.06-3.36
72-AAAAAAA576.993252578699669.9938.21298 [6]8.2011.09
85-AAAAAAA673.952607974436263.7552.06181 [16]5.6416.26
93-AAAAAAA571.771181859851667.7564.5167 [3]18.63-0.73
107-AAAAAA769.263070949774961.6942.35266 [23]1.8233.17
115-AAAAAA866.024007850587658.8020.62415 [19]14.129.29
127-AAAA664.27103933516253.6346.40233 [1]16.3913.22
136-AAAAAA764.209250243678557.8945.54243 [2]9.5712.97
148-AAA664.193899420758555.104.46468 [11]5.9418.80
152-AAAAA763.173259694260653.7325.77389 [51]17.486.93
161-A Division I463.076477641524554.3027.23378 [44]4.5619.85
178-AAAAAA762.565253467138156.0828.22371 [49]15.325.98
181-AAAAA662.464401809360350.701.86472 [56]8.5323.78
198-AAAAA762.321082482809656.558.26461 [8]-0.1918.27
207-AAAAA662.146168419224152.9258.80116 [15]28.29-1.81
213-AAAA661.726412366161851.6532.15351 [22]-6.4820.76
221-AA761.501880669349354.1761.4793 [12]15.288.97
237-AAAAAAA760.994869264909451.2228.72367 [13]20.12-0.71
248-A Division I460.405365556644752.3726.86382 [27]9.4912.29
251-AAA659.363368188705453.5863.3576 [24]22.63-4.51
262-AAAA759.226738079817353.2159.65106 [2]29.38-1.58
274-AAAA858.527870439313848.4655.88142 [19]32.51-6.42
281-AAAA557.949951596902548.3255.43146 [21]13.535.84
292-A Division I557.769294690004249.8559.24111 [7]23.735.13
302-AAA557.483499456090949.6933.48333 [47]1.3518.05
312-AAAAAA756.250049128621351.0052.77173 [13]16.712.70
323-AA756.212666889689748.1422.42406 [48]5.6012.98
334-AAAAAA655.578539498148348.9848.16212 [34]14.7911.18
346-AAAAA754.490090661315344.6249.49200 [29]7.2116.45
355-AAAA853.873363074827546.3912.22451 [22]2.9120.23
363-AAAAAA853.064786040719943.5713.66447 [42]2.6115.81
375-A Division I452.941483833265142.2834.50329 [46]17.087.64
38GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA551.833584278303146.7058.39118 [25]5.929.79
395-AAAAA851.602908466458648.0521.01413 [18]5.4212.49
406-A Division I448.25309112443148.6446.00237 [11]20.56-1.17
417-A Division II348.102444424069743.8462.4087 [13]22.334.44
426-AAAA647.135963219568752.3453.88160 [21]6.1114.14
438-AA646.175039518587940.0630.42360 [26]8.9616.05
443-AAAAA546.170808149581542.1035.86318 [36]10.198.42
457-AAA746.018765411180240.0950.33192 [38]14.634.37
463-AAA845.721706904124637.9528.37370 [53]8.0811.11
475-AA745.701342850139934.8943.96257 [40]0.7714.59
488-AAAA945.625029974917942.5146.60231 [47]10.2312.16
492-A Division II544.679818827951539.1922.78404 [2]-0.5326.30
507-AA744.503712024204134.2924.88394 [29]-4.5736.82
516-AAA844.3501324193337.6130.91357 [24]8.9712.69
524-A Division I443.079491120975433.7667.0451 [7]27.19-5.74
534-AA842.429793574987731.8218.00429 [34]14.0710.04
54GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA542.08364823272438.3136.12315 [23]-0.9823.95
557-A Division I740.806723537168432.2720.11418 [32]-16.4034.90
563-A Division II540.734333588308237.1262.7683 [10]27.69-6.70
573-A Division I540.027720701195430.0447.71217 [17]-4.7520.13
584-AAAAA639.060661472755737.7217.23434 [48]-6.0127.94
594-AAA638.366264990732928.0772.9625 [4]12.619.00
604-A Division II636.655044743446729.8938.00301 [31]10.936.83
616-AA735.226881877865128.7434.76327 [38]8.9912.22
626-A Division II834.192012336723622.9338.18299 [28]0.2217.42
638-A Division II633.084454776979535.0018.84427 [47]15.308.05
642-AA832.293634986356121.206.49463 [4]-18.3537.13
65GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA630.046931796045626.8939.30290 [28]19.76-0.16
661-A Division II727.679240766439617.9832.38349 [10]-3.2928.44
67GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA427.584564298219722.8045.42245 [34]-3.4619.89
685-A Division II626.906080111162118.8124.47397 [53]15.589.16
69GIAA Region 2-AA325.479370458159820.8443.16262 [12]15.204.84
70GIAA Region 6-AA225.20507260274720.1956.40138 [33]15.006.97
71GIAA Region 2-A324.473902054870714.5247.09224 [44]20.752.67
72GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA523.338409517671515.4971.2434 [6]20.981.96
73GIAA Region 4-AA321.372687909257519.0746.73229 [46]2.5121.73
74GAPPS Region 1-AA420.445569249951814.5362.8182 [18]16.37-1.08
75GAPPS Region 2-AA59.512161483229761.1657.06130 [27]22.851.52
76GIAA Region 3-AA27.803106436262613.833.45470 [5]-3.2124.71
77GIAA Region 1-A4-6.62758777521514-13.6533.10343 [1]4.2219.77
78GIAA Region 1-AA2-25.0390234136198-26.9064.8863 [20]32.47-10.82

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/19ArmucheeGordon Central10 - 625.4794.1%0.317
08/19Kennesaw MountainCass26 - 2518.5288.2%0.340
08/19Flowery BranchDecatur39 - 3817.0686.5%0.360
08/26Community ChristianCross Keys14 - 824.7393.6%0.373
08/19Central GwinnettDiscovery29 - 2226.3094.6%0.380
09/09Pace AcademyLovett20 - 307.2068.6%0.382
09/02East HallJohnson (Gainesville)14 - 1314.9783.6%0.387
08/26Lamar CountyUpson-Lee21 - 2014.3682.7%0.395
08/19JoseySavannah22 - 1622.4692.0%0.399
08/19BannekerWashington14 - 1214.9083.5%0.405
08/26Northwest WhitfieldCoahulla Creek35 - 3117.8387.4%0.408
09/02Central Fellowship ChristianTiftarea Academy33 - 2917.2286.7%0.415
09/02DiscoveryStone Mountain20 - 1421.0190.8%0.415
08/18NewtonHapeville Charter20 - 1912.3379.3%0.420
08/26North GwinnettArcher21 - 1913.5481.4%0.422

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
101.3910/28Colquitt CountyValdosta - 2.2356.0%
101.0909/23Colquitt CountyCedar Grove - 4.5562.1%
97.7609/16Cedar GroveMill Creek - 2.7957.5%
97.5410/14BufordMill Creek - 7.0268.2%
93.7209/02BufordNorth Cobb21 - 1411.1677.1%
93.6609/23MiltonNorth Cobb - 2.9057.8%
92.9709/09Colquitt CountyLee County48 - 2712.2279.1%
91.6710/07ValdostaLowndes - 9.9974.8%
90.3610/28Lee CountyThomas County Central - 0.1250.3%
90.2610/21Colquitt CountyLowndes - 16.0385.1%
89.1609/23GraysonLowndes - 0.0250.1%
88.7410/07North CobbWalton - 3.9960.7%
88.5609/23Mill CreekParkview - 10.5675.9%
88.3908/20Mill CreekWalton47 - 419.4073.6%
88.0609/09MiltonRoswell14 - 711.1177.0%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
