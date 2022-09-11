Football rankings: Cedartown, Early County move up to No. 1

Cedartown (4-0) climbed on top of Class 4A after a 21-7 victory over previous No. 4 Calhoun of Class 5A and is No. 1 for the first time since 1995. The Bulldogs are in their third season under coach Jamie Abrams, who led them to back-to-back region titles in 2020-21 after a 19-year title drought.

Benedictine, the previous No. 1 team and 4A’s defending champion, fell to No. 7 after losing 14-10 to Ware County, the No. 2 team in 6A.