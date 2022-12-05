ajc logo
X

Maxwell summary after Quarterfinals

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
26 minutes ago

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

ExploreSemifinals wrap-up: Mill Creek, Carrollton, defending champs have big nights

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,298 of 2,503 total games (ignoring ties) (91.81%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 10.05 points and all game margins within 13.21 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 1.95

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Mill Creek13-199.931Hughes14-0103.92
2Carrollton14-097.682Gainesville14-087.90
3Colquitt County13-192.353Rome12-285.83
4Buford11-191.334Thomas County Central12-185.19
5Walton10-387.685Roswell12-284.57
6North Cobb9-387.606Woodward Academy11-283.32
7Milton10-485.337Lee County8-477.91
8Westlake9-482.078Houston County10-376.25
9Grayson10-378.559Marist10-376.06
10Lambert10-278.5310Northside (Warner Robins)7-571.77
11Parkview8-478.3011South Paulding8-471.42
12Valdosta8-376.3312Brunswick10-169.21
13North Gwinnett10-376.2913Alpharetta8-468.84
14Marietta5-774.3014Allatoona6-666.25
15Norcross8-474.1915Blessed Trinity7-465.68



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Ware County13-088.341Cedartown14-087.04
2Cartersville12-274.232Benedictine12-284.47
3Warner Robins10-473.163North Oconee13-180.13
4Creekside10-373.154Bainbridge8-573.83
5Coffee10-369.475Perry10-271.90
6Calhoun9-469.376Wayne County10-369.07
7Dutchtown12-268.287Troup12-269.03
8Cambridge9-367.038Burke County9-367.59
9Jefferson8-366.929Stockbridge10-366.16
10Jones County6-562.9410Whitewater8-363.27
11Kell10-261.8811LaGrange8-362.66
12Loganville9-260.8312Holy Innocents9-461.11
13Mays8-560.7213Starr's Mill7-359.99
14Dalton6-658.1914Stephenson7-458.71
15Eastside6-557.1515Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)6-558.14



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove11-287.711Fitzgerald14-071.83
2Sandy Creek12-278.252Thomson13-169.97
3Oconee County9-569.683Rockmart10-365.96
4Carver (Atlanta)9-468.734Appling County11-265.48
5Stephens County9-367.975Pierce County11-264.40
6Calvary Day11-167.886Fellowship Christian10-462.12
7Monroe Area6-666.447South Atlanta11-161.42
8Savannah Christian11-263.598Putnam County9-355.96
9Hebron Christian9-362.839Cook8-455.51
10Carver (Columbus)9-362.6910Callaway9-454.69
11Thomasville9-462.4811Athens Academy8-352.55
12Peach County8-461.1912Northeast8-450.33
13Hart County5-559.5813North Cobb Christian10-247.95
14Dougherty9-358.7514Laney8-347.88
15Adairsville10-255.1715Fannin County7-547.54



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Swainsboro13-080.481Bowdon13-159.52
2Irwin County11-274.682Schley County12-256.51
3Prince Avenue Christian13-073.793Early County9-450.08
4Rabun County12-170.104Johnson County13-148.64
5Brooks County7-367.205Clinch County10-345.37
6Bleckley County10-361.086Charlton County8-344.74
7St. Francis10-460.817Lincoln County10-342.51
8Metter9-459.478McIntosh County Academy10-242.36
9Elbert County10-259.029Wilcox County9-441.04
10Darlington11-158.1510Manchester7-440.82
11Dublin7-455.8811Christian Heritage5-740.18
12Lamar County10-253.3412Telfair County9-338.40
13Mount Pisgah Christian9-451.3513Dooly County7-638.31
14Trion9-348.1314Aquinas7-436.98
15Social Circle8-448.0615Emanuel County Institute4-736.64



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy13-061.711Central Fellowship Christian13-043.35
2St. Anne-Pacelli12-153.372Brentwood School9-424.10
3Stratford Academy9-447.893Briarwood Academy8-417.40
4Tattnall Square7-546.194Gatewood School5-711.06
5Brookstone8-442.295Augusta Prep5-67.75



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Thomas Jefferson10-225.761Cherokee Christian11-217.12
2Robert Toombs Academy8-513.492Skipstone Academy11-111.97
3Fullington Academy8-5-5.483King's Academy9-34.34
4Flint River Academy5-7-21.884Lanier Christian7-40.99
5Memorial Day3-8-33.265Calvary Christian6-6-6.02



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Hughes5-AAAAAA14-0103.9260.7550 [12]52.03-13.66
2 [1]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA13-199.9373.934 [4]47.02-14.68
3 [2]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA14-097.6868.7822 [20]43.42-16.03
4 [3]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA13-192.3571.6910 [9]41.55-12.57
5 [4]Buford8-AAAAAAA11-191.3370.9513 [12]38.61-14.48
6 [1]Ware County1-AAAAA13-088.3455.9192 [9]33.23-16.87
7 [2]Gainesville8-AAAAAA14-087.9060.0057 [16]38.58-11.09
8 [1]Cedar Grove5-AAA11-287.7169.5517 [1]36.59-12.89
9 [5]Walton5-AAAAAAA10-387.6870.9911 [10]39.46-9.98
10 [6]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA9-387.6073.675 [5]34.00-15.37
11 [1]Cedartown7-AAAA14-087.0456.9183 [5]35.65-13.16
12 [3]Rome6-AAAAAA12-285.8362.7944 [9]32.70-14.90
13 [7]Milton6-AAAAAAA10-485.3372.228 [7]33.79-13.31
14 [4]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA12-185.1963.5240 [6]37.57-9.39
15 [5]Roswell7-AAAAAA12-284.5762.2345 [10]36.54-9.79
16 [2]Benedictine3-AAAA12-284.4756.5685 [6]33.82-12.42
17 [6]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA11-283.3248.25165 [43]32.12-12.97
18 [8]Westlake2-AAAAAAA9-482.0771.799 [8]34.45-9.38
19 [1]Swainsboro2-A Division I13-080.4844.25208 [13]31.96-10.29
20 [3]North Oconee8-AAAA13-180.1347.87169 [27]31.77-10.13
21 [9]Grayson4-AAAAAAA10-378.5567.0929 [26]31.37-8.95
22 [10]Lambert6-AAAAAAA10-278.5363.3341 [33]34.00-6.29
23 [11]Parkview4-AAAAAAA8-478.3069.0421 [19]33.08-6.99
24 [2]Sandy Creek5-AAA12-278.2557.6978 [5]33.05-6.97
25 [7]Lee County1-AAAAAA8-477.9167.4428 [2]32.21-7.47
26 [12]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA8-376.3367.4727 [25]26.79-11.30
27 [13]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA10-376.2959.1362 [36]32.43-5.63
28 [8]Houston County1-AAAAAA10-376.2558.9863 [20]33.71-4.30
29 [9]Marist4-AAAAAA10-376.0656.4487 [30]32.06-5.77
30 [2]Irwin County1-A Division I11-274.6848.85157 [6]29.81-6.63
31 [14]Marietta3-AAAAAAA5-774.3076.602 [2]28.41-7.66
32 [2]Cartersville7-AAAAA12-274.2353.07110 [13]31.08-4.91
33 [15]Norcross7-AAAAAAA8-474.1960.3453 [35]31.65-4.30
34 [4]Bainbridge1-AAAA8-573.8361.9446 [1]29.61-5.99
35 [3]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I13-073.7948.68160 [7]30.56-5.00
36 [16]Camden County1-AAAAAAA8-473.3360.8649 [34]28.82-6.27
37 [3]Warner Robins2-AAAAA10-473.1658.8364 [3]28.32-6.61
38 [4]Creekside5-AAAAA10-373.1551.38129 [18]29.59-5.32
39 [17]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA7-472.5464.8836 [30]29.56-4.74
40 [18]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA6-572.3270.9612 [11]30.06-4.03
41 [5]Perry2-AAAA10-271.9049.51148 [21]27.84-5.83
42 [1]Fitzgerald1-AA14-071.8347.03181 [7]26.57-7.03
43 [10]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA7-571.7766.5430 [3]25.44-8.09
44 [19]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA6-571.6767.7325 [23]27.83-5.60
45 [11]South Paulding5-AAAAAA8-471.4266.0032 [4]31.80-1.38
46 [20]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA6-571.3169.3119 [17]30.54-2.54
47 [21]Denmark6-AAAAAAA6-570.2969.5418 [16]26.58-5.47
48 [22]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA5-670.2178.571 [1]28.62-3.36
49 [4]Rabun County8-A Division I12-170.1050.67135 [3]27.39-4.48
50 [2]Thomson4-AA13-169.9737.62278 [23]26.38-5.36
51 [3]Oconee County8-AAA9-569.6860.4051 [2]26.01-5.44
52 [5]Coffee1-AAAAA10-369.4749.12152 [26]29.06-2.17
53 [6]Calhoun7-AAAAA9-469.3761.7147 [2]28.83-2.31
54 [12]Brunswick2-AAAAAA10-169.2148.21166 [44]28.30-2.67
55 [6]Wayne County3-AAAA10-369.0755.6295 [8]25.09-5.74
56 [7]Troup4-AAAA12-269.0348.56162 [25]31.160.36
57 [13]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA8-468.8459.7060 [18]30.03-0.58
58 [4]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA9-468.7359.9458 [3]26.25-4.25
59 [7]Dutchtown2-AAAAA12-268.2850.36137 [21]24.52-5.53
60 [23]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA7-367.9858.8265 [37]29.890.15
61 [5]Stephens County8-AAA9-367.9753.00114 [9]24.57-5.17
62 [6]Calvary Day3-AAA11-167.8838.40268 [32]29.650.00
63 [8]Burke County3-AAAA9-367.5957.2781 [4]26.18-3.18
64 [5]Brooks County1-A Division I7-367.2053.06111 [1]26.06-2.90
65 [8]Cambridge6-AAAAA9-367.0351.30131 [19]27.69-1.11
66 [9]Jefferson8-AAAAA8-366.9254.43100 [11]24.51-4.17
67 [24]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA4-766.5767.5926 [24]25.32-3.01
68 [7]Monroe Area8-AAA6-666.4458.3172 [4]26.67-1.53
69 [14]Allatoona6-AAAAAA6-666.2562.9243 [8]24.82-3.19
70 [9]Stockbridge5-AAAA10-366.1649.11153 [22]25.68-2.25
71 [3]Rockmart7-AA10-365.9645.97193 [8]27.14-0.58
72 [25]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA4-665.8576.163 [3]23.18-4.44
73 [15]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA7-465.6857.9775 [26]23.38-4.06
74 [26]Newton4-AAAAAAA6-565.5964.7737 [31]23.94-3.41
75 [27]Harrison3-AAAAAAA4-865.5570.2314 [13]24.73-2.59
76 [4]Appling County3-AA11-265.4847.48174 [6]24.87-2.37
77 [28]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA5-665.4669.0820 [18]23.73-3.49
78 [29]McEachern3-AAAAAAA4-665.2869.9716 [15]25.06-1.98
79 [16]Douglas County5-AAAAAA7-464.7060.0455 [15]24.45-2.02
80 [30]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA4-664.5365.7635 [29]23.03-3.27
81 [5]Pierce County3-AA11-264.4045.07199 [9]27.030.86
82 [8]Savannah Christian3-AAA11-263.5939.84255 [26]24.95-0.40
83 [10]Whitewater4-AAAA8-363.2748.42163 [26]25.070.03
84 [10]Jones County2-AAAAA6-562.9457.8777 [6]25.851.14
85 [9]Hebron Christian8-AAA9-362.8347.92168 [13]28.593.99
86 [10]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA9-362.6947.48173 [14]22.55-1.91
87 [11]LaGrange4-AAAA8-362.6650.14138 [17]24.740.32
88 [11]Thomasville1-AAA9-462.4855.9591 [6]23.35-0.90
89 [17]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA5-662.3663.2042 [7]19.95-4.18
90 [18]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA8-462.1658.6867 [22]24.750.83
91 [6]Fellowship Christian8-AA10-462.1250.71133 [3]22.89-1.00
92 [11]Kell6-AAAAA10-261.8845.53195 [33]23.980.33
93 [31]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-661.8265.8334 [28]23.650.06
94 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA13-061.7129.02356 [9]22.43-1.04
95 [7]South Atlanta6-AA11-161.4230.59349 [41]27.964.77
96 [12]Peach County2-AAA8-461.1952.04125 [10]22.18-0.77
97 [12]Holy Innocents6-AAAA9-461.1149.88143 [18]21.69-1.19
98 [6]Bleckley County2-A Division I10-361.0846.26190 [10]22.34-0.51
99 [12]Loganville8-AAAAA9-260.8349.41149 [24]22.02-0.58
100 [7]St. Francis6-A Division I10-460.8149.58146 [4]21.50-1.07
101 [19]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA8-460.7546.64186 [47]22.710.19
102 [13]Mays5-AAAAA8-560.7253.14109 [12]26.984.49
103 [32]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA7-460.6752.71115 [41]26.524.08
104 [20]Creekview6-AAAAAA4-660.5860.1354 [14]21.02-1.32
105 [33]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA3-760.4069.9715 [14]20.80-1.36
106 [34]Archer4-AAAAAAA2-860.3773.126 [6]21.21-0.93
107 [13]Starr's Mill4-AAAA7-359.9946.22191 [36]19.35-2.40
108 [21]Paulding County5-AAAAAA6-559.7861.1348 [11]21.780.23
109 [22]Shiloh8-AAAAAA5-659.6753.62103 [35]22.901.47
110 [13]Hart County8-AAA5-559.5846.49188 [16]22.641.30
111 [1]Bowdon7-A Division II13-159.5240.98245 [4]26.024.73
112 [8]Metter3-A Division I9-459.4743.78214 [15]19.01-2.23
113 [23]Effingham County2-AAAAAA7-459.4552.29122 [42]21.330.11
114 [24]River Ridge6-AAAAAA6-559.0359.8759 [17]22.621.82
115 [9]Elbert County8-A Division I10-259.0246.75184 [9]24.153.37
116 [25]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA6-658.7756.6784 [29]20.25-0.28
117 [14]Dougherty1-AAA9-358.7544.59204 [18]23.713.20
118 [14]Stephenson6-AAAA7-458.7155.6794 [7]22.802.33
119 [35]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA3-858.2568.5723 [21]19.96-0.05
120 [14]Dalton7-AAAAA6-658.1958.5769 [5]21.671.71
121 [10]Darlington7-A Division I11-158.1535.64305 [27]22.382.46
122 [15]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA6-558.1453.26107 [12]20.690.78
123 [36]Dacula8-AAAAAAA3-857.8967.7624 [22]20.050.39
124 [15]Eastside8-AAAAA6-557.1549.57147 [23]20.001.08
125 [16]Clarke Central8-AAAAA5-657.0758.5968 [4]22.443.61
126 [2]Schley County6-A Division II12-256.5125.46376 [26]19.150.87
127 [16]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA8-456.3947.28179 [31]21.683.53
128 [17]Pace Academy5-AAAA8-356.2444.71203 [37]22.334.32
129 [8]Putnam County4-AA9-355.9636.58291 [26]19.501.78
130 [11]Dublin2-A Division I7-455.8845.16198 [12]18.651.01
131 [17]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA6-555.5752.27123 [16]21.344.01
132 [9]Cook1-AA8-455.5150.02140 [4]22.605.32
133 [26]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA4-755.4558.7566 [21]21.734.51
134 [15]Adairsville6-AAA10-255.1738.90264 [29]25.358.41
135 [18]Cass7-AAAAA5-755.1251.73126 [17]18.671.78
136 [10]Callaway5-AA9-454.6939.26262 [19]19.563.11
137 [16]Dawson County7-AAA8-354.3745.02200 [17]18.862.73
138 [27]Newnan5-AAAAAA4-654.3560.3952 [13]21.235.11
139 [37]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA5-654.2357.9476 [39]18.312.31
140 [18]New Hampstead3-AAAA6-554.2049.82144 [19]23.147.17
141 [19]Sonoraville7-AAAA6-554.0754.4599 [9]21.215.38
142 [20]Cairo1-AAAA8-453.9846.54187 [34]19.063.31
143 [28]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA6-553.6452.35121 [41]19.934.52
144 [21]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA6-553.4753.34105 [11]16.040.81
145 [2]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA12-153.3727.68361 [10]16.341.20
146 [12]Lamar County4-A Division I10-253.3437.92273 [21]20.325.22
147 [22]Lovett5-AAAA7-553.0047.58172 [29]17.082.32
148 [23]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA8-352.8642.97217 [39]20.295.67
149 [19]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA10-252.6837.02283 [48]20.766.32
150 [11]Athens Academy8-AA8-352.5544.33206 [10]19.184.86
151 [29]Veterans1-AAAAAA5-552.4556.9882 [28]19.945.73
152 [38]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA3-852.2463.8138 [32]20.676.67
153 [30]Etowah6-AAAAAA5-552.1453.02112 [37]19.655.74
154 [20]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA7-451.8344.11209 [38]17.143.54
155 [31]Alexander5-AAAAAA3-751.6559.1661 [19]18.585.17
156 [39]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA6-551.6149.97141 [42]18.495.12
157 [17]Harlem4-AAA10-251.3931.74333 [46]16.132.97
158 [13]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I9-451.3543.97212 [14]21.318.19
159 [21]Ola2-AAAAA6-551.0048.71159 [28]18.435.67
160 [32]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA7-450.5643.72215 [48]18.886.56
161 [40]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA5-550.4958.2574 [38]17.615.35
162 [24]Spalding2-AAAA7-550.3847.65170 [28]17.515.36
163 [12]Northeast2-AA8-450.3331.16343 [39]17.705.60
164 [25]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA2-950.2360.0256 [2]15.883.88
165 [3]Early County1-A Division II9-450.0831.19342 [15]16.284.44
166 [26]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA5-550.0749.78145 [20]19.247.41
167 [18]Crisp County1-AAA5-649.9053.88101 [7]16.554.88
168 [33]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA7-449.7741.67238 [53]15.133.60
169 [19]Mary Persons2-AAA6-549.1647.36176 [15]17.416.49
170 [20]Liberty County3-AAA7-549.0241.91235 [22]16.285.50
171 [22]Centennial6-AAAAA5-648.6749.89142 [22]17.186.74
172 [4]Johnson County5-A Division II13-148.6423.49383 [29]17.907.50
173 [23]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA3-748.4655.9590 [8]15.395.16
174 [24]Statesboro1-AAAAA3-748.1456.5286 [7]18.408.49
175 [14]Trion7-A Division I9-348.1331.60335 [28]18.888.98
176 [25]Hiram7-AAAAA5-548.1144.90202 [37]22.4212.55
177 [15]Social Circle5-A Division I8-448.0638.56267 [20]15.205.37
178 [34]Lanier8-AAAAAA4-747.9758.2873 [25]15.055.31
179 [13]North Cobb Christian6-AA10-247.9528.88357 [43]13.463.74
180 [3]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA9-447.8934.36314 [4]17.007.35
181 [14]Laney4-AA8-347.8832.03331 [35]13.013.37
182 [26]Chamblee4-AAAAA8-347.8034.62312 [52]16.757.19
183 [16]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I6-547.7942.47226 [16]15.415.86
184 [15]Fannin County7-AA7-547.5437.97271 [21]16.256.94
185 [16]Worth County1-AA8-347.4640.53250 [14]18.559.32
186 [27]Walnut Grove8-AAAA9-347.4339.47259 [47]15.145.95
187 [17]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA7-547.0940.51251 [15]19.0610.20
188 [41]Osborne5-AAAAAAA5-546.8944.47205 [44]15.356.69
189 [27]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA5-546.8142.49224 [41]16.167.59
190 [28]Hampton5-AAAA7-446.7941.07242 [43]17.248.69
191 [28]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA5-646.7148.41164 [30]15.577.09
192 [4]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA7-546.1941.04244 [2]19.0411.09
193 [35]Jackson County8-AAAAAA3-746.1253.85102 [34]13.936.05
194 [21]Ringgold6-AAA7-446.1138.09270 [33]15.777.89
195 [29]Jenkins1-AAAAA3-746.1065.8733 [1]15.107.23
196 [29]Miller Grove6-AAAA4-646.0749.09154 [23]16.418.57
197 [22]Lumpkin County7-AAA8-346.0631.41338 [47]16.969.13
198 [30]Baldwin2-AAAA4-745.7753.48104 [10]17.069.52
199 [17]Commerce8-A Division I6-545.6246.77183 [8]15.007.61
200 [23]Morgan County4-AAA7-445.4336.51295 [36]17.069.87
201 [5]Clinch County2-A Division II10-345.3733.70318 [9]15.898.75
202 [24]Jackson2-AAA5-645.1250.13139 [12]15.959.07
203 [30]Northgate3-AAAAA5-745.0445.24197 [35]14.547.74
204 [31]Union Grove2-AAAAA4-644.9148.85158 [27]9.923.25
205 [32]Villa Rica5-AAAAA4-644.8752.47119 [15]15.669.02
206 [6]Charlton County2-A Division II8-344.7435.06308 [6]15.549.04
207 [36]Evans2-AAAAAA4-744.6052.37120 [40]15.689.31
208 [37]East Paulding5-AAAAAA3-744.5158.3671 [24]17.4711.19
209 [18]Dodge County1-AA4-644.2649.34150 [5]15.509.47
210 [19]Berrien1-AA7-544.1942.19232 [13]17.6511.70
211 [20]North Murray7-AA6-544.1637.22281 [24]20.8514.93
212 [21]Union County8-AA8-444.0636.52293 [27]14.118.28
213 [33]Decatur4-AAAAA7-543.8741.41240 [44]17.9212.29
214 [22]Columbia5-AA7-443.8437.11282 [25]12.777.17
215 [23]Toombs County3-AA6-543.6738.10269 [20]14.138.69
216 [1]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA13-043.354.89438 [8]17.2312.12
217 [31]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-843.2251.69127 [14]15.6810.70
218 [42]Campbell2-AAAAAAA1-943.2166.0331 [27]13.598.61
219 [25]Long County3-AAA6-543.1036.99285 [35]15.0610.20
220 [32]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA7-443.0737.72275 [49]15.1510.31
221 [24]Tattnall County3-AA5-642.9042.95218 [11]11.977.31
222 [25]Model7-AA6-542.8935.27307 [28]12.167.51
223 [7]Lincoln County8-A Division II10-342.5132.25330 [11]15.2210.94
224 [26]Monroe1-AAA5-542.4239.98254 [25]12.848.65
225 [8]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II10-242.3631.53336 [12]11.147.02
226 [5]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA8-442.2935.79304 [3]14.7110.65
227 [34]Tucker4-AAAAA4-742.2544.03211 [40]13.379.36
228 [33]Madison County8-AAAA6-542.1838.96263 [48]15.2011.26
229 [38]Tift County1-AAAAAA1-942.1572.917 [1]13.469.55
230 [26]Vidalia3-AA6-442.0637.92274 [22]12.959.13
231 [39]South Effingham2-AAAAAA4-541.8242.49225 [50]11.608.02
232 [34]Griffin2-AAAA3-741.0949.08155 [24]14.5911.73
233 [9]Wilcox County4-A Division II9-441.0430.37351 [17]17.8215.01
234 [27]Pickens7-AAA5-640.8342.50223 [20]12.259.65
235 [10]Manchester6-A Division II7-440.8231.30341 [14]11.889.29
236 [40]Lassiter7-AAAAAA3-740.6853.27106 [36]12.099.65
237 [41]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA3-740.5752.53118 [39]13.0310.69
238 [42]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA2-840.5456.2588 [31]13.0710.77
239 [28]Upson-Lee2-AAA4-740.2744.29207 [19]13.6011.56
240 [11]Christian Heritage7-A Division II5-740.1845.99192 [1]11.529.57
241 [29]Coahulla Creek6-AAA7-439.9233.18323 [43]12.8611.18
242 [30]Wesleyan7-AAA4-739.7542.26230 [21]11.509.98
243 [35]Riverdale4-AAAA3-739.4046.41189 [35]14.5013.33
244 [36]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA5-639.2247.01182 [33]13.4112.42
245 [43]Duluth7-AAAAAAA4-639.1542.85219 [45]12.2711.35
246 [37]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA2-839.1152.53117 [13]12.6411.76
247 [44]Discovery7-AAAAAAA3-738.5148.13167 [43]9.819.53
248 [31]Hephzibah4-AAA6-538.4132.94326 [45]14.2414.07
249 [12]Telfair County4-A Division II9-338.4027.19366 [21]14.8414.67
250 [13]Dooly County4-A Division II7-638.3135.97303 [5]10.6610.59
251 [18]Pepperell7-A Division I6-538.2136.50297 [24]9.979.99
252 [35]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA2-838.1755.3797 [10]16.1316.20
253 [43]Grovetown2-AAAAAA4-638.1147.37175 [46]12.2812.41
254 [19]Heard County4-A Division I6-638.1036.26300 [26]10.9311.06
255 [38]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA5-538.0039.58257 [46]11.1711.41
256 [32]Gilmer7-AAA5-537.8933.78317 [41]12.2712.62
257 [39]Howard2-AAAA6-437.5936.89287 [51]10.5511.20
258 [20]Mount Vernon6-A Division I4-737.5141.30241 [18]14.2815.00
259 [14]Aquinas8-A Division II7-436.9831.36339 [13]12.7313.98
260 [33]Bremen6-AAA5-636.7439.54258 [27]6.898.38
261 [40]East Forsyth8-AAAA6-436.6429.89354 [56]10.1611.75
262 [15]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II4-736.6442.72222 [2]13.9315.53
263 [34]White County7-AAA4-636.5138.87265 [30]13.3515.08
264 [35]Douglass5-AAA3-836.4150.71134 [11]6.157.97
265 [41]McDonough5-AAAA4-636.3836.38299 [53]11.5513.41
266 [6]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA10-336.2425.26377 [12]10.0912.08
267 [36]Savannah Country Day3-AAA5-535.9135.40306 [38]8.9611.28
268 [44]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA5-535.7736.99286 [55]11.7514.21
269 [36]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA5-635.7137.71276 [46]7.089.61
270 [45]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-835.6755.7093 [40]10.6813.24
271 [16]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II8-435.2427.37365 [20]9.8912.89
272 [37]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA3-735.2244.10210 [39]6.529.53
273 [42]Westover1-AAAA3-835.1143.79213 [38]8.6111.74
274 [43]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA3-735.1042.78221 [40]9.2312.37
275 [7]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA8-434.9529.28355 [8]12.1615.44
276 [38]Banneker5-AAAAA4-634.9446.67185 [32]8.2411.53
277 [39]McIntosh3-AAAAA5-634.8837.67277 [47]12.0215.37
278 [21]Screven County3-A Division I9-234.8817.15412 [37]6.7110.07
279 [17]Jenkins County3-A Division II7-434.8823.76382 [28]8.5911.95
280 [37]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA5-534.7337.02284 [34]8.7212.22
281 [45]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA3-734.6947.61171 [45]8.6412.18
282 [27]Spencer2-AA8-334.6122.33386 [51]7.4811.11
283 [28]Washington County4-AA4-734.5739.62256 [18]12.1015.77
284 [22]Dade County7-A Division I6-534.4639.29261 [19]10.1013.87
285 [23]Pelham1-A Division I3-834.2949.03156 [5]10.0013.95
286 [46]Pope7-AAAAAA1-934.1763.6939 [5]10.8714.94
287 [29]Sumter County1-AA1-934.1051.10132 [2]9.9714.10
288 [47]Morrow3-AAAAAA5-634.0942.32229 [51]11.0915.24
289 [30]Jeff Davis1-AA1-933.8154.6598 [1]7.7012.12
290 [31]East Jackson8-AA5-633.5932.67327 [33]8.5213.17
291 [18]Lanier County2-A Division II6-633.1334.54313 [8]7.5212.63
292 [32]Brantley County3-AA5-532.5434.97309 [29]8.3514.04
293 [48]Riverwood4-AAAAAA2-932.0852.58116 [38]11.1417.29
294 [49]Alcovy3-AAAAAA4-632.0741.87237 [52]10.2716.43
295 [19]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II5-631.6730.84348 [16]7.6714.23
296 [24]Temple4-A Division I4-731.4836.42298 [25]10.1516.90
297 [33]ACE Charter2-AA8-331.4116.20415 [54]11.4018.22
298 [50]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA3-731.4143.13216 [49]6.9213.75
299 [44]Hardaway1-AAAA2-831.3851.55128 [15]8.5815.44
300 [25]Jefferson County2-A Division I2-931.3052.17124 [2]9.4116.34
301 [26]Bryan County3-A Division I6-531.2324.41380 [34]8.0315.03
302 [34]Banks County8-AA5-530.9930.95347 [40]8.1915.44
303 [8]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-930.9642.36228 [1]11.2918.57
304 [45]North Hall8-AAAA3-730.9540.58249 [45]7.4014.69
305 [51]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-1030.8156.2189 [32]6.1713.60
306 [35]Haralson County7-AA3-730.7040.07252 [16]9.1116.63
307 [40]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA2-830.5645.37196 [34]8.8416.52
308 [46]West Laurens2-AAAA1-930.3251.35130 [16]5.9713.89
309 [41]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-930.0949.19151 [25]7.7115.86
310 [27]Jasper County5-A Division I4-729.5937.47279 [22]5.1613.81
311 [20]Greene County8-A Division II6-529.4525.87373 [24]8.2717.05
312 [36]Landmark Christian5-AA5-629.3731.92332 [36]3.3612.23
313 [42]Harris County3-AAAAA2-928.6542.13233 [43]3.7013.28
314 [43]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA1-928.6153.01113 [14]6.7516.38
315 [37]Mount Paran Christian6-AA4-628.5432.42328 [34]7.6117.31
316 [9]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-628.5331.11345 [6]9.8219.52
317 [21]Mitchell County1-A Division II5-628.4427.65362 [18]3.5013.30
318 [38]Columbus1-AAA2-828.3540.69247 [24]10.3420.22
319 [28]Athens Christian8-A Division I4-728.3436.88288 [23]9.1519.05
320 [39]Gordon Lee6-AAA4-627.9631.35340 [48]7.8518.13
321 [38]Providence Christian8-AA2-827.8840.05253 [17]10.7621.12
322 [52]New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-1027.0058.4070 [23]4.0115.25
323 [47]Fayette County4-AAAA1-926.9347.31178 [30]3.5714.87
324 [22]Macon County6-A Division II5-626.8122.32387 [30]7.3618.79
325 [23]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II5-626.6320.04399 [37]4.4316.03
326 [44]North Springs6-AAAAA4-626.5836.51294 [50]3.2814.93
327 [48]Chestatee8-AAAA2-826.1641.90236 [41]7.8419.91
328 [1]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A10-225.767.61435 [2]4.7617.24
329 [29]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I5-625.7427.70360 [31]6.8619.35
330 [24]Turner County2-A Division II2-925.5942.03234 [3]8.8121.45
331 [49]Luella5-AAAA1-925.5447.07180 [32]0.5413.23
332 [10]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA7-525.0421.66391 [13]5.0918.29
333 [25]Wilkinson County5-A Division II7-525.0322.27388 [31]0.8714.08
334 [40]LaFayette6-AAA3-724.9934.88310 [39]5.0418.29
335 [53]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †8-224.9513.41423 [57]4.0317.31
336 [11]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA4-624.8329.98353 [7]4.9318.34
337 [2]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA9-424.1018.54405 [2]3.6717.80
338 [50]Shaw1-AAAA4-723.9631.04346 [55]2.8017.08
339 [41]Pike County2-AAA2-823.9136.50296 [37]5.9320.25
340 [39]Washington6-AA3-723.8831.47337 [38]1.1515.51
341 [42]Richmond Academy4-AAA4-623.7923.30384 [50]1.3315.77
342 [26]Wheeler County4-A Division II5-623.1926.86371 [23]3.3718.42
343 [54]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-1023.1155.6296 [33]4.3819.51
344 [12]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA7-522.9621.33395 [14]7.5422.81
345 [27]Miller County1-A Division II5-622.0820.23397 [36]0.2516.41
346 [13]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA10-221.828.03434 [24]1.8918.30
347 [45]Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-1021.6348.64161 [29]-0.2016.40
348 [46]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-821.5747.33177 [31]5.4422.10
349 [14]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA6-521.5216.65413 [19]0.7117.43
350 [30]Bacon County1-A Division I1-1021.1345.54194 [11]2.2519.36
351 [51]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA4-620.8736.74289 [52]3.3620.72
352 [28]Atkinson County2-A Division II2-820.7134.66311 [7]4.0721.59
353 [15]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA6-619.9918.34407 [17]3.4021.64
354 [29]Montgomery County3-A Division II4-719.9825.50375 [25]0.9719.23
355 [30]Terrell County1-A Division II4-619.7421.46394 [35]2.7021.19
356 [16]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA8-419.701.79442 [25]0.7419.27
357 [47]M.L. King4-AAAAA2-819.3636.10302 [51]3.2422.12
358 [31]Seminole County1-A Division II4-719.1818.87404 [39]1.6320.69
359 [55]Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-1018.8957.4180 [27]4.1423.48
360 [48]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA1-918.1245.01201 [36]-1.3018.82
361 [56]Forest Park3-AAAAAA2-818.0937.95272 [54]-0.0920.06
362 [40]Windsor Forest3-AA1-918.0742.79220 [12]0.4920.65
363 [43]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA2-817.4833.39321 [42]1.9822.74
364 [41]Central (Macon)2-AA3-817.4528.20358 [44]-0.7120.08
365 [3]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA8-417.4010.54426 [4]-1.0219.81
366 [31]East Laurens2-A Division I1-917.3742.20231 [17]4.1725.03
367 [52]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †4-617.2420.06398 [57]0.9721.97
368 [1]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA11-217.12-1.48446 [1]-0.2620.86
369 [44]Beach3-AAA1-917.0041.06243 [23]0.6221.86
370 [32]Armuchee7-A Division I3-716.8830.11352 [30]0.5321.89
371 [42]Southwest2-AA3-716.3321.59392 [52]1.2523.15
372 [43]Rutland2-AA5-516.0716.02416 [55]2.2524.41
373 [32]Portal3-A Division II4-616.0021.56393 [34]-0.4921.74
374 [33]Chattooga7-A Division I2-815.9831.15344 [29]1.2023.45
375 [34]Claxton3-A Division I4-715.6527.07370 [33]0.6123.20
376 [33]Hancock Central5-A Division II4-715.4521.78389 [32]-0.4322.36
377 [17]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-915.4433.59320 [5]0.0422.83
378 [44]Therrell6-AA6-415.2814.82420 [56]-1.0821.87
379 [57]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-914.9436.14301 [56]0.2823.57
380 [34]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II4-714.8819.88400 [38]-0.9922.36
381 [35]Coosa7-A Division I3-714.3327.39364 [32]-1.5222.39
382 [18]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA5-413.7910.26428 [21]-1.0023.45
383 [49]Lithonia4-AAAAA0-1013.7642.45227 [42]-0.7323.75
384 [36]Crawford County4-A Division I3-813.6419.10403 [35]6.6731.26
385 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A8-513.498.47433 [1]3.5528.30
386 [35]Warren County8-A Division II2-813.0527.65363 [19]-0.8324.36
387 [45]Redan5-AA2-812.9231.67334 [37]2.3227.63
388 [46]Westside (Augusta)4-AA2-812.7633.19322 [32]-6.6518.82
389 [46]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA3-712.6736.60290 [46]-3.8221.75
390 [36]Towns County8-A Division II3-712.1821.72390 [33]-3.0523.01
391 [50]Midtown5-AAAAA †6-412.173.73440 [53]-2.9123.16
392 [53]Islands3-AAAA0-1012.0457.5079 [3]-6.0720.13
393 [2]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA11-111.97-17.33459 [8]-3.2323.04
394 [47]Butler4-AA3-611.3124.03381 [49]-2.6924.24
395 [45]Salem4-AAA2-911.1638.65266 [31]-4.6322.44
396 [48]McNair5-AA4-611.1314.06421 [57]-1.1425.97
397 [4]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA5-711.0619.57401 [1]2.1629.34
398 [51]Northview6-AAAAA1-910.9136.54292 [49]-4.8622.46
399 [37]Greenville6-A Division II2-710.5827.16368 [22]-2.0925.56
400 [52]Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-109.9550.61136 [20]-2.2926.00
401 [38]Hawkinsville4-A Division II3-79.8617.33410 [40]-2.6625.71
402 [19]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-79.4718.05408 [18]-3.1425.62
403 [46]Franklin County8-AAA0-109.4553.26108 [8]-2.0626.72
404 [54]Druid Hills6-AAAA †4-68.869.12429 [59]-3.2826.10
405 [55]East Hall8-AAAA2-88.0233.04324 [54]-3.3126.90
406 [5]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA5-67.753.34441 [9]-4.3626.13
407 [47]Ridgeland6-AAA0-107.2339.33260 [28]-4.5026.50
408 [20]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-96.8727.16367 [11]2.2533.61
409 [6]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA4-86.7413.52422 [3]-1.8629.63
410 [21]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-76.6410.69425 [20]-2.1829.41
411 [56]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-105.9940.91246 [44]-7.1125.13
412 [22]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA6-55.488.58432 [23]-1.7331.02
413 [7]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA5-75.357.40436 [6]-6.5326.35
414 [49]Murray County7-AA1-94.9934.14315 [30]-7.3625.88
415 [53]Drew3-AAAAA0-104.6640.68248 [45]-4.8728.70
416 [3]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA9-34.34-7.47452 [3]-7.5226.37
417 [48]West Hall7-AAA1-94.1532.95325 [44]-8.1925.89
418 [39]Marion County6-A Division II2-84.0315.51418 [43]-9.5924.62
419 [8]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA5-63.715.78437 [7]-5.8028.73
420 [23]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-93.6218.38406 [16]-7.2827.33
421 [40]Taylor County6-A Division II2-83.6015.53417 [42]-8.0526.59
422 [50]Josey4-AA2-72.5626.65372 [47]-6.8928.78
423 [57]Seckinger8-AAAA †0-71.2737.31280 [50]-10.9226.04
424 [41]Glascock County5-A Division II2-81.1515.39419 [44]-2.1034.98
425 [4]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA7-40.99-12.99457 [7]-6.3030.95
426 [42]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II1-90.9425.22378 [27]-9.5827.72
427 [58]North Clayton4-AAAA1-90.9241.60239 [42]-9.3927.93
428 [49]Groves3-AAA1-90.7033.97316 [40]-8.5029.03
429 [43]Treutlen4-A Division II0-100.0732.37329 [10]-1.7936.37
430 [51]Glenn Hills4-AA2-8-0.6027.71359 [45]-8.6330.20
431 [52]Gordon Central7-AA0-10-1.1033.64319 [31]-4.8334.50
432 [53]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA1-8-1.1822.34385 [50]-6.6532.77
433 [44]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †6-3-2.09-4.76448 [48]-2.9437.39
434 [54]Kendrick2-AA1-9-2.5319.30402 [53]-9.2031.56
435 [9]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA3-8-3.3910.50427 [5]-6.1235.51
436 [55]Towers5-AA0-9-1-4.3327.10369 [46]-16.0326.53
437 [3]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A8-5-5.48-18.44460 [6]-8.2435.47
438 [5]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA6-6-6.02-7.63453 [4]-4.9339.32
439 [10]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA3-6-1-6.150.97445 [10]-10.6933.70
440 [56]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-8-1-7.1930.48350 [42]-16.2629.17
441 [45]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †4-6-8.56-5.38449 [49]-15.1431.65
442 [50]Cross Creek4-AAA1-9-8.5725.56374 [49]-12.7134.09
443 [59]Clarkston6-AAAA †2-8-9.479.09430 [60]-13.9833.72
444 [24]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-8-10.768.63431 [22]-12.6436.35
445 [60]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †0-10-11.5716.21414 [58]-14.3535.45
446 [37]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †1-7-13.473.93439 [38]-13.2238.49
447 [6]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA5-7-14.18-7.11451 [2]-14.7937.62
448 [46]Twiggs County5-A Division II2-8-19.441.76443 [46]-11.9145.76
449 [38]Savannah3-A Division I0-10-19.7317.77409 [36]-18.0739.90
450 [4]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A5-7-21.88-22.62461 [7]-21.4238.69
451 [7]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA4-7-22.08-12.97456 [6]-19.4940.83
452 [25]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-10-22.6020.79396 [15]-20.5340.31
453 [8]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA3-8-27.16-7.88454 [5]-21.8743.52
454 [57]Walker6-AA †1-7-31.98-8.84455 [58]-21.0049.21
455 [5]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A3-8-33.261.02444 [3]-18.8052.69
456 [6]Grace ChristianGIAA Region 1-A1-8-34.02-15.51458 [5]-25.5346.72
457 [58]Jordan2-AA0-10-35.9924.76379 [48]-22.1152.12
458 [7]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A2-8-37.12-6.81450 [4]-24.9150.44
459 [47]Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-8-37.9511.75424 [45]-32.2943.90
460 [11]Notre Dame AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA4-6-48.48-44.34465 [12]-35.3851.33
461 [9]Community ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA3-6-51.25-31.15464 [9]-35.6653.83
462 [48]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-8-53.1917.17411 [41]-36.5954.84
463 [12]St. Mary's AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA1-8-63.64-25.24462 [11]-36.6865.19
464 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-8-73.69-26.41463 [54]-48.4463.48
465 [49]GSIC8-A Division II †0-10-73.92-3.37447 [47]-41.2570.90



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
18-AAAAAAA681.4871.82
22-AAAAAAA581.0072.17
31-AAAAAAA580.5774.52
45-AAA476.6367.78
51-AAAAAA674.9967.62
65-AAAAAAA674.9066.10
76-AAAAAAA674.7367.67
84-AAAAAAA673.3469.49
95-AAAAAA871.3459.67
103-AAAAAAA570.1267.18
116-AAAAAA766.6457.87
123-AAAA665.5554.41
137-AAAAAA764.5855.70
148-AAA664.5355.99
157-AAAA663.2953.55
167-AAAAA662.9555.85
178-AAAAAA762.8753.60
181-AAAAA662.4150.38
197-AAAAAAA760.5550.44
202-A Division I560.2849.22
211-A Division I460.2649.32
222-AAAAA759.2949.77
238-A Division I458.4250.77
244-AAAA857.5147.54
258-AAAAA757.3151.26
261-AAA656.6050.77
272-AAAAAA754.9048.79
284-AAAAAA654.4047.76
295-A Division I454.3744.29
301-AA754.1647.31
311-AAAA553.1843.65
322-AAAA752.4845.73
335-AAAAA852.4146.80
343-AA752.0144.16
356-AAAAA750.9141.76
363-AAAAAA850.4639.28
377-A Division II350.2943.79
382-AAA549.8943.93
395-AAAA849.5741.01
403-AAA849.2538.99
418-AA648.3741.87
42GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA548.3240.44
436-A Division I448.1449.36
446-AAAA647.3552.13
457-AA744.6033.59
467-AAA743.4037.08
478-AAAA942.5938.43
484-AA842.1529.30
494-A Division I441.4234.14
503-AAAAA541.0633.18
517-A Division I740.5532.31
526-AAA839.7631.95
532-A Division II538.9933.91
54GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA538.3529.50
555-AA738.0827.81
564-AAA637.0226.94
573-A Division I536.8224.30
583-A Division II535.3929.97
594-AAAAA634.0733.79
604-A Division II632.9725.15
61GIAA Region 6-AA231.5219.98
626-AA731.5024.10
636-A Division II828.5014.47
64GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA628.2722.35
652-AA827.3715.96
668-A Division II625.5828.24
675-A Division II625.1014.29
681-A Division II724.2014.64
69GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA420.9917.05
70GIAA Region 2-AA318.4213.97
71GIAA Region 2-A314.052.00
72GIAA Region 4-AA312.9510.17
73GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA511.292.79
74GAPPS Region 1-AA46.790.09
75GIAA Region 3-AA21.18-1.22
76GAPPS Region 2-AA5-6.65-17.33
77GIAA Region 1-A4-17.85-24.62
78GIAA Region 1-AA2-51.42-56.06

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/19Camden CountyColumbia10 - 1331.4597.6%0.110
10/07CalhounHiram34 - 4423.2294.0%0.115
11/03ManchesterTaylor County14 - 1239.1899.0%0.128
09/30Lakeside (Atlanta)Johnson (Gainesville)21 - 2036.5298.7%0.130
11/04Kennesaw MountainCherokee14 - 3017.6989.0%0.145
10/28Woodward AcademyMundy's Mill11 - 1033.5598.1%0.152
11/04TempleCrawford County29 - 3819.7991.2%0.160
09/02Telfair CountyAtkinson County14 - 3215.7486.5%0.164
09/02Central Fellowship ChristianTiftarea Academy33 - 2938.4298.9%0.173
09/30Douglas CountyNew Manchester10 - 635.7598.6%0.195
08/26Crawford CountyTaylor County7 - 2812.0080.5%0.218
08/19VeteransRichmond Academy23 - 2030.6197.4%0.219
11/12JeffersonCass17 - 2713.7583.5%0.241
10/21CookDodge County37 - 4713.2082.6%0.250
09/23Arabia MountainLocust Grove13 - 1223.8194.3%0.251

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
98.6612/10Mill CreekCarrollton - 2.2556.6%
95.6612/02CarrolltonColquitt County35 - 273.3859.8%
95.3610/14Mill CreekBuford27 - 396.6568.7%
91.9111/18Mill CreekNorth Cobb43 - 710.3777.3%
90.0211/25CarrolltonWalton52 - 2711.9680.4%
90.0108/20Mill CreekWalton44 - 4112.2581.0%
89.9912/09HughesGainesville - 16.0286.9%
89.9409/16Mill CreekCedar Grove52 - 3614.1784.2%
89.7809/23Colquitt CountyCedar Grove39 - 176.5968.5%
89.6012/02Mill CreekMilton48 - 1412.6481.7%
89.5911/18BufordWalton35 - 425.6066.0%
89.5209/02BufordNorth Cobb21 - 145.6866.2%
88.5010/07WaltonNorth Cobb6 - 332.0356.0%
88.0809/02CarrolltonRome23 - 613.8183.6%
87.5412/02HughesRome42 - 320.0591.4%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘Every job open’ now for Falcons, including Marcus Mariota’s13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs draw No. 4 Ohio State in College Football Playoff
16h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Arthur Smith: Changes will be made
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia to play Ohio State in Peach Bowl
19h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia to play Ohio State in Peach Bowl
19h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Drake London has strong showing in Falcons’ loss
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jamie Spaar/For the AJC

Semifinals in review, and what it all means
27m ago
Southwest DeKalb, M.L. King among teams seeking new head coaches
41m ago
4 Questions with Carrollton head coach Joey King
56m ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

PHOTOS: College Park Christmas Parade
College football scoreboard: Scores from ACC, SEC and other championship games
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top