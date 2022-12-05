Maxwell summary after Quarterfinals

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,298 of 2,503 total games (ignoring ties) (91.81%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 10.05 points and all game margins within 13.21 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.95
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Mill Creek
|13-1
|99.93
|1
|Hughes
|14-0
|103.92
|2
|Carrollton
|14-0
|97.68
|2
|Gainesville
|14-0
|87.90
|3
|Colquitt County
|13-1
|92.35
|3
|Rome
|12-2
|85.83
|4
|Buford
|11-1
|91.33
|4
|Thomas County Central
|12-1
|85.19
|5
|Walton
|10-3
|87.68
|5
|Roswell
|12-2
|84.57
|6
|North Cobb
|9-3
|87.60
|6
|Woodward Academy
|11-2
|83.32
|7
|Milton
|10-4
|85.33
|7
|Lee County
|8-4
|77.91
|8
|Westlake
|9-4
|82.07
|8
|Houston County
|10-3
|76.25
|9
|Grayson
|10-3
|78.55
|9
|Marist
|10-3
|76.06
|10
|Lambert
|10-2
|78.53
|10
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|7-5
|71.77
|11
|Parkview
|8-4
|78.30
|11
|South Paulding
|8-4
|71.42
|12
|Valdosta
|8-3
|76.33
|12
|Brunswick
|10-1
|69.21
|13
|North Gwinnett
|10-3
|76.29
|13
|Alpharetta
|8-4
|68.84
|14
|Marietta
|5-7
|74.30
|14
|Allatoona
|6-6
|66.25
|15
|Norcross
|8-4
|74.19
|15
|Blessed Trinity
|7-4
|65.68
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Ware County
|13-0
|88.34
|1
|Cedartown
|14-0
|87.04
|2
|Cartersville
|12-2
|74.23
|2
|Benedictine
|12-2
|84.47
|3
|Warner Robins
|10-4
|73.16
|3
|North Oconee
|13-1
|80.13
|4
|Creekside
|10-3
|73.15
|4
|Bainbridge
|8-5
|73.83
|5
|Coffee
|10-3
|69.47
|5
|Perry
|10-2
|71.90
|6
|Calhoun
|9-4
|69.37
|6
|Wayne County
|10-3
|69.07
|7
|Dutchtown
|12-2
|68.28
|7
|Troup
|12-2
|69.03
|8
|Cambridge
|9-3
|67.03
|8
|Burke County
|9-3
|67.59
|9
|Jefferson
|8-3
|66.92
|9
|Stockbridge
|10-3
|66.16
|10
|Jones County
|6-5
|62.94
|10
|Whitewater
|8-3
|63.27
|11
|Kell
|10-2
|61.88
|11
|LaGrange
|8-3
|62.66
|12
|Loganville
|9-2
|60.83
|12
|Holy Innocents
|9-4
|61.11
|13
|Mays
|8-5
|60.72
|13
|Starr's Mill
|7-3
|59.99
|14
|Dalton
|6-6
|58.19
|14
|Stephenson
|7-4
|58.71
|15
|Eastside
|6-5
|57.15
|15
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|6-5
|58.14
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|11-2
|87.71
|1
|Fitzgerald
|14-0
|71.83
|2
|Sandy Creek
|12-2
|78.25
|2
|Thomson
|13-1
|69.97
|3
|Oconee County
|9-5
|69.68
|3
|Rockmart
|10-3
|65.96
|4
|Carver (Atlanta)
|9-4
|68.73
|4
|Appling County
|11-2
|65.48
|5
|Stephens County
|9-3
|67.97
|5
|Pierce County
|11-2
|64.40
|6
|Calvary Day
|11-1
|67.88
|6
|Fellowship Christian
|10-4
|62.12
|7
|Monroe Area
|6-6
|66.44
|7
|South Atlanta
|11-1
|61.42
|8
|Savannah Christian
|11-2
|63.59
|8
|Putnam County
|9-3
|55.96
|9
|Hebron Christian
|9-3
|62.83
|9
|Cook
|8-4
|55.51
|10
|Carver (Columbus)
|9-3
|62.69
|10
|Callaway
|9-4
|54.69
|11
|Thomasville
|9-4
|62.48
|11
|Athens Academy
|8-3
|52.55
|12
|Peach County
|8-4
|61.19
|12
|Northeast
|8-4
|50.33
|13
|Hart County
|5-5
|59.58
|13
|North Cobb Christian
|10-2
|47.95
|14
|Dougherty
|9-3
|58.75
|14
|Laney
|8-3
|47.88
|15
|Adairsville
|10-2
|55.17
|15
|Fannin County
|7-5
|47.54
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Swainsboro
|13-0
|80.48
|1
|Bowdon
|13-1
|59.52
|2
|Irwin County
|11-2
|74.68
|2
|Schley County
|12-2
|56.51
|3
|Prince Avenue Christian
|13-0
|73.79
|3
|Early County
|9-4
|50.08
|4
|Rabun County
|12-1
|70.10
|4
|Johnson County
|13-1
|48.64
|5
|Brooks County
|7-3
|67.20
|5
|Clinch County
|10-3
|45.37
|6
|Bleckley County
|10-3
|61.08
|6
|Charlton County
|8-3
|44.74
|7
|St. Francis
|10-4
|60.81
|7
|Lincoln County
|10-3
|42.51
|8
|Metter
|9-4
|59.47
|8
|McIntosh County Academy
|10-2
|42.36
|9
|Elbert County
|10-2
|59.02
|9
|Wilcox County
|9-4
|41.04
|10
|Darlington
|11-1
|58.15
|10
|Manchester
|7-4
|40.82
|11
|Dublin
|7-4
|55.88
|11
|Christian Heritage
|5-7
|40.18
|12
|Lamar County
|10-2
|53.34
|12
|Telfair County
|9-3
|38.40
|13
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|9-4
|51.35
|13
|Dooly County
|7-6
|38.31
|14
|Trion
|9-3
|48.13
|14
|Aquinas
|7-4
|36.98
|15
|Social Circle
|8-4
|48.06
|15
|Emanuel County Institute
|4-7
|36.64
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|13-0
|61.71
|1
|Central Fellowship Christian
|13-0
|43.35
|2
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|12-1
|53.37
|2
|Brentwood School
|9-4
|24.10
|3
|Stratford Academy
|9-4
|47.89
|3
|Briarwood Academy
|8-4
|17.40
|4
|Tattnall Square
|7-5
|46.19
|4
|Gatewood School
|5-7
|11.06
|5
|Brookstone
|8-4
|42.29
|5
|Augusta Prep
|5-6
|7.75
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Thomas Jefferson
|10-2
|25.76
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|11-2
|17.12
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|8-5
|13.49
|2
|Skipstone Academy
|11-1
|11.97
|3
|Fullington Academy
|8-5
|-5.48
|3
|King's Academy
|9-3
|4.34
|4
|Flint River Academy
|5-7
|-21.88
|4
|Lanier Christian
|7-4
|0.99
|5
|Memorial Day
|3-8
|-33.26
|5
|Calvary Christian
|6-6
|-6.02
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|14-0
|103.92
|60.75
|50 [12]
|52.03
|-13.66
|2 [1]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|13-1
|99.93
|73.93
|4 [4]
|47.02
|-14.68
|3 [2]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|14-0
|97.68
|68.78
|22 [20]
|43.42
|-16.03
|4 [3]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|13-1
|92.35
|71.69
|10 [9]
|41.55
|-12.57
|5 [4]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|11-1
|91.33
|70.95
|13 [12]
|38.61
|-14.48
|6 [1]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|13-0
|88.34
|55.91
|92 [9]
|33.23
|-16.87
|7 [2]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|14-0
|87.90
|60.00
|57 [16]
|38.58
|-11.09
|8 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|11-2
|87.71
|69.55
|17 [1]
|36.59
|-12.89
|9 [5]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|10-3
|87.68
|70.99
|11 [10]
|39.46
|-9.98
|10 [6]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|9-3
|87.60
|73.67
|5 [5]
|34.00
|-15.37
|11 [1]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|14-0
|87.04
|56.91
|83 [5]
|35.65
|-13.16
|12 [3]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|12-2
|85.83
|62.79
|44 [9]
|32.70
|-14.90
|13 [7]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|10-4
|85.33
|72.22
|8 [7]
|33.79
|-13.31
|14 [4]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|12-1
|85.19
|63.52
|40 [6]
|37.57
|-9.39
|15 [5]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|12-2
|84.57
|62.23
|45 [10]
|36.54
|-9.79
|16 [2]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|12-2
|84.47
|56.56
|85 [6]
|33.82
|-12.42
|17 [6]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|11-2
|83.32
|48.25
|165 [43]
|32.12
|-12.97
|18 [8]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|9-4
|82.07
|71.79
|9 [8]
|34.45
|-9.38
|19 [1]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|13-0
|80.48
|44.25
|208 [13]
|31.96
|-10.29
|20 [3]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|13-1
|80.13
|47.87
|169 [27]
|31.77
|-10.13
|21 [9]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|10-3
|78.55
|67.09
|29 [26]
|31.37
|-8.95
|22 [10]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|10-2
|78.53
|63.33
|41 [33]
|34.00
|-6.29
|23 [11]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|8-4
|78.30
|69.04
|21 [19]
|33.08
|-6.99
|24 [2]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|12-2
|78.25
|57.69
|78 [5]
|33.05
|-6.97
|25 [7]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|8-4
|77.91
|67.44
|28 [2]
|32.21
|-7.47
|26 [12]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|76.33
|67.47
|27 [25]
|26.79
|-11.30
|27 [13]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|10-3
|76.29
|59.13
|62 [36]
|32.43
|-5.63
|28 [8]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|10-3
|76.25
|58.98
|63 [20]
|33.71
|-4.30
|29 [9]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|10-3
|76.06
|56.44
|87 [30]
|32.06
|-5.77
|30 [2]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|11-2
|74.68
|48.85
|157 [6]
|29.81
|-6.63
|31 [14]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|5-7
|74.30
|76.60
|2 [2]
|28.41
|-7.66
|32 [2]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|12-2
|74.23
|53.07
|110 [13]
|31.08
|-4.91
|33 [15]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|8-4
|74.19
|60.34
|53 [35]
|31.65
|-4.30
|34 [4]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|8-5
|73.83
|61.94
|46 [1]
|29.61
|-5.99
|35 [3]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|13-0
|73.79
|48.68
|160 [7]
|30.56
|-5.00
|36 [16]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|8-4
|73.33
|60.86
|49 [34]
|28.82
|-6.27
|37 [3]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|10-4
|73.16
|58.83
|64 [3]
|28.32
|-6.61
|38 [4]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|10-3
|73.15
|51.38
|129 [18]
|29.59
|-5.32
|39 [17]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|72.54
|64.88
|36 [30]
|29.56
|-4.74
|40 [18]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|72.32
|70.96
|12 [11]
|30.06
|-4.03
|41 [5]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|10-2
|71.90
|49.51
|148 [21]
|27.84
|-5.83
|42 [1]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|14-0
|71.83
|47.03
|181 [7]
|26.57
|-7.03
|43 [10]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|7-5
|71.77
|66.54
|30 [3]
|25.44
|-8.09
|44 [19]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|71.67
|67.73
|25 [23]
|27.83
|-5.60
|45 [11]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|8-4
|71.42
|66.00
|32 [4]
|31.80
|-1.38
|46 [20]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|71.31
|69.31
|19 [17]
|30.54
|-2.54
|47 [21]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|70.29
|69.54
|18 [16]
|26.58
|-5.47
|48 [22]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|70.21
|78.57
|1 [1]
|28.62
|-3.36
|49 [4]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|12-1
|70.10
|50.67
|135 [3]
|27.39
|-4.48
|50 [2]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|13-1
|69.97
|37.62
|278 [23]
|26.38
|-5.36
|51 [3]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|9-5
|69.68
|60.40
|51 [2]
|26.01
|-5.44
|52 [5]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|10-3
|69.47
|49.12
|152 [26]
|29.06
|-2.17
|53 [6]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|9-4
|69.37
|61.71
|47 [2]
|28.83
|-2.31
|54 [12]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|10-1
|69.21
|48.21
|166 [44]
|28.30
|-2.67
|55 [6]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|10-3
|69.07
|55.62
|95 [8]
|25.09
|-5.74
|56 [7]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|12-2
|69.03
|48.56
|162 [25]
|31.16
|0.36
|57 [13]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|8-4
|68.84
|59.70
|60 [18]
|30.03
|-0.58
|58 [4]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|9-4
|68.73
|59.94
|58 [3]
|26.25
|-4.25
|59 [7]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|12-2
|68.28
|50.36
|137 [21]
|24.52
|-5.53
|60 [23]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-3
|67.98
|58.82
|65 [37]
|29.89
|0.15
|61 [5]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|9-3
|67.97
|53.00
|114 [9]
|24.57
|-5.17
|62 [6]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|11-1
|67.88
|38.40
|268 [32]
|29.65
|0.00
|63 [8]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|9-3
|67.59
|57.27
|81 [4]
|26.18
|-3.18
|64 [5]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|7-3
|67.20
|53.06
|111 [1]
|26.06
|-2.90
|65 [8]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|9-3
|67.03
|51.30
|131 [19]
|27.69
|-1.11
|66 [9]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|8-3
|66.92
|54.43
|100 [11]
|24.51
|-4.17
|67 [24]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-7
|66.57
|67.59
|26 [24]
|25.32
|-3.01
|68 [7]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|6-6
|66.44
|58.31
|72 [4]
|26.67
|-1.53
|69 [14]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|6-6
|66.25
|62.92
|43 [8]
|24.82
|-3.19
|70 [9]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|10-3
|66.16
|49.11
|153 [22]
|25.68
|-2.25
|71 [3]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|10-3
|65.96
|45.97
|193 [8]
|27.14
|-0.58
|72 [25]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|65.85
|76.16
|3 [3]
|23.18
|-4.44
|73 [15]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|7-4
|65.68
|57.97
|75 [26]
|23.38
|-4.06
|74 [26]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|65.59
|64.77
|37 [31]
|23.94
|-3.41
|75 [27]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-8
|65.55
|70.23
|14 [13]
|24.73
|-2.59
|76 [4]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|11-2
|65.48
|47.48
|174 [6]
|24.87
|-2.37
|77 [28]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|65.46
|69.08
|20 [18]
|23.73
|-3.49
|78 [29]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|65.28
|69.97
|16 [15]
|25.06
|-1.98
|79 [16]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|7-4
|64.70
|60.04
|55 [15]
|24.45
|-2.02
|80 [30]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|64.53
|65.76
|35 [29]
|23.03
|-3.27
|81 [5]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|11-2
|64.40
|45.07
|199 [9]
|27.03
|0.86
|82 [8]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|11-2
|63.59
|39.84
|255 [26]
|24.95
|-0.40
|83 [10]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|8-3
|63.27
|48.42
|163 [26]
|25.07
|0.03
|84 [10]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|6-5
|62.94
|57.87
|77 [6]
|25.85
|1.14
|85 [9]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|9-3
|62.83
|47.92
|168 [13]
|28.59
|3.99
|86 [10]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|9-3
|62.69
|47.48
|173 [14]
|22.55
|-1.91
|87 [11]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|8-3
|62.66
|50.14
|138 [17]
|24.74
|0.32
|88 [11]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|9-4
|62.48
|55.95
|91 [6]
|23.35
|-0.90
|89 [17]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|5-6
|62.36
|63.20
|42 [7]
|19.95
|-4.18
|90 [18]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|8-4
|62.16
|58.68
|67 [22]
|24.75
|0.83
|91 [6]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|10-4
|62.12
|50.71
|133 [3]
|22.89
|-1.00
|92 [11]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|10-2
|61.88
|45.53
|195 [33]
|23.98
|0.33
|93 [31]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|61.82
|65.83
|34 [28]
|23.65
|0.06
|94 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|13-0
|61.71
|29.02
|356 [9]
|22.43
|-1.04
|95 [7]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|11-1
|61.42
|30.59
|349 [41]
|27.96
|4.77
|96 [12]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|8-4
|61.19
|52.04
|125 [10]
|22.18
|-0.77
|97 [12]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|9-4
|61.11
|49.88
|143 [18]
|21.69
|-1.19
|98 [6]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|10-3
|61.08
|46.26
|190 [10]
|22.34
|-0.51
|99 [12]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|9-2
|60.83
|49.41
|149 [24]
|22.02
|-0.58
|100 [7]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|10-4
|60.81
|49.58
|146 [4]
|21.50
|-1.07
|101 [19]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|8-4
|60.75
|46.64
|186 [47]
|22.71
|0.19
|102 [13]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|8-5
|60.72
|53.14
|109 [12]
|26.98
|4.49
|103 [32]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|60.67
|52.71
|115 [41]
|26.52
|4.08
|104 [20]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|4-6
|60.58
|60.13
|54 [14]
|21.02
|-1.32
|105 [33]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|60.40
|69.97
|15 [14]
|20.80
|-1.36
|106 [34]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|60.37
|73.12
|6 [6]
|21.21
|-0.93
|107 [13]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|7-3
|59.99
|46.22
|191 [36]
|19.35
|-2.40
|108 [21]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|6-5
|59.78
|61.13
|48 [11]
|21.78
|0.23
|109 [22]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|5-6
|59.67
|53.62
|103 [35]
|22.90
|1.47
|110 [13]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|5-5
|59.58
|46.49
|188 [16]
|22.64
|1.30
|111 [1]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|13-1
|59.52
|40.98
|245 [4]
|26.02
|4.73
|112 [8]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|9-4
|59.47
|43.78
|214 [15]
|19.01
|-2.23
|113 [23]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|7-4
|59.45
|52.29
|122 [42]
|21.33
|0.11
|114 [24]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|6-5
|59.03
|59.87
|59 [17]
|22.62
|1.82
|115 [9]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|10-2
|59.02
|46.75
|184 [9]
|24.15
|3.37
|116 [25]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|6-6
|58.77
|56.67
|84 [29]
|20.25
|-0.28
|117 [14]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|9-3
|58.75
|44.59
|204 [18]
|23.71
|3.20
|118 [14]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|7-4
|58.71
|55.67
|94 [7]
|22.80
|2.33
|119 [35]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-8
|58.25
|68.57
|23 [21]
|19.96
|-0.05
|120 [14]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|6-6
|58.19
|58.57
|69 [5]
|21.67
|1.71
|121 [10]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|11-1
|58.15
|35.64
|305 [27]
|22.38
|2.46
|122 [15]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|6-5
|58.14
|53.26
|107 [12]
|20.69
|0.78
|123 [36]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-8
|57.89
|67.76
|24 [22]
|20.05
|0.39
|124 [15]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|6-5
|57.15
|49.57
|147 [23]
|20.00
|1.08
|125 [16]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|5-6
|57.07
|58.59
|68 [4]
|22.44
|3.61
|126 [2]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|12-2
|56.51
|25.46
|376 [26]
|19.15
|0.87
|127 [16]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|8-4
|56.39
|47.28
|179 [31]
|21.68
|3.53
|128 [17]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|8-3
|56.24
|44.71
|203 [37]
|22.33
|4.32
|129 [8]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|9-3
|55.96
|36.58
|291 [26]
|19.50
|1.78
|130 [11]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|7-4
|55.88
|45.16
|198 [12]
|18.65
|1.01
|131 [17]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|6-5
|55.57
|52.27
|123 [16]
|21.34
|4.01
|132 [9]
|Cook
|1-AA
|8-4
|55.51
|50.02
|140 [4]
|22.60
|5.32
|133 [26]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|4-7
|55.45
|58.75
|66 [21]
|21.73
|4.51
|134 [15]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|10-2
|55.17
|38.90
|264 [29]
|25.35
|8.41
|135 [18]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|5-7
|55.12
|51.73
|126 [17]
|18.67
|1.78
|136 [10]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|9-4
|54.69
|39.26
|262 [19]
|19.56
|3.11
|137 [16]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|8-3
|54.37
|45.02
|200 [17]
|18.86
|2.73
|138 [27]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|4-6
|54.35
|60.39
|52 [13]
|21.23
|5.11
|139 [37]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|54.23
|57.94
|76 [39]
|18.31
|2.31
|140 [18]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|6-5
|54.20
|49.82
|144 [19]
|23.14
|7.17
|141 [19]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|6-5
|54.07
|54.45
|99 [9]
|21.21
|5.38
|142 [20]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|8-4
|53.98
|46.54
|187 [34]
|19.06
|3.31
|143 [28]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|6-5
|53.64
|52.35
|121 [41]
|19.93
|4.52
|144 [21]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|6-5
|53.47
|53.34
|105 [11]
|16.04
|0.81
|145 [2]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|12-1
|53.37
|27.68
|361 [10]
|16.34
|1.20
|146 [12]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|10-2
|53.34
|37.92
|273 [21]
|20.32
|5.22
|147 [22]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|7-5
|53.00
|47.58
|172 [29]
|17.08
|2.32
|148 [23]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|8-3
|52.86
|42.97
|217 [39]
|20.29
|5.67
|149 [19]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|10-2
|52.68
|37.02
|283 [48]
|20.76
|6.32
|150 [11]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|8-3
|52.55
|44.33
|206 [10]
|19.18
|4.86
|151 [29]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|5-5
|52.45
|56.98
|82 [28]
|19.94
|5.73
|152 [38]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-8
|52.24
|63.81
|38 [32]
|20.67
|6.67
|153 [30]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|5-5
|52.14
|53.02
|112 [37]
|19.65
|5.74
|154 [20]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|7-4
|51.83
|44.11
|209 [38]
|17.14
|3.54
|155 [31]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|3-7
|51.65
|59.16
|61 [19]
|18.58
|5.17
|156 [39]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|51.61
|49.97
|141 [42]
|18.49
|5.12
|157 [17]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|10-2
|51.39
|31.74
|333 [46]
|16.13
|2.97
|158 [13]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|9-4
|51.35
|43.97
|212 [14]
|21.31
|8.19
|159 [21]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|6-5
|51.00
|48.71
|159 [28]
|18.43
|5.67
|160 [32]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|7-4
|50.56
|43.72
|215 [48]
|18.88
|6.56
|161 [40]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-5
|50.49
|58.25
|74 [38]
|17.61
|5.35
|162 [24]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|7-5
|50.38
|47.65
|170 [28]
|17.51
|5.36
|163 [12]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|8-4
|50.33
|31.16
|343 [39]
|17.70
|5.60
|164 [25]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|2-9
|50.23
|60.02
|56 [2]
|15.88
|3.88
|165 [3]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|9-4
|50.08
|31.19
|342 [15]
|16.28
|4.44
|166 [26]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|5-5
|50.07
|49.78
|145 [20]
|19.24
|7.41
|167 [18]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|5-6
|49.90
|53.88
|101 [7]
|16.55
|4.88
|168 [33]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|7-4
|49.77
|41.67
|238 [53]
|15.13
|3.60
|169 [19]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|6-5
|49.16
|47.36
|176 [15]
|17.41
|6.49
|170 [20]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|7-5
|49.02
|41.91
|235 [22]
|16.28
|5.50
|171 [22]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|5-6
|48.67
|49.89
|142 [22]
|17.18
|6.74
|172 [4]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|13-1
|48.64
|23.49
|383 [29]
|17.90
|7.50
|173 [23]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|3-7
|48.46
|55.95
|90 [8]
|15.39
|5.16
|174 [24]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|3-7
|48.14
|56.52
|86 [7]
|18.40
|8.49
|175 [14]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|9-3
|48.13
|31.60
|335 [28]
|18.88
|8.98
|176 [25]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|5-5
|48.11
|44.90
|202 [37]
|22.42
|12.55
|177 [15]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|8-4
|48.06
|38.56
|267 [20]
|15.20
|5.37
|178 [34]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|4-7
|47.97
|58.28
|73 [25]
|15.05
|5.31
|179 [13]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|10-2
|47.95
|28.88
|357 [43]
|13.46
|3.74
|180 [3]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|9-4
|47.89
|34.36
|314 [4]
|17.00
|7.35
|181 [14]
|Laney
|4-AA
|8-3
|47.88
|32.03
|331 [35]
|13.01
|3.37
|182 [26]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|8-3
|47.80
|34.62
|312 [52]
|16.75
|7.19
|183 [16]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|6-5
|47.79
|42.47
|226 [16]
|15.41
|5.86
|184 [15]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|7-5
|47.54
|37.97
|271 [21]
|16.25
|6.94
|185 [16]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|8-3
|47.46
|40.53
|250 [14]
|18.55
|9.32
|186 [27]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|9-3
|47.43
|39.47
|259 [47]
|15.14
|5.95
|187 [17]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|7-5
|47.09
|40.51
|251 [15]
|19.06
|10.20
|188 [41]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-5
|46.89
|44.47
|205 [44]
|15.35
|6.69
|189 [27]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|5-5
|46.81
|42.49
|224 [41]
|16.16
|7.59
|190 [28]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|7-4
|46.79
|41.07
|242 [43]
|17.24
|8.69
|191 [28]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|5-6
|46.71
|48.41
|164 [30]
|15.57
|7.09
|192 [4]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|7-5
|46.19
|41.04
|244 [2]
|19.04
|11.09
|193 [35]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|3-7
|46.12
|53.85
|102 [34]
|13.93
|6.05
|194 [21]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|7-4
|46.11
|38.09
|270 [33]
|15.77
|7.89
|195 [29]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|3-7
|46.10
|65.87
|33 [1]
|15.10
|7.23
|196 [29]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|4-6
|46.07
|49.09
|154 [23]
|16.41
|8.57
|197 [22]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|8-3
|46.06
|31.41
|338 [47]
|16.96
|9.13
|198 [30]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|4-7
|45.77
|53.48
|104 [10]
|17.06
|9.52
|199 [17]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|6-5
|45.62
|46.77
|183 [8]
|15.00
|7.61
|200 [23]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|7-4
|45.43
|36.51
|295 [36]
|17.06
|9.87
|201 [5]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|10-3
|45.37
|33.70
|318 [9]
|15.89
|8.75
|202 [24]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|5-6
|45.12
|50.13
|139 [12]
|15.95
|9.07
|203 [30]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|5-7
|45.04
|45.24
|197 [35]
|14.54
|7.74
|204 [31]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|4-6
|44.91
|48.85
|158 [27]
|9.92
|3.25
|205 [32]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|4-6
|44.87
|52.47
|119 [15]
|15.66
|9.02
|206 [6]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|8-3
|44.74
|35.06
|308 [6]
|15.54
|9.04
|207 [36]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|4-7
|44.60
|52.37
|120 [40]
|15.68
|9.31
|208 [37]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|3-7
|44.51
|58.36
|71 [24]
|17.47
|11.19
|209 [18]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|4-6
|44.26
|49.34
|150 [5]
|15.50
|9.47
|210 [19]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|7-5
|44.19
|42.19
|232 [13]
|17.65
|11.70
|211 [20]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|6-5
|44.16
|37.22
|281 [24]
|20.85
|14.93
|212 [21]
|Union County
|8-AA
|8-4
|44.06
|36.52
|293 [27]
|14.11
|8.28
|213 [33]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|7-5
|43.87
|41.41
|240 [44]
|17.92
|12.29
|214 [22]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|7-4
|43.84
|37.11
|282 [25]
|12.77
|7.17
|215 [23]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|6-5
|43.67
|38.10
|269 [20]
|14.13
|8.69
|216 [1]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|13-0
|43.35
|4.89
|438 [8]
|17.23
|12.12
|217 [31]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-8
|43.22
|51.69
|127 [14]
|15.68
|10.70
|218 [42]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-9
|43.21
|66.03
|31 [27]
|13.59
|8.61
|219 [25]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|6-5
|43.10
|36.99
|285 [35]
|15.06
|10.20
|220 [32]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|7-4
|43.07
|37.72
|275 [49]
|15.15
|10.31
|221 [24]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|5-6
|42.90
|42.95
|218 [11]
|11.97
|7.31
|222 [25]
|Model
|7-AA
|6-5
|42.89
|35.27
|307 [28]
|12.16
|7.51
|223 [7]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|10-3
|42.51
|32.25
|330 [11]
|15.22
|10.94
|224 [26]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|5-5
|42.42
|39.98
|254 [25]
|12.84
|8.65
|225 [8]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|10-2
|42.36
|31.53
|336 [12]
|11.14
|7.02
|226 [5]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|8-4
|42.29
|35.79
|304 [3]
|14.71
|10.65
|227 [34]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|4-7
|42.25
|44.03
|211 [40]
|13.37
|9.36
|228 [33]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|6-5
|42.18
|38.96
|263 [48]
|15.20
|11.26
|229 [38]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-9
|42.15
|72.91
|7 [1]
|13.46
|9.55
|230 [26]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|6-4
|42.06
|37.92
|274 [22]
|12.95
|9.13
|231 [39]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|4-5
|41.82
|42.49
|225 [50]
|11.60
|8.02
|232 [34]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|3-7
|41.09
|49.08
|155 [24]
|14.59
|11.73
|233 [9]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|9-4
|41.04
|30.37
|351 [17]
|17.82
|15.01
|234 [27]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|5-6
|40.83
|42.50
|223 [20]
|12.25
|9.65
|235 [10]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|7-4
|40.82
|31.30
|341 [14]
|11.88
|9.29
|236 [40]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|3-7
|40.68
|53.27
|106 [36]
|12.09
|9.65
|237 [41]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|3-7
|40.57
|52.53
|118 [39]
|13.03
|10.69
|238 [42]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|2-8
|40.54
|56.25
|88 [31]
|13.07
|10.77
|239 [28]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|4-7
|40.27
|44.29
|207 [19]
|13.60
|11.56
|240 [11]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|5-7
|40.18
|45.99
|192 [1]
|11.52
|9.57
|241 [29]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|7-4
|39.92
|33.18
|323 [43]
|12.86
|11.18
|242 [30]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|4-7
|39.75
|42.26
|230 [21]
|11.50
|9.98
|243 [35]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|3-7
|39.40
|46.41
|189 [35]
|14.50
|13.33
|244 [36]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|5-6
|39.22
|47.01
|182 [33]
|13.41
|12.42
|245 [43]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|39.15
|42.85
|219 [45]
|12.27
|11.35
|246 [37]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|2-8
|39.11
|52.53
|117 [13]
|12.64
|11.76
|247 [44]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|38.51
|48.13
|167 [43]
|9.81
|9.53
|248 [31]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|6-5
|38.41
|32.94
|326 [45]
|14.24
|14.07
|249 [12]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|9-3
|38.40
|27.19
|366 [21]
|14.84
|14.67
|250 [13]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|7-6
|38.31
|35.97
|303 [5]
|10.66
|10.59
|251 [18]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|6-5
|38.21
|36.50
|297 [24]
|9.97
|9.99
|252 [35]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|2-8
|38.17
|55.37
|97 [10]
|16.13
|16.20
|253 [43]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|4-6
|38.11
|47.37
|175 [46]
|12.28
|12.41
|254 [19]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|6-6
|38.10
|36.26
|300 [26]
|10.93
|11.06
|255 [38]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|5-5
|38.00
|39.58
|257 [46]
|11.17
|11.41
|256 [32]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|5-5
|37.89
|33.78
|317 [41]
|12.27
|12.62
|257 [39]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|6-4
|37.59
|36.89
|287 [51]
|10.55
|11.20
|258 [20]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|4-7
|37.51
|41.30
|241 [18]
|14.28
|15.00
|259 [14]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|7-4
|36.98
|31.36
|339 [13]
|12.73
|13.98
|260 [33]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|5-6
|36.74
|39.54
|258 [27]
|6.89
|8.38
|261 [40]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|6-4
|36.64
|29.89
|354 [56]
|10.16
|11.75
|262 [15]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|4-7
|36.64
|42.72
|222 [2]
|13.93
|15.53
|263 [34]
|White County
|7-AAA
|4-6
|36.51
|38.87
|265 [30]
|13.35
|15.08
|264 [35]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|3-8
|36.41
|50.71
|134 [11]
|6.15
|7.97
|265 [41]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|4-6
|36.38
|36.38
|299 [53]
|11.55
|13.41
|266 [6]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|10-3
|36.24
|25.26
|377 [12]
|10.09
|12.08
|267 [36]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|5-5
|35.91
|35.40
|306 [38]
|8.96
|11.28
|268 [44]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|5-5
|35.77
|36.99
|286 [55]
|11.75
|14.21
|269 [36]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|5-6
|35.71
|37.71
|276 [46]
|7.08
|9.61
|270 [45]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|35.67
|55.70
|93 [40]
|10.68
|13.24
|271 [16]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|8-4
|35.24
|27.37
|365 [20]
|9.89
|12.89
|272 [37]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|3-7
|35.22
|44.10
|210 [39]
|6.52
|9.53
|273 [42]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|3-8
|35.11
|43.79
|213 [38]
|8.61
|11.74
|274 [43]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|3-7
|35.10
|42.78
|221 [40]
|9.23
|12.37
|275 [7]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|8-4
|34.95
|29.28
|355 [8]
|12.16
|15.44
|276 [38]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|4-6
|34.94
|46.67
|185 [32]
|8.24
|11.53
|277 [39]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|5-6
|34.88
|37.67
|277 [47]
|12.02
|15.37
|278 [21]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|9-2
|34.88
|17.15
|412 [37]
|6.71
|10.07
|279 [17]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|7-4
|34.88
|23.76
|382 [28]
|8.59
|11.95
|280 [37]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|5-5
|34.73
|37.02
|284 [34]
|8.72
|12.22
|281 [45]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|3-7
|34.69
|47.61
|171 [45]
|8.64
|12.18
|282 [27]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|8-3
|34.61
|22.33
|386 [51]
|7.48
|11.11
|283 [28]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|4-7
|34.57
|39.62
|256 [18]
|12.10
|15.77
|284 [22]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|6-5
|34.46
|39.29
|261 [19]
|10.10
|13.87
|285 [23]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|3-8
|34.29
|49.03
|156 [5]
|10.00
|13.95
|286 [46]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|1-9
|34.17
|63.69
|39 [5]
|10.87
|14.94
|287 [29]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|1-9
|34.10
|51.10
|132 [2]
|9.97
|14.10
|288 [47]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|5-6
|34.09
|42.32
|229 [51]
|11.09
|15.24
|289 [30]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|1-9
|33.81
|54.65
|98 [1]
|7.70
|12.12
|290 [31]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|5-6
|33.59
|32.67
|327 [33]
|8.52
|13.17
|291 [18]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|6-6
|33.13
|34.54
|313 [8]
|7.52
|12.63
|292 [32]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|5-5
|32.54
|34.97
|309 [29]
|8.35
|14.04
|293 [48]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|2-9
|32.08
|52.58
|116 [38]
|11.14
|17.29
|294 [49]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|4-6
|32.07
|41.87
|237 [52]
|10.27
|16.43
|295 [19]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|5-6
|31.67
|30.84
|348 [16]
|7.67
|14.23
|296 [24]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|4-7
|31.48
|36.42
|298 [25]
|10.15
|16.90
|297 [33]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|8-3
|31.41
|16.20
|415 [54]
|11.40
|18.22
|298 [50]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|3-7
|31.41
|43.13
|216 [49]
|6.92
|13.75
|299 [44]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|2-8
|31.38
|51.55
|128 [15]
|8.58
|15.44
|300 [25]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|2-9
|31.30
|52.17
|124 [2]
|9.41
|16.34
|301 [26]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|6-5
|31.23
|24.41
|380 [34]
|8.03
|15.03
|302 [34]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|5-5
|30.99
|30.95
|347 [40]
|8.19
|15.44
|303 [8]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-9
|30.96
|42.36
|228 [1]
|11.29
|18.57
|304 [45]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|3-7
|30.95
|40.58
|249 [45]
|7.40
|14.69
|305 [51]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-10
|30.81
|56.21
|89 [32]
|6.17
|13.60
|306 [35]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|3-7
|30.70
|40.07
|252 [16]
|9.11
|16.63
|307 [40]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|2-8
|30.56
|45.37
|196 [34]
|8.84
|16.52
|308 [46]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|1-9
|30.32
|51.35
|130 [16]
|5.97
|13.89
|309 [41]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-9
|30.09
|49.19
|151 [25]
|7.71
|15.86
|310 [27]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|4-7
|29.59
|37.47
|279 [22]
|5.16
|13.81
|311 [20]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|6-5
|29.45
|25.87
|373 [24]
|8.27
|17.05
|312 [36]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|5-6
|29.37
|31.92
|332 [36]
|3.36
|12.23
|313 [42]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|2-9
|28.65
|42.13
|233 [43]
|3.70
|13.28
|314 [43]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|1-9
|28.61
|53.01
|113 [14]
|6.75
|16.38
|315 [37]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|4-6
|28.54
|32.42
|328 [34]
|7.61
|17.31
|316 [9]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5-6
|28.53
|31.11
|345 [6]
|9.82
|19.52
|317 [21]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|5-6
|28.44
|27.65
|362 [18]
|3.50
|13.30
|318 [38]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|2-8
|28.35
|40.69
|247 [24]
|10.34
|20.22
|319 [28]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|4-7
|28.34
|36.88
|288 [23]
|9.15
|19.05
|320 [39]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|4-6
|27.96
|31.35
|340 [48]
|7.85
|18.13
|321 [38]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|2-8
|27.88
|40.05
|253 [17]
|10.76
|21.12
|322 [52]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-10
|27.00
|58.40
|70 [23]
|4.01
|15.25
|323 [47]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-9
|26.93
|47.31
|178 [30]
|3.57
|14.87
|324 [22]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|5-6
|26.81
|22.32
|387 [30]
|7.36
|18.79
|325 [23]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|5-6
|26.63
|20.04
|399 [37]
|4.43
|16.03
|326 [44]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|4-6
|26.58
|36.51
|294 [50]
|3.28
|14.93
|327 [48]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|2-8
|26.16
|41.90
|236 [41]
|7.84
|19.91
|328 [1]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|10-2
|25.76
|7.61
|435 [2]
|4.76
|17.24
|329 [29]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|5-6
|25.74
|27.70
|360 [31]
|6.86
|19.35
|330 [24]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|2-9
|25.59
|42.03
|234 [3]
|8.81
|21.45
|331 [49]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|1-9
|25.54
|47.07
|180 [32]
|0.54
|13.23
|332 [10]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|7-5
|25.04
|21.66
|391 [13]
|5.09
|18.29
|333 [25]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|7-5
|25.03
|22.27
|388 [31]
|0.87
|14.08
|334 [40]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|3-7
|24.99
|34.88
|310 [39]
|5.04
|18.29
|335 [53]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|8-2
|24.95
|13.41
|423 [57]
|4.03
|17.31
|336 [11]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4-6
|24.83
|29.98
|353 [7]
|4.93
|18.34
|337 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|9-4
|24.10
|18.54
|405 [2]
|3.67
|17.80
|338 [50]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|4-7
|23.96
|31.04
|346 [55]
|2.80
|17.08
|339 [41]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|2-8
|23.91
|36.50
|296 [37]
|5.93
|20.25
|340 [39]
|Washington
|6-AA
|3-7
|23.88
|31.47
|337 [38]
|1.15
|15.51
|341 [42]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|4-6
|23.79
|23.30
|384 [50]
|1.33
|15.77
|342 [26]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|5-6
|23.19
|26.86
|371 [23]
|3.37
|18.42
|343 [54]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-10
|23.11
|55.62
|96 [33]
|4.38
|19.51
|344 [12]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|7-5
|22.96
|21.33
|395 [14]
|7.54
|22.81
|345 [27]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|5-6
|22.08
|20.23
|397 [36]
|0.25
|16.41
|346 [13]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|10-2
|21.82
|8.03
|434 [24]
|1.89
|18.30
|347 [45]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-10
|21.63
|48.64
|161 [29]
|-0.20
|16.40
|348 [46]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-8
|21.57
|47.33
|177 [31]
|5.44
|22.10
|349 [14]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6-5
|21.52
|16.65
|413 [19]
|0.71
|17.43
|350 [30]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|1-10
|21.13
|45.54
|194 [11]
|2.25
|19.36
|351 [51]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|4-6
|20.87
|36.74
|289 [52]
|3.36
|20.72
|352 [28]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|2-8
|20.71
|34.66
|311 [7]
|4.07
|21.59
|353 [15]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|6-6
|19.99
|18.34
|407 [17]
|3.40
|21.64
|354 [29]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|4-7
|19.98
|25.50
|375 [25]
|0.97
|19.23
|355 [30]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|4-6
|19.74
|21.46
|394 [35]
|2.70
|21.19
|356 [16]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|8-4
|19.70
|1.79
|442 [25]
|0.74
|19.27
|357 [47]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|2-8
|19.36
|36.10
|302 [51]
|3.24
|22.12
|358 [31]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|4-7
|19.18
|18.87
|404 [39]
|1.63
|20.69
|359 [55]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-10
|18.89
|57.41
|80 [27]
|4.14
|23.48
|360 [48]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|1-9
|18.12
|45.01
|201 [36]
|-1.30
|18.82
|361 [56]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|2-8
|18.09
|37.95
|272 [54]
|-0.09
|20.06
|362 [40]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|1-9
|18.07
|42.79
|220 [12]
|0.49
|20.65
|363 [43]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|2-8
|17.48
|33.39
|321 [42]
|1.98
|22.74
|364 [41]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|3-8
|17.45
|28.20
|358 [44]
|-0.71
|20.08
|365 [3]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|8-4
|17.40
|10.54
|426 [4]
|-1.02
|19.81
|366 [31]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|1-9
|17.37
|42.20
|231 [17]
|4.17
|25.03
|367 [52]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|4-6
|17.24
|20.06
|398 [57]
|0.97
|21.97
|368 [1]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|11-2
|17.12
|-1.48
|446 [1]
|-0.26
|20.86
|369 [44]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-9
|17.00
|41.06
|243 [23]
|0.62
|21.86
|370 [32]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|3-7
|16.88
|30.11
|352 [30]
|0.53
|21.89
|371 [42]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|3-7
|16.33
|21.59
|392 [52]
|1.25
|23.15
|372 [43]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|5-5
|16.07
|16.02
|416 [55]
|2.25
|24.41
|373 [32]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|4-6
|16.00
|21.56
|393 [34]
|-0.49
|21.74
|374 [33]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|2-8
|15.98
|31.15
|344 [29]
|1.20
|23.45
|375 [34]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|4-7
|15.65
|27.07
|370 [33]
|0.61
|23.20
|376 [33]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|4-7
|15.45
|21.78
|389 [32]
|-0.43
|22.36
|377 [17]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-9
|15.44
|33.59
|320 [5]
|0.04
|22.83
|378 [44]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|6-4
|15.28
|14.82
|420 [56]
|-1.08
|21.87
|379 [57]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-9
|14.94
|36.14
|301 [56]
|0.28
|23.57
|380 [34]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|4-7
|14.88
|19.88
|400 [38]
|-0.99
|22.36
|381 [35]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-7
|14.33
|27.39
|364 [32]
|-1.52
|22.39
|382 [18]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|5-4
|13.79
|10.26
|428 [21]
|-1.00
|23.45
|383 [49]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-10
|13.76
|42.45
|227 [42]
|-0.73
|23.75
|384 [36]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|3-8
|13.64
|19.10
|403 [35]
|6.67
|31.26
|385 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|8-5
|13.49
|8.47
|433 [1]
|3.55
|28.30
|386 [35]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-8
|13.05
|27.65
|363 [19]
|-0.83
|24.36
|387 [45]
|Redan
|5-AA
|2-8
|12.92
|31.67
|334 [37]
|2.32
|27.63
|388 [46]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|2-8
|12.76
|33.19
|322 [32]
|-6.65
|18.82
|389 [46]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|12.67
|36.60
|290 [46]
|-3.82
|21.75
|390 [36]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|3-7
|12.18
|21.72
|390 [33]
|-3.05
|23.01
|391 [50]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|6-4
|12.17
|3.73
|440 [53]
|-2.91
|23.16
|392 [53]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-10
|12.04
|57.50
|79 [3]
|-6.07
|20.13
|393 [2]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|11-1
|11.97
|-17.33
|459 [8]
|-3.23
|23.04
|394 [47]
|Butler
|4-AA
|3-6
|11.31
|24.03
|381 [49]
|-2.69
|24.24
|395 [45]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|2-9
|11.16
|38.65
|266 [31]
|-4.63
|22.44
|396 [48]
|McNair
|5-AA
|4-6
|11.13
|14.06
|421 [57]
|-1.14
|25.97
|397 [4]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|5-7
|11.06
|19.57
|401 [1]
|2.16
|29.34
|398 [51]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|1-9
|10.91
|36.54
|292 [49]
|-4.86
|22.46
|399 [37]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|2-7
|10.58
|27.16
|368 [22]
|-2.09
|25.56
|400 [52]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-10
|9.95
|50.61
|136 [20]
|-2.29
|26.00
|401 [38]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|3-7
|9.86
|17.33
|410 [40]
|-2.66
|25.71
|402 [19]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|4-7
|9.47
|18.05
|408 [18]
|-3.14
|25.62
|403 [46]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-10
|9.45
|53.26
|108 [8]
|-2.06
|26.72
|404 [54]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|4-6
|8.86
|9.12
|429 [59]
|-3.28
|26.10
|405 [55]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-8
|8.02
|33.04
|324 [54]
|-3.31
|26.90
|406 [5]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|5-6
|7.75
|3.34
|441 [9]
|-4.36
|26.13
|407 [47]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-10
|7.23
|39.33
|260 [28]
|-4.50
|26.50
|408 [20]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-9
|6.87
|27.16
|367 [11]
|2.25
|33.61
|409 [6]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|4-8
|6.74
|13.52
|422 [3]
|-1.86
|29.63
|410 [21]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|3-7
|6.64
|10.69
|425 [20]
|-2.18
|29.41
|411 [56]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-10
|5.99
|40.91
|246 [44]
|-7.11
|25.13
|412 [22]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|6-5
|5.48
|8.58
|432 [23]
|-1.73
|31.02
|413 [7]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|5-7
|5.35
|7.40
|436 [6]
|-6.53
|26.35
|414 [49]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|1-9
|4.99
|34.14
|315 [30]
|-7.36
|25.88
|415 [53]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-10
|4.66
|40.68
|248 [45]
|-4.87
|28.70
|416 [3]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|9-3
|4.34
|-7.47
|452 [3]
|-7.52
|26.37
|417 [48]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-9
|4.15
|32.95
|325 [44]
|-8.19
|25.89
|418 [39]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|2-8
|4.03
|15.51
|418 [43]
|-9.59
|24.62
|419 [8]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|5-6
|3.71
|5.78
|437 [7]
|-5.80
|28.73
|420 [23]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|2-9
|3.62
|18.38
|406 [16]
|-7.28
|27.33
|421 [40]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|2-8
|3.60
|15.53
|417 [42]
|-8.05
|26.59
|422 [50]
|Josey
|4-AA
|2-7
|2.56
|26.65
|372 [47]
|-6.89
|28.78
|423 [57]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|0-7
|1.27
|37.31
|280 [50]
|-10.92
|26.04
|424 [41]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|2-8
|1.15
|15.39
|419 [44]
|-2.10
|34.98
|425 [4]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|7-4
|0.99
|-12.99
|457 [7]
|-6.30
|30.95
|426 [42]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|1-9
|0.94
|25.22
|378 [27]
|-9.58
|27.72
|427 [58]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|1-9
|0.92
|41.60
|239 [42]
|-9.39
|27.93
|428 [49]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-9
|0.70
|33.97
|316 [40]
|-8.50
|29.03
|429 [43]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-10
|0.07
|32.37
|329 [10]
|-1.79
|36.37
|430 [51]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|2-8
|-0.60
|27.71
|359 [45]
|-8.63
|30.20
|431 [52]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-10
|-1.10
|33.64
|319 [31]
|-4.83
|34.50
|432 [53]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|1-8
|-1.18
|22.34
|385 [50]
|-6.65
|32.77
|433 [44]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|6-3
|-2.09
|-4.76
|448 [48]
|-2.94
|37.39
|434 [54]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|1-9
|-2.53
|19.30
|402 [53]
|-9.20
|31.56
|435 [9]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|3-8
|-3.39
|10.50
|427 [5]
|-6.12
|35.51
|436 [55]
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-9-1
|-4.33
|27.10
|369 [46]
|-16.03
|26.53
|437 [3]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|8-5
|-5.48
|-18.44
|460 [6]
|-8.24
|35.47
|438 [5]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|6-6
|-6.02
|-7.63
|453 [4]
|-4.93
|39.32
|439 [10]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|3-6-1
|-6.15
|0.97
|445 [10]
|-10.69
|33.70
|440 [56]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-8-1
|-7.19
|30.48
|350 [42]
|-16.26
|29.17
|441 [45]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|4-6
|-8.56
|-5.38
|449 [49]
|-15.14
|31.65
|442 [50]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-9
|-8.57
|25.56
|374 [49]
|-12.71
|34.09
|443 [59]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|2-8
|-9.47
|9.09
|430 [60]
|-13.98
|33.72
|444 [24]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|2-8
|-10.76
|8.63
|431 [22]
|-12.64
|36.35
|445 [60]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|0-10
|-11.57
|16.21
|414 [58]
|-14.35
|35.45
|446 [37]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|1-7
|-13.47
|3.93
|439 [38]
|-13.22
|38.49
|447 [6]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5-7
|-14.18
|-7.11
|451 [2]
|-14.79
|37.62
|448 [46]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|2-8
|-19.44
|1.76
|443 [46]
|-11.91
|45.76
|449 [38]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-10
|-19.73
|17.77
|409 [36]
|-18.07
|39.90
|450 [4]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|5-7
|-21.88
|-22.62
|461 [7]
|-21.42
|38.69
|451 [7]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4-7
|-22.08
|-12.97
|456 [6]
|-19.49
|40.83
|452 [25]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-10
|-22.60
|20.79
|396 [15]
|-20.53
|40.31
|453 [8]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|3-8
|-27.16
|-7.88
|454 [5]
|-21.87
|43.52
|454 [57]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|1-7
|-31.98
|-8.84
|455 [58]
|-21.00
|49.21
|455 [5]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3-8
|-33.26
|1.02
|444 [3]
|-18.80
|52.69
|456 [6]
|Grace Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-8
|-34.02
|-15.51
|458 [5]
|-25.53
|46.72
|457 [58]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-10
|-35.99
|24.76
|379 [48]
|-22.11
|52.12
|458 [7]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|2-8
|-37.12
|-6.81
|450 [4]
|-24.91
|50.44
|459 [47]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-8
|-37.95
|11.75
|424 [45]
|-32.29
|43.90
|460 [11]
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|4-6
|-48.48
|-44.34
|465 [12]
|-35.38
|51.33
|461 [9]
|Community Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|3-6
|-51.25
|-31.15
|464 [9]
|-35.66
|53.83
|462 [48]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-8
|-53.19
|17.17
|411 [41]
|-36.59
|54.84
|463 [12]
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|1-8
|-63.64
|-25.24
|462 [11]
|-36.68
|65.19
|464 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-8
|-73.69
|-26.41
|463 [54]
|-48.44
|63.48
|465 [49]
|GSIC
|8-A Division II †
|0-10
|-73.92
|-3.37
|447 [47]
|-41.25
|70.90
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|81.48
|71.82
|2
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|81.00
|72.17
|3
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|80.57
|74.52
|4
|5-AAA
|4
|76.63
|67.78
|5
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|74.99
|67.62
|6
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|74.90
|66.10
|7
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|74.73
|67.67
|8
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|73.34
|69.49
|9
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|71.34
|59.67
|10
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|70.12
|67.18
|11
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|66.64
|57.87
|12
|3-AAAA
|6
|65.55
|54.41
|13
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|64.58
|55.70
|14
|8-AAA
|6
|64.53
|55.99
|15
|7-AAAA
|6
|63.29
|53.55
|16
|7-AAAAA
|6
|62.95
|55.85
|17
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|62.87
|53.60
|18
|1-AAAAA
|6
|62.41
|50.38
|19
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|60.55
|50.44
|20
|2-A Division I
|5
|60.28
|49.22
|21
|1-A Division I
|4
|60.26
|49.32
|22
|2-AAAAA
|7
|59.29
|49.77
|23
|8-A Division I
|4
|58.42
|50.77
|24
|4-AAAA
|8
|57.51
|47.54
|25
|8-AAAAA
|7
|57.31
|51.26
|26
|1-AAA
|6
|56.60
|50.77
|27
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|54.90
|48.79
|28
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|54.40
|47.76
|29
|5-A Division I
|4
|54.37
|44.29
|30
|1-AA
|7
|54.16
|47.31
|31
|1-AAAA
|5
|53.18
|43.65
|32
|2-AAAA
|7
|52.48
|45.73
|33
|5-AAAAA
|8
|52.41
|46.80
|34
|3-AA
|7
|52.01
|44.16
|35
|6-AAAAA
|7
|50.91
|41.76
|36
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|50.46
|39.28
|37
|7-A Division II
|3
|50.29
|43.79
|38
|2-AAA
|5
|49.89
|43.93
|39
|5-AAAA
|8
|49.57
|41.01
|40
|3-AAA
|8
|49.25
|38.99
|41
|8-AA
|6
|48.37
|41.87
|42
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|48.32
|40.44
|43
|6-A Division I
|4
|48.14
|49.36
|44
|6-AAAA
|6
|47.35
|52.13
|45
|7-AA
|7
|44.60
|33.59
|46
|7-AAA
|7
|43.40
|37.08
|47
|8-AAAA
|9
|42.59
|38.43
|48
|4-AA
|8
|42.15
|29.30
|49
|4-A Division I
|4
|41.42
|34.14
|50
|3-AAAAA
|5
|41.06
|33.18
|51
|7-A Division I
|7
|40.55
|32.31
|52
|6-AAA
|8
|39.76
|31.95
|53
|2-A Division II
|5
|38.99
|33.91
|54
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|38.35
|29.50
|55
|5-AA
|7
|38.08
|27.81
|56
|4-AAA
|6
|37.02
|26.94
|57
|3-A Division I
|5
|36.82
|24.30
|58
|3-A Division II
|5
|35.39
|29.97
|59
|4-AAAAA
|6
|34.07
|33.79
|60
|4-A Division II
|6
|32.97
|25.15
|61
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|31.52
|19.98
|62
|6-AA
|7
|31.50
|24.10
|63
|6-A Division II
|8
|28.50
|14.47
|64
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|28.27
|22.35
|65
|2-AA
|8
|27.37
|15.96
|66
|8-A Division II
|6
|25.58
|28.24
|67
|5-A Division II
|6
|25.10
|14.29
|68
|1-A Division II
|7
|24.20
|14.64
|69
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|20.99
|17.05
|70
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|18.42
|13.97
|71
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|14.05
|2.00
|72
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|12.95
|10.17
|73
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|11.29
|2.79
|74
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|6.79
|0.09
|75
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|1.18
|-1.22
|76
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5
|-6.65
|-17.33
|77
|GIAA Region 1-A
|4
|-17.85
|-24.62
|78
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|2
|-51.42
|-56.06
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|08/19
|Camden County
|Columbia
|10 - 13
|31.45
|97.6%
|0.110
|10/07
|Calhoun
|Hiram
|34 - 44
|23.22
|94.0%
|0.115
|11/03
|Manchester
|Taylor County
|14 - 12
|39.18
|99.0%
|0.128
|09/30
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|21 - 20
|36.52
|98.7%
|0.130
|11/04
|Kennesaw Mountain
|Cherokee
|14 - 30
|17.69
|89.0%
|0.145
|10/28
|Woodward Academy
|Mundy's Mill
|11 - 10
|33.55
|98.1%
|0.152
|11/04
|Temple
|Crawford County
|29 - 38
|19.79
|91.2%
|0.160
|09/02
|Telfair County
|Atkinson County
|14 - 32
|15.74
|86.5%
|0.164
|09/02
|Central Fellowship Christian
|Tiftarea Academy
|33 - 29
|38.42
|98.9%
|0.173
|09/30
|Douglas County
|New Manchester
|10 - 6
|35.75
|98.6%
|0.195
|08/26
|Crawford County
|Taylor County
|7 - 28
|12.00
|80.5%
|0.218
|08/19
|Veterans
|Richmond Academy
|23 - 20
|30.61
|97.4%
|0.219
|11/12
|Jefferson
|Cass
|17 - 27
|13.75
|83.5%
|0.241
|10/21
|Cook
|Dodge County
|37 - 47
|13.20
|82.6%
|0.250
|09/23
|Arabia Mountain
|Locust Grove
|13 - 12
|23.81
|94.3%
|0.251
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|98.66
|12/10
|Mill Creek
|Carrollton
|-
|2.25
|56.6%
|95.66
|12/02
|Carrollton
|Colquitt County
|35 - 27
|3.38
|59.8%
|95.36
|10/14
|Mill Creek
|Buford
|27 - 39
|6.65
|68.7%
|91.91
|11/18
|Mill Creek
|North Cobb
|43 - 7
|10.37
|77.3%
|90.02
|11/25
|Carrollton
|Walton
|52 - 27
|11.96
|80.4%
|90.01
|08/20
|Mill Creek
|Walton
|44 - 41
|12.25
|81.0%
|89.99
|12/09
|Hughes
|Gainesville
|-
|16.02
|86.9%
|89.94
|09/16
|Mill Creek
|Cedar Grove
|52 - 36
|14.17
|84.2%
|89.78
|09/23
|Colquitt County
|Cedar Grove
|39 - 17
|6.59
|68.5%
|89.60
|12/02
|Mill Creek
|Milton
|48 - 14
|12.64
|81.7%
|89.59
|11/18
|Buford
|Walton
|35 - 42
|5.60
|66.0%
|89.52
|09/02
|Buford
|North Cobb
|21 - 14
|5.68
|66.2%
|88.50
|10/07
|Walton
|North Cobb
|6 - 33
|2.03
|56.0%
|88.08
|09/02
|Carrollton
|Rome
|23 - 6
|13.81
|83.6%
|87.54
|12/02
|Hughes
|Rome
|42 - 3
|20.05
|91.4%
About the Author
