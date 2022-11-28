BreakingNews
Early voting opens across Georgia for Senate runoff after busy weekend
Maxwell summary after Quarterfinals

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
36 minutes ago

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

ExploreGHSA Football State Championships Roundup: Quarterfinals

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,277 of 2,485 total games (ignoring ties) (91.63%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 10.04 points and all game margins within 13.17 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 1.97

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Mill Creek12-197.981Hughes13-0100.63
2Colquitt County13-095.612Roswell12-188.02
3Carrollton13-095.253Rome12-186.91
4Buford11-191.344Thomas County Central12-185.81
5Milton10-387.805Gainesville13-084.27
6North Cobb9-387.786Woodward Academy11-282.61
7Walton10-387.597Lee County8-477.74
8Westlake9-482.078Marist10-375.79
9Lambert10-279.589Houston County10-375.65
10Grayson10-379.2510Northside (Warner Robins)7-571.43
11Parkview8-478.7211South Paulding8-471.21
12North Gwinnett10-377.1012Alpharetta8-470.13
13Valdosta8-376.6313Brunswick10-169.29
14Marietta5-774.9214Allatoona6-667.53
15Norcross8-474.8115Blessed Trinity7-466.56



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Ware County12-088.401Cedartown13-086.54
2Cartersville12-179.312Benedictine11-284.52
3Creekside10-372.913North Oconee13-082.64
4Coffee10-370.624Bainbridge8-574.10
5Calhoun9-470.475Perry10-271.96
6Warner Robins9-470.376Wayne County10-369.79
7Dutchtown12-168.567Troup12-169.46
8Cambridge9-368.538Burke County9-367.67
9Jefferson8-367.659Stockbridge10-366.58
10Kell10-262.8010Whitewater8-363.56
11Jones County6-562.5911LaGrange8-362.93
12Loganville9-261.5312Holy Innocents9-461.58
13Mays8-561.0913Starr's Mill7-360.31
14Dalton6-659.2414Stephenson7-459.24
15Clarke Central5-657.9415Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)6-558.51



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove10-288.251Fitzgerald13-072.29
2Sandy Creek11-277.052Appling County11-168.29
3Carver (Atlanta)9-370.413Thomson12-167.49
4Oconee County9-469.964Rockmart10-366.73
5Calvary Day11-168.065Pierce County11-265.16
6Stephens County9-368.036Fellowship Christian10-362.56
7Monroe Area6-666.917South Atlanta11-160.65
8Savannah Christian11-263.568Putnam County9-355.98
9Carver (Columbus)9-363.119Callaway9-455.72
10Hebron Christian9-363.0410Cook8-455.45
11Thomasville9-463.0011Athens Academy8-353.00
12Peach County8-461.4312Northeast8-451.13
13Hart County5-559.8113North Cobb Christian10-248.36
14Dougherty9-359.1414Fannin County7-548.09
15Adairsville10-255.5215Laney8-347.99



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Swainsboro12-077.721Bowdon12-159.78
2Irwin County11-176.472Johnson County13-053.33
3Prince Avenue Christian12-075.453Schley County11-252.96
4Rabun County12-169.804Early County9-449.85
5Brooks County7-367.625Clinch County10-346.42
6St. Francis10-360.476Charlton County8-345.34
7Bleckley County10-360.467McIntosh County Academy10-243.04
8Metter9-459.988Lincoln County10-242.52
9Elbert County10-259.339Christian Heritage5-741.05
10Darlington11-158.6210Wilcox County9-440.83
11Dublin7-455.9411Manchester7-440.37
12Lamar County10-253.3412Telfair County9-338.72
13Mount Pisgah Christian9-451.6513Dooly County7-638.63
14Trion9-348.4314Emanuel County Institute4-737.50
15Social Circle8-448.3215Aquinas7-437.29



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy12-060.591Central Fellowship Christian12-039.58
2St. Anne-Pacelli11-151.762Brentwood School9-324.77
3Stratford Academy9-348.363Briarwood Academy8-417.71
4Tattnall Square7-545.764Gatewood School5-711.25
5Brookstone8-442.085Augusta Prep5-67.91



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Thomas Jefferson10-223.641Cherokee Christian11-217.80
2Robert Toombs Academy8-415.272Skipstone Academy11-112.74
3Fullington Academy8-5-4.493King's Academy9-35.12
4Flint River Academy5-8-20.244Lanier Christian7-41.77
5Memorial Day3-8-31.855Calvary Christian6-6-5.19



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Hughes5-AAAAAA13-0100.6358.9363 [19]50.23-11.75
2 [1]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA12-197.9873.357 [6]45.52-13.82
3 [2]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA13-095.6169.7718 [16]43.68-13.28
4 [3]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA13-095.2567.2329 [26]42.03-14.58
5 [4]Buford8-AAAAAAA11-191.3471.1711 [10]38.42-14.27
6 [1]Ware County1-AAAAA12-088.4055.2996 [9]32.58-17.17
7 [1]Cedar Grove5-AAA10-288.2569.8417 [1]37.15-12.45
8 [2]Roswell7-AAAAAA12-188.0261.2548 [10]38.07-11.30
9 [5]Milton6-AAAAAAA10-387.8070.8113 [12]34.91-14.24
10 [6]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA9-387.7874.074 [4]33.97-15.16
11 [7]Walton5-AAAAAAA10-387.5971.1810 [9]39.04-9.90
12 [3]Rome6-AAAAAA12-186.9160.0556 [16]33.63-14.63
13 [1]Cedartown7-AAAA13-086.5455.7895 [8]34.58-13.32
14 [4]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA12-185.8163.9243 [8]37.67-9.50
15 [2]Benedictine3-AAAA11-284.5255.8094 [7]33.56-12.31
16 [5]Gainesville8-AAAAAA13-084.2758.4472 [24]35.89-9.74
17 [3]North Oconee8-AAAA13-082.6445.40200 [36]31.79-12.20
18 [6]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA11-282.6148.24164 [44]31.49-12.47
19 [8]Westlake2-AAAAAAA9-482.0771.798 [7]34.11-9.31
20 [9]Lambert6-AAAAAAA10-279.5864.1941 [33]34.30-6.63
21 [2]Cartersville7-AAAAA12-179.3152.44125 [18]34.17-6.49
22 [10]Grayson4-AAAAAAA10-379.2567.7926 [24]31.53-9.07
23 [11]Parkview4-AAAAAAA8-478.7269.3720 [18]33.05-7.02
24 [7]Lee County1-AAAAAA8-477.7467.5028 [2]31.89-7.20
25 [1]Swainsboro2-A Division I12-077.7242.01238 [17]30.76-8.31
26 [12]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA10-377.1059.9157 [36]32.68-5.78
27 [2]Sandy Creek5-AAA11-277.0557.1582 [5]31.93-6.48
28 [13]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA8-376.6367.7827 [25]26.72-11.26
29 [2]Irwin County1-A Division I11-176.4746.62186 [9]30.30-7.52
30 [8]Marist4-AAAAAA10-375.7956.4388 [31]31.70-5.45
31 [9]Houston County1-AAAAAA10-375.6558.6269 [23]33.22-3.78
32 [3]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I12-075.4547.86169 [6]31.45-5.36
33 [14]Marietta3-AAAAAAA5-774.9277.082 [2]28.53-7.75
34 [15]Norcross7-AAAAAAA8-474.8160.8451 [35]31.69-4.47
35 [4]Bainbridge1-AAAA8-574.1062.2745 [1]29.64-5.82
36 [16]Camden County1-AAAAAAA8-473.8661.5746 [34]28.87-6.34
37 [17]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA7-473.0565.3936 [30]29.66-4.74
38 [3]Creekside5-AAAAA10-372.9151.61130 [19]29.10-5.17
39 [18]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA6-572.9071.479 [8]30.13-4.12
40 [19]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA6-572.7768.7723 [21]28.23-5.89
41 [1]Fitzgerald1-AA13-072.2946.27190 [7]27.18-6.46
42 [5]Perry2-AAAA10-271.9649.66149 [22]27.66-5.66
43 [20]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA6-571.6769.4019 [17]30.52-2.50
44 [10]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA7-571.4366.3332 [3]25.02-7.77
45 [21]Denmark6-AAAAAAA6-571.4370.7315 [14]26.93-5.85
46 [11]South Paulding5-AAAAAA8-471.2165.5535 [4]31.24-1.32
47 [22]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA5-670.6879.031 [1]28.63-3.39
48 [4]Coffee1-AAAAA10-370.6249.83147 [25]29.46-2.50
49 [5]Calhoun7-AAAAA9-470.4762.7244 [2]29.28-2.54
50 [3]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA9-370.4158.6867 [3]26.62-5.14
51 [6]Warner Robins2-AAAAA9-470.3757.6379 [6]26.99-4.73
52 [12]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA8-470.1360.9150 [12]30.56-0.93
53 [4]Oconee County8-AAA9-469.9658.8265 [2]26.35-4.97
54 [4]Rabun County8-A Division I12-169.8050.68135 [3]26.93-4.22
55 [6]Wayne County3-AAAA10-369.7956.3090 [5]25.33-5.82
56 [7]Troup4-AAAA12-169.4646.20192 [35]31.050.23
57 [13]Brunswick2-AAAAAA10-169.2948.42161 [43]28.12-2.52
58 [7]Dutchtown2-AAAAA12-168.5647.41176 [31]24.20-5.71
59 [23]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA7-368.5559.3860 [37]29.910.01
60 [8]Cambridge6-AAAAA9-368.5352.46123 [16]28.16-1.72
61 [2]Appling County3-AA11-168.2945.86196 [8]26.33-3.32
62 [5]Calvary Day3-AAA11-168.0638.82268 [32]29.420.01
63 [6]Stephens County8-AAA9-368.0353.21113 [9]24.44-4.94
64 [8]Burke County3-AAAA9-367.6757.3780 [4]25.85-3.17
65 [9]Jefferson8-AAAAA8-367.6555.1398 [11]24.60-4.40
66 [5]Brooks County1-A Division I7-367.6253.44111 [1]26.09-2.89
67 [14]Allatoona6-AAAAAA6-667.5364.2940 [6]25.14-3.74
68 [3]Thomson4-AA12-167.4935.66307 [29]25.64-3.20
69 [24]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA4-767.2268.1424 [22]25.39-3.18
70 [7]Monroe Area8-AAA6-666.9158.5570 [4]26.64-1.63
71 [4]Rockmart7-AA10-366.7346.54188 [6]27.28-0.81
72 [9]Stockbridge5-AAAA10-366.5849.73148 [21]25.74-2.19
73 [15]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA7-466.5658.9364 [20]23.58-4.34
74 [25]Harrison3-AAAAAAA4-866.2071.0612 [11]24.86-2.69
75 [26]Newton4-AAAAAAA6-566.1465.2737 [31]24.03-3.46
76 [27]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA4-665.9376.053 [3]23.05-4.23
77 [28]McEachern3-AAAAAAA4-665.7870.1416 [15]25.07-2.07
78 [29]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA5-665.7268.9322 [20]23.71-3.36
79 [30]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA4-665.5466.8330 [27]23.32-3.58
80 [5]Pierce County3-AA11-265.1645.72197 [9]27.150.63
81 [16]Douglas County5-AAAAAA7-465.0460.1055 [15]24.42-1.97
82 [8]Savannah Christian3-AAA11-263.5640.08255 [26]24.80-0.11
83 [10]Whitewater4-AAAA8-363.5648.70159 [25]25.000.09
84 [17]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA5-663.1763.9242 [7]20.21-4.32
85 [9]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA9-363.1147.86168 [14]22.49-1.98
86 [10]Hebron Christian8-AAA9-363.0448.27163 [13]28.404.00
87 [11]Thomasville1-AAA9-463.0056.3989 [6]23.43-0.92
88 [11]LaGrange4-AAAA8-362.9350.41138 [17]24.750.46
89 [10]Kell6-AAAAA10-262.8046.32189 [33]24.230.08
90 [18]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA8-462.6858.6368 [22]24.780.75
91 [11]Jones County2-AAAAA6-562.5957.7378 [5]25.451.51
92 [6]Fellowship Christian8-AA10-362.5649.42151 [4]23.16-0.76
93 [31]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-662.3866.3931 [28]23.740.00
94 [12]Holy Innocents6-AAAA9-461.5850.34139 [18]21.72-1.21
95 [19]Creekview6-AAAAAA4-661.5561.0949 [11]21.28-1.62
96 [12]Loganville8-AAAAA9-261.5350.05146 [24]22.18-0.71
97 [12]Peach County2-AAA8-461.4352.29126 [10]22.13-0.66
98 [32]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA7-461.2653.05114 [41]26.624.00
99 [13]Mays5-AAAAA8-561.0953.25112 [13]26.934.49
100 [20]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA8-461.0846.97180 [47]22.660.22
101 [33]Archer4-AAAAAAA2-860.9773.495 [5]21.29-1.03
102 [34]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA3-760.9470.7314 [13]20.86-1.43
103 [7]South Atlanta6-AA11-160.6530.71349 [42]26.984.98
104 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA12-060.5928.71357 [9]21.26-0.68
105 [6]St. Francis6-A Division I10-360.4747.95166 [5]21.20-0.62
106 [7]Bleckley County2-A Division I10-360.4645.91195 [11]21.820.01
107 [13]Starr's Mill4-AAAA7-360.3146.57187 [34]19.33-2.34
108 [21]Paulding County5-AAAAAA6-560.2961.2747 [9]21.810.16
109 [22]Shiloh8-AAAAAA5-660.0953.79106 [37]22.891.45
110 [8]Metter3-A Division I9-459.9844.16212 [14]19.00-2.34
111 [23]River Ridge6-AAAAAA6-559.8660.3653 [13]22.771.55
112 [13]Hart County8-AAA5-559.8146.74184 [16]22.501.35
113 [1]Bowdon7-A Division II12-159.7840.96248 [4]25.634.49
114 [24]Effingham County2-AAAAAA7-459.6752.52122 [42]21.260.23
115 [9]Elbert County8-A Division I10-259.3347.10178 [7]24.103.42
116 [14]Stephenson6-AAAA7-459.2456.1493 [6]22.932.34
117 [14]Dalton7-AAAAA6-659.2459.5258 [3]21.991.40
118 [25]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA6-659.2357.1383 [29]20.31-0.28
119 [14]Dougherty1-AAA9-359.1444.94205 [18]23.713.22
120 [35]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA3-859.0068.9921 [19]20.18-0.17
121 [10]Darlington7-A Division I11-158.6236.08303 [27]22.422.46
122 [15]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA6-558.5153.56109 [12]20.640.78
123 [36]Dacula8-AAAAAAA3-858.2667.9325 [23]20.010.39
124 [15]Clarke Central8-AAAAA5-657.9459.2461 [4]22.673.38
125 [16]Eastside8-AAAAA6-557.7850.16145 [23]20.100.97
126 [16]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA8-456.8747.63173 [29]21.743.51
127 [17]Pace Academy5-AAAA8-356.7345.17203 [37]22.354.26
128 [26]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA4-756.2859.4259 [17]22.004.37
129 [17]Cass7-AAAAA5-756.1452.76117 [14]18.911.42
130 [8]Putnam County4-AA9-355.9836.69299 [26]19.101.76
131 [18]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA6-555.9452.57120 [15]21.334.03
132 [11]Dublin2-A Division I7-455.9445.22202 [12]18.511.22
133 [9]Callaway5-AA9-455.7239.85259 [18]19.772.70
134 [15]Adairsville6-AAA10-255.5239.31264 [29]25.248.37
135 [10]Cook1-AA8-455.4550.20143 [3]22.125.33
136 [37]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA5-654.8958.5271 [38]18.462.21
137 [16]Dawson County7-AAA8-354.8045.49199 [17]18.892.74
138 [18]Sonoraville7-AAAA6-554.7255.1299 [9]21.385.31
139 [19]New Hampstead3-AAAA6-554.6550.22142 [19]23.197.19
140 [27]Newnan5-AAAAAA4-654.5960.1654 [14]21.135.19
141 [20]Cairo1-AAAA8-454.3646.90183 [33]19.033.32
142 [21]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA6-553.9753.80105 [10]16.090.77
143 [28]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA6-553.9152.60119 [40]19.864.59
144 [22]Lovett5-AAAA7-553.4848.21165 [26]17.082.25
145 [23]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA8-353.3643.34220 [40]20.345.62
146 [12]Lamar County4-A Division I10-253.3438.03276 [21]20.115.42
147 [2]Johnson County5-A Division II13-053.3321.52395 [35]20.115.43
148 [38]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA3-853.2565.0038 [32]21.006.40
149 [29]Etowah6-AAAAAA5-553.0653.93103 [35]19.905.49
150 [11]Athens Academy8-AA8-353.0044.83206 [10]19.154.80
151 [3]Schley County6-A Division II11-252.9623.69381 [28]17.373.05
152 [19]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA10-252.5437.06291 [50]20.386.48
153 [30]Veterans1-AAAAAA5-552.4657.0484 [30]19.725.90
154 [20]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA7-452.2444.54208 [38]17.163.57
155 [39]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA6-552.1950.50136 [42]18.585.03
156 [31]Alexander5-AAAAAA3-751.8958.9462 [18]18.515.27
157 [2]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA11-151.7626.05373 [11]16.433.32
158 [17]Harlem4-AAA10-251.7532.09333 [46]16.113.01
159 [13]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I9-451.6544.42210 [13]21.258.25
160 [12]Northeast2-AA8-451.1331.75339 [39]17.815.33
161 [21]Ola2-AAAAA6-551.0148.73158 [29]18.245.88
162 [40]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA5-550.8758.3774 [39]17.605.37
163 [32]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA7-450.8143.89214 [48]18.836.67
164 [24]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA2-950.6960.4552 [2]15.903.85
165 [25]Spalding2-AAAA7-550.6347.89167 [27]17.465.47
166 [26]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA5-550.5550.17144 [20]19.287.38
167 [33]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA7-450.2842.07237 [53]15.153.52
168 [18]Crisp County1-AAA5-650.2054.12102 [7]16.494.94
169 [4]Early County1-A Division II9-449.8531.43342 [13]16.064.86
170 [19]Mary Persons2-AAA6-549.5447.83170 [15]17.416.51
171 [20]Liberty County3-AAA7-549.4142.32234 [22]16.295.52
172 [22]Centennial6-AAAAA5-649.3850.86134 [20]17.346.60
173 [23]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA3-749.1056.5687 [8]15.515.06
174 [24]Hiram7-AAAAA5-549.0746.01194 [35]22.8912.46
175 [34]Lanier8-AAAAAA4-748.5058.7366 [21]15.135.28
176 [25]Statesboro1-AAAAA3-748.4856.9185 [7]18.438.60
177 [14]Trion7-A Division I9-348.4331.94335 [28]18.809.01
178 [3]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA9-348.3632.69328 [5]17.597.87
179 [13]North Cobb Christian6-AA10-248.3629.28356 [43]13.503.79
180 [15]Social Circle5-A Division I8-448.3238.94267 [20]15.105.42
181 [26]Chamblee4-AAAAA8-348.2635.03312 [52]16.767.15
182 [14]Fannin County7-AA7-548.0938.50272 [22]16.356.90
183 [15]Laney4-AA8-347.9932.08334 [37]12.933.58
184 [16]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I6-547.9342.62228 [15]15.326.03
185 [27]Walnut Grove8-AAAA9-347.9140.07256 [46]15.195.92
186 [16]Worth County1-AA8-347.8540.90250 [15]18.549.34
187 [17]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA7-547.7441.15246 [14]19.1810.09
188 [41]Osborne5-AAAAAAA5-547.5944.99204 [44]15.486.53
189 [27]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA5-547.4643.10222 [41]16.297.47
190 [28]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA5-647.3749.02155 [26]15.716.99
191 [28]Hampton5-AAAA7-447.2241.50242 [43]17.268.69
192 [21]Ringgold6-AAA7-446.5938.65270 [33]15.807.85
193 [35]Jackson County8-AAAAAA3-746.5553.90104 [36]13.966.05
194 [29]Miller Grove6-AAAA4-646.5449.55150 [23]16.438.54
195 [22]Lumpkin County7-AAA8-346.5131.84336 [47]16.969.09
196 [29]Jenkins1-AAAAA3-746.5165.6534 [1]15.117.25
197 [5]Clinch County2-A Division II10-346.4234.47315 [9]16.228.45
198 [30]Baldwin2-AAAA4-746.0153.68107 [11]16.989.62
199 [17]Commerce8-A Division I6-545.8946.94181 [8]14.997.74
200 [23]Morgan County4-AAA7-445.7836.86293 [36]17.049.91
201 [4]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA7-545.7640.75251 [2]18.3411.22
202 [24]Jackson2-AAA5-645.3650.25141 [12]15.849.13
203 [6]Charlton County2-A Division II8-345.3435.61309 [6]15.648.94
204 [30]Northgate3-AAAAA5-745.2545.52198 [36]14.477.87
205 [31]Villa Rica5-AAAAA4-645.1952.45124 [17]15.619.07
206 [32]Union Grove2-AAAAA4-644.9648.74157 [28]9.823.51
207 [36]East Paulding5-AAAAAA3-744.8358.3773 [25]17.4211.24
208 [37]Evans2-AAAAAA4-744.8352.63118 [39]15.609.41
209 [18]North Murray7-AA6-544.7137.76281 [24]20.9314.87
210 [19]Berrien1-AA7-544.6442.67226 [13]17.6811.69
211 [20]Columbia5-AA7-444.5138.05275 [23]12.877.01
212 [21]Dodge County1-AA4-644.4949.25154 [5]15.409.55
213 [22]Union County8-AA8-444.4436.84294 [25]14.098.30
214 [33]Decatur4-AAAAA7-544.3741.95240 [44]17.9712.25
215 [23]Toombs County3-AA6-544.2338.78269 [20]14.228.63
216 [42]Campbell2-AAAAAAA1-943.8366.2733 [29]13.698.51
217 [31]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-843.6852.11127 [14]15.7010.66
218 [25]Long County3-AAA6-543.5237.38283 [35]15.0710.20
219 [24]Tattnall County3-AA5-643.4243.40218 [12]12.007.23
220 [32]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA7-443.3638.01278 [49]15.0910.37
221 [25]Model7-AA6-543.3535.75305 [27]12.177.47
222 [7]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II10-243.0432.15332 [11]11.266.87
223 [26]Monroe1-AAA5-542.7640.35253 [25]12.818.69
224 [34]Tucker4-AAAAA4-742.6544.44209 [39]13.389.38
225 [33]Madison County8-AAAA6-542.6539.59262 [48]15.2311.23
226 [26]Vidalia3-AA6-442.6238.64271 [21]13.029.05
227 [8]Lincoln County8-A Division II10-242.5230.16354 [17]14.7010.83
228 [38]Tift County1-AAAAAA1-942.2773.436 [1]13.369.74
229 [39]South Effingham2-AAAAAA4-542.1142.79225 [50]11.558.08
230 [5]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA8-442.0835.66308 [3]14.1110.68
231 [40]Lassiter7-AAAAAA3-741.5754.42101 [34]12.339.41
232 [27]Pickens7-AAA5-641.3443.00223 [20]12.299.60
233 [41]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA2-841.3157.3481 [28]13.2410.58
234 [34]Griffin2-AAAA3-741.2949.27153 [24]14.4811.83
235 [42]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA3-741.0752.56121 [41]13.0510.63
236 [9]Christian Heritage7-A Division II5-741.0546.72185 [1]11.769.36
237 [10]Wilcox County4-A Division II9-440.8330.35352 [16]17.3615.17
238 [28]Upson-Lee2-AAA4-740.5544.57207 [19]13.5211.62
239 [11]Manchester6-A Division II7-440.3731.19345 [14]11.579.85
240 [29]Coahulla Creek6-AAA7-440.3533.46322 [43]12.8911.18
241 [30]Wesleyan7-AAA4-740.1642.64227 [21]11.499.98
242 [35]Riverdale4-AAAA3-739.8146.91182 [32]14.4913.33
243 [36]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA5-639.7347.61174 [30]13.4712.39
244 [43]Duluth7-AAAAAAA4-639.6343.38219 [45]12.3111.32
245 [1]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA12-039.583.54440 [8]14.2013.27
246 [37]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA2-839.5352.89115 [13]12.6311.74
247 [44]Discovery7-AAAAAAA3-738.9648.65160 [43]9.839.52
248 [31]Hephzibah4-AAA6-538.7633.27324 [45]14.2014.09
249 [12]Telfair County4-A Division II9-338.7227.56365 [20]14.7414.66
250 [13]Dooly County4-A Division II7-638.6336.41302 [5]10.7010.72
251 [18]Pepperell7-A Division I6-538.6236.91292 [24]9.969.99
252 [19]Heard County4-A Division I6-638.4436.72298 [26]10.9011.11
253 [38]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA5-538.4340.01257 [47]11.1911.41
254 [32]Gilmer7-AAA5-538.3534.24317 [41]12.3012.60
255 [43]Grovetown2-AAAAAA4-638.3347.32177 [46]12.1912.51
256 [35]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA2-838.3155.2497 [10]15.9616.30
257 [39]Howard2-AAAA6-437.8637.15287 [51]10.4811.27
258 [20]Mount Vernon6-A Division I4-737.7541.69241 [18]14.1915.09
259 [14]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II4-737.5043.28221 [2]14.3015.45
260 [15]Aquinas8-A Division II7-437.2931.65340 [12]12.7314.08
261 [33]Bremen6-AAA5-637.1639.95258 [27]6.928.40
262 [40]East Forsyth8-AAAA6-437.1130.56350 [56]10.1911.73
263 [6]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA10-237.0122.34387 [12]10.1011.74
264 [34]White County7-AAA4-636.9639.29265 [30]13.3815.07
265 [35]Douglass5-AAA3-836.8151.09133 [11]6.168.00
266 [41]McDonough5-AAAA4-636.7536.77297 [53]11.5213.42
267 [45]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-836.3356.6986 [40]10.8113.12
268 [36]Savannah Country Day3-AAA5-536.3135.77304 [38]8.9611.29
269 [44]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA5-536.2337.36284 [55]11.7714.19
270 [36]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA5-636.1538.15274 [46]7.099.59
271 [16]Jenkins County3-A Division II7-435.8224.69379 [27]8.8211.65
272 [42]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA3-735.5743.48217 [39]9.2612.34
273 [37]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA3-735.5644.30211 [40]6.489.57
274 [21]Screven County3-A Division I9-235.4217.41410 [37]6.8110.04
275 [43]Westover1-AAAA3-835.4144.08213 [38]8.5611.80
276 [7]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA8-435.3729.60355 [8]12.1615.44
277 [38]Banneker5-AAAAA4-635.2946.97179 [32]8.2211.57
278 [17]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II8-435.2627.38367 [21]9.7813.17
279 [39]McIntosh3-AAAAA5-635.2338.02277 [47]11.9815.40
280 [37]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA5-535.2137.43282 [34]8.7512.18
281 [45]Pope7-AAAAAA1-935.0164.7239 [5]11.0914.73
282 [27]Spencer2-AA8-335.0022.73384 [50]7.4511.10
283 [46]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA3-734.9347.82171 [45]8.5512.27
284 [22]Dade County7-A Division I6-534.8539.61261 [19]10.1013.89
285 [28]Washington County4-AA4-734.8439.59263 [19]12.0115.82
286 [23]Pelham1-A Division I3-834.5749.34152 [4]9.9714.05
287 [47]Morrow3-AAAAAA5-634.5042.60230 [51]11.0915.24
288 [29]Sumter County1-AA1-934.4451.27132 [2]9.9314.14
289 [30]Jeff Davis1-AA1-934.1854.74100 [1]7.6912.15
290 [31]East Jackson8-AA5-633.9733.08326 [33]8.5113.19
291 [18]Lanier County2-A Division II6-633.5935.02313 [8]7.5512.61
292 [32]Brantley County3-AA5-533.1335.74306 [28]8.4413.95
293 [48]Riverwood4-AAAAAA2-932.5252.84116 [38]11.1417.26
294 [49]Alcovy3-AAAAAA4-632.4842.20236 [52]10.2616.43
295 [19]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II5-631.9231.11347 [15]7.6014.32
296 [24]Temple4-A Division I4-731.8836.80295 [25]10.1716.94
297 [33]ACE Charter2-AA8-331.8116.57414 [54]11.4418.28
298 [50]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA3-731.7743.88215 [49]6.9013.78
299 [25]Jefferson County2-A Division I2-931.7052.06128 [2]9.3416.29
300 [26]Bryan County3-A Division I6-531.6924.85378 [34]8.0815.04
301 [44]Hardaway1-AAAA2-831.6451.82129 [15]8.5115.52
302 [45]North Hall8-AAAA3-731.4141.25245 [45]7.4314.66
303 [34]Banks County8-AA5-531.3531.32343 [40]8.1715.46
304 [51]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-1031.3256.2891 [32]6.2313.56
305 [40]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA2-831.2346.20193 [34]8.9916.40
306 [35]Haralson County7-AA3-731.1440.47252 [16]9.1216.62
307 [8]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-931.0742.36233 [1]11.1518.73
308 [46]West Laurens2-AAAA1-930.6051.43131 [16]5.9113.95
309 [41]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-930.5850.34140 [22]7.7815.85
310 [27]Jasper County5-A Division I4-729.9137.93279 [22]5.1213.86
311 [20]Greene County8-A Division II6-529.8526.23372 [24]8.2617.06
312 [36]Landmark Christian5-AA5-629.8432.27330 [35]3.4012.20
313 [42]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA1-929.0053.50110 [12]6.7316.37
314 [43]Harris County3-AAAAA2-928.9742.27235 [43]3.6413.32
315 [37]Mount Paran Christian6-AA4-628.8832.69329 [34]7.5817.34
316 [21]Mitchell County1-A Division II5-628.8628.12361 [19]3.4813.27
317 [9]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-628.7131.14346 [6]9.6419.58
318 [28]Athens Christian8-A Division I4-728.6137.12289 [23]9.0819.12
319 [38]Columbus1-AAA2-828.5440.92249 [24]10.2120.32
320 [39]Gordon Lee6-AAA4-628.3931.77338 [48]7.8618.12
321 [38]Providence Christian8-AA2-828.2040.34254 [17]10.7021.14
322 [52]New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-1027.3458.3376 [27]3.9815.29
323 [47]Fayette County4-AAAA1-927.3047.68172 [28]3.5514.90
324 [44]North Springs6-AAAAA4-627.1237.19286 [49]3.3314.85
325 [22]Macon County6-A Division II5-626.9522.28389 [32]7.2018.89
326 [23]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II5-626.8520.34399 [37]4.2916.09
327 [48]Chestatee8-AAAA2-826.6242.55232 [41]7.8619.89
328 [29]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I5-626.0728.15360 [31]6.8319.40
329 [24]Turner County2-A Division II2-926.0742.59231 [3]8.8421.42
330 [49]Luella5-AAAA1-925.9347.46175 [31]0.5313.25
331 [25]Wilkinson County5-A Division II7-525.6022.96383 [29]0.9514.00
332 [10]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA7-525.5322.07390 [13]5.0618.19
333 [40]LaFayette6-AAA3-725.4235.31310 [39]5.0518.28
334 [53]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †8-225.4113.87422 [57]4.0517.28
335 [11]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA4-625.2230.21353 [7]4.9918.42
336 [2]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA9-324.7716.51415 [2]3.8917.77
337 [39]Washington6-AA3-724.2731.83337 [38]1.1215.50
338 [41]Pike County2-AAA2-824.2236.79296 [37]5.8820.30
339 [50]Shaw1-AAAA4-724.2231.27344 [55]2.7217.15
340 [42]Richmond Academy4-AAA4-624.0923.61382 [50]1.3415.89
341 [1]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A10-223.645.06437 [2]4.0119.01
342 [26]Wheeler County4-A Division II5-623.6127.26368 [22]3.3718.41
343 [54]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-1023.5156.1592 [33]4.4019.53
344 [12]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA7-523.3921.75394 [14]7.5122.77
345 [27]Miller County1-A Division II5-622.4520.63397 [36]0.2316.43
346 [13]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA10-222.228.32433 [24]1.8818.30
347 [45]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-822.0648.39162 [30]5.5022.08
348 [46]Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-1021.9549.01156 [27]-0.2616.44
349 [30]Bacon County1-A Division I1-1021.8646.27191 [10]2.4119.20
350 [14]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA6-521.7316.78412 [19]0.7317.64
351 [51]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA4-621.3037.11290 [52]3.3720.71
352 [28]Atkinson County2-A Division II2-821.2735.24311 [7]4.1321.51
353 [29]Montgomery County3-A Division II4-720.5225.99374 [25]1.0319.15
354 [15]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA6-620.4418.69405 [16]3.3921.59
355 [16]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA8-420.102.07443 [25]0.8119.36
356 [30]Terrell County1-A Division II4-620.0621.79393 [34]2.6521.24
357 [47]M.L. King4-AAAAA2-819.8236.63300 [51]3.2722.09
358 [55]Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-1019.6958.3675 [26]4.3023.26
359 [31]Seminole County1-A Division II4-719.5819.30402 [39]1.6320.70
360 [40]Windsor Forest3-AA1-918.5743.55216 [11]0.5220.60
361 [48]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA1-918.5145.33201 [37]-1.3018.83
362 [56]Forest Park3-AAAAAA2-818.5138.22273 [54]-0.0820.06
363 [43]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA2-817.9233.82319 [42]2.0022.73
364 [31]East Laurens2-A Division I1-917.9142.61229 [16]4.2725.01
365 [41]Central (Macon)2-AA3-817.8128.60358 [44]-0.7320.11
366 [1]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA11-217.80-0.76446 [1]-0.1320.72
367 [3]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA8-417.7110.82425 [4]-1.1619.78
368 [52]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †4-617.6720.48398 [57]0.9921.96
369 [44]Beach3-AAA1-917.4841.45243 [23]0.6621.83
370 [32]Armuchee7-A Division I3-717.2930.51351 [30]0.5421.89
371 [32]Portal3-A Division II4-616.7722.30388 [31]-0.3821.49
372 [42]Southwest2-AA3-716.6821.98392 [52]1.2123.18
373 [43]Rutland2-AA5-516.4516.43416 [55]2.2324.43
374 [33]Chattooga7-A Division I2-816.3931.56341 [29]1.2023.45
375 [34]Claxton3-A Division I4-716.1427.54366 [33]0.6523.16
376 [33]Hancock Central5-A Division II4-715.8122.44386 [30]-0.4622.38
377 [17]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-915.7933.58321 [4]0.0022.85
378 [44]Therrell6-AA6-415.6715.09420 [56]-1.0821.90
379 [57]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-915.3636.44301 [56]0.2823.56
380 [34]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II4-715.2720.31400 [38]-1.0222.36
381 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A8-415.277.34435 [1]4.6728.05
382 [35]Coosa7-A Division I3-714.7427.79362 [32]-1.5222.38
383 [49]Lithonia4-AAAAA0-1014.2142.95224 [42]-0.7023.73
384 [18]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA5-414.0110.63427 [21]-1.1623.48
385 [36]Crawford County4-A Division I3-813.8819.12403 [35]6.4831.25
386 [35]Warren County8-A Division II2-813.4228.38359 [18]-0.8424.39
387 [45]Redan5-AA2-813.3832.22331 [36]2.3427.61
388 [46]Westside (Augusta)4-AA2-813.1333.21325 [32]-6.6718.85
389 [46]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA3-713.1337.14288 [46]-3.7921.73
390 [2]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA11-112.74-16.38459 [8]-3.0322.88
391 [50]Midtown5-AAAAA †6-412.624.23439 [53]-2.8923.14
392 [36]Towns County8-A Division II3-712.5322.04391 [33]-3.0823.04
393 [53]Islands3-AAAA0-1012.4957.7777 [3]-6.0220.14
394 [47]Butler4-AA3-611.6823.96380 [49]-2.7024.27
395 [48]McNair5-AA4-611.5914.68421 [57]-1.1225.94
396 [45]Salem4-AAA2-911.5939.10266 [31]-4.6322.43
397 [51]Northview6-AAAAA1-911.3937.23285 [48]-4.8322.42
398 [4]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA5-711.2519.00404 [1]1.9629.35
399 [37]Greenville6-A Division II2-710.8226.93370 [23]-2.1625.66
400 [52]Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-1010.3250.42137 [21]-2.3026.03
401 [38]Hawkinsville4-A Division II3-710.3017.70409 [40]-2.6425.71
402 [19]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-79.8518.43407 [18]-3.1425.65
403 [46]Franklin County8-AAA0-109.8453.58108 [8]-2.0726.74
404 [54]Druid Hills6-AAAA †4-69.319.57430 [60]-3.2626.08
405 [55]East Hall8-AAAA2-88.4733.70320 [54]-3.2926.89
406 [5]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA5-67.913.49441 [9]-4.4726.27
407 [47]Ridgeland6-AAA0-107.6639.78260 [28]-4.4926.49
408 [20]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-97.2627.06369 [10]2.1933.58
409 [6]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA4-87.0713.22423 [3]-1.9229.65
410 [21]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-76.7710.76426 [20]-2.3629.51
411 [56]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-106.3741.31244 [44]-7.1425.14
412 [22]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA6-56.028.90432 [23]-1.6930.93
413 [7]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA5-75.767.81434 [6]-6.5426.34
414 [49]Murray County7-AA1-95.4234.63314 [30]-7.3625.88
415 [3]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA9-35.12-6.67452 [3]-7.3326.20
416 [53]Drew3-AAAAA0-105.0841.12247 [45]-4.8628.71
417 [48]West Hall7-AAA1-94.5733.38323 [44]-8.1925.89
418 [39]Marion County6-A Division II2-84.3115.35419 [44]-9.6424.70
419 [8]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA5-64.216.04436 [7]-5.7628.68
420 [23]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-94.1518.65406 [17]-7.1927.31
421 [40]Taylor County6-A Division II2-83.9415.38418 [43]-8.0726.64
422 [50]Josey4-AA2-72.9226.62371 [47]-6.9328.80
423 [4]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA7-41.77-12.11457 [7]-6.1130.77
424 [57]Seckinger8-AAAA †0-71.7337.79280 [50]-10.9026.01
425 [41]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II1-91.3525.62376 [26]-9.5427.76
426 [58]North Clayton4-AAAA1-91.3241.95239 [42]-9.3727.95
427 [42]Glascock County5-A Division II2-81.3215.94417 [42]-2.2935.04
428 [49]Groves3-AAA1-91.1834.35316 [40]-8.4729.00
429 [43]Treutlen4-A Division II0-100.5332.79327 [10]-1.7736.35
430 [51]Glenn Hills4-AA2-8-0.2327.69363 [45]-8.6530.23
431 [52]Gordon Central7-AA0-10-0.6934.12318 [31]-4.8334.51
432 [53]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA1-8-0.7722.61385 [51]-6.6532.76
433 [44]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †6-3-1.57-4.01448 [48]-3.0837.13
434 [54]Kendrick2-AA1-9-2.1819.71401 [53]-9.2531.58
435 [9]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA3-8-2.9210.55428 [5]-6.0935.47
436 [55]Towers5-AA0-9-1-3.9027.64364 [46]-16.0426.51
437 [3]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A8-5-4.49-17.24460 [6]-7.9735.16
438 [5]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA6-6-5.19-6.76453 [4]-4.7639.08
439 [10]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA3-6-1-5.251.86444 [10]-10.4133.49
440 [56]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-8-1-6.7730.76348 [41]-16.2429.18
441 [45]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †4-6-8.01-4.76449 [49]-15.0331.63
442 [50]Cross Creek4-AAA1-9-8.1925.97375 [49]-12.7434.10
443 [59]Clarkston6-AAAA †2-8-9.069.62429 [59]-13.9933.71
444 [24]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-8-10.149.15431 [22]-12.5536.24
445 [60]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †0-10-11.1616.63413 [58]-14.3435.46
446 [37]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †1-7-12.724.58438 [38]-13.0338.34
447 [6]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA5-7-13.41-6.35451 [2]-14.6137.45
448 [46]Twiggs County5-A Division II2-8-19.032.68442 [46]-11.9345.75
449 [38]Savannah3-A Division I0-10-19.3618.17408 [36]-18.0939.92
450 [4]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A5-8-20.24-18.05461 [7]-20.9037.99
451 [7]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA4-7-21.19-12.09456 [6]-19.2240.61
452 [25]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-10-22.0121.23396 [15]-20.4040.27
453 [8]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA3-8-26.09-7.34454 [5]-21.5443.20
454 [57]Walker6-AA †1-7-31.16-8.07455 [58]-20.8448.97
455 [5]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A3-8-31.851.58445 [3]-18.2752.22
456 [6]Grace ChristianGIAA Region 1-A1-8-32.85-14.51458 [5]-25.1646.33
457 [58]Jordan2-AA0-10-35.6625.14377 [48]-22.1352.18
458 [7]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A2-8-35.94-6.31450 [4]-24.5450.04
459 [47]Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-8-36.7512.18424 [45]-31.7643.64
460 [11]Notre Dame AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA4-6-47.30-43.29465 [12]-34.9850.97
461 [9]Community ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA3-6-50.12-30.15464 [9]-35.2853.49
462 [48]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-8-52.7416.92411 [41]-36.5354.85
463 [12]St. Mary's AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA1-8-62.47-24.27462 [11]-36.3264.79
464 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-8-72.49-25.47463 [54]-48.0463.10
465 [49]GSIC8-A Division II †0-10-72.78-2.86447 [47]-40.9370.50



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11-AAAAAAA582.2475.54
28-AAAAAAA680.9471.68
32-AAAAAAA580.2972.01
45-AAA476.9168.13
56-AAAAAAA676.2068.91
65-AAAAAAA675.2266.61
71-AAAAAA674.9767.56
84-AAAAAAA673.9070.06
93-AAAAAAA570.7267.79
105-AAAAAA870.5659.48
116-AAAAAA767.6158.83
127-AAAAAA766.2856.99
133-AAAA665.8654.78
147-AAAAA665.2257.47
158-AAA664.7456.26
167-AAAA663.4953.89
171-AAAAA662.8950.82
188-AAAAAA762.0253.50
191-A Division I461.2650.13
207-AAAAAAA761.1751.01
212-A Division I559.2148.74
222-AAAAA758.6649.44
238-A Division I458.4650.91
248-AAAAA758.0251.93
254-AAAA857.8547.90
261-AAA657.0151.12
275-A Division I455.3344.94
282-AAAAAA755.0949.01
294-AAAAAA654.6248.06
301-AA754.4047.62
311-AAAA553.4943.95
323-AA753.2045.06
332-AAAA752.6745.96
345-AAAAA852.6447.09
356-AAAAA751.8442.55
367-A Division II350.6544.25
373-AAAAAA850.5439.54
382-AAA550.1744.22
395-AAAA850.0141.43
403-AAA849.5239.34
418-AA648.7742.25
426-A Division I448.2249.45
43GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA548.0040.32
446-AAAA647.8352.62
457-AA745.1834.11
467-AAA743.8537.53
478-AAAA943.5539.12
484-AA841.7129.23
494-A Division I441.6034.39
503-AAAAA541.2133.41
517-A Division I740.9632.71
526-AAA840.1732.38
532-A Division II539.7034.54
545-AA738.7628.41
55GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA537.7229.36
564-AAA637.3727.30
573-A Division I537.3224.77
583-A Division II536.2030.73
594-AAAAA634.5534.24
604-A Division II633.1625.44
616-AA731.5924.33
62GIAA Region 6-AA228.8518.33
63GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA628.7722.79
642-AA827.8616.38
656-A Division II827.6714.18
665-A Division II626.9715.38
678-A Division II625.8428.48
681-A Division II724.4715.06
69GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA421.3317.35
70GIAA Region 2-AA318.8814.36
71GIAA Region 2-A313.832.35
72GIAA Region 4-AA313.2710.46
73GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA511.793.31
74GAPPS Region 1-AA47.570.87
75GIAA Region 3-AA21.82-0.52
76GAPPS Region 2-AA5-5.76-16.41
77GIAA Region 1-A4-16.55-23.38
78GIAA Region 1-AA2-50.21-54.88

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/19Camden CountyColumbia10 - 1331.3397.6%0.111
10/07CalhounHiram34 - 4423.3794.1%0.114
09/30Lakeside (Atlanta)Johnson (Gainesville)21 - 2036.5898.7%0.129
11/03ManchesterTaylor County14 - 1238.4098.9%0.134
11/04Kennesaw MountainCherokee14 - 3017.2788.5%0.150
11/04TempleCrawford County29 - 3819.9791.4%0.158
10/28Woodward AcademyMundy's Mill11 - 1032.3397.9%0.162
09/02Telfair CountyAtkinson County14 - 3215.4886.2%0.168
09/30Douglas CountyNew Manchester10 - 635.7398.6%0.195
09/02Central Fellowship ChristianTiftarea Academy33 - 2934.2998.3%0.207
08/26Crawford CountyTaylor County7 - 2811.9280.3%0.219
08/19VeteransRichmond Academy23 - 2030.3497.3%0.222
11/12JeffersonCass17 - 2713.4983.1%0.246
09/16North CobbNorthside (Warner Robins)17 - 2018.3289.7%0.251
09/23Arabia MountainLocust Grove13 - 1223.8694.4%0.251

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
96.2612/02Colquitt CountyCarrollton - 2.3256.8%
95.0210/14Mill CreekBuford27 - 394.6763.5%
92.0312/02Mill CreekMilton - 8.2172.5%
92.0111/18Mill CreekNorth Cobb43 - 78.2272.5%
90.6009/16Mill CreekCedar Grove52 - 3611.7079.9%
90.5709/23Colquitt CountyCedar Grove39 - 179.3375.1%
89.9408/20Mill CreekWalton44 - 4110.3977.3%
89.9211/25CarrolltonWalton52 - 279.6475.7%
89.6809/02BufordNorth Cobb21 - 145.5365.8%
89.5211/18BufordWalton35 - 425.7266.3%
89.2609/02CarrolltonRome23 - 610.3277.2%
89.0312/02HughesRome - 15.6986.5%
88.8109/09MiltonRoswell14 - 71.7555.2%
88.6709/23North CobbMilton21 - 71.9555.7%
88.5810/07WaltonNorth Cobb6 - 331.7755.2%

