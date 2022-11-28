Maxwell summary after Quarterfinals

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,277 of 2,485 total games (ignoring ties) (91.63%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 10.04 points and all game margins within 13.17 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.97
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Mill Creek
|12-1
|97.98
|1
|Hughes
|13-0
|100.63
|2
|Colquitt County
|13-0
|95.61
|2
|Roswell
|12-1
|88.02
|3
|Carrollton
|13-0
|95.25
|3
|Rome
|12-1
|86.91
|4
|Buford
|11-1
|91.34
|4
|Thomas County Central
|12-1
|85.81
|5
|Milton
|10-3
|87.80
|5
|Gainesville
|13-0
|84.27
|6
|North Cobb
|9-3
|87.78
|6
|Woodward Academy
|11-2
|82.61
|7
|Walton
|10-3
|87.59
|7
|Lee County
|8-4
|77.74
|8
|Westlake
|9-4
|82.07
|8
|Marist
|10-3
|75.79
|9
|Lambert
|10-2
|79.58
|9
|Houston County
|10-3
|75.65
|10
|Grayson
|10-3
|79.25
|10
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|7-5
|71.43
|11
|Parkview
|8-4
|78.72
|11
|South Paulding
|8-4
|71.21
|12
|North Gwinnett
|10-3
|77.10
|12
|Alpharetta
|8-4
|70.13
|13
|Valdosta
|8-3
|76.63
|13
|Brunswick
|10-1
|69.29
|14
|Marietta
|5-7
|74.92
|14
|Allatoona
|6-6
|67.53
|15
|Norcross
|8-4
|74.81
|15
|Blessed Trinity
|7-4
|66.56
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Ware County
|12-0
|88.40
|1
|Cedartown
|13-0
|86.54
|2
|Cartersville
|12-1
|79.31
|2
|Benedictine
|11-2
|84.52
|3
|Creekside
|10-3
|72.91
|3
|North Oconee
|13-0
|82.64
|4
|Coffee
|10-3
|70.62
|4
|Bainbridge
|8-5
|74.10
|5
|Calhoun
|9-4
|70.47
|5
|Perry
|10-2
|71.96
|6
|Warner Robins
|9-4
|70.37
|6
|Wayne County
|10-3
|69.79
|7
|Dutchtown
|12-1
|68.56
|7
|Troup
|12-1
|69.46
|8
|Cambridge
|9-3
|68.53
|8
|Burke County
|9-3
|67.67
|9
|Jefferson
|8-3
|67.65
|9
|Stockbridge
|10-3
|66.58
|10
|Kell
|10-2
|62.80
|10
|Whitewater
|8-3
|63.56
|11
|Jones County
|6-5
|62.59
|11
|LaGrange
|8-3
|62.93
|12
|Loganville
|9-2
|61.53
|12
|Holy Innocents
|9-4
|61.58
|13
|Mays
|8-5
|61.09
|13
|Starr's Mill
|7-3
|60.31
|14
|Dalton
|6-6
|59.24
|14
|Stephenson
|7-4
|59.24
|15
|Clarke Central
|5-6
|57.94
|15
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|6-5
|58.51
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|10-2
|88.25
|1
|Fitzgerald
|13-0
|72.29
|2
|Sandy Creek
|11-2
|77.05
|2
|Appling County
|11-1
|68.29
|3
|Carver (Atlanta)
|9-3
|70.41
|3
|Thomson
|12-1
|67.49
|4
|Oconee County
|9-4
|69.96
|4
|Rockmart
|10-3
|66.73
|5
|Calvary Day
|11-1
|68.06
|5
|Pierce County
|11-2
|65.16
|6
|Stephens County
|9-3
|68.03
|6
|Fellowship Christian
|10-3
|62.56
|7
|Monroe Area
|6-6
|66.91
|7
|South Atlanta
|11-1
|60.65
|8
|Savannah Christian
|11-2
|63.56
|8
|Putnam County
|9-3
|55.98
|9
|Carver (Columbus)
|9-3
|63.11
|9
|Callaway
|9-4
|55.72
|10
|Hebron Christian
|9-3
|63.04
|10
|Cook
|8-4
|55.45
|11
|Thomasville
|9-4
|63.00
|11
|Athens Academy
|8-3
|53.00
|12
|Peach County
|8-4
|61.43
|12
|Northeast
|8-4
|51.13
|13
|Hart County
|5-5
|59.81
|13
|North Cobb Christian
|10-2
|48.36
|14
|Dougherty
|9-3
|59.14
|14
|Fannin County
|7-5
|48.09
|15
|Adairsville
|10-2
|55.52
|15
|Laney
|8-3
|47.99
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Swainsboro
|12-0
|77.72
|1
|Bowdon
|12-1
|59.78
|2
|Irwin County
|11-1
|76.47
|2
|Johnson County
|13-0
|53.33
|3
|Prince Avenue Christian
|12-0
|75.45
|3
|Schley County
|11-2
|52.96
|4
|Rabun County
|12-1
|69.80
|4
|Early County
|9-4
|49.85
|5
|Brooks County
|7-3
|67.62
|5
|Clinch County
|10-3
|46.42
|6
|St. Francis
|10-3
|60.47
|6
|Charlton County
|8-3
|45.34
|7
|Bleckley County
|10-3
|60.46
|7
|McIntosh County Academy
|10-2
|43.04
|8
|Metter
|9-4
|59.98
|8
|Lincoln County
|10-2
|42.52
|9
|Elbert County
|10-2
|59.33
|9
|Christian Heritage
|5-7
|41.05
|10
|Darlington
|11-1
|58.62
|10
|Wilcox County
|9-4
|40.83
|11
|Dublin
|7-4
|55.94
|11
|Manchester
|7-4
|40.37
|12
|Lamar County
|10-2
|53.34
|12
|Telfair County
|9-3
|38.72
|13
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|9-4
|51.65
|13
|Dooly County
|7-6
|38.63
|14
|Trion
|9-3
|48.43
|14
|Emanuel County Institute
|4-7
|37.50
|15
|Social Circle
|8-4
|48.32
|15
|Aquinas
|7-4
|37.29
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|12-0
|60.59
|1
|Central Fellowship Christian
|12-0
|39.58
|2
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|11-1
|51.76
|2
|Brentwood School
|9-3
|24.77
|3
|Stratford Academy
|9-3
|48.36
|3
|Briarwood Academy
|8-4
|17.71
|4
|Tattnall Square
|7-5
|45.76
|4
|Gatewood School
|5-7
|11.25
|5
|Brookstone
|8-4
|42.08
|5
|Augusta Prep
|5-6
|7.91
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Thomas Jefferson
|10-2
|23.64
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|11-2
|17.80
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|8-4
|15.27
|2
|Skipstone Academy
|11-1
|12.74
|3
|Fullington Academy
|8-5
|-4.49
|3
|King's Academy
|9-3
|5.12
|4
|Flint River Academy
|5-8
|-20.24
|4
|Lanier Christian
|7-4
|1.77
|5
|Memorial Day
|3-8
|-31.85
|5
|Calvary Christian
|6-6
|-5.19
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|13-0
|100.63
|58.93
|63 [19]
|50.23
|-11.75
|2 [1]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|12-1
|97.98
|73.35
|7 [6]
|45.52
|-13.82
|3 [2]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|13-0
|95.61
|69.77
|18 [16]
|43.68
|-13.28
|4 [3]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|13-0
|95.25
|67.23
|29 [26]
|42.03
|-14.58
|5 [4]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|11-1
|91.34
|71.17
|11 [10]
|38.42
|-14.27
|6 [1]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|12-0
|88.40
|55.29
|96 [9]
|32.58
|-17.17
|7 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|10-2
|88.25
|69.84
|17 [1]
|37.15
|-12.45
|8 [2]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|12-1
|88.02
|61.25
|48 [10]
|38.07
|-11.30
|9 [5]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|10-3
|87.80
|70.81
|13 [12]
|34.91
|-14.24
|10 [6]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|9-3
|87.78
|74.07
|4 [4]
|33.97
|-15.16
|11 [7]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|10-3
|87.59
|71.18
|10 [9]
|39.04
|-9.90
|12 [3]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|12-1
|86.91
|60.05
|56 [16]
|33.63
|-14.63
|13 [1]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|13-0
|86.54
|55.78
|95 [8]
|34.58
|-13.32
|14 [4]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|12-1
|85.81
|63.92
|43 [8]
|37.67
|-9.50
|15 [2]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|11-2
|84.52
|55.80
|94 [7]
|33.56
|-12.31
|16 [5]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|13-0
|84.27
|58.44
|72 [24]
|35.89
|-9.74
|17 [3]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|13-0
|82.64
|45.40
|200 [36]
|31.79
|-12.20
|18 [6]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|11-2
|82.61
|48.24
|164 [44]
|31.49
|-12.47
|19 [8]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|9-4
|82.07
|71.79
|8 [7]
|34.11
|-9.31
|20 [9]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|10-2
|79.58
|64.19
|41 [33]
|34.30
|-6.63
|21 [2]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|12-1
|79.31
|52.44
|125 [18]
|34.17
|-6.49
|22 [10]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|10-3
|79.25
|67.79
|26 [24]
|31.53
|-9.07
|23 [11]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|8-4
|78.72
|69.37
|20 [18]
|33.05
|-7.02
|24 [7]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|8-4
|77.74
|67.50
|28 [2]
|31.89
|-7.20
|25 [1]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|12-0
|77.72
|42.01
|238 [17]
|30.76
|-8.31
|26 [12]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|10-3
|77.10
|59.91
|57 [36]
|32.68
|-5.78
|27 [2]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|11-2
|77.05
|57.15
|82 [5]
|31.93
|-6.48
|28 [13]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|76.63
|67.78
|27 [25]
|26.72
|-11.26
|29 [2]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|11-1
|76.47
|46.62
|186 [9]
|30.30
|-7.52
|30 [8]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|10-3
|75.79
|56.43
|88 [31]
|31.70
|-5.45
|31 [9]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|10-3
|75.65
|58.62
|69 [23]
|33.22
|-3.78
|32 [3]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|12-0
|75.45
|47.86
|169 [6]
|31.45
|-5.36
|33 [14]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|5-7
|74.92
|77.08
|2 [2]
|28.53
|-7.75
|34 [15]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|8-4
|74.81
|60.84
|51 [35]
|31.69
|-4.47
|35 [4]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|8-5
|74.10
|62.27
|45 [1]
|29.64
|-5.82
|36 [16]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|8-4
|73.86
|61.57
|46 [34]
|28.87
|-6.34
|37 [17]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|73.05
|65.39
|36 [30]
|29.66
|-4.74
|38 [3]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|10-3
|72.91
|51.61
|130 [19]
|29.10
|-5.17
|39 [18]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|72.90
|71.47
|9 [8]
|30.13
|-4.12
|40 [19]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|72.77
|68.77
|23 [21]
|28.23
|-5.89
|41 [1]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|13-0
|72.29
|46.27
|190 [7]
|27.18
|-6.46
|42 [5]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|10-2
|71.96
|49.66
|149 [22]
|27.66
|-5.66
|43 [20]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|71.67
|69.40
|19 [17]
|30.52
|-2.50
|44 [10]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|7-5
|71.43
|66.33
|32 [3]
|25.02
|-7.77
|45 [21]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|71.43
|70.73
|15 [14]
|26.93
|-5.85
|46 [11]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|8-4
|71.21
|65.55
|35 [4]
|31.24
|-1.32
|47 [22]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|70.68
|79.03
|1 [1]
|28.63
|-3.39
|48 [4]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|10-3
|70.62
|49.83
|147 [25]
|29.46
|-2.50
|49 [5]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|9-4
|70.47
|62.72
|44 [2]
|29.28
|-2.54
|50 [3]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|9-3
|70.41
|58.68
|67 [3]
|26.62
|-5.14
|51 [6]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|9-4
|70.37
|57.63
|79 [6]
|26.99
|-4.73
|52 [12]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|8-4
|70.13
|60.91
|50 [12]
|30.56
|-0.93
|53 [4]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|9-4
|69.96
|58.82
|65 [2]
|26.35
|-4.97
|54 [4]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|12-1
|69.80
|50.68
|135 [3]
|26.93
|-4.22
|55 [6]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|10-3
|69.79
|56.30
|90 [5]
|25.33
|-5.82
|56 [7]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|12-1
|69.46
|46.20
|192 [35]
|31.05
|0.23
|57 [13]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|10-1
|69.29
|48.42
|161 [43]
|28.12
|-2.52
|58 [7]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|12-1
|68.56
|47.41
|176 [31]
|24.20
|-5.71
|59 [23]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-3
|68.55
|59.38
|60 [37]
|29.91
|0.01
|60 [8]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|9-3
|68.53
|52.46
|123 [16]
|28.16
|-1.72
|61 [2]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|11-1
|68.29
|45.86
|196 [8]
|26.33
|-3.32
|62 [5]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|11-1
|68.06
|38.82
|268 [32]
|29.42
|0.01
|63 [6]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|9-3
|68.03
|53.21
|113 [9]
|24.44
|-4.94
|64 [8]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|9-3
|67.67
|57.37
|80 [4]
|25.85
|-3.17
|65 [9]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|8-3
|67.65
|55.13
|98 [11]
|24.60
|-4.40
|66 [5]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|7-3
|67.62
|53.44
|111 [1]
|26.09
|-2.89
|67 [14]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|6-6
|67.53
|64.29
|40 [6]
|25.14
|-3.74
|68 [3]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|12-1
|67.49
|35.66
|307 [29]
|25.64
|-3.20
|69 [24]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-7
|67.22
|68.14
|24 [22]
|25.39
|-3.18
|70 [7]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|6-6
|66.91
|58.55
|70 [4]
|26.64
|-1.63
|71 [4]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|10-3
|66.73
|46.54
|188 [6]
|27.28
|-0.81
|72 [9]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|10-3
|66.58
|49.73
|148 [21]
|25.74
|-2.19
|73 [15]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|7-4
|66.56
|58.93
|64 [20]
|23.58
|-4.34
|74 [25]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-8
|66.20
|71.06
|12 [11]
|24.86
|-2.69
|75 [26]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|66.14
|65.27
|37 [31]
|24.03
|-3.46
|76 [27]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|65.93
|76.05
|3 [3]
|23.05
|-4.23
|77 [28]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|65.78
|70.14
|16 [15]
|25.07
|-2.07
|78 [29]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|65.72
|68.93
|22 [20]
|23.71
|-3.36
|79 [30]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|65.54
|66.83
|30 [27]
|23.32
|-3.58
|80 [5]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|11-2
|65.16
|45.72
|197 [9]
|27.15
|0.63
|81 [16]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|7-4
|65.04
|60.10
|55 [15]
|24.42
|-1.97
|82 [8]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|11-2
|63.56
|40.08
|255 [26]
|24.80
|-0.11
|83 [10]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|8-3
|63.56
|48.70
|159 [25]
|25.00
|0.09
|84 [17]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|5-6
|63.17
|63.92
|42 [7]
|20.21
|-4.32
|85 [9]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|9-3
|63.11
|47.86
|168 [14]
|22.49
|-1.98
|86 [10]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|9-3
|63.04
|48.27
|163 [13]
|28.40
|4.00
|87 [11]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|9-4
|63.00
|56.39
|89 [6]
|23.43
|-0.92
|88 [11]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|8-3
|62.93
|50.41
|138 [17]
|24.75
|0.46
|89 [10]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|10-2
|62.80
|46.32
|189 [33]
|24.23
|0.08
|90 [18]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|8-4
|62.68
|58.63
|68 [22]
|24.78
|0.75
|91 [11]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|6-5
|62.59
|57.73
|78 [5]
|25.45
|1.51
|92 [6]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|10-3
|62.56
|49.42
|151 [4]
|23.16
|-0.76
|93 [31]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|62.38
|66.39
|31 [28]
|23.74
|0.00
|94 [12]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|9-4
|61.58
|50.34
|139 [18]
|21.72
|-1.21
|95 [19]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|4-6
|61.55
|61.09
|49 [11]
|21.28
|-1.62
|96 [12]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|9-2
|61.53
|50.05
|146 [24]
|22.18
|-0.71
|97 [12]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|8-4
|61.43
|52.29
|126 [10]
|22.13
|-0.66
|98 [32]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|61.26
|53.05
|114 [41]
|26.62
|4.00
|99 [13]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|8-5
|61.09
|53.25
|112 [13]
|26.93
|4.49
|100 [20]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|8-4
|61.08
|46.97
|180 [47]
|22.66
|0.22
|101 [33]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|60.97
|73.49
|5 [5]
|21.29
|-1.03
|102 [34]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|60.94
|70.73
|14 [13]
|20.86
|-1.43
|103 [7]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|11-1
|60.65
|30.71
|349 [42]
|26.98
|4.98
|104 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|12-0
|60.59
|28.71
|357 [9]
|21.26
|-0.68
|105 [6]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|10-3
|60.47
|47.95
|166 [5]
|21.20
|-0.62
|106 [7]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|10-3
|60.46
|45.91
|195 [11]
|21.82
|0.01
|107 [13]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|7-3
|60.31
|46.57
|187 [34]
|19.33
|-2.34
|108 [21]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|6-5
|60.29
|61.27
|47 [9]
|21.81
|0.16
|109 [22]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|5-6
|60.09
|53.79
|106 [37]
|22.89
|1.45
|110 [8]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|9-4
|59.98
|44.16
|212 [14]
|19.00
|-2.34
|111 [23]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|6-5
|59.86
|60.36
|53 [13]
|22.77
|1.55
|112 [13]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|5-5
|59.81
|46.74
|184 [16]
|22.50
|1.35
|113 [1]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|12-1
|59.78
|40.96
|248 [4]
|25.63
|4.49
|114 [24]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|7-4
|59.67
|52.52
|122 [42]
|21.26
|0.23
|115 [9]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|10-2
|59.33
|47.10
|178 [7]
|24.10
|3.42
|116 [14]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|7-4
|59.24
|56.14
|93 [6]
|22.93
|2.34
|117 [14]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|6-6
|59.24
|59.52
|58 [3]
|21.99
|1.40
|118 [25]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|6-6
|59.23
|57.13
|83 [29]
|20.31
|-0.28
|119 [14]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|9-3
|59.14
|44.94
|205 [18]
|23.71
|3.22
|120 [35]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-8
|59.00
|68.99
|21 [19]
|20.18
|-0.17
|121 [10]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|11-1
|58.62
|36.08
|303 [27]
|22.42
|2.46
|122 [15]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|6-5
|58.51
|53.56
|109 [12]
|20.64
|0.78
|123 [36]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-8
|58.26
|67.93
|25 [23]
|20.01
|0.39
|124 [15]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|5-6
|57.94
|59.24
|61 [4]
|22.67
|3.38
|125 [16]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|6-5
|57.78
|50.16
|145 [23]
|20.10
|0.97
|126 [16]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|8-4
|56.87
|47.63
|173 [29]
|21.74
|3.51
|127 [17]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|8-3
|56.73
|45.17
|203 [37]
|22.35
|4.26
|128 [26]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|4-7
|56.28
|59.42
|59 [17]
|22.00
|4.37
|129 [17]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|5-7
|56.14
|52.76
|117 [14]
|18.91
|1.42
|130 [8]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|9-3
|55.98
|36.69
|299 [26]
|19.10
|1.76
|131 [18]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|6-5
|55.94
|52.57
|120 [15]
|21.33
|4.03
|132 [11]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|7-4
|55.94
|45.22
|202 [12]
|18.51
|1.22
|133 [9]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|9-4
|55.72
|39.85
|259 [18]
|19.77
|2.70
|134 [15]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|10-2
|55.52
|39.31
|264 [29]
|25.24
|8.37
|135 [10]
|Cook
|1-AA
|8-4
|55.45
|50.20
|143 [3]
|22.12
|5.33
|136 [37]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|54.89
|58.52
|71 [38]
|18.46
|2.21
|137 [16]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|8-3
|54.80
|45.49
|199 [17]
|18.89
|2.74
|138 [18]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|6-5
|54.72
|55.12
|99 [9]
|21.38
|5.31
|139 [19]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|6-5
|54.65
|50.22
|142 [19]
|23.19
|7.19
|140 [27]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|4-6
|54.59
|60.16
|54 [14]
|21.13
|5.19
|141 [20]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|8-4
|54.36
|46.90
|183 [33]
|19.03
|3.32
|142 [21]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|6-5
|53.97
|53.80
|105 [10]
|16.09
|0.77
|143 [28]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|6-5
|53.91
|52.60
|119 [40]
|19.86
|4.59
|144 [22]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|7-5
|53.48
|48.21
|165 [26]
|17.08
|2.25
|145 [23]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|8-3
|53.36
|43.34
|220 [40]
|20.34
|5.62
|146 [12]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|10-2
|53.34
|38.03
|276 [21]
|20.11
|5.42
|147 [2]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|13-0
|53.33
|21.52
|395 [35]
|20.11
|5.43
|148 [38]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-8
|53.25
|65.00
|38 [32]
|21.00
|6.40
|149 [29]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|5-5
|53.06
|53.93
|103 [35]
|19.90
|5.49
|150 [11]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|8-3
|53.00
|44.83
|206 [10]
|19.15
|4.80
|151 [3]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|11-2
|52.96
|23.69
|381 [28]
|17.37
|3.05
|152 [19]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|10-2
|52.54
|37.06
|291 [50]
|20.38
|6.48
|153 [30]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|5-5
|52.46
|57.04
|84 [30]
|19.72
|5.90
|154 [20]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|7-4
|52.24
|44.54
|208 [38]
|17.16
|3.57
|155 [39]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|52.19
|50.50
|136 [42]
|18.58
|5.03
|156 [31]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|3-7
|51.89
|58.94
|62 [18]
|18.51
|5.27
|157 [2]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|11-1
|51.76
|26.05
|373 [11]
|16.43
|3.32
|158 [17]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|10-2
|51.75
|32.09
|333 [46]
|16.11
|3.01
|159 [13]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|9-4
|51.65
|44.42
|210 [13]
|21.25
|8.25
|160 [12]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|8-4
|51.13
|31.75
|339 [39]
|17.81
|5.33
|161 [21]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|6-5
|51.01
|48.73
|158 [29]
|18.24
|5.88
|162 [40]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-5
|50.87
|58.37
|74 [39]
|17.60
|5.37
|163 [32]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|7-4
|50.81
|43.89
|214 [48]
|18.83
|6.67
|164 [24]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|2-9
|50.69
|60.45
|52 [2]
|15.90
|3.85
|165 [25]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|7-5
|50.63
|47.89
|167 [27]
|17.46
|5.47
|166 [26]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|5-5
|50.55
|50.17
|144 [20]
|19.28
|7.38
|167 [33]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|7-4
|50.28
|42.07
|237 [53]
|15.15
|3.52
|168 [18]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|5-6
|50.20
|54.12
|102 [7]
|16.49
|4.94
|169 [4]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|9-4
|49.85
|31.43
|342 [13]
|16.06
|4.86
|170 [19]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|6-5
|49.54
|47.83
|170 [15]
|17.41
|6.51
|171 [20]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|7-5
|49.41
|42.32
|234 [22]
|16.29
|5.52
|172 [22]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|5-6
|49.38
|50.86
|134 [20]
|17.34
|6.60
|173 [23]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|3-7
|49.10
|56.56
|87 [8]
|15.51
|5.06
|174 [24]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|5-5
|49.07
|46.01
|194 [35]
|22.89
|12.46
|175 [34]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|4-7
|48.50
|58.73
|66 [21]
|15.13
|5.28
|176 [25]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|3-7
|48.48
|56.91
|85 [7]
|18.43
|8.60
|177 [14]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|9-3
|48.43
|31.94
|335 [28]
|18.80
|9.01
|178 [3]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|9-3
|48.36
|32.69
|328 [5]
|17.59
|7.87
|179 [13]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|10-2
|48.36
|29.28
|356 [43]
|13.50
|3.79
|180 [15]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|8-4
|48.32
|38.94
|267 [20]
|15.10
|5.42
|181 [26]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|8-3
|48.26
|35.03
|312 [52]
|16.76
|7.15
|182 [14]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|7-5
|48.09
|38.50
|272 [22]
|16.35
|6.90
|183 [15]
|Laney
|4-AA
|8-3
|47.99
|32.08
|334 [37]
|12.93
|3.58
|184 [16]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|6-5
|47.93
|42.62
|228 [15]
|15.32
|6.03
|185 [27]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|9-3
|47.91
|40.07
|256 [46]
|15.19
|5.92
|186 [16]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|8-3
|47.85
|40.90
|250 [15]
|18.54
|9.34
|187 [17]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|7-5
|47.74
|41.15
|246 [14]
|19.18
|10.09
|188 [41]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-5
|47.59
|44.99
|204 [44]
|15.48
|6.53
|189 [27]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|5-5
|47.46
|43.10
|222 [41]
|16.29
|7.47
|190 [28]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|5-6
|47.37
|49.02
|155 [26]
|15.71
|6.99
|191 [28]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|7-4
|47.22
|41.50
|242 [43]
|17.26
|8.69
|192 [21]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|7-4
|46.59
|38.65
|270 [33]
|15.80
|7.85
|193 [35]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|3-7
|46.55
|53.90
|104 [36]
|13.96
|6.05
|194 [29]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|4-6
|46.54
|49.55
|150 [23]
|16.43
|8.54
|195 [22]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|8-3
|46.51
|31.84
|336 [47]
|16.96
|9.09
|196 [29]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|3-7
|46.51
|65.65
|34 [1]
|15.11
|7.25
|197 [5]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|10-3
|46.42
|34.47
|315 [9]
|16.22
|8.45
|198 [30]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|4-7
|46.01
|53.68
|107 [11]
|16.98
|9.62
|199 [17]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|6-5
|45.89
|46.94
|181 [8]
|14.99
|7.74
|200 [23]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|7-4
|45.78
|36.86
|293 [36]
|17.04
|9.91
|201 [4]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|7-5
|45.76
|40.75
|251 [2]
|18.34
|11.22
|202 [24]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|5-6
|45.36
|50.25
|141 [12]
|15.84
|9.13
|203 [6]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|8-3
|45.34
|35.61
|309 [6]
|15.64
|8.94
|204 [30]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|5-7
|45.25
|45.52
|198 [36]
|14.47
|7.87
|205 [31]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|4-6
|45.19
|52.45
|124 [17]
|15.61
|9.07
|206 [32]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|4-6
|44.96
|48.74
|157 [28]
|9.82
|3.51
|207 [36]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|3-7
|44.83
|58.37
|73 [25]
|17.42
|11.24
|208 [37]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|4-7
|44.83
|52.63
|118 [39]
|15.60
|9.41
|209 [18]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|6-5
|44.71
|37.76
|281 [24]
|20.93
|14.87
|210 [19]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|7-5
|44.64
|42.67
|226 [13]
|17.68
|11.69
|211 [20]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|7-4
|44.51
|38.05
|275 [23]
|12.87
|7.01
|212 [21]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|4-6
|44.49
|49.25
|154 [5]
|15.40
|9.55
|213 [22]
|Union County
|8-AA
|8-4
|44.44
|36.84
|294 [25]
|14.09
|8.30
|214 [33]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|7-5
|44.37
|41.95
|240 [44]
|17.97
|12.25
|215 [23]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|6-5
|44.23
|38.78
|269 [20]
|14.22
|8.63
|216 [42]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-9
|43.83
|66.27
|33 [29]
|13.69
|8.51
|217 [31]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-8
|43.68
|52.11
|127 [14]
|15.70
|10.66
|218 [25]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|6-5
|43.52
|37.38
|283 [35]
|15.07
|10.20
|219 [24]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|5-6
|43.42
|43.40
|218 [12]
|12.00
|7.23
|220 [32]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|7-4
|43.36
|38.01
|278 [49]
|15.09
|10.37
|221 [25]
|Model
|7-AA
|6-5
|43.35
|35.75
|305 [27]
|12.17
|7.47
|222 [7]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|10-2
|43.04
|32.15
|332 [11]
|11.26
|6.87
|223 [26]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|5-5
|42.76
|40.35
|253 [25]
|12.81
|8.69
|224 [34]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|4-7
|42.65
|44.44
|209 [39]
|13.38
|9.38
|225 [33]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|6-5
|42.65
|39.59
|262 [48]
|15.23
|11.23
|226 [26]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|6-4
|42.62
|38.64
|271 [21]
|13.02
|9.05
|227 [8]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|10-2
|42.52
|30.16
|354 [17]
|14.70
|10.83
|228 [38]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-9
|42.27
|73.43
|6 [1]
|13.36
|9.74
|229 [39]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|4-5
|42.11
|42.79
|225 [50]
|11.55
|8.08
|230 [5]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|8-4
|42.08
|35.66
|308 [3]
|14.11
|10.68
|231 [40]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|3-7
|41.57
|54.42
|101 [34]
|12.33
|9.41
|232 [27]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|5-6
|41.34
|43.00
|223 [20]
|12.29
|9.60
|233 [41]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|2-8
|41.31
|57.34
|81 [28]
|13.24
|10.58
|234 [34]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|3-7
|41.29
|49.27
|153 [24]
|14.48
|11.83
|235 [42]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|3-7
|41.07
|52.56
|121 [41]
|13.05
|10.63
|236 [9]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|5-7
|41.05
|46.72
|185 [1]
|11.76
|9.36
|237 [10]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|9-4
|40.83
|30.35
|352 [16]
|17.36
|15.17
|238 [28]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|4-7
|40.55
|44.57
|207 [19]
|13.52
|11.62
|239 [11]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|7-4
|40.37
|31.19
|345 [14]
|11.57
|9.85
|240 [29]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|7-4
|40.35
|33.46
|322 [43]
|12.89
|11.18
|241 [30]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|4-7
|40.16
|42.64
|227 [21]
|11.49
|9.98
|242 [35]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|3-7
|39.81
|46.91
|182 [32]
|14.49
|13.33
|243 [36]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|5-6
|39.73
|47.61
|174 [30]
|13.47
|12.39
|244 [43]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|39.63
|43.38
|219 [45]
|12.31
|11.32
|245 [1]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|12-0
|39.58
|3.54
|440 [8]
|14.20
|13.27
|246 [37]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|2-8
|39.53
|52.89
|115 [13]
|12.63
|11.74
|247 [44]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|38.96
|48.65
|160 [43]
|9.83
|9.52
|248 [31]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|6-5
|38.76
|33.27
|324 [45]
|14.20
|14.09
|249 [12]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|9-3
|38.72
|27.56
|365 [20]
|14.74
|14.66
|250 [13]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|7-6
|38.63
|36.41
|302 [5]
|10.70
|10.72
|251 [18]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|6-5
|38.62
|36.91
|292 [24]
|9.96
|9.99
|252 [19]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|6-6
|38.44
|36.72
|298 [26]
|10.90
|11.11
|253 [38]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|5-5
|38.43
|40.01
|257 [47]
|11.19
|11.41
|254 [32]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|5-5
|38.35
|34.24
|317 [41]
|12.30
|12.60
|255 [43]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|4-6
|38.33
|47.32
|177 [46]
|12.19
|12.51
|256 [35]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|2-8
|38.31
|55.24
|97 [10]
|15.96
|16.30
|257 [39]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|6-4
|37.86
|37.15
|287 [51]
|10.48
|11.27
|258 [20]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|4-7
|37.75
|41.69
|241 [18]
|14.19
|15.09
|259 [14]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|4-7
|37.50
|43.28
|221 [2]
|14.30
|15.45
|260 [15]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|7-4
|37.29
|31.65
|340 [12]
|12.73
|14.08
|261 [33]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|5-6
|37.16
|39.95
|258 [27]
|6.92
|8.40
|262 [40]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|6-4
|37.11
|30.56
|350 [56]
|10.19
|11.73
|263 [6]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|10-2
|37.01
|22.34
|387 [12]
|10.10
|11.74
|264 [34]
|White County
|7-AAA
|4-6
|36.96
|39.29
|265 [30]
|13.38
|15.07
|265 [35]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|3-8
|36.81
|51.09
|133 [11]
|6.16
|8.00
|266 [41]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|4-6
|36.75
|36.77
|297 [53]
|11.52
|13.42
|267 [45]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|36.33
|56.69
|86 [40]
|10.81
|13.12
|268 [36]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|5-5
|36.31
|35.77
|304 [38]
|8.96
|11.29
|269 [44]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|5-5
|36.23
|37.36
|284 [55]
|11.77
|14.19
|270 [36]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|5-6
|36.15
|38.15
|274 [46]
|7.09
|9.59
|271 [16]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|7-4
|35.82
|24.69
|379 [27]
|8.82
|11.65
|272 [42]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|3-7
|35.57
|43.48
|217 [39]
|9.26
|12.34
|273 [37]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|3-7
|35.56
|44.30
|211 [40]
|6.48
|9.57
|274 [21]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|9-2
|35.42
|17.41
|410 [37]
|6.81
|10.04
|275 [43]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|3-8
|35.41
|44.08
|213 [38]
|8.56
|11.80
|276 [7]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|8-4
|35.37
|29.60
|355 [8]
|12.16
|15.44
|277 [38]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|4-6
|35.29
|46.97
|179 [32]
|8.22
|11.57
|278 [17]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|8-4
|35.26
|27.38
|367 [21]
|9.78
|13.17
|279 [39]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|5-6
|35.23
|38.02
|277 [47]
|11.98
|15.40
|280 [37]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|5-5
|35.21
|37.43
|282 [34]
|8.75
|12.18
|281 [45]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|1-9
|35.01
|64.72
|39 [5]
|11.09
|14.73
|282 [27]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|8-3
|35.00
|22.73
|384 [50]
|7.45
|11.10
|283 [46]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|3-7
|34.93
|47.82
|171 [45]
|8.55
|12.27
|284 [22]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|6-5
|34.85
|39.61
|261 [19]
|10.10
|13.89
|285 [28]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|4-7
|34.84
|39.59
|263 [19]
|12.01
|15.82
|286 [23]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|3-8
|34.57
|49.34
|152 [4]
|9.97
|14.05
|287 [47]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|5-6
|34.50
|42.60
|230 [51]
|11.09
|15.24
|288 [29]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|1-9
|34.44
|51.27
|132 [2]
|9.93
|14.14
|289 [30]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|1-9
|34.18
|54.74
|100 [1]
|7.69
|12.15
|290 [31]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|5-6
|33.97
|33.08
|326 [33]
|8.51
|13.19
|291 [18]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|6-6
|33.59
|35.02
|313 [8]
|7.55
|12.61
|292 [32]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|5-5
|33.13
|35.74
|306 [28]
|8.44
|13.95
|293 [48]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|2-9
|32.52
|52.84
|116 [38]
|11.14
|17.26
|294 [49]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|4-6
|32.48
|42.20
|236 [52]
|10.26
|16.43
|295 [19]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|5-6
|31.92
|31.11
|347 [15]
|7.60
|14.32
|296 [24]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|4-7
|31.88
|36.80
|295 [25]
|10.17
|16.94
|297 [33]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|8-3
|31.81
|16.57
|414 [54]
|11.44
|18.28
|298 [50]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|3-7
|31.77
|43.88
|215 [49]
|6.90
|13.78
|299 [25]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|2-9
|31.70
|52.06
|128 [2]
|9.34
|16.29
|300 [26]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|6-5
|31.69
|24.85
|378 [34]
|8.08
|15.04
|301 [44]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|2-8
|31.64
|51.82
|129 [15]
|8.51
|15.52
|302 [45]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|3-7
|31.41
|41.25
|245 [45]
|7.43
|14.66
|303 [34]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|5-5
|31.35
|31.32
|343 [40]
|8.17
|15.46
|304 [51]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-10
|31.32
|56.28
|91 [32]
|6.23
|13.56
|305 [40]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|2-8
|31.23
|46.20
|193 [34]
|8.99
|16.40
|306 [35]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|3-7
|31.14
|40.47
|252 [16]
|9.12
|16.62
|307 [8]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-9
|31.07
|42.36
|233 [1]
|11.15
|18.73
|308 [46]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|1-9
|30.60
|51.43
|131 [16]
|5.91
|13.95
|309 [41]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-9
|30.58
|50.34
|140 [22]
|7.78
|15.85
|310 [27]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|4-7
|29.91
|37.93
|279 [22]
|5.12
|13.86
|311 [20]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|6-5
|29.85
|26.23
|372 [24]
|8.26
|17.06
|312 [36]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|5-6
|29.84
|32.27
|330 [35]
|3.40
|12.20
|313 [42]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|1-9
|29.00
|53.50
|110 [12]
|6.73
|16.37
|314 [43]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|2-9
|28.97
|42.27
|235 [43]
|3.64
|13.32
|315 [37]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|4-6
|28.88
|32.69
|329 [34]
|7.58
|17.34
|316 [21]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|5-6
|28.86
|28.12
|361 [19]
|3.48
|13.27
|317 [9]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5-6
|28.71
|31.14
|346 [6]
|9.64
|19.58
|318 [28]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|4-7
|28.61
|37.12
|289 [23]
|9.08
|19.12
|319 [38]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|2-8
|28.54
|40.92
|249 [24]
|10.21
|20.32
|320 [39]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|4-6
|28.39
|31.77
|338 [48]
|7.86
|18.12
|321 [38]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|2-8
|28.20
|40.34
|254 [17]
|10.70
|21.14
|322 [52]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-10
|27.34
|58.33
|76 [27]
|3.98
|15.29
|323 [47]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-9
|27.30
|47.68
|172 [28]
|3.55
|14.90
|324 [44]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|4-6
|27.12
|37.19
|286 [49]
|3.33
|14.85
|325 [22]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|5-6
|26.95
|22.28
|389 [32]
|7.20
|18.89
|326 [23]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|5-6
|26.85
|20.34
|399 [37]
|4.29
|16.09
|327 [48]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|2-8
|26.62
|42.55
|232 [41]
|7.86
|19.89
|328 [29]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|5-6
|26.07
|28.15
|360 [31]
|6.83
|19.40
|329 [24]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|2-9
|26.07
|42.59
|231 [3]
|8.84
|21.42
|330 [49]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|1-9
|25.93
|47.46
|175 [31]
|0.53
|13.25
|331 [25]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|7-5
|25.60
|22.96
|383 [29]
|0.95
|14.00
|332 [10]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|7-5
|25.53
|22.07
|390 [13]
|5.06
|18.19
|333 [40]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|3-7
|25.42
|35.31
|310 [39]
|5.05
|18.28
|334 [53]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|8-2
|25.41
|13.87
|422 [57]
|4.05
|17.28
|335 [11]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4-6
|25.22
|30.21
|353 [7]
|4.99
|18.42
|336 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|9-3
|24.77
|16.51
|415 [2]
|3.89
|17.77
|337 [39]
|Washington
|6-AA
|3-7
|24.27
|31.83
|337 [38]
|1.12
|15.50
|338 [41]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|2-8
|24.22
|36.79
|296 [37]
|5.88
|20.30
|339 [50]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|4-7
|24.22
|31.27
|344 [55]
|2.72
|17.15
|340 [42]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|4-6
|24.09
|23.61
|382 [50]
|1.34
|15.89
|341 [1]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|10-2
|23.64
|5.06
|437 [2]
|4.01
|19.01
|342 [26]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|5-6
|23.61
|27.26
|368 [22]
|3.37
|18.41
|343 [54]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-10
|23.51
|56.15
|92 [33]
|4.40
|19.53
|344 [12]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|7-5
|23.39
|21.75
|394 [14]
|7.51
|22.77
|345 [27]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|5-6
|22.45
|20.63
|397 [36]
|0.23
|16.43
|346 [13]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|10-2
|22.22
|8.32
|433 [24]
|1.88
|18.30
|347 [45]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-8
|22.06
|48.39
|162 [30]
|5.50
|22.08
|348 [46]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-10
|21.95
|49.01
|156 [27]
|-0.26
|16.44
|349 [30]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|1-10
|21.86
|46.27
|191 [10]
|2.41
|19.20
|350 [14]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6-5
|21.73
|16.78
|412 [19]
|0.73
|17.64
|351 [51]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|4-6
|21.30
|37.11
|290 [52]
|3.37
|20.71
|352 [28]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|2-8
|21.27
|35.24
|311 [7]
|4.13
|21.51
|353 [29]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|4-7
|20.52
|25.99
|374 [25]
|1.03
|19.15
|354 [15]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|6-6
|20.44
|18.69
|405 [16]
|3.39
|21.59
|355 [16]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|8-4
|20.10
|2.07
|443 [25]
|0.81
|19.36
|356 [30]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|4-6
|20.06
|21.79
|393 [34]
|2.65
|21.24
|357 [47]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|2-8
|19.82
|36.63
|300 [51]
|3.27
|22.09
|358 [55]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-10
|19.69
|58.36
|75 [26]
|4.30
|23.26
|359 [31]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|4-7
|19.58
|19.30
|402 [39]
|1.63
|20.70
|360 [40]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|1-9
|18.57
|43.55
|216 [11]
|0.52
|20.60
|361 [48]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|1-9
|18.51
|45.33
|201 [37]
|-1.30
|18.83
|362 [56]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|2-8
|18.51
|38.22
|273 [54]
|-0.08
|20.06
|363 [43]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|2-8
|17.92
|33.82
|319 [42]
|2.00
|22.73
|364 [31]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|1-9
|17.91
|42.61
|229 [16]
|4.27
|25.01
|365 [41]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|3-8
|17.81
|28.60
|358 [44]
|-0.73
|20.11
|366 [1]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|11-2
|17.80
|-0.76
|446 [1]
|-0.13
|20.72
|367 [3]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|8-4
|17.71
|10.82
|425 [4]
|-1.16
|19.78
|368 [52]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|4-6
|17.67
|20.48
|398 [57]
|0.99
|21.96
|369 [44]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-9
|17.48
|41.45
|243 [23]
|0.66
|21.83
|370 [32]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|3-7
|17.29
|30.51
|351 [30]
|0.54
|21.89
|371 [32]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|4-6
|16.77
|22.30
|388 [31]
|-0.38
|21.49
|372 [42]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|3-7
|16.68
|21.98
|392 [52]
|1.21
|23.18
|373 [43]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|5-5
|16.45
|16.43
|416 [55]
|2.23
|24.43
|374 [33]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|2-8
|16.39
|31.56
|341 [29]
|1.20
|23.45
|375 [34]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|4-7
|16.14
|27.54
|366 [33]
|0.65
|23.16
|376 [33]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|4-7
|15.81
|22.44
|386 [30]
|-0.46
|22.38
|377 [17]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-9
|15.79
|33.58
|321 [4]
|0.00
|22.85
|378 [44]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|6-4
|15.67
|15.09
|420 [56]
|-1.08
|21.90
|379 [57]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-9
|15.36
|36.44
|301 [56]
|0.28
|23.56
|380 [34]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|4-7
|15.27
|20.31
|400 [38]
|-1.02
|22.36
|381 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|8-4
|15.27
|7.34
|435 [1]
|4.67
|28.05
|382 [35]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-7
|14.74
|27.79
|362 [32]
|-1.52
|22.38
|383 [49]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-10
|14.21
|42.95
|224 [42]
|-0.70
|23.73
|384 [18]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|5-4
|14.01
|10.63
|427 [21]
|-1.16
|23.48
|385 [36]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|3-8
|13.88
|19.12
|403 [35]
|6.48
|31.25
|386 [35]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-8
|13.42
|28.38
|359 [18]
|-0.84
|24.39
|387 [45]
|Redan
|5-AA
|2-8
|13.38
|32.22
|331 [36]
|2.34
|27.61
|388 [46]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|2-8
|13.13
|33.21
|325 [32]
|-6.67
|18.85
|389 [46]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|13.13
|37.14
|288 [46]
|-3.79
|21.73
|390 [2]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|11-1
|12.74
|-16.38
|459 [8]
|-3.03
|22.88
|391 [50]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|6-4
|12.62
|4.23
|439 [53]
|-2.89
|23.14
|392 [36]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|3-7
|12.53
|22.04
|391 [33]
|-3.08
|23.04
|393 [53]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-10
|12.49
|57.77
|77 [3]
|-6.02
|20.14
|394 [47]
|Butler
|4-AA
|3-6
|11.68
|23.96
|380 [49]
|-2.70
|24.27
|395 [48]
|McNair
|5-AA
|4-6
|11.59
|14.68
|421 [57]
|-1.12
|25.94
|396 [45]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|2-9
|11.59
|39.10
|266 [31]
|-4.63
|22.43
|397 [51]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|1-9
|11.39
|37.23
|285 [48]
|-4.83
|22.42
|398 [4]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|5-7
|11.25
|19.00
|404 [1]
|1.96
|29.35
|399 [37]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|2-7
|10.82
|26.93
|370 [23]
|-2.16
|25.66
|400 [52]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-10
|10.32
|50.42
|137 [21]
|-2.30
|26.03
|401 [38]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|3-7
|10.30
|17.70
|409 [40]
|-2.64
|25.71
|402 [19]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|4-7
|9.85
|18.43
|407 [18]
|-3.14
|25.65
|403 [46]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-10
|9.84
|53.58
|108 [8]
|-2.07
|26.74
|404 [54]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|4-6
|9.31
|9.57
|430 [60]
|-3.26
|26.08
|405 [55]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-8
|8.47
|33.70
|320 [54]
|-3.29
|26.89
|406 [5]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|5-6
|7.91
|3.49
|441 [9]
|-4.47
|26.27
|407 [47]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-10
|7.66
|39.78
|260 [28]
|-4.49
|26.49
|408 [20]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-9
|7.26
|27.06
|369 [10]
|2.19
|33.58
|409 [6]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|4-8
|7.07
|13.22
|423 [3]
|-1.92
|29.65
|410 [21]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|3-7
|6.77
|10.76
|426 [20]
|-2.36
|29.51
|411 [56]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-10
|6.37
|41.31
|244 [44]
|-7.14
|25.14
|412 [22]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|6-5
|6.02
|8.90
|432 [23]
|-1.69
|30.93
|413 [7]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|5-7
|5.76
|7.81
|434 [6]
|-6.54
|26.34
|414 [49]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|1-9
|5.42
|34.63
|314 [30]
|-7.36
|25.88
|415 [3]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|9-3
|5.12
|-6.67
|452 [3]
|-7.33
|26.20
|416 [53]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-10
|5.08
|41.12
|247 [45]
|-4.86
|28.71
|417 [48]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-9
|4.57
|33.38
|323 [44]
|-8.19
|25.89
|418 [39]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|2-8
|4.31
|15.35
|419 [44]
|-9.64
|24.70
|419 [8]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|5-6
|4.21
|6.04
|436 [7]
|-5.76
|28.68
|420 [23]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|2-9
|4.15
|18.65
|406 [17]
|-7.19
|27.31
|421 [40]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|2-8
|3.94
|15.38
|418 [43]
|-8.07
|26.64
|422 [50]
|Josey
|4-AA
|2-7
|2.92
|26.62
|371 [47]
|-6.93
|28.80
|423 [4]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|7-4
|1.77
|-12.11
|457 [7]
|-6.11
|30.77
|424 [57]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|0-7
|1.73
|37.79
|280 [50]
|-10.90
|26.01
|425 [41]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|1-9
|1.35
|25.62
|376 [26]
|-9.54
|27.76
|426 [58]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|1-9
|1.32
|41.95
|239 [42]
|-9.37
|27.95
|427 [42]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|2-8
|1.32
|15.94
|417 [42]
|-2.29
|35.04
|428 [49]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-9
|1.18
|34.35
|316 [40]
|-8.47
|29.00
|429 [43]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-10
|0.53
|32.79
|327 [10]
|-1.77
|36.35
|430 [51]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|2-8
|-0.23
|27.69
|363 [45]
|-8.65
|30.23
|431 [52]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-10
|-0.69
|34.12
|318 [31]
|-4.83
|34.51
|432 [53]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|1-8
|-0.77
|22.61
|385 [51]
|-6.65
|32.76
|433 [44]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|6-3
|-1.57
|-4.01
|448 [48]
|-3.08
|37.13
|434 [54]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|1-9
|-2.18
|19.71
|401 [53]
|-9.25
|31.58
|435 [9]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|3-8
|-2.92
|10.55
|428 [5]
|-6.09
|35.47
|436 [55]
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-9-1
|-3.90
|27.64
|364 [46]
|-16.04
|26.51
|437 [3]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|8-5
|-4.49
|-17.24
|460 [6]
|-7.97
|35.16
|438 [5]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|6-6
|-5.19
|-6.76
|453 [4]
|-4.76
|39.08
|439 [10]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|3-6-1
|-5.25
|1.86
|444 [10]
|-10.41
|33.49
|440 [56]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-8-1
|-6.77
|30.76
|348 [41]
|-16.24
|29.18
|441 [45]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|4-6
|-8.01
|-4.76
|449 [49]
|-15.03
|31.63
|442 [50]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-9
|-8.19
|25.97
|375 [49]
|-12.74
|34.10
|443 [59]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|2-8
|-9.06
|9.62
|429 [59]
|-13.99
|33.71
|444 [24]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|2-8
|-10.14
|9.15
|431 [22]
|-12.55
|36.24
|445 [60]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|0-10
|-11.16
|16.63
|413 [58]
|-14.34
|35.46
|446 [37]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|1-7
|-12.72
|4.58
|438 [38]
|-13.03
|38.34
|447 [6]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5-7
|-13.41
|-6.35
|451 [2]
|-14.61
|37.45
|448 [46]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|2-8
|-19.03
|2.68
|442 [46]
|-11.93
|45.75
|449 [38]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-10
|-19.36
|18.17
|408 [36]
|-18.09
|39.92
|450 [4]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|5-8
|-20.24
|-18.05
|461 [7]
|-20.90
|37.99
|451 [7]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4-7
|-21.19
|-12.09
|456 [6]
|-19.22
|40.61
|452 [25]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-10
|-22.01
|21.23
|396 [15]
|-20.40
|40.27
|453 [8]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|3-8
|-26.09
|-7.34
|454 [5]
|-21.54
|43.20
|454 [57]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|1-7
|-31.16
|-8.07
|455 [58]
|-20.84
|48.97
|455 [5]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3-8
|-31.85
|1.58
|445 [3]
|-18.27
|52.22
|456 [6]
|Grace Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-8
|-32.85
|-14.51
|458 [5]
|-25.16
|46.33
|457 [58]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-10
|-35.66
|25.14
|377 [48]
|-22.13
|52.18
|458 [7]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|2-8
|-35.94
|-6.31
|450 [4]
|-24.54
|50.04
|459 [47]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-8
|-36.75
|12.18
|424 [45]
|-31.76
|43.64
|460 [11]
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|4-6
|-47.30
|-43.29
|465 [12]
|-34.98
|50.97
|461 [9]
|Community Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|3-6
|-50.12
|-30.15
|464 [9]
|-35.28
|53.49
|462 [48]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-8
|-52.74
|16.92
|411 [41]
|-36.53
|54.85
|463 [12]
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|1-8
|-62.47
|-24.27
|462 [11]
|-36.32
|64.79
|464 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-8
|-72.49
|-25.47
|463 [54]
|-48.04
|63.10
|465 [49]
|GSIC
|8-A Division II †
|0-10
|-72.78
|-2.86
|447 [47]
|-40.93
|70.50
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|82.24
|75.54
|2
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|80.94
|71.68
|3
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|80.29
|72.01
|4
|5-AAA
|4
|76.91
|68.13
|5
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|76.20
|68.91
|6
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|75.22
|66.61
|7
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|74.97
|67.56
|8
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|73.90
|70.06
|9
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|70.72
|67.79
|10
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|70.56
|59.48
|11
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|67.61
|58.83
|12
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|66.28
|56.99
|13
|3-AAAA
|6
|65.86
|54.78
|14
|7-AAAAA
|6
|65.22
|57.47
|15
|8-AAA
|6
|64.74
|56.26
|16
|7-AAAA
|6
|63.49
|53.89
|17
|1-AAAAA
|6
|62.89
|50.82
|18
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|62.02
|53.50
|19
|1-A Division I
|4
|61.26
|50.13
|20
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|61.17
|51.01
|21
|2-A Division I
|5
|59.21
|48.74
|22
|2-AAAAA
|7
|58.66
|49.44
|23
|8-A Division I
|4
|58.46
|50.91
|24
|8-AAAAA
|7
|58.02
|51.93
|25
|4-AAAA
|8
|57.85
|47.90
|26
|1-AAA
|6
|57.01
|51.12
|27
|5-A Division I
|4
|55.33
|44.94
|28
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|55.09
|49.01
|29
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|54.62
|48.06
|30
|1-AA
|7
|54.40
|47.62
|31
|1-AAAA
|5
|53.49
|43.95
|32
|3-AA
|7
|53.20
|45.06
|33
|2-AAAA
|7
|52.67
|45.96
|34
|5-AAAAA
|8
|52.64
|47.09
|35
|6-AAAAA
|7
|51.84
|42.55
|36
|7-A Division II
|3
|50.65
|44.25
|37
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|50.54
|39.54
|38
|2-AAA
|5
|50.17
|44.22
|39
|5-AAAA
|8
|50.01
|41.43
|40
|3-AAA
|8
|49.52
|39.34
|41
|8-AA
|6
|48.77
|42.25
|42
|6-A Division I
|4
|48.22
|49.45
|43
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|48.00
|40.32
|44
|6-AAAA
|6
|47.83
|52.62
|45
|7-AA
|7
|45.18
|34.11
|46
|7-AAA
|7
|43.85
|37.53
|47
|8-AAAA
|9
|43.55
|39.12
|48
|4-AA
|8
|41.71
|29.23
|49
|4-A Division I
|4
|41.60
|34.39
|50
|3-AAAAA
|5
|41.21
|33.41
|51
|7-A Division I
|7
|40.96
|32.71
|52
|6-AAA
|8
|40.17
|32.38
|53
|2-A Division II
|5
|39.70
|34.54
|54
|5-AA
|7
|38.76
|28.41
|55
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|37.72
|29.36
|56
|4-AAA
|6
|37.37
|27.30
|57
|3-A Division I
|5
|37.32
|24.77
|58
|3-A Division II
|5
|36.20
|30.73
|59
|4-AAAAA
|6
|34.55
|34.24
|60
|4-A Division II
|6
|33.16
|25.44
|61
|6-AA
|7
|31.59
|24.33
|62
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|28.85
|18.33
|63
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|28.77
|22.79
|64
|2-AA
|8
|27.86
|16.38
|65
|6-A Division II
|8
|27.67
|14.18
|66
|5-A Division II
|6
|26.97
|15.38
|67
|8-A Division II
|6
|25.84
|28.48
|68
|1-A Division II
|7
|24.47
|15.06
|69
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|21.33
|17.35
|70
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|18.88
|14.36
|71
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|13.83
|2.35
|72
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|13.27
|10.46
|73
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|11.79
|3.31
|74
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|7.57
|0.87
|75
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|1.82
|-0.52
|76
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5
|-5.76
|-16.41
|77
|GIAA Region 1-A
|4
|-16.55
|-23.38
|78
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|2
|-50.21
|-54.88
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|08/19
|Camden County
|Columbia
|10 - 13
|31.33
|97.6%
|0.111
|10/07
|Calhoun
|Hiram
|34 - 44
|23.37
|94.1%
|0.114
|09/30
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|21 - 20
|36.58
|98.7%
|0.129
|11/03
|Manchester
|Taylor County
|14 - 12
|38.40
|98.9%
|0.134
|11/04
|Kennesaw Mountain
|Cherokee
|14 - 30
|17.27
|88.5%
|0.150
|11/04
|Temple
|Crawford County
|29 - 38
|19.97
|91.4%
|0.158
|10/28
|Woodward Academy
|Mundy's Mill
|11 - 10
|32.33
|97.9%
|0.162
|09/02
|Telfair County
|Atkinson County
|14 - 32
|15.48
|86.2%
|0.168
|09/30
|Douglas County
|New Manchester
|10 - 6
|35.73
|98.6%
|0.195
|09/02
|Central Fellowship Christian
|Tiftarea Academy
|33 - 29
|34.29
|98.3%
|0.207
|08/26
|Crawford County
|Taylor County
|7 - 28
|11.92
|80.3%
|0.219
|08/19
|Veterans
|Richmond Academy
|23 - 20
|30.34
|97.3%
|0.222
|11/12
|Jefferson
|Cass
|17 - 27
|13.49
|83.1%
|0.246
|09/16
|North Cobb
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|17 - 20
|18.32
|89.7%
|0.251
|09/23
|Arabia Mountain
|Locust Grove
|13 - 12
|23.86
|94.4%
|0.251
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|96.26
|12/02
|Colquitt County
|Carrollton
|-
|2.32
|56.8%
|95.02
|10/14
|Mill Creek
|Buford
|27 - 39
|4.67
|63.5%
|92.03
|12/02
|Mill Creek
|Milton
|-
|8.21
|72.5%
|92.01
|11/18
|Mill Creek
|North Cobb
|43 - 7
|8.22
|72.5%
|90.60
|09/16
|Mill Creek
|Cedar Grove
|52 - 36
|11.70
|79.9%
|90.57
|09/23
|Colquitt County
|Cedar Grove
|39 - 17
|9.33
|75.1%
|89.94
|08/20
|Mill Creek
|Walton
|44 - 41
|10.39
|77.3%
|89.92
|11/25
|Carrollton
|Walton
|52 - 27
|9.64
|75.7%
|89.68
|09/02
|Buford
|North Cobb
|21 - 14
|5.53
|65.8%
|89.52
|11/18
|Buford
|Walton
|35 - 42
|5.72
|66.3%
|89.26
|09/02
|Carrollton
|Rome
|23 - 6
|10.32
|77.2%
|89.03
|12/02
|Hughes
|Rome
|-
|15.69
|86.5%
|88.81
|09/09
|Milton
|Roswell
|14 - 7
|1.75
|55.2%
|88.67
|09/23
|North Cobb
|Milton
|21 - 7
|1.95
|55.7%
|88.58
|10/07
|Walton
|North Cobb
|6 - 33
|1.77
|55.2%
