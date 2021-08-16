Maxwell preseason summary

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 460 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2021 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of ---- of ---- total games including 0 tie(s) (--.--%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within --.-- points and all game margins within --.-- points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.35
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Grayson
|0-0
|104.02
|1
|Buford
|0-0
|98.02
|2
|Colquitt County
|0-0
|103.81
|2
|Lee County
|0-0
|95.27
|3
|Lowndes
|0-0
|99.98
|3
|Valdosta
|0-0
|90.94
|4
|North Gwinnett
|0-0
|93.80
|4
|Allatoona
|0-0
|86.32
|5
|Parkview
|0-0
|91.36
|5
|Carrollton
|0-0
|84.62
|6
|Milton
|0-0
|90.46
|6
|Westlake
|0-0
|84.33
|7
|Archer
|0-0
|89.99
|7
|Rome
|0-0
|83.63
|8
|Mill Creek
|0-0
|88.93
|8
|Dacula
|0-0
|83.51
|9
|Norcross
|0-0
|88.68
|9
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|0-0
|79.22
|10
|North Cobb
|0-0
|87.92
|10
|Richmond Hill
|0-0
|78.52
|11
|Collins Hill
|0-0
|86.25
|11
|Houston County
|0-0
|77.39
|12
|McEachern
|0-0
|84.20
|12
|Glynn Academy
|0-0
|76.82
|13
|Roswell
|0-0
|84.11
|13
|Kell
|0-0
|76.01
|14
|Harrison
|0-0
|84.05
|14
|Creekview
|0-0
|75.07
|15
|Camden County
|0-0
|83.65
|15
|Hughes
|0-0
|73.56
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Warner Robins
|0-0
|94.09
|1
|Marist
|0-0
|92.54
|2
|Cartersville
|0-0
|93.06
|2
|Jefferson
|0-0
|83.42
|3
|Blessed Trinity
|0-0
|92.27
|3
|Bainbridge
|0-0
|81.74
|4
|Coffee
|0-0
|86.36
|4
|Benedictine
|0-0
|77.92
|5
|Ware County
|0-0
|86.05
|5
|Cedartown
|0-0
|74.97
|6
|Jones County
|0-0
|81.66
|6
|Flowery Branch
|0-0
|74.92
|7
|Calhoun
|0-0
|79.16
|7
|Hapeville Charter
|0-0
|73.16
|8
|Veterans
|0-0
|77.28
|8
|Cairo
|0-0
|73.12
|9
|Dutchtown
|0-0
|76.00
|9
|Carver (Columbus)
|0-0
|72.60
|10
|Wayne County
|0-0
|75.86
|10
|West Laurens
|0-0
|69.29
|11
|St. Pius X
|0-0
|75.80
|11
|Stephenson
|0-0
|69.11
|12
|Starr's Mill
|0-0
|74.99
|12
|Troup
|0-0
|68.52
|13
|Clarke Central
|0-0
|74.06
|13
|Perry
|0-0
|68.00
|14
|Woodward Academy
|0-0
|73.81
|14
|North Oconee
|0-0
|67.90
|15
|Griffin
|0-0
|72.47
|15
|Baldwin
|0-0
|66.84
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|0-0
|91.04
|1
|Callaway
|0-0
|80.04
|2
|Peach County
|0-0
|83.87
|2
|Fitzgerald
|0-0
|79.97
|3
|Oconee County
|0-0
|82.93
|3
|Rabun County
|0-0
|77.68
|4
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|0-0
|82.70
|4
|Thomasville
|0-0
|75.84
|5
|Pierce County
|0-0
|81.61
|5
|Lovett
|0-0
|70.44
|6
|Crisp County
|0-0
|81.24
|6
|Dodge County
|0-0
|68.65
|7
|Rockmart
|0-0
|75.85
|7
|Jefferson County
|0-0
|68.52
|8
|Sandy Creek
|0-0
|74.49
|8
|Washington County
|0-0
|66.99
|9
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|0-0
|74.02
|9
|Bremen
|0-0
|66.73
|10
|Appling County
|0-0
|73.51
|10
|Bleckley County
|0-0
|66.16
|11
|Thomson
|0-0
|70.26
|11
|Pace Academy
|0-0
|65.29
|12
|Monroe Area
|0-0
|69.29
|12
|Heard County
|0-0
|64.81
|13
|Carver (Atlanta)
|0-0
|68.45
|13
|Vidalia
|0-0
|63.90
|14
|White County
|0-0
|68.31
|14
|Northeast
|0-0
|63.49
|15
|Hart County
|0-0
|66.28
|15
|Early County
|0-0
|62.51
|A Public
|A Private
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Irwin County
|0-0
|82.07
|1
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|0-0
|82.54
|2
|Brooks County
|0-0
|80.13
|2
|Prince Avenue Christian
|0-0
|78.97
|3
|Clinch County
|0-0
|73.32
|3
|Athens Academy
|0-0
|76.23
|4
|Dublin
|0-0
|72.43
|4
|Fellowship Christian
|0-0
|72.57
|5
|Commerce
|0-0
|66.81
|5
|Wesleyan
|0-0
|70.39
|6
|Metter
|0-0
|65.38
|6
|Savannah Christian
|0-0
|66.30
|7
|Pelham
|0-0
|63.04
|7
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|0-0
|65.57
|8
|Turner County
|0-0
|61.56
|8
|Holy Innocents
|0-0
|64.36
|9
|Wilcox County
|0-0
|61.29
|9
|George Walton Academy
|0-0
|63.52
|10
|Mitchell County
|0-0
|59.98
|10
|Christian Heritage
|0-0
|63.08
|11
|Marion County
|0-0
|59.49
|11
|Calvary Day
|0-0
|62.84
|12
|Washington-Wilkes
|0-0
|58.91
|12
|Darlington
|0-0
|61.97
|13
|Macon County
|0-0
|58.59
|13
|North Cobb Christian
|0-0
|61.85
|14
|Lincoln County
|0-0
|58.37
|14
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|0-0
|59.51
|15
|McIntosh County Academy
|0-0
|55.86
|15
|Hebron Christian
|0-0
|59.37
|GISA AAA
|GISA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|0-0
|79.50
|1
|Gatewood School
|0-0
|62.43
|2
|Frederica Academy
|0-0
|55.90
|2
|Brentwood School
|0-0
|52.69
|3
|Tiftarea Academy
|0-0
|55.76
|3
|Terrell Academy
|0-0
|46.38
|4
|Bulloch Academy
|0-0
|55.08
|4
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|0-0
|45.12
|5
|Valwood School
|0-0
|54.20
|5
|Briarwood Academy
|0-0
|43.20
|GAPPS AA
|GAPPS A
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Community Christian
|0-0
|45.07
|1
|Flint River Academy
|0-0
|29.65
|2
|Calvary Christian
|0-0
|37.39
|2
|Lafayette Christian
|0-0
|16.19
|3
|Central Fellowship Christian
|0-0
|33.95
|3
|Griffin Christian
|0-0
|9.39
|4
|Pinecrest Academy
|0-0
|30.12
|4
|Central Christian
|0-0
|7.91
|5
|King's Academy
|0-0
|29.53
|5
|Rock Springs Christian
|0-0
|-3.04
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|104.02
|34.83
|-12.55
|2 [2]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|103.81
|34.24
|-12.93
|3 [3]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|99.98
|33.55
|-9.79
|4 [1]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|98.02
|33.34
|-8.04
|5 [2]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|95.27
|31.07
|-7.55
|6 [1]
|Warner Robins
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|94.09
|31.25
|-6.20
|7 [4]
|North Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|93.80
|29.62
|-7.53
|8 [2]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|93.06
|29.74
|-6.67
|9 [1]
|Marist
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|92.54
|27.82
|-8.07
|10 [3]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|92.27
|30.29
|-5.34
|11 [5]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|91.36
|29.91
|-4.80
|12 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|0-0
|91.04
|27.46
|-6.93
|13 [3]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|90.94
|29.85
|-4.44
|14 [6]
|Milton
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|90.46
|27.30
|-6.51
|15 [7]
|Archer
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|89.99
|27.29
|-6.06
|16 [8]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|88.93
|27.08
|-5.21
|17 [9]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|88.68
|27.01
|-5.03
|18 [10]
|North Cobb
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|87.92
|27.15
|-4.12
|19 [4]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|86.36
|25.88
|-3.84
|20 [4]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|86.32
|23.99
|-5.69
|21 [11]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|86.25
|25.28
|-4.33
|22 [5]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|86.05
|26.28
|-3.13
|23 [5]
|Carrollton
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|84.62
|26.36
|-1.62
|24 [6]
|Westlake
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|84.33
|26.13
|-1.55
|25 [12]
|McEachern
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|84.20
|25.21
|-2.35
|26 [13]
|Roswell
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|84.11
|25.73
|-1.73
|27 [14]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|84.05
|24.69
|-2.71
|28 [2]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|0-0
|83.87
|25.06
|-2.17
|29 [15]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|83.65
|24.97
|-2.04
|30 [7]
|Rome
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|83.63
|24.41
|-2.58
|31 [8]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|83.51
|25.26
|-1.61
|32 [2]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|83.42
|25.02
|-1.75
|33 [16]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|83.03
|25.37
|-1.01
|34 [3]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|0-0
|82.93
|23.08
|-3.20
|35 [4]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5-AAA
|0-0
|82.70
|24.47
|-1.58
|36 [1]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2-A Private
|0-0
|82.54
|24.18
|-1.72
|37 [17]
|Walton
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|82.20
|24.32
|-1.23
|38 [18]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|82.18
|26.57
|1.03
|39 [1]
|Irwin County
|2-A Public
|0-0
|82.07
|22.67
|-2.76
|40 [3]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|81.74
|23.43
|-1.66
|41 [6]
|Jones County
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|81.66
|25.13
|0.12
|42 [5]
|Pierce County
|1-AAA
|0-0
|81.61
|24.43
|-0.54
|43 [6]
|Crisp County
|2-AAA
|0-0
|81.24
|22.10
|-2.49
|44 [19]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|81.10
|25.69
|1.23
|45 [20]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|81.00
|22.78
|-1.58
|46 [21]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|80.81
|24.42
|0.26
|47 [2]
|Brooks County
|2-A Public
|0-0
|80.13
|23.55
|0.06
|48 [1]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|0-0
|80.04
|23.82
|0.42
|49 [2]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|0-0
|79.97
|23.24
|-0.09
|50 [22]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|79.93
|21.81
|-1.48
|51 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GISA 4-AAA
|0-0
|79.50
|22.26
|-0.60
|52 [9]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|79.22
|21.29
|-1.29
|53 [7]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|79.16
|22.09
|-0.43
|54 [23]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|79.03
|22.33
|-0.05
|55 [2]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-A Private
|0-0
|78.97
|25.48
|3.15
|56 [10]
|Richmond Hill
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|78.52
|22.49
|0.61
|57 [24]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|78.29
|21.42
|-0.23
|58 [4]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|77.92
|24.67
|3.39
|59 [25]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|77.75
|23.72
|2.61
|60 [3]
|Rabun County
|8-AA
|0-0
|77.68
|23.65
|2.61
|61 [11]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|77.39
|21.09
|0.34
|62 [8]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|77.28
|20.56
|-0.07
|63 [12]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|76.82
|20.56
|0.38
|64 [3]
|Athens Academy
|8-A Private
|0-0
|76.23
|20.72
|1.13
|65 [26]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|76.06
|22.35
|2.93
|66 [13]
|Kell
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|76.01
|22.66
|3.30
|67 [9]
|Dutchtown
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|76.00
|18.69
|-0.67
|68 [27]
|Newnan
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|75.88
|21.53
|2.30
|69 [10]
|Wayne County
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|75.86
|20.26
|1.04
|70 [7]
|Rockmart
|6-AAA
|0-0
|75.85
|22.75
|3.54
|71 [4]
|Thomasville
|1-AA
|0-0
|75.84
|21.60
|2.40
|72 [11]
|St. Pius X
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|75.80
|21.15
|2.00
|73 [14]
|Creekview
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|75.07
|19.41
|0.98
|74 [12]
|Starr's Mill
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|74.99
|19.63
|1.29
|75 [5]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|74.97
|18.96
|0.63
|76 [6]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|74.92
|20.67
|2.39
|77 [28]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|74.89
|19.29
|1.04
|78 [8]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|0-0
|74.49
|19.44
|1.59
|79 [13]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|74.06
|21.42
|4.00
|80 [9]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|0-0
|74.02
|18.29
|0.91
|81 [14]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|73.81
|20.96
|3.79
|82 [15]
|Hughes
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|73.56
|19.57
|2.66
|83 [10]
|Appling County
|1-AAA
|0-0
|73.51
|19.50
|2.63
|84 [3]
|Clinch County
|2-A Public
|0-0
|73.32
|19.47
|2.79
|85 [16]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|73.30
|19.87
|3.22
|86 [29]
|Alpharetta
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|73.27
|18.72
|2.10
|87 [7]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|73.16
|18.68
|2.16
|88 [8]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|73.12
|18.92
|2.44
|89 [17]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|72.96
|18.68
|2.36
|90 [18]
|Lovejoy
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|72.85
|19.11
|2.90
|91 [19]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|72.85
|19.49
|3.29
|92 [9]
|Carver (Columbus)
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|72.60
|20.54
|4.59
|93 [4]
|Fellowship Christian
|6-A Private
|0-0
|72.57
|21.18
|5.25
|94 [30]
|Gainesville
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|72.54
|19.41
|3.52
|95 [15]
|Griffin
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|72.47
|19.14
|3.31
|96 [4]
|Dublin
|4-A Public
|0-0
|72.43
|20.33
|4.54
|97 [31]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|72.32
|20.31
|4.63
|98 [20]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|72.25
|20.52
|4.91
|99 [21]
|Sprayberry
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|72.15
|19.81
|4.31
|100 [22]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|72.14
|19.10
|3.60
|101 [23]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|72.10
|17.09
|1.64
|102 [32]
|North Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|72.08
|18.98
|3.54
|103 [16]
|Creekside
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|72.03
|19.58
|4.20
|104 [33]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|71.65
|18.32
|3.31
|105 [17]
|Ola
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|71.10
|19.45
|5.00
|106 [5]
|Lovett
|6-AA
|0-0
|70.44
|17.73
|3.94
|107 [5]
|Wesleyan
|5-A Private
|0-0
|70.39
|16.87
|3.12
|108 [11]
|Thomson
|4-AAA
|0-0
|70.26
|19.20
|5.58
|109 [24]
|Dalton
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|69.89
|18.09
|4.84
|110 [34]
|Etowah
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|69.68
|16.61
|3.57
|111 [18]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|69.52
|17.84
|4.97
|112 [35]
|Woodstock
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|69.36
|18.32
|5.61
|113 [25]
|Sequoyah
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|69.31
|17.42
|4.75
|114 [10]
|West Laurens
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|69.29
|16.82
|4.17
|115 [12]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|0-0
|69.29
|17.07
|4.43
|116 [11]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|69.11
|15.65
|3.18
|117 [19]
|Stockbridge
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|69.02
|17.57
|5.19
|118 [6]
|Dodge County
|3-AA
|0-0
|68.65
|18.06
|6.05
|119 [7]
|Jefferson County
|4-AA
|0-0
|68.52
|17.93
|6.05
|120 [12]
|Troup
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|68.52
|17.69
|5.81
|121 [13]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|0-0
|68.45
|17.58
|5.77
|122 [14]
|White County
|7-AAA
|0-0
|68.31
|19.05
|7.38
|123 [13]
|Perry
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|68.00
|16.69
|5.33
|124 [14]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|67.90
|18.69
|7.43
|125 [26]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|67.56
|17.29
|6.37
|126 [27]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|67.14
|16.97
|6.47
|127 [28]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|67.01
|15.97
|5.61
|128 [8]
|Washington County
|3-AA
|0-0
|66.99
|16.86
|6.51
|129 [15]
|Baldwin
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|66.84
|16.57
|6.38
|130 [5]
|Commerce
|8-A Public
|0-0
|66.81
|16.97
|6.81
|131 [29]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|66.76
|17.01
|6.89
|132 [36]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|66.75
|15.68
|5.57
|133 [9]
|Bremen
|5-AA
|0-0
|66.73
|15.51
|5.41
|134 [30]
|River Ridge
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|66.60
|16.44
|6.48
|135 [37]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|66.49
|16.16
|6.32
|136 [6]
|Savannah Christian
|3-A Private
|0-0
|66.30
|16.62
|6.97
|137 [15]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|0-0
|66.28
|16.66
|7.03
|138 [20]
|Union Grove
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|66.20
|16.72
|7.17
|139 [10]
|Bleckley County
|3-AA
|0-0
|66.16
|17.01
|7.49
|140 [31]
|Cambridge
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|66.14
|15.54
|6.05
|141 [16]
|Burke County
|4-AAA
|0-0
|66.12
|18.13
|8.66
|142 [17]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|0-0
|66.06
|18.03
|8.62
|143 [18]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|0-0
|66.06
|16.53
|7.12
|144 [16]
|Mays
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|66.02
|16.85
|7.47
|145 [38]
|Peachtree Ridge
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|66.00
|16.07
|6.71
|146 [21]
|Harris County
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|65.64
|15.65
|6.66
|147 [7]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-A Private
|0-0
|65.57
|15.42
|6.49
|148 [6]
|Metter
|3-A Public
|0-0
|65.38
|14.30
|5.57
|149 [32]
|Riverwood
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|65.36
|14.93
|6.21
|150 [17]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|65.31
|17.21
|8.54
|151 [33]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|65.31
|17.50
|8.83
|152 [22]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|65.31
|13.79
|5.12
|153 [11]
|Pace Academy
|6-AA
|0-0
|65.29
|14.41
|5.77
|154 [12]
|Heard County
|5-AA
|0-0
|64.81
|15.80
|7.64
|155 [8]
|Holy Innocents
|5-A Private
|0-0
|64.36
|14.97
|7.25
|156 [34]
|Evans
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|64.19
|15.27
|7.73
|157 [23]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|64.18
|14.07
|6.53
|158 [18]
|Riverdale
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|64.03
|15.49
|8.10
|159 [13]
|Vidalia
|2-AA
|0-0
|63.90
|14.28
|7.02
|160 [24]
|Chapel Hill
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|63.71
|15.24
|8.17
|161 [19]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|0-0
|63.67
|15.43
|8.40
|162 [20]
|North Hall
|7-AAA
|0-0
|63.63
|15.59
|8.61
|163 [9]
|George Walton Academy
|8-A Private
|0-0
|63.52
|14.73
|7.85
|164 [14]
|Northeast
|3-AA
|0-0
|63.49
|15.12
|8.28
|165 [39]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|63.44
|15.99
|9.20
|166 [21]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|0-0
|63.36
|15.30
|8.59
|167 [19]
|Jenkins
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|63.11
|14.13
|7.66
|168 [10]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Private
|0-0
|63.08
|14.94
|8.51
|169 [7]
|Pelham
|1-A Public
|0-0
|63.04
|15.18
|8.79
|170 [20]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|62.91
|12.72
|6.45
|171 [11]
|Calvary Day
|3-A Private
|0-0
|62.84
|13.92
|7.72
|172 [35]
|Statesboro
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|62.66
|14.64
|8.62
|173 [15]
|Early County
|1-AA
|0-0
|62.51
|14.31
|8.44
|174 [1]
|Gatewood School
|GISA 1-AA
|0-0
|62.43
|12.90
|7.12
|175 [36]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|62.07
|15.86
|10.44
|176 [16]
|Jeff Davis
|2-AA
|0-0
|61.97
|14.45
|9.13
|177 [12]
|Darlington
|7-A Private
|0-0
|61.97
|13.96
|8.63
|178 [25]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|61.91
|14.34
|9.08
|179 [21]
|Westside (Macon)
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|61.87
|14.67
|9.45
|180 [13]
|North Cobb Christian
|7-A Private
|0-0
|61.85
|13.16
|7.96
|181 [22]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|0-0
|61.72
|13.26
|8.18
|182 [22]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|61.67
|14.81
|9.78
|183 [8]
|Turner County
|2-A Public
|0-0
|61.56
|13.22
|8.30
|184 [17]
|Swainsboro
|2-AA
|0-0
|61.50
|12.24
|7.39
|185 [18]
|Toombs County
|2-AA
|0-0
|61.49
|14.11
|9.26
|186 [26]
|Decatur
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|61.43
|13.43
|8.64
|187 [27]
|Northgate
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|61.43
|13.36
|8.58
|188 [9]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Public
|0-0
|61.29
|13.62
|8.98
|189 [23]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|61.24
|14.56
|9.96
|190 [28]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|61.16
|11.51
|7.00
|191 [24]
|Hardaway
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|61.11
|12.91
|8.45
|192 [23]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|0-0
|61.00
|14.01
|9.65
|193 [19]
|Cook
|1-AA
|0-0
|60.94
|13.51
|9.21
|194 [20]
|Haralson County
|5-AA
|0-0
|60.92
|14.01
|9.74
|195 [24]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|0-0
|60.76
|11.81
|7.70
|196 [21]
|Pepperell
|7-AA
|0-0
|60.63
|13.60
|9.61
|197 [37]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|60.62
|13.93
|9.95
|198 [38]
|Pope
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|60.47
|13.54
|9.72
|199 [25]
|North Murray
|6-AAA
|0-0
|60.34
|14.31
|10.62
|200 [22]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|0-0
|60.29
|13.73
|10.08
|201 [25]
|Howard
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|60.18
|13.22
|9.69
|202 [26]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|0-0
|60.10
|12.30
|8.84
|203 [39]
|Wheeler
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|60.03
|13.06
|9.68
|204 [29]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|60.00
|11.62
|8.27
|205 [10]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Public
|0-0
|59.98
|14.85
|11.51
|206 [40]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|59.91
|12.30
|9.04
|207 [26]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|59.71
|12.00
|8.94
|208 [14]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5-A Private
|0-0
|59.51
|13.99
|11.12
|209 [11]
|Marion County
|5-A Public
|0-0
|59.49
|12.89
|10.04
|210 [27]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|59.43
|12.33
|9.54
|211 [15]
|Hebron Christian
|5-A Private
|0-0
|59.37
|12.53
|9.80
|212 [28]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|59.23
|13.63
|11.04
|213 [30]
|New Manchester
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|59.17
|12.01
|9.48
|214 [27]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AAA
|0-0
|59.12
|12.35
|9.87
|215 [12]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Public
|0-0
|58.91
|12.26
|9.99
|216 [13]
|Macon County
|5-A Public
|0-0
|58.59
|12.95
|11.01
|217 [31]
|Whitewater
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|58.46
|11.85
|10.03
|218 [14]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Public
|0-0
|58.37
|10.94
|9.22
|219 [23]
|Elbert County
|8-AA
|0-0
|58.23
|12.59
|11.00
|220 [32]
|Locust Grove
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|58.20
|11.94
|10.38
|221 [41]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|58.20
|13.22
|11.67
|222 [16]
|Whitefield Academy
|2-A Private
|0-0
|57.95
|11.15
|9.84
|223 [33]
|M.L. King
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|57.94
|11.04
|9.74
|224 [28]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|0-0
|57.87
|10.96
|9.74
|225 [34]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|57.64
|12.73
|11.73
|226 [40]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|57.48
|14.44
|13.61
|227 [29]
|LaGrange
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|57.40
|10.56
|9.80
|228 [17]
|Stratford Academy
|1-A Private
|0-0
|57.39
|10.86
|10.12
|229 [30]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|57.33
|10.84
|10.16
|230 [18]
|Aquinas
|3-A Private
|0-0
|57.26
|12.42
|11.80
|231 [31]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|57.10
|11.19
|10.74
|232 [42]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|56.61
|10.36
|10.39
|233 [24]
|Union County
|8-AA
|0-0
|56.45
|11.55
|11.74
|234 [29]
|Sumter County
|2-AAA
|0-0
|56.28
|10.34
|10.71
|235 [35]
|Greenbrier
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|56.19
|11.31
|11.76
|236 [30]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AAA
|0-0
|56.19
|8.48
|8.94
|237 [2]
|Frederica Academy
|GISA 2-AAA
|0-0
|55.90
|10.22
|10.96
|238 [15]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Public
|0-0
|55.86
|10.64
|11.43
|239 [32]
|Arabia Mountain
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|55.77
|10.51
|11.38
|240 [3]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GISA 3-AAA
|0-0
|55.76
|11.00
|11.89
|241 [43]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|55.75
|11.35
|12.25
|242 [36]
|Banneker
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|55.75
|10.11
|11.00
|243 [33]
|Ridgeland
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|55.61
|11.79
|12.82
|244 [19]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-A Private
|0-0
|55.59
|11.75
|12.80
|245 [44]
|Lassiter
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|55.55
|9.32
|10.42
|246 [45]
|Chattahoochee
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|55.52
|12.95
|14.07
|247 [16]
|Manchester
|5-A Public
|0-0
|55.43
|10.34
|11.55
|248 [31]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-0
|55.28
|10.37
|11.74
|249 [46]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|55.17
|9.90
|11.38
|250 [4]
|Bulloch Academy
|GISA 2-AAA
|0-0
|55.08
|11.15
|12.71
|251 [37]
|Maynard Jackson
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|55.08
|9.95
|11.52
|252 [25]
|Temple
|5-AA
|0-0
|54.98
|10.49
|12.15
|253 [20]
|First Presbyterian
|1-A Private
|0-0
|54.96
|10.40
|12.08
|254 [38]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|54.94
|11.28
|12.98
|255 [32]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|0-0
|54.94
|10.18
|11.88
|256 [34]
|Pickens
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|54.60
|10.69
|12.73
|257 [39]
|Villa Rica
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|54.22
|10.68
|13.10
|258 [5]
|Valwood School
|GISA 3-AAA
|0-0
|54.20
|11.22
|13.67
|259 [6]
|Pinewood Christian
|GISA 2-AAA
|0-0
|54.16
|10.48
|12.97
|260 [17]
|Bowdon
|6-A Public
|0-0
|54.08
|9.65
|12.22
|261 [21]
|Mount Paran Christian
|7-A Private
|0-0
|54.04
|8.82
|11.42
|262 [47]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|53.82
|10.36
|13.18
|263 [18]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Public
|0-0
|53.77
|10.26
|13.13
|264 [40]
|Lithonia
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|53.65
|9.64
|12.64
|265 [41]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|53.64
|11.11
|14.11
|266 [19]
|Chattahoochee County
|5-A Public
|0-0
|53.58
|8.45
|11.51
|267 [20]
|Charlton County
|2-A Public
|0-0
|53.56
|10.46
|13.55
|268 [42]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|53.51
|8.96
|12.09
|269 [41]
|Eagle's Landing
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|53.50
|8.78
|11.93
|270 [42]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|53.41
|9.71
|12.94
|271 [33]
|Cherokee Bluff
|7-AAA
|0-0
|53.22
|8.84
|12.27
|272 [34]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAA
|0-0
|52.96
|9.29
|12.97
|273 [22]
|Mount de Sales
|1-A Private
|0-0
|52.92
|9.57
|13.29
|274 [26]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|0-0
|52.90
|8.26
|12.01
|275 [21]
|Johnson County
|4-A Public
|0-0
|52.88
|8.87
|12.63
|276 [22]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Public
|0-0
|52.80
|10.30
|14.14
|277 [23]
|Warren County
|7-A Public
|0-0
|52.73
|9.29
|13.20
|278 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GISA 1-AA
|0-0
|52.69
|10.99
|14.95
|279 [43]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|52.55
|8.62
|12.71
|280 [48]
|Centennial
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|52.48
|10.79
|14.95
|281 [24]
|Schley County
|5-A Public
|0-0
|52.23
|8.05
|12.46
|282 [27]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|0-0
|52.23
|10.29
|14.70
|283 [43]
|Northview
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|52.18
|10.36
|14.83
|284 [49]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|52.07
|7.73
|12.30
|285 [44]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|51.93
|7.32
|12.03
|286 [23]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Private
|0-0
|51.90
|10.35
|15.10
|287 [35]
|Fayette County
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|51.87
|7.42
|12.19
|288 [25]
|Taylor County
|5-A Public
|0-0
|51.71
|10.12
|15.05
|289 [24]
|Brookstone
|4-A Private
|0-0
|51.61
|8.84
|13.88
|290 [45]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|51.37
|6.95
|12.22
|291 [28]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|0-0
|51.32
|8.43
|13.75
|292 [26]
|Telfair County
|4-A Public
|0-0
|51.24
|8.18
|13.59
|293 [46]
|Northside (Columbus)
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|51.24
|10.56
|15.97
|294 [29]
|Columbia
|6-AA
|0-0
|51.21
|7.89
|13.32
|295 [30]
|Washington
|6-AA
|0-0
|51.12
|8.87
|14.39
|296 [50]
|Bradwell Institute
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|51.10
|8.82
|14.37
|297 [36]
|Monroe
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|51.09
|8.57
|14.13
|298 [51]
|Morrow
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|51.07
|7.94
|13.51
|299 [31]
|Model
|7-AA
|0-0
|51.04
|6.37
|11.97
|300 [35]
|Sonoraville
|6-AAA
|0-0
|50.93
|9.37
|15.08
|301 [7]
|Brookwood School
|GISA 3-AAA
|0-0
|50.73
|8.97
|14.89
|302 [36]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|0-0
|50.60
|9.47
|15.51
|303 [32]
|Lamar County
|3-AA
|0-0
|50.53
|7.58
|13.69
|304 [47]
|Lithia Springs
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|50.53
|9.28
|15.40
|305 [52]
|Grovetown
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|50.45
|7.14
|13.34
|306 [48]
|Tri-Cities
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|50.44
|7.74
|13.95
|307 [27]
|Gordon Lee
|6-A Public
|0-0
|50.39
|7.67
|13.92
|308 [28]
|Claxton
|3-A Public
|0-0
|50.13
|7.76
|14.28
|309 [25]
|Tattnall Square
|1-A Private
|0-0
|50.03
|7.96
|14.58
|310 [37]
|Spalding
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|49.98
|8.66
|15.33
|311 [8]
|Southland Academy
|GISA 3-AAA
|0-0
|49.95
|6.45
|13.14
|312 [38]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|49.52
|6.83
|13.95
|313 [29]
|Hancock Central
|7-A Public
|0-0
|49.39
|7.74
|14.99
|314 [33]
|Bacon County
|2-AA
|0-0
|49.24
|7.65
|15.05
|315 [37]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|0-0
|49.19
|8.48
|15.93
|316 [53]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|49.06
|7.69
|15.27
|317 [38]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|0-0
|49.05
|7.70
|15.30
|318 [34]
|Chattooga
|7-AA
|0-0
|48.91
|7.06
|14.80
|319 [39]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|48.91
|5.84
|13.57
|320 [40]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|48.90
|4.30
|12.04
|321 [30]
|Screven County
|3-A Public
|0-0
|48.75
|8.06
|15.96
|322 [49]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|48.72
|5.82
|13.75
|323 [35]
|Southwest
|3-AA
|0-0
|48.65
|7.56
|15.55
|324 [31]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6-A Public
|0-0
|48.64
|7.29
|15.29
|325 [9]
|Westfield School
|GISA 4-AAA
|0-0
|48.56
|8.22
|16.30
|326 [50]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|48.50
|5.83
|13.98
|327 [41]
|Shaw
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|48.29
|5.63
|13.99
|328 [42]
|Columbus
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|48.24
|8.51
|16.91
|329 [32]
|Dooly County
|4-A Public
|0-0
|48.19
|6.50
|14.95
|330 [54]
|South Cobb
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|48.16
|9.21
|17.69
|331 [43]
|Dougherty
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|47.96
|6.69
|15.37
|332 [39]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|0-0
|47.87
|6.97
|15.74
|333 [40]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-0
|47.75
|7.27
|16.16
|334 [26]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|4-A Private
|0-0
|47.60
|6.57
|15.61
|335 [27]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1-A Private
|0-0
|47.56
|5.70
|14.79
|336 [28]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Private
|0-0
|47.54
|8.43
|17.53
|337 [33]
|Lanier County
|2-A Public
|0-0
|47.39
|7.34
|16.59
|338 [34]
|Montgomery County
|4-A Public
|0-0
|47.27
|7.28
|16.66
|339 [36]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|0-0
|47.08
|8.09
|17.65
|340 [41]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|0-0
|46.95
|8.20
|17.89
|341 [35]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-A Public
|0-0
|46.67
|6.34
|16.31
|342 [29]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|4-A Private
|0-0
|46.66
|5.77
|15.76
|343 [44]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|46.52
|8.96
|19.09
|344 [51]
|McIntosh
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|46.47
|7.48
|17.65
|345 [3]
|Terrell Academy
|GISA 2-AA
|0-0
|46.38
|5.72
|15.98
|346 [36]
|Trion
|6-A Public
|0-0
|45.71
|6.14
|17.08
|347 [42]
|Salem
|5-AAA †
|0-0
|45.59
|6.16
|17.21
|348 [52]
|Midtown
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|45.40
|4.78
|16.03
|349 [37]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Public
|0-0
|45.25
|4.21
|15.61
|350 [45]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|45.21
|8.46
|19.90
|351 [4]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GISA 2-AA
|0-0
|45.12
|7.19
|18.71
|352 [44]
|Dunwoody
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|45.07
|4.04
|15.62
|353 [1]
|Community Christian
|GAPPS 2-AA
|0-0
|45.07
|4.70
|16.28
|354 [30]
|Strong Rock Christian
|1-A Private
|0-0
|44.61
|5.76
|17.79
|355 [46]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|44.37
|4.19
|16.46
|356 [38]
|Terrell County
|1-A Public
|0-0
|43.90
|3.94
|16.69
|357 [43]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|0-0
|43.37
|5.63
|18.90
|358 [37]
|Jasper County
|3-AA
|0-0
|43.36
|4.70
|17.99
|359 [5]
|Briarwood Academy
|GISA 4-AA
|0-0
|43.20
|4.59
|18.03
|360 [38]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|0-0
|43.18
|3.12
|16.59
|361 [44]
|Brantley County
|1-AAA
|0-0
|42.66
|3.65
|17.64
|362 [39]
|Miller County
|1-A Public
|0-0
|42.47
|3.20
|17.37
|363 [39]
|Laney
|4-AA
|0-0
|42.16
|1.35
|15.83
|364 [45]
|Tattnall County
|1-AAA
|0-0
|42.16
|4.10
|18.58
|365 [46]
|Redan
|5-AAA
|0-0
|42.04
|5.28
|19.89
|366 [53]
|Stone Mountain
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|41.91
|5.07
|19.80
|367 [54]
|Chamblee
|5-AAAAA †
|0-0
|41.80
|3.65
|18.49
|368 [47]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-0
|41.59
|4.47
|19.53
|369 [6]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GISA 4-AA
|0-0
|40.93
|2.65
|18.37
|370 [31]
|Lakeview Academy
|6-A Private
|0-0
|40.71
|3.47
|19.41
|371 [47]
|Spencer
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|40.30
|0.96
|17.31
|372 [48]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|0-0
|40.11
|1.46
|17.99
|373 [32]
|St. Francis
|6-A Private
|0-0
|40.10
|4.59
|21.14
|374 [49]
|Murray County
|6-AAA
|0-0
|40.08
|3.32
|19.88
|375 [40]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-0
|40.05
|2.59
|19.18
|376 [41]
|Coosa
|7-AA
|0-0
|39.89
|2.71
|19.46
|377 [33]
|Loganville Christian
|8-A Private
|0-0
|39.81
|2.19
|19.03
|378 [48]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|39.67
|2.75
|19.73
|379 [42]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|0-0
|39.49
|3.07
|20.23
|380 [50]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|0-0
|39.47
|3.15
|20.32
|381 [34]
|Landmark Christian
|2-A Private
|0-0
|39.47
|2.07
|19.24
|382 [43]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|0-0
|39.46
|2.43
|19.62
|383 [44]
|East Laurens
|2-AA
|0-0
|39.42
|4.26
|21.49
|384 [45]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|0-0
|39.15
|0.87
|18.36
|385 [7]
|Memorial Day
|GISA 2-AA
|0-0
|38.56
|2.83
|20.91
|386 [10]
|Creekside Christian
|GISA 4-AAA
|0-0
|38.15
|1.80
|20.29
|387 [51]
|East Jackson
|8-AAA
|0-0
|38.08
|4.05
|22.62
|388 [40]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Public
|0-0
|38.03
|2.03
|20.64
|389 [49]
|Rutland
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|37.99
|1.82
|20.47
|390 [35]
|Walker
|7-A Private
|0-0
|37.85
|1.04
|19.84
|391 [46]
|Butler
|4-AA
|0-0
|37.75
|0.57
|19.46
|392 [2]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS 1-AA
|0-0
|37.39
|1.51
|20.77
|393 [8]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GISA 4-AA
|0-0
|37.27
|0.73
|20.11
|394 [36]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Private
|0-0
|37.21
|-0.17
|19.26
|395 [41]
|Seminole County
|1-A Public
|0-0
|37.20
|0.88
|20.33
|396 [11]
|St. Andrew's School
|GISA 2-AAA
|0-0
|36.88
|-1.27
|18.50
|397 [47]
|Dade County
|7-AA
|0-0
|36.49
|2.16
|22.32
|398 [42]
|Wilkinson County
|7-A Public
|0-0
|36.45
|-0.29
|19.91
|399 [52]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|0-0
|36.22
|0.16
|20.58
|400 [43]
|Social Circle
|8-A Public
|0-0
|36.13
|3.35
|23.86
|401 [12]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GISA 2-AAA
|0-0
|35.72
|2.02
|22.94
|402 [48]
|Riverside Military Academy
|8-AA
|0-0
|35.51
|1.02
|22.16
|403 [55]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|35.26
|1.64
|23.03
|404 [45]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|35.06
|0.13
|21.71
|405 [50]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA †
|0-0
|34.94
|0.88
|22.58
|406 [44]
|Greene County
|8-A Public
|0-0
|34.86
|1.07
|22.85
|407 [45]
|Greenville
|5-A Public
|0-0
|34.83
|1.23
|23.04
|408 [51]
|Jordan
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|34.54
|1.39
|23.49
|409 [3]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GAPPS 2-AA
|0-0
|33.95
|0.26
|22.96
|410 [9]
|Piedmont Academy
|GISA 1-AA
|0-0
|33.45
|1.05
|24.25
|411 [52]
|North Clayton
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|33.43
|-2.64
|20.58
|412 [46]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Public
|0-0
|33.12
|0.72
|24.24
|413 [56]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|33.08
|0.53
|24.09
|414 [57]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|32.55
|-0.50
|23.59
|415 [47]
|Treutlen
|4-A Public
|0-0
|32.34
|-0.34
|23.96
|416 [53]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|0-0
|31.96
|-2.44
|22.24
|417 [48]
|Towns County
|8-A Public
|0-0
|31.70
|-1.57
|23.37
|418 [55]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|0-0
|31.47
|-1.75
|23.43
|419 [37]
|Providence Christian
|5-A Private
|0-0
|31.37
|-0.47
|24.80
|420 [49]
|Georgia Military College
|7-A Public
|0-0
|30.78
|-2.28
|23.58
|421 [49]
|Oglethorpe County
|4-AA
|0-0
|30.76
|-2.93
|22.95
|422 [54]
|Long County
|1-AAA
|0-0
|30.33
|-1.89
|24.43
|423 [50]
|Towers
|6-AA
|0-0
|30.15
|-4.22
|22.27
|424 [4]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS 1-AA
|0-0
|30.12
|-2.04
|24.48
|425 [13]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GISA 4-AAA
|0-0
|29.88
|-0.99
|25.77
|426 [53]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|29.79
|-2.53
|24.33
|427 [55]
|Savannah
|3-AAA
|0-0
|29.68
|-3.31
|23.66
|428 [1]
|Flint River Academy
|GAPPS 1-A
|0-0
|29.65
|-2.36
|24.63
|429 [10]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GISA 2-AA
|0-0
|29.57
|-0.10
|26.97
|430 [5]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS 1-AA
|0-0
|29.53
|-2.25
|24.86
|431 [56]
|Osborne
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|28.64
|-3.59
|24.41
|432 [51]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|0-0
|28.50
|-3.50
|24.64
|433 [56]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|0-0
|28.46
|-2.18
|26.00
|434 [54]
|Kendrick
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|27.99
|-2.31
|26.34
|435 [50]
|Armuchee
|6-A Public
|0-0
|27.69
|-4.34
|24.61
|436 [51]
|Portal
|3-A Public
|0-0
|27.68
|-3.22
|25.75
|437 [52]
|Bryan County
|3-A Public
|0-0
|25.79
|-3.29
|27.56
|438 [52]
|Josey
|4-AA
|0-0
|25.62
|-4.01
|27.01
|439 [11]
|Augusta Prep
|GISA 4-AA
|0-0
|25.36
|-4.05
|27.24
|440 [53]
|McNair
|6-AA
|0-0
|22.15
|-5.94
|28.55
|441 [53]
|ACE Charter
|7-A Public
|0-0
|21.67
|-5.27
|29.70
|442 [54]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Public
|0-0
|21.01
|-6.02
|29.61
|443 [55]
|Twiggs County
|7-A Public
|0-0
|20.79
|-7.32
|28.53
|444 [56]
|Crawford County
|7-A Public
|0-0
|20.39
|-4.96
|31.29
|445 [57]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Public †
|0-0
|19.46
|-7.92
|29.26
|446 [57]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-0
|19.02
|-8.08
|29.54
|447 [58]
|Central (Talbotton)
|5-A Public
|0-0
|18.96
|-7.47
|30.22
|448 [6]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS 2-AA
|0-0
|17.86
|-10.23
|28.55
|449 [58]
|Clarkston
|5-AAAAA †
|0-0
|17.77
|-8.93
|29.95
|450 [58]
|East Forsyth
|7-AAA
|0-0
|16.67
|-8.57
|31.41
|451 [2]
|Lafayette Christian
|GAPPS 2-A
|0-0
|16.19
|-10.07
|30.38
|452 [59]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Public †
|0-0
|15.27
|-10.02
|31.35
|453 [60]
|Glascock County
|7-A Public †
|0-0
|12.93
|-9.64
|34.07
|454 [7]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS 1-AA
|0-0
|11.27
|-10.56
|34.81
|455 [3]
|Griffin Christian
|GAPPS 2-A
|0-0
|9.39
|-10.89
|36.36
|456 [4]
|Central Christian
|GAPPS 1-A
|0-0
|7.91
|-13.56
|35.17
|457 [59]
|Cross Keys
|5-AAAAA †
|0-0
|3.43
|-13.39
|39.82
|458 [61]
|GSIC
|7-A Public †
|0-0
|-2.73
|-18.49
|40.88
|459 [5]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS 2-A
|0-0
|-3.04
|-19.54
|40.14
|460 [6]
|Harvester Christian
|GAPPS 1-A
|0-0
|-7.18
|-20.22
|43.60
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1-AAAAAAA
|4
|97.07
|92.11
|2
|4-AAAAAAA
|5
|91.64
|85.93
|3
|1-AAAAAA
|4
|89.60
|85.70
|4
|1-AAAAA
|5
|87.41
|83.93
|5
|8-AAAAAAA
|5
|86.50
|81.46
|6
|3-AAAAAAA
|6
|84.48
|82.57
|7
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|81.72
|77.65
|8
|7-AAAAA
|6
|81.15
|73.05
|9
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|80.24
|73.74
|10
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|77.30
|72.04
|11
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|76.16
|71.85
|12
|5-AAA
|7
|75.10
|70.41
|13
|6-AAAAAAA
|7
|74.85
|71.98
|14
|4-AAAAA
|8
|71.43
|66.66
|15
|6-AAAA
|7
|71.31
|62.19
|16
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|71.27
|69.09
|17
|2-A Public
|7
|71.02
|64.40
|18
|2-AAA
|8
|70.87
|64.87
|19
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|70.74
|60.49
|20
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|70.05
|64.76
|21
|5-AA
|5
|69.93
|65.50
|22
|3-AAAA
|4
|69.76
|65.53
|23
|8-AAAA
|7
|69.30
|62.60
|24
|1-AAAA
|6
|69.21
|63.15
|25
|8-AAA
|6
|69.19
|62.53
|26
|1-AA
|6
|69.04
|63.10
|27
|2-A Private
|3
|68.91
|59.99
|28
|8-A Private
|5
|68.89
|61.21
|29
|7-AAAAAA
|8
|68.80
|65.33
|30
|6-AAAAAA
|9
|68.62
|60.88
|31
|2-AAAAA
|7
|66.36
|61.53
|32
|1-AAA
|5
|64.22
|54.05
|33
|4-AAAA
|7
|63.86
|59.17
|34
|3-AA
|7
|62.86
|58.26
|35
|5-A Private
|5
|62.85
|57.00
|36
|3-A Private
|4
|62.73
|60.50
|37
|3-AAAAA
|8
|62.33
|56.15
|38
|8-AAAAA
|8
|62.30
|56.32
|39
|7-AAAA
|6
|62.20
|60.46
|40
|4-AAA
|7
|61.47
|55.80
|41
|8-AA
|5
|61.26
|53.41
|42
|2-AA
|6
|60.26
|56.25
|43
|7-A Private
|5
|59.87
|55.76
|44
|GISA 4-AAA
|4
|59.06
|49.03
|45
|2-AAAA
|9
|58.20
|51.00
|46
|3-AAAAAA
|6
|57.16
|54.37
|47
|6-AAA
|9
|56.99
|50.86
|48
|4-A Private
|4
|56.96
|52.86
|49
|5-AAAAA
|7
|56.68
|58.32
|50
|7-AAA
|8
|56.37
|48.04
|51
|6-AAAAA
|7
|56.02
|51.91
|52
|6-A Private
|5
|55.68
|48.49
|53
|GISA 1-AA
|3
|55.46
|49.52
|54
|4-A Public
|9
|54.96
|48.53
|55
|8-A Public
|6
|54.82
|47.80
|56
|6-AA
|9
|54.29
|46.91
|57
|GISA 3-AAA
|4
|54.10
|52.66
|58
|5-A Public
|8
|53.67
|48.10
|59
|1-A Private
|6
|53.44
|51.24
|60
|7-AA
|7
|52.90
|48.18
|61
|3-A Public
|8
|52.66
|46.57
|62
|5-AAAA
|7
|52.12
|47.40
|63
|GISA 2-AAA
|5
|51.99
|47.55
|64
|6-A Public
|6
|49.05
|45.53
|65
|3-AAA
|7
|48.87
|42.40
|66
|4-AA
|8
|48.12
|40.98
|67
|1-A Public
|6
|46.43
|44.60
|68
|GISA 2-AA
|4
|43.17
|39.91
|69
|GISA 4-AA
|4
|39.79
|36.69
|70
|GAPPS 2-AA
|3
|37.76
|32.29
|71
|7-A Public
|7
|35.25
|33.17
|72
|GAPPS 1-AA
|4
|31.44
|27.08
|73
|GAPPS 1-A
|3
|17.81
|10.13
|74
|GAPPS 2-A
|3
|11.53
|7.51
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|102.38
|10/22
|Colquitt County
|Lowndes
|-
|2.48
|57.5%
|97.96
|09/10
|Lowndes
|Lee County
|-
|3.37
|60.1%
|95.35
|09/24
|Warner Robins
|Lee County
|-
|0.17
|50.5%
|95.00
|10/15
|Grayson
|Parkview
|-
|11.32
|79.7%
|94.57
|09/10
|Colquitt County
|Valdosta
|-
|11.53
|80.2%
|93.51
|10/29
|Lee County
|Valdosta
|-
|2.98
|58.9%
|93.34
|10/08
|Lowndes
|Cedar Grove
|-
|10.29
|77.7%
|93.33
|10/15
|Blessed Trinity
|Cartersville
|-
|0.56
|51.7%
|93.24
|09/24
|Lowndes
|Valdosta
|-
|10.39
|77.9%
|93.21
|09/03
|North Gwinnett
|Parkview
|-
|1.09
|53.3%
|93.20
|09/03
|Colquitt County
|Cedar Grove
|-
|14.12
|84.7%
|93.04
|08/27
|Blessed Trinity
|Marist
|-
|1.08
|53.3%
|92.49
|08/27
|Warner Robins
|Archer
|-
|2.76
|58.3%
|92.47
|09/24
|Grayson
|Mill Creek
|-
|13.74
|84.1%
|92.38
|09/17
|North Gwinnett
|Archer
|-
|2.46
|57.4%
