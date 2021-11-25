Maxwell playoff projections heading into Quarterfinals

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Semi Finals Champ Odds Collins Hill #1 (GHSA 8-AAAAAAA) 11-0 109.99 84.81 4.77 970,475.50 938,780.60 856,542.45 0.17 Mill Creek #2 (GHSA 8-AAAAAAA) 11-1 92.98 97.57 3.00 578,598.90 366,668.13 56,640.37 16.66 Brookwood #1 (GHSA 4-AAAAAAA) 10-2 89.50 96.77 3.01 668,480.46 306,953.17 35,548.89 27.13 Milton #1 (GHSA 5-AAAAAAA) 11-1 89.34 97.85 2.68 421,401.10 232,321.21 26,555.83 36.66 Roswell #2 (GHSA 5-AAAAAAA) 10-2 83.59 97.57 2.58 547,092.72 27,583.38 8,595.38 115.34 Walton #3 (GHSA 3-AAAAAAA) 8-3 84.69 98.60 2.43 331,519.54 94,057.49 7,238.95 137.14 Grayson #2 (GHSA 4-AAAAAAA) 9-3 82.02 97.80 2.48 452,907.28 19,609.99 5,359.37 185.59 Lowndes #1 (GHSA 1-AAAAAAA) 10-2 81.04 97.59 2.05 29,524.50 14,026.04 3,518.76 283.19

Class AAAAAA

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Semi Finals Champ Odds Buford #1 (GHSA 8-AAAAAA) 11-1 96.86 82.40 4.04 766,997.72 673,839.92 600,689.91 0.66 Hughes #1 (GHSA 4-AAAAAA) 11-1 82.25 81.61 3.39 714,658.79 544,637.80 132,478.87 6.55 Lee County #1 (GHSA 1-AAAAAA) 11-1 86.98 87.09 2.51 233,002.28 160,203.13 115,482.72 7.66 Westlake #2 (GHSA 4-AAAAAA) 10-2 82.11 86.30 2.70 544,239.31 96,088.62 57,258.93 16.46 Carrollton #2 (GHSA 5-AAAAAA) 11-1 80.64 86.70 2.56 455,760.69 69,868.33 38,768.74 24.79 Johns Creek #4 (GHSA 7-AAAAAA) 9-3 74.87 83.67 2.76 561,401.13 178,529.24 22,503.76 43.44 Northside (Warner Robins) #2 (GHSA 1-AAAAAA) 8-3 75.64 84.32 2.47 285,341.21 165,430.68 22,464.86 43.51 Dacula #2 (GHSA 8-AAAAAA) 8-4 71.82 83.79 2.56 438,598.87 111,402.28 10,352.21 95.60

Class AAAAA

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Semi Finals Champ Odds Warner Robins #2 (GHSA 1-AAAAA) 11-1 91.48 78.56 4.13 931,596.50 684,304.23 517,971.62 0.93 Calhoun #2 (GHSA 7-AAAAA) 10-2 84.21 77.47 3.92 909,425.33 741,381.49 272,624.50 2.67 Creekside #2 (GHSA 3-AAAAA) 10-2 84.09 81.46 3.36 897,540.23 295,091.94 169,087.42 4.91 Blessed Trinity #3 (GHSA 7-AAAAA) 8-4 74.26 81.17 3.08 830,774.86 215,698.24 34,404.03 28.07 Jones County #1 (GHSA 4-AAAAA) 10-2 68.83 85.02 2.08 68,403.50 13,611.29 2,762.12 361.04 Clarke Central #1 (GHSA 8-AAAAA) 10-2 64.08 82.41 2.12 90,574.67 28,176.86 1,596.05 625.55 Whitewater #1 (GHSA 2-AAAAA) 11-1 65.09 84.85 2.11 102,459.77 6,992.54 1,015.70 983.54 Villa Rica #1 (GHSA 6-AAAAA) 9-2 60.07 82.22 2.18 169,225.14 14,743.40 538.56 1,855.80

Class AAAA

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Semi Finals Champ Odds Benedictine #1 (GHSA 3-AAAA) 10-2 93.54 76.59 4.30 837,313.37 774,903.34 685,726.55 0.46 Carver (Columbus) #1 (GHSA 2-AAAA) 10-1 77.27 78.93 3.36 833,675.95 437,341.26 93,404.06 9.71 Marist #1 (GHSA 6-AAAA) 10-1 79.96 82.99 2.35 162,686.63 115,102.52 69,195.98 13.45 Perry #1 (GHSA 4-AAAA) 11-1 76.80 81.20 2.86 521,576.25 282,818.99 58,211.29 16.18 Cedartown #1 (GHSA 7-AAAA) 10-1 76.08 81.41 2.78 478,423.75 249,814.51 48,588.81 19.58 North Oconee #1 (GHSA 8-AAAA) 9-3 73.44 81.36 2.65 556,139.08 66,203.56 27,109.16 35.89 Bainbridge #1 (GHSA 1-AAAA) 8-3 71.57 81.76 2.50 443,860.92 43,790.58 15,635.31 62.96 Dougherty #3 (GHSA 1-AAAA) 10-2 64.92 82.38 2.20 166,324.05 30,025.24 2,128.84 468.74

Class AAA

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Semi Finals Champ Odds Pierce County #1 (GHSA 1-AAA) 10-2 73.05 67.96 3.45 682,190.16 495,430.60 268,898.35 2.72 Thomson #1 (GHSA 4-AAA) 11-0 72.74 70.47 3.05 559,850.34 312,068.90 182,248.58 4.49 Crisp County #1 (GHSA 2-AAA) 9-3 71.10 70.76 2.90 516,921.35 246,597.99 132,448.15 6.55 Appling County #2 (GHSA 1-AAA) 11-1 71.75 71.88 2.78 440,149.66 218,995.46 121,742.61 7.21 Cedar Grove #1 (GHSA 5-AAA) 9-3 70.53 70.95 2.82 483,078.65 222,337.64 115,811.51 7.63 Burke County #2 (GHSA 4-AAA) 9-2 66.87 69.74 2.83 563,894.06 198,779.74 71,695.68 12.95 Peach County #2 (GHSA 2-AAA) 8-3 67.73 70.83 2.56 317,809.84 175,884.86 67,677.35 13.78 Carver (Atlanta) #2 (GHSA 5-AAA) 8-2 64.74 70.31 2.61 436,105.94 129,904.81 39,477.77 24.33

Class AA

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Semi Finals Champ Odds Rabun County #1 (GHSA 8-AA) 11-1 76.17 67.48 3.36 522,687.27 476,628.12 365,239.06 1.74 Thomasville #1 (GHSA 1-AA) 11-1 75.41 67.85 3.23 477,312.73 431,658.12 323,807.25 2.09 Fitzgerald #2 (GHSA 1-AA) 10-2 69.18 66.52 3.47 781,005.47 511,067.52 181,152.54 4.52 Swainsboro #1 (GHSA 2-AA) 10-2 63.69 67.97 2.85 554,949.76 241,379.41 55,966.27 16.87 Northeast #2 (GHSA 3-AA) 9-3 62.86 69.04 2.65 445,050.24 171,427.01 37,113.46 25.94 Callaway #2 (GHSA 5-AA) 9-2 59.31 67.79 2.74 647,526.41 69,921.58 22,238.32 43.97 Putnam County #1 (GHSA 4-AA) 12-0 57.64 68.93 2.31 218,994.53 76,126.06 10,389.06 95.26 South Atlanta #1 (GHSA 6-AA) 11-1 53.26 67.98 2.38 352,473.59 21,792.18 4,094.05 243.26

Class A Public

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Semi Finals Champ Odds Metter #1 (GHSA 3-A Public) 12-0 71.39 60.45 4.03 924,227.83 654,607.53 448,316.16 1.23 Macon County #1 (GHSA 5-A Public) 11-0 66.58 63.03 3.21 531,664.83 477,512.17 201,254.07 3.97 Brooks County #2 (GHSA 2-A Public) 9-2 65.83 62.85 3.43 928,157.68 327,981.80 175,220.62 4.71 Irwin County #1 (GHSA 2-A Public) 10-2 65.53 63.46 3.05 468,335.17 414,918.81 162,681.84 5.15 Manchester #4 (GHSA 5-A Public) 7-4 49.79 63.77 2.58 515,801.12 56,997.96 5,412.55 183.76 Wilcox County #1 (GHSA 4-A Public) 9-3 48.26 63.29 2.54 484,198.88 50,571.06 4,086.28 243.72 Turner County #3 (GHSA 2-A Public) 6-6 51.67 67.90 2.09 75,772.17 13,389.95 2,617.95 380.98 Warren County #2 (GHSA 7-A Public) 9-3 44.62 67.32 2.08 71,842.32 4,020.72 410.52 2,434.96

Class A Private

