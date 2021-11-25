Maxwell playoff projections heading into Quarterfinals

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2021 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Collins Hill
|#1 (GHSA 8-AAAAAAA)
|11-0
|109.99
|84.81
|4.77
|970,475.50
|938,780.60
|856,542.45
|0.17
|Mill Creek
|#2 (GHSA 8-AAAAAAA)
|11-1
|92.98
|97.57
|3.00
|578,598.90
|366,668.13
|56,640.37
|16.66
|Brookwood
|#1 (GHSA 4-AAAAAAA)
|10-2
|89.50
|96.77
|3.01
|668,480.46
|306,953.17
|35,548.89
|27.13
|Milton
|#1 (GHSA 5-AAAAAAA)
|11-1
|89.34
|97.85
|2.68
|421,401.10
|232,321.21
|26,555.83
|36.66
|Roswell
|#2 (GHSA 5-AAAAAAA)
|10-2
|83.59
|97.57
|2.58
|547,092.72
|27,583.38
|8,595.38
|115.34
|Walton
|#3 (GHSA 3-AAAAAAA)
|8-3
|84.69
|98.60
|2.43
|331,519.54
|94,057.49
|7,238.95
|137.14
|Grayson
|#2 (GHSA 4-AAAAAAA)
|9-3
|82.02
|97.80
|2.48
|452,907.28
|19,609.99
|5,359.37
|185.59
|Lowndes
|#1 (GHSA 1-AAAAAAA)
|10-2
|81.04
|97.59
|2.05
|29,524.50
|14,026.04
|3,518.76
|283.19
Class AAAAAA
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Buford
|#1 (GHSA 8-AAAAAA)
|11-1
|96.86
|82.40
|4.04
|766,997.72
|673,839.92
|600,689.91
|0.66
|Hughes
|#1 (GHSA 4-AAAAAA)
|11-1
|82.25
|81.61
|3.39
|714,658.79
|544,637.80
|132,478.87
|6.55
|Lee County
|#1 (GHSA 1-AAAAAA)
|11-1
|86.98
|87.09
|2.51
|233,002.28
|160,203.13
|115,482.72
|7.66
|Westlake
|#2 (GHSA 4-AAAAAA)
|10-2
|82.11
|86.30
|2.70
|544,239.31
|96,088.62
|57,258.93
|16.46
|Carrollton
|#2 (GHSA 5-AAAAAA)
|11-1
|80.64
|86.70
|2.56
|455,760.69
|69,868.33
|38,768.74
|24.79
|Johns Creek
|#4 (GHSA 7-AAAAAA)
|9-3
|74.87
|83.67
|2.76
|561,401.13
|178,529.24
|22,503.76
|43.44
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|#2 (GHSA 1-AAAAAA)
|8-3
|75.64
|84.32
|2.47
|285,341.21
|165,430.68
|22,464.86
|43.51
|Dacula
|#2 (GHSA 8-AAAAAA)
|8-4
|71.82
|83.79
|2.56
|438,598.87
|111,402.28
|10,352.21
|95.60
Class AAAAA
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Warner Robins
|#2 (GHSA 1-AAAAA)
|11-1
|91.48
|78.56
|4.13
|931,596.50
|684,304.23
|517,971.62
|0.93
|Calhoun
|#2 (GHSA 7-AAAAA)
|10-2
|84.21
|77.47
|3.92
|909,425.33
|741,381.49
|272,624.50
|2.67
|Creekside
|#2 (GHSA 3-AAAAA)
|10-2
|84.09
|81.46
|3.36
|897,540.23
|295,091.94
|169,087.42
|4.91
|Blessed Trinity
|#3 (GHSA 7-AAAAA)
|8-4
|74.26
|81.17
|3.08
|830,774.86
|215,698.24
|34,404.03
|28.07
|Jones County
|#1 (GHSA 4-AAAAA)
|10-2
|68.83
|85.02
|2.08
|68,403.50
|13,611.29
|2,762.12
|361.04
|Clarke Central
|#1 (GHSA 8-AAAAA)
|10-2
|64.08
|82.41
|2.12
|90,574.67
|28,176.86
|1,596.05
|625.55
|Whitewater
|#1 (GHSA 2-AAAAA)
|11-1
|65.09
|84.85
|2.11
|102,459.77
|6,992.54
|1,015.70
|983.54
|Villa Rica
|#1 (GHSA 6-AAAAA)
|9-2
|60.07
|82.22
|2.18
|169,225.14
|14,743.40
|538.56
|1,855.80
Class AAAA
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Benedictine
|#1 (GHSA 3-AAAA)
|10-2
|93.54
|76.59
|4.30
|837,313.37
|774,903.34
|685,726.55
|0.46
|Carver (Columbus)
|#1 (GHSA 2-AAAA)
|10-1
|77.27
|78.93
|3.36
|833,675.95
|437,341.26
|93,404.06
|9.71
|Marist
|#1 (GHSA 6-AAAA)
|10-1
|79.96
|82.99
|2.35
|162,686.63
|115,102.52
|69,195.98
|13.45
|Perry
|#1 (GHSA 4-AAAA)
|11-1
|76.80
|81.20
|2.86
|521,576.25
|282,818.99
|58,211.29
|16.18
|Cedartown
|#1 (GHSA 7-AAAA)
|10-1
|76.08
|81.41
|2.78
|478,423.75
|249,814.51
|48,588.81
|19.58
|North Oconee
|#1 (GHSA 8-AAAA)
|9-3
|73.44
|81.36
|2.65
|556,139.08
|66,203.56
|27,109.16
|35.89
|Bainbridge
|#1 (GHSA 1-AAAA)
|8-3
|71.57
|81.76
|2.50
|443,860.92
|43,790.58
|15,635.31
|62.96
|Dougherty
|#3 (GHSA 1-AAAA)
|10-2
|64.92
|82.38
|2.20
|166,324.05
|30,025.24
|2,128.84
|468.74
Class AAA
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Pierce County
|#1 (GHSA 1-AAA)
|10-2
|73.05
|67.96
|3.45
|682,190.16
|495,430.60
|268,898.35
|2.72
|Thomson
|#1 (GHSA 4-AAA)
|11-0
|72.74
|70.47
|3.05
|559,850.34
|312,068.90
|182,248.58
|4.49
|Crisp County
|#1 (GHSA 2-AAA)
|9-3
|71.10
|70.76
|2.90
|516,921.35
|246,597.99
|132,448.15
|6.55
|Appling County
|#2 (GHSA 1-AAA)
|11-1
|71.75
|71.88
|2.78
|440,149.66
|218,995.46
|121,742.61
|7.21
|Cedar Grove
|#1 (GHSA 5-AAA)
|9-3
|70.53
|70.95
|2.82
|483,078.65
|222,337.64
|115,811.51
|7.63
|Burke County
|#2 (GHSA 4-AAA)
|9-2
|66.87
|69.74
|2.83
|563,894.06
|198,779.74
|71,695.68
|12.95
|Peach County
|#2 (GHSA 2-AAA)
|8-3
|67.73
|70.83
|2.56
|317,809.84
|175,884.86
|67,677.35
|13.78
|Carver (Atlanta)
|#2 (GHSA 5-AAA)
|8-2
|64.74
|70.31
|2.61
|436,105.94
|129,904.81
|39,477.77
|24.33
Class AA
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Rabun County
|#1 (GHSA 8-AA)
|11-1
|76.17
|67.48
|3.36
|522,687.27
|476,628.12
|365,239.06
|1.74
|Thomasville
|#1 (GHSA 1-AA)
|11-1
|75.41
|67.85
|3.23
|477,312.73
|431,658.12
|323,807.25
|2.09
|Fitzgerald
|#2 (GHSA 1-AA)
|10-2
|69.18
|66.52
|3.47
|781,005.47
|511,067.52
|181,152.54
|4.52
|Swainsboro
|#1 (GHSA 2-AA)
|10-2
|63.69
|67.97
|2.85
|554,949.76
|241,379.41
|55,966.27
|16.87
|Northeast
|#2 (GHSA 3-AA)
|9-3
|62.86
|69.04
|2.65
|445,050.24
|171,427.01
|37,113.46
|25.94
|Callaway
|#2 (GHSA 5-AA)
|9-2
|59.31
|67.79
|2.74
|647,526.41
|69,921.58
|22,238.32
|43.97
|Putnam County
|#1 (GHSA 4-AA)
|12-0
|57.64
|68.93
|2.31
|218,994.53
|76,126.06
|10,389.06
|95.26
|South Atlanta
|#1 (GHSA 6-AA)
|11-1
|53.26
|67.98
|2.38
|352,473.59
|21,792.18
|4,094.05
|243.26
Class A Public
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Metter
|#1 (GHSA 3-A Public)
|12-0
|71.39
|60.45
|4.03
|924,227.83
|654,607.53
|448,316.16
|1.23
|Macon County
|#1 (GHSA 5-A Public)
|11-0
|66.58
|63.03
|3.21
|531,664.83
|477,512.17
|201,254.07
|3.97
|Brooks County
|#2 (GHSA 2-A Public)
|9-2
|65.83
|62.85
|3.43
|928,157.68
|327,981.80
|175,220.62
|4.71
|Irwin County
|#1 (GHSA 2-A Public)
|10-2
|65.53
|63.46
|3.05
|468,335.17
|414,918.81
|162,681.84
|5.15
|Manchester
|#4 (GHSA 5-A Public)
|7-4
|49.79
|63.77
|2.58
|515,801.12
|56,997.96
|5,412.55
|183.76
|Wilcox County
|#1 (GHSA 4-A Public)
|9-3
|48.26
|63.29
|2.54
|484,198.88
|50,571.06
|4,086.28
|243.72
|Turner County
|#3 (GHSA 2-A Public)
|6-6
|51.67
|67.90
|2.09
|75,772.17
|13,389.95
|2,617.95
|380.98
|Warren County
|#2 (GHSA 7-A Public)
|9-3
|44.62
|67.32
|2.08
|71,842.32
|4,020.72
|410.52
|2,434.96
Class A Private
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|#1 (GHSA 4-A Private)
|11-0
|89.06
|66.84
|4.65
|987,450.52
|884,518.72
|780,981.66
|0.28
|Prince Avenue Christian
|#1 (GHSA 8-A Private)
|10-1
|72.63
|75.17
|3.41
|863,286.89
|470,190.01
|78,952.70
|11.67
|Calvary Day
|#1 (GHSA 3-A Private)
|12-0
|73.24
|75.90
|3.30
|777,650.71
|440,613.66
|78,003.16
|11.82
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|#1 (GHSA 2-A Private)
|5-6
|72.72
|77.18
|2.95
|792,912.54
|104,870.58
|54,582.26
|17.32
|Fellowship Christian
|#1 (GHSA 6-A Private)
|11-1
|62.86
|78.23
|2.29
|222,349.29
|65,224.76
|4,338.80
|229.48
|Holy Innocents
|#1 (GHSA 5-A Private)
|11-1
|61.59
|79.31
|2.22
|207,087.46
|9,106.26
|2,095.23
|476.27
|First Presbyterian
|#1 (GHSA 1-A Private)
|10-2
|57.36
|78.11
|2.16
|136,713.11
|23,971.57
|898.29
|1,112.23
|Darlington
|#1 (GHSA 7-A Private)
|11-1
|52.87
|79.09
|2.01
|12,549.48
|1,504.44
|147.90
|6,760.10
