Maxwell playoff projections heading into Finals

Class AAAAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Champ Odds Mill Creek #2 (8-AAAAAAA) 13-1 99.93 97.68 4.57 565,914.58 0.77 Carrollton #1 (2-AAAAAAA) 14-0 97.68 99.93 4.43 434,085.42 1.30

Class AAAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Champ Odds Hughes #1 (5-AAAAAA) 14-0 103.92 87.90 4.87 869,126.41 0.15 Gainesville #1 (8-AAAAAA) 14-0 87.90 103.92 4.13 130,873.59 6.64

Class AAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Champ Odds Ware County #1 (1-AAAAA) 13-0 88.34 73.16 4.86 857,283.98 0.17 Warner Robins #2 (2-AAAAA) 10-4 73.16 88.34 4.14 142,716.02 6.01

Class AAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Champ Odds Cedartown #1 (7-AAAA) 14-0 87.04 84.47 4.58 575,564.08 0.74 Benedictine #1 (3-AAAA) 12-2 84.47 87.04 4.42 424,435.92 1.36

Class AAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Champ Odds Cedar Grove #1 (5-AAA) 11-2 87.71 78.25 4.75 753,527.97 0.33 Sandy Creek #2 (5-AAA) 12-2 78.25 87.71 4.25 246,472.03 3.06

Class AA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Champ Odds Fitzgerald #1 (1-AA) 14-0 71.83 69.97 4.55 554,849.19 0.80 Thomson #1 (4-AA) 13-1 69.97 71.83 4.45 445,150.81 1.25

Class A Public

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Champ Odds Swainsboro #1 (2-A Division I) 13-0 80.48 73.79 4.69 687,969.87 0.45 Prince Avenue Christian #1 (5-A Division I) 13-0 73.79 80.48 4.31 312,030.13 2.20

Class A Division II

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.