Maxwell playoff projections heading into Finals

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2022 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Champ Odds
Mill Creek#2 (8-AAAAAAA)13-199.9397.684.57565,914.580.77
Carrollton#1 (2-AAAAAAA)14-097.6899.934.43434,085.421.30

Class AAAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Champ Odds
Hughes#1 (5-AAAAAA)14-0103.9287.904.87869,126.410.15
Gainesville#1 (8-AAAAAA)14-087.90103.924.13130,873.596.64

Class AAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Champ Odds
Ware County#1 (1-AAAAA)13-088.3473.164.86857,283.980.17
Warner Robins#2 (2-AAAAA)10-473.1688.344.14142,716.026.01

Class AAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Champ Odds
Cedartown#1 (7-AAAA)14-087.0484.474.58575,564.080.74
Benedictine#1 (3-AAAA)12-284.4787.044.42424,435.921.36

Class AAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Champ Odds
Cedar Grove#1 (5-AAA)11-287.7178.254.75753,527.970.33
Sandy Creek#2 (5-AAA)12-278.2587.714.25246,472.033.06

Class AA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Champ Odds
Fitzgerald#1 (1-AA)14-071.8369.974.55554,849.190.80
Thomson#1 (4-AA)13-169.9771.834.45445,150.811.25

Class A Public

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Champ Odds
Swainsboro#1 (2-A Division I)13-080.4873.794.69687,969.870.45
Prince Avenue Christian#1 (5-A Division I)13-073.7980.484.31312,030.132.20

Class A Division II

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Champ Odds
Bowdon#1 (7-A Division II)13-159.5256.514.59587,909.280.70
Schley County#1 (6-A Division II)12-256.5159.524.41412,090.721.43

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
