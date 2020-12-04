Locust Grove coach Satterfield retiring

Clint Satterfield, who guided Locust Grove football from its inception in 2009 through this season, is retiring. His Locust Grove teams were 58-66 with four playoff appearances. Satterfield also was head coach at Jonesboro, his alma mater.
There are 13 GHSA teams looking for new coaches so far. That includes East Forsyth, set to open in 2021. The others are Dalton, Effingham County, Landmark Christian, McDonough, Morgan County, North Springs, Rockdale County, Stockbridge, Tift County, Villa Rica and Woodland of Stockbridge.
