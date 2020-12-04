Locust Grove coach Satterfield retiring

There are 13 GHSA teams looking for new coaches so far. That includes East Forsyth, set to open in 2021. The others are Dalton, Effingham County, Landmark Christian, McDonough, Morgan County, North Springs, Rockdale County, Stockbridge, Tift County, Villa Rica and Woodland of Stockbridge.

