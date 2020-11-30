List: Underdogs that won their first-round games

The first round of the playoffs produced few upsets. Only 12 teams that were favored by the computer Maxwell Ratings were beaten, and three of those were favored by only one point. That’s out of 124 games. Here are the teams that won as underdogs.
Class 7A
Roswell (-1) vs. Mill Creek
Harrison (-7) vs. Newnan
Class 6A
Sprayberry (-5) vs. Creekview
Cambridge (-9) vs. Kell
Class 4A
LaGrange (-11) vs. New Hampstead
Northwest Whitfield (-10) vs. Stephenson
Class 3A
Dawson County (-1) vs. Adairsville
Class 2A
Bleckley County (-4) vs. Vidalia
Model (-6) vs. Washington
Class A Private
Pacelli (-5) vs. Mount de Sales
Class A Public
Lincoln County (-24) vs. Chattahoochee County
Mitchell County (-1) vs. Johnson County
