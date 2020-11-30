X

List: Underdogs that won their first-round games

Chris Prewett, head varsity football coach for Roswell, speaks to his team after their victory against Mill Creek on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Roswell High School in Roswell, Georgia. Roswell defeated Mill Creek 28-27. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

The first round of the playoffs produced few upsets. Only 12 teams that were favored by the computer Maxwell Ratings were beaten, and three of those were favored by only one point. That’s out of 124 games. Here are the teams that won as underdogs.

Class 7A

Roswell (-1) vs. Mill Creek

Harrison (-7) vs. Newnan

Class 6A

Sprayberry (-5) vs. Creekview

Cambridge (-9) vs. Kell

Class 4A

LaGrange (-11) vs. New Hampstead

Northwest Whitfield (-10) vs. Stephenson

Class 3A

Dawson County (-1) vs. Adairsville

Class 2A

Bleckley County (-4) vs. Vidalia

Model (-6) vs. Washington

Class A Private

Pacelli (-5) vs. Mount de Sales

Class A Public

Lincoln County (-24) vs. Chattahoochee County

Mitchell County (-1) vs. Johnson County

