List: Teams with at least eight shutouts in a season since 1980

Marist last week became the first team since 2011 to post eight shutouts in one season. It came in a 42-0 victory over Bainbridge. Only 28 teams have shut out eight or more teams in a season since 1980. Shutouts were much more common before that, as there were 27 teams with eight shutouts in the 1970s alone. The record for shutouts in a season is 13 set by Americus in 1975.
2020 Marist
2011 Lovejoy
2009 Buford
2008 Newnan
2005 Dublin (9)
2003 Camden County (9)
2003 Washington County
2000 Swainsboro
1996 Lakeside (Atlanta)
1994 Macon County (9)
1991 Cedar Grove
1991 Lincoln County (9)
1989 Tucker
1988 Screven County
1988 Warren County
1987 Clarkston
1986 McEachern
1985 Duluth
1985 Lincoln County
1985 Washington-Wilkes (9)
1985 West Rome (11)
1984 Manchester (10)
1983 Clarke Central
1983 Manchester
1982 Bremen (9)
1982 Woodward Academy
1981 Douglass (Montezuma) (10)
1980 Mary Persons (11)
