List: Teams with at least eight shutouts in a season since 1980

High School Sports Blog | 19 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Marist last week became the first team since 2011 to post eight shutouts in one season. It came in a 42-0 victory over Bainbridge. Only 28 teams have shut out eight or more teams in a season since 1980. Shutouts were much more common before that, as there were 27 teams with eight shutouts in the 1970s alone. The record for shutouts in a season is 13 set by Americus in 1975.

2020 Marist

2011 Lovejoy

2009 Buford

2008 Newnan

2005 Dublin (9)

2003 Camden County (9)

2003 Washington County

2000 Swainsboro

1996 Lakeside (Atlanta)

1994 Macon County (9)

1991 Cedar Grove

1991 Lincoln County (9)

1989 Tucker

1988 Screven County

1988 Warren County

1987 Clarkston

1986 McEachern

1985 Duluth

1985 Lincoln County

1985 Washington-Wilkes (9)

1985 West Rome (11)

1984 Manchester (10)

1983 Clarke Central

1983 Manchester

1982 Bremen (9)

1982 Woodward Academy

1981 Douglass (Montezuma) (10)

1980 Mary Persons (11)

