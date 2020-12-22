List: Teams with at least eight shutouts in a season since 1980

Marist last week became the first team since 2011 to post eight shutouts in one season. It came in a 42-0 victory over Bainbridge. Only 28 teams have shut out eight or more teams in a season since 1980. Shutouts were much more common before that, as there were 27 teams with eight shutouts in the 1970s alone. The record for shutouts in a season is 13 set by Americus in 1975.